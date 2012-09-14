PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills, located at 513 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, AL, is excited to kick off the giving season by hosting its first Receipt Day on Wednesday, November 13 from 6 am to 9 pm. It is a special event that treats their guests to pay once for their order, but eat twice. - November 09, 2019 - Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills
After 10 years as Vice President growing the business, Tom Grande earns a well deserved promotion. - October 30, 2019 - Joey's Seafood Restaurants
Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Renews Lease for another 10 Years at Dellagio - The Heart of Sand Lake - located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando just minutes from Central Florida’s world-class theme parks and the Orange County Convention Center. - September 29, 2019 - Dellagio
Joey's Seafood Restaurants is selling Kids Club Cards. Guests can buy 5 free kids meals for cheap. - July 05, 2019 - Joey's Seafood Restaurants
Ellie Mae's Cafe is soon to open providing an entirely gluten free dining experience to Central Oregon with great pizza, cookies,waffles and more. The company has launched a Kickstarter to aid in launching this new business and renovate their location. - June 12, 2019 - Ellie Mae’s
Brent Walker, Proprietor + Operations Manager, announced today that For[a]ged will be opening early summer 2019 in Dairy Block at 1825 Blake Street in Denver, CO.
For[a]ged is the second collaboration between Walker and acclaimed Concept Chef Duy Pham, serving up 45+ years of combined restaurant experience... - May 07, 2019 - For[a]ged
The Pan's Club vegetarian restaurant is an expert in preparing various vegetarian meals. They will be launching the flexi-vegetarian style food Quiche relished with unique taste and health. Quiches are packed with nutritious ingredients like egg, milk, cream, cheese, vegetables, etc. These ingredients... - April 15, 2019 - The Pan's Club
Street Thai food reinvented for healthy eating, served in salad and rice bowl style, with authentic Thai flavors. The bowls are gluten free and dairy free with vegan options. - April 13, 2019 - Thai Direct Bowls
Adrian Crean Joins as Managing Director; James Walker Joins as New International Business Development Advisor. - March 28, 2019 - Rocket Restaurants
Serving German Street Food with a Unique Ziba Twist - January 03, 2019 - ZIBA Berlin Doner
GRILLiT, Inc. (OTC: GRLT) is announcing that it has acquired 100% of GRILLiT of the Suncoast, LLC, and is announcing the transition in leadership. Due to the delinquent filings and liabilities created by previous CEO’s dating back to 2013, the passing of Ghazi Hajj on September 10, 2017, the complexity... - December 20, 2018 - GRILLiT
Döner and Gyros is known for serving the best döner kebab in Dubai. Since its inception, Döner and Gyros has never stopped striving and working hard, for the sake of delivering Döners and Gyros to the world.
Through hard work and determination, Döner and Gyros was born –... - November 22, 2018 - Doner & Gyros Restaurant
Doner & Gyros is now considered a strong and recognized brand not only in Dubai but all over the world.
The once simple dream of the creators of Doner & Gyros has become a global endeavor that up to the present is renowned in the fast-food chain market.
Doner & Gyros has always been hard... - November 03, 2018 - Doner & Gyros Restaurant
Doner and Gyros, one of the most significant brands in the fast food chain industry today thanks to their unprecedented and palpable presence, is stepping up their game now that they have opened another branch in Riyadh, KSA.
Ever since the year 2018 came forth, Doner and Gyros have successfully opened... - November 02, 2018 - Doner & Gyros Restaurant
Papa Gino's announces Season of FREEdom campaign where new registrants to the rewards program will get a free small cheese pizza. As The Official Pizza of the New England Patriots, Papa Gino's will officially kick the program off in-stadium at the New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers game as part of the team's Salute to Service initiative on Nov. 4, 2018. Papa Gino's will donate to various New England Patriots Foundation military events and will offer a 20% in-restaurant discount in Nov. - November 01, 2018 - Papa Gino's
An announcement for the newest Tropical Smoothie Cafe location in San Antonio area plus Grand opening details. - October 31, 2018 - Tropical Smoothie San Antonio
The Second Cup Coffee Company today announced that it will continue its expansion with the first café opening shortly in Helsinki, Finland. - October 27, 2018 - The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc.
That Halloween Bar is a temporary establishment that will serve up creative creepy cocktails in a spooky space co-designed by nationally recognized haunted attractions, Factory of Terror & The Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory. - September 19, 2018 - TD's Tailgate Grill
Tokyo Joe’s is excited to announce the opening of their 50th Restaurant in Wheat Ridge, Colorado located at 3753 Wadsworth Boulevard. People are actively looking for healthier food choices and Tokyo Joe’s delivers on that promise. With a diverse menu featuring Made-to-Order Sushi Rolls, Build Your Own Bowls, Signature Bowls, Salads, Poke Bowls, Bento Boxes and Kid’s Meals there is truly something for everyone. - September 18, 2018 - Tokyo Joes
Football fans, celebrating their other favorite fall pastime - Authentic, Awesome, Atomic Wings have even more to cheer about as Atomic Wings announces weekly prize drawings, and a 55" Smart TV grand prize. - September 06, 2018 - Atomic Wings
Fat Daddy’s Mansfield is celebrating 10 years of live music with Fat Fest on Saturday, Sept 22. Headlining the festival is platinum selling artist Uncle Kracker. The Michigan singer/songwriter made his solo debut with 2001’s #1 smash, “Follow Me,” kicking off a run of top 10 hits... - August 23, 2018 - AngMar Retail Group
Fast-casual restaurant Atomic Wings will open its first Queens, NY location on September 5, 2018. The NY-based company also announces its newest sauce, mango habanero. - July 09, 2018 - Atomic Wings
Decode Bar All Set to Launch Its Flagship Outlet in Gurgaon with Brands and Branches. - July 05, 2018 - Brands and Branches
Tokyo Joe’s introduces its latest creation, the Banh Mi Bowl just in time for summer. This decadent bowl includes white chicken tossed in homemade Joe’s BBQ sauce, pickled veggies, avocados, chopped greens, cilantro, jalapenos, a sous vide (soft poached) egg, black lava sea salt and drizzled... - June 27, 2018 - Tokyo Joes
Founded in 2003, The Mozaic is a privately-held investment management firm headquartered in Southeast Asia. The Mozaic looks for exceptional entrepreneurs to create new businesses together. - April 26, 2018 - The Mozaic Pte Ltd
The New Hope Ferry Market will host its first annual Health and Wellness Weekend to support mental, emotional, and physical health in the community. Regular food and drink vendors will highlight their healthiest options alongside pop up vendors. There will be free group exercise classes, live music, and wellness professionals from the Bucks County community exhibiting their products and services. - April 11, 2018 - New Hope Ferry Market
Wild & Free, the fast-casual restaurant serving rotisserie chicken and farm fresh sides on Van Nuys Boulevard in Sherman Oaks expands its menu offering crispy & craveable dishes: Crispy Chicken Plate, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and gluten-free Mac & Cheese. - March 28, 2018 - Wild & Free
Blue Mesa Southwest Grill is celebrating their 30th anniversary with a party. The event is free to the public and will feature free food, live music and signature cocktails. - March 27, 2018 - Blue Mesa Grill
Tokyo Joe's, a fast-casual Asian Restaurant with locations in Colorado, Arizona, Texas and Southern CA to raise funds for Local Animal Shelters and support groups by donating a portion of proceeds from the Do Good Sushi Roll to local animal shelters and support groups in our community. - March 22, 2018 - Tokyo Joes
Pin Chasers camp programs get kids away from screens and onto the lanes. Counselors and exciting activities encourage children and young adults to unplug, make new friends, and learn a sport they can enjoy throughout their lives. Hosted at the popular Midtown and East Pasco locations, Pin Chasers summer... - March 12, 2018 - Pin Chasers
Tokyo Joe's Restaurants in CO, TX, CA and AZ introduce Combo Poke Bowl for a limited time. - February 21, 2018 - Tokyo Joes
Orderscape, Inc. is among the first voice automation software companies to crack the code on full-menu restaurant voice ordering targeting the global restaurant and hospitality sectors. “We are among the small number of technology companies worldwide to offer full-menu voice ordering solutions for restaurants," said Ted Cohn, CTO and co-founder of Orderscape. - February 20, 2018 - Orderscape, Inc.
New company consists of 41 Tropical Smoothie Cafes in five states with plans for more. - December 20, 2017 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Jax
Bob McFarland has spent the last 30 years building his career in financial services and technology sales. His last 20 years as a senior sales and marketing executive in the technology industry has given McFarland the opportunity to travel the world and sample some of the finest local fare. He has also... - December 20, 2017 - Burgerz and Dogz
Three local cafés raised money for Dreams Come True. - December 15, 2017 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Jax
Joe is a free mobile order & payment platform with a built in rewards program for independent coffee shops. Complete with a consumer app and merchant app on both iOS and Android, Joe is on track to connect coffee lovers that want to support small business over 20 locations in Seattle alone by the end of December and is onboarding new locations each week. - December 13, 2017 - Joe Coffee & Rewards
First 50 people in line received one free smoothie a week for a year. - December 09, 2017 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Jax
AngMar Retail Group announced today Joey Dello Russo has been promoted to Vice President of Operations. Dello Russo previously served as Director of Operations for Marksmen Firearms & Outfitters, Fat Daddy’s Sports & Spirits Café, Smokey MAE’s Pit BBQ, Southern Oaks Golf & Tennis Club, AutoWorx and House of Hot Rods. - December 08, 2017 - AngMar Retail Group
The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc. today announced plans to expand its international presence in France with the first café set for Lyon in spring of 2018. - November 18, 2017 - The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc.
Blackjack Pizza & Salads of Tampa is celebrating its one-year anniversary, and you are invited. Open to the public, the anniversary event will take place on Thursday, November 16, from 2:00-3:00 PM at the restaurant, located at 3692 W. Gandy Blvd. in Tampa. The festivities will include complimentary... - November 02, 2017 - Blackjack Pizza & Salads of Tampa
More than $40,000 given to Camp Sunshine, local schools and organizations. - October 20, 2017 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Jax
Fast casual, beach-themed burrito restaurant Go Burrito announced the expansion of the franchise into a new market: Florida. The Salisbury, North Carolina-based brand will open four franchised stores throughout the coastal state during the next two years, starting in Ocala, Florida. Franchise agreements have been sign with locations in North Carolina and Tennessee being selected. - October 05, 2017 - Go Burrito
The Suparossa Restaurant Group, which includes Suparossa, Real Time Sports, Legno Chicago, Mia's Gelato, Pete's Pizza, Belvedere Events & Banquets, Cucina Biagio, and Biagio Events Events and Catering, has been focused on raising money for local charities for the past 21 years through their annual... - September 29, 2017 - Suparossa Restaurant Group
New coffee shop opens in South Brooklyn. - September 05, 2017 - Marine Park Coffee
Drum & Quill Public House is celebrating its third anniversary this month in the Village of Pinehurst. Back in June 2014 the Village of Pinehurst was pulling off a US Open doubleheader– a first of its kind. Despite all that activity a restaurant in the historic Pinehurst Sundry building was... - August 15, 2017 - Drum Media Group
The new café is set to open in September of 2017. - August 10, 2017 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Jax
Ford’s Garage is motoring into northeastern Hillsborough county, with a new location opening in the Westchase community of Tampa, Florida, during the week of August 15th. The first Ford’s Garage opened in 2012 in Ft. Myers, Florida, and, after its success, expanded to Cape Coral, Estero,... - August 03, 2017 - Ford's Garage Westchase
FoodOnDeal.com is providing great business ideas for the bigger restaurant giants. Now, restaurant owners can work with this app to expand their food items among people, looking for Food Delivery Near Me service. - August 02, 2017 - Food On Deal
Beck’s Cajun Café rolls out new menu items that highlight local farm fresh produce and Cajun comfort foods. - July 01, 2017 - Beck's Cajun Cafe
Foodondeal.com is now expanding its Online Food Delivery Service and planning to cover large party orders. It can easily help out people in need. - June 23, 2017 - Food On Deal