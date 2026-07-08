Recent Headlines
From Vacant Storefront to Community Gathering Place: Froyo & Fido Gives Back More Than $10,000 in Its First Three Months
For nearly a decade, a storefront in the Wood Ranch Shopping Center sat vacant. Today, it's home to Froyo & Fido, a frozen yogurt shop that has quickly become one of the community's gathering places. When owner Karen Abram opened Froyo & Fido on April 10, she hoped the grand opening would... - July 08, 2026 - Froyo and Fido LLC
Starting a New Business: Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria Brings Authentic New York-Style Pizza to Melbourne, FL
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria in Melbourne, FL (Viera/Rockledge area) serves authentic New York-style, hand-tossed pizza made by owner Arthur Crossett, a NY pizzeria veteran. The shop focuses on fresh dough made daily, never-frozen ingredients, and a signature pie called The New Yorker, with fast delivery, easy pickup, weekly specials like Wacky Wednesday, and a rewards program. - May 04, 2026 - Uncle Vitos Pizzeria
Swensons Drive-Ins Launches Free Kid’s Meal Program to Support Ohio Families During SNAP Delays
Swensons Drive-In Restaurants has launched a temporary free kids’ meal program in response to recent SNAP benefit delays affecting Ohio families. From November 5–12, youth 18 and under can receive a free meal at any Swensons location with presentation of a SNAP/EBT card. The initiative underscores Swensons’ long-standing commitment to supporting local communities and ensuring access to warm, reliable meals during times of need. - November 05, 2025 - Swensons Drive-In Restaurants
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
Gentry Foodservice Design Group Expands Presence with New Orlando Office
Gentry Foodservice Design Group, a national leader in restaurant layout and design, has opened a new office in Orlando, Florida, as of June 27, 2025. This expansion strengthens Gentry’s presence in the Southeast and allows the company to better serve the growing hospitality market in Central Florida. - July 01, 2025 - QSR Supply Restaurant Equipment, Parts, Service & Installation
Dough Bottega Celebrates One Year of Artisanal Pizza & Community in Vallejo, CA
Dough Bottega, Vallejo’s beloved micro-enterprise home kitchen, is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary serving handcrafted NY-style with California love pizzas every Friday and Saturday from 3–7 PM. In its first year, this small but mighty operation, has built a loyal... - May 14, 2025 - J. Branded DBA Dough Bottega
It’s Boba Time and Neopets Launch Limited-Time Collaboration Featuring Themed Drinks, Collectible Stickers, and Enamel Pins
It’s Boba Time and Neopets have partnered for a limited-time collaboration, featuring two themed drinks, collectible sticker packs, and exclusive enamel pins. Available from May 2–29 at participating locations, the promotion combines nostalgic Neopian elements with handcrafted boba beverages. - April 29, 2025 - It's Boba Time
Wings Empire Celebrates the Launch of BuffaloFries.com and 6th Anniversary with Exclusive Deals
Wings Empire, the Home of the Buffalo Fries, launches BuffaloFries.com to celebrate its 6-year anniversary. Located at 2719 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA, the eatery offers a delicious variety of Buffalo Fries, including Buffalo Chicken Fries, Hot Flamin’ Cheetos Fries, Buffalo Shrimp Fries, and BBQ Pulled Pork Fries. Enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free small fries offer in March 2025 and a 10% student discount for USC Trojans and surrounding communities. - March 21, 2025 - Buffalo Fries
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is Coming to Miami
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s expansion to MiamiCentral is bringing its signature NYC-born dumplings to Miami’s fast-paced commuters, office workers, and event-goers. The restaurant will offer delivery, catering, and convenient pre-orders for Brightline passengers heading to/from big events downtown. - March 05, 2025 - Brooklyn Dumpling Shop
Netflix Celebrity Chef Nick Liberato & Borscht Belt Legacy, Mike Dalewitz Return the Borscht Belt Delicatessen Back to New Jersey
Mike Dalewitz, Nick Liberato & Partners to Bring their NY-Style “Jew-ish” Deli Concept in Lawrence Township, NJ at The Trenton Farmers Market Grand Opening at 9AM, Thursday, January 16. - January 15, 2025 - The Borscht Belt Delicatessen
Local Entrepreneur Cooks Up Business to Fight Rising Restaurant Costs
Coming off the acquisition of his most recent venture, Procoto, St. Pete entrepreneur Michael Otis has launched FareFood to help restaurants fight rising food spend. FareFood is saving restaurants hours previously spent placing orders and as much as 27% on their food costs by pulling food distributors into a single app. At a time when the restaurant space needs more help than ever, Otis and his team believe they’ve built the answer. - October 08, 2024 - FareFood
Pitmaster Collective Dishes Up More Outstanding Restaurants
The Pitmaster Collective, the world's best barbecue club, has announced that they have surpassed affiliations with 200 Pitmaster partners spanning America and eight international countries. Every restaurant, a privately owned establishment creating artisan barbecue and related dishes such as sides... - September 16, 2024 - JBB Advanced Technologies
Kalei's Kitchenette Launches Fundraising T-Shirt to Support Lahaina Fire Survivors
Kalei's Kitchenette, a Hawaiian-inspired eatery in San Diego, launches a fundraising t-shirt to support Lahaina fire survivors. Marking the first anniversary of the fire, this initiative raises awareness of ongoing needs. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui. The t-shirt, designed by Neeko David, features a yin-yang pattern and maps of California and Maui, symbolizing balance and connections. Available online and in-store, the campaign invites support and celebrates the Aloha spirit. - August 07, 2024 - Kalei's Kitchenette
PizzaMan Dan’s Launches Pizza Burger in Strategic Move Against Rising Fast Food Prices
In a bold response to the recent minimum wage legislation affecting the fast food industry, PizzaMan Dan’s introduces the innovative $5 Pizza Burger. This move positions the beloved chain as a leader in offering value and taste in the face of rising costs that are prompting price increases... - April 02, 2024 - PizzaMan Dan's
Hollywood Burger Celebrates Eight-Year Anniversary with Free Burgers for Fans
Celebrating its eight-year anniversary, Hollywood Burger offers free burgers to the first 100 visitors at its flagship (6250 Hollywood Blvd) and new location (8807 Santa Monica Blvd) on January 29, 2024, starting 11 am. Say "Happy Burgerversary" for your free burger. One per customer, no purchase needed. - January 25, 2024 - Hollywood Burger
Hollywood Burger Debuts Orange Creamsicle Shake for Its Limited-Time Summer Menu
Hollywood Burger, the iconic fast casual restaurant chain renowned for its Hollywood vibe and exceptional food, is thrilled to announce its latest limited-time menu item: the Orange Creamsicle Shake. The "Orange Creamsicle Shake” captures the sunny flavors of Hollywood Burger’s... - July 24, 2023 - Hollywood Burger
Unique AÇAÍ Bowl Franchise Opens Its Second Location in Naples, FL, Opening Saturday, July 15, 9am. First 50 People Get a Free Bowl.
Nautical Bowls understands the struggle of finding a quick meal without compromising a healthy lifestyle. That's why they combine healthy, fresh superfood bowls with an uplifting atmosphere, providing you the energy to live a full life. Their bowls are made with all-natural, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and plant-based ingredients, packed with essential vitamins and nutrients to fuel your life - June 24, 2023 - Nautical Bowls 2
Erbert & Gerbert's Have Launched Three New Cheesesteak Sandwiches
Erbert & Gerbert's, the Midwest sandwich chain, is introducing three Cheesesteak sandwiches. - May 17, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
Surfin’ Chicken Launches Chula Vista, California, Store Inside of Walmart
Guests will experience waves of goodness on Saturday, May 6 during the Chula Vista Store Opening Celebration Event. - May 02, 2023 - Surfin’ Chicken
New York City Restaurant and Bar Vets Open a Hospitality Business Development and Operations Management Agency That Launches Nationwide
Great Hands Hospitality offers personalized business development and operations management solutions for entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry. With experience in opening Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group's first bars and as former Executive Director of Operations for Death and Company, their team of professionals provides a tailored approach. - April 25, 2023 - Great Hands Hospitality LLC
New York Black Restaurant Week, Juneteenth
Organizations from each Borough in New York participating in New York Black Restaurant Week. - April 06, 2023 - New York Black Restaurant Week
Surfin’ Chicken Launches Sparks, Nevada Store Inside of Walmart
Guests will experience waves of goodness on Saturday, March 25 during the Sparks store opening celebration event. - March 22, 2023 - Surfin’ Chicken
Erbert & Gerbert’s Brings Back the Bornk Tuna Sandwich
Erbert & Gerbert's tuna sandwich, the Bornk, is back for a limited time. Come into any of the Erbert & Gerbert’s locations today and get Bornked! Customers can conveniently order online or via mobile app for take-out, in-store, or delivery. - February 22, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store Partners with Team Kids for National Pizza Day
On February 9, 100% of heart-shaped pizza proceeds will be donated to Team Kids, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth to change the world. - February 08, 2023 - Sgt. Pepperoni's
Heartland Restaurant Group Seeks General Managers to Support Continued Growth
Competitive pay, great benefits, and growth opportunities available for qualified candidates. - November 30, 2022 - Heartland Restaurant Group
Big Shake's Hot Chicken Announces Nashville Store Grand Opening
Big Shake's Nashville Hot Chicken is announcing the opening of their first location in the city of Nashville. The Grand Opening is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The event will begin at 11am and continue until 11pm. The event includes Free Chicken for a Year for the first 50 people to arrive. Live Music, Door Prizes, Raffles are planned. The event also includes activities for children. - September 20, 2022 - Big Shake's Nashville Hot Chicken
Black Cattle Burger Co. Announces Opening in Downtown St. Pete
Benson Hospitality Group, in partnership with St. Pete local Shan Bakrac, is excited to announce the opening date for a delicious new addition to the downtown St. Pete food scene. Black Cattle Burger Co., a brand-new smash burger concept, will debut on September 6 on the popular Jannus... - August 24, 2022 - Black Cattle Burger Co.
St. Albert Sees a Revival of Sorts with Joey’s Fish Shack
Joey's Fish Shack makes a revival in Tudor Glen Market in St. Albert. - June 02, 2022 - Joey's Only Franchising Ltd.
The Shift to Fish Shack is Growing Serious Momentum
Interest in the updated brand coming from all markets. - May 31, 2022 - Joey's Only Franchising Ltd.
Locally Made Savannah to Celebrate Grand Opening on May 12
Locally Made Savannah is excited to announce its grand opening celebration on Thursday, May 12 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at 223 W. Broughton Street. During the event, visitors can watch the official ribbon cutting ceremony, meet with local vendors, and try food and drinks from the shop’s soda and... - April 23, 2022 - Locally Made Savannah
On April 22 Earthlings Celebrate Earth Month at Jazz Bird (Hong Kong)
Have you ever imagined what the future will look like? Everything seems to be beautiful now, but one question is overlooked: Will the green environment which we enjoy today still exist tomorrow? We are running out of fish in the ocean. A study by an international team of ecologists suggested that... - April 20, 2022 - Jazzbird
Slice Out Hunger Manny & Olga's Pizza
Manny & Olga’s Pizza Joins America’s Biggest Pizza Delivery on National Pizza Day. - February 08, 2022 - Manny & Olga's Pizza
Doner Grill Introduces Middle Eastern and Mediterranean Catering Services for Weddings and Private Parties for San Diego Residents
Besides serving dine-in and take-away customers, the Middle Eastern restaurant now serves delicious and fresh Mediterranean foodto private events in San Diego. - February 02, 2022 - Doner Grill
My Doner Grill Spreads the Love for the Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern Cuisine Through Its Authentic Dishes in San Diego
My Doner Grill offers authentic Middle Eastern cuisine across San Diego at their restaurant and through their newly launched catering services. - January 29, 2022 - Doner Grill
Orange County Register Names Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store as a Top Workplace for 2021
While many restaurants across the country face staffing shortages and pandemic-related issues, Orange County’s best pizza store is able to continuously provide an excellent customer experience by being a great place to work. Last month, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store was named as one of... - January 26, 2022 - Sgt. Pepperoni's
Joey’s Goes Digital with Annual January Instant Win Promotion
Come to Joey's this January and play Instant Win - save every time. - December 19, 2021 - Joey's Seafood Restaurants
Atomic Wings Opens First Location in Ridgewood, New York
Grand Opening Celebration Thursday October 14, 11am - 9pm; Live DJ from 5-7pm; Earn a chance to win a Sony PlayStation 5; Free Waffle Fries to the first 100 guests with any purchase - October 13, 2021 - Atomic Wings
Dark Side of the Moo Takes Manhattan
Unique American restaurant with distinctive décor specializing in exotic meats now open in Hell’s Kitchen, New York. - September 23, 2021 - Dark Side of the Moo
Loaded Gourmet Burgers and Fries Hayes Reopens with Exciting Growth Plans
Loaded Gourmet Burgers and Fries Hayes, the West London franchise of the Loaded Gourmet Burgers and Fries group, today announced the Grand Opening of the branch on Saturday, 18th September at 12pm, under new management. Like many other restaurants, Loaded Hayes was affected by the impact of... - September 18, 2021 - Loaded Gourmet Burgers and Fries
Chef Big Shake Proudly Brings His Nashville Hot Chicken to QVC
Shark Tank Contestant Brings his Restaurants' Nashville Hot Chicken recipe to QVC Viewers - August 04, 2021 - Big Shake's Nashville Hot Chicken
Zambrero’s 50 Million Reasons to Feel Good
The rapid rise of the Zambrero franchise success story continues; Achievement of 50 Million Meals milestone donated to help end world hunger; Zambrero’s Feel Good Mex approach combines quality, fresh food with its Plate 4 Plate initiative tackling world hunger; Rapidly growing global franchise now in USA, Australia, NZ, UK and Ireland with franchise opportunities available in US - July 31, 2021 - Zambrero
Edmonton Gets Another Fish Shack – Joey's 2.0
Familiar Canadian restaurant brand enters another stage of growth. - June 18, 2021 - Joey's Only Franchising Ltd.
COVID-19 Creates Hardships for Locally-Owned Small Businesses Like Crepella Crepes Café
A success story of young women - June 17, 2021 - Crepella Café
Detroit Pizza Chain Enters Region Into the Chicken Sandwich War
Local Detroit Pizza Chain Enters Region into the Chicken Sandwich War. Toarmina's Pizza gives Detroit-Area Residents a Chicken Sandwich with Quality Ingredients. Toarmina's Pizza of Metro Detroit introduces the Italian Chicken Sandwich. The new Toarmina Italian Chicken Sandwich features 3... - April 29, 2021 - Toarmina's Pizza
strEATS Kitchen Driving Franchise Growth in New Markets – Fort Saskatchewan
Alberta's 6th strEATS Kitchen opens in Fort Saskatchewan - Westpark Centre North. - March 14, 2021 - strEATS Restaurants
Joey’s Celebrates Fish & Chips Season in Style with Massive OgopoJoe Fish Sandwich
9 years ago, Joey’s Seafood Restaurants declared the 40 days that follow Ash Wednesday as Fish & Chips Season, and ever since, have had a corner on the market across Canada. “It’s time again for a Joey’s Seafood favourite, their glorious Fish & Chips,” said... - March 07, 2021 - Joey's Seafood Restaurants
Joey's Fish Shack Celebrating First Calgary Restaurant on Edmonton Trail
The home of Canada's Fish & Chips is opening a new Fish Shack. - February 10, 2021 - Joey's Only Franchising Ltd.
strEATS Kitchen Expands Into Edmonton and Delivers Despite Pandemic Challenges
As restaurants deal with dining room restrictions across Canada, strEATS Restaurants are quietly proving that Canadians love their food, any way they can get it, with the opening of their first Edmonton restaurant on February 1, 2021. “Edmonton food fans can easily download our app and save... - February 05, 2021 - strEATS Restaurants
Joey’s Seafood Restaurants Launches New Fish Shack Vision in Medicine Hat
One of Joey’s Seafood’s flagship restaurants has undergone a significant change that marks the re-imagining of Joey’s Restaurants across Canada. “Joey’s Only (1985) morphed into Joey’s Seafood in 2009 and now we’re becoming Joey’s Fish Shack,"... - November 01, 2020 - Joey's Seafood Restaurants
strEATS Kitchen Brings a Familiar Face to Calgary’s Beltline
Former CFL player and local Calgarian, Mike Klassen following in the family business. - October 23, 2020 - strEATS Restaurants