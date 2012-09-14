PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Receipt Day at Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills, located at 513 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, AL, is excited to kick off the giving season by hosting its first Receipt Day on Wednesday, November 13 from 6 am to 9 pm. It is a special event that treats their guests to pay once for their order, but eat twice. - November 09, 2019 - Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills

Joey's Group of Companies Announces the Promotion of Tom Grande to President of Teja Food Group After 10 years as Vice President growing the business, Tom Grande earns a well deserved promotion. - October 30, 2019 - Joey's Seafood Restaurants

Award-Winning Family Owned Restaurant Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Celebrates 10 Years – and Renews Lease for High Profile Sand Lake Location for Another 10 Years Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Renews Lease for another 10 Years at Dellagio - The Heart of Sand Lake - located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando just minutes from Central Florida’s world-class theme parks and the Orange County Convention Center. - September 29, 2019 - Dellagio

Joey’s Sells Kids Cards in Support of Canadian Authority on Bullying Prevention Joey's Seafood Restaurants is selling Kids Club Cards. Guests can buy 5 free kids meals for cheap. - July 05, 2019 - Joey's Seafood Restaurants

Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe Opens in Central Oregon Ellie Mae's Cafe is soon to open providing an entirely gluten free dining experience to Central Oregon with great pizza, cookies,waffles and more. The company has launched a Kickstarter to aid in launching this new business and renovate their location. - June 12, 2019 - Ellie Mae’s

For[a]ging, a New Dining Experience in Dairy Block Brent Walker, Proprietor + Operations Manager, announced today that For[a]ged will be opening early summer 2019 in Dairy Block at 1825 Blake Street in Denver, CO. For[a]ged is the second collaboration between Walker and acclaimed Concept Chef Duy Pham, serving up 45+ years of combined restaurant experience... - May 07, 2019 - For[a]ged

Eat Quiche: the New Powerhouse for Nutrients and Proteins The Pan's Club vegetarian restaurant is an expert in preparing various vegetarian meals. They will be launching the flexi-vegetarian style food Quiche relished with unique taste and health. Quiches are packed with nutritious ingredients like egg, milk, cream, cheese, vegetables, etc. These ingredients... - April 15, 2019 - The Pan's Club

Thai Direct Bowls, the First Healthy, Gluten and Dairy Free Thai Restaurant in NYC Street Thai food reinvented for healthy eating, served in salad and rice bowl style, with authentic Thai flavors. The bowls are gluten free and dairy free with vegan options. - April 13, 2019 - Thai Direct Bowls

Irish Fast Casual and American Diner Group Targets International Growth Adrian Crean Joins as Managing Director; James Walker Joins as New International Business Development Advisor. - March 28, 2019 - Rocket Restaurants

ZIBA Berlin Döner Opens in Leslieville Serving German Street Food with a Unique Ziba Twist - January 03, 2019 - ZIBA Berlin Doner

Update to GRLT Shareholders Related to GRILLiT Inc. and Future Plans GRILLiT, Inc. (OTC: GRLT) is announcing that it has acquired 100% of GRILLiT of the Suncoast, LLC, and is announcing the transition in leadership. Due to the delinquent filings and liabilities created by previous CEO’s dating back to 2013, the passing of Ghazi Hajj on September 10, 2017, the complexity... - December 20, 2018 - GRILLiT

Döner and Gyros – A True Pioneer Opens Los Angeles Branch Döner and Gyros is known for serving the best döner kebab in Dubai. Since its inception, Döner and Gyros has never stopped striving and working hard, for the sake of delivering Döners and Gyros to the world. Through hard work and determination, Döner and Gyros was born –... - November 22, 2018 - Doner & Gyros Restaurant

Doner & Gyros on Winning the “Best Doner Kebab Restaurant Chain” Global Award Doner & Gyros is now considered a strong and recognized brand not only in Dubai but all over the world. The once simple dream of the creators of Doner & Gyros has become a global endeavor that up to the present is renowned in the fast-food chain market. Doner & Gyros has always been hard... - November 03, 2018 - Doner & Gyros Restaurant

Doner and Gyros: A New and Successful Endeavor, Opening Their Riyadh Branch Doner and Gyros, one of the most significant brands in the fast food chain industry today thanks to their unprecedented and palpable presence, is stepping up their game now that they have opened another branch in Riyadh, KSA. Ever since the year 2018 came forth, Doner and Gyros have successfully opened... - November 02, 2018 - Doner & Gyros Restaurant

Papa Gino’s Announces Season of FREEdom Rewards Program Campaign Papa Gino's announces Season of FREEdom campaign where new registrants to the rewards program will get a free small cheese pizza. As The Official Pizza of the New England Patriots, Papa Gino's will officially kick the program off in-stadium at the New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers game as part of the team's Salute to Service initiative on Nov. 4, 2018. Papa Gino's will donate to various New England Patriots Foundation military events and will offer a 20% in-restaurant discount in Nov. - November 01, 2018 - Papa Gino's

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Coming to San Antonio Northside An announcement for the newest Tropical Smoothie Cafe location in San Antonio area plus Grand opening details. - October 31, 2018 - Tropical Smoothie San Antonio

The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc. Ready to Enter Finland The Second Cup Coffee Company today announced that it will continue its expansion with the first café opening shortly in Helsinki, Finland. - October 27, 2018 - The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc.

Northeast Ohio’s Only Halloween Themed Cocktail Lounge Set to Open in Canton, Ohio on September 25th That Halloween Bar is a temporary establishment that will serve up creative creepy cocktails in a spooky space co-designed by nationally recognized haunted attractions, Factory of Terror & The Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory. - September 19, 2018 - TD's Tailgate Grill

Tokyo Joe’s Opens Milestone 50th Restaurant in Wheat Ridge, Colorado Tokyo Joe’s is excited to announce the opening of their 50th Restaurant in Wheat Ridge, Colorado located at 3753 Wadsworth Boulevard. People are actively looking for healthier food choices and Tokyo Joe’s delivers on that promise. With a diverse menu featuring Made-to-Order Sushi Rolls, Build Your Own Bowls, Signature Bowls, Salads, Poke Bowls, Bento Boxes and Kid’s Meals there is truly something for everyone. - September 18, 2018 - Tokyo Joes

Atomic Wings, a Game Day Tradition, Adds Prizes in Fall Football Giveaway Football fans, celebrating their other favorite fall pastime - Authentic, Awesome, Atomic Wings have even more to cheer about as Atomic Wings announces weekly prize drawings, and a 55" Smart TV grand prize. - September 06, 2018 - Atomic Wings

Uncle Kracker to Headline Fat Fest Celebrating 10 Years of Live Entertainment at Fat Daddy’s Mansfield Fat Daddy’s Mansfield is celebrating 10 years of live music with Fat Fest on Saturday, Sept 22. Headlining the festival is platinum selling artist Uncle Kracker. The Michigan singer/songwriter made his solo debut with 2001’s #1 smash, “Follow Me,” kicking off a run of top 10 hits... - August 23, 2018 - AngMar Retail Group

Atomic Wings Announces Its First Queens Location & a New Sauce Fast-casual restaurant Atomic Wings will open its first Queens, NY location on September 5, 2018. The NY-based company also announces its newest sauce, mango habanero. - July 09, 2018 - Atomic Wings

Decoding an Era Gone by with All New Decode Bar Decode Bar All Set to Launch Its Flagship Outlet in Gurgaon with Brands and Branches. - July 05, 2018 - Brands and Branches

Banh Mi, Bahn You! Tokyo Joe’s Introduces the Banh Mi Bowl. Tokyo Joe’s introduces its latest creation, the Banh Mi Bowl just in time for summer. This decadent bowl includes white chicken tossed in homemade Joe’s BBQ sauce, pickled veggies, avocados, chopped greens, cilantro, jalapenos, a sous vide (soft poached) egg, black lava sea salt and drizzled... - June 27, 2018 - Tokyo Joes

The Mozaic Seeks Budding Entrepreneurs to Jointly Develop New Business Concepts in Southeast Asia Founded in 2003, The Mozaic is a privately-held investment management firm headquartered in Southeast Asia. The Mozaic looks for exceptional entrepreneurs to create new businesses together. - April 26, 2018 - The Mozaic Pte Ltd

Ferry Market Supports Community Well-Being During Health and Wellness Weekend The New Hope Ferry Market will host its first annual Health and Wellness Weekend to support mental, emotional, and physical health in the community. Regular food and drink vendors will highlight their healthiest options alongside pop up vendors. There will be free group exercise classes, live music, and wellness professionals from the Bucks County community exhibiting their products and services. - April 11, 2018 - New Hope Ferry Market

Wild & Free Has the Coop Squawking with Its New Crispy & Craveable Dishes Wild & Free, the fast-casual restaurant serving rotisserie chicken and farm fresh sides on Van Nuys Boulevard in Sherman Oaks expands its menu offering crispy & craveable dishes: Crispy Chicken Plate, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and gluten-free Mac & Cheese. - March 28, 2018 - Wild & Free

30th Anniversary Celebration Free Food. Live Music. Signature Drinks. Blue Mesa Southwest Grill is celebrating their 30th anniversary with a party. The event is free to the public and will feature free food, live music and signature cocktails. - March 27, 2018 - Blue Mesa Grill

Tokyo Joe's Does Good with the Do Good Roll Tokyo Joe's, a fast-casual Asian Restaurant with locations in Colorado, Arizona, Texas and Southern CA to raise funds for Local Animal Shelters and support groups by donating a portion of proceeds from the Do Good Sushi Roll to local animal shelters and support groups in our community. - March 22, 2018 - Tokyo Joes

Pin Chasers Introduces Affordable Summer Camp Pin Chasers camp programs get kids away from screens and onto the lanes. Counselors and exciting activities encourage children and young adults to unplug, make new friends, and learn a sport they can enjoy throughout their lives. Hosted at the popular Midtown and East Pasco locations, Pin Chasers summer... - March 12, 2018 - Pin Chasers

Poke Lovers Double Down at Tokyo Joe's During a You Pick Two Poke Bowl Combo Tokyo Joe's Restaurants in CO, TX, CA and AZ introduce Combo Poke Bowl for a limited time. - February 21, 2018 - Tokyo Joes

Orderscape Voice Technology Announces Full-Menu Ordering Certification by Amazon Orderscape, Inc. is among the first voice automation software companies to crack the code on full-menu restaurant voice ordering targeting the global restaurant and hospitality sectors. “We are among the small number of technology companies worldwide to offer full-menu voice ordering solutions for restaurants," said Ted Cohn, CTO and co-founder of Orderscape. - February 20, 2018 - Orderscape, Inc.

QSR Management Group and Tropical Tango Announce Merger to Form DYNE Hospitality Group New company consists of 41 Tropical Smoothie Cafes in five states with plans for more. - December 20, 2017 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Jax

Local Software Executive Feeds His Passion for Great BurgerZ and DogZ Bob McFarland has spent the last 30 years building his career in financial services and technology sales. His last 20 years as a senior sales and marketing executive in the technology industry has given McFarland the opportunity to travel the world and sample some of the finest local fare. He has also... - December 20, 2017 - Burgerz and Dogz

Tropical Smoothie Café is Sending a Dreamer to the TaxSlayer Bowl Three local cafés raised money for Dreams Come True. - December 15, 2017 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Jax

Joe Coffee & Rewards Launches Free Service for Independent Coffee to Compete with Corporate Coffee on Convenience Joe is a free mobile order & payment platform with a built in rewards program for independent coffee shops. Complete with a consumer app and merchant app on both iOS and Android, Joe is on track to connect coffee lovers that want to support small business over 20 locations in Seattle alone by the end of December and is onboarding new locations each week. - December 13, 2017 - Joe Coffee & Rewards

Tropical Smoothie Café Has Opened Its Newest Location at Bartram Park First 50 people in line received one free smoothie a week for a year. - December 09, 2017 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Jax

AngMar Retail Group Names Joey Dello Russo New Vice President of Operations AngMar Retail Group announced today Joey Dello Russo has been promoted to Vice President of Operations. Dello Russo previously served as Director of Operations for Marksmen Firearms & Outfitters, Fat Daddy’s Sports & Spirits Café, Smokey MAE’s Pit BBQ, Southern Oaks Golf & Tennis Club, AutoWorx and House of Hot Rods. - December 08, 2017 - AngMar Retail Group

Canadian Coffee Chain to Continue Expansion in France The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc. today announced plans to expand its international presence in France with the first café set for Lyon in spring of 2018. - November 18, 2017 - The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc.

Blackjack Pizza & Salads Celebrates One Year in Tampa Blackjack Pizza & Salads of Tampa is celebrating its one-year anniversary, and you are invited. Open to the public, the anniversary event will take place on Thursday, November 16, from 2:00-3:00 PM at the restaurant, located at 3692 W. Gandy Blvd. in Tampa. The festivities will include complimentary... - November 02, 2017 - Blackjack Pizza & Salads of Tampa

Tropical Smoothie Café Announces Successful Fundraising Season More than $40,000 given to Camp Sunshine, local schools and organizations. - October 20, 2017 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Jax

Go Burrito Expansion in Florida with Multi-Unit Operator Agreement Fast casual, beach-themed burrito restaurant Go Burrito announced the expansion of the franchise into a new market: Florida. The Salisbury, North Carolina-based brand will open four franchised stores throughout the coastal state during the next two years, starting in Ocala, Florida. Franchise agreements have been sign with locations in North Carolina and Tennessee being selected. - October 05, 2017 - Go Burrito

Suparossa Restaurant Group Raises Over $250,000 at Charity Golf Outings The Suparossa Restaurant Group, which includes Suparossa, Real Time Sports, Legno Chicago, Mia's Gelato, Pete's Pizza, Belvedere Events & Banquets, Cucina Biagio, and Biagio Events Events and Catering, has been focused on raising money for local charities for the past 21 years through their annual... - September 29, 2017 - Suparossa Restaurant Group

Craft Coffee Shop Opens in Marine Park New coffee shop opens in South Brooklyn. - September 05, 2017 - Marine Park Coffee

Drum & Quill, an Historic Pub in Pinehurst, Celebrates Three Year Anniversary Drum & Quill Public House is celebrating its third anniversary this month in the Village of Pinehurst. Back in June 2014 the Village of Pinehurst was pulling off a US Open doubleheader– a first of its kind. Despite all that activity a restaurant in the historic Pinehurst Sundry building was... - August 15, 2017 - Drum Media Group

Tropical Smoothie Café to Open a New Café in Bartram Park The new café is set to open in September of 2017. - August 10, 2017 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Jax

Ford’s Garage Opens in Westchase Ford’s Garage is motoring into northeastern Hillsborough county, with a new location opening in the Westchase community of Tampa, Florida, during the week of August 15th. The first Ford’s Garage opened in 2012 in Ft. Myers, Florida, and, after its success, expanded to Cape Coral, Estero,... - August 03, 2017 - Ford's Garage Westchase

FoodOnDeal.com is Working with Major Restaurant Giants to Help Expand Their Business FoodOnDeal.com is providing great business ideas for the bigger restaurant giants. Now, restaurant owners can work with this app to expand their food items among people, looking for Food Delivery Near Me service. - August 02, 2017 - Food On Deal

Beck’s Cajun Cafe Menu Expansion & Remodel Beck’s Cajun Café rolls out new menu items that highlight local farm fresh produce and Cajun comfort foods. - July 01, 2017 - Beck's Cajun Cafe