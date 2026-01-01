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Home Health Care

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Gold Company Profiles

Age Well Care

Age Well Care

Age Well Care is a premium non-medical senior home care agency proudly serving families throughout Santa Barbara County — including Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Carpinteria, Summerland,...

Always Responsive Home Care

Always Responsive Home Care

About Always Responsive Home Care Founded in 2010 by Registered Nurse Teresa Sajkowski, Always Responsive Home Care is a private pay, in-home care agency delivering compassionate, client-focused...

Americare Home Health, Inc.

Americare Home Health, Inc.

https://www.americarehhinc.com/

Assistance Home Care

Assistance Home Care

Assistance Home Care is the trusted name in St. Louis and Chicago. With neighborhood home care locations nearby, you have peace of mind knowing there is always support around the corner. Our flexible...

Human-Healthcare.com (Human Health Care Services)

Human-Healthcare.com (Human Health Care Services)

Human-Healthcare.com is a primary healthcare startup: an initiative of Human Health Care Services Pvt. Ltd., Pakistan and Human Health LLC, USA. We are reinventing the primary care experience in...

Company Profiles

Acneteam.com

Acneteam.com

Acneteam.com provides you with information on how to determine the best acne treatment, and where to find it. We are dedicated to help you find a solution for your acne.

AristoCare

AristoCare

AristoCare is a comprehensive home health agency. We are dedicated to providing quality, reliable, and cost effective care to our clients and their families. All of our offices are locally owned and...

CareSouth Health System, Inc.

CareSouth Health System, Inc.

CareSouth Health System, Inc., provides non-acute and post-acute care in the privacy of a patient's home. Since 1995, CareSouth Homecare Professionals has been providing Medicare certified home...

Comfort Keepers - Salisbury, NC

Comfort Keepers - Salisbury, NC

We are Comfort Keepers, offering comforting solutions for your in-home care needs. Comfort Keepers can provide assisted living services in the comfort of your home. Services can range from...

Concepts for Living

Concepts for Living

We are a professional referral and placement service for our Senior community. In searching for the best choice in independent or assisted living, be it large residential or small board and care,...

Concurro, Inc.

Concurro, Inc.

At Concurro we believe that information should empower your organization, not burden it. Our suite of web-based easy-to-use applications not only helps you run your business, it dramatically improves...

Definitive Homecare Solutions

Definitive Homecare Solutions

Definitive Homecare Solutions, Ltd. develops and licenses its business and patient management software solution, CPR+, to home infusion, specialty pharmacy, and HME/DME providers nationwide. Founded...

HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

HealthPoint Plus, Inc. is disrupting how 90+ million Americans access primary care with subscription-based medicine. Telehealth by HealthPoint Plus empowers anyone to video chat with world-class...

Home Care Profile

Home Care Profile

Our comprehensive directory can help you find the right Home Care Service. Simply search our Free Directory and Request Information from a Home Care Service Provider.

Home Helpers

Home Helpers

Helping Clients Maintain Their Independence * Senior Care Helping aging seniors safely manage and enjoy an active lifestyle while maintaining their independence. * New Moms and Working Parents An...

Mercy

Mercy

Mercy is the seventh largest Catholic health care system in the U.S. and serves millions annually. Mercy includes 46 acute care and specialty (heart, children’s, orthopedic and rehab)...

National Health Administrators

National Health Administrators

NHA (National Health Administrators) Long Term Care Insurance Specialists We are a privately held insurance agency specializing in Long Term Care planning and insurance for individuals, businesses...

Natural Horizons Wellness Centers

Natural Horizons Wellness Centers

Natural Horizons Wellness Centers provide integrative medicine and wellness solutions through the collaborative efforts of many practitioners. Using state-of-the-art practices, protocols and...

SelfDevelopment.net

SelfDevelopment.net

SelfDevelopment.net is the leading resource for self-development articles for improving all aspects of your life. These articles will help you gain new insight on hot topics such as self-hypnosis,...

Senior Companion Services, LLC

Senior Companion Services, LLC

Helping Hands in YOUR home. Providing personal care services and companionship to clients in their homes. In-Home Aides provide bathing, dressing, medication reminders, errands, lighthousing keeping.

Stay at Home

Stay at Home

Stay at Home (www.stayhomeweb.com) is a network of highly structured franchise operations dedicated to providing compassionate, dependable, and affordable in-home care to the elderly and those...

Sweet Comfort Home Care

Sweet Comfort Home Care

Sweet Comfort Home Care provides residential home health care in and around Orange County California

TranceLady Productions, Inc.

TranceLady Productions, Inc.

DrainThatPain is a holistic energy therapy for chronic pain elimination using active imagination. drainthatpain.com

Visiting Medical Doctors

Visiting Medical Doctors

Our Visiting Doctors Program provides hands-on, high-quality medical care to patients with complex and serious illnesses who have difficulty leaving their homes. Also our program provides preventive...

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