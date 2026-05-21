Recent Headlines
Within Home Health Care
Emerge Weight Loss Erases More Than $1 Million in Medical Debt — Setting a New Standard for Trust in GLP-1 Telehealth
In just three years, Emerge has reduced the financial burden felt by households across the country by more than $1,055,400 — proof that, in a category defined by speed and scale, compassion can be built into the business model. - May 21, 2026 - Emerge Weight Loss, LLC
How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It
A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation. - May 16, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
LT Senior Services Continues Their Monthly Seminar Series for Seniors with a Presentation Entitled "Practical Tips on Aging in Place: Smart Changes for Safer Living"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On May 12, a panel of experts will share practical, easy-to-implement tips that help aging adults create a safer, more comfortable living environment without sacrificing independence or style. - May 15, 2026 - LT Senior Services
Mediprocity and SuiteRx Announce Secure Messaging Integration Into Pharmacy Management Software
Mediprocity is excited to announce a partnership with SuiteRx. Mediprocity’s secure messaging tool is now available through a seamless integration into SuiteRx pharmacy management software. The integration promises robust, instant, HIPAA-secure collaboration that streamlines workflows for... - May 14, 2026 - Mediprocity
While Everyone Races Toward AI — This Orange County Mortgage CEO is Betting on Human Intelligence
As AI transforms financial services, Orange County mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity is deliberately moving in the opposite direction. With 26 years of experience and 15 years exclusively in reverse mortgages, Wetzell believes today's modern senior deserves human expertise — not an algorithm — when making the biggest financial decision of their retirement. - May 11, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Age Well Care - Home Care Organisation brings Medicare-Funded Respite Care to Dementia Families in Santa Barbara County Through Nolia Health Guide Partnership
Age Well Care, a premium non-medical senior home care agency serving Santa Barbara County, has been selected by Nolia Health as a respite care partner under Medicare's Guide Model. Eligible families caring for a loved one with dementia can now access up to $2,500 in annual in-home respite care — more than 65 hours of professional caregiver support — fully covered by Original Medicare, at no out-of-pocket cost. - April 21, 2026 - Age Well Care
LT Senior Services 2026 Seminar Series Continues on April 14
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance for aging adults. On April 14, Dr. Sonia Penaroza of Golden Ears Audiology will answer important questions on the effects of hearing loss and how to protect against it. - March 29, 2026 - LT Senior Services
Regal Flow Expands Premium Water Filtration Range to Address Growing UK Water Quality Concerns
Regal Flow, a UK specialist in advanced water treatment systems, is strengthening its product range to help households improve water quality, reduce limescale, and support overall wellbeing through effective home filtration technology. - March 21, 2026 - Regal Flow Limited
Caring Excellence Hiring Caregivers to Support Growing 24/7 Home Care Needs Across Northern Kentucky
Caring Excellence is hiring caregivers to meet growing demand for 24/7 in-home senior care across Northern Kentucky. Opportunities are available for compassionate individuals serving families in Union, Fort Thomas, Villa Hills, Edgewood, Florence, Covington, Newport, Hebron, Crestview Hills, Cold... - March 18, 2026 - Caring Excellence Northern Kentucky
LT Senior Services Offers Free Shred & Recycle Event
LT Senior Services will host a Shred & Recycle Event on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. This free community event will take place 9-11 AM at 900 Ranch Rd. 620 South, Lakeway, TX 78734. - March 14, 2026 - LT Senior Services
InstaMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Qualifies on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio
InstaMD announced that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has been qualified on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio after completing the platform’s evaluation process. The qualification reflects alignment with criteria for intended use, value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, supporting scalable, workflow-integrated remote care delivery for healthcare organizations. - February 13, 2026 - InstaMD Inc.
TKSoftware Launches AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software to Reduce Claim Denials and Maximize Reimbursements
TKSoftware Inc. today announced AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software. Designed to assist the office staff code charges correctly and efficiently. This is a major leap forward in Healthcare Billing Software powered by the best in class clearinghouse and revenue cycle support team in the industry. - February 13, 2026 - TKSoftware Inc.
Americare Home Health, Inc. of Van Nuys, CA, Named to Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America List
Americare Home Health, Inc., a Joint Commission-accredited home health agency headquartered in Van Nuys, California, has been named to Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America list, a prestigious national recognition honoring top-performing home health agencies across the United... - February 12, 2026 - Americare Home Health, Inc.
Let Mommy Sleep Launches Expert Overnight Newborn Care Across Southern California
Let Mommy Sleep Southern California offers professional overnight newborn care and postpartum support in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, and surrounding areas. Led by RNs Karla Pablo and Maria Encarnacion, the team provides night nanny services, safe sleep guidance, virtual doula visits and evidence-based newborn care. - February 08, 2026 - Let Mommy Sleep
Let Mommy Sleep Brings Expert Overnight Newborn Care to Seattle
Let Mommy Sleep, a national provider of overnight newborn care and postpartum support, now serves Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond and the Eastside. Led by an RN with 10+ years of home health experience, the team of night nannies provides hands-on newborn care, safe sleep guidance and personalized family support. - February 08, 2026 - Let Mommy Sleep
24/7 In-Home Care Agency Expands in Florence, KY and Northern Kentucky
Caring Excellence NKY, a 24/7 in-home care agency based in Florence, Kentucky, has expanded its team to more than 10 caregivers and staff members to meet growing demand for high-quality, non-medical in-home care across Northern Kentucky. Serving families in Florence, Union, Fort Thomas, Crestview Hills, Villa Hills, and surrounding communities, the agency provides personalized care that helps seniors and adults remain safe, comfortable, and independent at home. - January 26, 2026 - Caring Excellence Northern Kentucky
LT Senior Services Continues Their Monthly Seminar Series for Seniors on February 10 with "Understanding Later-in-Life Moves: How to Prioritize What Matters Most"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On February 10, a panel of professionals will offer important guidance on considerations that aging adults should take when evaluating a “later-in-life” move. - January 16, 2026 - LT Senior Services
Newborn Care Guide by Let Mommy Sleep Honored with a Mom’s Choice Award
"Your First Week Home with Baby: A Postpartum Recovery & Newborn Care Guide," has been awarded the Mom’s Choice Awards® Gold Seal, recognizing trusted, high-quality resources for families. - December 21, 2025 - Let Mommy Sleep
LT Senior Services Opens Its 2026 Seminar Series for Seniors with "Stronger Today, Safer Tomorrow: The Fall Prevention Benefits of Physical Therapy"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On January 13, Barker Keith of Lakeway Aquatic Physical Therapy will offer important guidance on how physical therapy can help prevent falls. - December 17, 2025 - LT Senior Services
Adopt-A-Senior: Spreading Joy to Seniors Across the Midwest This Holiday Season
Omega Senior Living and Weigand-Omega announce the launch of the 8th annual Adopt-A-Senior drive, an initiative powered by the My Neighbor’s Keeper Foundation. - November 27, 2025 - Omega Senior Living
Let Mommy Sleep Honored for Excellence at the 2025 TITAN Women in Business Awards
The 2025 TITAN Women in Business Awards has announced the winners of its Season 2 competition, honoring exceptional women in leadership, entrepreneurship, and business excellence. Denise Iacona Stern and Let Mommy Sleep received the Platinum Award in the 10+ Years Legacy Business Entrepreneur category. - November 14, 2025 - Let Mommy Sleep
Lt Senior Services Concludes Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, November 11 with "Bridging the Gap: Effective Communication with Adult Children"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On November 11, Cyndi Cummings of Turnkey Transitions will offer insightful guidance for aging adults and their families. - October 21, 2025 - LT Senior Services
Medome Launches This November to Smash Broken Primary Care System with the World’s First AI-Powered Personal Health Record
Medome launches Nov. 2025 as the first AI-powered personal health record, ending wasted time/money on repeated tests and fragmented care. Patented technology conducts comprehensive medical interviews, applies 500+ algorithms for diagnoses and risk assessments, and creates one complete record for all providers. Tested by thousands, HIPAA compliant. Doc built for everyone. AI-First Primary Care™ improves access, affordability, accuracy. - October 09, 2025 - Medome, part of SOAP, Inc.
Rosie Makes Heating Pads the Cutest Part of Your Fall Routine
As cooler days roll in, Rosie is redefining comfort with a fresh take on heating pads that are both functional and irresistibly cute. Designed to blend warmth, wellness, and style, Rosie heating pads are the perfect cozy companion for crisp autumn nights, work-from-home days, and seasonal self-care... - September 23, 2025 - Feel Rosie
LT Senior Services continues its 2025 seminar series for seniors on Tuesday, October 14 with “Medicare Part D & the Inflation Reduction Act: How Am I Impacted?”
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On October 14, guest speaker Victoria R. Trevino of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas will offer insightful guidance for aging adults and their families. - September 17, 2025 - LT Senior Services
Local Family-Owned Caring Excellence Expands to Provide Caring Support for Seniors at Home
Caring Excellence, a family-owned provider of non-medical in-home care, has announced the opening of its newest office in Northern Kentucky. Located at 7310 Turfway Road, Suite 550, in Florence, the office will serve families across Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties. The Florence location marks... - September 10, 2025 - Caring Excellence Northern Kentucky
Med-Care Providers Expands Telehealth, Mental Health, and In-Home Primary Care Services in Las Vegas
Med-Care Providers, a Nevada-based healthcare practice, announces the expansion of its services including telehealth, primary care, psychiatry, counseling, neurofeedback therapy, pain management, and in-home visits. The practice is committed to improving accessibility and outcomes for patients in Las Vegas and across Nevada. - August 28, 2025 - Med-Care Providers
Marian Homes Expands Mission with Purchase of New Group Home in Strasburg, VA
Marian Homes, Inc., a nonprofit organization providing safe and supportive housing for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced the purchase of its tenth group home in Strasburg, Virginia. The home will accommodate up to five residents and will be operated in partnership with a professional care provider, offering a family-like environment that promotes independence and dignity. - August 21, 2025 - Marian Homes
LT Senior Services Hosts Annual Aging Well Expo on September 30, 2025
LT Senior Services will host their annual Aging Well Expo on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The event will be held 10 AM-2 PM at the Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek Lakeway, TX 78734. - August 21, 2025 - LT Senior Services
LT Senior Services Continues Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, September 9, with a Presentation Entitled "Training Your Medical Advocate"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. On September 9, guest speaker Missy Hoy of CareFor will offer insightful guidance for aging adults and their families. - August 19, 2025 - LT Senior Services
LT Senior Services Continues Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, August 12, with a Presentation Entitled "Thriving in Retirement: Senior Living Options"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. On August 12, a panel of professionals will offer insightful guidance for aging adults and their families. - July 17, 2025 - LT Senior Services
Elevate MedCare Broadens National Footprint with Locations Across Florida, California, Nevada, and Ohio
Elevate MedCare, a leading provider of Transitional Healthcare and Enhanced Case Management, is proud to announce the strategic expansion of its service network across four key states: Florida, California, Nevada, and Ohio. This growth underscores the company’s mission to deliver compassionate, outcomes-focused care coordination to patients and healthcare partners nationwide. - July 14, 2025 - Elevate MedCare
Home Health Web Launches HIPAA-Conscious, Patient-First Marketing System for Home Care Agencies
Home Health Web delivers HIPAA-compliant, patient-first marketing tailored for home health care agencies. The Compassionate LocalCare System™ blends local SEO, lead capture, digital PR, and empathetic content to boost visibility, build trust, and generate secure patient inquiries. - June 23, 2025 - Home Health Web
LT Senior Services Continues Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, July 8, with a Presentation Entitled "Downsizing Together: Sharing Tips & Tricks"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. On July 8, Seniors Real Estate Specialist® Cyndi Cummings will share tips and tricks for downsizing and how joining a Downsizer Club can enhance the process through the sharing of experiences and ideas. - June 12, 2025 - LT Senior Services
LT Senior Services Continues Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, June 10, with a Presentation on Hypertension.
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. The special guest for June is Hilary J. Kieffer, M.D., of Baylor Scott & White Bee Cave Family Medicine who will lead a discussion on “Hypertension: Understanding Risks, Causes, Symptoms & the Importance of Management.” - May 19, 2025 - LT Senior Services
Right Direction Senior Living Solutions Officially Announces Services Supporting DFW Families Navigating Senior Living
After launching earlier this year, Right Direction Senior Living Solutions is proud to formally introduce its services to the Dallas-Fort Worth community. This locally owned senior living referral company provides compassionate, hands-on guidance to families navigating the overwhelming process of... - May 07, 2025 - Right Direction Senior Living Solutions
LT Senior Services Continues Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on May 13 with "Beyond Probate: Navigating the Hidden Responsibilities After a Loss."
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. The special guest for May is Bill Solominsky of Reluctant Executor who will lead a discussion on “Beyond Probate: Navigating the Hidden Responsibilities After a Loss.” - April 15, 2025 - LT Senior Services
Always Responsive Home Care Expands to Ocean County, NJ, with New Toms River Office Now Open
Always Responsive Home Care is now open in Toms River, NJ, led by Steven Caruso. Offering live-in care, 24-hour support, and personalized home care, the Ocean County team helps seniors stay safe and happy at home. Steven’s passion and kind heart are already making a difference in the community. Learn more at www.arhomecare.com. - April 08, 2025 - Always Responsive Home Care
From Fighting Fires to Serving Seniors: FDNY Retirees Frank Mazza RN BSN and Gianni Mirra RN BSN Bring Trust and Care to Always Responsive Home Care in Union County, NJ
Retired FDNY firefighters and RNs Frank Mazza and Gianni Mirra are the new owners of Always Responsive Home Care in Union County, NJ. Known for their compassion, trustworthiness, and dedication, they provide exceptional 24-hour and live-in senior care with a family-first approach. - April 08, 2025 - Always Responsive Home Care
Breaking Barriers in Home Care: New Jersey Nurse-Turned-Entrepreneur Launches Nationwide Franchise Opportunity
Always Responsive Home Care, founded by Registered Nurse Teresa Sajkowski in Monroe Township, NJ, is expanding nationally through a premium franchise opportunity. Built from the ground up by Sajkowski — who wasn’t born into wealth but was driven by hard work and purpose — the agency has earned a reputation for private pay, concierge-level in-home care, exceptional caregiver culture, and RN-led clinical oversight. - April 07, 2025 - Always Responsive Home Care
Butterfly Effects Opens New ABA Therapy Center in Virginia Beach
Butterfly Effects is excited to announce the grand opening of its new ABA Therapy Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, dedicated to supporting children and families impacted by Autism. This state-of-the-art center is the latest addition to Butterfly Effects' network of 13 centers across North... - April 01, 2025 - Butterfly Effects
Nursing Homes and Memory Care Centers Are Not so Bad. But They Can Get a Lot Better by Partnering with Families.
Brian Gould, a retired paramedic, used his experiences in nursing homes to design and create software to facilitate better communication and coordinated care. His company, Proven Care, LLC will be giving the software away for free to about 100 nursing facilities. - March 31, 2025 - Proven Care LLC
LT Senior Services Continues Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, April 8, with "Golden Hours: Making Your Time Count Through Volunteering"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. The April event will feature a panel of representatives from local nonprofits that will share information about their organizations and volunteer opportunities that may be of interest to aging adults. - March 19, 2025 - LT Senior Services
Addressing the Growing Crisis in Pain Management Medication Access
PMC Pharmacy Advocates for Transparent, Collaborative Solutions to Reduce Risk and Ensure Patient Care - A Path Forward for Pain Management Medication Access - March 19, 2025 - PMC Pharmacy
LT Senior Services Continues Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors with a Presentation Entitled "Preparing to Stay Put: Effective Steps for Aging in Place"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. The March event will feature a panel of experts who will share ideas for “staying put” in current homes after retirement. - February 19, 2025 - LT Senior Services
LT Senior Services Continues Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, February 11, with a Presentation on "Making Your Health and Wellness Plan"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. The special guest for February is Amy Temperley of Aging is Cool, who will guide attendees through steps on “Making Your Health and Wellness Plan.” - January 13, 2025 - LT Senior Services
LT Senior Services Opens Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, January 14, with a Presentation on "the Benefits of Aquatic Physical Therapy"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. The special guest for January is Dr. Melody Medley-Keith of Lakeway Aquatic Physical Therapy, who will lead a discussion on “The Benefits of Aquatic Physical Therapy.” - January 04, 2025 - LT Senior Services
Canada’s Hidden Health Crisis: Over 1.25 Million Living with Lymphedema
Over 1.25 million Canadians live with lymphedema, a chronic condition causing permanent swelling and major health challenges, yet it remains widely undiagnosed due to systemic barriers. The Canadian Lymphedema Framework's new data, published in Pathways, highlights urgent gaps in care, including funding and specialist shortages. With cancer survivors and those with chronic conditions among the affected, the CLF calls for equitable funding, research, and a sustainable healthcare strategy. - December 07, 2024 - Canadian Lymphedema Framework
Care Managers Ltd: Redefining Compassionate Care in the UK Healthcare Sector
Care Managers Ltd has joined HealthTrust Europe’s Total Workforce Solutions III (TWSIII) framework, reflecting its commitment to compassionate, high-quality healthcare staffing. Founded in 2019, the company transformed its mission to provide responsive care after a personal experience highlighted urgent service gaps. Now, with awards in Nursing & Care Service Workers and Social Care Workers, Care Managers Ltd is dedicated to supporting NHS, local authorities, and private clients across the UK. - November 19, 2024 - Care Managers Ltd
Partnership Between Local Companies Focuses on Home Safety
Home Instead® and Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital® collaborate on event for patients discharged from the hospital. - November 01, 2024 - Home Instead