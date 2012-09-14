PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Neurologist Deborah Boland, D.O., MSPT, Named “Physician of the Year” The Hillsborough County Osteopathic Medical Society (HCOMS) has named Dr. Deborah Boland, D.O., MSPT, Neurologist, Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and owner of Be Mobile Neurology, as their "Physician of the Year" for 2019. This prestigious award is presented to... - December 18, 2019 - Be Mobile Neurology

iCARE Home Health Expands Into Durham Region Rapid growth and expanding customer base accelerate need for new foot care clinic location in Pickering, ON. - December 14, 2019 - iCare Home Health Services Inc.

RE Pharmacy Opens New Infusion Center in San Diego, CA As RE Pharmacy progresses forward as a leader in the specialty pharmacy and infusion therapy industry, they have opened a new infusion center located inside the medical building at 7625 Mesa College Drive in San Diego. It shares the second floor with Neurologist Dr. Ian Purcell MD, PhD., boasts 3,100... - December 11, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

HealthPoint Plus Announces Financial Projections, and Timeline for Audit Completion and Direct Listing of Its Stock on the OTC Market HealthPoint Plus issues indications of future revenue ahead of its planned filing for Direct Listing of stock on the OTC market. - December 06, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

BrightStar Care Honors Seven Caregiver of the Year Nominees BrightStar Care of Marietta and Cherokee County is hosting an event to celebrate an unprecedented seven nominations for BrightStar’s 2019 Caregiver of the Year. - November 20, 2019 - BrightStar Care of Cherokee County

3DE Students Learn About Careers in Healthcare Staffing as Avant Healthcare Professionals Hosts 117 Freshmen from Oak Ridge High School Students from Oak Ridge High School in Orlando toured Avant Healthcare Professionals’ offices on October 24, 2019 to experience the company’s different departments, classes and simulation labs. Oak Ridge is one of three Florida-based schools that are the first in the state to launch 3DE by... - November 15, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at the 2019 OONL Conference Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced that it will exhibit at the Ohio Organization of Nurse Leaders November 13-15, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. “Our team is looking forward to connecting... - November 15, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

MedAware Systems Named Top Start Up by The Tech Tribune MedAware Systems announced today that it has been named a top start up by The Tech Tribune. Companies were evaluated based on four criteria: Revenue potential, Leadership team, Brand/product traction, and Competitive landscape. The Tech Tribune was founded in 2017 and delivers the latest technology... - November 09, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

AHCNECS Hosts One-Day Seminar to Teach Persons How to Create an Online Income Montegonians and members of neighbouring communities are in for a treat come November 8, 2019 when AHCNECS launches the first of their bi-monthly, one-day seminars entitled, “How to Create an Online Income.” The seminar will be held at 9 Dome Street, Dome Plaza, Montego Bay and is geared towards people with a smartphone or a laptop who desire to earn an extra income. - October 29, 2019 - AHCNECS

Partnership Applauds RCD Delay for Home Health Services Home health leaders stress importance of bipartisan legislation to ease transition as CMS plans largest home health payment overhaul in decades. - October 22, 2019 - Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare

Chronic Pain Elimination is Shown Live in DrainThatPain's World Tour to Canada, the UK, Dubai and Australia DrainThatPain is a holistic energy technique for chronic pain elimination. Joanna Cameron, the founder has produced a documentary and written a book, both named DrainThatPain. She will teach the technique to DrainThatpain trainees using persons in pain as volunteers. - October 21, 2019 - TranceLady Productions, Inc.

Neurologist Deborah Boland, D.O., MSPT, Takes Brain Health Online The population is living longer than ever, but cognitive health is often lost in the discussion around physical health. Conditions like dementia are on the increase, but many healthcare practitioners do not attempt to measure brain health. That’s why Dr. Deborah Boland, D.O., MSPT, Neurologist,... - October 17, 2019 - Be Mobile Neurology

HealthUnlocked Appoints Joe McFadden as Chief Technical Officer HealthUnlocked, the world’s largest social network for health, announced the appointment of Joe McFadden in the newly created position of Chief Technical Officer. - October 12, 2019 - HealthUnlocked

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at 2019 ANCC National Magnet Conference Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the ANCC National Magnet Conference at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from October 10 to 12. “Avant Healthcare Professionals... - October 09, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

RE Pharmacy Announces New Infusion Center in Phoenix, AZ RE Pharmacy announces a new infusion center, in partnership with neurologist David Saperstein, MD and the the Center of Complex Neurology in Phoenix, AZ. - October 03, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

Simply Healthcare & Wellcare Health Now Accepted at CardioFlex New Health Insurance companies have been added to CardioFLex Therapy in Davie Florida. - October 02, 2019 - CardioFlex Therapy

CardioFlex Accepts Worker’s Compensation CardioFlex Therapy is happy to announce that they now accept Worker’s Compensation insurance through different states across the country and in network with all major Florida Workers’ Comp insurance companies. - October 02, 2019 - CardioFlex Therapy

Cardioflex Therapy Joins Ambetter and Sunshine Health Physical Therapy office in Davie joins Ambetter and Sunshine Health Insurances to better serve their community. - October 02, 2019 - CardioFlex Therapy

mumms Software and PlayMaker Health Announce Partnership Giving Hospices Advanced Insights Into Performance Data mumms Software, a hospice EMR and management software, and PlayMaker Health, the post-acute industry's leading data solutions provider, are excited to partner to deliver hospices enhanced insights into their performance data. PlayMaker Health's post-acute software gives hospices an in-depth view of... - September 24, 2019 - mumms Software

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at ASHHRA 2019 in Chicago Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the 2019 American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration (ASHHRA) at the Hyatt Regency Chicago in Chicago, Illinois Sept. 21 to 24,... - September 18, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

Comfort Keepers Lithonia Reaches 13 Years in Business Comfort Keepers Lithonia, today announces its thirteenth year in business located on 6886 Main Street Lithonia, GA 30058. Since Owner Ms. Carla Brown opened the franchise in 2006, it has experienced significant growth, earned awards and certifications, and advanced the quality of care offered to its... - September 14, 2019 - Comfort Keepers Lithonia

Snowline Announces Partnership with Hospice Ethiopia; Making a Global Impact from Diamond Springs Snowline Hospice and Hospice Ethiopia have common and shared visions of providing hospice care to their communities. Snowline has established a partnership with Hospice Ethiopia that will include exchanging clinical information as well as best practices with Hospice Ethiopia and Global Partners in Care... - September 01, 2019 - Snowline Hospice

Avant Healthcare Professionals Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Fifth Time Inc. magazine announced today that Avant Healthcare Professionals is No. 1710 on its newly-published, annual Inc. 5000 ranking of America’s fasting-growing private companies. Avant Healthcare Professionals has grown 209 percent since 2016, and its ranking this year marks the fifth time that the... - August 17, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

mumms Software Celebrates 30 Years in Hospice and Palliative Care Software by Kicking Off Their Largest Promotion to Date mumms Software reaches a milestone as it celebrates its 30th year developing software for the end-of-life care industry. This anniversary year is a momentous one for the New Orleans-based company, as they recently completed transitioning their customers to their highly touted Hummingbird platform. To... - July 25, 2019 - mumms Software

Contiform - New Product Offered by ActivKare for Bladder Leaks and Women's Health Ladies it passes the Trampoline Test! If you suffer from everyday urine leakage and tried a trampoline, you know what we’re talking about here. 1-in-3 women suffer from bladder leaks. This condition can affect women of all ages and may occur at any time. Now, finally, there’s a low-cost... - July 25, 2019 - ActivKare

Meals on Wheels San Francisco Breaks Ground on $41.5 Million Kitchen and Food Production Facility to Feed Homebound Seniors Meals on Wheels San Francisco is building a new, 37,000 square feet kitchen that will increase its capacity to provide home-delivered meals to the growing population of food-insecure seniors living in the City. - July 18, 2019 - Meals on Wheels San Francisco

HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Launches Fundable Campaign in Final Private Offering Before Planned IPO HealthPoint Plus announced today that it will offer its last private funding on the Fundable platform. The company is planning to file its Form S1 to be listed as a public company at the conclusion of this offering. - July 15, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

U.S. Senator Rand Paul Introduces "BELIEVE" Act to Modernize Aspects of the Legal Immigration System U.S. Senator Rand Paul introduced the Backlog Elimination, Legal Immigration, and Employment Visa Enhancement (BELIEVE) Act on July 11, 2019. The act will modernize aspects of legal, merit-based immigration system and fully eliminate the “green card backlog” within a matter of years. Dr. - July 13, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

How Avant Healthcare Professionals is Helping Foster the Next Generation of Leaders Local staffing company aims to give central Florida students a bright future. - July 12, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

Optimal Alliance Home Care Rolling Out Concierge Services Plans Optimal Alliance Home Care offers reliable senior home care services for the elderly and disabled individuals. - July 09, 2019 - Optimal Alliance Home Care LLC

iCARE Home Health Welcomes New Chief Operations Officer Antoinette Larizza M.A. has accepted the role of Chief Operating Officer at iCare Home and Health in Oakville, ON. - June 26, 2019 - iCare Home Health Services Inc.

Compassionate In-Home Care, Inc. Earns 2018 Angie’s List Super Service Award Award Reflects Company’s Consistently High Level of Customer Service Compassionate In-Home Care, Inc. is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2018. “Service pros that receive our Angie’s List Super Service Award represent the best in our network, who are consistently making great customer service their mission,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. - June 21, 2019 - Compassionate In-Home Care, Inc.

EczemaLess, a Digital App to Manage Eczema Polyfins Technology Inc announced the launch of EczemaLess, a digital app that helps manage Eczema. 31.6 million people (10.1% of the population) in the U.S. have some form of eczema of which 18 million are adults and 9.6 million are children (under the age of 18) as per research by national eczema. - June 14, 2019 - Polyfins Technology

FieldCentric’s Innovative Field Service Solution by Rodio and Software Partners Has Launched to Combat the Growing Home Healthcare Crisis New field service technologies will empower medical service providers to meet the challenge of home healthcare demands that will double in the coming years while improving the overall quality of care. - June 03, 2019 - Rodio LLC

VP Medical Consulting Recognized as WBENC Certified Women Business Enterprise VP Medical Consulting (https://vp-medical.com), a provider of medical legal consulting services, is recognized by Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a Certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE). The certification validates VP Medical Consulting is minimally 51 percent owned, controlled,... - May 22, 2019 - VP Medical Consulting

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at the 2019 AACN’s NTI Conference Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the National Teaching Institute and Critical Care Exposition (NTI) Conference in Orlando, Florida on May 21 to 23, 2019. “Avant Healthcare... - May 19, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

iCare Home Health Invited to Present Innovative Health Espresso App at AI & Healthcare Conference iCare Home Health is proud to announce that company President Rick Menassa was a panelist at Transatlantic Dialogue: AI in Healthcare: A Canadian-German Perspective. Menassa spoke about iCare Home Health’s Health Espresso platform, which is an innovation in patient-centred digital healthcare solutions... - May 18, 2019 - iCare Home Health Services Inc.

Home Health Leaders Applaud House Introduction of Legislation to Strengthen Medicare Home Health Reforms Partnership and NAHC commend bipartisan lawmakers for introducing legislation to refine new Medicare home health payment model. - May 09, 2019 - Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Attend at the 2019 Annual Rural Health Conference Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the Annual Rural Health Conference in Atlanta, Georgia on May 7 to 10, 2019. “We are looking forward to connecting with rural health practitioners... - May 08, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

RE Pharmacy Announces New Headquarters to Accommodate Rapid Growth After years of expansion, RE Pharmacy is pleased to announce the moving of their corporate headquarters. Located in Irvine, California, the two-story headquarters was chosen for its ample space and open floorplans. The layout of the building will allow for added employees and possible pharmacy operations. “The... - April 19, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

RE Pharmacy Announces New Website Launch RE Pharmacy, a leader in specialty pharmacy and infusion services, announced today their newly designed corporate website, https://www.repharmacy.com. The overhauled website features streamlined and simplified mobile viewability, improved functionality, and enriched content. The purpose of the new website... - April 17, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

mumms® Software Presents Many Industry-First Billing Automations in Its ClearPay Module mumms Software®, developers of hospice EMR, Hummingbird, will showcase its unique ClearPay Billing Module at NHPCO LAC 2019 at Booth #711. - April 16, 2019 - mumms Software

mumms® Software Partners with DrFirst® to Bring Unprecedented in-EMR Prescribing: ClearScripts, to Hospice and Palliative Care Clinicians will save time, improve accuracy, and promote patient safety using ClearScripts e-prescribing directly within mumms’ EMR, where it’s most relevant. - April 15, 2019 - mumms Software

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at the 2019 AONE Conference Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the American Organization of Nurse Executives (AONE) Conference in San Diego, California on April 10 to 13, 2019. “We are excited to connect... - April 10, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

MedAware Systems Presenting New Research on Biomarkers in Predicting Alzheimer's Disease at AAIC 2019 MedAware Systems announced today that its comprehensive study "Beyond Amyloid Beta and Tau - an Exploration of Alternative Measures Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Stage: A Review and Meta-Analysis" has been accepted for presentation at the Alzheimer’s Association International... - April 04, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Sponsor the 2019 Becker’s Hospital Review Annual Meeting Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will sponsor the Becker’s Hospital Review 10th Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois on April 1 to 4, 2019. This exclusive meeting brings together hospital executives... - March 28, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

MedAware Systems Findings on Dietary Sodium Restriction to be Presented at the American Society for Nutrition Conference Is there science to support sodium restriction in the diet? MedAware Systems is addressing that question at the American Society for Nutrition’s (ASN) flagship conference Nutrition 2019, in Baltimore, MD June 8 – 11, 2019. ASN was founded in 1928, with the mission to develop and extend knowledge... - March 27, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at the 2019 NCONL Conference Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the North Carolina Organization for Nurse Leaders (NCONL) Conference in Greensboro, NC on March 20 to 22, 2019. “We are looking forward to... - March 22, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals