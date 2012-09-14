|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
The Hillsborough County Osteopathic Medical Society (HCOMS) has named Dr. Deborah Boland, D.O., MSPT, Neurologist, Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and owner of Be Mobile Neurology, as their "Physician of the Year" for 2019. This prestigious award is presented to... - December 18, 2019 - Be Mobile Neurology
Rapid growth and expanding customer base accelerate need for new foot care clinic location in Pickering, ON. - December 14, 2019 - iCare Home Health Services Inc.
As RE Pharmacy progresses forward as a leader in the specialty pharmacy and infusion therapy industry, they have opened a new infusion center located inside the medical building at 7625 Mesa College Drive in San Diego. It shares the second floor with Neurologist Dr. Ian Purcell MD, PhD., boasts 3,100... - December 11, 2019 - RE Pharmacy
HealthPoint Plus issues indications of future revenue ahead of its planned filing for Direct Listing of stock on the OTC market. - December 06, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
BrightStar Care of Marietta and Cherokee County is hosting an event to celebrate an unprecedented seven nominations for BrightStar’s 2019 Caregiver of the Year. - November 20, 2019 - BrightStar Care of Cherokee County
Students from Oak Ridge High School in Orlando toured Avant Healthcare Professionals’ offices on October 24, 2019 to experience the company’s different departments, classes and simulation labs. Oak Ridge is one of three Florida-based schools that are the first in the state to launch 3DE by... - November 15, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals
Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced that it will exhibit at the Ohio Organization of Nurse Leaders November 13-15, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.
“Our team is looking forward to connecting... - November 15, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals
MedAware Systems announced today that it has been named a top start up by The Tech Tribune. Companies were evaluated based on four criteria: Revenue potential, Leadership team, Brand/product traction, and Competitive landscape.
The Tech Tribune was founded in 2017 and delivers the latest technology... - November 09, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.
Montegonians and members of neighbouring communities are in for a treat come November 8, 2019 when AHCNECS launches the first of their bi-monthly, one-day seminars entitled, “How to Create an Online Income.” The seminar will be held at 9 Dome Street, Dome Plaza, Montego Bay and is geared towards people with a smartphone or a laptop who desire to earn an extra income. - October 29, 2019 - AHCNECS
Home health leaders stress importance of bipartisan legislation to ease transition
as CMS plans largest home health payment overhaul in decades. - October 22, 2019 - Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare
DrainThatPain is a holistic energy technique for chronic pain elimination. Joanna Cameron, the founder has produced a documentary and written a book, both named DrainThatPain. She will teach the technique to DrainThatpain trainees using persons in pain as volunteers. - October 21, 2019 - TranceLady Productions, Inc.
The population is living longer than ever, but cognitive health is often lost in the discussion around physical health. Conditions like dementia are on the increase, but many healthcare practitioners do not attempt to measure brain health. That’s why Dr. Deborah Boland, D.O., MSPT, Neurologist,... - October 17, 2019 - Be Mobile Neurology
HealthUnlocked, the world’s largest social network for health, announced the appointment of Joe McFadden in the newly created position of Chief Technical Officer. - October 12, 2019 - HealthUnlocked
Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the ANCC National Magnet Conference at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from October 10 to 12.
“Avant Healthcare Professionals... - October 09, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals
Khan will open and lead the Firm’s newest office in Cleveland, Ohio. - October 04, 2019 - Nixon Law Group, LLC
RE Pharmacy announces a new infusion center, in partnership with neurologist David Saperstein, MD and the the Center of Complex Neurology in Phoenix, AZ. - October 03, 2019 - RE Pharmacy
New Health Insurance companies have been added to CardioFLex Therapy in Davie Florida. - October 02, 2019 - CardioFlex Therapy
CardioFlex Therapy is happy to announce that they now accept Worker’s Compensation insurance through different states across the country and in network with all major Florida Workers’ Comp insurance companies. - October 02, 2019 - CardioFlex Therapy
Physical Therapy office in Davie joins Ambetter and Sunshine Health Insurances to better serve their community. - October 02, 2019 - CardioFlex Therapy
mumms Software, a hospice EMR and management software, and PlayMaker Health, the post-acute industry's leading data solutions provider, are excited to partner to deliver hospices enhanced insights into their performance data.
PlayMaker Health's post-acute software gives hospices an in-depth view of... - September 24, 2019 - mumms Software
Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the 2019 American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration (ASHHRA) at the Hyatt Regency Chicago in Chicago, Illinois Sept. 21 to 24,... - September 18, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals
Comfort Keepers Lithonia, today announces its thirteenth year in business located on 6886 Main Street Lithonia, GA 30058. Since Owner Ms. Carla Brown opened the franchise in 2006, it has experienced significant growth, earned awards and certifications, and advanced the quality of care offered to its... - September 14, 2019 - Comfort Keepers Lithonia
Snowline Hospice and Hospice Ethiopia have common and shared visions of providing hospice care to their communities. Snowline has established a partnership with Hospice Ethiopia that will include exchanging clinical information as well as best practices with Hospice Ethiopia and Global Partners in Care... - September 01, 2019 - Snowline Hospice
Inc. magazine announced today that Avant Healthcare Professionals is No. 1710 on its newly-published, annual Inc. 5000 ranking of America’s fasting-growing private companies. Avant Healthcare Professionals has grown 209 percent since 2016, and its ranking this year marks the fifth time that the... - August 17, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals
mumms Software reaches a milestone as it celebrates its 30th year developing software for the end-of-life care industry. This anniversary year is a momentous one for the New Orleans-based company, as they recently completed transitioning their customers to their highly touted Hummingbird platform. To... - July 25, 2019 - mumms Software
Ladies it passes the Trampoline Test! If you suffer from everyday urine leakage and tried a trampoline, you know what we’re talking about here.
1-in-3 women suffer from bladder leaks. This condition can affect women of all ages and may occur at any time. Now, finally, there’s a low-cost... - July 25, 2019 - ActivKare
Meals on Wheels San Francisco is building a new, 37,000 square feet kitchen that will increase its capacity to provide home-delivered meals to the growing population of food-insecure seniors living in the City. - July 18, 2019 - Meals on Wheels San Francisco
HealthPoint Plus announced today that it will offer its last private funding on the Fundable platform. The company is planning to file its Form S1 to be listed as a public company at the conclusion of this offering. - July 15, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
U.S. Senator Rand Paul introduced the Backlog Elimination, Legal Immigration, and Employment Visa Enhancement (BELIEVE) Act on July 11, 2019. The act will modernize aspects of legal, merit-based immigration system and fully eliminate the “green card backlog” within a matter of years.
Dr. - July 13, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals
Local staffing company aims to give central Florida students a bright future. - July 12, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals
Optimal Alliance Home Care offers reliable senior home care services for the elderly and disabled individuals. - July 09, 2019 - Optimal Alliance Home Care LLC
Antoinette Larizza M.A. has accepted the role of Chief Operating Officer at iCare Home and Health in Oakville, ON. - June 26, 2019 - iCare Home Health Services Inc.
Compassionate In-Home Care, Inc. is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2018. “Service pros that receive our Angie’s List Super Service Award represent the best in our network, who are consistently making great customer service their mission,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. - June 21, 2019 - Compassionate In-Home Care, Inc.
Polyfins Technology Inc announced the launch of EczemaLess, a digital app that helps manage Eczema. 31.6 million people (10.1% of the population) in the U.S. have some form of eczema of which 18 million are adults and 9.6 million are children (under the age of 18) as per research by national eczema. - June 14, 2019 - Polyfins Technology
New field service technologies will empower medical service providers to meet the challenge of home healthcare demands that will double in the coming years while improving the overall quality of care. - June 03, 2019 - Rodio LLC
VP Medical Consulting (https://vp-medical.com), a provider of medical legal consulting services, is recognized by Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a Certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE). The certification validates VP Medical Consulting is minimally 51 percent owned, controlled,... - May 22, 2019 - VP Medical Consulting
Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the National Teaching Institute and Critical Care Exposition (NTI) Conference in Orlando, Florida on May 21 to 23, 2019.
“Avant Healthcare... - May 19, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals
iCare Home Health is proud to announce that company President Rick Menassa was a panelist at Transatlantic Dialogue: AI in Healthcare: A Canadian-German Perspective. Menassa spoke about iCare Home Health’s Health Espresso platform, which is an innovation in patient-centred digital healthcare solutions... - May 18, 2019 - iCare Home Health Services Inc.
Partnership and NAHC commend bipartisan lawmakers for introducing legislation to
refine new Medicare home health payment model. - May 09, 2019 - Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare
Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the Annual Rural Health Conference in Atlanta, Georgia on May 7 to 10, 2019.
“We are looking forward to connecting with rural health practitioners... - May 08, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals
After years of expansion, RE Pharmacy is pleased to announce the moving of their corporate headquarters. Located in Irvine, California, the two-story headquarters was chosen for its ample space and open floorplans. The layout of the building will allow for added employees and possible pharmacy operations.
“The... - April 19, 2019 - RE Pharmacy
RE Pharmacy, a leader in specialty pharmacy and infusion services, announced today their newly designed corporate website, https://www.repharmacy.com. The overhauled website features streamlined and simplified mobile viewability, improved functionality, and enriched content. The purpose of the new website... - April 17, 2019 - RE Pharmacy
mumms Software®, developers of hospice EMR, Hummingbird, will showcase its unique ClearPay Billing Module at NHPCO LAC 2019 at Booth #711. - April 16, 2019 - mumms Software
Clinicians will save time, improve accuracy, and promote patient safety using ClearScripts e-prescribing directly within mumms’ EMR, where it’s most relevant. - April 15, 2019 - mumms Software
Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the American Organization of Nurse Executives (AONE) Conference in San Diego, California on April 10 to 13, 2019.
“We are excited to connect... - April 10, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals
MedAware Systems announced today that its comprehensive study "Beyond Amyloid Beta and Tau - an Exploration of Alternative Measures Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Stage: A Review and Meta-Analysis" has been accepted for presentation at the Alzheimer’s Association International... - April 04, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.
Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will sponsor the Becker’s Hospital Review 10th Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois on April 1 to 4, 2019.
This exclusive meeting brings together hospital executives... - March 28, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals
Is there science to support sodium restriction in the diet? MedAware Systems is addressing that question at the American Society for Nutrition’s (ASN) flagship conference Nutrition 2019, in Baltimore, MD June 8 – 11, 2019.
ASN was founded in 1928, with the mission to develop and extend knowledge... - March 27, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.
Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the North Carolina Organization for Nurse Leaders (NCONL) Conference in Greensboro, NC on March 20 to 22, 2019.
“We are looking forward to... - March 22, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals
WoundReference Inc., a medical information technology company focused on point-of-care clinical decision support for wound care, is pleased to announce winning the JWC’s (Journal of Wound Care) 2019 Cost Effectiveness award for the WR Formulary Module. - March 19, 2019 - WoundReference Inc.