Walmart Names Beaumont Products as Veteran-Owned Supplier of the Year Georgia Company to be Recognized on Veterans Day for Products Made in the United States. - November 10, 2019 - Beaumont Products

Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks I... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC

CANEI Corporation Ranks as One of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies in 2019 CANEI Corporation is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in Canada, according to the Growth 500 2019 ranking released by Canadian Business and Maclean's. The company achieved a growth rate of 913% ranking 115th on the list. The company attributes... - October 03, 2019 - CANEI Corporation

Fitz Chem Awarded Distributor of the Year Award from Elementis PLC Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group, a trusted North American specialty chemical distributor, has been awarded the Distributor of the Year award from Elementis, a global specialty chemicals company serving customers in North and South America, Europe and Asia in a wide range of markets and sectors. The award was... - March 18, 2019 - Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group

Athyron LLC Launches Miura Board™ "The Most Durable 100% Recycled Alternative to Wood and Plastic" Miura Board™ is a wood-free, fiber-reinforced thermoplastic available as decking, siding, and sheets. It exhibits remarkable properties: stronger than conventional plastic, reduced thermal expansion, improved wear resistance, and improved resistance to crystallization at low temperatures. 100% recyclable. Miura Board™ can be nailed, drilled, cut, routed, and sanded just like wood; however, it can also be waterjet, laser cut and welded like metal. - November 13, 2018 - Athyron LLC

Elemica Introduces New Benefits to Its Digital Supply Network and Supply Chain Solutions for Improving Customer Experience and Digitization Brings Improvements in Efficiencies, Productivity and Value Across Supply Chains - November 10, 2018 - Elemica

BASF Reaffirms Fitz Chem Territory Appointment in HI&I for Glucopon APG's BASF has confirmed the appointment of Fitz Chem Nagase in MN, WI, IL, IN, ND and SD to distribute alkylpolyglucosides under the tradenames Glucopon, APG and Dehypound Advanced in the Home Care and I&I markets. - May 10, 2018 - Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group

Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group Awarded BASF EMB Platinum Distributor of the Year Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group – a customer-centered distributor of specialty chemicals has been awarded BASF’s Care Chemicals EMB Platinum Distributor of the Year Award for 2017. There are two performance levels associated with the award and Fitz Chem achieved Platinum, the highest award level... - April 12, 2018 - Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group

Creative Pultrusions, Inc. Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification Creative Pultrusions, Inc., a leader in the pultrusion manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce today that it has earned the ISO 9001:2015 certification. The comprehensive system audits covered every aspect of operations. "Any company that has been through the certification process knows... - June 29, 2017 - Creative Pultrusions

CANEI Corporation Ranks No. 8 on the 2016 Startup 50 Canadian Business and PROFIT today ranked CANEI Corporation No. 8 on the Startup 50 ranking of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies. Published in the October issue of Canadian Business and at PROFITguide.com, the Startup 50 ranks young Canadian businesses on the basis of their percentage two-year revenue growth. - September 16, 2016 - CANEI Corporation

2016 Top 40 Under 40: Megan Gluth-Bohan - TRInternational, Inc., Seattle Seattle Puget Sound Business Journal honors TRI's President and General Counsel, Mrs. Megan Gluth-Bohan, "40 Under 40" business leaders in the Seattle area. - September 07, 2016 - TRInternational, Inc.

Formex® Electrical Insulation Material Meets Requirements of Electric Vehicle Battery Covers ITW Formex® announced the suitability of its Formex™ brand electrical insulation material for electric-vehicle battery applications. Automotive battery covers made from Formex polypropylene electrical insulation meet the demanding requirements of electric vehicle design and manufacture. Battery... - July 29, 2016 - ITW Formex

Adsale Partners with SpecialChem to Provide Free Universal Selectors Online Databases Adsale Publishing Ltd, a member company of Adsale Group and the publisher of the China Plastic & Rubber Journal (CPRJ) (www.adsalecprj.com) and operator of several websites in China related to plastics industry, announced its partnership today with SpecialChem (www.specialchem.com), the B2B digital... - June 30, 2016 - Special Chem

Professional Plastics Named 2016 Family-Owned Large Business of the Year Professional Plastics was recently awarded Family-Owned Large Business of the Year by The Orange County Business Journal. - June 23, 2016 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

Fluorescent Glass Microspheres Now Available from Cospheric LLC Cospheric now offers a complete product line of Fluorescent Coated Solid Glass Microspheres to satisfy the need for high-visibility, high crush strength, solvent resistant spherical tracer particles. - June 16, 2016 - Cospheric

Gardner Business Media Partners with SpecialChem to Provide Universal Selectors to Its Users Gardner Business Media, parent company of Plastics Technology, announced its partnership today with SpecialChem, the B2B digital marketing company specializing in chemicals and materials. The partnership will enable visitors to Plastics Technology’s website to access SpecialChem’s Universal... - February 18, 2016 - Special Chem

SpecialChem and SPE Partner to Bring Universal Raw Material Selector to SPE Membership The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) and SpecialChem today announced a partnership that will offer SPE members full access to SpecialChem’s Universal Selector database of plastics and additives. Access to the Universal Selector, which includes 125,000 datasheets, will be available starting... - February 05, 2016 - Special Chem

H.M. Royal, Inc. Appoints Jeff Dvorak as Vice President and General Manager H.M. Royal Inc. today announced the appointment of Jeff Dvorak as Vice President and General Manager of HM Royal of California, Incorporated. Mr. Dvorak comes to H.M. Royal from Wacker Chemical Corporation in Adrian, Michigan, where he was the Sales Director covering North and Central America. Dvorak... - January 31, 2016 - H.M. Royal, Inc.

TRInternational, Inc. Names Megan E. Gluth-Bohan, Esq. as President TRInternational, Inc. (TRI Chemicals), a global chemical distributor, announces Megan E. Gluth-Bohan, Esq. as TRI’s President & General Counsel, effective November 2015. Megan joined TRI as the company’s first General Legal Counsel in 2012 serving as a trusted advisor to the company’s... - November 26, 2015 - TRInternational, Inc.

Star Thermoplastic Alloys and Rubbers, Inc. Launches New Website Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc. (Star Thermoplastics) is pleased to announce the launch of their renovated and expanded website (www.starthermoplastics.com). The new website provides in-depth information on how their Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) materials offer value solutions to product... - March 06, 2015 - Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc.

TRI Announces Establishment of Houston Global Trade Office and Relocation of Mr. Waheeb R. Malik TRInternational, Inc. (TRI Chemicals), a global chemical distributor, announced today the establishment of their new Global Trading Office in Houston, TX and the move of Mr. Waheeb R. Malik from Dubai to the US. Mr. Waheeb R. Malik, TRI’s Commercial Manager of Global Exports & Trade, made... - February 25, 2015 - TRInternational, Inc.

Bide Pharmatech Cooperates with 2 New Distributors in India and France Bide Pharmatech, a leading pharmaceutical intermediate provider, has announced the signature of a new agreement with two distributors: Interchim in France and Prince Scientific & Surgicals in India. - September 30, 2014 - Bide Pharmatech Ltd.

Vikoz Enterprises Closes Major Deal with Plastics Manufacturer Vikoz Enterprises, one of the largest plastic recycling company in North America, announces major deal with U.S. and Canadian manufacturer of plastic powder, pellets and plant scrap. - August 28, 2014 - Vikoz Enterprises Inc.

Venair Speeds Up Its Establishment in the USA and Brazil The company opened two new sales offices in California (USA) and Sao Paulo (Brazil) to improve service offered to its customers. It is part of Venair’s overall strategy to boost its activity in America, after strengthening its position in the European markets. Together with the sales office in Sao Paulo, Venair launches a new logistics center that will absorb distribution in South America. - August 09, 2014 - Venair

Professional Plastics Signs Master Distributor Agreement with Corning Macor® Professional Plastics, Inc. has recently signed a Master Distribution Agreement with Corning, Inc. for the distribution and fabrication of Macor® Machinable Glass Ceramic parts and shapes. As a leading supplier of engineering plastics and ceramics with 18 locations in the USA, Singapore and Taiwan,... - February 27, 2014 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

ResTech Plastic Molding Announces Acquisition of Northeast Mold & Plastics to Expand Customer Care Expertise for Advanced Plastic Molding Solutions Northeastern U.S. Largest Installed Two-Shot Molding Machine Base Will Drive Technology Strategy - February 06, 2014 - ResTech Plastic Molding

Mega Engineering Services Offers Lightweight Fiberglass Ladders Mega Engineering Group Introduces fiberglass ladders up to 12% lighter weight than standard ladders for commercial use. - January 22, 2014 - Mega Engineering Services

FDA, USP Class VI and Bfr Certified Silicone Hoses at Venair®’s Upcoming Exhibitions Venair, a lead manufacturer of silicone hoses, will be featuring its new products in worldwide exhibitions in 2014. - December 18, 2013 - Venair

Dow Corning to Unveil Innovative Hair Care Frizz Index New Way for Hair Care Manufacturers to Measure How Products Meet Customer Demands. - November 27, 2013 - Dow Corning

Boulder Peptide Announces New SAB and 2014 Meeting The Boulder Peptide Symposium will host its 8th Annual meeting in late September 2014. In preparation, the symposium board of trustees has assembled an esteemed Scientific Advisory Board to foster the event. The SAB brings together experts from industry and academia with a significant body of experience... - November 23, 2013 - Boulder Peptide

Dow Corning Appoints Tang-Yong Ang as New Vice President to Lead Company’s Growing Compound Semiconductor Business Dow Corning, a global leader in silicones, silicon-based technology and innovation, today announced the appointment of Tang Yong Ang “TY.” to vice president of Dow Corning’s Compound Semiconductor Solutions, a leading provider of high-quality silicon carbide (SiC) wafer and epitaxy... - October 25, 2013 - Dow Corning

AsisChem Launches New Streamlined Website with Improved Product Search and E-Commerce Features AsisChem, the contract medicinal drug and drug discovery and research company co-located in Waltham, Massachusetts and St. Petersburg Russia, announced today the launch of its new website with searchable product profiles and e-commerce shopping functions. The new design of www.asischem.com greatly accelerates... - October 08, 2013 - AsisChem

New Nylon 6,6 Overmolding Grade of TPE Now Available from Star Thermoplastic A new overmolding grade of TPE, developed expressly for nylon 6,6, is now available from Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc. - August 02, 2013 - Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc.

MRC Polymers Celebrates Recycling Partnership with Disability Training Agency, Little Friends Inc. On June 19, Chicago recycler MRC Polymers celebrated their 5th year in partnership with Spectrum Vocational Training Agency, part of Little Friends Inc. The two firms established an economical partnership that helps MRC recycle land-fill bound plastic while providing meaningful work for adults with developmental disabilities. - July 12, 2013 - MRC Polymers

Dow Corning Joins imec to Advance Enabling Technologies for 3D IC Semiconductor Packaging Dow Corning, a global leader in silicones, silicon-based technology and innovation, announced today at SEMICON West 2013 that it is among the newest member organizations to join imec, a leading research center for the advancement of nano-electronics. - July 12, 2013 - Dow Corning

Dow Corning Sees Collaboration in Materials and Processing Technology as Critical to the Semiconductor Industry’s Recovery Semiconductor sales appear to be finally emerging from the red this year, with moderate but steady growth of 5.1 percent projected through 2014, according to World Semiconductor Trade Statistics’ Spring 2013 global semiconductor sales forecast. - July 12, 2013 - Dow Corning

Dow Corning and SÜSS MicroTec Report New Temporary Bonding Solution for 2.5D and 3D IC Packaging at ECTC 2013 Through their collaboration, Dow Corning and SÜSS MicroTec were able to develop a temporary bonding solution that met all of these application requirements. - June 02, 2013 - Dow Corning

Dow Corning Introduces at NYSCC 2013 New Silicone Fluid for Color Cosmetics Combining High Reflectivity and High Viscosity Dow Corning, a global leader in silicones, silicon-based technology and innovation, introduced here today, at the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) Suppliers’ Day 2013 (booth #911) new Dow Corning® PH-1560 Glossy Fluid. - May 17, 2013 - Dow Corning

Dow Corning Launches Two New Skin Care Programs for Anti-Aging with High-End Sun Protection, Skin Brightening Silicone Technologies Dow Corning, a global leader in silicones, silicon-based technology and innovation, announced here today, at the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) Suppliers’ Day 2013 (Booth #911), two new skin care programs for Sun Protection and Skin Brightening featuring the company’s wide... - May 17, 2013 - Dow Corning

Dow Corning Launches Advanced New Moisturizing Silicone Emulsion for Premium Hair Product Formulations at NYSCC 2013 Dow Corning, a global leader in silicones, silicon-based technology and innovation, introduced here today, at the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) Suppliers’ Day 2013 (Booth #911), Dow Corning® CE-8411 Smooth Plus Emulsion. This new nonionic silicone emulsion not only imparts a... - May 17, 2013 - Dow Corning

Two New Dow Corning Programs Help Customers Meet Rising Demand for Improved Hair Shine and Hair Repair Products Dow Corning, a global leader in silicones, silicon-based technology and innovation, unveiled here today, at the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) Suppliers’ Day 2013 (Booth #911), two new programs for hair shine and hair repair to give customers greater access to the company’s... - May 17, 2013 - Dow Corning

Dow Corning Unveils New High-Performance Water-in-Oil Silicone Emulsifier Featuring High Formulation Stability at NYSCC 2013 Dow Corning, a global leader in silicones, silicon-based technology and innovation, introduced here today at the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) Suppliers’ Day 2013 (Booth #911), Dow Corning® ES-5300 Formulation Aid, a new benefits-rich water-in-oil silicone emulsifier. - May 16, 2013 - Dow Corning

Dow Corning to Launch, Showcase Advanced Silicone Technologies for LED Lamps & Luminaires at LIGHTFAIR® International 2013 Dow Corning, a global leader in silicones, silicon-based technology and innovation, announced today that it will introduce an innovative new thermal management silicone technology for light emitting diode (LED) lamps and luminaires at LIGHTFAIR® International (LFI) in booth #159. - May 04, 2013 - Dow Corning

Dow Corning Showcases Benefits of High-Performance Silicones for Next-Generation LED Designs at LIGHTFAIR® International 2013 Dow Corning, a global leader in silicones, silicon-based technology and innovation is showcasing at LIGHTFAIR® International 2013 (booth #159) how LED designers and manufacturers can capitalize on the unique benefits that advanced silicone materials offer the fast-growing LED lighting industry. - May 04, 2013 - Dow Corning

New Dow Corning Dispensable Thermal Pads Offer Increased Thermal Performance, Lower System Costs for LED Lamps and Luminaires Dow Corning, a global leader in silicones, silicon-based technology and innovation, introduced at LIGHTFAIR® International 2013 (booth #159) its new Dow Corning® Dispensable Thermal Pads, an innovative technology developed for more cost-effective thermal management in LED lighting applications. - May 04, 2013 - Dow Corning

Dow Corning Recognized for Innovation and LED Product Technology with Two Prestigious Awards from LIGHTFAIR International Dow Corning, a global leader in silicones, silicon-based technology and innovation, was honored to accept not one, but two LIGHTFAIR® International (LFI®) Innovation Awards® today. Specifically, Dow Corning beat 307 contenders to earn the prestigious Technical Innovation Award, described by LFI as one of its top honors for outstanding achievement in design and application. - May 04, 2013 - Dow Corning

Dow Corning Sees Projected Global Growth of LED Lighting Linked to Adoption of Advanced Optical Silicones The global LED market’s average compound annual growth will be as high as 33 percent through 2016, according to analyst firm McKinsey & Company. Dow Corning – a global leader in silicones, silicon-based technology and innovation – expects that much of that growth will be contingent on the adoption of more advanced materials technologies. - May 04, 2013 - Dow Corning

Dow Corning Expands Healthcare Portfolio with New QP1 Silicone Elastomer Bases for Wider Processing Flexibility Dow Corning, a global leader in silicones, silicon-based technology and innovation for the healthcare industry, today announced here at MD&M West (Hall D, Booth #1751) Dow Corning® QP1 Silicone Elastomers, a new silicone technology for the company’s high consistency rubber (HCR) product... - March 13, 2013 - Dow Corning

Dow Corning Debuts LSR Grades at MD&M West to Give OEMs and Fabricators Greater Healthcare Material Options Dow Corning, a global leader in silicones, silicon-based technology and innovation for the healthcare industry, is showcasing here at MD&M West (Hall D, Booth# 1751) Dow Corning® QP1 liquid silicone rubber (LSR) grades that give medical device manufacturers and fabricators broader material choices... - March 13, 2013 - Dow Corning