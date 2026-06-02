Recent Headlines
HOO CHEMTEC Exports 15 Metric Tons of Polyaluminum Chloride (PAC) to Turkish Municipal Water Authority
HOO CHEMTEC, a leading global supplier of water treatment chemicals, has completed a significant shipment of 15 metric tons of high-performance Polyaluminum Chloride (PAC) to a major municipal water authority in Turkey. This delivery underscores the company’s robust supply chain capabilities and commitment to supporting critical water infrastructure projects in the Eurasian region. - June 02, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
HOO CHEMTEC Supplies Glutaraldehyde 50% to European Hospitals for High-Level Disinfection
HOO CHEMTEC announces a new shipment of premium Glutaraldehyde 50% solution to healthcare clients in Germany and France. This high-level disinfectant is critical for sterilizing surgical instruments and non-thermostable medical equipment, supporting stringent hospital infection control protocols. - March 19, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
HOO CHEMTEC Ships 25.2 Tons of TCCA Tablets for Pool Water Treatment to Saudi Arabia
HOO CHEMTEC announces the successful delivery of 25.2 metric tons of Trichloroisocyanuric Acid (TCCA) tablets to Saudi Arabia. This shipment, designated for swimming pool water treatment, underscores the company's commitment to supplying high-quality disinfectants for recreational water safety and hygiene in international markets. - February 15, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
UAE Desalination Project Receives 800 tons of Sodium Chlorite from Hoo Chemtec
HOO CHEMTEC shipped 800 tons of sodium chlorite 31% solution to the UAE for seawater desalination. This chemical is a key disinfectant used to control biological growth in desalination plants, ensuring safe and efficient production of fresh water. - February 15, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
Professional Plastics Expands Midwest Distribution & Manufacturing Capabilities
Professional Plastics opened a new facility in Belvidere, Illinois, significantly escalating its warehouse capacity and service capabilities in the U.S. North Central market. The opening of a new facility, in addition to its existing location in Loves Park, IL, increases the company’s footprint to enhance service and support its continued growth in the region. The investment supports the company’s commitment to expand where customer demand is strongest. - December 17, 2025 - Professional Plastics
Cenmed and ENG Scientific Partner to Deliver High-Quality Kitting and Custom Chemical Filling Solutions
Cenmed Enterprises and ENG Scientific have expanded their partnership to enhance kitting and custom chemical filling services for laboratories, biotech companies, and healthcare institutions. By combining Cenmed’s supply chain expertise with ENG’s chemical formulation capabilities, the collaboration streamlines reagent kit production, specimen collection solutions, and bulk chemical filling. This partnership strengthens Cenmed’s ability to deliver efficient, compliant, and scalable solutions. - March 07, 2025 - Cenmed
CANEI Ranked as the Top Recycling Company on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies in 2024
CANEI is especially proud to have been included in the waste management and recycling category, as it is a unique achievement within its industry. The recognition it has received is a testament to its unwavering commitment to closing the loop on plastic waste. - April 17, 2024 - CANEI Corporation
Eco-shell™ Adds 99.9% Antibacterial Efficacy to Long List of Eco-Certifications and Patents
Products made with eco-shell™ can achieve up to 50% plastic reduction, 70% carbon reduction, and are now certified to be recyclable and antibacterial. - October 18, 2023 - Spark Sourcing
H.J. Baker Promotes Angel Sanchez to CFO
H.J. Baker & Bro., LLC is pleased to announce the promotion of Angel Sanchez to Chief Financial Officer. “We are thrilled to promote Angel to CFO. He proved to be an excellent candidate during our search and has been invaluable as an interim,” said President and COO Luis Masroua. - January 12, 2023 - H.J. Baker & Bro., LLC
Professional Plastics Expands U.S. Northeast Distribution Capabilities
A new facility in Angola doubles the company’s footprint in Western New York and advances its development of a distribution hub and continued growth in the region. - October 05, 2022 - Professional Plastics
UnifyTwin Announce a Global Partnership with Technologies New Energy (TNE) for Smart Energy Solutions to Utilities & Manufacturers
UnifyTwin a leading Industry 5.0 company today announced that it has established a partnership with Technologies New Energy (TNE), a global provider of energy solutions, to provide Smart Energy Solutions. TNE will provide these solutions to the power & utilities sector across Europe and American markets leveraging the UnifyTwin Intelligent App Suite. - August 25, 2022 - UnifyTwin Inc.
UnifyTwin Launches Intelligent Industrial App Suite Addressing Industry 5.0 Transformation with Proven Business Outcomes
UnifyTwin announces the launch of Intelligent Industrial App Suite that offers five Business Apps to address various aspects of the industrial life cycle driving towards sustainable business outcomes. These apps are now deployed and validated in over 450+ industrial customers worldwide in multiple industry segments such as Pharma & Chemical, Textile, Refinery & Energy, Metals & Minerals and Building Materials. UnifyTwin is now on an expansion path and is pursuing strategic partnerships. - May 31, 2022 - UnifyTwin Inc.
TRInternational CEO Megan Gluth-Bohan Assumes 100% Company Ownership
Just shy of a decade of service at TRInternational, CEO Megan E. Gluth-Bohan, Esq. has assumed 100 percent ownership of the chemical distribution company located in Edmonds, WA. Ms. Gluth-Bohan joined the company in 2012 as General Counsel and quickly moved from General Manager to President to CEO... - March 17, 2021 - TRInternational, Inc.
TRInternational, Inc. Awarded WBENC Women Owned Small Business Certification
Seattle-Metro Business Gains National Women-Owned Certification; Expanding Female Ownership in the Chemical Industry - January 14, 2021 - TRInternational, Inc.
CANEI Corporation Places on The Globe and Mail’s Second Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies
CANEI Corporation is pleased to announce it placed No. 310 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. CANEI Corporation earned its spot with three-year growth of... - September 27, 2020 - CANEI Corporation
A&C Plastics, Inc. to Expand Houston Headquarters
A&C Plastics, Inc. is pleased to announce it will be conducting a groundbreaking ceremony to commence a campus expansion project which will double the A&C Plastics, Inc. building footprint at their national headquarters located in Houston, Texas. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place... - January 16, 2020 - A&C Plastics, Inc.
Walmart Names Beaumont Products as Veteran-Owned Supplier of the Year
Georgia Company to be Recognized on Veterans Day for Products Made in the United States. - November 10, 2019 - Beaumont Products
Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park
Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC
CANEI Corporation Ranks as One of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies in 2019
CANEI Corporation is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in Canada, according to the Growth 500 2019 ranking released by Canadian Business and Maclean's. The company achieved a growth rate of 913% ranking 115th on the list. The company... - October 03, 2019 - CANEI Corporation
H.J. Baker & Bro., LLC Announces Acquisition of Oxbow Sulphur
Move Expands Sulphur Operations, Customer Base and Geographic Reach - June 25, 2019 - H.J. Baker & Bro., LLC
Fitz Chem Awarded Distributor of the Year Award from Elementis PLC
Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group, a trusted North American specialty chemical distributor, has been awarded the Distributor of the Year award from Elementis, a global specialty chemicals company serving customers in North and South America, Europe and Asia in a wide range of markets and sectors. The award... - March 18, 2019 - Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group
Athyron LLC Launches Miura Board™ "The Most Durable 100% Recycled Alternative to Wood and Plastic"
Miura Board™ is a wood-free, fiber-reinforced thermoplastic available as decking, siding, and sheets. It exhibits remarkable properties: stronger than conventional plastic, reduced thermal expansion, improved wear resistance, and improved resistance to crystallization at low temperatures. 100% recyclable. Miura Board™ can be nailed, drilled, cut, routed, and sanded just like wood; however, it can also be waterjet, laser cut and welded like metal. - November 13, 2018 - Athyron LLC
Elemica Introduces New Benefits to Its Digital Supply Network and Supply Chain Solutions for Improving Customer Experience and Digitization
Brings Improvements in Efficiencies, Productivity and Value Across Supply Chains - November 10, 2018 - Elemica
BASF Reaffirms Fitz Chem Territory Appointment in HI&I for Glucopon APG's
BASF has confirmed the appointment of Fitz Chem Nagase in MN, WI, IL, IN, ND and SD to distribute alkylpolyglucosides under the tradenames Glucopon, APG and Dehypound Advanced in the Home Care and I&I markets. - May 10, 2018 - Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group
Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group Awarded BASF EMB Platinum Distributor of the Year
Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group – a customer-centered distributor of specialty chemicals has been awarded BASF’s Care Chemicals EMB Platinum Distributor of the Year Award for 2017. There are two performance levels associated with the award and Fitz Chem achieved Platinum, the highest award... - April 12, 2018 - Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group
Creative Pultrusions, Inc. Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Creative Pultrusions, Inc., a leader in the pultrusion manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce today that it has earned the ISO 9001:2015 certification. The comprehensive system audits covered every aspect of operations. "Any company that has been through the certification process... - June 29, 2017 - Creative Pultrusions
CANEI Corporation Ranks No. 8 on the 2016 Startup 50
Canadian Business and PROFIT today ranked CANEI Corporation No. 8 on the Startup 50 ranking of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies. Published in the October issue of Canadian Business and at PROFITguide.com, the Startup 50 ranks young Canadian businesses on the basis of their percentage two-year revenue growth. - September 16, 2016 - CANEI Corporation
2016 Top 40 Under 40: Megan Gluth-Bohan - TRInternational, Inc., Seattle
Seattle Puget Sound Business Journal honors TRI's President and General Counsel, Mrs. Megan Gluth-Bohan, "40 Under 40" business leaders in the Seattle area. - September 07, 2016 - TRInternational, Inc.
Formex® Electrical Insulation Material Meets Requirements of Electric Vehicle Battery Covers
ITW Formex® announced the suitability of its Formex™ brand electrical insulation material for electric-vehicle battery applications. Automotive battery covers made from Formex polypropylene electrical insulation meet the demanding requirements of electric vehicle design and... - July 29, 2016 - ITW Formex
Adsale Partners with SpecialChem to Provide Free Universal Selectors Online Databases
Adsale Publishing Ltd, a member company of Adsale Group and the publisher of the China Plastic & Rubber Journal (CPRJ) (www.adsalecprj.com) and operator of several websites in China related to plastics industry, announced its partnership today with SpecialChem (www.specialchem.com), the B2B... - June 30, 2016 - Special Chem
Professional Plastics Named 2016 Family-Owned Large Business of the Year
Professional Plastics was recently awarded Family-Owned Large Business of the Year by The Orange County Business Journal. - June 23, 2016 - Professional Plastics, Inc.
Fluorescent Glass Microspheres Now Available from Cospheric LLC
Cospheric now offers a complete product line of Fluorescent Coated Solid Glass Microspheres to satisfy the need for high-visibility, high crush strength, solvent resistant spherical tracer particles. - June 16, 2016 - Cospheric
Gardner Business Media Partners with SpecialChem to Provide Universal Selectors to Its Users
Gardner Business Media, parent company of Plastics Technology, announced its partnership today with SpecialChem, the B2B digital marketing company specializing in chemicals and materials. The partnership will enable visitors to Plastics Technology’s website to access SpecialChem’s... - February 18, 2016 - Special Chem
SpecialChem and SPE Partner to Bring Universal Raw Material Selector to SPE Membership
The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) and SpecialChem today announced a partnership that will offer SPE members full access to SpecialChem’s Universal Selector database of plastics and additives. Access to the Universal Selector, which includes 125,000 datasheets, will be available... - February 05, 2016 - Special Chem
H.M. Royal, Inc. Appoints Jeff Dvorak as Vice President and General Manager
H.M. Royal Inc. today announced the appointment of Jeff Dvorak as Vice President and General Manager of HM Royal of California, Incorporated. Mr. Dvorak comes to H.M. Royal from Wacker Chemical Corporation in Adrian, Michigan, where he was the Sales Director covering North and Central America. - January 31, 2016 - H.M. Royal, Inc.
TRInternational, Inc. Names Megan E. Gluth-Bohan, Esq. as President
TRInternational, Inc. (TRI Chemicals), a global chemical distributor, announces Megan E. Gluth-Bohan, Esq. as TRI’s President & General Counsel, effective November 2015. Megan joined TRI as the company’s first General Legal Counsel in 2012 serving as a trusted advisor to the... - November 26, 2015 - TRInternational, Inc.
Star Thermoplastic Alloys and Rubbers, Inc. Launches New Website
Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc. (Star Thermoplastics) is pleased to announce the launch of their renovated and expanded website (www.starthermoplastics.com). The new website provides in-depth information on how their Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) materials offer value solutions to... - March 06, 2015 - Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc.
TRI Announces Establishment of Houston Global Trade Office and Relocation of Mr. Waheeb R. Malik
TRInternational, Inc. (TRI Chemicals), a global chemical distributor, announced today the establishment of their new Global Trading Office in Houston, TX and the move of Mr. Waheeb R. Malik from Dubai to the US. Mr. Waheeb R. Malik, TRI’s Commercial Manager of Global Exports & Trade,... - February 25, 2015 - TRInternational, Inc.
Bide Pharmatech Cooperates with 2 New Distributors in India and France
Bide Pharmatech, a leading pharmaceutical intermediate provider, has announced the signature of a new agreement with two distributors: Interchim in France and Prince Scientific & Surgicals in India. - September 30, 2014 - Bide Pharmatech Ltd.
Vikoz Enterprises Closes Major Deal with Plastics Manufacturer
Vikoz Enterprises, one of the largest plastic recycling company in North America, announces major deal with U.S. and Canadian manufacturer of plastic powder, pellets and plant scrap. - August 28, 2014 - Vikoz Enterprises Inc.
Venair Speeds Up Its Establishment in the USA and Brazil
The company opened two new sales offices in California (USA) and Sao Paulo (Brazil) to improve service offered to its customers. It is part of Venair’s overall strategy to boost its activity in America, after strengthening its position in the European markets. Together with the sales office in Sao Paulo, Venair launches a new logistics center that will absorb distribution in South America. - August 09, 2014 - Venair
Professional Plastics Signs Master Distributor Agreement with Corning Macor®
Professional Plastics, Inc. has recently signed a Master Distribution Agreement with Corning, Inc. for the distribution and fabrication of Macor® Machinable Glass Ceramic parts and shapes. As a leading supplier of engineering plastics and ceramics with 18 locations in the USA, Singapore and... - February 27, 2014 - Professional Plastics, Inc.
ResTech Plastic Molding Announces Acquisition of Northeast Mold & Plastics to Expand Customer Care Expertise for Advanced Plastic Molding Solutions
Northeastern U.S. Largest Installed Two-Shot Molding Machine Base Will Drive Technology Strategy - February 06, 2014 - ResTech Plastic Molding
Mega Engineering Services Offers Lightweight Fiberglass Ladders
Mega Engineering Group Introduces fiberglass ladders up to 12% lighter weight than standard ladders for commercial use. - January 22, 2014 - Mega Engineering Services
FDA, USP Class VI and Bfr Certified Silicone Hoses at Venair®’s Upcoming Exhibitions
Venair, a lead manufacturer of silicone hoses, will be featuring its new products in worldwide exhibitions in 2014. - December 18, 2013 - Venair
Dow Corning to Unveil Innovative Hair Care Frizz Index
New Way for Hair Care Manufacturers to Measure How Products Meet Customer Demands. - November 27, 2013 - Dow Corning
Boulder Peptide Announces New SAB and 2014 Meeting
The Boulder Peptide Symposium will host its 8th Annual meeting in late September 2014. In preparation, the symposium board of trustees has assembled an esteemed Scientific Advisory Board to foster the event. The SAB brings together experts from industry and academia with a significant body of... - November 23, 2013 - Boulder Peptide
Dow Corning Appoints Tang-Yong Ang as New Vice President to Lead Company’s Growing Compound Semiconductor Business
Dow Corning, a global leader in silicones, silicon-based technology and innovation, today announced the appointment of Tang Yong Ang “TY.” to vice president of Dow Corning’s Compound Semiconductor Solutions, a leading provider of high-quality silicon carbide (SiC) wafer and... - October 25, 2013 - Dow Corning
AsisChem Launches New Streamlined Website with Improved Product Search and E-Commerce Features
AsisChem, the contract medicinal drug and drug discovery and research company co-located in Waltham, Massachusetts and St. Petersburg Russia, announced today the launch of its new website with searchable product profiles and e-commerce shopping functions. The new design of www.asischem.com greatly... - October 08, 2013 - AsisChem
New Nylon 6,6 Overmolding Grade of TPE Now Available from Star Thermoplastic
A new overmolding grade of TPE, developed expressly for nylon 6,6, is now available from Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc. - August 02, 2013 - Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc.