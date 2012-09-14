PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks I... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC

CANEI Corporation Ranks as One of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies in 2019 CANEI Corporation is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in Canada, according to the Growth 500 2019 ranking released by Canadian Business and Maclean's. The company achieved a growth rate of 913% ranking 115th on the list. The company attributes... - October 03, 2019 - CANEI Corporation

Athyron LLC Launches Miura Board™ "The Most Durable 100% Recycled Alternative to Wood and Plastic" Miura Board™ is a wood-free, fiber-reinforced thermoplastic available as decking, siding, and sheets. It exhibits remarkable properties: stronger than conventional plastic, reduced thermal expansion, improved wear resistance, and improved resistance to crystallization at low temperatures. 100% recyclable. Miura Board™ can be nailed, drilled, cut, routed, and sanded just like wood; however, it can also be waterjet, laser cut and welded like metal. - November 13, 2018 - Athyron LLC

Creative Pultrusions, Inc. Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification Creative Pultrusions, Inc., a leader in the pultrusion manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce today that it has earned the ISO 9001:2015 certification. The comprehensive system audits covered every aspect of operations. "Any company that has been through the certification process knows... - June 29, 2017 - Creative Pultrusions

CANEI Corporation Ranks No. 8 on the 2016 Startup 50 Canadian Business and PROFIT today ranked CANEI Corporation No. 8 on the Startup 50 ranking of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies. Published in the October issue of Canadian Business and at PROFITguide.com, the Startup 50 ranks young Canadian businesses on the basis of their percentage two-year revenue growth. - September 16, 2016 - CANEI Corporation

Formex® Electrical Insulation Material Meets Requirements of Electric Vehicle Battery Covers ITW Formex® announced the suitability of its Formex™ brand electrical insulation material for electric-vehicle battery applications. Automotive battery covers made from Formex polypropylene electrical insulation meet the demanding requirements of electric vehicle design and manufacture. Battery... - July 29, 2016 - ITW Formex

Professional Plastics Named 2016 Family-Owned Large Business of the Year Professional Plastics was recently awarded Family-Owned Large Business of the Year by The Orange County Business Journal. - June 23, 2016 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

Star Thermoplastic Alloys and Rubbers, Inc. Launches New Website Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc. (Star Thermoplastics) is pleased to announce the launch of their renovated and expanded website (www.starthermoplastics.com). The new website provides in-depth information on how their Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) materials offer value solutions to product... - March 06, 2015 - Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc.

Vikoz Enterprises Closes Major Deal with Plastics Manufacturer Vikoz Enterprises, one of the largest plastic recycling company in North America, announces major deal with U.S. and Canadian manufacturer of plastic powder, pellets and plant scrap. - August 28, 2014 - Vikoz Enterprises Inc.

Venair Speeds Up Its Establishment in the USA and Brazil The company opened two new sales offices in California (USA) and Sao Paulo (Brazil) to improve service offered to its customers. It is part of Venair’s overall strategy to boost its activity in America, after strengthening its position in the European markets. Together with the sales office in Sao Paulo, Venair launches a new logistics center that will absorb distribution in South America. - August 09, 2014 - Venair

Professional Plastics Signs Master Distributor Agreement with Corning Macor® Professional Plastics, Inc. has recently signed a Master Distribution Agreement with Corning, Inc. for the distribution and fabrication of Macor® Machinable Glass Ceramic parts and shapes. As a leading supplier of engineering plastics and ceramics with 18 locations in the USA, Singapore and Taiwan,... - February 27, 2014 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

ResTech Plastic Molding Announces Acquisition of Northeast Mold & Plastics to Expand Customer Care Expertise for Advanced Plastic Molding Solutions Northeastern U.S. Largest Installed Two-Shot Molding Machine Base Will Drive Technology Strategy - February 06, 2014 - ResTech Plastic Molding

Mega Engineering Services Offers Lightweight Fiberglass Ladders Mega Engineering Group Introduces fiberglass ladders up to 12% lighter weight than standard ladders for commercial use. - January 22, 2014 - Mega Engineering Services

FDA, USP Class VI and Bfr Certified Silicone Hoses at Venair®’s Upcoming Exhibitions Venair, a lead manufacturer of silicone hoses, will be featuring its new products in worldwide exhibitions in 2014. - December 18, 2013 - Venair

New Nylon 6,6 Overmolding Grade of TPE Now Available from Star Thermoplastic A new overmolding grade of TPE, developed expressly for nylon 6,6, is now available from Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc. - August 02, 2013 - Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc.

MRC Polymers Celebrates Recycling Partnership with Disability Training Agency, Little Friends Inc. On June 19, Chicago recycler MRC Polymers celebrated their 5th year in partnership with Spectrum Vocational Training Agency, part of Little Friends Inc. The two firms established an economical partnership that helps MRC recycle land-fill bound plastic while providing meaningful work for adults with developmental disabilities. - July 12, 2013 - MRC Polymers

SABIC to Spotlight at OFC/NFOEC 2013 High-Performance ULTEM™ and EXTEM™ Resins for Next-Generation Fiber Optic Applications SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business today announced that it will be a first-time exhibitor at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC) and Exposition and the National Fiber Optic Engineers Conference (NFOEC), March 19-21, 2013 at the Anaheim Convention Center, in Anaheim, Calif. SABIC’s... - February 27, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Launches Portfolio of Antimicrobial Compounds at MD&M West to Help Customers Enhance Safety of Healthcare Applications According to a 2011 report by the World Health Organization, in 2002 in the United States alone approximately 99,000 deaths were linked to healthcare associated infections (HCAIs).1 - February 15, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Showcases Broad Portfolio of Materials Solutions for Enhanced LED Lighting Design, Lifespan, Sustainability and Cost-Out at SIL 2013 SABIC’s materials provide the fresh and effective solutions lighting manufacturers are looking for when developing LED lenses and light guides, diffusion covers, lamps/bulbs, tubes, reflectors and heat sinks. - February 14, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC and London’s Royal College of Art Team Up to Launch "VISIcON" Automotive Lighting Program and Design Competition SABIC has announced the launch of a three-month research program and competition called VISIcON with London’s prestigious Royal College of Art (RCA) Vehicle Design programme. - February 14, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

Business Savings at Staples, Sprint, ADP Payroll Through IndustryHuddle IndustryHuddle members are now saving on business expenses at nearly 50 big-name retailers and service providers, including Staples, Sprint, ADP Payroll Processing, Chevron, and many more. The savings are available to any of the website's members and the sign up is 100% free. - February 03, 2013 - Industry Huddle

PC Automotive Glazing Gains Momentum with Launch of Fiat’s 500L MPV Using SABIC’s LEXAN™ Resin in Rear Fixed Side Windows SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business is marking continued progress in the adoption of its polycarbonate (PC) glazing materials for automotive window applications with Fiat’s new 500L multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), which features rear fixed side windows molded from SABIC’s clear LEXAN™ GLX resin and black CYCOLOY™ resin. - January 28, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC’s Vibrant LEXAN™ THERMOCLICK™ Sheet Echoes the Dynamo’s Distinctive Brand on Houston’s New BBVA Compass Stadium When Houston’s new BBVA Compass Stadium opened this year, Houston Dynamo fans were welcomed with a brilliant display of the soccer team’s distinctive orange brand featured on enclosed entrances with a vibrant shade of LEXAN™ THERMOCLICK™ sheet from SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business. - January 28, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC’s Tough LNP™ FARADEX™ Compound Helps Biomarine Enhance Safety and Durability of Its BioPak240R Revolution Rebreather Rescue and HAZMAT workers, fire-fighters and miners depend upon self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) when working in extremely hazardous environments. So when Biomarine, an SCBA manufacturer based in Exton, Pa., needed to improve the impact strength and ability to dissipate static electricity for... - January 28, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC’s 3D-Formed LEXANTM Sheet Increases Visibility, Safety, Comfort and Performance of Rottne Forestry Vehicle Glazing Operators of logging equipment require exceptional visibility and protection against debris or large objects that may enter their cabin and cause serious injury in forest environments, such as tree limbs and other machinery parts. - January 28, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

Renault Advances Global Leadership in Sustainability and Plastic Fenders with New SABIC Post-Industrial Recycled NORYL GTX™ Material Renault has designed more vehicles with fenders molded from NORYL GTX resin than any other automaker. Models include the Twingo, Clio, Kangoo, Scenic, Megane, Laguna, Espace, Wind and Modus. The automaker began development of plastic fenders in 1985 and launched its first in 1989 on the Clio 16S. - January 28, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC to Showcase at MD&M West 2013 Innovative Solutions for Portability, Miniaturization and Sustainability of Healthcare Applications Recognizing the increasing prevalence of device miniaturization, a need for greater portability and a desire to find more sustainable solutions, SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business will exhibit at MD&M West (booth #1701) its broad and growing portfolio of specialized resins and composites that can help solve today’s leading high-tech healthcare device challenges. MD&M West 2013 will run from Feb. 12-14 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. - January 26, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC to Showcase Innovative Sustainable Solutions for Heating, Cooling and Air Conditioning OEMs at AHR Expo Today’s leaders in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) are faced with the challenges of finding manufacturing efficiencies, reducing system costs and delivering more sustainable solutions, while meeting regulatory requirements. - January 26, 2013 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

New Social Trade Network Welcomes 60 New Members Industry Huddle, headquartered in Cincinnati, welcomed 60 new members this past month to their networking website IndustryHuddle.com. Through January, Industry Huddle will be highlighting news and updates on their social media about the Tools & Fasteners industry. Twitter users are encouraged to search via the hashtag #Tools to follow the online discussion. - January 06, 2013 - Industry Huddle

IndustryHuddle.com Announces December is "Safety" Month: Free iPod Giveaway Industry Huddle, an online Social Trade Network connecting suppliers, distributors, and customers, is announcing that the company’s “Industry of the Month” for December will be Safety Equipment & Clothing. As part of this promotion, Industry Huddle will be hosting a contest where... - December 02, 2012 - Industry Huddle

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Selects SABIC NORYL GTX™ Resin for 2013 Outlander Sport and Industry-First 2-Cavity Injection Molded Fenders SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business today announced that Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has chosen SABIC’s next-generation NORYL GTX™ 989 resin for the front fenders of its 2013 Outlander Sport crossover. - November 30, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Helps Chrysler Group LLC Reinvent Dodge Dart with Stylish Interior Illumination Surrounding Unique Floating Island Bezel Ambient lighting is a growing trend in automotive interior design, enhancing consumer appeal. - November 30, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC VALOX™ Resin Helps Crown General Motors Winner of SPE® Automotive Innovation Award in Performance & Customization Category SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business is applauding General Motors Co. (GM) for being named the winner in the Performance & Customization (Aftermarket) category of the Society of Plastics Engineers’ (SPE®) 42nd-annual Automotive Innovation Awards Competition. - November 30, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

BASF is Honored by Habitat for Humanity BASF Named 2012 Sponsor of the Year by Habitat for Humanity - November 09, 2012 - BASF Corporation

IndustryHuddle.com Announces "Janitorial" as Industry of the Month: Free iPod Giveaway Industry Huddle, an online Social Trade Network connecting suppliers, distributors, and customers, is announcing that the company’s “Industry of the Month” for November will be Janitorial and Sanitary Supplies. As part of this promotion, Industry Huddle is hosting a contest on their... - November 08, 2012 - Industry Huddle

IndustryHuddle.com Promises Manufacturers, Distributors, and Customers a Social Network for More Product Sales, Not “Likes” & “Follows” Industry Huddle founder, Zachary T. Haines, is changing B2B social networking, focusing on the needs of manufacturers, distributors, manufacturer’s reps, contractors, end-users, and other companies in numerous product industries. - November 02, 2012 - Industry Huddle

SABIC ULTEM™ Resin and Stratasys FDM® Technology Enable Taylor-Deal Aviation to Produce Customized Parts Quickly and Cost-Effectively At the Aircraft Interiors Show, booth #828, SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business is announcing that its strong, lightweight, flame-retardant ULTEM 9085 resin now helps to address one of the biggest challenges for aerospace OEMs – the ability to produce small volume parts quickly and cost-effectively. - October 31, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Makes a Splash at Fakuma with New NORYL™ Resin, Meeting Tightening Global Regulations for Materials in Potable Water Systems Here At the Fakuma trade fair, booth #B5-5506, SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business today announced a new NORYL™ resin - October 31, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC and ULVAC Announce Availability of New ULGLAZE System for High-Volume Plasma Coating of Automotive PC Glazing Components SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business, a world leader in engineering thermoplastics and advanced material solutions, and ULVAC Inc., a leader in mass-production vacuum technologies, today announced the commercial availability of the new, state-of-the-art ULGLAZE system for high-volume production... - October 31, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC’s High-Performance ULTEM™ Fiber Helps National Nonwovens Create First Fire Blocker Suitable for All Aircraft Seating Dress Covers Here at the Aircraft Interiors Show, SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business is showcasing the recent success of co-development efforts with its customer, National Nonwovens – the creation of the aircraft industry’s first fire blocker for all aircraft seating dress covers. Marketed and... - October 31, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Opens New Charleston, SC, Polymershapes Branch to Accelerate Delivery of High-Performance Plastics and Fabrication Services to South Carolina Customers SABIC has opened a new branch of its Polymershapes distribution business in Charleston, South Carolina, to deliver faster service and materials solutions to customers throughout the area. The new branch is located at 7281 Investment Drive, North Charleston, and it joins the existing Columbia, SC branch... - October 31, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

BASF Donates $1,000 to Penrickton Center for Blind Children BASF Wyandotte donates to Penrickton Center for Blind Children, located in Taylor, Michigan. - October 27, 2012 - BASF Corporation

Professional Plastics Opens New Taiwan Location Professional Plastics, Inc., a USA-based supplier of industrial plastics shapes has announced the opening of their new Taiwan location. The facility is located in the Hsinchu Area of northern Taiwan, one hour outside of Taipei. The full-service facility will maintain an inventory of high-performance... - October 04, 2012 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

Appointment of UMAC Avionics as Authorized Sales Representative in India Professional Plastics, Inc. (USA) dba Professional Plastics, Pte Ltd. (Singapore) has appointed UMAC Avionics Pvt Ltd (India), as an authorized sales representative for the sole purpose of promoting its' products and services in the country of India. Professional Plastics is a USA-based supplier of industrial... - October 04, 2012 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

SABIC is First Multinational Corporation to be Honored with China RoHS Certification for Sustainable Electronics Materials At a ceremony held in Shenzhen, China on July 25th, SABIC was officially recognized for Voluntary Pollution Control Certification for Electronic Information Products - September 28, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

Raising the Bar with SABIC’s First Thermoplastic for Rail Seat Backs and Covers that Meet Highest Hazard Level of New Fire Safety Standard SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business today announced new LEXAN™ FST3403. - September 28, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Exhibits Expanded LEXAN™ Sheet Portfolio for Railway Interiors at InnoTrans to Help Customers Meet Upcoming Regulations Anticipating the implementation of the pan-European norm for fire safety in rail interiors, SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business has expanded its portfolio of high-performance material solutions. - September 28, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC’s World-Renowned LEXANTM PC Resin & Customer Support Helps When Fonckel B.V., a start-up company based in the Netherlands, needed expert assistance to turn the stunning design of its Fonckel One lamp – an interactive light emitting diode (LED) luminaire – into a commercial product, SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business was there to deliver its... - September 28, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics

SABIC Helps GRAMMER Lead Rail Industry with New Railway Seating Solution to Proactively Comply with Strict European Fire Safety Standard At InnoTrans 2012 at the Berlin Messe, Hall 5.1, booth #228, SABIC’s Innovative Plastics business showcased GRAMMER Railway Interior GmbH’s tough, new seat back shells and side panels for first-class railcars that comply with Europe’s upcoming CEN/TS 45445 harmonized standard for fire... - September 28, 2012 - SABIC Innovative Plastics