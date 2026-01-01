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Extended Stay & Business Suite Hotels

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Craig y Nos Castle

Craig y Nos Castle

Craig y Nos Castle in the Brecon Beacons, South Wales is a popular Welsh Castle Wedding Venue hosting up to 85 weddings a year. Each wedding takes the castle exclusively, so only one wedding is...

Embassy Suites Tempe

Embassy Suites Tempe

The Embassy Suites Phoenix-Tempe is the only full-service, all-suite hotel in Tempe, Arizona. Close to Sky Harbor Airport and Arizona State University, The Embassy Suites Tempe has been the first...

Escape Holidays

Escape Holidays

Escape Holidays is a Sri Lankan based tour operator created to cater for the booming tourism industries in Sri Lanka and the Maldives. The concept of Escape Holidays is to provide consumers with a...

Executive Roomspace

Executive Roomspace

Executive Roomspace is a lodging service for stays of one month or more, providing fully equipped self contained apartments with kitchen, lounge, bedroom and bathroom.

Glenmary Inn B & B

Glenmary Inn B & B

The Glenmary Inn is a quaint country inn with a peaceful pastoral setting, with 9 Luxurious guest rooms all with their own baths, televisions, refrigerators, microwaves, and coffee pots as well as...

Habitat Corporate Suites Network

Habitat Corporate Suites Network

When business brings you to the Chicago area for 30 days or more, Habitat Corporate Suites is the ideal choice for your furnished apartment needs. Our spacious, fully furnished apartments including,...

Hotel Vulcano Terme

Hotel Vulcano Terme

S.Angelo, a little harbour for fishermen, at the south of the Island of Ischia, characteristic because it’s for pedestrians only, the natural beauty of the Fumarole Beach (natural, hot, spring...

Nika Corporate Housing, LLC

Nika Corporate Housing, LLC

Nika Corporate Housing, LLC (“NIKA”) provides traditional Corporate Housing or “Serviced Apartment” services. We provide upscale temporary furnished living solutions for your...

Romecityapartments snc

Romecityapartments snc

Romecityapartments offers a wide range of central apartments in Rome. All our Rome apartments are provided with kitchen and they are suitable both for business and leisure stays. We manage over 150...

Shutters Hotel On The Beach

Shutters Hotel On The Beach

Shutters On The Beach is the Leading lady of the Pacific Coast, evoking a sense of comfortable luxury that one might experience at a magnificent , yet unpretentious beach home, just minutes from the...

The Benjamin Hotel New York

The Benjamin Hotel New York

As you approach its doors, it is apparent that you are about to enter a truly special place – it is The Benjamin. In a classic 1927 building carefully restored to its original grandeur, The...

VOC Systems

VOC Systems

About VOC Systems Helping hotels since 2008, VOC Systems (aka Voice of the Customer Systems) is a pioneer in the area of mid-experience guest comment reporting, an innovative method of capturing...

Wellsprings Residence

Wellsprings Residence

Wellsprings Residence, Assisted Living Facility Apopka FL has been established in 1991 and is now under new management and open to the public. Come and see our beautiful community, meet our friendly...

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