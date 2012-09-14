PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Media & Entertainment > Lodging & Hospitality > Extended Stay & Business Suite Hotels
 
Extended Stay & Business Suite Hotels
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Extended Stay & Business Suite Hotels
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
OTO Development OTO Development Spartanburg, SC
OTO Development -- a Johnson Management company based in Spartanburg SC -- is an award-winning, fast-growing hotel development and management... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Craig y Nos Castle Craig y Nos Castle Swansea Valley, United Kingdom
Craig y Nos Castle in the Brecon Beacons, South Wales is a popular Welsh Castle Wedding Venue hosting up to 85 weddings a year. Each wedding... 
Embassy Suites Tempe Embassy Suites Tempe Tempe, AZ
The Embassy Suites Phoenix-Tempe is the only full-service, all-suite hotel in Tempe, Arizona. Close to Sky Harbor Airport and Arizona State... 
Escape Holidays Escape Holidays Colombo, Sri Lanka
Escape Holidays is a Sri Lankan based tour operator created to cater for the booming tourism industries in Sri Lanka and the Maldives. The... 
Executive Roomspace Executive Roomspace Wimbledon, United Kingdom
Executive Roomspace is a lodging service for stays of one month or more, providing fully equipped self contained apartments with kitchen,... 
Glenmary Inn B & B Glenmary Inn B & B Owego, NY
The Glenmary Inn is a quaint country inn with a peaceful pastoral setting, with 9 Luxurious guest rooms all with their own baths, televisions,... 
Habitat Corporate Suites Network Habitat Corporate Suites Network Chicago, IL
When business brings you to the Chicago area for 30 days or more, Habitat Corporate Suites is the ideal choice for your furnished apartment... 
Hotel Vulcano Terme Hotel Vulcano Terme NAPLES, Italy
S.Angelo, a little harbour for fishermen, at the south of the Island of Ischia, characteristic because it’s for pedestrians only,... 
Romecityapartments snc Romecityapartments snc Rome, Italy
Romecityapartments offers a wide range of central apartments in Rome. All our Rome apartments are provided with kitchen and they are suitable... 
Shutters Hotel On The Beach Shutters Hotel On The Beach
Shutters On The Beach is the Leading lady of the Pacific Coast, evoking a sense of comfortable luxury that one might experience at a magnificent... 
The Benjamin Hotel New York The Benjamin Hotel New York New York, NY
As you approach its doors, it is apparent that you are about to enter a truly special place – it is The Benjamin. In a classic 1927 building... 
VOC Systems VOC Systems Atlanta, GA
About VOC Systems Helping hotels since 2008, VOC Systems (aka Voice of the Customer Systems) is a pioneer in the area of mid-experience... 
Wellsprings Residence Wellsprings Residence Apopka, FL
Wellsprings Residence, Assisted Living Facility Apopka FL has been established in 1991 and is now under new management and open to the public. 
Companies 1 - 13 of 13 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help