Recent Headlines
Paragon Hotel Company Announces $3 Million Renovation at Holiday Inn Anderson-an IHG Hotel
Comprehensive refresh of guestrooms, public spaces, and hotel exterior highlights Paragon Hotel Company's continued investment in Anderson. - July 13, 2026 - Paragon Hotel Company
M3 Appoints Ross Serven as Vice President of Data & Artificial Intelligence and Paul Guerrero as Vice President of Engineering
M3, the leading hospitality accounting software company in the United States, today announced two strategic executive appointments: Ross Serven as Vice President of Data & Artificial Intelligence and Paul Guerrero as Vice President of Engineering. These newly elevated leadership roles... - April 10, 2026 - M3
Discovery Hospitality Names Jonathan Bartlett as General Manager of Discovery Samal
Discovery Hospitality today announced the appointment of Jonathan Michael Bartlett as General Manager of Discovery Samal, effective January 17, 2026. Bartlett succeeds Stanley Lau, who has overseen the resort since its opening in July 2023. - January 20, 2026 - Discovery Hospitality Corporation
Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat Launches as Marietta’s Newest Luxury Vacation & Extended-Stay Destination
Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat is a newly launched luxury vacation and extended-stay home in Marietta, Georgia. Nestled on four private wooded acres, the five-bedroom retreat offers resort-style amenities while remaining close to Marietta Square, Kennesaw State University, and local attractions. - January 01, 2026 - Zen Host Properties
Fairview Inn Unveils Upgraded Guest Rooms Featuring Smart Entertainment and Expanded Kitchenette Options
Fairview Inn, the 40-room boutique hotel located in the heart of Fairview’s downtown, is pleased to announce two major enhancements to its guest experience: the installation of the state-of-the-art TiVo® Stream entertainment system—transforming every television into a smart... - November 18, 2025 - Fairview Inn
Hospitality in Action: Candlewood Suites Columbia Volunteers with The Well Outreach to Feed Thousands
Candlewood Suites Columbia Donates Time and Labor to The Well Outreach as Part of IHG’s “Giving for Good” Program - September 25, 2025 - Candlewood Suites
Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel Announces Exclusive Tamarindo Hotel Discounts and Costa Rica Boutique Hotel Deals
Tamarindo, Costa Rica-Travelers searching for the best Tamarindo hotel discounts and Costa Rica Boutique Hotel Deals now have a new reason to celebrate. Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel & Suites, a modern eco-friendly retreat located just minutes from the beach, has launched a dedicated Discounts & Special Offers page designed to help guests save on their next stay in paradise. - August 27, 2025 - Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel
More Than a Loyalty Program: My Discovery Elite Raises the Standard for Filipino Hospitality
Discovery Hospitality, the trailblazing Filipino hotel group behind some of the country’s most celebrated hotel and resort brands in the Philippines, is elevating its signature loyalty program, My Discovery Elite, with a refreshed suite of benefits that reflect the brand’s enduring promise: heartfelt service, meaningful connection, and a deep understanding of what makes Filipino hospitality truly exceptional. - July 24, 2025 - Discovery Hospitality Corporation
New Luxury Boutique Venue for Hosting Private Retreats in Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel, Apartments & Suites, the latest venue destination to host a retreat in Tamarindo, Costa Rica. Property is nestled in the heart of paradise, their eco-friendly, luxurious property provides the ideal setting for yoga retreats, wellness retreats, family reunions, group vacations, surfing & water-sports retreats and couple’s retreats. - May 20, 2025 - Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel
Dalwadi Hospitality Management Promotes New Vice President of Operations
Dalwadi Hospitality Management Promotes Hospitality Industry Leader Tonyia Felts to Vice President of Operations Dalwadi Hospitality Management, a premier hotel management company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tonyia Felts from Director of Operations to Vice President of Operations. In... - April 12, 2025 - Dalwadi Hospitality Management LLC
Inn-Flow Reaches New Heights with Level III Global Customer Support Certification
Hotel Tech Report Honors Inn-Flow’s Exceptional, Real-Time Support and Strategic Client Empowerment Inn-Flow, a leading hotel operations software provider, today announced it has achieved Hotel Tech Report’s Level III Global Customer Support Certification (GCSC), marking a significant... - December 24, 2024 - Inn-Flow
Hannah Crosby-Eguia Promoted to General Manager at Nika Corporate Housing
Nika Corporate Housing has promoted Hannah Crosby-Eguia to General Manager, recognizing her five years as Assistant GM. Reporting to Scott and Dominique Cagle, she will oversee HR, sales, inventory, and guest services. Her leadership was key in earning Nika the CHPA Tower of Excellence Company of the Year Award in 2022. - November 15, 2024 - Nika Corporate Housing, LLC
Tiffany Mendoza Promoted to Office Manager at Nika Corporate Housing
Nika Corporate Housing has promoted Tiffany Mendoza to Office Manager, recognizing her three years of dedicated service. In this new role, Tiffany will oversee the operations, sales, and bookkeeping departments and serve as executive assistant to General Manager Hannah Crosby-Eguia. Grateful for the opportunity, Tiffany expressed excitement about supporting Nika’s growth and enhancing client and team experiences. - November 15, 2024 - Nika Corporate Housing, LLC
Introducing a New Club for Travel & Hospitality Brands
Arrimo proudly announces the launch of the Travel & Hospitality Club, an exclusive membership designed for brands in the travel and hospitality industry seeking to innovate, push boundaries, and lead the next chapter of travel marketing. Arrimo’s experience within the industry have... - November 04, 2024 - Arrimo
Discovery Hospitality Transforms Property Management Through Exceptional Service
Discovery Hospitality Corporation (DHC), a leading hospitality brand in the Philippines, introduces cutting-edge property management services that are set to transform the industry. DHC, known for its acclaimed and award-winning properties, demonstrates a comprehensive and dynamic approach that endures throughout time, emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and exceptional guest experiences. - September 02, 2024 - Discovery Hospitality Corporation
Discovery Hospitality Corporation, Crowned as the Leading Hospitality Brand in the Philippines
Discovery Hospitality Corporation (DHC) proudly added three more awards to its collection after receiving three recognitions at the World Business Outlook Awards held at the Marriott Marquis in Bangkok, Thailand. - August 31, 2024 - Discovery Hospitality Corporation
Kinseth Hospitality Companies Announces Construction of New AC Hotel by Marriott in Cedar Rapids, IA
Kinseth Hospitality Companies and Kingston Hotel Associates are excited to announce the development of their newest hotel addition to Cedar Rapids, the AC Hotel by Marriott. - August 15, 2024 - Kinseth Hospitality Companies
InnQuest Software to Showcase Award-Winning Hotel Management Solutions at HITEC 2024
InnQuest Software will be showcasing their award-winning hotel management solutions, including roomMaster™, at HITEC 2024. roomMaster™ is a property management system designed to streamline hotel operations, improve guest experience, and boost profitability. It includes features like a booking engine, channel manager, mobile app, and reporting suite. InnQuest will be at booth #1022 and invites attendees for a live demo. - June 22, 2024 - InnQuest
Holiday Inn Johor Bahru City Centre Demonstrates Commitment to Community. Two Heartfelt Ramadan Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives.
As Ramadan unfolds, Holiday Inn Johor Bahru City Centre is proud to announce its recent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, underscoring its commitment to making a positive impact within the local community during this holy month. - April 08, 2024 - Holiday Inn Johor Bahru City Centre
The Nautilus Hotel: Pemba's Historic Hub for Networking and Connection Unveils Room Upgrades in Response to Pemba's Resurgent Oil & Gas Industry
The Nautilus Hotel, a renowned hospitality & networking landmark in Pemba, Mozambique, is proud to announce the completion of an extensive refurbishment of its rooms. This significant enhancement underscores the hotel's commitment to providing guests with an unmatched stay experience, blending comfort with the charm of Mozambique's vibrant culture. - December 16, 2023 - Nautilus Hotel Pemba
Tamarindo Bay Vacation Apartment Rentals - Adults Only Tropical Oasis in Costa Rica
Tamarindo Bay Apartments Welcomes Discerning Travelers. Tamarindo Bay Apartments, a well-appointed addition to the tropical haven of Tamarindo, Costa Rica, proudly announces the grand opening of its newly created vacation rental properties. Nestled in the heart of Tamarindo, these carefully crafted apartments redefine the meaning of style and comfort in one of the most sought-after destinations in Central America. - November 22, 2023 - Tamarindo Bay Vacation Apartments
Community Boating Program Presents "Float the Boat" Fundraising Event: An Evening of Music, Food, and Fun at Olympic Lodge by Ayres
The Community Boating Program is thrilled to invite the community to their annual fundraising event, "Float the Boat," on October 18th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This event promises an evening of unforgettable folk and acoustic music by the fireside, farm-to-table delights, nautical-themed... - October 19, 2023 - Olympic Lodge by Ayres
Olympic Lodge by Ayres Sponsors Local Boating Program and High School Sailing Team
Olympic Lodge by Ayres, a rustic hotel nestled in the scenic Olympic Peninsula, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Community Boating Program, a non-profit organization that offers boating education and recreation for the residents of Port Angeles and surrounding areas. The sponsorship... - August 23, 2023 - Olympic Lodge by Ayres
Nika Corporate Housing Partners with New Beginnings of Tampa to Support Homeless Veterans
Nika Corporate Housing is partnering with New Beginnings of Tampa, a charity aiding homeless veterans. The company, renowned for its furnished apartments, is donating furniture, bedding, and other household items. Nika Corporate Housing's initiative aims to help veterans in Florida, the state with the second-highest homeless veteran population, focus on personal recovery. - June 06, 2023 - Nika Corporate Housing, LLC
Nika Corporate Housing, the 2022 Winner of the CHPA Company of the Year, Has Been Selected Once Again as 2023 Company of the Year
Nika Corporate Housing (NIKA) has been awarded the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) Tower of Excellence award for the second consecutive year. The award recognizes the highest standards, outstanding achievements and overall excellence in the corporate housing industry. - February 23, 2023 - Nika Corporate Housing, LLC
Lucid Private Offices Expands Presence with New Class A Office
Lucid Private Offices, formerly known as WorkSuites, has signed a 31,000 SF lease at International Business Park located at 6275 W. Plano Parkway in Plano, TX. The company will occupy the fifth floor of the state-of-the-art, newly constructed class-A office building. JLL’s Trevor Franke and... - February 14, 2023 - Lucid Private Offices
Midas Hospitality Hires Key Management for Newest Hotel
Hospitality veterans John Kudla and Leslie Havens will lead the Residence Inn by Marriott, one of the first newly constructed hotels in Clayton, Mo. since 1990. - February 07, 2023 - Midas Hospitality
Midas Enterprises Adds Texas Hotel to Management Portfolio
St. Louis hotel developer to oversee Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Northwest property. - January 11, 2023 - Midas Hospitality
The Bahama House Hotel Announces Room Availability for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Race
The Bahama House Hotel in Daytona Beach, Florida welcomes guests for the upcoming Coke Zero Sugar 400 in August, 2022. Blaine Lansberry, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing for the Bahama House Hotel, states, “The Coke Zero 400 is always an exciting race. Race fans love to be where the... - July 25, 2022 - Bahama House Hotel
New Company, Catching Planes LLC Debuts a Subscription-Based Flight and Hotel Booking Platform
Catching Planes LLC makes it possible for any traveler to become a member of an exclusive travel booking platform that offers deeply discounted flight and hotel bookings. Once a traveler becomes a member, they get access to a booking platform where flight and hotel bookings can be made. It is a deeply discounted, end-to-end booking platform that offers 24/7 support. - June 16, 2022 - Catching Planes LLC
Midas Enterprises Wins Two Marriott International Awards
St. Louis hotel developer earns highest achievement as Developer of the Year and Best Opening from CONNECT 2022 Marriott Select Brands Owner and Franchise Awards. - March 02, 2022 - Midas Hospitality
Nika Corporate Housing Selected as 2022 Company of the Year CHPA Tower of Excellence Award
2022 CHPA Tower of Excellence Awards Recipients Announced. - February 18, 2022 - Nika Corporate Housing, LLC
Midas Enterprises Opens Its First Los Angeles Hotel in Downtown Lancaster
St. Louis hotel developer partners with Los Angeles-based InSite Development to open the new Residence Inn Lancaster-Palmdale. - January 14, 2022 - Midas Hospitality
OTO Development Acquires Hospitality Complex in Ocean City, Maryland
Dunes Manor Hotel, Court & Suites is latest addition to Carolina-based hotelier's growing beachfront portfolio. - December 11, 2021 - OTO Development
3D Development and Midas Open Element Hotel in Texas
Newest Richardson, Texas hotel is part of a mixed-use real estate project. - November 12, 2021 - Midas Hospitality
Midas Hospitality Hires New Director of Business Development
Carrie Van Nest has more than 30 years of industry experience. - October 15, 2021 - Midas Hospitality
OTO Development Acquires DoubleTree by Hilton Cocoa Beach
Riding a wave of optimism about leisure travel, South Carolina-based OTO Development has acquired its sixth beachfront property since Q4 2018: DoubleTree by Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront on Florida’s Space Coast. - September 12, 2021 - OTO Development
Midas Hospitality Promotes Two Key Executives
Leading hotel management firm reorganizes, prepares for companies' future growth under newly appointed leadership. - June 16, 2021 - Midas Hospitality
Midori Clark Hotel and Casino Celebrates 5th Year Anniversary with Exciting Offers and a Giveaway
Pampanga luxury five-star hotel, Midori Clark Hotel and Casino is celebrating its exceptional five year anniversary from its soft opening in 2016, with a range of fabulous promotions, including accommodation offers, dining specials and a free dinner-for-two giveaway to encourage new and loyal... - April 24, 2021 - Midori Clark Hotel and Casino
Midas Hospitality to Develop First Newly Built Clayton, MO Hotel in 20 Years
Sister company Midas Construction to build the $47 million Residence Inn by Marriott. - April 16, 2021 - Midas Hospitality
Traditional Office is Merging with Coworking as Dallas Gears Up for Inbound Workers
Once considered rivals, coworking concepts and office landlords in Dallas are finding common terrain as the pandemic begins to wind down — namely, with the formation of partnerships that offer tenants the benefits of both coworking and traditional office spaces. - April 08, 2021 - Lucid Private Offices
Midas Hospitality Celebrates 15th Anniversary
St. Louis business develops and manages award-winning hotel properties. - March 18, 2021 - Midas Hospitality
Midas Hospitality Names Minnesota Area Director of Sales
Jena Ahlman to manage overall sales for Brooklyn Park properties. - February 17, 2021 - Midas Hospitality
Midas Hospitality Hires Greta McCue as Director of Sales
McCue brings nearly 14 years of hospitality experience to Aloft Milwaukee Downtown. - February 05, 2021 - Midas Hospitality
Midas Construction Creates Innovative Solutions During Pandemic
Midas' AC Hotel St. Louis-Central West End is the area's first hospitality project in nearly 20 years. - January 27, 2021 - Midas Hospitality
Midas Hospitality Hires Marco Zhang
Zhang named Investment Analyst at hotel's growing investment firm - January 13, 2021 - Midas Hospitality
3D Development Partners with Midas Hospitality on Mixed-Use Project in Texas
Developer and management specialist join forces on new Element by Westin hotel. - December 23, 2020 - Midas Hospitality
Wasabi Sushi Bar Opens Seventh Restaurant
Wasabi partners with leading hotel developer Midas Hospitality. - December 17, 2020 - Midas Hospitality
Midas Hospitality Opens SpringHill Suites-Overland Park
Newest hotel is the third Kansas property managed by St. Louis company. - December 04, 2020 - Midas Hospitality
Midas Hospitality Holds Ribbon Cutting for Element Hotel
Midtown property is St. Louis' first Element by Westin. - November 20, 2020 - Midas Hospitality