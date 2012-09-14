PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Midas Hospitality to Manage Two Tulsa Hotels St. Louis hotel developer adds Hilton properties to its management portfolio. - December 19, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

Midas Hotel Fund Invests in Milwaukee Property St. Louis hotel developer raises $25 million in capital. - November 24, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

The Midas Hospitality Family Foundation Raises $15,000 Proceeds to benefit three St. Louis nonprofit agencies. - November 15, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

Kim Johnson Joins V-Suites as Manager of Strategic Alliances V-Suites is pleased to have Kim Johnson join the firm as Manager of Strategic Alliances. She will be instrumental in building key relationships to push the V-Suites brand forward with partners, suppliers, and corporate clients. Her successful career in the furniture rental, corporate housing and relocation... - October 02, 2019 - V-Suites

DFW Based WORKSUITES Opens Its 20th Location in Allen, TX WORKSUITES are designed for privacy, productivity and professionality, and provides its members with workplace solutions for entrepreneurs, small businesses and large corporations. These turnkey offices are move-in ready and equipped with conference and team rooms, coworking spaces, full-service coffee lounge, and the latest IT infrastructure. With 20 locations in Dallas and Houston, WORKSUITES is cultivating communities in areas where its members have the flexibility to create meaningful work. - August 30, 2019 - WORKSUITES

Frontdesk Closes $2.75M Bridge Round Financing, Led by Bill La Macchia Frontdesk LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, today announced the close of their latest round of funding in the amount of $2.75 million, which included an investment from La Macchia Holdings, LLC, Sand Hill Angels and Motivate Ventures, in addition to existing Seed Round investors. “Frontdesk... - August 20, 2019 - Frontdesk

Midas Hospitality to Co-Develop Its First Los Angeles Property St. Louis hotel developer to raise $12 million for newest opportunity zone investment. - July 26, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

Higgins House Bed and Breakfast Has Availability for Fall Travel Sanford, Florida Victorian Bed and Breakfast Welcomes Guests for October and November. - July 04, 2019 - Higgins House Bed and Breakfast

Hyatt Centric Mountain View Announces Executive Appointments Hyatt Centric Mountain View is expected to open mid-July with a leadership team boasting 83 years of combined hospitality experience. OTO Development, part of The Johnson Group, is developing and will manage the new lifestyle hotel. - June 30, 2019 - OTO Development

SuiteAmerica Soars Over National Averages The 2019 Trippel Relocation Managers Survey revealed SuiteAmerica’s net satisfaction scores for both Corporate Housing and Destination Services. SuiteAmerica ranked well above the national averages in all surveys. Trippel Survey & Research, LLC conducted its 17th annual survey evaluating the... - June 27, 2019 - SuiteAmerica

OTO Development Moves Into Atlanta Market with New Management Contract Hyatt House Atlanta/Downtown is the latest addition to OTO Development's managed portfolio, as the hospitality company brings its proven operations strategy -- designed to increase revenue, profitability and guest satisfaction -- to Metro Atlanta. - June 15, 2019 - OTO Development

Frontdesk Announces Guest Screening Partnership with TransUnion Frontdesk, LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, today announced a partnership with TransUnion Rental Screening Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) to help perform FCRA-compliant background screenings for each stay, regardless of length. “We’re extremely proud of... - June 04, 2019 - Frontdesk

Vacation Rentals Platform Offers Most Streamlined, Cost-Effective Way for Renters and Owners to Connect A1VacationHomes.com, the five year old vacation rentals by owner website, has reached a new milestone with over 16000 vacation rentals by owner properties around the world and over 10000 properties in North America. - May 29, 2019 - A1VacationHomes.com Inc.

B Hotels & Resorts Raises Awareness Around Wildlife Protection Through Its “B Humane” Program National lifestyle hotel brand, B Hotels & Resorts® announces the brand-wide initiative, B Humane, a program created to elevate awareness around wildlife preservation and provide resources to help support each cause. - May 18, 2019 - B Hotels & Resorts

Hidden View B&B Voted "Best of Virginia 2019" by Virginia Living Magazine Readers Hidden View Bed & Breakfast - a luxury B&B, boutique resort, event venue, and vacation rental in Northern Virginia; and a member of Visit Loudoun and the Loudoun County B&B Guild - is honored to announce that it was voted Best of Virginia 2019 in Virginia Living Magazines’ eight annual... - May 15, 2019 - Hidden View Bed & Breakfast

The Bahama House Hotel Now Taking Summer Reservations Daytona Beach, Florida oceanfront resort has rooms available for summer travel. - May 13, 2019 - Bahama House Hotel

Hampton Inn Farmington Wins 2018 Lighthouse Award Midas Hospitality-managed hotel recognized for stellar service and accommodations. - May 04, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

Midas Hospitality Wins Eight Industry Awards St. Louis hotel developer receives national recognition for excellence. - April 18, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

Frontdesk Prepares for the Republican National Convention in Charlotte Frontdesk, LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, is quickly preparing for visitors of the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) in Charlotte. The company offers an alternative lodging solutions to corporate travelers around the country. Frontdesk offers over forty fully furnished suites just... - April 03, 2019 - Frontdesk

Frontdesk Poised for Growth Amid News of 2020 Democratic National Convention Frontdesk, LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, is thrilled regarding the news and the opportunity of the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) placement in Milwaukee. Frontdesk offers an alternative lodging solution to those corporate guests who are unable to stay in the many completely-occupied... - March 29, 2019 - Frontdesk

Midas Hospitality Raises $35 Million for Its Opportunity Zone Fund St. Louis hotel developer secures funding for newest investment project. - March 28, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

Midas Hospitality Opens Second Hotel in Brooklyn Park, MN Properties are the city's first hotels to be built in two decades. - March 14, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

Marriott International Announce Le Meridien Phuket as Winner of Global Award for Best "Associate Health and Well-Being Care" Oceanfront resort on Phuket named winner of Marriott International's "Debbie Marriott Harrison TakeCare Award of Excellence" for 2019 from company's 6,700 hotels and resorts worldwide. - March 11, 2019 - Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

Bahama House Hotel Hosts Travelers for Bike Week 2019 Daytona Beach, Florida oceanfront resort gears up to welcome guests for the area's largest motorcycle event of the year. - March 07, 2019 - Bahama House Hotel

St. Louis, MO-Based Midas Hospitality Opens Third Hotel in Charlotte, NC Two more properties scheduled to open within the next year. - February 15, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

Midas Hospitality Hires Vice President of Sales and Revenue Management Linda Eigelberger brings 30 years of hospitality experience to the position. - February 08, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

The Bahama House Hotel is Now Accepting Reservations for the 30th Annual Spring Daytona Turkey Run Daytona Beach, Florida oceanfront resort has availability for upcoming event. - February 06, 2019 - Bahama House Hotel

Yoga Evolution Retreats: A Truly Authentic Experience in the Heart of Portugal; New Programme of Retreats and Practices Announced for 2019 Blissfully set amid the beautiful Portuguese mountains, Yoga Evolution Retreats has come a long way in just over a decade. Built from nothing by founders Sue and Peter in 2008, today it’s a haven of tranquility renowned by yoga enthusiasts from around the world. - January 25, 2019 - Yoga Evolution Retreats

Midas Hospitality Receives Prestigious Awards from Marriott International St. Louis hotelier's Residence Inn portfolio is nation's only recipient of guest satisfaction award. - January 17, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

OTO Development Certified as a Great Place to Work It’s official: OTO Development is a Great Place To Work. The Spartanburg SC-based hotelier has been certified as a high-trust, high-performance workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. OTO earned this credential based on an extensive culture audit and ratings provided by employees in anonymous surveys. - January 05, 2019 - OTO Development

Bahama House Hotel Now Accepting Reservations for Fans Attending Racing Events at the Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Florida oceanfront Resort Has Availability for Fans Attending Rolex 24 at Daytona and Speedweeks Events. - December 21, 2018 - Bahama House Hotel

Bahama House Hotel Exceeds Over One Thousand Five Star Reviews on TripAdvisor Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort Consistently Receives High Ratings From Guests. - December 21, 2018 - Bahama House Hotel

Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort Now Taking Reservations for the Daytona 500 NASCAR Fans Are Invited to Stay at the Bahama House Hotel. - December 20, 2018 - Bahama House Hotel

Daytona Beach, Florida Oceanfront Resort Now Taking Reservations for Winter Travel The Bahama House Hotel Announces Ocean Front Hotel Room Availability for Travelers Looking to Escape the Winter Cold. - December 20, 2018 - Bahama House Hotel

The Bahama House Hotel Welcomes Guests Attending December Festivities Daytona Beach, Florida Oceanfront Resort has Rooms Available for Upcoming December Events - December 05, 2018 - Bahama House Hotel

Daytona Beach Ocean Front Resort Partners with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Athletics Department Bahama House Hotel Sponsors Upcoming Basketball Competition - November 11, 2018 - Bahama House Hotel

The Bahama House Hotel is Now Welcoming Guests for the Daytona International Speedway Open House Daytona Beach, Florida Oceanfront Resort Has Rooms Available. - November 04, 2018 - Bahama House Hotel

OTO Development Project in Annapolis, MD Wins 2018 Chamber President's Award OTO Development turns old hotel property into a brand-new Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown... and this creative renovation earns accolades from Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce for bringing jobs, economic growth to Annapolis, MD. - November 04, 2018 - OTO Development

Now Manage Room Listings on Airbnb via STAAH Channel Manager The real-time connection opens up a world of opportunities for properties, including hotels, looking to grow their revenue from the booming sharing-economy. - October 26, 2018 - STAAH Limited

Bahama House Hotel Now Welcoming Guests for Fishing and Golf Outings Daytona Beach, Florida Oceanfront Resort has Rooms Available for Avid Golfers and Fishermen. - October 26, 2018 - Bahama House Hotel

The Bahama House Hotel Announces Rooms Available for Upcoming Festivals Daytona Beach, Florida Oceanfront Resort Welcomes Guests for Fall Events. - October 26, 2018 - Bahama House Hotel

Midas Hospitality Opens Dual-Branded Marriott Hotel in Missouri New hotel is the 15th property St. Louis hotelier has built and will manage in Missouri. - October 25, 2018 - Midas Hospitality

A Feast of Turkish Delights at Nimitr Celebrated Turkish Chef Tolgar Mireli is back at luxury boutique hotel 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok with preparations for an exciting culinary journey that will bring the delights of Turkish cuisine and culture to the city on the occasion to celebrate in commemoration of Turkish National... - October 19, 2018 - 137 Pillars Hotels and Resorts

Midas Hospitality Promotes Randy Rushakoff to North Carolina Area General Manager Seasoned hospitality veteran to manage five Marriott properties. - October 14, 2018 - Midas Hospitality

Midas Hospitality Opens First Newly Built Brooklyn Park, MN Hotel in 20 Years St. Louis hotelier to complete area's second new hotel later this year. - September 30, 2018 - Midas Hospitality

Exciting Pop-Up Dinner to Celebrate Indonesian, Thai Flavours at Nimitr Luxury boutique hotel 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok is raising the culinary stakes with an exclusive Indonesian-Thai pop-up collaboration that goes beyond borders. - September 22, 2018 - 137 Pillars Hotels and Resorts

Bahama House Hotel Announces New Guest Amenity Daytona Beach, Florida Oceanfront Resort Offers Guests Free Passes to Workout Center - September 07, 2018 - Bahama House Hotel

Midas Hospitality Opens Hampton Inn by Hilton Sikeston MC Hotel Construction and Midas Development build and develop newest hotel. - September 06, 2018 - Midas Hospitality

BASIC TEEORY to Headline Sunday Brunch with Italthai’s Réserve St. Martin Languedoc-Rousillon French Wine Concept on 22 July 2018 In an endeavour to promote young Thai fashion designers, Bangkok Trading Post located in 137 Pillars Suites & Residences will partner with a different designer each month to help them promote their creative genius, and to make the already lavish Sunday brunch even more exciting. Headlining the first... - July 13, 2018 - 137 Pillars Hotels and Resorts