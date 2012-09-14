PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
St. Louis hotel developer adds Hilton properties to its management portfolio. - December 19, 2019 - Midas Hospitality
St. Louis hotel developer raises $25 million in capital. - November 24, 2019 - Midas Hospitality
Proceeds to benefit three St. Louis nonprofit agencies. - November 15, 2019 - Midas Hospitality
V-Suites is pleased to have Kim Johnson join the firm as Manager of Strategic Alliances. She will be instrumental in building key relationships to push the V-Suites brand forward with partners, suppliers, and corporate clients. Her successful career in the furniture rental, corporate housing and relocation... - October 02, 2019 - V-Suites
WORKSUITES are designed for privacy, productivity and professionality, and provides its members with workplace solutions for entrepreneurs, small businesses and large corporations. These turnkey offices are move-in ready and equipped with conference and team rooms, coworking spaces, full-service coffee lounge, and the latest IT infrastructure. With 20 locations in Dallas and Houston, WORKSUITES is cultivating communities in areas where its members have the flexibility to create meaningful work. - August 30, 2019 - WORKSUITES
Frontdesk LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, today announced the close of their latest round of funding in the amount of $2.75 million, which included an investment from La Macchia Holdings, LLC, Sand Hill Angels and Motivate Ventures, in addition to existing Seed Round investors.
“Frontdesk... - August 20, 2019 - Frontdesk
St. Louis hotel developer to raise $12 million for newest opportunity zone investment. - July 26, 2019 - Midas Hospitality
Sanford, Florida Victorian Bed and Breakfast Welcomes Guests for October and November. - July 04, 2019 - Higgins House Bed and Breakfast
Hyatt Centric Mountain View is expected to open mid-July with a leadership team boasting 83 years of combined hospitality experience. OTO Development, part of The Johnson Group, is developing and will manage the new lifestyle hotel. - June 30, 2019 - OTO Development
The 2019 Trippel Relocation Managers Survey revealed SuiteAmerica’s net satisfaction scores for both Corporate Housing and Destination Services. SuiteAmerica ranked well above the national averages in all surveys.
Trippel Survey & Research, LLC conducted its 17th annual survey evaluating the... - June 27, 2019 - SuiteAmerica
Hyatt House Atlanta/Downtown is the latest addition to OTO Development's managed portfolio, as the hospitality company brings its proven operations strategy -- designed to increase revenue, profitability and guest satisfaction -- to Metro Atlanta. - June 15, 2019 - OTO Development
Frontdesk, LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, today announced a partnership with TransUnion Rental Screening Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) to help perform FCRA-compliant background screenings for each stay, regardless of length.
“We’re extremely proud of... - June 04, 2019 - Frontdesk
A1VacationHomes.com, the five year old vacation rentals by owner website, has reached a new milestone with over 16000 vacation rentals by owner properties around the world and over 10000 properties in North America. - May 29, 2019 - A1VacationHomes.com Inc.
National lifestyle hotel brand, B Hotels & Resorts® announces the brand-wide initiative, B Humane, a program created to elevate awareness around wildlife preservation and provide resources to help support each cause. - May 18, 2019 - B Hotels & Resorts
Hidden View Bed & Breakfast - a luxury B&B, boutique resort, event venue, and vacation rental in Northern Virginia; and a member of Visit Loudoun and the Loudoun County B&B Guild - is honored to announce that it was voted Best of Virginia 2019 in Virginia Living Magazines’ eight annual... - May 15, 2019 - Hidden View Bed & Breakfast
Daytona Beach, Florida oceanfront resort has rooms available for summer travel. - May 13, 2019 - Bahama House Hotel
Midas Hospitality-managed hotel recognized for stellar service and accommodations. - May 04, 2019 - Midas Hospitality
St. Louis hotel developer receives national recognition for excellence. - April 18, 2019 - Midas Hospitality
Frontdesk, LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, is quickly preparing for visitors of the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) in Charlotte. The company offers an alternative lodging solutions to corporate travelers around the country. Frontdesk offers over forty fully furnished suites just... - April 03, 2019 - Frontdesk
Frontdesk, LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, is thrilled regarding the news and the opportunity of the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) placement in Milwaukee. Frontdesk offers an alternative lodging solution to those corporate guests who are unable to stay in the many completely-occupied... - March 29, 2019 - Frontdesk
St. Louis hotel developer secures funding for newest investment project. - March 28, 2019 - Midas Hospitality
Properties are the city's first hotels to be built in two decades. - March 14, 2019 - Midas Hospitality
Oceanfront resort on Phuket named winner of Marriott International's "Debbie Marriott Harrison TakeCare Award of Excellence" for 2019 from company's 6,700 hotels and resorts worldwide. - March 11, 2019 - Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Daytona Beach, Florida oceanfront resort gears up to welcome guests for the area's largest motorcycle event of the year. - March 07, 2019 - Bahama House Hotel
Two more properties scheduled to open within the next year. - February 15, 2019 - Midas Hospitality
Linda Eigelberger brings 30 years of hospitality experience to the position. - February 08, 2019 - Midas Hospitality
Daytona Beach, Florida oceanfront resort has availability for upcoming event. - February 06, 2019 - Bahama House Hotel
Blissfully set amid the beautiful Portuguese mountains, Yoga Evolution Retreats has come a long way in just over a decade. Built from nothing by founders Sue and Peter in 2008, today it’s a haven of tranquility renowned by yoga enthusiasts from around the world. - January 25, 2019 - Yoga Evolution Retreats
St. Louis hotelier's Residence Inn portfolio is nation's only recipient of guest satisfaction award. - January 17, 2019 - Midas Hospitality
It’s official: OTO Development is a Great Place To Work. The Spartanburg SC-based hotelier has been certified as a high-trust, high-performance workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. OTO earned this credential based on an extensive culture audit and ratings provided by employees in anonymous surveys. - January 05, 2019 - OTO Development
Daytona Beach, Florida oceanfront Resort Has Availability for Fans Attending Rolex 24 at Daytona and Speedweeks Events. - December 21, 2018 - Bahama House Hotel
Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort Consistently Receives High Ratings From Guests. - December 21, 2018 - Bahama House Hotel
NASCAR Fans Are Invited to Stay at the Bahama House Hotel. - December 20, 2018 - Bahama House Hotel
The Bahama House Hotel Announces Ocean Front Hotel Room Availability for Travelers Looking to Escape the Winter Cold. - December 20, 2018 - Bahama House Hotel
Daytona Beach, Florida Oceanfront Resort has Rooms Available for Upcoming December Events - December 05, 2018 - Bahama House Hotel
Bahama House Hotel Sponsors Upcoming Basketball Competition - November 11, 2018 - Bahama House Hotel
Daytona Beach, Florida Oceanfront Resort Has Rooms Available. - November 04, 2018 - Bahama House Hotel
OTO Development turns old hotel property into a brand-new Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown... and this creative renovation earns accolades from Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce for bringing jobs, economic growth to Annapolis, MD. - November 04, 2018 - OTO Development
The real-time connection opens up a world of opportunities for properties, including hotels, looking to grow their revenue from the booming sharing-economy. - October 26, 2018 - STAAH Limited
Daytona Beach, Florida Oceanfront Resort has Rooms Available for Avid Golfers and Fishermen. - October 26, 2018 - Bahama House Hotel
Daytona Beach, Florida Oceanfront Resort Welcomes Guests for Fall Events. - October 26, 2018 - Bahama House Hotel
New hotel is the 15th property St. Louis hotelier has built and will manage in Missouri. - October 25, 2018 - Midas Hospitality
Celebrated Turkish Chef Tolgar Mireli is back at luxury boutique hotel 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok with preparations for an exciting culinary journey that will bring the delights of Turkish cuisine and culture to the city on the occasion to celebrate in commemoration of Turkish National... - October 19, 2018 - 137 Pillars Hotels and Resorts
Seasoned hospitality veteran to manage five Marriott properties. - October 14, 2018 - Midas Hospitality
St. Louis hotelier to complete area's second new hotel later this year. - September 30, 2018 - Midas Hospitality
Luxury boutique hotel 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok is raising the culinary stakes with an exclusive Indonesian-Thai pop-up collaboration that goes beyond borders. - September 22, 2018 - 137 Pillars Hotels and Resorts
Daytona Beach, Florida Oceanfront Resort Offers Guests Free Passes to Workout Center - September 07, 2018 - Bahama House Hotel
MC Hotel Construction and Midas Development build and develop newest hotel. - September 06, 2018 - Midas Hospitality
In an endeavour to promote young Thai fashion designers, Bangkok Trading Post located in 137 Pillars Suites & Residences will partner with a different designer each month to help them promote their creative genius, and to make the already lavish Sunday brunch even more exciting.
Headlining the first... - July 13, 2018 - 137 Pillars Hotels and Resorts
St. Louis' Midas Hospitality to manage dual-branded hotel. - July 12, 2018 - Midas Hospitality