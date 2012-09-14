Post Profile for Your Business
Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, & Similar Events with Facilities
FEDUJAZZ
sosua,, Dominican Republic
drjazzfestival.com About the Dominican Republic Jazz Festival The Dominican Republic Jazz festival is one of the biggest cultural events...
Black Pepper Event Planning
Joliet, IL
Today, more and more companies are hosting events locally, within a corporate region, or in another state. Anytime people gather, regardless...
China Finance Centre
New York, NY
China Finance Centre is a first of its kind exposition, conference center combining multimedia elements including television, print and...
Creative BackStage
Tempe, Az
Creative production services: Lighting, Sound, Video, Staging. From small events to large special events. Promotions, concerts, corporate...
Cueball Records
Record label of indie, alt-pop sensation russell wolff. Bipolar alt-pop tunes in the genre of barenaked ladies. For more info, visit: http://www.russellwolff.com
Galaxy Press
Hollywood, CA
Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the...
Greens Worldwide Incorporated
(GRWW) Hertford, NC
Greens Worldwide Incorporated has recently acquired US Pro Golf Tour and is seeking other sports related companies to build the company.
Lullo Entertainment
IL
Stand-Up Comedy promotions. Charity shows, showcases, competitions, open mics.
Matthews House
Raleigh, NC
Matthews House, a stately, Greek revival mansion nestled among giant oaks and flower gardens on Cary's historic Chatham Street, is a unique...
SmeilingOne
Houston, TX
SMEILINGone is an independent endeavor...to bring the art of drawing the body with its divine nature and elegance...into the light of our...
The Dragon Institute
Dana Point, CA
The Dragon Institute is an award-winning martial arts school specializing in Wing Chun Kung Fu with two locations in Orange County, California,...
