Today, more and more companies are hosting events locally, within a corporate region, or in another state. Anytime people gather, regardless of their purpose, someone is needed to oversee the details...
Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los...
Matthews House, a stately, Greek revival mansion nestled among giant oaks and flower gardens on Cary's historic Chatham Street, is a unique event facility designed for weddings, receptions, corporate...
SMEILINGone is an independent endeavor...to bring the art of drawing the body with its divine nature and elegance...into the light of our lives so that each of us may appreciate the physical housing...