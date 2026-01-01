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Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, & Similar Events with Facilities

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Black Pepper Event Planning

Black Pepper Event Planning

Today, more and more companies are hosting events locally, within a corporate region, or in another state. Anytime people gather, regardless of their purpose, someone is needed to oversee the details...

China Finance Centre

China Finance Centre

China Finance Centre is a first of its kind exposition, conference center combining multimedia elements including television, print and Internet designed to increase business, trade and commerce...

Creative BackStage

Creative BackStage

Creative production services: Lighting, Sound, Video, Staging. From small events to large special events. Promotions, concerts, corporate events, sporting events, production managment, consulting,...

Cueball Records

Cueball Records

Record label of indie, alt-pop sensation russell wolff. Bipolar alt-pop tunes in the genre of barenaked ladies. For more info, visit: http://www.russellwolff.com

FEDUJAZZ

FEDUJAZZ

drjazzfestival.com About the Dominican Republic Jazz Festival The Dominican Republic Jazz festival is one of the biggest cultural events in the Caribbean, with eighteen years of history. Annually...

Galaxy Press

Galaxy Press

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los...

Greens Worldwide Incorporated

Greens Worldwide Incorporated

Greens Worldwide Incorporated has recently acquired US Pro Golf Tour and is seeking other sports related companies to build the company.

Lullo Entertainment

Lullo Entertainment

Stand-Up Comedy promotions.  Charity shows, showcases, competitions, open mics.

Matthews House

Matthews House

Matthews House, a stately, Greek revival mansion nestled among giant oaks and flower gardens on Cary's historic Chatham Street, is a unique event facility designed for weddings, receptions, corporate...

SmeilingOne

SmeilingOne

SMEILINGone is an independent endeavor...to bring the art of drawing the body with its divine nature and elegance...into the light of our lives so that each of us may appreciate the physical housing...

The Dragon Institute

The Dragon Institute

The Dragon Institute is an award-winning martial arts school specializing in Wing Chun Kung Fu with two locations in Orange County, California, USA. It's original school is in Dana Point and its...

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