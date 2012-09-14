PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Locked On Podcast Network Leaps Into Upper Echelon of Sports Media Industry as Exceptionally Strong Year Comes to an End Locked On Podcast Network experiences exceptional growth in 2019. The Locked On sports podcast network features 140+ unique daily podcasts in more than 60 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Content is designed for the avid NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL fan, generating nearly 8 million listens a month and is still growing. - December 16, 2019 - Locked On Podcast Network

Found in the Underground Art Series on Skates Finds New Home at Lexus Velodrome Found in the Underground is back for its fourth installation, and this time it’s getting a whole new set of wheels. - November 08, 2019 - What Is Art

Secret City Presents: The Dragon’s Song, the Ultimate All-Ages Escape Game Located in the Iconic Casa Loma Secret City Adventures, in collaboration with Liberty Entertainment Group, will transform Casa Loma for the fifth permanent immersive experience as part of the popular Casa Loma Escape Series. Launching on November 1, 2019, The Dragon’s Song invites you into a fantastic world, full of strange science... - October 04, 2019 - Secret City Adventures

Anton Chekhov’s Comedic Drama "Uncle Vanya" is New American Theatre’s Fall 2019 Production; Jack Stehlin Directs Masterpiece About Hope, Courage, and Saving Mother Earth Anton Chekhov’s Comedic Drama "Uncle Vanya" is New American Theatre’s Fall 2019 Production. Artistic Director Jack Stehlin directs Russian playwright's masterpiece about hope, courage, and the human responsibility to each other and to mother earth. - September 29, 2019 - The New American Theatre

NYC is Getting Its First Ever Vegan Christmas Market This Year Offering a unique twist on traditional holiday fairs, the New York Vegan Christmas Market is launching its first edition in the city on November 30 and December 1, 2019. The holiday market will feature a selection of vendors, mostly local businesses from New York and neighboring areas, to offer a variety... - September 28, 2019 - Vegan Christmas Market

Red Run Holiday Nightmare, Horror Night at The Asylum & Origins Haunted Hayride Begin at Haunt Manor 2019 The origins of all things paranormal will unfold in the 10th season of Canada’s Largest Halloween Screampark. Haunt Manor Hayrides and Haunted Houses will feature a brand-new, 5000-square-foot maze called Red Run Holiday Nightmare featuring dozens of holiday horror characters this Halloween season, as well as a gigantic Asylum Prison Haunted Attraction featuring the original Don Jail cells and a world famous Haunted Hayride called Origins in the 2019 season. - September 23, 2019 - Haunt Manor

Stewardship Technology to Offer GiveGame, Social Fundraising with Games Tied to Sports & Pop Culture Events GiveGame, Inc. has partnered with Stewardship Technology to offer a revolutionary approach to fundraising to its clients. - September 14, 2019 - GiveGame

American Spirit, the Show, Comes to the Carlyle Club in Alexandria, Virginia on Sept. 22 for One Night Only Are you tired of all of the division in the country? American Spirit is a blockbuster live show that will entertain you as well as inspire you. There has never been another show like it - and there has never been a time when it was more needed. - September 13, 2019 - Carlyle Club, LLC

The Stage at Burke Junction Presents Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Tickets are now on sale for Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at El Dorado County's newest theater, The Stage at Burke Junction. Season opener starts September 20 and runs until October 6. - August 31, 2019 - The Stage at Burke Junction

Wylder Space is Re-Creating the Social Dining Scene and Now Streaming on Major Media Smart TV Platforms Chef Molly Bravo has dreamt of becoming the next Martha Stewart. Since 2004 she's been building her brand, formerly Organicopia and now Wylder Space Inc. Tucked in the woods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Wylder Space is focused on re-creating the social dining experience. "I want to bring people together," says Bravo. "My goal is to bring people together with good food, great drinks and good company. It all starts around the dining room table." - August 30, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.

Local Artist Builds Giant 9 Ft. Pineapple for Secret Corp. Client from 100% Recycle Materials LaGrange Artist and Owner of Studio 928, Cheryl Vargas, is celebrating the completion of one of her most unique works to date, commissioned by a secret corporate client. Dubbed La Gran Pina Negra (The Great Black Pineapple), the sculpture is an 8 ft., 6" giant black pineapple weighing more than... - August 16, 2019 - Art Studio 928, LLC

Wylder Space TV, Now Streaming on Major Media Smart TV Platforms Chef Molly Bravo of Wylder Space in Santa Cruz, CA is recreating the social dining experience and practicing the "art" of entertaining with a web TV series designed to bring people together with great food, good drinks and company. - August 09, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.

2019 Paiute Trail UTV Jamboree The Paiute Trail ATV/UTV Jamboree celebrates its 10th Anniversary in Marysvale, Utah on August 7-10, 2019. Free public access to trial rides, events, and entertainment. - July 25, 2019 - Paiute Trail Jamboree

The World Premiere of Aleichem Sholom: The Wit and Wisdom of Sholom Aleichem Aleichem Sholom! The Wit and Wisdom of Sholom Aleichem A journey through the life, loves and laughter of the world's greatest Yiddish humorist. - June 04, 2019 - Santa Monica Playhouse

New Show in Myrtle Beach, SC - Dixie Family Comedy Variety Show - Redneck Style Appearing at GTS Theatre Join the Beaufort and Daniels Family Reunion as they kick it off in high gear. This family fun interactive comedy show includes music, dance, tons of laughs and family fun, magic and even an Elvis Impersonator; we heard cousin Clevis was comin' to the reunion. Plus, it’s always been a family tradition to pay tribute to the veterans and of course the creator. So spend an evening with your family laughing and having fun. After all...when you attend our family reunion ya’ll are kin - June 01, 2019 - GTS Theatre

JC Golf to Open Disc Golf Course at Reidy Creek Golf Course in Escondido JC Golf announces the launch San Diego’s newest disc golf course at Reidy Creek Golf Course in Escondido, CA on May 11, 2019. - May 03, 2019 - JC Golf

Winterfest Installs New Chairman of the Board Winterfest, Inc. announced their 2019-2020 Chairman of the Board and new board members. The installation was hosted at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood followed by a reception after the meeting. Outgoing Chairman, Ben Wesley, External Affairs Manager at Florida Power & Light, handed... - April 24, 2019 - Winterfest, Inc.

The Muslim Women of Spoken Word Are Coming They are infused with more than spoken word...music and creative variety add unique layers of depth that can only be found in this exciting new production. Join these talented women on their journey to captivate with their unique truths that echo their gripping reality of life. - April 21, 2019 - Crescent Moon Nights

Floyd Void, East Texas' Own Pink Floyd Tribute Band, Starts Season at Big Sandy Music Hall This Weekend Floyd Void, East Texas’ own Pink Floyd Tribute Band, starts their second season of shows at the Big Sandy Music Hall in Big Sandy, TX March 29 and 30. The season continues with performances every last Friday and Saturday of the month through December. Doors open at 7:30PM and the shows start at... - March 30, 2019 - Big Sandy Music Hall

Joan D Chittister Lecture/Event Series Features Teri Bays’ One-Woman Play and Joan Chittister Teri Bays will present Joan Chittister: Her story, my story, our story, an hour-long one-woman play for the Joan D. Chittister Lecture/Event series held at the Performing Arts Center of Mercyhurst University. In addition, Chittister, a Benedictine Sister of Erie and advocate for justice, peace and equality issues will be speaking at this event. Past distinguished guests have included Maria Shriver, Cokie Roberts and Tom Roberts (Chittister’s biographer and editor of NCR.) - March 18, 2019 - Bays LLC

Falcao-Mendez Cancelled The middleweight contest between WBC #8 Yamaguchi Falcao and California’s Paul Mendez was cancelled by the Oneida Indian Nation Athletic Commission due to an undisclosed issue with Mendez’ pre-fight medicals. - March 10, 2019 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Yamaguchi Falcao to Face Paul Mendez March 9 on DAZN Unbeaten and WBC #8 rated middleweight Yamaguchi Falcao will meet IBA champion Paul Mendez in a ten round contest Saturday, March 9 at the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. - March 01, 2019 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Esplanade Memphis Announces Annual Wedding Show VISION Wedding Expo launches Saturday, March 2, 2019 as the premiere wedding expo for fashion & beauty. 20+ vendors expected to exhibit and vie for the attention of brides and grooms. - February 23, 2019 - Esplanade Memphis

There is a New Comedy Club. The Culver City Latin Nightclub, El Baron Becomes the Culver City Comedy Club on Tuesday Nights at 9pm. Culver City, California, February 19th 2019 - El Baron, the popular Latin Nightclub will house Culver City Comedy on Tuesday nights. This historic building began life as The Ham Tree Inn in the 1920’s. It was owned by two ex-Broadway dancers known as The Louers Sisters. Now actor, Kyle T. Heffner (Flashdance, When Harry Met Sally...Runaway Train and Seinfeld as Bizarro George) is bringing comedy to Culver City on Tuesday nights. - February 19, 2019 - Culver City Comedy

Fire Fist Boxing Fighters Set for UFC Fight Pass Bouts in St. Petersburg Fire Fist Boxing’s Connor “The Kid” Coyle, Willian “Baby Face” Silva and Mark Reyes Jr. will all fight as part of a UFC Fight Pass card Saturday, February 16 at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL. This excellent evening of boxing is promoted by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions... - February 15, 2019 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Colorado Harpists Perform with Parker Symphony for Valentine’s Day Concert Colorado harpists Don Hilsberg and Janet Harriman will perform with the Parker Symphony on February 15 for their Valentine's Day concert. - January 25, 2019 - Parker Symphony Orchestra

Alec Norris to Star in Crimson Square Theatre Company's Presentation of I Am My Own Wife by Doug Wright Alec Norris is the youngest actor to tackle all 34 characters in Doug Wright’s Pulitzer Prize winning play, I Am My Own Wife. - January 21, 2019 - Crimson Square Theatre Company

Fire Fist’s Coyle, Silva and Reyes Jr. Return to Action at the Coliseum on February 16 During St. Pete Fight Fest Connor “The Kid” Coyle, Willian “Babyface” Silva and Mark Reyes Jr. will return to the ring on Saturday, February 16. The event is co-promoted by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions and Rite Hook Promotions and will take place in St. Pete Coliseum. The action will be live-streamed... - January 19, 2019 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Main Street Song and Dance Troupe Announces 2018 Holiday Show “Christmas On Main Street” Main Street Song and Dance Troupe, a performance group of acclaimed teen vocalists and dancers from Southeastern Wisconsin, is proud to announce the troupe’s 2018 holiday show “Christmas on Main Street.” This family-friendly show features holiday classics as well as hits from modern... - November 29, 2018 - Main Street Song and Dance Troupe

Parker Symphony & PACE Center Host Food Drive The PACE Center and the Parker Symphony Orchestra are hosting a food drive to benefit the Parker Task Force. - November 17, 2018 - Parker Symphony Orchestra

Bank NH Pavilion Receives Top Honors from CMA’s Nominations were announced for the 7th Annual CMA Touring Awards and Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is proud to announce that it is amongst this prestigious list of nominees. Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is one of the nominees for Venue of the Year, a 2018 CMA Touring Industry Award. - November 13, 2018 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Nickerson Tapped as Narrator for "The First Ride: the Real Story of Santa Claus" David A. Nickerson, an award-winning former Rhode Island radio news director, and PBS broadcaster has been selected to narrate the audiobook version of "The First Ride: The Real Story of Santa Claus." Nickerson, who has been relating stories to audiences for nearly 50 years has recently begun... - October 26, 2018 - Gary Paul Bryant

The Parker Symphony Kicks Off Veteran's Day Events This Friday October 26, the Parker Symphony Orchestra will kick off the Veteran’s Day events in the Denver area with a tribute concert titled "Salute." - October 24, 2018 - Parker Symphony Orchestra

Reyes Stops Garces; Silva Batters Forero at "Night of Champions" in St. Petersburg Welterweight, Mark Reyes Jr. captured the ABF Continental Americas title with a third round stoppage of Mexico’s Juan Garces Saturday, October 6. “Night of Champions” was promoted by Fire Fist Boxing Promotions and the 11 bout card took place in front of a standing room only crowd... - October 13, 2018 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

North Texas Performing Arts Names Darrell Rodenbaugh Chief Executive Officer The fastest growing not-for-profit youth theatre organization in North America based in Plano, Texas, announces today that long-serving Board President Darrell Rodenbaugh will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer on a pro bono basis. - October 10, 2018 - North Texas Performing Arts

Reyes to Face Veteran Rivera October 6 in St. Petersburg, FL Welterweight standout Mark Reyes Jr. will now face 49 fight veteran Juan Jesus Rivera of Mexico as part of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions’ “Night of Champions.” - September 27, 2018 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Reyes Jr. Creates Smiles During Children’s Cancer Center Visit Tampa native and unbeaten Fire Fist Boxing Promotions welterweight Mark Reyes Jr. recently spent time at the local Children’s Cancer Center where he hosted a special boxing clinic. On September 15, a total of 18 children between ages 5 and 13 participated in the fun-filled clinic. During the hour... - September 22, 2018 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Austin Entrepreneur and Comedic Rapper, Alli Blotter aka Lil Brie Brie, Announces New Immersive Entertainment Event, Bold and Bright Fest Austin entrepreneur, Alli Blotter aka Lil Brie Brie will host a new immersive entertainment event, Bold and Bright Fest, in Austin, Texas, on September 29th at Fibercove Coworking. Bold and Bright Fest will feature new interactive games and experiences designed to spark creativity in female leaders. - September 17, 2018 - Bold and Bright Fest

321 Entertainment and Chase the Cat Productions Presents the Atlanta Premiere of Levy Lee Simon’s The Bow Wow Club The award winning play, The Bow Wow Club, written and directed by Levy Lee Simon, will make it's Atlanta debut September 21, 2018. Winner of the Lorraine Hansberry Award – the Kennedy Center, ACTF, and three time NAACP nominee, the play is a serious comedy about friendship lost and rediscovered. Opening Night is Friday, September 21, 2018 at 7:30 PM followed by a reception. The show will run through September 30, 2018. www.thebowwowclub.com - September 14, 2018 - 321 Entertainment

Vintage Market Days of East Texas "Country Living"- Fall Market Returns to the Charming Town of Nacogdoches, Texas Featuring Social Media Star, Melissa Radke Vintage Market Days© promises a weekend of slowing down, sweet tea, some really special music & the very best in Vintage shopping - in the oldest town in Texas. Special Guest, Melissa Radke will have a meet & greet, and book signing on 10/26, from 11am-1pm. - September 13, 2018 - Vintage Market Days of East Texas

World Renowned Swimsuit Model Turned Pro Boxer Avril Mathie to Fight on Fire Fist Boxing’s "Night of Champions" Card October 6 Undefeated bantamweight and famed swimsuit model Avril Mathie will face Samantha Salazar Fire Fist Boxing’s “Night of Champions” card Saturday, October 6 at the St. Petersburg Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL. Originally from Australia and now fighting out of Miami, FL at the Famous... - September 13, 2018 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

The Parker Symphony Commemorates the 100th Anniversary of the WWI Armistice The Parker Symphony Orchestra joins the Colorado Mormon Chorale in “Salute” - a concert to pay tribute to the 100th Anniversary of the WWI Armistice and veterans and active military with patriotic songs, music of consolation, and spirit-rousing anthems. - September 09, 2018 - Parker Symphony Orchestra

Silva-Forero Tops “Night of Champions” October 6 in St. Petersburg, FL Lightweight William “Babyface” Silva returns to the ring Saturday, October 6 when he meets hard-hitting Jose Forero in a ten round contest headlining Fire Fist Boxing Promotions' "Night of Champions" at the St. Petersburg Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL. Tickets are on sale by going... - August 30, 2018 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Coyle Headlines October 6 in St. Petersburg, FL Connor “The Kid” Coyle will put his undefeated record on the line when he headlines Fire Fist Boxing Promotions’ “Night of Champions” Saturday, October 6 at the St. Petersburg Coliseum. Hailing from Ireland but training out of St. Petersburg, Coyle’s a perfect 8-0... - August 02, 2018 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Parker Symphony Announces Their 2018-2019 Season Tickets are on sale for Parker Symphony Orchestra’s 2018-2019 season presented by Parker Arts. Season includes returning favorites like the "A Classic Parker Holiday" as well as a new family holiday concert and a salute to WWI. - August 02, 2018 - Parker Symphony Orchestra

Silva Confident Ahead of Saturday Bout with Lopez When lightweight William “Baby Face” Silva arrived in New Orleans yesterday afternoon, he stepped off the plane and raised both hands in the air. Every time a plane lands in New Orleans, happy travelers throw their hands up in a pre-celebratory fashion of what’s to come during their... - July 14, 2018 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Fire Fist Boxing Promotions Inks Reyes Jr. Fire Fist Boxing Promotions is pleased to announce the signing of unbeaten welterweight phenom Mark Reyes Jr. to an exclusive promotional contract. - July 06, 2018 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Silva Ready to Shine Against Lopez Lightweight William “Baby Face” Silva has an outstanding professional record of 25-1 with 14 wins by knockout. The Plant City, FL based Brazilian won most of his bouts comfortably and has been top 15 rated. Teofimo Lopez is considered a blue chip prospect though he’s yet to face a... - June 29, 2018 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions