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Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older. - August 05, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort Celebrates 25 Years of Welcoming Guests and Strengthening Community
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort is commemorating 25 years of welcoming guests and strengthening community, reflecting on a quarter century of growth, resilience, and continued investment in guest and team member experiences. Since opening in 2001, Pala has grown into one of Southern California’s premier gaming and hospitality destinations while continuing to invest in new amenities, entertainment, dining, and career development opportunities. - May 08, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Award-Winning Composer Yalil Guerra Leads Historic Pasadena Concert Celebrating Cuban Music in Exile
The Guerra String Orchestra, led by Yalil Guerra, presents Cuban Music in Exile: A Centennial Celebration on May 30, 2026, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Honoring Aurelio de la Vega, the program includes his works, the world premiere of his String Quartet in Two Movements by the Hispano String Quartet, and Guerra’s Symphony No. 2 for Strings “Los Dioses del Olimpo.” - May 04, 2026 - RYCY Productions Inc.
Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy Launches "Modern Survival" Self‑Defense Training Led by Grandmaster Pedro Rodriguez
New 2026 programs in Boynton Beach, Florida, help families, women, and professionals learn real‑world self‑defense, not just sport martial arts. - April 02, 2026 - Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy
New "Playball Baseball Game" Music Video Revives a Classic Baseball Singalong for the 2026 Season
Florida songwriter Alan Ross Frisher releases an AI-enhanced music video timed for Spring Training—built around a family-inspired baseball anthem written decades ago. - February 17, 2026 - Alan Ross Frisher
Merkaba Entertainment Opens a Premier Fort Worth Event Venue with Immersive A/V Capabilities
Fort Worth’s newest multimedia studio and event venue offers professional audio, video, and production services for artists, creators, and private events. - November 25, 2025 - Merkaba Entertainment
PRO EM National Event Services Announces Acquisition of Top Productions, Expanding Flooring and Scaffolding Capabilities on the West Coast
PRO EM National Event Services, a national leader in premium event rental solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of Top Productions, a premier provider of event flooring and specialty structure solutions based in California. This strategic acquisition significantly expands PRO EM’s... - October 09, 2025 - PRO EM National Event Services
World Premiere of Yalil Guerra’s String Quartet No. 4 “Noches de España” in Los Angeles
Los Angeles will host the world premiere of Yalil Guerra’s String Quartet No. 4 “Noches de España” on October 12, 2025, performed by the Hispano String Quartet. The concert, part of Hispanic Heritage Month, also features premieres by Giovanni Piacentini, Alejandro Román, and Tomás Peire Serrate. Guerra’s new work blends Spanish musical traditions with contemporary chamber writing, highlighting the cultural ties of the Hispanic world. - October 01, 2025 - RYCY Productions Inc.
The Nevermore Haunt to Debut Reimagined Scenes and New Special Effects for 2025 Season
Get ready to scream this Halloween as The Nevermore Haunt, Maryland's most unique and terrifying haunted attraction, announces its return for the 2025 season. Prepare to be transported into a world of macabre visions as you navigate through The Nevermore Haunt's professionally crafted sets. With all new scares, terrifying twists, and spine-tingling surprises around every corner, this year's haunt is not for the faint of heart. - September 17, 2025 - The Nevermore Haunt
Yalil Guerra Releases Genesis: A Dazzling Live Album Debut as Conductor with the Guerra String Orchestra
Grammy Award-winning composer Yalil Guerra takes a transformative step in his artistic journey with the release of Genesis, a live album that marks his debut as a conductor and the inaugural recording of the newly established Guerra String Orchestra (GSO). - May 27, 2025 - RYCY Productions Inc.
Rising Star Sofistolethemoon Debuts Powerful First Album, "What the Walls Have Heard"
Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Sofistolethemoon makes a striking entrance into the music scene with her debut album, a collection of emotionally resonant tracks that blend introspective, poetic lyrics with fresh and inventive musical arrangements. Her unique sound captures both vulnerability and boldness, marking her as a promising new voice in contemporary music. - May 12, 2025 - RYCY Productions Inc.
Backline Now Launches Spring Season with New Gear, Vintage Classics & Support for Music Education
Vintage gems, top-tier gear upgrades, and a growing community impact set the stage for Backline Now’s biggest season yet. - April 11, 2025 - Backline Now
Cuban Symphonic Work Will Premiere in Europe
Yalil Guerra's Symphony No. 1 will debut in Europe with one of the continent's most renowned orchestras. - February 18, 2025 - RYCY Productions Inc.
Philadelphia International Music Festival Expands to Italy
The world-renowned intensive classical music training program featuring members of The Philadelphia Orchestra stakes an Italian outpost in Summer 2025. - February 09, 2025 - Philadelphia International Music Festival
Boynes Artist Award Announces Winners of the 11th Edition
The Boynes Artist Award announces its 11th Edition winners, led by Alexandrea Nicholas-Jennings. Finalists include 10 talented artists. Winners gain cash prizes, global recognition, and access to the prestigious Residency Network. - December 12, 2024 - Boynes Artist Award
TVS Records Adds Tik Tok to List of Worldwide Digital Music Platforms for Top Releases from Gum Drop Hip Hop, Capehart Pops Orchestra, Skruffy Group Boomin Reunion Band
Tik Tok Joins Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Tidal, Boomplay, Napster, Pandora, Deezer, and other major audio platforms now featuring recording artists from TVS Records. - December 06, 2024 - TVS Television Network
Backline Now Joins Play Back: Recycling Strings, Reducing Waste
Backline Now is participating in Playback and TerraCycle’s initiative to recycle guitar and bass strings, furthering its commitment to sustainability and reducing waste in the music industry. - December 06, 2024 - Backline Now
Magicale Events Announces Exciting New Residency at The Highlight Room
Magicale Events proudly presents "Panorama," a new weekly residency at The Highlight Room, NYC, featuring DJ Luis Rosal. Known for his genre-blending style and high-energy performances, Rosal will transform Thursday nights into unforgettable experiences. Hosted at TAO Group’s stunning rooftop venue, this collaboration highlights Magicale’s commitment to redefining nightlife with world-class entertainment. - December 03, 2024 - Magicale Group
TVS Sports Showcase Program to Launch in 2025 with a 13 Episode Half Hour Series for Broadcast, Cable, and Streaming Outlets
TVS Television Network cameras cover the globe in search of unique and interesting sporting events for international viewers. The series will be syndicated to broadcast TV stations, cable networks, and the WatchYour.TV 24/7 streaming FAST platform, powered by Tulix. - November 30, 2024 - TVS Television Network
Mighty Feats of Strength TV Series to Debut on TVS Action Network 24/7 Streaming FAST Channel on WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix
The first episode of the TVS "strongman" TV show features David "The Mighty" Gonzales, coming to viewers from The "D" Casino in Las Vegas. The show depicts The Mighty Gonzales doing seven feats of strength that he performed in Guinness World Records competitions. - November 21, 2024 - TVS Television Network
TVS Showcase Productions Begins Principal Photography of "No Mas" Feature for First Major Made for TV Movie from TVS Television Network
"No Mas" is a Western "Music Movie" starring actress/model/professional athlete Maricela Cornejo looking to avenge the savage murder of her parents in 19th Century Utah. It is the first feature film produced by TVS Showcase Productions and will appear on the TVS Western Movie Channel on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. - November 16, 2024 - TVS Television Network
Boomin Reunion Band from TVS Records Sets Casino Tour in 2025 to Perform with Classic Rock and Roll Pop Artists on TVS Television Network
Since 1987, TVS has presented the Boomin Reunion Band with iconic pop music artists reprising their Cash Box Top 40 Hits. From New Orleans, to the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, to Bakersfield, to Las Vegas, and to various Indian casinos throughout the USA, the Boomin Reunion Band has reprised more than 200 top hit songs of the Baby Boomer era with the original vocalists. - November 10, 2024 - TVS Television Network
Aladdin Shrine’s FEZtival of Trees Eases Holiday Expenses for Its Raffle Winners
Aladdin Shrine announces their annual FEZtival of Trees, an 8-day event that is open to the public. This event will feature a display of 40 decorated trees, each sponsored and adorned by local businesses, groups, and organizations. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in low-cost raffles for a chance to win these trees and gifts, including a cash prize. - November 02, 2024 - Aladdin Shriners
The Nevermore Haunt Returns for a Terrifying 2024 Season
Get ready to face your darkest fears as The Nevermore Haunt, Maryland’s most terrifying haunted attraction, announces its return for the 2024 season. This year's haunt promises to be more chilling, more intense, and more unforgettable than ever before. - September 25, 2024 - The Nevermore Haunt
One Magical Weekend Unveils the Magical Party of Orlando Pride
One Magical Weekend, known for its annual LGBT Pride events at Walt Disney World, is hosting the Official Orlando Pride Party 2024 at The Abbey Orlando on October 19. This high-energy celebration will feature world-class DJs, performances, and themed decor, creating an unforgettable night for the LGBTQ+ community and allies. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly and are available online. - September 20, 2024 - One Magical Weekend
Boomin Reunion Band from TVS Records is Now Featured on a Spotify Artists Page with a Top Ten Song List Plus a Boomin Reunion Radio Channel
The all star band that collaborates with the top pop artists of the rock and roll era to reprise their iconic hit songs now sees a major showcase from Spotify. Now being featured is a Boomin Reunion Top Ten List. - September 11, 2024 - TVS Television Network
Pete Goodeman, Sax Soloist for Capehart Pops Orchestra is Now Showcased on SoundCloud.Com with a 20 Song Double Album Collection from TVS Records
The swinging alto sax of Hollywood session player Pete Goodeman has long been a staple of the Capehart Pops Orchestra. Now, he goes solo with 20 top pop hit songs of the Baby Boomer era on SoundCloud. - September 02, 2024 - TVS Television Network
TVS Hi Tops Network Adds Champion Yo Yo Tee Vee to the Classic Kids FAST Channel on WatchYour.TV, Powered by Tulix
Champion Yo Yo Tee Vee is a 13 episode series of Yo Yo based music videos utilizing the new Champion Yo Yo, which has been reintroduced in 2024. It is the first new show on TVS Hi Tops Network, which showcases classic kids TV shows from the 20th Century. - August 27, 2024 - TVS Television Network
Dustin Gledhill Honors Gabriel Fauré's Centenary with Release of Nocturne No. 6 in D-flat Major
Internationally acclaimed pianist Dustin Gledhill releases Gabriel Fauré's Nocturne No. 6 in D-flat Major in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the composer’s death. Recorded live at London's Wigmore Hall, Gledhill continues his tribute to Fauré by releasing his Préludes, Op. 103 on November 4, 2024, the day of the composer's death. - August 20, 2024 - Gledhill Arts Collective, Inc.
TVS NewSport Network Launches You Tube Channel to Showcase TVS Sports Productions
The AVOD You Tube Channel features TVS Showcase Productions short form music video programs Wild Wheels, Lucha Loco, Bowlarama, Pulling For Glory, and several other shows. - August 20, 2024 - TVS Television Network
TVS Action Sports Network Adds New Roller Derby, Wrestling, Boxing, Kick Boxing, and Arm Wrestling to the 24/7 Streaming FAST Channel on WatchYour.TV Platform
TVS Showcase Productions has produced more than 200 new blue collar action sports programs for the 2024-2025 TVS Action Sports Network programming schedule, which begins in September 2024. - August 11, 2024 - TVS Television Network
Midnight Refrain.XYZ You Tube Channel Now Showcases Legendary Lounge Pianist Charlie Favor, The Bronze Balladeer Curtis Curry, and Vibes Virtuoso Diamodes DePalma
All three artists are featured soloists in the Capehart Pops Orchestra, the prime performer for TVS Records. They hve now been added to the Midnight Refrain You Tube Channel, a fusion of vintage jazz, cafe society, city rhythm, cool jazz and hot buttered blues blended into the sounds of midnight. - August 05, 2024 - TVS Television Network
TVS Records Has Released Five Volumes of Their "From the Vaults" Series from the 2000 Title Capehart Music Treasury Catalog of Top Pop Hits of the 20th Century
Each volume contains 30 top songs of the Rock + Roll era by Capehart Pops Orchestra, Boomin Reunion Band, and The Skruffy Group. Songs have dropped on leading digital audio platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Shazam, Amazon, Pandora, and You Tube. - July 16, 2024 - TVS Television Network
Flutist Eldon Rules Showcases The Songs of Nat King Cole in a New TVS Records Midnight Refrain Collection For Download, Streaming, and CD
The featured flutist from the Capehart Pops Orchestra goes solo to salute the unforgettable Nat King Cole with a new TVS Records Album. Singles will drop throughout Summer 2024 with a Fall 2024 CD album and download release. - July 04, 2024 - TVS Television Network
Backline Now Unveils "Striking a Chord" Program: Rocking Kansas City's Youth Music Scene
Backline Now, founded by Neil Rosenbaum, is turning up the volume on music education with the launch of their dynamic new initiative, "Striking a Chord." This electrifying program is set to revolutionize Kansas City area schools by ensuring every child has access to the transformative... - June 27, 2024 - Backline Now
Gum Drop Hip Hop.Com Radio Network is Established by TVS Records to Provide a Free Audio on Demand Parents Approved Channel for Kids
All songs are original productions from TV Records featuring Bubble Gum Rap, Gum Drop Hip Hop, and Kids Approved songs for singing and dancing. - June 24, 2024 - TVS Television Network
TVS First Look Original Production Unit Sets "Wrestling Chunks" TV Show for Six Episode National TV Schedule
TVS Television Network is returning to the national broadcast stage with the six episode "Wrestling Chunks" TV series set for national syndication to broadcast, cable, and streaming distribution. - June 15, 2024 - TVS Television Network
TVS First Look Original Productions to Produce Gum Drop Hip Hop TV Series for Broadcast, Cable, and Streaming
The producers of the seminal TV rap music show Fresh Groove are back to introduce the Gum Drop Hip Hop kids music series with a 13 episode series featuring Skool O' Foolz, The Skunkz, and King Kong Kines. - June 10, 2024 - TVS Television Network
Steven Maglio Celebrates 1st & 20th Anniversaries at The Cutting Room & The Carnegie Club
The great success of Sinatra Saturdays was thought to have pigeonholed Steven Maglio, but he proved them all wrong with “NOT Just Sinatra.” - June 05, 2024 - Steven Maglio
World Premiere at Philadelphia International Music Festival
Emmy-winning composer Stephen Cohn debuts a new work at the Philadelphia International Music Festival this month. - June 05, 2024 - Philadelphia International Music Festival
TVS Boxing Network Now Available on ROKU, Amazon Fire, Android and Apple Apps
TVS Boxing Network, the 24/7 streaming FAST channel from TVS Television Network, is seen on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. The channel showcases the top TV fights of the 20th Century. - May 31, 2024 - TVS Television Network
TeamCalendar.com Revolutionizes Sports Scheduling with Secure Calendar Integration
Announcing the launch of TeamCalendar.com, a new service that revolutionizes how sports fans manage and track game schedules for their favorite teams across major leagues like NBA, NHL, NFL, and MLB. TeamCalendar.com allows users to effortlessly combine multiple team schedules into one personal calendar without needing an account, enhancing both convenience and security. The platform supports one-click additions to Google, Outlook, and Apple calendars. - April 28, 2024 - TeamCalendar.com
Announcing the P1 Padel Las Vegas Open: $21,000 Prize Pool, USPA Major, May 17 - 19, 2024
Racket sports enthusiasts including tennis, pickle and padel fans are awaiting the P1 Padel Las Vegas Open, which promises to be one of the most prestigious events in the Las Vegas sports calendar. The event takes place between May 17 - 19, 2024 at the P1 Padel Club, 1876 S Buffalo Drive, Las... - April 24, 2024 - P1padel Group
Concert Celebrating National Women's Month - Women of East Texas Music - Benefits the Women’s Center of East Texas
A Concert celebrating National Women's Month - Women of East Texas Music - benefiting the Women’s Center of East Texas will be presented at Big Sandy Music Hall in Big Sandy, Texas Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 7pm. All proceeds will go towards supporting survivors of domestic violence in East... - March 22, 2024 - Big Sandy Music Hall
TVS Television Network to Produce APW Nevada Wrestling from Winners Casino in Nevada, Bringing the Casinos Hosting TVS Shows to 47
Since televising Alan King Tennis from Caesars Palace in the 1970's, TVS cameras have visited almost 50 different casinos across the USA to televise national sports an entertainment events. - February 20, 2024 - TVS Television Network
TVS Television Network Begins All Pro Wrestling Nevada Television Coverage with February 17 Tilt in Reno
TVS is covering the entire 2024 season of All Pro Wrestling Nevada for broadcast, cable, IPTV, OTT, and Home Video platforms, including across six TVS 24/7 streaming sports channels on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. - February 05, 2024 - TVS Television Network
SHADOWLAND STAGES Presents "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" – a Holiday Classic
SHADOWLAND STAGES, a Hudson Valley-based theatre company celebrating its 38th season, invites audiences to indulge in the holiday spirit with the hit comedy "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. The family-friendly romance will run from December 1 to December 17. - November 27, 2023 - Shadowland Stages
Shabach Enterprise's Fade To Black Reading Series Unveils Winning Playwrights for 2024
Shabach Enterprise is thrilled to announce the winning playwrights for the highly anticipated Fade To Black 2024 Reading Series. Now in its seventh year, the series is set to take place from January 5-7, 2024, at the renowned MATCH Theater (Downtown) located at 3400 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002,... - November 13, 2023 - Fade To Black Arts Festival
Concert Celebrating Veterans Featuring East Texas Veteran Country Artist Jenn Ford Set for November 18, 2023 at Big Sandy Music Hall
Big Sandy Music Hall Concert Celebrating Veterans with Veteran Artist Jenn Ford offers free VIP tickets for Veterans, courtesy of Sponsors Mammoth Nation, State Farm Agent Henry Troell II and Kyser Capos. - November 09, 2023 - Big Sandy Music Hall
Shabach Enterprise Takes Houston by Storm with the Inaugural Fade To Black Arts Festival
Embark on a week-long arts journey, celebrating creativity, talent, and culture. Immerse yourself in a captivating festival of music, art, and performance. - November 06, 2023 - Fade To Black Arts Festival