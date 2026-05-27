Recent Headlines
Within Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, & Similar Events without Facilities
Marathon Adventures Announces Second White Continent Triathlon to be Held in Antarctica in January 2027
Building on the success of the inaugural White Continent Triathlon in December 2025, the first swim/bike/run triathlon ever held in Antarctica. In spite of grueling weather conditions encountered in December 2025, the date for the second White Continent Triathlon has been announced. The event is scheduled for January 18, 2027. - May 27, 2026 - Marathon Adventures
Jim Curry Music Announces World Premiere of “Denver & Diamond Symphony Tribute” at La Mirada Theatre Featuring Lee Holdridge, Jim Curry & Jay White
This special concert will feature members of the acclaimed La Mirada Symphony under the baton of renowned conductor and composer Lee Holdridge. Holdridge brings unmatched authenticity to the performance, having worked closely with both John Denver and Neil Diamond, arranging and conducting many of their most beloved and enduring hits. - April 05, 2026 - Jim Curry Music
Yuri’s Night and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Present “Kennedy Under The Stars: Yuri’s Night Edition”
Yuri’s Night, in collaboration with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, will host Kennedy Under The Stars: Yuri’s Night Edition on April 3, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., an after-hours celebration of space, science, and human achievement. This special event serves as the... - March 31, 2026 - Yuri's Night
Horror Realm Con Expands in 2026
Annual Pittsburgh horror convention moves to a new location with largest guest list to date. - February 21, 2026 - Horror Realm
Alan Howarth Special Concert Event at Horror Realm Con
Oscar winning sound designer and composer to perform horror film soundtrack selections - February 21, 2026 - Horror Realm
New "Playball Baseball Game" Music Video Revives a Classic Baseball Singalong for the 2026 Season
Florida songwriter Alan Ross Frisher releases an AI-enhanced music video timed for Spring Training—built around a family-inspired baseball anthem written decades ago. - February 17, 2026 - Alan Ross Frisher
Free Genealogy Workshop Series Launched as part of U.S. Semiquincentennial Programming
In 2026, the United States of America will celebrate its 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. As part of a regional commission planning events in Prince George’s County, Maryland, the Anacostia Trails Heritage Area announces a genealogy workshop series. These... - January 10, 2026 - Anacostia Trails Heritage Area Inc.
CGI Federal Partners with EX2 Adventures to Support Local Charity Through the 2025 Fall Backyard Burn Trail Running Series
EX2 Adventures is proud to announce that CGI Federal is serving as the Charity Matching Partner for the 2025 Fall Backyard Burn Trail Running Series, Northern Virginia’s premier trail running series. Through this partnership, CGI Federal is matching up to $5,000 in participant... - December 10, 2025 - EX2 Adventures
Gandharva Mahavidyalaya North America Showcases Nationwide Talent Through Its Hindustani Classical Music Competition
Gandharva Mahavidyalaya North America (GMV-NA) hosted Hindustani Classical Music Competition, drawing participants from across the U.S. for a showcase of vocal talent. Guided by an expert jury—Manjusha Patil, Saurabh Kadgaonkar, and Saili Oak—the event offered a structured platform for students to demonstrate skill, discipline, and commitment to the Hindustani classical tradition. Winners will be honored in person on April 12, 2026, in Chicago by Padmashri Dr. Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande. - December 08, 2025 - Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, North America
Arts Council of Tamworth Selected for New England CreativeGround Fall 2025 Spotlight
The Arts Council of Tamworth (ACT) has been selected as one of six arts organizations by CreativeGround, a project of the New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA), to be featured in its Fall 2025 Spotlight. The CreativeGround Spotlight features profiles of New England artists and arts organizations that NEFA believes use CreativeGround to share their creative activities and services in inspiring ways. - November 03, 2025 - Arts Council of Tamworth
Big Noise Artist Mark Winkler Releases 22nd Album, "Hold On"
Prolific vocalist and lyricist Mark Winkler has released his 22nd album, Hold On, a collection of mostly original tunes with, according to Winkler, "a few tasty standards for good measure." An acclaimed artist on the Los Angeles jazz scene, Winkler's original songs have been sung and... - October 16, 2025 - Big Noise
PRO EM National Event Services Announces Acquisition of Top Productions, Expanding Flooring and Scaffolding Capabilities on the West Coast
PRO EM National Event Services, a national leader in premium event rental solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of Top Productions, a premier provider of event flooring and specialty structure solutions based in California. This strategic acquisition significantly expands PRO EM’s... - October 09, 2025 - PRO EM National Event Services
MSH Medals Launches On-Demand Merchandise Platform to Create Year-Round Revenue & Engagement for Race Directors
MSH Medals has launched an On-Demand Merchandise Platform to help race directors boost year-round engagement and revenue without inventory risk. The platform offers custom race-themed gear, seasonal releases, and exclusive designs, keeping events visible and runners connected long after race day. Available now nationwide. - August 19, 2025 - MSH Medals
Heritage Area Expansion Leads to Increased Cultural Tourism Investment in Prince George’s County, MD
Anacostia Trails Heritage Area, Inc. (ATHA) announces the approved amendment of its state-certified geographic service area boundary to include the entirety of Prince George’s County, Maryland. The expansion has led to two first-time grantees of the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority grant... - July 24, 2025 - Anacostia Trails Heritage Area Inc.
Best of Henderson Awards: A Red-Carpet Celebration of Local Excellence
The Best of Henderson Awards, presented by Desert King Windows, will shine a spotlight on the city’s most exceptional businesses and professionals in a red-carpet awards ceremony at the Water Street Amphitheater on October 23. This prestigious event will honor the visionaries, innovators, and... - June 06, 2025 - Best of Henderson
Backline Now Launches Spring Season with New Gear, Vintage Classics & Support for Music Education
Vintage gems, top-tier gear upgrades, and a growing community impact set the stage for Backline Now’s biggest season yet. - April 11, 2025 - Backline Now
Yuri’s Night Los Angeles Will be Held at the California Science Center on April 5, 2025: Apollo-Soyuz, a Legacy of Human Connection
Yuri’s Night Los Angeles will take place on April 5, 2025, at the California Science Center, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project. The event will feature keynote speaker NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps, along with presentations from space industry leaders, interactive exhibits, and live performances. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with astronauts, scientists, and engineers while exploring immersive experiences and space-themed entertainment. - March 31, 2025 - Yuri's Night
Jacksonville-Based Music TV Series Could Premiere on the 2nd Most Watched Global Streaming Platform as Early as This Summer, Backed by VIPSquad Entertainment
The Jacksonville-based TV series will be centered around the city's annual mini-festival known for providing a platform for locally based music artists, creatives, fashion designers, and models, which will return for the 12th time this spring the weekend of April 10-13. - March 31, 2025 - VIPSquad Entertainment
The 2025 Great Florida Bigfoot Conference Returns to Ocala with Expedition Bigfoot's Dr. Mireya Mayor, Biko Wright, and More
The 2025 Great Florida Bigfoot Conference returns to Ocala on April 5 at the World Equestrian Center. Headliners include Dr. Mireya Mayor, anthropologist and Expedition Bigfoot co-host, and survivalist Biko Wright. The event features regional researchers, a Skunk Ape Roundtable, special guests from The Lost Monster Files, and a marketplace with local and national vendors. - March 26, 2025 - Gather Up Events
Comedy Night at Gino's Trattoria
Comedy night returns to Gino's. - March 14, 2025 - Wilshire Comedy Group
Backline Now Joins Play Back: Recycling Strings, Reducing Waste
Backline Now is participating in Playback and TerraCycle’s initiative to recycle guitar and bass strings, furthering its commitment to sustainability and reducing waste in the music industry. - December 06, 2024 - Backline Now
Music Producers Al Gomes and Connie Watrous to Host Indie Artist Showcase
Award-winning music producer Al Gomes and his partner Connie Watrous of Big Noise will produce and host a live showcase for independent recording artists on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at Askew, 150 Chestnut Street in Providence, RI. Artists include Motif Magazine Music Awards Nominee Polly... - October 11, 2024 - Big Noise
Georgia Latino International Film Festival Announces 2024 Pepe Serna Award-Recipients
Paul Rodriguez, Adam Fisher, French Stewart, John Gibson, Ben DeJesus, Mimi Succar and Laura Patalano to receive awards at the 13th Annual Georgia Latino International Film Festival. - September 25, 2024 - Georgia LatinoFilmFestival
One Magical Weekend Unveils the Magical Party of Orlando Pride
One Magical Weekend, known for its annual LGBT Pride events at Walt Disney World, is hosting the Official Orlando Pride Party 2024 at The Abbey Orlando on October 19. This high-energy celebration will feature world-class DJs, performances, and themed decor, creating an unforgettable night for the LGBTQ+ community and allies. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly and are available online. - September 20, 2024 - One Magical Weekend
Fulham Hosts UK’s Largest English Sparkling Wine Fair & Tasting with Sparkle Sundays
Londoners are set to celebrate the summer at the English Summer Wine Fair on July 21 on Parsons Green, Fulham. The event includes free wine tastings from over a dozen vineyards, food pairings from local gourmet producers, and a festival bar serving wines from each of the vendors on site by the bottle and by the glass. - July 11, 2024 - Sparkle Sundays
Backline Now Unveils "Striking a Chord" Program: Rocking Kansas City's Youth Music Scene
Backline Now, founded by Neil Rosenbaum, is turning up the volume on music education with the launch of their dynamic new initiative, "Striking a Chord." This electrifying program is set to revolutionize Kansas City area schools by ensuring every child has access to the transformative... - June 27, 2024 - Backline Now
Steven Maglio Celebrates 1st & 20th Anniversaries at The Cutting Room & The Carnegie Club
The great success of Sinatra Saturdays was thought to have pigeonholed Steven Maglio, but he proved them all wrong with “NOT Just Sinatra.” - June 05, 2024 - Steven Maglio
Second Annual Queer Women and Trans Hockey Tournament Returns Bigger and Better Than Ever
Anticipation is building for the second annual Queer Women and Trans Hockey Tournament, set to take place on May 31 and June 1 at the Ford Performance Centre. This year's tournament will benchmark what it means to create inclusive spaces in sports, with a record-breaking 200 hockey players... - May 28, 2024 - Toronto Pride Hockey
New Award for Young Nuclear Filmmakers
The year 2023 concludes with a delightful surprise for the International Uranium Film Festival (IUFF) and aspiring film directors tackling the topic of nuclear power. The California-based Samuel Lawrence Foundation (SLF) has generously donated a new award to the International Uranium Film Festival. - January 02, 2024 - Uranium Film Festival
SF International Arts Festival Returns to May (Only Earlier) & Embraces the Mission with an Expanded Program in Multiple Venues
San Francisco: Exactly six months prior to opening night on Wednesday May 1, San Francisco International Arts Festival (SFIAF) is excited to announce the program for the 2024 Festival. - December 03, 2023 - San Francisco International Arts Festival
Shabach Enterprise's Fade To Black Reading Series Unveils Winning Playwrights for 2024
Shabach Enterprise is thrilled to announce the winning playwrights for the highly anticipated Fade To Black 2024 Reading Series. Now in its seventh year, the series is set to take place from January 5-7, 2024, at the renowned MATCH Theater (Downtown) located at 3400 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002,... - November 13, 2023 - Fade To Black Arts Festival
Shabach Enterprise Takes Houston by Storm with the Inaugural Fade To Black Arts Festival
Embark on a week-long arts journey, celebrating creativity, talent, and culture. Immerse yourself in a captivating festival of music, art, and performance. - November 06, 2023 - Fade To Black Arts Festival
Chicago-Based Recording Artist the Parker Story to Release Single "So Damn"
Alternative pop act the parker story is proud to announce the release of their new single "So Damn" on September 22. "So Damn" will be available on all music platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and all major streaming sites. An additional single, "Never Letting... - September 22, 2023 - Big Noise
Niagara Falls-Based Recording Artist Hywater Releases Single "Up In the Air"
Rising rock act Hywater are proud to announce the release of their new single "Up In the Air." The band was formerly known as Tedesco Knows Best, and this is the band’s first release under their new name. "Up In the Air" is now available on all music platforms including... - September 18, 2023 - Big Noise
San Diego Early Music Society Unveils Exciting New Season Lineup
The organization's 41st season of concerts will have three San Diego debuts and four highly awaited returns. - June 17, 2023 - San Diego Early Music Society
Office Recess Phoenix Treats Employees and Office Work Groups to Unique and Memorable Team-Building Events and Experiences
Office Recess is the greater Phoenix area expert at providing fun and memorable corporate team building and family events. It offers a wide range of outside the box events for groups of 20 to 1,000+ people. If you need help planning your corporate event or just want someone to provide the fun activities or Field Day, Office Recess has you covered, indoors or outside. - May 02, 2023 - Office Recess
Experience Epic Events Announces Launch of Innovative Destination Management Services
Known for their epic event experiences in the private, non-profit and corporate event industries, Experience Epic Events expands services to better serve their clients looking to South Florida as the backdrop for their next event excursion. - April 15, 2023 - Experience Epic Events
Women's Weekend Russian River 2023: Revival & Reconnection
The new producers of Women's Weekend Russian River 2023, Shug-Dogg Productions, invites all LGBTQIA+ Women to this year's event. The weekend promises to provide a sense of community, connection, and celebration, and takes place from May 12-14, 2023 at the R3 Hotel in Guerneville, CA. This year's... - April 11, 2023 - Shug-Dogg Productions
Yuri’s Night Los Angeles: World Space Party at the California Science Center
Yuri's Night LA is part of the annual worldwide space party celebrated in more than 30 countries, which this year features NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins; actors Gates McFadden, Tawny Newsome; Walter Koenig space art; installations; and live DJ’s. 2023 marks 10 years celebrating in the Samuel Oschin Space Shuttle Endeavour Pavilion at the California Science Center. Attendees will dance under the belly of this historic spacecraft for the last time ahead of the pavilion’s renovation. - April 04, 2023 - Yuri's Night
Mezcal Lauderdale Returns for the 2nd Annual Celebration of Everything Mezcal at Canyon/Rio’s Tequila Bar
Mezcal Lauderdale is a celebration of everything Mezcal and will allow attendees to try their favorite as well as discover new brands at Canyon/Rio’s Tequila Bar on June 3-5, 2023. - February 28, 2023 - UniteUs Group
Horror Realm Con 2023 Guests Include Terrifier 2 Star and a Multiple Oscar Winner
Guest list includes horror icons, directors and makeup artists plus a film program with international entries. - February 07, 2023 - Horror Realm
Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week Adds Several New Experiences to What Has Become One of South Florida’s Largest Celebrations of All Genres of Art & Design
Several new annual art experiences have been launched during Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week in 2023 which is furthering its goal of solidifying the Greater Fort Lauderdale area as an international Art & Culture destination. - January 20, 2023 - UniteUs Group
Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week Returns on January 21-29, 2023, to Showcase the Vast Amount of Cultural Opportunities Broward County Has to Offer
Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week is a result of the desire to unite all of Broward County's artists and arts & cultural institutions to highlight all that the county has to offer through an annual self-guided tour and celebration of everything art and culture throughout the Greater Fort Lauderdale area. - December 15, 2022 - UniteUs Group
Moorish Manor Presents Books and Blues
“Books and Blues” is a series of performances by local Arizona Blues legends. - December 11, 2022 - Moorish Manor
Books and Blues Education Series
“Books and Blues” is a series of performances held at the Glendale Libraries. - November 28, 2022 - Moorish Manor
Klevr.ai Partners with BioSteel in Move to Further Growth of Their Athletes
Today, Klevr.ai and BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. (BioSteel) announced a partnership naming BioSteel the official partner of the Klevr mobile app. This milestone partnership will debut this fall, with BioSteel branding to be included within the Klevr mobile app, providing BioSteel product... - November 09, 2022 - Klevr.ai
Flamenco Live Productions Presents Navajita Plateá “Noches de Bohemia & Friends" U.S. Tour 2022-2023
Flamenco Live Productions presents Navajita Plateá “Noches de Bohemia & Friends” straight from Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia, Spain to the U.S. An exciting and unprecedented series of flamenco-fusion performances in the U.S. that will allow audiences to enjoy one of the most... - September 27, 2022 - Flamenco Live Productions
Songs for World Peace Celebrates the International Day of Peace with 100 Songs by Artists from 80+ Countries Since 2020, Hosting the Third Peace Day Panel Discussion
Songs for World Peace, a global initiative by musicians are celebrating world peace in honor of the UN International Day of Peace by releasing songs about world peace. They are holding a Peace Day Panel Discussion inviting leaders who make positive changes through music. The live streaming is on Wednesday, September 21 on their Facebook page. The new songs will be premiered at the event followed by interviews with the artists. Their mission is to release songs from every country. - September 20, 2022 - Songs for World Peace
17th Annual Wag-O-Ween Returns to Downtown Savannah & Starland District Oct. 22 & 23
The pet trick-or-treating fundraiser is hosted by The Hipster Hound and Renegade Paws Rescue. - September 17, 2022 - Wag-O-Ween Savannah
Women in Gaming and Esports Leaders Femme Gaming to Appear at Fan Expo Canada 2022
Femme Gaming, a women-led gaming and esports organization dedicated to empowering female gamers is attending Fan Expo Canada in a big way from August 25 - 28. - August 18, 2022 - Femme Gaming