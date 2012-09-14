PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Locked On Podcast Network Leaps Into Upper Echelon of Sports Media Industry as Exceptionally Strong Year Comes to an End Locked On Podcast Network experiences exceptional growth in 2019. The Locked On sports podcast network features 140+ unique daily podcasts in more than 60 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Content is designed for the avid NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL fan, generating nearly 8 million listens a month and is still growing. - December 16, 2019 - Locked On Podcast Network

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

Kate Winslet’s Golden Hat Foundation & the Forever Young Foundation to Benefit from Star-Studded Concert at Carnegie Hall on December 5, 2019 Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly, Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat, folk-pop musical group Us The Duo, and more come together at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, December 5 to perform at Christmas with Tim Janis & Special Guests, a benefit concert for the Forever Young Foundation's music therapy initiative... - December 02, 2019 - Tim Janis Ensemble

South Florida International Fashion Week Announces Its Fifth Iteration Coming March 2020 Presented by Porsche West Broward South Florida International Fashion Week powered by the Fashion for a Cause Foundation announces its fifth iteration that will take place March 4 through the 7, 2020, four days of fashion events and shows presented by Porsche West Broward. - November 20, 2019 - Fashion For A Cause Foundation

Songwriter Dennis Lambert to Perform at the Delray Beach Arts Garage Legendary songwriter Dennis Lambert, who penned and produced such iconic classics as "Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got)," "We Built This City," "Baby Come Back," and "Rhinestone Cowboy" will perform at the Delray Beach Arts Garage at 94 NE 2nd... - November 15, 2019 - Big Noise

King Liyo and Davynci to Release New Single "Create" Southern California-based hip hop duo King Liyo and Davynci are proud to announce the release of their new single "Create." In their words, "'Create' is a catchy song with R&B vibes that is sure to make you groove. With witty lyrics and soft vocals, this track captures the essence... - November 15, 2019 - Big Noise

The Inaugural PERFECTION Fashion Week - Atlanta, 2019 The 1st PERFECTION Fashion Week is coming to Atlanta. This will be an action-packed (4) days of events from November 14-17. PFW attendees will witness the showcases of exceptional designers from all over the world, presenting incredible fashion. Definitely an event you don't want to miss because celebrities,... - November 10, 2019 - PERFECTION Fashion Week

The Anticipated Production and Stage Play "I Deserve Your Family" Premieres on November 23, 2019 in Dallas A tangled web is woven when a scandalous affair produces more than betrayal, mistrust, and heartbreak. Push Entertainment presents Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam of "The Cosby Show" and Tyler Perry's "House of Payne." Actor Brad James of "For Better or Worse," “Daddy’s Home" and a "A House Divided." The cast also consists of Actor Lamon Archey of "Days of Our Lives" and "The Young and The Restless." Reality TV Star Malaysia Pargo of "Basketball Wives of LA" and actress and leading lady Gin Blant. - November 09, 2019 - Push Entertainment

Found in the Underground Art Series on Skates Finds New Home at Lexus Velodrome Found in the Underground is back for its fourth installation, and this time it’s getting a whole new set of wheels. - November 08, 2019 - What Is Art

Cannabis Minister Miami Opens in the Magic City Couples can now incorporate cannabis into the wedding ceremony. - November 07, 2019 - Cannabis Minister Miami

Mikell Reed Carroll, International Ms. USA, to Participate in Wreaths Across America in Luxembourg Mikell Reed Carroll, International Ms. USA 2020, will travel to Luxembourg to volunteer with Wreaths Across America as they expand their mission overseas. - November 06, 2019 - International Ms. USA 2020

11 Year Old Breaks World Record – Finishes the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) 50 States Half Marathon Club member, Aiden Jaquez, of Montgomery, Illinois, has become the youngest ever to finish the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) at age 11 years old. - October 23, 2019 - 50 States Half Marathon Club

Sachin Shaan & Anish K. Mitra Present the October Edition of "The Surprise Show" LOLOWEEN: Trick, Treat or Die Laughing in Your Sold-Out Seat. Past celebrity drop-in talents have included Judah Friedlander, Jim Gaffigan, Todd Barry, Hasan Minhaj and TJ Miller to name a few. - October 23, 2019 - The Surprise Show

Michigan's Best Outdoor Cider Festival Local festival builds on first year’s success with big plans for its second year. Two local Ypsilanti business owners join efforts to create excitement in Ypsilanti by bringing out Michigan’s craft cider makers at the second annual West Cross Hard Cider Festival. This family-friendly festival unites what we love about Michigan in the Fall: cider and donuts, games, hard cider and the best food from local restaurants. - October 10, 2019 - West Cross Cider Festival

East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali to Welcome Ministers from Tanzania, South Sudan and DRC Mining ministers and an Undersecretary for Mining from Tanzania, DRC and South Sudan will join the CEO of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum & Gas Board (RMB) in a ministerial discussion panel on regional mineral trade and investment at the upcoming East & Central Africa Mining Forum conference and... - October 09, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum

Celebrity Boxing #70 VH1 Mob Wives "Nat D" Natalia DiDonata vs Dining Divas "Spicy Diva" Christine Curran Celebrity Boxing is coming to South Florida. Press Conference Oct. 15. Fight #70 is scheduled for November 16, 2019. Both events are at Ocean Manor Resorts Ft Lauderdale at 7pm. There will be 7 undercard fights with the main event being Nat D vs Christine Curran. Celebrity referee, Ciro Dapagio. Celebrity announcer, Brian Breach. Celebrity fighter, Brian Werner vocalist from Vital Remains. Sponsorships also available. Tix available at www.WEBTIX.net. Live streamed at www.FITE.tv - October 08, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment

Mikell Reed Carroll Crowned International Ms. USA 2020 Mikell Reed Carroll, a 42 year old mother of two, was crowned International Ms. USA on August 25, 2019 at the Manhattan Movement and Arts Center in New York City. Mikell will spend her year promoting her platform; the Prevention of Heart Disease in Women. - October 03, 2019 - International Ms. USA 2020

UniteUs Group Launches UniteUs Artists as a Career Development and Consultation Service for Artists, Curators, Collectors, and Corporate Art Buyers UniteUs Artists secures Baltic Beauty Cosmedical Centre, a newly opened destination medical spa and salon in Fort Lauderdale, as first Art Leasing client. - October 03, 2019 - UniteUs Group

DisruptHR Event – The HR Event You Can't Miss DisruptHR SF is excited to be hosting a provocative and innovative HR event. Their goal is to give you four hours of an intense learning and social experience from the most provocative thought leaders who qualified as excellent TedX-like speakers. Deloitte’s top futurist, John Hagel will lead nine other CEOs, authors, and Fortune 500 executives in topics that weave together to define the human-centric organizations and will leave people feeling inspired. - October 02, 2019 - DisruptHR SF

NYC is Getting Its First Ever Vegan Christmas Market This Year Offering a unique twist on traditional holiday fairs, the New York Vegan Christmas Market is launching its first edition in the city on November 30 and December 1, 2019. The holiday market will feature a selection of vendors, mostly local businesses from New York and neighboring areas, to offer a variety... - September 28, 2019 - Vegan Christmas Market

NW GA Writers Conference Presents One-of-a-Kind Conference for Writers of All Skill Levels and Genres Nov. 1 and 2 is the NW GA Writers Conference. It all begins Friday evening with a dinner and comedy event. Saturday is for literary fun and learning. Hear from industry professionals on some of the hottest topics affecting authors. Snag a meeting with an Agent. This is an event for writers of all genres and skill levels. Conference Keynote Speaker is the critically-acclaimed author Steven James. - September 26, 2019 - NW GA Writers Conference

Aldango Gold Refinery in Rwanda Partners with East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali in October The inaugural edition of East & Central Africa Mining Forum is hosted by the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) and will focus on the opportunities in the regional mining industry. - September 18, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum

Pretty Thing Announces “Tour” Event Series for Women in Creative and Entrepreneurial Fields Pretty Thing’s Women-Centric Anti-Conference to Hit New York and Los Angeles This Fall. - September 18, 2019 - Pretty Thing

Marianne Williamson Coming to Las Vegas to Speak About Our Children with Special Guest, Richard Dreyfuss Presidential Candidate Joins Community Leaders in First of Series of Civic Dialogues on America’s Deepest Issues. - September 17, 2019 - Urban Alchemy 360

Stewardship Technology to Offer GiveGame, Social Fundraising with Games Tied to Sports & Pop Culture Events GiveGame, Inc. has partnered with Stewardship Technology to offer a revolutionary approach to fundraising to its clients. - September 14, 2019 - GiveGame

Big Noise Artist Serge Clivio to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below with All-New Show Fresh off of the success of his two prior engagements, Big Noise recording artist Serge Clivio returns to Feinstein's / 54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club on Wednesday, October 30th at 9:30 pm with an all-new show entitled Still Rolling Stones. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street... - September 10, 2019 - Big Noise

Sufferfest Beer Company Expands Its Purpose-Brewed Lineup with a Variety Pack Including New Flavor Head Start Stout Sufferfest Beer Company, known as the pioneer of the functional beer category introduces their first stout, Head Start and a Variety Pack, including Repeat, FKT (Fastest Known Time) and Head Start. Rich in flavor but light in calories (135), Sufferfest’s Head Start has been long requested by the... - September 06, 2019 - Sufferfest

Big Noise Artist Katie Bates to Continue Her Breakout Year with "KB2" Indie pop singer-songwriter and self-taught multi-instrumentalist Katie Bates will follow-up her critically acclaimed "Filter" EP with her upcoming project "KB2" which is due out September 27th. The Cincinnati-based artist not only has co-writing credits on "KB2," but also... - September 04, 2019 - Big Noise

Model Unity Offers Free Lifetime Membership Tech-fashion brand, Model Unity (modelunity.com), has announced that they will be giving free lifetime memberships to their community, to a select number of members who sign up before December 31, 2019. Model Unity is a tech brand in the fashion, fitness and beauty industry that aims to connect, and... - September 02, 2019 - Model Unity

Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week Starts One Day Earlier to Include a Double Anniversary Party and a Beer Release Bangin Banjo Brewing Co. and 26 Degree Brewing Co. will host a double anniversary party and Funky Buddha Brewery will host a Beer Brunch and release of French Toast and Bourbon BA French Toast. - August 28, 2019 - UniteUs Group

Art Battle Dallas, Returns to Deep Ellum; Tournament 3 On Saturday, August 31st 2019, at Deep Ellum Art Co, twelve of the Dallas area’s best artists will be competing across three fast-paced rounds for audience votes and a chance to enter this year’s Art Battle National Tournament. The audience will circle the competitors in each round, and choose their favorites to move forward. After the Final Round, only one Champion will remain! Audience members can take home a piece of the action by bidding on their paintings in the silent auction. - August 24, 2019 - Art Battle® Dallas

San Diego Early Music Society 2019-2020 International Concert Series Now in its 38th season, the San Diego Early Music Society has presented some of the biggest names in early music and historically informed performance in the world today. This season, the Society will feature some returning artists as well as three long-anticipated San Diego debuts. In addition, the Society is pleased to bring one of its concerts to a new location - the PHAME! Center at Patrick Henry High School. - August 23, 2019 - San Diego Early Music Society

Big Noise Pop Duo TANTRiX Releases Debut Single Toronto, Canada's own TANTRiX is proud to announce the release of their debut single "We Become One." The duo consists of lead singer and guitarist Eddie Silver and drummer-singer Matt Mio and has been getting the attention of industry insiders and professionals for their prolific songwriting... - August 15, 2019 - Big Noise

Broward County Has a New Way to End the Summer with the Launch of Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week UniteUs Group in conjunction with its Fem Collective and Choose954 division's - launch Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week to celebrate Broward County’s ever-expanding craft beer culture. - August 15, 2019 - UniteUs Group

African Utility Week’s Industry Awards and African Power & Energy Elites Join Forces to Celebrate Continent’s Energy Pioneers The African Power & Energy Elites publication and the African Power, Energy & Water Industry Awards have aligned for their 2020 editions with a single nomination and selection process across a set of complementary categories. - August 11, 2019 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

Chicago Block Party, the Party with a Cause The Genesis Dream Center, Children’s Literacy Project, and Chicago YMCA are proud to host the Chicago Block Party on Saturday and Sunday, August 31st and September 1st, from 11 am – 5 pm in University Village on W. 15th Street between South Racine Avenue and South Ashland Avenue. This free... - August 08, 2019 - Chicago Block Party

First Arizona Drone Film Festival, AZDroneFest, Announced for October 2019 AZDroneFest has announced the first-ever Arizona drone film festival and family event on Saturday, October 26, 2019 on the Grand Canyon University campus. The Drone Expo and Family Fun event from 2pm-5pm is free with a boxed toy donation for Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Kids and adults alike will... - August 05, 2019 - AZDroneFest

The Jeff Carlson Band to Celebrate New Album "Second Chance" at House of Blues in Las Vegas The Jeff Carlson Band is proud to announce their return, bringing a new hard rock / metal sound to fans with the release of their long-awaited EP, "Second Chance." The record is set to be released on Tuesday, August 6 through Potomac Records and The Orchard. The band will be celebrating the... - August 01, 2019 - Big Noise

Zero Empty Spaces (ZES) Transforms Empty Storefronts and Properties Into Affordable Artist Studios Spaces in Broward County The Grand Opening of the first Zero Empty Spaces (ZES) location on Las Olas takes place on August 1, 2019 from 7pm – 10pm, providing an important boost for the county’s artist community. - July 25, 2019 - UniteUs Group

Super City Events Announces the 1st Annual Multi-Venue Pop Culture Fest Super City Rochester Fest Showcases the Best In - Cosplay, Comics, Cartoons, Music, Movies, Wrestling, Artists & Family Fun. - July 11, 2019 - Super City Events, LLC

The Spirit of the Season: ABSOLUT Vodka Makes a Splash on Fort Lauderdale Beach to Usher in Midsommar Planet Earth’s favorite vodka, ABSOLUT, brings the spirit of the Swedish Midsommar to Fort Lauderdale's famed coastline in conjunction with the launch of their new ABSOLUT Juice Strawberry and ABSOLUT Juice Apple. Taking place throughout the months of July and August, the eight-week fest, Midsommar Splash Fort Lauderdale Beach, offers a variety of unique events, experiences, and activities which to gather with friends through food, fashion, fitness, community, and cocktails. - June 20, 2019 - Arianne Glassman

Highlights from the 2019 Silicon Beach Film Festival The 2019 Silicon Beach Film Festival screens over 300 independent films from around the world listing film festival highlights. - June 18, 2019 - Silicon Beach Film Festival

Eleven Eleven Chicago Hosts Culinary Fight Club Blended Burger Battle Tour on June 17 The national food sport series, Culinary Fight Club (CFC), (http://culinaryfightclub.com/) makes its sixth stop in Chicago for their 2019 Blended Battle tour at host venue Eleven Eleven Chicago (https://elevenelevenchicago.com/) on Monday June 17. This year, chefs will battle across an expanded list... - June 15, 2019 - Culinary Fight Club, Inc.

Eighth Annual Global Wellness Day Celebration Saturday, June 8, 2019 Over 5,000 locations in 150+ Countries on Six Continents; Building Communities of Wellness via: Complimentary Classes & Demonstrations; Providing Healthy Living Tools for Physical and Mental Well-being - May 26, 2019 - Global Wellness Day Canada

Miami Fashion Week® Announces PORCELANOSA Group as Sponsor for 2019 MIAFW Miami Fashion Week® Partners with Global Leader in the Innovation, Design, Manufacture & Distribution of Tile, Kitchen, and Bath Products, PORCELANOSA Group for MIAFW 2019. - May 22, 2019 - 5W Public Relations

UK’s Specialist Domestic Energy Efficiency Event Comes to Suffolk This May, as UK and County Council Declare Climate Emergency Last week the Committee on Climate Change report advocated a zero-carbon by 2050 target for the UK, and the UK became the first country to declare a Climate Emergency. And in March, Suffolk County Council also declared a Climate Emergency. On 23rd May, Suffolk Climate Change Partnership hosts the East... - May 10, 2019 - Cogent Events