Songs for World Peace, a global initiative by musicians are celebrating world peace in honor of the UN International Day of Peace by releasing songs about world peace. They are holding a Peace Day Panel Discussion inviting leaders who make positive changes through music. The live streaming is on Wednesday, September 21 on their Facebook page. The new songs will be premiered at the event followed by interviews with the artists. Their mission is to release songs from every country. - September 20, 2022 - Songs for World Peace