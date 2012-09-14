Post Profile for Your Business
Submit Press Release
Join Now
Sign In
Businesses
Articles
Press Releases
Business Directory
Products & Services
Jobs
Recent Press Releases
Press Release Pricing
Submit Press Release
Businesses
Products & Services
Products
Services
Press Releases
Jobs
Directory
>
Media & Entertainment
>
Media & Information
>
Publishing
>
Newspaper, Periodical, Book, & Directory Publishers
> Periodical Publishers
Periodical Publishers
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Periodical Publishers
PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
PR.com
Melville, NY
PR.com is an online Directory of Businesses, Products, Services, Jobs, and Paid and Free Press Release Distribution, covering all industries. PR.com is also an online publication of Articles,...
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
American Express Publishing
New York, NY
The American Express Publishing Corporation is an authoritative content company primed to deliver lifestyle expertise that informs choices,...
Better Homes and Gardens
(mdp) IA
Developed by the experts at Better Homes and Gardens, BHG.com is the premiere home and family site on the Web, and the interactive companion...
Boom! Magazine
Boom! Magazine is a lifestyle resource serving Orange, Durham, and Wake County. 30,000 copies are distributed free of charge at over 300...
Business Leader Magazine
Business Leader is a monthly business magazine, founded in 1989 with the mission of helping and promoting businesses in Raleigh-Durham,...
Canadian Geographic
Ottawa, Canada
Canadian Geographic is unapologetic about celebrating Canada. We're dedicated to uncovering and communicating the stories about people,...
Cashak Magazine
Scottsdale, AZ
Fashion and nightlife magazine. Cashak Magazine features a broad mix of talent from local, national and international designers. We...
Circuit Cellar
Vernon, CT
Circuit Cellar is the only publication that provides intensive, exploratory articles about hardware and software methods for embedded-control...
Diablo Publications
Walnut Creek, CA
For more than 25 years, Diablo Publications has been an award-winning publisher for several San Francisco Bay Area magazines for categories...
Dynamic Resource Group
Berne, IN
Dynamic Resource Group is an 80-year-old family business, headquartered in Berne, IN. It is now in its third generation, and has two major...
Enterprising Women
Enterprising Women Magazine is published five times a year by Enterprising Women, Inc. The magazine is dedicated to serving the needs of...
Florida Life Magazine LLC
Orlando, FL
New independant publishing house. Florida Life is a free, quarterly, full color, glossy magazine. Covering all aspects of Floridian living...
Hot Psychology Magazine
Hot Psychology Magazine provides penetrating articles and op-ed stories on the issues that "make we humans human." We're a new magazine...
Insight Communications
Lahore, Pakistan
Insight Communications is an advertising company providing a diversified services to its clients. It offers Creative, Brand Making, Marketing...
JEWEL Magazine
New York, NY
Here at Jewel, we strive to be different. Unlike other women’s magazines that merely bring you whatever stars who happen to be in...
Muscle Polynesia, Inc.
Torrance, CA
The official health, fitness and body building magazine for men, women and children of all ages. We are a source of fitness information...
NetWorld Alliance
Louisville, KY
NetWorld Alliance provides important news and information to several industries and does so with a variety of media, including print and...
Northern Star Communications
Calgary, Canada
As a leader in oil and gas publishing, Northern Star Communications has four oilpatch magazines - “The Roughneck”, “Energy...
Preemie Magazine
Springfield, VA
Preemie Magazine seeks to become the leading nexus point for the entire, growing preemie community-connectiong parents and professionals...
Quest Trend Magazine
Bochum, Germany
Quest Trend Magazine publishes trends in automation technology from the users' point of view in the machinery industry, automobile industry...
So Hood Magazine
So Hood Magazine Before. After. Now is the true embodiment of what represents the struggle, the pain, and the hustle, which people in the...
Social Life Magazine
New York, NY
Welcome to Social Life Magazine. A luxury lifestyle and fashion publication for the Hamptons & Manhattan. The magazine's character is...
TEACH Magazine
Grandview, WA
TEACH Magazine and TEACHing Tools are owned and operated by Randy and Lorrie Flem. Lorrie has always been prone to talk and as a result...
The PoliticalDogma
Atlanta, GA
The PoliticalDogma is a non-profit Literary Magazine which publishes: Short Stories, Poetry, Essays, Literary Criticism, Biographical Reviews,...
The Voice Magazine
Hallandale, FL
The Voice magazine's purpose is to provide a platform for the apostolic voice. The magazine provides articles that deal with issues facing...
TheBossMagazine
Farmingdale, NY
Brokers in the past have been relying on the internet and major newspapers to cultivate buyers. After looking at those areas of advertising,...
VDN A/S
Copenhagen, Denmark
VDN is a privately-held publishing and media company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Founded in 1976, it employs personnel at its main...
Wood Resources International LLC
Bothell, WA
Wood Resources International LLC (WRI), an internationally recognized forest industry consulting firm established in 1987, has successfully...
Companies 1 - 28 of 28
Page:
1
Promote Your Business
Press Release Pricing
Email this page to a friend
PR.com
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Help