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Periodical Publishers

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Platinum Company Profiles

PR.com

PR.com

Businesses and public figures distribute their news via PR.com's industry-leading press release distribution platform to improve brand recognition, increase visibility online and via traditional...

Gold Company Profiles

Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC

Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC

Intellectual Enlightenment: Company Overview Mission Intellectual Enlightenment is dedicated to publishing bold, interdisciplinary works that illuminate the hidden systems shaping politics,...

Company Profiles

American Express Publishing

American Express Publishing

The American Express Publishing Corporation is an authoritative content company primed to deliver lifestyle expertise that informs choices, enriches perspective and empowers affluent and accomplished...

Better Homes and Gardens

Better Homes and Gardens

Developed by the experts at Better Homes and Gardens, BHG.com is the premiere home and family site on the Web, and the interactive companion to Better Homes and Gardens magazine. BHG.com is for...

Boom! Magazine

Boom! Magazine

Boom! Magazine is a lifestyle resource serving Orange, Durham, and Wake County. 30,000 copies are distributed free of charge at over 300 sites throughout the Triangle. Published by the former...

Business Leader Magazine

Business Leader Magazine

Business Leader is a monthly business magazine, founded in 1989 with the mission of helping and promoting businesses in Raleigh-Durham, NC. The publication gives business in the Triangle the...

Canadian Geographic

Canadian Geographic

Canadian Geographic is unapologetic about celebrating Canada. We're dedicated to uncovering and communicating the stories about people, places, frontiers and issues (past and present) that Canadians...

Cashak Magazine

Cashak Magazine

Fashion and nightlife magazine. Cashak Magazine features a broad mix of talent from local, national and international designers. We show you the biggest national trends plus amazing new ideas...

Circuit Cellar

Circuit Cellar

Circuit Cellar is the only publication that provides intensive, exploratory articles about hardware and software methods for embedded-control systems. The sophisticated professionals in this...

Diablo Publications

Diablo Publications

For more than 25 years, Diablo Publications has been an award-winning publisher for several San Francisco Bay Area magazines for categories including lifestyle, arts & entertainment, and travel and...

Dynamic Resource Group

Dynamic Resource Group

Dynamic Resource Group is an 80-year-old family business, headquartered in Berne, IN. It is now in its third generation, and has two major divisions; one in magazine and book publishing and consumer...

Enterprising Women

Enterprising Women

Enterprising Women Magazine is published five times a year by Enterprising Women, Inc. The magazine is dedicated to serving the needs of women business owners. For more information, please call...

Florida Life Magazine LLC

Florida Life Magazine LLC

New independant publishing house. Florida Life is a free, quarterly, full color, glossy magazine. Covering all aspects of Floridian living including: Sports, entertainment, fashion, beauty, business...

Hot Psychology Magazine

Hot Psychology Magazine

Hot Psychology Magazine provides penetrating articles and op-ed stories on the issues that "make we humans human." We're a new magazine dedicated to bringing you "reach out and grab ya" articles...

Insight Communications

Insight Communications

Insight Communications is an advertising company providing a diversified services to its clients. It offers Creative, Brand Making, Marketing and Media Solutions. Face On, Fashion & Lifestyle...

JEWEL Magazine

JEWEL Magazine

Here at Jewel, we strive to be different. Unlike other women’s magazines that merely bring you whatever stars who happen to be in heavy rotation at the time, we take pleasure in focusing on...

Muscle Polynesia, Inc.

Muscle Polynesia, Inc.

The official health, fitness and body building magazine for men, women and children of all ages. We are a source of fitness information for families throughout Polynesia and the world. We are...

NetWorld Alliance

NetWorld Alliance

NetWorld Alliance provides important news and information to several industries and does so with a variety of media, including print and online. NetWorld Alliance publications cover Self-Service...

Northern Star Communications

Northern Star Communications

As a leader in oil and gas publishing, Northern Star Communications has four oilpatch magazines - “The Roughneck”, “Energy Processing Canada”, “Propane Canada”,...

Preemie Magazine

Preemie Magazine

Preemie Magazine seeks to become the leading nexus point for the entire, growing preemie community-connectiong parents and professionals online, in print and in person.  Our mission is to...

Quest Trend Magazine

Quest Trend Magazine

Quest Trend Magazine publishes trends in automation technology from the users' point of view in the machinery industry, automobile industry and F&B industry. The trends are based on market...

So Hood Magazine

So Hood Magazine

So Hood Magazine Before. After. Now is the true embodiment of what represents the struggle, the pain, and the hustle, which people in the hood go through in the game of life. Before is the past,...

Social Life Magazine

Social Life Magazine

Welcome to Social Life Magazine. A luxury lifestyle and fashion publication for the Hamptons & Manhattan. The magazine's character is shaped by Hampton and New York social life. Our focus is on...

TEACH Magazine

TEACH Magazine

TEACH Magazine and TEACHing Tools are owned and operated by Randy and Lorrie Flem. Lorrie has always been prone to talk and as a result she has authored a number of books, is the publisher of...

The PoliticalDogma

The PoliticalDogma

The PoliticalDogma is a non-profit Literary Magazine which publishes: Short Stories, Poetry, Essays, Literary Criticism, Biographical Reviews, and Interviews The PoliticalDogma's central themes...

The Voice Magazine

The Voice Magazine

The Voice magazine's purpose is to provide a platform for the apostolic voice. The magazine provides articles that deal with issues facing apostolic and prophetic believers, present day truth about...

TheBossMagazine

TheBossMagazine

Brokers in the past have been relying on the internet and major newspapers to cultivate buyers. After looking at those areas of advertising, we have determined the need to have one source for all...

VDN A/S

VDN A/S

VDN is a privately-held publishing and media company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Founded in 1976, it employs personnel at its main headquarters and a global network of freelance media...

Wood Resources International LLC

Wood Resources International LLC

Wood Resources International LLC (WRI), an internationally recognized forest industry consulting firm established in 1987, has successfully completed more than 200 consulting assignments in over 35...

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