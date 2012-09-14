PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bradley A. Pistotnik is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2019 Attorney of the Year Bradley A. Pistotnik is featured in Top 100 Registry's quarterly Top 100 Lawyers publication. Bradley is a practicing Attorney and Founder of Brad Pistotnik Law P.A., in Wichita, Kansas. His firm concentrates their practice in tractor-trailer litigation, commercial motor vehicle litigation, in fleet transportation injury cases, as well as in motor vehicle related litigation including automobiles, motorcycles, and pedestrian accidents with motor vehicles. - October 13, 2019 - Top100 Registry Inc.

Kyanite Publishing Announces the Release of "Feathers and Fae" by Canadian Author Crystal L. Kirkham Kyanite Publishing LLC and author Crystal L. Kirham are proud to announce the release of "Feathers and Fae" on October 11, 2019. This fantasy novel will be available internationally in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats from most major booksellers. "Feathers and Fae" is an action-packed... - October 13, 2019 - Kyanite Publishing LLC

The Inaugural Full Figured Industry Awards by Queen Size Magazine On November 2, 2019 in Jamaica, NY Queen Size Magazine will be hosting the Inaugural Full Figured Industry Awards (also known as The FFIAs). The FFIAs is a prestigious ceremony of awards and distinguished recognition honoring the craftsmanship and commitment to excellence across various platforms spanning the full-figured industry. - October 10, 2019 - Queen Size Magazine

OurKids.net Offers Exclusive List of Ontario Pop-Up Camps The deadline looms for a strike by CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions, which represents 55,000 custodians, secretaries and educational-support workers. At 12:01, Monday morning workers are set to strike, unless a deadline deal is reached. As parents scramble to make alternative plans... - October 08, 2019 - Our Kids Media

Hon. Dr. Dale Layman, Founder of Robowatch LLC, is Featured on the Cover of Top 100 Registry's 2019, Q3 Publication, as the Humanitarian of the Year The Hon. Dr. Dale Layman, Founder of Robowatch LLC, is featured in the Top 100 Registry, highlighting his life and career. In September 2019, Dr. Layman was named Top 100 Registry's Humanitarian of the Year for his work in raising awareness in the fields of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. - October 03, 2019 - Top100 Registry Inc.

Kyanite Publishing Announces the Release of "Zachariah Lars and the High Elf Mystery" by Jonathan Lazar Kyanite Publishing LLC and author Jonathan Lazar are proud to announce the release of "Zachariah Lars and the High Elf Mystery," available as of September 27, 2019. This paranormal fantasy, noir novella will be available internationally in eBook and paperback formats. "Zachariah Lars... - September 29, 2019 - Kyanite Publishing LLC

East View and the Center for Research Libraries Release Open Access Collection of Early 20th Century Chinese Newspapers The Late Qing and Republican-Era Chinese Newspapers, an Open Access collection, is now available. This is the first of many collections to be built in partnership with the Center for Research Libraries as part of the East View Global Press Archive's CRL Alliance. - September 26, 2019 - East View Information Services

Military Times Launches New Job Board Military Times, today announced the launch of the Military Times Job Board, a section in its digital sites created to connect companies looking to hire military veterans and transitioning service members and military spouses seeking meaningful careers. The job board can be found at jobboard.militarytimes.com... - September 19, 2019 - Sightline Media

Kyanite Publishing Announces the Release of "It Starts with a Kiss" by Australian Author J.L. Peridot Kyanite Publishing LLC and author J.L. Peridot are proud to announce the release of "It Starts with a Kiss," available on September 13, 2019. This friends-to-lover romance will be available internationally in eBook and paperback formats. "It Starts with a Kiss" is a steamy science... - September 15, 2019 - Kyanite Publishing LLC

Kyanite Publishing LLC Announces the Release of Paranormal Romance Novel, "Forgotten Storm" Kyanite Publishing LLC and author A.R. Vagnetti are proud to offer "Forgotten Storm," available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats on September 6th, 2019. - September 08, 2019 - Kyanite Publishing LLC

Dr. Lauren Ozbolt Has Been Recognized as One of America’s Most Influential Adolescent Psychiatrists by the International Association of Who’s Who Dr. Lauren Ozbolt of Los Angeles, is honored by the International Association of Who’s Who for her extensive contributions within the field of Adolescent Psychiatry. - August 18, 2019 - International Association of Who's Who

Dr. Christopher Mathewson is Honored with the Albert Einstein Award of Science by the International Association of Who’s Who Dr. Christopher C. Mathewson, of College Station, Texas is recognized by the International Association of Who’s Who with the Albert Einstein Award of Science. He is being honored for his exemplary achievements within the fields of Geology and Education. - August 16, 2019 - International Association of Who's Who

Dr. Dennis Sivers Has Been Honored with the Albert Einstein Award of Physics by the International Association of Who’s Who Dr. Dennis Sivers of Portland is recognized for his lifetime achievements in the field of Physics and research with the Albert Einstein Award of Physics by the International Association of Who’s Who. - August 15, 2019 - International Association of Who's Who

Hon. Dr. Dale Layman, Founder of Robowatch LLC, Sits Down with the Top 100 Registry Inc. for a Spotlight Interview The Hon. Dr. Dale Layman, Founder of Robowatch LLC, sits down with Daniel Houle for a Spotlight Interview discussing his life and career. In May 2019, Dr. Layman was named Top 100 Registry's Man of the Year for his work in raising awareness in the fields of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. - June 27, 2019 - Top100 Registry Inc.

Preggo Pause Magazine Hits Newsstands Today A new digital publication called Preggo Pause Magazine hit newsstands nationwide today. Preggo Pause is a bold, unfiltered, unapologetic magazine covering topics relating to infertility, pregnancy and postpartum life. The magazine will appear on online newsstands and website throughout the country. - June 13, 2019 - Preggo Pause Magazine

Leading Through Living Author Henry Tucker’s “Can You Hear It, Can You See It: A Guide to Becoming A Better Sound Pro” Hits Bestseller Leading Through Living Community Author Henry Tucker’s new book “Can You Hear It, Can You See It: A Guide to Becoming A Better Sound Pro” is now an Amazon bestseller having reached #1 in the Physics of Acoustics & Sound and #2 in Acoustic Engineering! An easy to follow guide for the novice seeking to enter the industry, this book is a must-read for those seeking to provide great sound for all engagements, large or small. - June 08, 2019 - Leading Through Living Community

David Hodges Releases Inspirational Biography & Prayer Guide “Walking with God Through It All” Detailing His Battle and Victory Over Schizophrenia Coming from a family besieged by alcoholism, raised on a farm where there was plenty to eat but not much left for other necessities, feeling isolated from his mother and the sudden breakup of his parents’ marriage led to a mental break. It was only later, David was diagnosed with schizophrenia and through his battles with the demons that tried to conquer his mind, David found strength and peace in the Lord. Now, David shares his struggles, journey, and triumph in Walking with God Through It All. - June 03, 2019 - Leading Through Living Community

Alive from Oklahoma Pregnancy resource centers, adoption/fostering support groups, mobile medical clinics for the uninsured and more will gather with Congressman Kevin Hern 12:30 Saturday, May 4th in Union High School Stadium (UMAC) to showcase free resources available to Tulsa and surrounding communities. They will simulcast "Alive from New York" with Focus on the Family from 1:30-3:30 celebrating life. - April 30, 2019 - Omega League Media

Sheen Magazine Presents the Kimmie Awards 2019: The Illustrious Woman The Ultimate Beauty Celebration is back in Atlanta. Sheen Magazine returns with the Kimmie Awards TM 2019 to culminate another year of celebrating pioneers, influencers, educators, and celebrities in array of fields: beauty, hair, entertainment, music and more. This year’s theme is: The Illustrious Woman. - April 16, 2019 - SHEEN Magazine/Chapman Foundation, Inc.

Kyanite Publishing LLC Releases Novel "Urban Gothic" by Canadian Author Stephen Coghlan On March 8th, 2019, Kyanite Publishing LLC is set to release "Urban Gothic," a novel by Canadian author Stephen Coghlan. The fantasy tale is classified as "dreampunk," a relatively obscure term for a genre that is surprisingly more widespread than many realize. It includes many works... - March 07, 2019 - Kyanite Publishing LLC

Christina DiArcangelo Puller Has Been Named a Top 100 Entrepreneur and Will be Featured in the 2019 Top 100 Registry Christina DiArcangelo Puller, CEO & Founder of Affinity Bio Partners has been selected to the Top 100 Registry Business Leaders and Professionals, in recognition of her work in the Global Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Cannabis and CBD industries. - February 28, 2019 - Top100 Registry Inc.

Kyanite Publishing Releases New Novella "Warriors of Understone: The Tales of Durgan Stoutheart Book One" by Author B.K. Bass On February 22nd, 2019, Kyanite Publishing is set to release "Warriors of Understone: The Tales of Durgan Stoutheart Book One" by Author B.K. Bass. Readers can choose from an eBook or paperback edition. More information about this and other titles is available on the Kyanite Publishing website... - February 21, 2019 - Kyanite Publishing LLC

William R. Clayton, of London, Ontario, Has Been Named Top 100 Registry's 2019 Attorney of the Year in Canada for His Work in Family Law William R. Clayton, Practicing Attorney and Partner at Lerners, LLP, a top rated law-firm based in London, Ontario, Canada, has been named Top 100 Registry's 2019 Attorney of the Year in Canada, for his work in Family Law. - February 15, 2019 - Top100 Registry Inc.

Kyanite Publishing Releases "The Ravencrest Chronicles: Omnibus One" by Author B.K. Bass On February 15th, 2019, Kyanite Publishing is set to release three versions of "The Ravencrest Chronicles: Omnibus One" by Author B.K. Bass. Readers can choose an eBook, paperback, or premium hardcover edition with a unique jacket design and bonus features. In addition, each novella in the... - February 14, 2019 - Kyanite Publishing LLC

Kyanite Publishing Releases Dystopian Novella "What They Deserve" by Sam Hendricks On February 8th, 2019 Kyanite Publishing released dystopian novella "What They Deserve" by Sam Hendricks as an eBook available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online retailers. It is their third release and third novella since the company's inception in 2018. Their upcoming titles include "The Ravencrest Chronicles" by B.K. Bass and Urban Gothic by Stephen Coghlan, both of which will be available as eBooks and in print. - February 10, 2019 - Kyanite Publishing LLC

WAIL Music Magazine Blazing New Trail for Indie Music & Saving Your Ears from Mainstream One Song at a Time WAIL Music Magazine has taken a bold step towards uniting underground music scenes in Western North America with their free indie music publication distributed in over 230 music stores, venues & record shops. WAILmusicmag.com - January 31, 2019 - WAIL Music Magazine

Dr. Daniel Andreae is Named 2018 Man of the Year, and Sits Down for a Spotlight Interview with the Top 100 Registry Dr. Dan Andreae, Distinguished Professor at the University of Guelph Humber & the University of Waterloo, sits down with the Top 100 Registry for a Spotlight Interview discussing a range of topics including life-long learning, psychology & stress management, his career in social work and his extensive involvement in the field of neurodegenerative diseases, particularly his work with both the Weizmann Institute and with the Alzheimer’s Society. - January 24, 2019 - Top100 Registry Inc.

Healthy Aging® Magazine Active Travel Article Receives 2018 Award for Excellence in Travel Journalism; North American Travel Journalists Association Announces Winners An active travel article featuring Valencia, Spain in Healthy Aging® Magazine, targeting the active 45-year-old-plus audience, has been honored by a silver award in the 2018 North American Travel Journalists Association Travel Media Awards Competition. - January 22, 2019 - Healthy Aging

Women's Millionaire - Business & Beyond, Creating a Luxury Lifestyle Announcing Women's Millionaire Magazine - Luxury Wellness Lifestyle. Now available both in print in Canada and the USA and digitally worldwide on Amazon and www.womensmillionaire.com - January 18, 2019 - Women's Millonaire

40 New CTSM Graduates to be Honored at ExhibitorLive 40 trade show and event marketing professionals have now joined the ranks of the industry’s top talent by completing the Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) accreditation program. - January 18, 2019 - EXHIBITOR

Active Travel Takes Center Stage at NY Times Travel Show with Healthy Aging® For the second consecutive year, the experts in active travel for the 78 million baby boomers now entering retirement, Healthy Aging®, will be presenting unique travel ideas to travelers at the New York Times Travel Show, January 25-27 in New York City at booth 448. - January 10, 2019 - Healthy Aging

Dr. Mark D. Schneider is Named Professional of the Year by the International Association of Who’s Who Dr. Mark D. Schneider of Downey, California is recognized by the International Assoc. of Who’s Who for exemplary achievements in the field of Physical Therapy. - January 02, 2019 - International Association of Who's Who

The International Association of Who’s Who Has Named Mary Titus as Professional of the Year Mary Titus of Laguna Beach, California is recognized by the International Assoc. of Who’s Who for exemplary achievements in the field of Healthcare. - January 02, 2019 - International Association of Who's Who

Dr. Iliyan Ivanov is Honored as Top Doctor in Psychiatry by the International Association of Who’s Who Dr. Iliyan Ivanov, of New York, New York is recognized by the International Assoc. of Who’s Who for exemplary achievements in the field of Psychiatry. - December 28, 2018 - International Association of Who's Who

Laeton Pang is Named Expert in Physical Therapy by the International Association of Who’s Who Laeton Pang of Honolulu, Hawaii is recognized by the International Assoc. of Who’s Who for exemplary achievements in the field of Radiation Oncology. - December 07, 2018 - International Association of Who's Who

The International Association of Who’s Who Has Named Mr. Ronald Ask Professional of the Year Mr. Ronald Ask of Riverside, California is recognized by the International Assoc. of Who’s Who for exemplary achievements in the field of Law. - December 07, 2018 - International Association of Who's Who

Laura Warren is Named Professional of the Year by the International Association of Who’s Who Laura Warren, of McAllen, Texas is recognized by the International Assoc. of Who’s Who for exemplary achievements in the field of Architecture. - December 01, 2018 - International Association of Who's Who

The International Association of Who’s Who Has Named Dr. Robert Shih Chan Tseng as Professional of the Year Dr. Robert S. C. Tseng of Hacienda Heights, California is recognized by the International Assoc. of Who’s Who for exemplary achievements in the field of Chiropractic studies. - December 01, 2018 - International Association of Who's Who

Dr. Alan J. Heideman is Named Professional of the Year by the International Association of Who’s Who Dr. Alan J. Heideman, of New Milford, New Jersey is recognized by the International Assoc. of Who’s Who for exemplary achievements in the field of Radiology. - November 30, 2018 - International Association of Who's Who

The International Association of Who’s Who Has Inducted Joan Kinnick Into the Hall of Fame Joan Kinnick, of San Antonio, Texas is recognized by the International Assoc. of Who’s Who for exemplary achievements in the field of Sales and Account Management. - November 30, 2018 - International Association of Who's Who

Barbara Williamson is Named Professional of the Year by the International Association of Who’s Who Barbara Williamson of Fallon, NV is recognized by the International Association of Who’s Who for exemplary achievements leading the Sexual Revolution and Authoring. - November 21, 2018 - International Association of Who's Who

Streamline Publishing Launches Podcast Business Journal: New Publication Focused on the Business of Podcasting Streamline Publishing today announced today the launch of an important news website focused on the rapidly growing podcasting industry. Podcast Business Journal covers the headline news and the business trends in the growing world of podcasting. The goal of Podcast Business Journal is to be a fast,... - November 19, 2018 - Streamline Publishing

Streamline Publishing Hosts Historic Gathering of World's Most Talented Artists Streamline Publishing the publishers and editor of Fine Art Connoisseur magazine are holding the Second Annual Figurative Art Conventilon & Expo (FACE), in Miami at the Biltmore Hotel on November 7-10, 2018. The convention has hundreds of museum quality artists in attendance. Included in the conference... - November 08, 2018 - Streamline Publishing

East Rogers Park, Chicago, Local Author Shares Mystical Insights Into the Nature of Consciousness and Physical Life at Upcoming Book Release Event This is a timely book release announcement as a neighborhood is dealing with the terrible tragedy of two consecutive murders. Local author shares inspiration and a meditative reflection on what it means to be alive. Jarvis Square Pottery will be hosting this intimate event. Author Clayton Jarvinen shares wisdom and inspiration from what he calls "the great mind of consciousness." Thoughts From Sunrise™ is a series of books designed to work with the subconscious mind. - October 30, 2018 - Thoughts From Sunrise, LLC

Kyanite Publishing Releases Horror Novelette "Dead Boat" by Anthony D. Redden Kyanite Publishing LLC, an independent publisher of speculative fiction and horror stories headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, is releasing their second electronic title, “Dead Boat” by Anthony D. Redden on October 26, 2018. The title is available through their imprint Kyanite Crypt. - October 26, 2018 - Kyanite Publishing LLC

Roman Harbich, CEO & Founder at Harrocon, Has Been Named a Top 100 Executive in the Forthcoming Top 100 Registry, 2018-2019 Edition Roman Harbich is being honored by the Top 100 Registry for his outstanding leadership and innovation in the fields of Restructuring Services, M&A transactions, Executive Advisory, Strategy Consulting and Operations Management. - October 18, 2018 - Top100 Registry Inc.

Attorney Ebb H. Williams, III, Was Selected for Inclusion in the Forthcoming Top 100 Registry, Top 100 Lawyers, 2017-2018 Edition Attorney Ebb H. Williams, Founder of Ebb H. Williams, III, PC, is being honored by the Top 100 Registry for his outstanding leadership and extraordinary dedication in the field of Law. - October 18, 2018 - Top100 Registry Inc.

National Franchisor Takes Home the Gold Stevie Award + Entrepreneur Magazine for Top Company Culture Award N2 Publishing Named 5th Company for Top Culture by Entrepreneur + Awarded Gold Stevie® for Employer of the Year in Media & Entertainment. - October 12, 2018 - N2 Publishing

Kyanite Publishing LLC Releases First Electronic Title, "Night Shift" by B.K. Bass Kyanite Publishing LLC, an independent publisher of speculative fiction and horror headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado is releasing their first electronic title, “Night Shift” by B.K. Bass on October 12th, 2018. The title is available through their electronic-only imprint Kyanite Glass... - October 11, 2018 - Kyanite Publishing LLC