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Media Source Launches Open Shelf Reviews, Expanding Book Review Coverage for Independent Authors and Small Presses
Media Source, LLC, parent company of Library Journal, School Library Journal, The Horn Book, and Junior Library Guild announced the launch of Open Shelf Reviews, a new service dedicated to reviewing independently published and small-press books. - July 23, 2026 - Media Source
Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC Announces Publication of "The Dark Enlightenment and Project 2025: A 2025 Annual Report" by HASE Fiero
Structured as a forensic government audit, Fiero’s work unfolds with the icy calm of a bureaucratic report while revealing the quiet, procedural dismantling of democratic governance. Critics are already comparing the experience to reading Succession fused with 1984, delivered with the analytical density of a RAND study and the dread of a classified memo you were never meant to see. - December 05, 2025 - Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC
New Book, “Transcending in the 21st Century,” Reveals a Groundbreaking Roadmap for Human Evolution in the Age of AI, Automation, and Social Collapse
Transcending in the 21st Century, the highly anticipated new book by technologist, researcher, and AI pioneer Alexious Fiero, has officially been released, delivering what early reviewers are calling “the first manual for surviving the modern world.” Part memoir, part scientific... - December 02, 2025 - Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC
New Book Warns of “Slow-Motion Coup” as Tech Elites Advance a Dark Revolt Against Democracy
The book contends that the neo-reactionary (NRx) movement has escaped the margins of online forums to become a strategic playbook for power, operationalized by tech billionaires, political operatives, and ideological entrepreneurs. - September 05, 2025 - Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC
New Book Release: "The Great Disorientation" Joins the Acclaimed Information War Series
Drawing from political science, psychology, and media theory, Fiero makes the case that today’s fractured civic life is the product of deliberate strategies. From the racial wedge politics of the Southern Strategy, to the rise of 24/7 media outrage, to the algorithmic echo chambers of social platforms, the book exposes how division has been systematically designed to erode civic agency. - September 01, 2025 - Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC
Scott Mitnick is Honored by Top 100 Registry as the 2025 Civil Services Professional of the Year
Scott Mitnick is due to be featured in the 2025 Top 100 Registry, and is being honored as the 2025 Civil Services Professional of the Year for his work as the Town Manager of Moraga, California. - April 02, 2025 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Alejandra Estrada of Skin Research Studio in New York City is Named Top New Esthetician of the Year by Top 100 Registry
Alejandra Estrada, an emerging leader in the world of aesthetics, has officially made her mark as the top new esthetician in New York City. Known for her precision, artistry, and commitment to enhancing natural beauty, Alejandra introduces her signature Japanese Lifting Facial, a cutting-edge... - February 21, 2025 - Top100 Registry Inc.
CMTpages' "Color the Friendship Bracelets" Coloring Books Capture the Unbreakable Bond of Taylor's Swift's Fan Community with a "Shared Coloring Experience" for Swifties
"Color the Friendship Bracelets" coloring books capture the magic of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and the unbreakable bond of the Swiftie community. Created by mother-daughter Swifties, these coloring books feature intricate designs inspired by iconic friendship bracelets. Celebrating beloved song titles, lyrics, concert chants, and perfect for all ages, these books offer a unique way for the community to have a Shared Coloring Experience that brings the emotions of trading bracelets home. - May 22, 2024 - CMTpages
International Travel Publication Luxury Web Magazine Gets New Publisher and Redesign
After publishing online travel publication LuxuryWeb Magazine for 25 years, Manos and Barbara Angelakis turned over the role of Publisher to travel writer and photographer, Melanie Votaw, who redesigned and relaunched the magazine in January 2024. LuxuryWeb publishes articles, reviews, and recipes... - March 08, 2024 - Luxury Web Magazine
Art Morrical, Retired Project Management Professional & Quality Manager, is Recognized by Top 100 Registry as the 2024 Man of the Year, in the Field of Engineering
Art Morrical is a retired Quality Manager residing in Orlando, Florida, who has had a successful career in quality management. Over the years, he has gained extensive experience working for industry-leading companies such as AT&T Bell Laboratories, Lucent Technologies, and Alcatel-Lucent. - February 20, 2024 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Put an Angel in Your Stocking This Christmas
Award-winning local author, Gerry McCullough, is about to release her 4th Angel Murphy thriller, "Angel on Guard." - November 21, 2023 - Precious Oil Productions Ltd
National Emergency Medical Services Print Magazine to Launch in July
Fully Oriented, a national print magazine serving Emergency Medical Services providers throughout the United States, will mail its first issue to subscribers in early July. In the wake of the two major EMS publications going out of print within the past several years, two local Emergency Medical... - May 20, 2023 - Fully Oriented, LLC
CRL and East View Release Two New In-Copyright Open Access Collections
East View Information Services and the Center for Research Libraries are pleased to announce two new archives to be released through CRL’s alliance with the East View Global Press Archive. The complete archives of El Mundo (San Juan, Puerto Rico, est. 1919) and Daily Observer (Monrovia,... - May 17, 2023 - East View Information Services
Zana Dobroshi, M.D., Psychiatrist with Harlem Hospitals, is Recognized by Top 100 Registry, Inc. as the 2023 Physician of the Year in the field of Psychiatry
Zana Dobroshi, M.D., Psychiatrist with Harlem Hospitals, and Site Director at Queens College Psychological Center, based in New York, is being recognized by Top 100 Registry, Inc. as the 2023 Physician of the Year. She is due to be featured in the 2023 Top 100 Doctors Q2 Edition. - April 20, 2023 - Top100 Registry Inc.
René Nourse, Founder & CEO of Urban Wealth Management Group, is Recognized by Top 100 Registry as a 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient in the field of Finance
René Nourse, Founder & CEO of Urban Wealth Management Group, based in El Segundo, California, is being recognized by Top 100 Registry, Inc. as a 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient in the field of Finance. She is due to be featured in the 2023 Top 100 Registry Q2 Edition. - April 20, 2023 - Top100 Registry Inc.
René Nourse, Founder & CEO of Urban Wealth Management Group, is Recognized by Top 100 Registry, Inc. as the 2023 Certified Financial Planner of the Year
René Nourse, Founder & CEO of Urban Wealth Management Group, based in El Segundo, California, is being recognized by Top 100 Registry, Inc. as the 2023 Certified Financial Planner of the Year. She is due to be featured in the 2023 Top 100 Registry Q1 Edition. - February 07, 2023 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Read the Spirit Books Release "Healing the World: Gustavo Parajón, Public Health and Peacemaking Pioneer"
Read the Spirit Books, an imprint of Front Edge Publishing, is proud to announce the publication of Healing the World: Gustavo Parajón, Public Health and Peacemaking Pioneer. In a world ravaged by crises, this inspiring biography of Nicaraguan public health pioneer and peacemaker Gustavo Parajón encourages readers to courageously reach out to the world’s neediest people. - January 28, 2023 - Front Edge Publishing
Jayme A. Oliveira Filho, D.D.S., F.A.G.D., F.I.C.O.I., is Recognized by Top 100 Registry as the 2023 Dentist of the Year in the State of Virginia
Highly respected Dentist in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dr. Jayme A. Oliveira Filho is being recognized by Top 100 Registry as the 2023 Dentist of the Year. - January 25, 2023 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Boe L. Bowen, Managing Attorney of The Bowen Law Firm, P.L.L.C., is Recognized by Top 100 Registry as the 2022 Attorney of the Year
Boe L. Bowen, Managing Attorney of The Bowen Law Firm, P.L.L.C., is Recognized by Top 100 Registry as the 2022, Attorney of the Year, and is due to be Featured on the Cover of the Top 100 Lawyers, 2022 4th Quarter Edition - January 03, 2023 - Top100 Registry Inc.
SubHub Announces Black Friday Special - Annual Starter Hosting Plan Savings
SubHub, all-in-one membership website builder, announces its Black Friday Special - an annual Starter hosting plan discount for those who sign up by November 30, 2022. Hosting will be renewed at the discounted rate until cancellation. - November 24, 2022 - SubHub
Pamela Darcelle Price, Founder and Board Chairman of Priceless Dreams Corporation, is Named Top 100 Registry's 2022 Woman of the Year for Her Work in Children's Education
Pamela Darcelle Price is the Founder and Board Chairman of the Board for Priceless Dreams Corporation, Flint, Michigan. Since 2017, Ms. Price and her prestigious organization have provided events and sponsorships to create an environment that fosters growth and learning for children. - October 14, 2022 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Just Released: 31st and Final Book in Epic "Journey to the West" Series of Easy-to-Read Chinese Novels
After five years of intensive work, the writing team of Jeff Pepper and Dr. Xiao Hui Wang have finally published their entire 31-volume series of graded readers based on the classic Chinese novel, "Journey to the West." This is the largest and most ambitious project ever undertaken to create a series of graded readers for people learning the Chinese language. - October 13, 2022 - Imagin8 Press
Sandra Brown, S.A. Cosby, Nelson DeMille, Morgan Entrekin and Kotaro Isaka Headline The Strand Critics Awards Winners
S.A. Cosby, Kotaro Isaka, Nelson DeMille, Sandra Brown and Morgan Entrekin took home the top awards via a virtual ceremony held this week. - September 22, 2022 - The Strand
Dr. Jayme A. Oliveira Filho, D.D.S., FAGD, FICOI is Honored by the Top 100 Doctors as the 2022 Dentist of the Year in the State of Virginia
Dr. Jayme A. Oliveira Filho is due to be featured in the Top 100 Doctors Magazine, 2022 Q4 Edition and is being honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2022 Dentist of the Year in the State of Virginia. - September 14, 2022 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Vette Vues Magazine Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary in August 2022
The first Corvette magazine was first published back in 1972 and has been in continuous publication ever since. - July 02, 2022 - Vette Vues Magazine, Inc
Manuel Portela is Honored by the Top 100 Lawyers as the 2022 Attorney of the Year in the State of New York
Manel Portela is due to be featured in the Top 100 Lawyers Magazine, 2022 Q3 Edition, and is being honored by the Top 100 Lawyers as the 2022 Attorney of the Year in the State of New York. - May 25, 2022 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Judson Press Book Examines Cultural Impact on Youth Faith Formation in Congregations
Faith Formation and Christian Education experts Dr. Carmichael Crutchfield and Dr. Denise Janssen collaborate to provide a research-based, practical resource to aid faith communities seeking improved relevance and relationship with African American youth. Based upon research and personal... - May 25, 2022 - Judson Press
Dr. Daphne Goldberg is Being Honored by the Top 100 Registry, and Due to be Featured on the Front Cover of the 2022 Top 100 Doctors, Q1 Edition
Dr. Daphne Goldberg is due to be featured in the 2022 Top 100 Doctors Magazine, Q1 Edition, and is being honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2022 Doctor of the Year in the State of Pennsylvania. - May 03, 2022 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Dr. Salar Khan is Due to be Featured on the Front Cover of 2022 Top 100 Doctors Magazine's Q1 Edition
Dr. Salar Khan is named "Doctor & Leader of the Year" and is being honored with Top 100 Doctors' "Lifetime Achievement Award in Medicine & Leadership" for the year 2022. - April 27, 2022 - Top100 Registry Inc.
"Torah Tutor" Arrives in Time for Passover and Spring Bible Studies
"Torah Tutor" explores the Bible's early books highlighting themes for moral, spiritual and intellectual growth. This contemporary self-guided study is ideal for individual seekers and group discussions. - March 31, 2022 - Front Edge Publishing
John G. Odegard is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2022 State of Washington Financier of the Year
John G. Odegard is due to be featured in the Top 100 Registry Magazine, 2022 Q2 Edition, and is being honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2022 State of Washington Financier of the Year. - March 17, 2022 - Top100 Registry Inc.
A Fresh Vision on Today’s Christian Moral Life
Leading Christian ethicist Dr. David P. Gushee sums up his years of teaching and experience in a fresh vision of the Christian moral life for today's turbulent world, including both audio and video. - March 08, 2022 - Front Edge Publishing
Dr. Sadiqa Stelzner, M.D., FACS is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as a Top 100 Doctor in the Field of Ophthalmology
Dr. Sadiqa Stelzner, M.D., FACS is due to be featured in the Top 100 Doctors Magazine, 2022 Q2 Edition, and is being honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2022 Doctor of the Year in the State of California. - February 23, 2022 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Women’s Advocate Helps Others Find Relief from COVID Stress
Award-winning lawyer turned meditation coach releases inaugural book focusing on female empowerment, mindfulness and finding peace. - February 11, 2022 - Nora Plesent
Neil M. Gingold is Honored by the Top 100 Lawyers as the 2022 Attorney of the Year in the State of New York
Neil M. Gingold is due to be featured in the Top 100 Lawyers Magazine, 2022 Q1 Edition, and is being honored by the Top 100 Lawyers as the 2022 Attorney of the Year in the State of New York. - February 10, 2022 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Front Edge Publishing Releases "Thirty Days With America’s High School Coaches"
High school coaches shape millions of lives. "30 Days with America's High School Coaches" by Martin Davis shares 30 stories which show the diversity of approaches by coaches in building athletes' hearts, minds and bodies to form successful teams and future leaders. - January 29, 2022 - Front Edge Publishing
David L. Miller is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2022 Attorney of the Year in the State of Kansas
David L. Miller is due to be featured in the Top 100 Lawyers Magazine, 2022 Q1 Edition, and is being honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2022 Attorney of the Year in the State of Kansas. - December 08, 2021 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Front Edge Publishing Releases Major General James L. Dozier's Memoir
Maj. General James L. Dozier served 35 years in the U.S. Army around the world. In 1981 he was kidnapped by terrorists in Italy and held for 42 days before being rescued—a news story that circled the globe. Now, Dozier tells about those traumatic events, while inspiring us with timeless values that can help us to thrive while facing our fears. Over many years, he has shared these lessons in mentoring thousands of high school students. Now, this American hero shares these timeless values with us. - October 14, 2021 - Front Edge Publishing
“Essentials of Diagnosis, Treatment and Application of Cardiac and Peripheral Vascular Diseases” is About to be Released on Amazon, Barnes & Noble Nook and Apple Books
The physical version of the medical research book, “Essentials of Diagnosis, Treatment, and Application of Cardiac and Peripheral Vascular Diseases (Theories, Cases and Analysis)” was published by American Harmony Medical Academic Publisher (AHMAP) on July 26, 2021. - October 01, 2021 - American Harmony Medical Academic Publisher
Publisher Thrilling Tales Releases Its First Literary Journal, "Litbop, Art and Literature in the Groove"
Indie book publisher Thrilling Tales offers a new take on the literary journal. Its inaugural issue of “Litbop: Art and Literature in the Groove” showcases art and photography as well as fiction and poetry. It’s diverse list of contributors includes well-known authors Christine... - September 28, 2021 - Thrilling Tales
Breakthrough for Magazine Publishers. Major Retailer to Start Selling Subscriptions on Their E-Commerce Site. MixMedia Services Chosen as Vendor.
Start-up subscription agency led by magazine veteran signs deal with retailer. - August 24, 2021 - MixMedia Services
John A. Daniels is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2021 Attorney of the Year in the State of New Jersey
John A. Daniels is due to be featured in the Top 100 Lawyers Magazine, 2021 Q3 Edition, and is being honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2021 Attorney of the Year in the State of New Jersey. - July 10, 2021 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Tarkan Bastiyali is Recognized as the 2021 Entrepreneur/Inventor of the Year by Top 100 Registry, Inc.
Tarkan Bastiyali is due to be featured in the Top 100 Registry Magazine, 2021 Q3 Edition, and is being honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2021 Entrepreneur/Inventor of the Year. - July 10, 2021 - Top100 Registry Inc.
SMC Writers Club Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Dreams Come True International Writing Competition
The honorable Santa Monica College Writers Club is excited to announce a wonderful Dreams Come True platform for all students to participate and believe in their dreams. Let's celebrate our humanity peacefully and diversely through arts and culture. - June 16, 2021 - Diamonds Mirror
New Report Gives Biden Key to Successful Putin Summit; Omnicom Press Published Book with Important Background
New report provides perspective from summit host country Switzerland. - June 13, 2021 - Omnicom Press
“The Overnight Camp Experience, A Through Z” Opens a Window on Summer Camp
What will you feel at overnight camp? It’s hard to answer through words alone. So OurKids.net has assembled photos - from Canada’s leading photojournalists - to help. - May 28, 2021 - Our Kids Media
Celine Atallah is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the Attorney of the Year in the State of Massachusetts and is Due to be Featured in the Top 100 Lawyers Magazine
Celine Atallah, Founder of Atallah Law Group, is a highly distinguished attorney focusing on personal injury law, immigration law, real estate law, divorce and family matters, as well as wills, trusts and estates. She is being honored in the second quarter of 2021 as their Attorney of the Year in the State of Massachusetts. - April 15, 2021 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Christopher B. Dolan is Named 2021 Attorney of the Year in the State of California, and is Due to be Featured on the Front Cover of Top 100 Lawyers Magazine's Q1 Edition
Christopher Dolan is featured on the front cover of Top 100 Registry's quarterly Top 100 Lawyers publication. Christopher is the Founder and Chief Legal Counsel of the Dolan Law Firm, in San Francisco, California. Mr. Dolan has spearheaded significant and challenging lawsuits filed in California state and federal courts against insurance companies, Fortune 500 companies, cities, other public agencies, and product manufacturers. - April 14, 2021 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Domestic Terrorism Stole the Lives of Her Son and Father; Now, Mindy Corporon Shares Her Journey of Grief and Courageous Kindness in an Inspiring New Memoir
In "Healing a Shattered Soul," Mindy Corporon invites readers to join her search for inspiration and hope after domestic terrorism took the lives of her father and son. Headlines about the attack circled the world. Now, Mindy takes readers inside her family’s struggle, the support... - March 19, 2021 - Front Edge Publishing
Gaiainnovations Releases a Visionary New Book with the Title "Message from the Future: We Made It"
This visionary new book is an attempt to describe the future how it might become if we take the right decisions today. - January 21, 2021 - Gaia Innovations