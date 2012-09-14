PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Media & Entertainment > Media & Information > Telecommunications > Telecommunications Equipment > Wireline Telecommunications Equipment
 
Wireline Telecommunications Equipment
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs
 Sub-industries:
Copper Wire Switching & Transmission Equipment
Enterprise Telecommunications Equipment
Optical Switching & Transmission Equipment
Videoconferencing Equipment
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Wireline Telecommunications Equipment
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Inter-Tel Technologies Inter-Tel Technologies
Inter-Tel offers voice and data communications solutions for customers of all sizes, whether you are a large enterprise, small to medium... 
Rertech Rertech Torino, Italy
Rertech manufactures and distributes equipment and components for copper and fiber based networks in the field of telecommunications, local... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Belconn SpA Belconn SpA Almese, Italy
Belconn is a manufacturer and supplier of passive solutions for telecomunication and data networks, including cables, connectors and accessories. With... 
Bell Enterprise Bell Enterprise San Bernardino, CA
Bell Enterprise is a global supplier of Central Office telecom equipment including data switching wireline & wireless networks, optical... 
CCS Presentation Systems, Inc. CCS Presentation Systems, Inc. Hawthorne, CA
Since starting in 1996, CCS has become one of the largest audiovisual integrators in California. We offer all the top brands at the most... 
Chromis Fiberoptics Chromis Fiberoptics Warren, NJ
Chromis Fiberoptics, located in Warren, NJ, is the world technology leader in the design and manufacturing of Plastic Optical Fibers (POF)... 
ghip systems GmbH ghip systems GmbH Hamburg, Germany
ghip systems GmbH, headquartered in Germany, concentrates on network technology and telecommunication. The company develops sophisticated... 
Shernzhen Singularity Industrial Company Ltd Shernzhen Singularity Industrial Company... Shenzhen, China
Shenzhen Singularity Industrial Co.,Ltd is a hi-tech R&D company specialized in telecommunication products including VoIP products and... 
Soho-voip-phone.com Soho-voip-phone.com Fremont, CA
Namo Solutions (DBA Soho-voip-phone.com): "Commitment to excellence by understanding Customer needs, minimizing Their investment, rapid... 
Terasens GmbH Terasens GmbH Munich, Germany
Terasens, founded in 2001, develops innovative software solutions and products for carriers, providers and other firms on the telecommunications... 
VMdirect VMdirect United Kingdom
VMdirect launch their Helloworld VideoEmail and streaming video product suite in the UK. Amazing breakthrough In Online Video products... 
Companies 1 - 11 of 11 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help