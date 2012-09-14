PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TRENDnet Wins Second to None Award from The Edge Group TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, and The Edge Group, a distributor-owned buying group in the datacom, CCTV/security, low voltage, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries, are excited to announce that TRENDnet has... - December 06, 2019 - TRENDnet

TekTone Selected as Finalist for 2019 NC Tech Awards TekTone has been selected as a finalist for the NC Tech Awards in the Private Company category. The NC Tech Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth and leadership in the tech sector and is presented by the NC TECH (North Carolina Technology... - November 08, 2019 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

TRENDnet Adds Cost Effective Industrial Solutions with Industrial Fast Ethernet Switches TRENDnet launches three new Industrial Fast Ethernet DIN-Rail Switches, including both PoE+ and standard/non-PoE models. These Industrial Fast Ethernet Switches are both rugged and cost-effective networking solutions for applications that don’t require as much bandwidth, such as with IP cameras, access controls, and PA systems. - October 17, 2019 - TRENDnet

Introducing the Tek-CARE®400 P5+ The new IR42X-series addressable stations are the exciting next step in the evolution of the Tek-CARE platform. - October 11, 2019 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Model 6323 Provides Automatic Switching Based on Signal Power Threshold of Incoming Light The QuickSwitch® Model 6323 is a single channel SC/APC Duplex Fiber Switch that provides switch control via (3) methods: Manual, GUI, Remote Ethernet, or via Auto Fallback. - September 27, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

LightBolt to Exhibit at SCTE Cable-Tec 2019 LightBolt will showcase its high quality transceivers and active optical cables at SCTE Cable-Tec expo 2019 in booth #1141. The epicenter for innovative thinking and applied science, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019 is the premier cable telecom event in the Americas. This year Cable-Tec is being... - September 24, 2019 - LightBolt

Talamas and This Old House – The Next Chapter When This Old House (TOH) first began broadcasting on WGBH in 1979, there was nothing like it. Although initially frowned upon by contractors (who believed the show was giving away their trade secrets), TOH actually increased demand for professional restoration and renovation services and spawned an... - August 10, 2019 - Talamas Boston

LightBolt Launches New and Enhanced eCommerce Site for Fiber Optic Connectivity Solutions LightBolt LLC announced today the launch of its re-designed ecommerce website, www.light-bolt.com offering new products and improved features. With this site, it is easier than ever for customers to buy LightBolt optical transceivers and signal extenders. LightBolt has broadened its portfolio to include... - July 28, 2019 - LightBolt

TRENDnet and Router Limits Upgrade Web Content Filtering and Productivity Software TRENDnet and Router Limits announce free upgrade to the web content filtering and productivity software integrated into select TRENDnet routers. Bandwidth monitoring and speed test support is available now through a free firmware upgrade. - July 18, 2019 - TRENDnet

DB25 A/B Switch with 24VDC Power Designed for Remote-Control-Only Switching Applications The Model 7175 is a DB25 A/B Switch for device-sharing applications that require control from a remote location and no local control. There is no need to unplug and plug connections when switching from one device to another. The unit is controlled remotley via dry contact logic. - July 13, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

TRENDnet Adds ERPS to Industrial Managed Network Switches TRENDnet adds Ethernet Ring Protection Switching (ERPS) support to its industrial managed network switches, a highly responsive fault tolerance reduces potential network downtime to milliseconds. Available through a free firmware upgrade. - June 27, 2019 - TRENDnet

FiberHome Selects Ethernity Networks’ ACE-NIC100 to Power New FitBNG Ethernity Networks, a leading innovator of comprehensive networking and security solutions on programmable hardware, announced today that its ACE-NIC100 FPGA SmartNIC has been selected for implementation within the FitBNG, the latest broadband network gateway (BNG) product by FiberHome Telecommunication... - June 19, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Automatically Switch RD Activity or DCD Data Presence on Ports A or B with Model 7391 DB25 Switcher The Model 7391 is DB25 2-Position Switch that can be switch data from Port A to Port B manually, remotely or automatically. - June 08, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Media Converters Designed to Support Various Data Network Copper/Fiber Interconnections Electro Standards Laboratories, a global leader of advanced Device Networking Hardware, announces Models 4152, 4152-DIN and 4153 to its line of Media Converters to support data transfer between RS485/RS422/RS232 copper to ST fiber optic networks. Electro Standards provides the solution to the common... - June 06, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Ethernity Networks Releases a Modular Programmable Universal Edge Platform Network appliance optimized for Telco/Cloud network edge applications, offering high networking and security performance with virtually unlimited flexibility in protocol and port configurations. - May 31, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Electro Standards Launches Enhanced E-Commerce Website for Data, Video, and Voice Communication Switches, Cables & More Electro Standards Laboratories has launched an improved website to assist in the secure, online purchasing of Copper and Fiber Optic Network Switches, Interface Converters, Data Acquisition Products and Cable Assemblies. - May 03, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Tek-CARE® Staff App Now Features 2-Way Voice The Tek-CARE® Staff App allows staff members to receive mobile calls and notifications from residents and other devices on the Tek-CARE and facility network. With the newest software release, staff can now respond to calls directly with an audio connection. Combined with a 2-way voice-enabled Tek-CARE... - March 29, 2019 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Ethernity Networks Introduces Affordable, Programmable VPN Gateway FPGA-based solution offers accelerated, robust security that is both cost-effective and future-ready. - February 21, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Releases Affordable, All-Programmable 100G ENET vRouter Complete carrier-grade router appliance with FPGA-based ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC utilizing COTS servers - January 31, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Successfully Completes Delivery of Its ACE-NIC100 for Major Korean OEM 100Gbps SmartNIC featuring Ethernity’s leading ENET Flow Processor FPGA software provides accelerated networking performance for telco/cloud appliances. - January 18, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Talamas is Now an Authorized Panasonic Professional Video and Professional Remote Camera Systems Dealer Talamas is excited to announce that they are now an authorized Panasonic Professional Video and Professional Remote Camera Systems dealer. The Professional Video line includes Panasonic’s the ever popular AJ-PX380 P2 ENG camera. This line also includes hand-held microP2 cameras like the AJ-PX230... - January 15, 2019 - Talamas Boston

Ethernity Networks Signs Contract with Tier 1 North American Defense Contractor Ethernity's solution will Provide 120Gbps Switch/Router FPGA Firmware and Software to Power Avionics Platform. - November 29, 2018 - Ethernity Networks

6 to 1 AutoScan Security Monitor Switch with USB Serial Remote The Model 7196 is designed to support multiple DVR’s and multiple CCTV Camera Security Monitor Systems by sharing a single BNC interface device among six other devices connected to ports 1 through 6. - November 28, 2018 - Electro Standards Laboratories

TRENDnet Launches Long-Range PoE+ Switches for Long-Distance Networking Applications TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, is eager to announce the launch of two new long-range gigabit PoE+ switches, allowing users to network PoE devices for up to double the distance of the current standard. TRENDnet’s... - November 17, 2018 - TRENDnet

Ethernity Networks’ Firmware Integrated on Tier 1 Vendor’s FPGA-Based FTTH OLT Platform Ethernity Networks, a leading innovator of network processing technology and products, announced today that it has signed a contract to supply its ENET Switch and Traffic Manager firmware for a North American tier 1 telecommunications OEM. Ethernity has completed the integration of its firmware on the... - October 26, 2018 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Introduces All-Programmable 10G G.fast DPU Flow Processor SoC with Integrated XGS-PON ENET 4820ZXP/99 enables emerging G.fast market with an affordable, flexible, power efficient DPU platform in a single FPGA SoC. - October 25, 2018 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Releases the 100G ACE-NIC100 FPGA-Based Smart NIC Comprehensive data and security processing offload on programmable FPGA, accelerating telco edge and data center applications. - October 24, 2018 - Ethernity Networks

pascom Unveils New, More Beneficial Channel Partner Programme The new pascom partner programme is designed to be more rewarding, more profitable and more accessible, offering free registration, training and certification plus access to successfully sell pascom phone system solutions. - October 21, 2018 - pascom GmbH & Co. KG

VideoCentric Partners with 8x8 to Expand Cloud Communications and Contact Centre Offerings in the UK SMB and Enterprise Market New partnership enables leading UK provider of Video and Collaboration solutions to add 8x8 cloud-based voice and UC solutions to portfolio. - October 04, 2018 - VideoCentric Ltd

pascom Release Phone System Version 18 pascom 18 is the company’ most technologically advanced and competitively positioned business communications platform to date and focuses on delivering enhanced cloud technology, end-user mobility and secure collaboration from anywhere at anytime, thus providing pascom customers with greater agility through leveraging greater mobility, productivity and cost saving benefits. - October 03, 2018 - pascom GmbH & Co. KG

TekTone ® International Expands with New Distributor Partnership in Colombia In 2018, TekTone opened up new opportunities in Colombia by partnering with Linarq, S.A.S. in Medellin. Since 2008, Linarq has focused on providing healthcare solutions to facilities throughout Colombia, Peru and Guyana, specializing in patient headboards in hospitals. These countries feature a rapidly... - September 11, 2018 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

LightBolt Launches New Ecommerce Site for OEM Compatible Connectivity Solutions LightBolt LLC announced today the launch of its ecommerce website, www.light-bolt.com. With this site, it is easier than ever for customers to buy LightBolt compatible transceivers. The newly designed site is part of the company’s overall strategy to build a larger online presence. - August 03, 2018 - LightBolt

Electro Standards' Intro's Feedthrough Patch Panel with Four RJ45/RJ45 Cat5e Ports Pairs with Rackmount Chassis and Switch Modules for Network Expansions The Model 9214 is a Module Rack Feedthrough Patch Panel with four RJ45 to RJ45 Cat5e Ports and can be installed in the Model 9025 Rackmount Chassis to recreate an expandable modular network system. - July 23, 2018 - Electro Standards Laboratories

StarLeaf Appoints Granteq as Its Value Added Distributor in the Middle East Granteq announced its partnership with StarLeaf, leading global collaboration solution provider, as its value added distributor for the Middle East region. With StarLeaf’s full portfolio of software, meeting room and management collaboration solutions, Granteq is now in a unique position to address... - June 30, 2018 - Granteq

Herman and HARMAN Professional Solutions Enter Into Distribution Partnership Herman (www.HermanAVGroup.com) a leading provider of professional AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV industry, has entered into a distribution partnership with HARMAN Professional Solutions. - April 18, 2018 - Herman Integration Services

UNEDA Files Brief in Sales Tax Supreme Court Case The United Network Equipment Dealer Association (UNEDA) Board unanimously votes to fund an Amicus Brief with The Owners' Rights Initiative to the US Supreme Court in the South Dakota v. Wayfair case set to have hearings April 17th 2018. - April 06, 2018 - UNEDA

TRENDnet Introduces Compact USB-C HD Docking Station Supporting HD Video Over a High-Speed Connection TRENDnet announces a compact Mini USB-C HD Docking Station, allowing users to connect to their laptop or notebook to multiple devices using a single cable. Supports high-resolution HD video, extends or mirror’s your display, features a power delivery port, and is compatible with MHL supported Android devices. - March 22, 2018 - TRENDnet

Herman Announces Distribution Partnership with Luxul Herman (www.HermanAVGroup.com), a leading provider of professional AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV industry, is partnering with Luxul to provide IP networking solutions for AV integrators. - March 11, 2018 - Herman Integration Services

Vericom Global Solutions Announces Expansion to Knoxville, Tennessee Corporate Headquarters Vericom Global Solutions, a global manufacturer of cabling and communications solutions, has expanded their Knoxville, TN headquarters to offer expanded services to clients on local, national and global scales. - January 24, 2018 - VERICOM Global Solutions

TekTone Celebrating 45 Years of Business In 2018, TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc. celebrates 45 years of business. Everyone at TekTone is incredibly excited about reaching such an important milestone. TekTone was founded in 1973 in Lake Park, Fla. Since then, the company has continued to grow and adapt to different markets. TekTone has... - January 20, 2018 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

TRENDnet Partners with Router Limits to Deliver Web Content Filtering and Productivity Management Tools on Upcoming Wireless Business Router TRENDnet to offer cutting-edge, high-demand functionality for business and home users on its upcoming AC3000 Tri-Band Wireless Gigabit Multi-WAN VPN SMB Router, model TEW-829DRU. - January 17, 2018 - TRENDnet

TRENDnet 4K PoE Cameras with Covert IR Design and Smart Night Vision Technology Now Available TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, has added two new 4K UHD PoE surveillance cameras featuring a covert design and smart IR LEDs to its portfolio of network cameras. The two new models are the Indoor/Outdoor 8MP 4K H.265... - January 11, 2018 - TRENDnet

Optical Zonu Awarded Patent for Antenna and Propagation Status Monitoring in GPS Over Fiber Optic Transport Innovative GPS-Over-Fiber Product Eliminates the Need for a Dedicated Web UI for Remote Antenna Status Monitoring, While Monitoring Fiber Link Status as Well - January 08, 2018 - Optical Zonu Corp.

BNC Switch Features Automatic Scan Mode, Supporting Up to 6 DVR Networks The Model 7196 is a 6-Channel BNC Switch that allows access for up to six DVR/Camera Networks from one laptop computer withe the flexibility to control the switch from a remote location. Ideal for Security Monitoring Systems. - January 06, 2018 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Vericom Global Solutions Announces New Office Location in Denver, Colorado Vericom Global Solutions, a premier manufacturer of high quality data, telecom, audio/video, safety, satellite and security products, has opened a new location in the Denver, Colorado area. - January 03, 2018 - VERICOM Global Solutions

Upgraded Call Detailed Records (CDR) and Improved Usability The improvement on v3.8 is designed with service providers and integrators in mind. It offers long-awaited functions like user import/export, phone book function, and ready-for-billing CDR. - December 22, 2017 - Brekeke Software, Inc.

TekTone Launches New Website TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg. Inc. is inviting visitors to explore its new website. The new website has been designed to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality throughout, allowing customers to access detailed product information. - December 20, 2017 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

IPrium Offers the ModemKit for Immediate Wireless IP Cores Evaluation IPrium LLC (www.iprium.com) has today announced that it now offers the ModemKit hardware platform for its IP Cores, including RF Modems, DVB Modulators, and DVB Demodulators. This is welcome news as it allows customers to get a full and complete evaluation without having to go through the process of... - December 07, 2017 - IPrium LLC

Spanish Service Provider Aire Networks Embraces New Ekinops FlexRate Solution Spain’s Aire Networks puts new Ekinops optical gear’s single-fiber capacity to work in its 27,000-kilometer fiber network. - December 07, 2017 - Ekinops