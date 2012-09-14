PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Telecommunications Equipment
Satellite & Broadcast Network Equipment
Telecommunications Equipment Distribution & Support
Wireless Telecommunications Equipment
Wireline Telecommunications Equipment
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Telecommunications Equipment
Inter-Tel Technologies Inter-Tel Technologies
Inter-Tel offers voice and data communications solutions for customers of all sizes, whether you are a large enterprise, small to medium... 
NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications Chula Vista, CA
NorthernAxcess.com is a refreshing change of pace when it comes to satellite communication providers. Ultimately NorthernAxcess provides... 
Rertech Rertech Torino, Italy
Rertech manufactures and distributes equipment and components for copper and fiber based networks in the field of telecommunications, local... 
AMREL / American Reliance, Inc. AMREL / American Reliance, Inc. El Monte, CA
AMREL / American Reliance, Inc. provides industry-specific "Customized" COTS solutions to niche markets: AMREL's power division... 
Andover Communications Technologies Andover Communications Technologies Delray Beach, FL
Home Phone Control allows families to take immediate control of all inbound and outbound phone calls. With the simple push of a button,... 
Axacore Inc. Axacore Inc. San Diego, CA
Axacore provides ready-to-deploy fax software and appliance solutions for document management, imaging and fax technologies. Our products... 
Belconn SpA Belconn SpA Almese, Italy
Belconn is a manufacturer and supplier of passive solutions for telecomunication and data networks, including cables, connectors and accessories. With... 
Bell Enterprise Bell Enterprise San Bernardino, CA
Bell Enterprise is a global supplier of Central Office telecom equipment including data switching wireline & wireless networks, optical... 
Cable Solutions Cable Solutions Ely, Littleport, United Kingdom
Data & Voice cable installation specialists. All systems types cat5, Cat5e, cat6, fibre optic and multicore voice cabling.  
CCS Presentation Systems, Inc. CCS Presentation Systems, Inc. Hawthorne, CA
Since starting in 1996, CCS has become one of the largest audiovisual integrators in California. We offer all the top brands at the most... 
Cellhut Cellhut New York, NY
Cellhut.com places customer satisfaction as its highest priority and promises to make a positive impression on the clientele they do business... 
Chromis Fiberoptics Chromis Fiberoptics Warren, NJ
Chromis Fiberoptics, located in Warren, NJ, is the world technology leader in the design and manufacturing of Plastic Optical Fibers (POF)... 
ComSystems ComSystems Naples, FL
COMSYSTEMS ® has been founded by Mr. Antoine S. Gandolfo Eng. In 1978- based initially on the Danish radio-communications products... 
Cti-miami.com Cti-miami.com NY, NY
At CTI Miami our devotion is to supply the most fashionably modern and technologically advanced mobile products available in the market... 
Dynamics West Dynamics West Camarillo, CA
Dynamics West is a Microsoft Dynamics NAV reseller with superior expertise in NAV implementations, customizations, training and support. 
Envosoft LLC Envosoft LLC Rowlett, TX
PbxInfo.com is a free IT community that welcomes, shares, and contributes knowledge about every facet of telecommunications. PbxInfo.com... 
ghip systems GmbH ghip systems GmbH Hamburg, Germany
ghip systems GmbH, headquartered in Germany, concentrates on network technology and telecommunication. The company develops sophisticated... 
InPhonex InPhonex Miami, FL
InPhonex is a leading provider of high quality Internet telephony(VoIP) services for residential customers worldwide. We offer pay-as-you-go... 
Lattice Communications Lattice Communications Fairfax, IA
Lattice Communications is a leading solutions-based provider that encompasses a wide variety of telecommunications equipment and comprehensive... 
Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Chennai, India
Our Activities include export of precision parts, telecommunication accessories, manhole rugs of various stainless steel, aluminium, galvanised... 
Network South, Inc. Network South, Inc. Raleigh, NC
Network South provides customized, turnkey telecom solutions to organizations of all sizes through certified professionals and cutting edge... 
New Pro Video New Pro Video Charleston, SC
New Pro Video, a broadcast and production equipment sales company, specializes in buying and selling new and used professional equipment... 
PDU Cables PDU Cables Minnetonka, MN
PDU Cables manufacture and distribute power-distribution cable assemblies used by more than 5,000 data centers in North America. Known for... 
SEAT, LLC SEAT, LLC Scottsdale, AZ
Christine Stoffel is the CEO & Founder of SEAT, LLC. SEAT aka Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology, is the ONLY peer-driven... 
shenzhen Ovay Co., LTD shenzhen Ovay Co., LTD Shenzhen, China
We are a manufacturer and supplier of mobile phone faceplates, full housings, batteries, car chargers, home chargers, usb data cables, neck... 
Shernzhen Singularity Industrial Company Ltd Shernzhen Singularity Industrial Company... Shenzhen, China
Shenzhen Singularity Industrial Co.,Ltd is a hi-tech R&D company specialized in telecommunication products including VoIP products and... 
Soho-voip-phone.com Soho-voip-phone.com Fremont, CA
Namo Solutions (DBA Soho-voip-phone.com): "Commitment to excellence by understanding Customer needs, minimizing Their investment, rapid... 
TeluCom, LLC TeluCom, LLC Taneytown, MD
TeluCom, LLC provides solutions for a multitude of Cellular applications. We specialize in offering products that meet the needs of individuals,... 
Terasens GmbH Terasens GmbH Munich, Germany
Terasens, founded in 2001, develops innovative software solutions and products for carriers, providers and other firms on the telecommunications... 
Top Global USA, Inc. Top Global USA, Inc. Lake Forest, CA
Top Global is a leading company in wireless technologies convergency, and our Mobileridge leverages 3G and WLAN, and offers flexible 3G... 
Trilithic Trilithic indianapolis, IN
Trilithic, Inc. is an industry leader providing telecommunications solutions for major Broadband and RF & Microwave markets around the... 
VarPhonex VarPhonex Miami, Fl
VarPhonex offers "VoIP-Reseller-in-a box" solutions for virtual VoIP companies. Combining a robust network infrastructure with... 
VMdirect VMdirect United Kingdom
VMdirect launch their Helloworld VideoEmail and streaming video product suite in the UK. Amazing breakthrough In Online Video products... 
Wert Italia Srl Wert Italia Srl Torino, Italy
Wert Italia is a representation and marketing company in the industry of IT, telecommunication and security solutions. The company is owned... 
