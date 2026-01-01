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Telecommunications Equipment

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Cato Digital

Cato Digital

Cato Digital is a leading provider of low cost, low carbon bare metal. Cato’s platform combines circular economy hardware, stranded data center power capacity, and clean energy to directly...

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Gold Company Profiles

Inter-Tel Technologies

Inter-Tel Technologies

Inter-Tel offers voice and data communications solutions for customers of all sizes, whether you are a large enterprise, small to medium business, or have residential home-based business needs.

Company Profiles

AMREL / American Reliance, Inc.

AMREL / American Reliance, Inc.

AMREL / American Reliance, Inc. provides industry-specific "Customized" COTS solutions to niche markets: AMREL's power division offers a wide selection of programmable dc linear,...

Andover Communications Technologies

Andover Communications Technologies

Home Phone Control allows families to take immediate control of all inbound and outbound phone calls. With the simple push of a button, all phones can be turned off. Imagine being able to...

Axacore Inc.

Axacore Inc.

Axacore provides ready-to-deploy fax software and appliance solutions for document management, imaging and fax technologies. Our products reduce the hassle of filing and eliminate lost documents. The...

Belconn SpA

Belconn SpA

Belconn is a manufacturer and supplier of passive solutions for telecomunication and data networks, including cables, connectors and accessories. With 3 manufacturing plants, 5 international branch...

Bell Enterprise

Bell Enterprise

Bell Enterprise is a global supplier of Central Office telecom equipment including data switching wireline & wireless networks, optical & digital equipment, related power equipment &...

Cable Solutions

Cable Solutions

Data & Voice cable installation specialists. All systems types cat5, Cat5e, cat6, fibre optic and multicore voice cabling.

CCS Presentation Systems, Inc.

CCS Presentation Systems, Inc.

Since starting in 1996, CCS has become one of the largest audiovisual integrators in California. We offer all the top brands at the most competitive pricing, but our specialty is the local...

Chromis Fiberoptics

Chromis Fiberoptics

Chromis Fiberoptics, located in Warren, NJ, is the world technology leader in the design and manufacturing of Plastic Optical Fibers (POF) and POF cables. Chromis' products enable optical networking...

ComSystems

ComSystems

COMSYSTEMS ® has been founded by Mr. Antoine S. Gandolfo Eng. In 1978- based initially on the Danish radio-communications products distribution: “Storno” in North Africa ,...

Cti-miami.com

Cti-miami.com

At CTI Miami our devotion is to supply the most fashionably modern and technologically advanced mobile products available in the market on an accessible website.

Dynamics West

Dynamics West

Dynamics West is a Microsoft Dynamics NAV reseller with superior expertise in NAV implementations, customizations, training and support. Our executive staff all have at least 10 years of experience...

Envosoft LLC

Envosoft LLC

PbxInfo.com is a free IT community that welcomes, shares, and contributes knowledge about every facet of telecommunications. PbxInfo.com is comprised of a 360-degree model that is designed to assist...

ghip systems GmbH

ghip systems GmbH

ghip systems GmbH, headquartered in Germany, concentrates on network technology and telecommunication. The company develops sophisticated and innovative products that are produced at the...

InPhonex

InPhonex

InPhonex is a leading provider of high quality Internet telephony(VoIP) services for residential customers worldwide. We offer pay-as-you-go and unlimited domestic and International monthly plans so...

Lattice Communications

Lattice Communications

Lattice Communications is a leading solutions-based provider that encompasses a wide variety of telecommunications equipment and comprehensive services for telecommunication infrastructure...

Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Our Activities include export of precision parts, telecommunication accessories, manhole rugs of various stainless steel, aluminium, galvanised steel with LDPE covering, injection moulding and rubber...

Network South, Inc.

Network South, Inc.

Network South provides customized, turnkey telecom solutions to organizations of all sizes through certified professionals and cutting edge technologies, which include business telephone systems and...

New Pro Video

New Pro Video

New Pro Video, a broadcast and production equipment sales company, specializes in buying and selling new and used professional equipment for video and television production.

NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

NorthernAxcess.com is a refreshing change of pace when it comes to satellite communication providers. Ultimately NorthernAxcess provides you with communication where there is no regular cellular...

PDU Cables

PDU Cables

PDU Cables manufacture and distribute power-distribution cable assemblies used by more than 5,000 data centers in North America. Known for its industry-leading innovation, PDU Cables was the first...

Rertech srl

Rertech srl

Rertech manufactures and distributes equipment, instruments and components for copper and optical fiber based networks in the field of telecommunications, local area networks and digital TV systems.

shenzhen Ovay Co., LTD

shenzhen Ovay Co., LTD

We are a manufacturer and supplier of mobile phone faceplates, full housings, batteries, car chargers, home chargers, usb data cables, neck straps, flashing sitckers, ect., located in Shenzhen China.

Shernzhen Singularity Industrial Company Ltd

Shernzhen Singularity Industrial Company Ltd

Shenzhen Singularity Industrial Co.,Ltd is a hi-tech R&D company specialized in telecommunication products including VoIP products and Fixed Wireless Phones/ Terminals. For 2006, we will focus on...

Soho-voip-phone.com

Soho-voip-phone.com

Namo Solutions (DBA Soho-voip-phone.com): "Commitment to excellence by understanding Customer needs, minimizing Their investment, rapid delivery and premium customer...

TeluCom, LLC

TeluCom, LLC

TeluCom, LLC provides solutions for a multitude of Cellular applications. We specialize in offering products that meet the needs of individuals, businesses and governmental agencies. Whether you have...

Terasens GmbH

Terasens GmbH

Terasens, founded in 2001, develops innovative software solutions and products for carriers, providers and other firms on the telecommunications market. Among those are solutions for billing, network...

Top Global USA, Inc.

Top Global USA, Inc.

Top Global is a leading company in wireless technologies convergency, and our Mobileridge leverages 3G and WLAN, and offers flexible 3G communication for our customers.

Trilithic

Trilithic

Trilithic, Inc. is an industry leader providing telecommunications solutions for major Broadband and RF & Microwave markets around the world. Key product groups include instruments and service...

VarPhonex

VarPhonex

VarPhonex offers "VoIP-Reseller-in-a box" solutions for virtual VoIP companies. Combining a robust network infrastructure with leading services, we provide the industry’s most...

VMdirect

VMdirect

VMdirect launch their Helloworld VideoEmail and streaming video product suite in the UK. Amazing breakthrough In Online Video products creates an incredible business opportunity. Earn residual...

Wert Italia Srl - RERTECH

Wert Italia Srl - RERTECH

Wert Italia is a distribution company involved in the industry of IT, telecommunication and security solutions. The company is owned and headed by mr. Roberto Noris, who spent over 30 years in this...

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