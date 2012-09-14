PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Directory > Media & Entertainment > Media & Information > Telecommunications > Telecommunications Equipment > Wireline Telecommunications Equipment > Enterprise Telecommunications Equipment
 
Enterprise Telecommunications Equipment
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Enterprise Telecommunications Equipment
Inter-Tel Technologies Inter-Tel Technologies
Inter-Tel offers voice and data communications solutions for customers of all sizes, whether you are a large enterprise, small to medium... 
Rertech Rertech Torino, Italy
Rertech manufactures and distributes equipment and components for copper and fiber based networks in the field of telecommunications, local... 
Belconn SpA Belconn SpA Almese, Italy
Belconn is a manufacturer and supplier of passive solutions for telecomunication and data networks, including cables, connectors and accessories. With... 
ghip systems GmbH ghip systems GmbH Hamburg, Germany
ghip systems GmbH, headquartered in Germany, concentrates on network technology and telecommunication. The company develops sophisticated... 
Terasens GmbH Terasens GmbH Munich, Germany
Terasens, founded in 2001, develops innovative software solutions and products for carriers, providers and other firms on the telecommunications... 
