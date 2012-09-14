GOLD COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com Inter-Tel Technologies Inter-Tel offers voice and data communications solutions for customers of all sizes, whether you are a large enterprise, small to medium... Rertech Torino, Italy Rertech manufactures and distributes equipment and components for copper and fiber based networks in the field of telecommunications, local... COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com Belconn SpA Almese, Italy Belconn is a manufacturer and supplier of passive solutions for telecomunication and data networks, including cables, connectors and accessories. With... ghip systems GmbH Hamburg, Germany ghip systems GmbH, headquartered in Germany, concentrates on network technology and telecommunication. The company develops sophisticated... Terasens GmbH Munich, Germany Terasens, founded in 2001, develops innovative software solutions and products for carriers, providers and other firms on the telecommunications... Companies 1 - 5 of 5 Page: 1

