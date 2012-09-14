PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Model 6323 Provides Automatic Switching Based on Signal Power Threshold of Incoming Light The QuickSwitch® Model 6323 is a single channel SC/APC Duplex Fiber Switch that provides switch control via (3) methods: Manual, GUI, Remote Ethernet, or via Auto Fallback. - September 27, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

DB25 A/B Switch with 24VDC Power Designed for Remote-Control-Only Switching Applications The Model 7175 is a DB25 A/B Switch for device-sharing applications that require control from a remote location and no local control. There is no need to unplug and plug connections when switching from one device to another. The unit is controlled remotley via dry contact logic. - July 13, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Automatically Switch RD Activity or DCD Data Presence on Ports A or B with Model 7391 DB25 Switcher The Model 7391 is DB25 2-Position Switch that can be switch data from Port A to Port B manually, remotely or automatically. - June 08, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Media Converters Designed to Support Various Data Network Copper/Fiber Interconnections Electro Standards Laboratories, a global leader of advanced Device Networking Hardware, announces Models 4152, 4152-DIN and 4153 to its line of Media Converters to support data transfer between RS485/RS422/RS232 copper to ST fiber optic networks. Electro Standards provides the solution to the common... - June 06, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Launches Enhanced E-Commerce Website for Data, Video, and Voice Communication Switches, Cables & More Electro Standards Laboratories has launched an improved website to assist in the secure, online purchasing of Copper and Fiber Optic Network Switches, Interface Converters, Data Acquisition Products and Cable Assemblies. - May 03, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

6 to 1 AutoScan Security Monitor Switch with USB Serial Remote The Model 7196 is designed to support multiple DVR’s and multiple CCTV Camera Security Monitor Systems by sharing a single BNC interface device among six other devices connected to ports 1 through 6. - November 28, 2018 - Electro Standards Laboratories

pascom Unveils New, More Beneficial Channel Partner Programme The new pascom partner programme is designed to be more rewarding, more profitable and more accessible, offering free registration, training and certification plus access to successfully sell pascom phone system solutions. - October 21, 2018 - pascom GmbH & Co. KG

pascom Release Phone System Version 18 pascom 18 is the company’ most technologically advanced and competitively positioned business communications platform to date and focuses on delivering enhanced cloud technology, end-user mobility and secure collaboration from anywhere at anytime, thus providing pascom customers with greater agility through leveraging greater mobility, productivity and cost saving benefits. - October 03, 2018 - pascom GmbH & Co. KG

Electro Standards' Intro's Feedthrough Patch Panel with Four RJ45/RJ45 Cat5e Ports Pairs with Rackmount Chassis and Switch Modules for Network Expansions The Model 9214 is a Module Rack Feedthrough Patch Panel with four RJ45 to RJ45 Cat5e Ports and can be installed in the Model 9025 Rackmount Chassis to recreate an expandable modular network system. - July 23, 2018 - Electro Standards Laboratories

UNEDA Files Brief in Sales Tax Supreme Court Case The United Network Equipment Dealer Association (UNEDA) Board unanimously votes to fund an Amicus Brief with The Owners' Rights Initiative to the US Supreme Court in the South Dakota v. Wayfair case set to have hearings April 17th 2018. - April 06, 2018 - UNEDA

BNC Switch Features Automatic Scan Mode, Supporting Up to 6 DVR Networks The Model 7196 is a 6-Channel BNC Switch that allows access for up to six DVR/Camera Networks from one laptop computer withe the flexibility to control the switch from a remote location. Ideal for Security Monitoring Systems. - January 06, 2018 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Upgraded Call Detailed Records (CDR) and Improved Usability The improvement on v3.8 is designed with service providers and integrators in mind. It offers long-awaited functions like user import/export, phone book function, and ready-for-billing CDR. - December 22, 2017 - Brekeke Software, Inc.

Custom Length Audio Cable Applicable to Headsets or Earpieces That Support Media Broadcasters This Intercom Headset Cable comes in any length for a secure fit. - October 05, 2017 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Intro's RoHS 2 Compliant Fiber Optic Repeater with RS232 Traffic Monitor Port That Uses Plastic Optical Fiber to Regenerate and Extend Data Signals The Model 4154 POF Fiber Repeater allows interference-free fiber optical transfer of data to be regenerated and it's range extended. - May 04, 2017 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Model 6316 All Fiber Optic LC Simplex Switch Ideal for Switching Data to Multiple Displays, Billboards, and Signs The Model 6316 is a Single Channel all fiber optic LC Simplex A/B Switch that allows quick connection to any one of two LC fiber optic interface devices from one COMMON port. - March 17, 2017 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Model 9364-X/Y Cable with Custom Length for Intercom Headsets Used by TV/Media Broadcasters and Reporters The Model 9364-X/Y Cable was designed for intercom headsets that support people on camera. - January 27, 2017 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Consolidated Technologies, Inc. and Fidelus Technologies Announce a Strategic Partnership Consolidated Technologies, Inc. and Fidelus Technologies, known for their domain expertise and fanatical approach to customer service, are partnering to provide their customers an expanded portfolio of solutions focused on the delivery of advisory, design, planning, implementation and managed services for Avaya, Cisco & Microsoft solutions. - January 23, 2017 - Consolidated Technologies, Inc.

LC Duplex Fiber Optic Switch Utilizes MEMS-based Mirror/Prism Technology to Support Fiber Optic Networks The Model 6280 is an All-Optic LC Duplex A/B Switch with RS232 Remote Control to support Fiber Optic Networks. - January 07, 2017 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Telesoft to Power Spice VAS Africa Colour Ring Back Tone Services Telesoft Technologies (telesoft-technologies.com) a global provider of government infrastructure, cyber security and telecoms mobile products and services, today announced that its flexible software media server, the vARNE has been selected by Spice VAS Africa (spiceafrica.com) to offer Colour Ring Back Tone (CRBT) services. - December 09, 2016 - Telesoft Technologies Ltd

Electro Standards Laboratories Intro’s Model 9050 16-Channel RJ11/12 A/B Switch for Phone Line, Fax, and Modem Switching Applications The Model 9050 is a 16-Channel RJ11/12 A/B Switch that allows access to two devices from one common device, for each of the sixteen channels. Eliminates the need to plug and unplug cables by utilizing its sixteen channels to switch simultaneously between positions A and B via one knob. - December 08, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Laboratories Intro’s Model 6253 4-Channel ST Duplex Switch with Voltage/Contact Closure Remote The Model 6253 is a 4-Channel ST Duplex A/B Switch that allows access to two fiber optic networks or devices from one common fiber optic network or device, for each of the four channels. The Model 6253 also allows the capability to utilize Voltage/Contact Closure Remote to control switch position and obtain present position. - November 25, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Laboratories Introduces Model 9141 DB15 Transceiver Switch Module with Slide Latch The Model 9141 is a two position DB15 Switch Module with open frame design for rackmount installation. - November 02, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

The Model 4508 Switches Multiple Hi-Speed USB 3.0 Devices from 1 Computer or Device The Model 4508 is a USB 3.0 A/B Switch allows the connection of one computer to multiple USB 3.0 devices or sharing one USB 3.0 device between two computers. - October 20, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

ESL Adds Model 4423 4-Channel Power Supply Distribution Switch to Their Product Line Up The Model 4423 is a Power Supply Distribution Switch that provides control of 4 separate DC voltage lines of power. - October 14, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Laboratories Intro’s Model 7383 8 to 1 COAX/RJ45 Cat6 Switch with RS232 Remote Control The Model 7383 is an 8-Position Switch that allows the switching of an One of Eight RJ45 Cat6 Interface Devices from One Common COAX Interface Device. - June 23, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Gartner Announces the Cool Vendors in Unified Communications for 2016 Viblast Ltd officially announced that it is one of the selected vendors in the May 2016 Cool Vendors in Unified Communications report by Gartner. - June 18, 2016 - Viblast

pascom and Gradwell Communications Complete mobydick Interoperability Testing pascom and UK-based VoIP provider Gradwell Communications announce successful mobydick phone system interoperability testing to deliver innovative, cost effective VoIP solutions to the UK market. - February 25, 2016 - pascom GmbH & Co. KG

Electro Standards Laboratories Intro's LC Duplex Fiber Switch with Individual Pushbutton Control, Offline Position and Key Lock for Added Security The Model 4293 with Contact Closure Remote and Keylock allows the sharing of four LC Duplex Fiber Optic Networks or Devices from one Common Computer Network or Device with secure Offline position to stop any and all data throughput for the switch. - February 24, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

beroNet Telephony Appliance 2.0 Now mobydick Approved pascom approves beroNet GmbH's 2nd generation telephony appliance as mobydick phone system compatible after successful interoperability testing. - February 17, 2016 - pascom GmbH & Co. KG

pascom Confirms CeBIT 2016 Attendance pascom Netzwerktechnik GmbH & Co KG confirm their attendance at CeBIT 2016 during which the company will unveil a multi-tenant Cloud version of their mobydick UC solution along with NGCC solutions. - January 14, 2016 - pascom GmbH & Co. KG

“Open for Business” Named as Dutch mobydick VoIP Solution Distributor pascom announce Open for Business as value added mobydick distributor to support and expand the mobydick phone system's presence in the Dutch market. - January 13, 2016 - pascom GmbH & Co. KG

pascom Make Annual Donation to Support the Invaluable Work of the St. Ursula Hospice Every year, pascom gives something back to the community by making an annual donation to a charitable organisation that operates, locally or internationally, under demanding circumstances. - December 18, 2015 - pascom GmbH & Co. KG

pascom and NetVoIP Team Up to Deliver mobydick in Romania pascom Announce NetVoIP, who specialise in SME and Call Center Telecommunications Solutions, as Romanian mobydick value-added-reseller. - December 02, 2015 - pascom GmbH & Co. KG

VoIP Dialing, Inc. Announces Expected New Website Launch Today, VoIP Dialing, Inc., a VoIP provider specializing in SIP Trunks, DIDs, Telephone System Equipment, and Bulk-SMS for small to medium size businesses, announced the expected launch of its newly revamped website. This newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information and... - November 19, 2015 - VoIP Dialing

pascom Enters UK Telecoms Market with London Office pascom Netzwerktechnik continues the international expansion of their mobydick software based VoIP phone solution and enters the UK telecoms market. - November 06, 2015 - pascom GmbH & Co. KG

pascom Announce mobydick 7.11 - the Next Generation ContactCenter Solution Revolutionise your business' contact center performance with next generation Skill Based Routing, Advanced Call Labels and full featured Unified Communications thanks to mobydick 7.11. - October 25, 2015 - pascom GmbH & Co. KG

pascom and SIP Trunk Plus Announce mobydick VoIP Phone System Interoperability mobydick developer pascom Netzwerktechnik announce interop partnership with UK VoIP Provider SIP Trunk Plus, benefitting mobydick users within the UK market. - August 12, 2015 - pascom GmbH & Co. KG

Electro Standards Laboratories Adds Key Lock for Secure Swtich Control of SC Duplex Fiber Optic Switch with RS232 Remote Control The Model 6315 is an SC Duplex Fiber Optic Switch that allows the sharing of 2 SC Fiber Optic Networks or Devices from one computer or network and features pushbbutton and RS232 remote control along with a keylock for added security. - May 06, 2015 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Laboratories Intro's Computer Controlled Switch with 10 Test Device Points for Data Collection During Test Process The Model 7206 is used in test environments in which up to 10 test device points can be shared and controlled by one computer. - March 06, 2015 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Rf elements Announces the Planned Launch of Its North American Sales Office RF elements, a leading manufacturer of wireless networking equipment based in Bratislava, Slovakia, announced it will launch RF elements North America LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and sales office based in Austin, Texas. Also announced, Tasos Alexiou has joined the company as Managing Partner for... - March 04, 2015 - RF elements

ESL to Lead Distribution of ULTIMO Li-Ion Capacitors in North America, with New Power System Designs ULTIMO Lithium Ion Capacitors are ideal for power systems requiring bidirectional high power pulses, very low leakage with very high life cycle. The unique, flat design of the ULTIMO Cells allow for more compact stacking when used in series, making the most efficient use of space. - February 14, 2015 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Laboratories Intro’s Model 7373 6-Channel A/B Switch Designed for RJ45 T1 Networks Model 7373 is a 6-Channel A/B Switch with RJ45 T1 Interface designed for each channel to allow access to two RJ45 T1 Networks from one Common network or device. All six channels switch simultaneously switch positions with a push of a button. - January 31, 2015 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Intro's High Speed Interface Converters to Translate Logic to Fiber for Embedded Applications The Model 6766 and 6765 Logic to Fiber Interface Converters are high speed digital logic level to fiber interface converters that translate four input/output logic pairs into four fiber pairs, resulting in a total of eight fiber optic connections. - December 10, 2014 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Laboratories Adds Model 7180 Dual Channel, 2-Position Switch to Their BNC Audio Switch Line-up Model 7180 is a 2-Channel BNC Switch that supports 50 Ohm impedance and has the capability of simultaneously switching both channels between Online and Offline positions via front panel pushbutton or via Contact Closure Remote control. - October 30, 2014 - Electro Standards Laboratories

RF elements Announces The Simper, the Breakthrough Line of Wireless Products RF elements debuts The Simper™ radio, featuring breakthrough TwistPort™ connector. New line of wireless products introduces highly scalable, easy to deploy eco system that redefines the approach to wireless networking. - October 19, 2014 - RF elements

Cat5e A/B Rotary Switch Has Cabled RJ45 Connectors for Custom Enclosures Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) adds Model 8084 RJ45 Cat5e A/B Rotary Switch to their line of RJ45 Network Switches. This single channel, manual switch allows the sharing of two devices on ports A and B, via one device connected to the Common port, featuring cabled RJ45’s for installation... - October 03, 2014 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Viblast’s P2P Technology Solves Video Streaming’s Major Pains Online video delivery company Viblast is going to demo their unique peer-to-peer (P2P) network technology for live streaming at IBC2014. Optimizing video streaming through peer-to-peer is still nascent, and Viblast is leading the way with their one-of-a-kind solution that does not require viewers to... - September 13, 2014 - Viblast

Electro Standards Laboratories Intro's Cat5e Wall Box Switch with Secure Offline Position That Supports Video Surveillance Networks The Model 7190 is a Cat5e RJ45 Wallmount Switch designed for IP based camera networks with an Offline position to isolate data from the network to block intruders. - August 31, 2014 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Determine the Correct Lithium Ion Capacitor Cells and Modules for Your Power Application Electro Standards Laboratories has developed a guide to assist in determining the correct UTLIMO Lithium Ion Capacitor Cell and/or Module for various power applications. - July 23, 2014 - Electro Standards Laboratories