American Homes, LLC has a combined experience of 60 years + building homes and is privately owned and operated. See www.amrhomes.com to view our semi custom homes from $159,000 to over $2,000,000 in...
Jeff Benton Homes has been building homes in the Huntsville Alabama area since 1987. As one of the largest homebuilders in the country, we strive to build competitively priced homes that are superior...
The Jones Company's mission is to build innovative, well-designed, solidly constructed homes and communities that represent the best value in the market, regardless of price range.
The Jones Company...