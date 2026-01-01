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New Single-Family Housing Construction

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Mark Stewart Home Design

Mark Stewart Home Design

Mark Stewart Home Design is an internationally recognized architectural design firm known for its cutting-edge house plans. With a commitment to innovation, functionality, and unmatched aesthetics,...

Gold Company Profiles

Pacific Tankless Inc

Pacific Tankless Inc

Pacific Tankless Inc is an established, specialized residential plumbing contractor based in San Diego, California. The company holds a dual B-General Builder and C-36 Plumbing Contractor license,...

Company Profiles

American Homes, LLC

American Homes, LLC

American Homes, LLC has a combined experience of 60 years + building homes and is privately owned and operated. See www.amrhomes.com to view our semi custom homes from $159,000 to over $2,000,000 in...

American West Homes

American West Homes

As one of the nation’s most successful privately owned homebuilders, American West has been providing homes for the families of Southern Nevada since 1984. From innovative design and superior...

Boston Cedar

Boston Cedar

All About Boston Cedar Boston Cedar's exclusive commitment to the independent retail lumber and building materials dealer in the Northeastern United States is what separates it from its competition.

Fortin Construction Inc

Fortin Construction Inc

Fortin Construction Inc has been in business for close to 20 years serving southern and central Maine for light commercial and residential new construction and remodeling. They have made customer...

Groves Park Commons

Groves Park Commons

Unique homes and town homes for sale located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The Groves Park Commons is a mixed-use development utilizing TND design principles in an environmentally sensitive manner. The...

Holben Building Corporation

Holben Building Corporation

In addition to being one of the most enduring custom home builders in the area, Holben Bulding Corp. has a wide range of experience in commercial and industrial construction, all types of tenant...

IG Creative Solutions, Inc.

IG Creative Solutions, Inc.

IG Creative Solutions has created the Zip-Up Ceiling SystemTM. The Zip-Up Ceiling SystemTM is a new type of ceiling system that will replace Drop Ceilings in many applications. The System uses an...

Jeff Benton Homes

Jeff Benton Homes

Jeff Benton Homes has been building homes in the Huntsville Alabama area since 1987. As one of the largest homebuilders in the country, we strive to build competitively priced homes that are superior...

Jim Chapman Communities

Jim Chapman Communities

Jim Chapman Communities offers incomparable one-level detached homes and attached ranch condos for adults aged 55 plus. Fifty-Five Plus means that no one under the age of eighteen may reside...

Keene Building Products

Keene Building Products

KEENE BUILDING PRODUCTS is the premier innovator and manufacturer of 3-dimensional filament products for the building envelope and noise control markets. Our noise products are designed for...

Mark Ryan Group, LLC

Mark Ryan Group, LLC

Dayton Ohio real estate experts. Mark Ryan and his team are ready to assist Dayton Ohio area home sellers and home buyers with all their real estae needs. Search all Dayton Ohio area homes for sale...

New Homes Section

New Homes Section

New Homes Section is an online resource for new home buyers searching for information about home builders, new homes and communities throughout the United States. Buyers will discover lists of home...

The Jones Company

The Jones Company

The Jones Company's mission is to build innovative, well-designed, solidly constructed homes and communities that represent the best value in the market, regardless of price range. The Jones Company...

The PRC Group

The PRC Group

The PRC Group is a multi-dimensional real estate company and service provider with proven success in: Commercial Real Estate Development  Single Family Housing Projects  Multi-Family...

Tonic Design / Tonic Construction

Tonic Design / Tonic Construction

As two separate, but constantly interacting companies, tonic design and tonic construction work toward and execute sensitive modern design solutions that make a difference in our clients’ lives...

Yellow Bluff Landing

Yellow Bluff Landing

Yellow Bluff Landing is a premier community offering new homes in Jacksonville, Florida built by the area's top builders including D.R. Horton, Richmond American Homes and Lennar. The community...

Yocca Custom Homes

Yocca Custom Homes

New home builder in Columbus, Ohio and central Ohio. Custom home construction in Franklin county, New Albany, Powell, Dublin, Westerville, Delaware, Worthington, Reynoldsburg, Pickerington, Canal...

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