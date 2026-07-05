Recent Headlines
Tampa's Flamingo Homes Announces $150 Million Expansion, New Communities in Pasco and Polk Counties
Flamingo Homes, a Tampa-based, family-owned homebuilder, announced today that it has secured a major institutional capital partnership to fund a $150 million expansion over the next three years. The Tampa builder, founded in 2019, currently builds homes in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. The... - July 05, 2026 - Flamingo Homes
TN Design & Build Brings Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Weybridge's Most Coveted Addresses
TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to homeowners across Weybridge’s most prestigious addresses, delivering seamless extensions, luxury renovations, and custom new builds through a single, accountable team. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd
TN Design & Build Delivers Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Cobham's Most Desirable Residential Streets
TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to Cobham's most sought-after residential streets. Catering to discerning homeowners, the Walton-on-Thames-based company offers a seamless, end-to-end approach to extensions, renovations, and full house builds that respects the unique character and high standards of the local area. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd
Silva Construction Highlights Top Renovation Return-On-Investment Projects for 2026
Silva Construction, a leading design-build general contractor serving Southern California, is sharing expert insights into the top home renovation projects expected to deliver the highest return on investment (ROI) in 2026. With more than four decades of experience in remodeling and construction,... - June 01, 2026 - Silva Construction
Allied Stone Rebrands as Allied Builder Solutions, Deepening Commitment to Single-Family Builders
Allied Interiors Group today announced that Allied Stone has officially rebranded as Allied Builder Solutions, effective March 23, 2026. The new name reflects the company's evolution from a countertop fabrication provider into a full-scope, turnkey trade partner delivering countertop and cabinet solutions — from product selection and manufacturing through delivery — for single-family builders across markets nationwide, with installation services in select regional locations. - April 18, 2026 - Allied Interiors Group
Silva Construction Details Benefits of Kitchen Remodeling for Enhanced Home Value
Homeowners looking to improve both their daily living experience and the value of their property may want to start with the kitchen. According to experts at Silva Construction (https://silvaconstruction.com), kitchen remodeling remains one of the most effective ways to enhance a home’s... - April 10, 2026 - Silva Construction
HJZ Construction & Management Helps Homeowners Navigate Insurance Claim Repairs with Confidence
When disaster strikes a home—whether from water damage, fire, storms, or other unexpected events—homeowners often find themselves overwhelmed not only by the damage itself, but by the complicated insurance claim process that follows. HJZ Construction & Management Inc., a woman-owned... - March 16, 2026 - HJZ Construction
2025 Central PA’s HVAC Industry Report: Top Rated Companies Revealed
Blue Valley Heating and Cooling is ranked the number one HVAC company in central PA after a comprehensive survey of local providers. - March 07, 2026 - Blue Valley Heating and Cooling
Veteran-Owned Austin Construction Firm Wins Two Prestigious NARI Awards for Luxury Remodeling Excellence
A locally-owned Austin home-remodeling company has announced its latest milestone, highlighting recent project successes that supports Austin areas growing demand for quality home upgrades. The release showcases the company’s awards, commitment to craftsmanship, customer experience, and community-centered service—reinforcing its role as a trusted remodeling partner for Austin-area homeowners. - February 05, 2026 - Absolute Design Build
HJZ Construction Helps Homeowners Navigate Insurance Claims and Rebuild Stronger After Disaster
HJZ Construction & Management, a woman-owned design-build general contracting firm serving Greater Boston, is setting a new standard for how homeowners recover after fire, water, and storm damage. Known for its calm, confident guidance and high-quality craftsmanship, HJZ Construction has become... - November 26, 2025 - HJZ Construction
Steady Home Maintenance Acquires Award-Winning JDC Contracting, Expanding Service Capabilities Across Mississippi
Strategic merger combines trusted handyman services with premier remodeling expertise to serve homeowners statewide - November 11, 2025 - Steady Home Maintenance, LLC
Glow Tiny Homes Launches Saint Paul’s First Modern Tiny Homes — Open House Events This Weekend
Glow Tiny Homes, a leader in sustainable urban living, is launching Saint Paul’s first modern tiny homes with two open house events this weekend. Located at 547 Blair Avenue and 475 Beaumont Street, these new move-in-ready homes feature premium finishes, energy-efficient systems, and no HOA fees. The open houses offer buyers a chance to tour the homes, experience modern design and smart living. - October 24, 2025 - Glow Tiny Homes
Woman-Owned HJZ Construction Firm Helps Families Stay Together with Affordable ADU Solutions
HJZ Construction & Management Inc., a certified woman-owned contracting firm in Massachusetts, builds high-quality ADUs that keep families close while increasing property value. Led by Hayley Zeoli, HJZ streamlines the entire process—design, permitting, and construction—making it easy for homeowners to create independent living spaces for loved ones and gain immediate equity. - October 23, 2025 - HJZ Construction
PulteGroup’s Georgia Division Breaks Ground on Del Webb Southern Oaks, Metro Atlanta’s Newest Active-Adult Community
National Homebuilder Expands Del Webb’s Presence in Georgia with Over 950 Homes Planned for Resort-Style Community in Newnan’s Coweta County - October 14, 2025 - PulteGroup - Georgia
Nexstar Homes Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Nexstar Homes is proud to announce that it has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America. This honor highlights the passion, hard work, and family-driven values that continue to shape Nexstar Homes’ journey. "Being named to the... - September 11, 2025 - Nexstar Homes
BlueConnect Partners Introduce BuildersEdge: a Turnkey Technology Program for U.S. Home Builders
BlueConnect Partners (BCP), a leading consulting firm in consumer and IoT technologies, is proud to announce BuildersEdge, a groundbreaking program designed to help U.S. home builders elevate their technology offerings, optimize their sales and marketing operations, and enhance customer value in an... - February 24, 2025 - BlueConnnect Partners
Silva Construction Gives Advice on What Home Improvements Increase Value
The owners of Silva Construction are giving the public advice on which home improvements will most increase their home value. - February 08, 2025 - Silva Construction
CHOMEX Introduces J. Carter Pod in Honor of President Jimmy Carter’s Legacy of Affordable Housing
CHOMEX honors President Jimmy Carter’s legacy with the launch of the J. Carter Pod, a modular expandable home designed for affordable and dignified housing. This innovative solution provides a safe and sustainable option for homeless shelters, emergency housing, and alternative living spaces, continuing Carter’s mission to ensure housing for all. - February 07, 2025 - CHOMEX CORP
CHOMEX Proudly Achieves BBB Accreditation - Building Trust, One Home at a Time
CHOMEX has earned BBB accreditation, highlighting its commitment to trust, quality, and customer satisfaction. This recognition reinforces its mission to provide affordable, sustainable housing solutions while meeting high standards of transparency and ethical business practices. - November 20, 2024 - CHOMEX CORP
StrucSure Home Warranty Awards Kindred Homes with Prestigious "Platinum Builder" Status
StrucSure Home Warranty is proud to announce that Kindred Homes has been awarded the esteemed "Platinum Builder" status, a mark of excellence and the highest accolade conferred upon our top builder members. - July 24, 2024 - StrucSure Home Warranty
CHOMEX Addresses Generational Wealth Disparity with Innovative Housing Solutions
CHOMEX's latest press release highlights the generational wealth gap caused by restrictive housing policies favoring Baby Boomers. CHOMEX offers a solution with affordable, sustainable container homes, designed for quick construction and customizable layouts. With Affirm financing at 0% interest for 24 months, CHOMEX aims to make homeownership accessible for all. Visit www.ContainerHomeX.com to learn more. - June 05, 2024 - CHOMEX CORP
HACE Celebrates the Second Annual Scholarship Gala: Scholarship Applications Accepted Through June 30, Benefitting City of Elizabeth Residents
HACE celebrated its Second Annual Scholarship Gala with community members and partners, local leaders, and supporters of education at the Kean University STEM Building in Union Township, New Jersey. Scholarship applications are now being accepted through June 30, 2024, and will be awarded on July 15, 2024. Residents and Section 8 participants of the HACE-subsidized, owned, and/or managed properties, as well as City of Elizabeth residents, may submit an online application on HACE’s website. - May 02, 2024 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
Plainfield Community Members Garner Resources at Housing Authority of Plainfield Joanne Hollis Gardens’ Community Resource Center Spring Health and Wellness Fair
Nearly 40 Organizations Seeking to Assist Low- and Middle-Income Families at Community Event. - April 26, 2024 - Wynona's House
Executive Community Leaders Came Together for a Roundtable Discussion to Battle Homelessness Crisis & Provide Wraparound Services to Residents
The Housing Authority of Plainfield (HAP) and Crescent Avenue Presbyterian Church held a roundtable discussion with executive community leaders addressing solutions for homelessness prevention. - April 15, 2024 - Wynona's House
HACE Presents the Second Annual Scholarship Gala: Seeking Donations to Fund Five Scholarships That Will Benefit City of Elizabeth Residents
The following community partners who have had an impact on HACE residents and further pushed HACE’s mission will be highlighted: Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services' Nancy Schneeloch and Cory Storch, Rutgers University Center for Green Building's Jennifer Senick and Deborah Plotnik, Community Foodbank of New Jersey's Elaine Sanders, and Kean University’s Department of Occupational Therapy's Claire Mulry. - March 15, 2024 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
Housing Authority of Plainfield Presents Black History Month Event with Proceeds Benefiting Scholarships in the Plainfield Community
The Housing Authority of Plainfield (HAP) celebrated Black History Month with residents and the greater Plainfield community on Friday, March 1 at Richmond Towers. The event was sponsored by The Plainfield Culture and Heritage Foundation, HAP, Premier Community Development Corporation, and the... - March 07, 2024 - Wynona's House
YouthBuild Elizabeth Marks One Year of Empowering Young Adults in the City of Elizabeth With Training and Resources to Improve Job Prospects and Earning Potential
The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth is celebrating the success of the YouthBuild Elizabeth program in the City of Elizabeth over the past year. The program aims to provide participants with the “keys to success” as they pursue advantageous career paths. YouthBuild Elizabeth... - February 16, 2024 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth (HACE) Showcases Recipients of Revitalized Scholarship Program: Save the Date for HACE’s Second Annual Scholarship Gala
HACE is pleased to unveil the recipients of its newly revitalized scholarship program, which is aimed at empowering individuals within the community. The scholarship recipients have been selected from among residents and Section 8 participants of HACE, as well as City of Elizabeth residents. Community members and partners, local leaders, and supporters of education are invited to HACE’s Second Annual Scholarship Gala, which will take place on April 26, 2024. - January 25, 2024 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
HAP Residents and Plainfield Community Members Celebrate the Holiday Season and Acquire Resources at HAP Events on December 14 & 21
On December 14, the Housing Authority of Plainfield (HAP) welcomed residents and the Plainfield community at its Holiday Health Screening NJ Mobile Unit and Community Service Providers Event at Joanne Hollis Gardens’ (JHG) HAP Center located at 543 West 3rd Street. The festive and... - December 22, 2023 - Wynona's House
Housing Authority of Plainfield Residents and Plainfield Community Members Garner Resources at Joanne Hollis Gardens’ First Annual Information and Referral Health Fair
HAP welcomed residents and the Plainfield community at the 1st annual Information & Referral Health Fair at Joanne Hollis Gardens. Community organizations offered linkages to support various needs in the community. - October 30, 2023 - Wynona's House
HACE and Groundwork Elizabeth Hold Microforest Kick-Off Celebration: HACE and Groundwork Elizabeth Hold Microforest Kick-Off Celebration
As Governor Murphy notes, Groundwork Elizabeth was the first to create a microforest in the state, located behind the Elmora Public Library on West Grand Street. The microforest at Kennedy Arms, in addition to the one that was announced at O'Donnell Dempsey that is now underway, makes HACE one of the few housing authorities across the nation that can boast two microforests. - October 11, 2023 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
HACE Deputy Executive Director Cathy Hart Honored with 2023 NJBIZ ICON Award: Cathy Hart Marks 39 Years of Unmatched Commitment to HACE Residents
HACE is proud to congratulate Deputy Executive Director Cathy Hart for receiving a 2023 NJBIZ ICON Award. This prestigious award recognizes the lifetime career achievements of business leaders across the State of New Jersey. Cathy Hart has demonstrated steadfast loyalty in serving the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth for almost 40 years. She fosters HACE’s mission to work diligently to meet housing needs and improve the quality of life for all of the residents it serves. - July 12, 2023 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
Mark Stewart Home Design, a Very Familiar Name in Architectural Design, Proudly Presents Its Latest Collection of New House Plans
Mark Stewart Home Design has long been revered for its exceptional craftsmanship and visionary approach to residential design. The newly unveiled house plans reaffirm the company's position as a leader in the industry, catering to the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of homeowners seeking unparalleled elegance and sophistication. - June 21, 2023 - Mark Stewart Home Design
Hawkins-Welwood Unveils Rainey Court - Four Exclusive 1-Acre Lots in Southlake, Texas
Hawkins-Welwood Homes, a custom luxury home builder for over 60 years, is proud to announce Rainey Court, a truly singular living experience located off Bob Jones Road and White Chapel Blvd. in Southlake, one of North Texas's most desirable communities. Rainey Court offers the rare opportunity to... - May 22, 2023 - Hawkins-Welwood Homes
HACE Achieves Fundraising Goal at First Annual Scholarship Gala: Scholarship Applications Accepted Through June 30, Benefitting City of Elizabeth Residents
The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth’s (HACE) First Annual Scholarship Gala held recently at the Kean University STEM Building in Union Township, New Jersey was a complete success. HACE’s fundraising goal was achieved and will sponsor five scholarships including the John... - May 12, 2023 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
OneSource Re-Opens Oceanside Walk-in Counter with New, Upgraded Facility
The grand opening event for the newly remodeled storefront will take place on June 22. - May 08, 2023 - OneSource
PowwwerSoft Announces Release of PMQS v2 (Project Management-Quotation System)
PowwwerSoft Announces New & Updated Software Release PMQS v2 (Project Management-Quotation System) PowwwerSoft announced immediate availability of their comprehensive general contractor software, PMQS v2, enabling current owners of PMQS v1 to upgrade immediately to the new release. Formerly,... - May 04, 2023 - PowwwerSoft
HACE Revitalizes Scholarship Program: Launches First Annual Scholarship Gala Seeking Donations to Fund Five Scholarships That Will Benefit City of Elizabeth Residents
The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth (HACE) has revitalized their scholarship program and is inviting all community members and partners, local leaders, and supporters of education to its First Annual Scholarship Gala being hosted on April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Kean University STEM Building... - April 03, 2023 - Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
MM and Co Roofing Launches New Website
Guildford-based MM and Co Roofing brings their website up to modern standards. - January 06, 2023 - MM and Co Roofing
Grand Opening of Two New Models Located in Denver, 10 Minutes from Cherry Creek, Denver University and Other Popular Destinations
Lokal Homes, a Colorado-based home builder, opens two new model homes in the Virginia Village neighborhood in Denver, Colorado. Two professionally, decorated model homes are set to open to the public on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 1980 S. Holly Street. The Hub at Virginia Village is located... - October 09, 2022 - Lokal
Toll Brothers Announces Opening of New Preserve at Kissing Camels Community in Colorado Springs
Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that it has opened for sales in its newest community, Preserve at Kissing Camels, at the well-established Kissing Camels gated master-planned community in Colorado Springs. Preserve at Kissing Camels... - September 28, 2022 - Toll Brothers Colorado
Toll Brothers Announces Availability of Quick Move-in Homes in Its Denver Area Communities
Toll Brothers, Inc., (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that the company has quick move-in homes available in five of its Denver Metro communities. Limited homes remain for buyers to select their designer-appointed dream home in these stunning... - September 21, 2022 - Toll Brothers Colorado
Two Toll Brothers Model Homes to be Featured in Denver's 2022 Parade of Homes
Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced it will be a featured builder in the 2022 Denver Parade of Homes taking place Aug. 11-28. The two Toll Brothers professionally decorated and fully furnished model homes included in the Parade of Homes are... - August 14, 2022 - Toll Brothers Colorado
Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes Announces Opening of Fully-Decorated Model Home
Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its fully decorated Boyd model home is now open for tours at its new Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes community in Berthoud. The community will feature 84 homes with magnificent lake and mountain... - August 12, 2022 - Toll Brothers Colorado
Custom Home Builder in Brenham, Texas - Ribbon Cutting
Chelsea Build, LLC, a custom home builder in Brenham, Texas is set to move into their new offices across from Blue Bell Creameries in September 2022. Chelsea Build has seen tremendous growth and has become the builder of choice for new custom homes in Brenham, Texas, Chappell Hill, Texas,... - July 31, 2022 - Chelsea Build, LLC
Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Homes Are Coming to the Kissing Camels Community in Colorado Springs
Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that it will open a new community of 50 luxury homes at the well-established Kissing Camels gated master-planned community in Colorado Springs this fall. Preserve at Kissing Camels will offer luxury... - July 16, 2022 - Toll Brothers Colorado
Toll Brothers at The Canyons in Castle Pines Announces Model Home Opening
Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its highly-anticipated, fully-decorated Ralston model home is now open for tours at its Toll Brothers at The Canyons community in prestigious Castle Pines. Just 14 home sites remain at this community, all of... - July 10, 2022 - Toll Brothers Colorado
Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Three Model Homes in Its Allison Ranch Community in Parker
Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of three fully-decorated model homes at Allison Ranch, its newest resort-style, master-planned community in Parker. Allison Ranch offers ranch-style and two-story homes in three home collections ranging... - July 09, 2022 - Toll Brothers Colorado
Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Eight New Home Sites in Revel at Wolf Ranch
Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that it has opened eight new homes sites available in its popular Revel at Wolf Ranch community in Colorado Springs. Revel at Wolf Ranch is situated in the Wolf Ranch master plan, which has... - July 04, 2022 - Toll Brothers Colorado
Toll Brothers Offers Mortgage Rate Lock Program
For a limited time, Toll Brothers Mortgage Company is offering a 165-day rate lock at no cost on Toll Brothers’ quick move-in homes that close by Oct. 31. Toll Brothers Mortgage Company is a subsidiary of Toll Brothers. “In Colorado, we have a number of quick move-in homes available in... - July 01, 2022 - Toll Brothers Colorado