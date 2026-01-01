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Real Estate Development

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Manheim Realty

Manheim Realty

Manheim Realty, Inc. is a full service Real Estate Brokerage, Business Brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions firm. Our unrivaled breadth of services creates market knowledge that enables us to seize...

Mark Stewart Home Design

Mark Stewart Home Design

Mark Stewart Home Design is an internationally recognized architectural design firm known for its cutting-edge house plans. With a commitment to innovation, functionality, and unmatched aesthetics,...

Gold Company Profiles

APPRO Development & CERRON Properties

APPRO Development & CERRON Properties

Together, APPRO and CERRON provide a full menu of services to develop, design, build, buy, lease or sell your commercial or industrial space. We work together to meet all of your commercial building...

Calvary Realty Inc.

Calvary Realty Inc.

Calvary Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage, specializing in the sale of Self-Storage facilities nationwide. Our team provides procurement, exchange, management, and consulting services.

DealPoint Merrill

DealPoint Merrill

About DealPoint Merrill: Headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in Nevada, Ohio, and New York, DealPoint Merrill specializes in value-added real estate opportunities and sponsors real...

Devcon Partners, LLC

Devcon Partners, LLC

Devcon Partners, LLC, Gregory Hilz Executive Managing Member, www.concoursdelegancetexas.com

Integrale Investments

Integrale Investments

Integrale Investments, LLC is a private equity investment firm focused on real estate land acquisition and entitlement. The firm takes an integrated approach to the investment process through...

Nationwide Real Estate

Nationwide Real Estate

About Nationwide Real Estate Nationwide Real Estate is a privately-held company focused on the acquisition of Real Estate Assets Nationwide. The company is focused on select acquisitions, investments...

Weclose

Weclose

Weclose is a legal service dedicated to simplifying residential real estate closings across Ontario, Canada. Offering fixed-rate pricing, digital tools, and professional legal guidance, Weclose...

Company Profiles

Alteza

Alteza

Alteza condos are located in downtown San Antonio at the top of the Grand Hyatt hotel. The luxury condos are in the heart of San Antonio and offer a unique urban experience with easy access to the...

Assist-2-Sell

Assist-2-Sell

Based in Reno, Nev., Assist-2-Sell was founded by Mary LaMeres-Pomin and Lyle Martin in 1987. Assist-2-Sell, “North America’s Leading Discount Real Estate Company,” has opened more...

Beach Property Investment Ltda

Beach Property Investment Ltda

Brazil Property Developer and Real Estate Investment consultancy with property for sale in Brazil's Natal. We specialise in Brazil real estate and identify/construct luxury beachfront developments...

Bellhouse Realty

Bellhouse Realty

We are a real estate brokerage company located in Elmont, New York.

Beyond Value, Inc.

Beyond Value, Inc.

Zonability customers gain competitive advantages by instantly discovering a parcel's development and use potential. What could be beyond what you see!

Campus Continuum

Campus Continuum

Campus Continuum is establishing a network of university-branded, campus based residential housing for healthy, active life-long-learners age 55+ who would like to live on or near a college...

Caribbean Real-Estate Margarita

Caribbean Real-Estate Margarita

Caribbean Real-Estate Margarita MPP C.A. offers best choices on realestate on Margarita Island, apartments, penthouses, houses, townhouses, plots or lots on Margarita Island to build your drean on.

First Investment Properties

First Investment Properties

First Investment Properties specialize in helping our customers negotiate the Spanish real estate market. Whether you are a first time buyer or an experienced investor, we have the industry expertise...

GreenGate Estate

GreenGate Estate

Customer fidelity real estate agents and property specialists offer you long term partnership in buying, selling, building or managing your property in Bulgaria. Ask for more... ...

Groves Park Commons

Groves Park Commons

Unique homes and town homes for sale located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The Groves Park Commons is a mixed-use development utilizing TND design principles in an environmentally sensitive manner. The...

Grubb Ventures

Grubb Ventures

Grubb Ventures was formed to develop infill properties that offer the highest quality of living and working environments. Their most recent development, The Gardens on Glenwood, won numerous awards...

Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors

Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors

Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors is the corporate Tenant / Buyer Representative that proactively addresses its clients’ needs and achieves their business goals through strategic real estate...

HarborView Properties

HarborView Properties

HarborView Properties (HVP) is a multi-faceted Real Estate company that is actively involved with commercial, residential and mixed-use properties in strategic city and suburban markets. Our primary...

Hard Money NYC

Hard Money NYC

Hard Money NYC www.hardmoneynyc.com is a direct private money lender for real estate transactions. We specialize and lend in the following markets - NY, NJ, and CT. Loan minimums of 100k and loan...

Henri Frank Group at RE/MAX Preferred

Henri Frank Group at RE/MAX Preferred

The Henri Frank Group at RE/MAX Preferred in South Florida specializes in residential and commercial real estate. Offices located in Fort Lauderdale, Hillsboro Shores, Plantation and Wilton Manors,...

Home Seller Solutions

Home Seller Solutions

We buy houses for CASH in all areas and price ranges, regardless of their condition, and offer a number of solutions to fit your situation. If you need to sell your home for any reason, we can help...

Homes 4U Bulgaria

Homes 4U Bulgaria

homes 4u bulgaria, the specialist property developers and agents. Through our company we can help you find the very best deals around in sunny Bulgaria. Because in many cases we own the land as well...

Incolo Real Estate Services

Incolo Real Estate Services

Local real estate agents in Washington that focuses on Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, Renton, and Issaquah area. Lots of experience in the short sales, bank owned, distressed properties and negotiating...

India Property

India Property

Bharat Matrimony Enterprise is an organization with a vision of providing a host of comprehensive web based solutions through its group of portals. With a presence in 21 cities in India and three...

Investment Builders, Inc.

Investment Builders, Inc.

IBI has developed more than 8,000 housing units since its inception. IBI employs over 40 El Pasoans and contributes about $2 million annually to the local tax base. IBI has developed, designed and...

Investment Real Estate 101

Investment Real Estate 101

Learn to invest in real estate with the experts! Real estate investors looking for "ground Floor" land investment prospects are finding pre-construction planned communities to be the...

Jim Chapman Communities

Jim Chapman Communities

Jim Chapman Communities offers incomparable one-level detached homes and attached ranch condos for adults aged 55 plus. Fifty-Five Plus means that no one under the age of eighteen may reside...

Krista Fracke Jacksonville Real Estate Co.

Krista Fracke Jacksonville Real Estate Co.

Krista Fracke Jacksonville Real Estate Co. is the leading boutique real estate firm in Northeast Florida. The firm was founded to provide a very high level of personal service for our clients. Unlike...

Lake Chapala with GoMexicoWay

Lake Chapala with GoMexicoWay

Is Mexico right for you? Go Mexico Way makes it easy to find out. Taner Sirin is the driving force behind Go Mexico Way. He has lived in a number of countries all over the world. “Some of my...

LGI Homes

LGI Homes

LGI Homes has been recognized as one of the top 200 builders in the United States. LGI Homes is the only builder to increase closings and revenue over the last 3 years. There are many factors that...

Lofts at Lakeview

Lofts at Lakeview

In the heart of Durham's Lakeview area, Lofts at Lakeview redefines luxury urban loft apartment living, boasting 352 luxury apartments with tree-lined views, custom color and design elements, and...

Mandrin Homes

Mandrin Homes

Mandrin Homes of Maryland offers newly constructed real estate in Severna Park, Glen Burnie, Pasadena, and Annapolis, MD. The community development firm also offers new homes in Delaware. The...

Marketing Specifics

Marketing Specifics

Marketing Specifics, Inc., goes beyond just marketing by providing comprehensive services that help businesses across a variety of industries to work better in terms of co-management, customer...

Momentum Group

Momentum Group

Terry Espy is the President of Momentum Group, a full service commercial development and design firm that provides turnkey project management including planning, construction and development for a...

Mortgagee Property Limited

Mortgagee Property Limited

MortgageeProperty.com offers comprehensive listings and marketing of distressed properties in Australia. All real estate listed are selected based on a strict matrix of due-diligence, potential...

PanamaReals Panama Real Estate

PanamaReals Panama Real Estate

PanamaReals.com is a pioneer of the integrated, multi-service approach to real estate investments abroad. Our management team offers a combined 50 years real estate expertise in both the Central and...

Parking Management Services of America

Parking Management Services of America

Parking Management Services of America (PMSA) is a premier valet parking and parking management company proudly serving Los Angeles County, Orange County, and the greater Southern California region.

Peterson Homes

Peterson Homes

Utah Real Estate Construction Company Peterson Homes, w/ Virtual Tours for New Homes.

Property Zone Direct

Property Zone Direct

Property Zone Direct offers exclusive properties in established and emerging global markets. Our desirable developments offer both opportunities for those looking for an overseas holiday home or an...

R P Realty

R P Realty

It's a great time to purchase a home, but working with the right real estate company can make all the difference. R P Realty is dedicated to utilizing technology to streamline the home buying process.

Realitalia

Realitalia

REALITALIA is the homes for pleasure boutique by Realinvest Ltd; this dedicated team is committed to create homes for pleasure in quality projects that respect local communities and the environment,...

Resource Commercial Real Estate

Resource Commercial Real Estate

We provide services in the following areas: Brokerage Corporate Real Estate Services Project Management Lease Auditing Development

Rose Development

Rose Development

www.rosedevelopment.com

Somerset

Somerset

Somerset is a maintenance free planned community of single family patio homes and townhomes set in historic Washington, North Carolina. Real estate values are terrific in this part of North Carolina.

The Abbey Company

The Abbey Company

The Abbey Company is a real estate operating company founded in February, 1990 by Donald G. Abbey, a 20-year veteran of the national real estate industry. The Abbey Company acquires multi-tenant...

The Dovetail Companies

The Dovetail Companies

Headquartered in Athens, Georgia, The Dovetail Companies specializes in the college town niche of the real estate industry. With lifestyle retail and multi-family developments across the United...

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