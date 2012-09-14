|
|
|
|Investments Limited Boca Raton, FL
Investments Limited is one of the country’s premier real estate investment, ownership, development, and leasing organizations. They own a geographically diversified portfolio of commercial...
|
|Manheim Realty Levittown, NY
Manheim Realty, Inc. is a full service Real Estate Brokerage, Business Brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions firm. Our unrivaled breadth of services creates market knowledge that enables us to...
|
|Integrale Investments Tampa, FL
Integrale Investments, LLC is a private equity investment firm focused on real estate land acquisition and entitlement. The firm takes an...
|
|MSL & Company, LLC San Francisco, CA
About MSL & Company, LLC
MSL & Company is a real estate development and advisory firm based in the East Bay Area of San Francisco.
|
|Parking Management Services of America Glendale, CA
Parking Management Services of America is one of the most reputable parking companies in Los Angeles, CA. Since 2001, our company has been...
|
|The Executive Advocates Scottsdale, AZ
The Executive Advocates is founded by four sport and entertainment executives with deeply technical backgrounds empowered through long-standing...
|
|Alteza San Antonio, TX
Alteza condos are located in downtown San Antonio at the top of the Grand Hyatt hotel. The luxury condos are in the heart of San Antonio...
|
|Assist-2-Sell Reno, NV
Based in Reno, Nev., Assist-2-Sell was founded by Mary LaMeres-Pomin and Lyle Martin in 1987. Assist-2-Sell, “North America’s...
|
|Beach Property Investment Ltda Natal, Brazil
Brazil Property Developer and Real Estate Investment consultancy with property for sale in Brazil's Natal.
We specialise in Brazil real...
|
|Bellhouse Realty Elmont, NY
We are a real estate brokerage company located in Elmont, New York.
|
|Beyond Value, Inc. Austin, TX
Zonability customers gain competitive advantages by instantly discovering a parcel's development and use potential. What could be beyond...
|
|Campus Continuum Newton, MA
Campus Continuum is establishing a network of university-branded, campus based residential housing for healthy, active life-long-learners...
|
|Caribbean Real-Estate Margarita Venezuela
Caribbean Real-Estate Margarita MPP C.A. offers best choices on realestate on Margarita Island, apartments, penthouses, houses, townhouses,...
|
|First Investment Properties Spain
First Investment Properties specialize in helping our customers negotiate the Spanish real estate market. Whether you are a first time buyer...
|
|GreenGate Estate Varna, Bulgaria
Customer fidelity real estate agents and property specialists offer you long term partnership in buying, selling, building or managing your...
|
|Groves Park Commons Oak Ridge, TN
Unique homes and town homes for sale located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The Groves Park Commons is a mixed-use development utilizing TND design...
|
|Grubb Ventures Raleigh, NC
Grubb Ventures was formed to develop infill properties that offer the highest quality of living and working environments. Their most recent...
|
|Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors Boulder, CO
Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors is the corporate Tenant / Buyer Representative that proactively addresses its clients’ needs and...
|
|HarborView Properties Larchmont, NY
HarborView Properties (HVP) is a multi-faceted Real Estate company that is actively involved with commercial, residential and mixed-use...
|
|Hard Money NYC Bronx, NY
Hard Money NYC www.hardmoneynyc.com is a direct private money lender for real estate transactions. We specialize and lend in the following...
|
|Henri Frank Group at RE/MAX Preferred Fort Lauderdale, FL
The Henri Frank Group at RE/MAX Preferred in South Florida specializes in residential and commercial real estate. Offices located in Fort...
|
|Home Seller Solutions
We buy houses for CASH in all areas and price ranges, regardless of their condition, and offer a number of solutions to fit your situation.
|
|Homes 4U Bulgaria Bulgaria
homes 4u bulgaria, the specialist property developers and agents. Through our company we can help you find the very best deals around in...
|
|Incolo Real Estate Services Issaquah, WA
Local real estate agents in Washington that focuses on Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, Renton, and Issaquah area. Lots of experience in the...
|
|India Property Chennai, India
Bharat Matrimony Enterprise is an organization with a vision of providing a host of comprehensive web based solutions through its group...
|
|Investment Builders, Inc. El Paso, TX
IBI has developed more than 8,000 housing units since its inception. IBI employs over 40 El Pasoans and contributes about $2 million annually...
|
|Investment Real Estate 101 Pittsburgh, PA
Learn to invest in real estate with the experts!
Real estate investors looking for "ground Floor" land investment prospects...
|
|Jim Chapman Communities Atlanta, GA
Jim Chapman Communities offers incomparable one-level detached homes and attached ranch condos for adults aged 55 plus. Fifty-Five Plus...
|
|Lake Chapala with GoMexicoWay Ajijic, Mexico
Is Mexico right for you? Go Mexico Way makes it easy to find out.
Taner Sirin is the driving force behind Go Mexico Way. He has lived in...
|
|LGI Homes The Woodlands, TX
LGI Homes has been recognized as one of the top 200 builders in the United States. LGI Homes is the only builder to increase closings and...
|
|Lofts at Lakeview
In the heart of Durham's Lakeview area, Lofts at Lakeview redefines luxury urban loft apartment living, boasting 352 luxury apartments...
|
|Mandrin Homes Pasadena, MD
Mandrin Homes of Maryland offers newly constructed real estate in Severna Park, Glen Burnie, Pasadena, and Annapolis, MD.
The community...
|
|Marketing Specifics Mint Hill, NC
Marketing Specifics, Inc., goes beyond just marketing by providing comprehensive services that help businesses across a variety of industries...
|
|Momentum Group Raleigh, NC
Terry Espy is the President of Momentum Group, a full service commercial development and design firm that provides turnkey project management...
|
|Mortgagee Property Limited Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R.
MortgageeProperty.com offers comprehensive listings and marketing of distressed properties in Australia. All real estate listed are selected...
|
|PanamaReals Panama Real Estate Panama City, Panama
PanamaReals.com is a pioneer of the integrated, multi-service approach to real estate investments abroad. Our management team offers a combined...
|
|Peterson Homes Salt Lake City, UT
Utah Real Estate Construction Company Peterson Homes, w/ Virtual Tours for New Homes.
|
|Property Zone Direct London, United Kingdom
Property Zone Direct offers exclusive properties in established and emerging global markets. Our desirable developments offer both opportunities...
|
|R P Realty Maitland, FL
It's a great time to purchase a home, but working with the right real estate company can make all the difference. R P Realty is dedicated...
|
|Realitalia London, United Kingdom
REALITALIA is the homes for pleasure boutique by Realinvest Ltd; this dedicated team is committed to create homes for pleasure in quality...
|
|Resource Commercial Real Estate Indianapolis, IN
We provide services in the following areas:
Brokerage
Corporate Real Estate Services
Project Management
Lease Auditing
Development
|
|Somerset Washington, NC
Somerset is a maintenance free planned community of single family patio homes and townhomes set in historic Washington, North Carolina.
|
|The Abbey Company Long Beach, CA
The Abbey Company is a real estate operating company founded in February, 1990 by Donald G. Abbey, a 20-year veteran of the national real...
|
|The Dovetail Companies Athens, GA
Headquartered in Athens, Georgia, The Dovetail Companies specializes in the college town niche of the real estate industry. With lifestyle...
|
|The Jones Company Franklin, TN
The Jones Company's mission is to build innovative, well-designed, solidly constructed homes and communities that represent the best value...
|
|The PRC Group West Long Branch, NJ
The PRC Group is a multi-dimensional real estate company and service provider with proven success in:
Commercial Real Estate Development
Single...
|
|UNI-PD Universal Consulting Ltd Istanbul, Turkey
We are a leading property developer and property investment finance conveyance and real estate consulting firm, having offices in turkey...
|Companies 1 - 49 of 49
|Page: 1