Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Grand Opening Celebration of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St. John’s County, FL. - November 26, 2019 - Pegasus Residential
Snyder Building Construction was named winner of the prestigious 2019 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Ethics in the Small Business category. Hosted annually, the awards honor companies who demonstrate high level of personal character and ensure that their organization’s practices meet... - October 29, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction
Snyder Building Construction is excited to announce the completion of Re:Vision’s $1.3M tenant improvement project, a renovation effort that joined two separate buildings into one cohesive 6,300 square-foot space. Partially funded by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority along with foundations... - October 16, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction
Samana, Dominican Republic – September 2019 - the most popular travel destination in the Caribbean is about to add another star concept to their portfolio, with the official opening on September 20, 2019 of the stunning Cap el Limón Sanctuary in Samaná, Dominican Republic. - September 23, 2019 - Cap el Limon
Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential have opened Parc at Pooler, a Class-A Apartment Community in Pooler, GA. Pegasus Residential was selected as the management company for Parc at Pooler. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 21, 2019 - Pegasus Residential
Falcone and Associates and Equity Resources, LLC have opened Sentosa Beachwalk, a Class-A Apartment Community in St John’s County, FL. Pegasus Residential has been selected as the management company for Sentosa Beachwalk. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 14, 2019 - Pegasus Residential
LichtensteinRE.com has been retained on an exclusive basis to sell a two building portfolio with 46 apartments in The Bronx. The asking price is $14,020,000.
This portfolio consists of two residential properties, one around the corner of each other. One is an elevator building located at 1818 Clay Avenue... - August 08, 2019 - LichtensteinRE
An award winning, market leading business venture has come to market for a new owner to take over. - July 31, 2019 - Intelligent Business Transfer
Brand 11 Mirrors Design Hotel secures another title to add to its glittering array of trophies.
LUX Life Magazine has handpicked DEOL Partners’ boutique property as Best Designed Luxury Hotel in Ukraine within the 2019 Global Luxury Hotel & Spa Awards.
LUX Life Magazine is the UK-based digital... - July 26, 2019 - DEOL Partners
Senator Hotels and Apartments’ collection of accolades and prizes keeps growing as the company wins another prestigious international trophy and attracted attention of European media. - July 23, 2019 - DEOL Partners
Brand 11 Mirrors Design Hotel ranks No. 1 among the seven Best hotels in Ukraine’s capital, according to Big 7 Travel. - July 21, 2019 - DEOL Partners
Property Management Company Of The Year. Hotels – this is how DEOL Partners is praised by two reputable organisations – EuropaProperty.com (Central Eastern and Southern Eastern Europe’s leading Commercial Real Estate publisher) and Ukrainian Real Estate Club (URE Club). - July 18, 2019 - DEOL Partners
Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate has announced the sale of three Phoenix-area industrial properties, totaling over 74,000 sq. ft. - July 15, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
An exciting opportunity to acquire a unique and fun business selling wearable animal tails for kids and adults alike, which could be relocated to anywhere in the world. The entrepreneurial business has grown from bedroom into a highly successful profitable venture in the UK with a strong and recognisable brand. A recent Dragons Den success has given the business huge momentum. It is now ready and waiting to expand both domestically and internationally. - July 11, 2019 - Intelligent Business Transfer
For the fifth year running, the 26th World Travel Awards has named 11 Mirrors Design Hotel Ukraine’s Leading Boutique 2019 and has titled Senator Victory Square Ukraine’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2019. - July 11, 2019 - DEOL Partners
Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate facilitated the sale of nearly 20,400 sq. ft. of Mesa office space. - June 17, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
180 Self-Storage manages Envy Self-Storage & RV, which has opened, in Gilbert, AZ. - June 17, 2019 - 180 Self-Storage
28,000-Square-Foot Former Englewood Lighting Outlet Gets Major Rehaul. - June 07, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction
Equity Resources, LLC announces the development of Parc at Pooler Apartments in Pooler, Georgia; Names Pegasus Residential as Management Company - May 17, 2019 - Pegasus Residential
The vision of the Gateway Arts District is taking form with the opening of Studio 3807, located at 3807 Rhode Island Avenue in Brentwood, MD. The Gateway Arts District was founded in 2001 to create an attractive and inclusive community to develop an art space designed to support artists' living and working. The goal of the Gateway Arts District is to promote the arts. Today there are over 500 artists living, working and exhibiting in the state’s largest arts district. - May 17, 2019 - Landex Development
Steve Berghoff and Mark Haslip of Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate received the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation from the CCIM Institute. - April 09, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Elevation Solar, a premier solar and smart energy company, will relocate its headquarters to Chandler, Ariz. - April 02, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Equity Resources, LLC announces the development of Parc at Wesley Chapel Apartments in Tampa, Florida; Names Pegasus Residential as Management Company - March 19, 2019 - Pegasus Residential
Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer of the 17,030 sq. ft. Peoria dental office complex. - March 18, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
DevMar Equities, Inc., a Nevada corporation (OTC: DEVM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Brillati to the Board of Directors. Mr. Brillati is Chief Executive Officer of Salus Group, a benefits consulting, brokerage and administration firm, and the managing partner of Oxford Capital Partners,... - March 12, 2019 - DevMar Equities, Inc.
These four buildings have an outstanding 100% occupancy rate. - March 08, 2019 - LichtensteinRE
This grand opening culminates years of growth and expansion for CrossPurpose and serves as an important milestone for the organization’s unique and important work of abolishing relational, economic, and spiritual poverty through career and community development. - March 08, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction
Raleigh’s largest co-working community, HQ Raleigh, is partnering with LODEN Properties to launch an exciting new co-working and event space at 2409 Crabtree Boulevard off of Capital Boulevard just north of downtown in Gateway Plaza. The new HQ@Gateway location is developing a Main Street Impact Program to engage underserved communities in Raleigh. - March 05, 2019 - LODEN Properties
Scott Nielson, formerly of BioHorizons, will lead Menlo Group’s investment real estate efforts. - March 04, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
LichtensteinRE has been retained on an exclusive basis to sell a three-story walk-up property located at 521-523 South 5th Avenue in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, New York. The asking price is $1,399,999 just reduced from $2,500,000.
This well maintained three-story walk-up frame building contains... - February 26, 2019 - LichtensteinRE
Menlo Group negotiated the sale of 7.8 acres of land, located at 1810 S. Crismon Rd., Mesa, Ariz. - February 26, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Jake has 27 years of construction experience stemming from carpenter through lead superintendent. As a superintendent, he loves the challenge of maintaining a consistent schedule and finds metal building systems to be his favorite type of construction. Some of his past projects include Cherry Creek Middle School in Denver; Fire Stations #3 and #5 in Bartlett, TN; a The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tennessee; and a Dairy Queen in Denver, Colorado. - February 13, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction
La Cortez Energy announces the processing of its FINRA company related action changing its name to “DevMar Equities, Inc.” and the implementation of its new business - real estate acquisition and development of multifamily/mixed-use and hospitality projects in high growth urban locations with a focus in Florida. - February 11, 2019 - DevMar Equities, Inc.
New site offers refreshed look, better functionality and illustrates the company's strategy. - January 26, 2019 - First Capital Advisors
Florida Commercial Brokers Network (FCBN), a 26-year-old commercial real estate network comprised of commercial real estate member firms and affiliates statewide, has chosen its executive committee and officers for 2019.
The officers will be installed at the group’s annual meeting February 8,... - January 08, 2019 - Bennett & Company
Investment is coming back to Puerto Rico - December 31, 2018 - Direct Source Wealth
Direct Source Wealth makes giant strides in 2018. - December 23, 2018 - Direct Source Wealth
Kaizen Development Partners (Kaizen) unveiled plans today for its latest office development project. Located on one of Uptown’s most desirable remaining development sites at the intersection of Olive and Akard Streets, The Link at Uptown will be a 22-story, 300,000 square foot, Class AA office... - November 16, 2018 - Kaizen Development Partners
Menlo Group advisors represented both the tenant and the landlord in the leasing of 25,000 SF of the Glendale medical office complex. - November 13, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Rescuing children from sex trafficking is no easy task. More awareness means less trafficking. Education is the first line of defense. On November 14, 2018, at 12 pm at the Historic Ancestor Square in downtown St. George, Utah, Rose Development will begin the process with Operation Underground Railroad to develop and transform the infamous "Jailhouse" into an information center. - November 08, 2018 - Rose Development
Utah has 46 Opportunity Zones. Rose Development has created a team of experts to assist investors as they place their money in these tax-deferred zones. - November 08, 2018 - Rose Development
Menlo Group has spent the past decade servicing the commercial real estate needs of business owners across Phoenix. - November 05, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Credit Union of Texas secures new lease for its headquarters at One Bethany East in Allen, Texas. - October 26, 2018 - Kaizen Development Partners
Snyder Building Construction is excited to announce the hire of David Torres, their newest project manager. His hire strengthens the company’s commercial project management team for restaurant, retail, office, and historic tenant improvement sectors.
“David’s industry experience is... - October 19, 2018 - Snyder Building Construction
Horizontal living is a new niche in the multifamily housing real estate niche and Arizona's Christopher Todd Communities is now opening its second such community, with more in the pipeline. - October 18, 2018 - Christopher Todd Communities
James and Marta Batmasian, owners of Investments Limited, today announced that the James H and Marta T Batmasian Family Foundation will be donating to recovery and relief efforts for those in the Gulf Coast region who were significantly affected by devastating Hurricane Michael.
Hurricane Michael made... - October 11, 2018 - Investments Limited
Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate has announced the sale of two office buildings. - October 11, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate has successfully negotiated the lease of a 40,000 sq. ft. space in Chandler. - October 02, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Brennan Rovelli and Maggie Kuta join the staff at Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate. - September 26, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Jason Triano joins Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate as the team's newest Vice President. - September 20, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate