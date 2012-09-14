PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes Grand Opening Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Grand Opening Celebration of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St. John’s County, FL. - November 26, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Snyder Building Construction Named Winner of BBB Torch Award for Ethics in the Small Business Category Snyder Building Construction was named winner of the prestigious 2019 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Ethics in the Small Business category. Hosted annually, the awards honor companies who demonstrate high level of personal character and ensure that their organization’s practices meet... - October 29, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction

Westwood Nonprofits Re:Vision and RISE Westwood Reopen Building After Extensive Renovation Snyder Building Construction is excited to announce the completion of Re:Vision’s $1.3M tenant improvement project, a renovation effort that joined two separate buildings into one cohesive 6,300 square-foot space. Partially funded by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority along with foundations... - October 16, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction

New Caribbean Highlight - Cap El Limon Experience - Pure Nature and Passion for Hospitality Samana, Dominican Republic – September 2019 - the most popular travel destination in the Caribbean is about to add another star concept to their portfolio, with the official opening on September 20, 2019 of the stunning Cap el Limón Sanctuary in Samaná, Dominican Republic. - September 23, 2019 - Cap el Limon

Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential Announce the Opening of Parc at Pooler Apartment Homes in Pooler, GA Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential have opened Parc at Pooler, a Class-A Apartment Community in Pooler, GA. Pegasus Residential was selected as the management company for Parc at Pooler. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 21, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Opening of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St John’s County, FL Falcone and Associates and Equity Resources, LLC have opened Sentosa Beachwalk, a Class-A Apartment Community in St John’s County, FL. Pegasus Residential has been selected as the management company for Sentosa Beachwalk. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 14, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

LichtensteinRE.com Retained as Exclusive Broker to Sell Two Building Portfolio in the Bronx, NY for $14,020,000. LichtensteinRE.com has been retained on an exclusive basis to sell a two building portfolio with 46 apartments in The Bronx. The asking price is $14,020,000. This portfolio consists of two residential properties, one around the corner of each other. One is an elevator building located at 1818 Clay Avenue... - August 08, 2019 - LichtensteinRE

Innovative Technology Product Company Now Up for Sale with Intelligent Business Transfer An award winning, market leading business venture has come to market for a new owner to take over. - July 31, 2019 - Intelligent Business Transfer

Ukraine's Best Design Luxury Hotel — 11 Mirrors Brand 11 Mirrors Design Hotel secures another title to add to its glittering array of trophies. LUX Life Magazine has handpicked DEOL Partners’ boutique property as Best Designed Luxury Hotel in Ukraine within the 2019 Global Luxury Hotel & Spa Awards. LUX Life Magazine is the UK-based digital... - July 26, 2019 - DEOL Partners

Ukraine’s Most Outstanding Serviced Apartments Managed by DEOL Partners Senator Hotels and Apartments’ collection of accolades and prizes keeps growing as the company wins another prestigious international trophy and attracted attention of European media. - July 23, 2019 - DEOL Partners

11 Mirrors Design Hotel is Kyiv's Best Hotel Brand 11 Mirrors Design Hotel ranks No. 1 among the seven Best hotels in Ukraine’s capital, according to Big 7 Travel. - July 21, 2019 - DEOL Partners

Management Company Of The Year ̶ DEOL Partners Property Management Company Of The Year. Hotels – this is how DEOL Partners is praised by two reputable organisations – EuropaProperty.com (Central Eastern and Southern Eastern Europe’s leading Commercial Real Estate publisher) and Ukrainian Real Estate Club (URE Club). - July 18, 2019 - DEOL Partners

Menlo Group Sells Three Industrial Properties Worth $6M Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate has announced the sale of three Phoenix-area industrial properties, totaling over 74,000 sq. ft. - July 15, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Dragons’ Den Success Comes to Open Market with Intelligent Business Transfer An exciting opportunity to acquire a unique and fun business selling wearable animal tails for kids and adults alike, which could be relocated to anywhere in the world. The entrepreneurial business has grown from bedroom into a highly successful profitable venture in the UK with a strong and recognisable brand. A recent Dragons Den success has given the business huge momentum. It is now ready and waiting to expand both domestically and internationally. - July 11, 2019 - Intelligent Business Transfer

World Travel Awards Names 11 Mirrors and Senator Ukraine's Top Hotels For the fifth year running, the 26th World Travel Awards has named 11 Mirrors Design Hotel Ukraine’s Leading Boutique 2019 and has titled Senator Victory Square Ukraine’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2019. - July 11, 2019 - DEOL Partners

Mesa Office Building Sells to Two Owners for $3.57M Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate facilitated the sale of nearly 20,400 sq. ft. of Mesa office space. - June 17, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Envy Self-Storage & RV Opens Store in Gilbert, Arizona 180 Self-Storage manages Envy Self-Storage & RV, which has opened, in Gilbert, AZ. - June 17, 2019 - 180 Self-Storage

Snyder Building Construction Completes $1.8M Adaptive Reuse Project 28,000-Square-Foot Former Englewood Lighting Outlet Gets Major Rehaul. - June 07, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction

Equity Resources, LLC Announces the Development of Parc at Pooler Apartments Equity Resources, LLC announces the development of Parc at Pooler Apartments in Pooler, Georgia; Names Pegasus Residential as Management Company - May 17, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Bringing Together Arts and Community Development; Landex Balances Development, Growth and the Arts The vision of the Gateway Arts District is taking form with the opening of Studio 3807, located at 3807 Rhode Island Avenue in Brentwood, MD. The Gateway Arts District was founded in 2001 to create an attractive and inclusive community to develop an art space designed to support artists' living and working. The goal of the Gateway Arts District is to promote the arts. Today there are over 500 artists living, working and exhibiting in the state’s largest arts district. - May 17, 2019 - Landex Development

Two Menlo Group Advisors Earn CCIM Designation Steve Berghoff and Mark Haslip of Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate received the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation from the CCIM Institute. - April 09, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Menlo Group Negotiates Lease for Elevation Solar Elevation Solar, a premier solar and smart energy company, will relocate its headquarters to Chandler, Ariz. - April 02, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Parc at Wesley Chapel Apartment Homes Equity Resources, LLC announces the development of Parc at Wesley Chapel Apartments in Tampa, Florida; Names Pegasus Residential as Management Company - March 19, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Deer Valley Dental Village Sells for $5.6M Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer of the 17,030 sq. ft. Peoria dental office complex. - March 18, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

DevMar Equities, Inc. (OTC: DEVM) Announces Appointment of Michael Brillati to the Board of Directors DevMar Equities, Inc., a Nevada corporation (OTC: DEVM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Brillati to the Board of Directors. Mr. Brillati is Chief Executive Officer of Salus Group, a benefits consulting, brokerage and administration firm, and the managing partner of Oxford Capital Partners,... - March 12, 2019 - DevMar Equities, Inc.

CrossPurpose Celebrates Grand Opening of New Community and Career Center This grand opening culminates years of growth and expansion for CrossPurpose and serves as an important milestone for the organization’s unique and important work of abolishing relational, economic, and spiritual poverty through career and community development. - March 08, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction

HQ Raleigh and LODEN Properties to Deliver a New 21,000 Square Foot Co-Working and Event Space in Gateway Plaza Near Downtown Raleigh Raleigh’s largest co-working community, HQ Raleigh, is partnering with LODEN Properties to launch an exciting new co-working and event space at 2409 Crabtree Boulevard off of Capital Boulevard just north of downtown in Gateway Plaza. The new HQ@Gateway location is developing a Main Street Impact Program to engage underserved communities in Raleigh. - March 05, 2019 - LODEN Properties

Dental Sales Director Joins Menlo Group Scott Nielson, formerly of BioHorizons, will lead Menlo Group’s investment real estate efforts. - March 04, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

LichtensteinRE Retained as Exclusive Broker to Sell Building in Mount Vernon, Westchester County NY LichtensteinRE has been retained on an exclusive basis to sell a three-story walk-up property located at 521-523 South 5th Avenue in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, New York. The asking price is $1,399,999 just reduced from $2,500,000. This well maintained three-story walk-up frame building contains... - February 26, 2019 - LichtensteinRE

Menlo Group Sells Mesa Land for $3.6M Menlo Group negotiated the sale of 7.8 acres of land, located at 1810 S. Crismon Rd., Mesa, Ariz. - February 26, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Meet Superintendent Jake Dyck Jake has 27 years of construction experience stemming from carpenter through lead superintendent. As a superintendent, he loves the challenge of maintaining a consistent schedule and finds metal building systems to be his favorite type of construction. Some of his past projects include Cherry Creek Middle School in Denver; Fire Stations #3 and #5 in Bartlett, TN; a The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tennessee; and a Dairy Queen in Denver, Colorado. - February 13, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction

La Cortez Energy Announces FINRA Company Related Action, Changing Name to DevMar Equities, Inc. La Cortez Energy announces the processing of its FINRA company related action changing its name to “DevMar Equities, Inc.” and the implementation of its new business - real estate acquisition and development of multifamily/mixed-use and hospitality projects in high growth urban locations with a focus in Florida. - February 11, 2019 - DevMar Equities, Inc.

First Capital Advisors Revamps Website New site offers refreshed look, better functionality and illustrates the company's strategy. - January 26, 2019 - First Capital Advisors

Florida Commercial Brokers Network Announces New Officers for 2019 and 26th Anniversary Florida Commercial Brokers Network (FCBN), a 26-year-old commercial real estate network comprised of commercial real estate member firms and affiliates statewide, has chosen its executive committee and officers for 2019. The officers will be installed at the group’s annual meeting February 8,... - January 08, 2019 - Bennett & Company

Puerto Rico Based Real Estate Firm Begins to Ramp Up Investment is coming back to Puerto Rico - December 31, 2018 - Direct Source Wealth

Kaizen Development Partners Announces the Link at Uptown Kaizen Development Partners (Kaizen) unveiled plans today for its latest office development project. Located on one of Uptown’s most desirable remaining development sites at the intersection of Olive and Akard Streets, The Link at Uptown will be a 22-story, 300,000 square foot, Class AA office... - November 16, 2018 - Kaizen Development Partners

Menlo Group Announces Lease of Arrowhead Professional Medical Plaza Menlo Group advisors represented both the tenant and the landlord in the leasing of 25,000 SF of the Glendale medical office complex. - November 13, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Operation Underground Railroad & Rose Development Rescuing children from sex trafficking is no easy task. More awareness means less trafficking. Education is the first line of defense. On November 14, 2018, at 12 pm at the Historic Ancestor Square in downtown St. George, Utah, Rose Development will begin the process with Operation Underground Railroad to develop and transform the infamous "Jailhouse" into an information center. - November 08, 2018 - Rose Development

Rose Development Creates Team of Opportunity Zone Experts in Utah Utah has 46 Opportunity Zones. Rose Development has created a team of experts to assist investors as they place their money in these tax-deferred zones. - November 08, 2018 - Rose Development

Menlo Group CRE Celebrates 10 Years in Business Menlo Group has spent the past decade servicing the commercial real estate needs of business owners across Phoenix. - November 05, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Financial Services Firm Relocating Its Headquarters to Allen Credit Union of Texas secures new lease for its headquarters at One Bethany East in Allen, Texas. - October 26, 2018 - Kaizen Development Partners

David Torres Joins Snyder Building Construction as Project Manager Snyder Building Construction is excited to announce the hire of David Torres, their newest project manager. His hire strengthens the company’s commercial project management team for restaurant, retail, office, and historic tenant improvement sectors. “David’s industry experience is... - October 19, 2018 - Snyder Building Construction

Christopher Todd Communities Opens Its Second Innovative Rental Community - in Tolleson, AZ Horizontal living is a new niche in the multifamily housing real estate niche and Arizona's Christopher Todd Communities is now opening its second such community, with more in the pipeline. - October 18, 2018 - Christopher Todd Communities

Batmasian Family Foundation to Donate to Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts James and Marta Batmasian, owners of Investments Limited, today announced that the James H and Marta T Batmasian Family Foundation will be donating to recovery and relief efforts for those in the Gulf Coast region who were significantly affected by devastating Hurricane Michael. Hurricane Michael made... - October 11, 2018 - Investments Limited

Menlo Group Negotiates Sale of Tempe Office Space for $4.1M Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate has announced the sale of two office buildings. - October 11, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Menlo Group Arranges Lease for Offerpad Headquarters Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate has successfully negotiated the lease of a 40,000 sq. ft. space in Chandler. - October 02, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Menlo Group Gains Two New Team Members Brennan Rovelli and Maggie Kuta join the staff at Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate. - September 26, 2018 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate