Recent Headlines
Store Here Self Storage Offers Up to Two Months Free to Menasha-Area Residents Affected by July 27 Tornado
Relief Offer Available Through August 15 for Storm-Impacted Customers Needing a Place for Their Belongings - July 28, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
PropertyRadar Adds For-Sale-By-Owner (FSBO) Data to Help Real Estate Pros Reach Sellers Directly
PropertyRadar now pulls daily For Sale By Owner listings directly into its platform, matched to owner, equity, and debt data agents already use. Each record carries listing detail, source URL, price history, and full owner context. New: Property FSBO Flag, FSBO criteria in Radar AI, Pre-Movers QuickList with FSBO + MLS. CEO Mark Hockridge: agents who win FSBO respect the seller’s choice and show up as a resource. Live now, 5-day free trial. - June 10, 2026 - PropertyRadar, Inc
PropertyRadar Releases AI Discover, Turning Natural-Language Questions into Targeted Property Lists
PropertyRadar launched Radar AI, an AI-first redesign of property search across 150M+ records. Users describe what they want in plain English — “absentee single-family in Fresno, 40% equity, recent NOD” — and Radar AI builds a live list, refining as they layer on follow-up prompts. CEO Mark Hockridge: shift cuts insight-to-list time from minutes to seconds. Live now, 5-day free trial. - June 03, 2026 - PropertyRadar, Inc
Store Here Self Storage Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Menasha, Wisconsin
Area’s Only All-Temperature-Controlled Storage Facility Now Open with Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 29, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Nogales Self Storage Supports and Expands Cross-Border Business with Package Acceptance, Mailbox Service, and Bilingual Onsite Support
Part of the Store Here Family of Self Storage Facilities, the Nogales, AZ, Location, Now Offers FedEx and UPS Package Acceptance, USPS Mailboxes, U‑Haul Truck Rentals, 24/7 Package Access, and Limited‑Time Move‑In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 23, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Store Here Self Storage to Celebrate Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Carlisle, PA
Community Invited to Tour New Facility, Enjoy Snacks, and Take Advantage of Exclusive Rental Discounts on May 21. - May 17, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Store Here Self Storage Awarded Management of Albany, Georgia Storage Facility
Newly Staffed Albany Location at 1636 Philema Rd Brings a Professional Onsite Manager, Live Camera Monitoring, RV and Boat Parking, Retail Spaces, and Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free - May 08, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida Rebrand as American GroundPro
Unified brand reflects expanded capabilities, national vision, and commitment to professional-grade solutions and service. - February 04, 2026 - American GroundPro
Blackdove Presents “Code and Canvas: The Digital Art Genome” at CONTEXT Art Miami 2025
During Miami Art Week 2025 (December 2–7), Blackdove will present Code and Canvas: The Digital Art Genome, an exhibition that celebrates the world’s premier digital artists and the new ways people experience art in the digital age. The showcase unites art, technology, and emotion, transforming every screen into a living canvas. - November 07, 2025 - Blackdove
Store Here Self Storage Purchases Snoqualmie Ridge Self Storage
Store Here Self Storage, a leading national operator in the self storage industry, is proud to announce the acquisition of Snoqualmie Ridge Self Storage, in partnership with a fund managed by Westport Capital Partners. - September 17, 2025 - Store Here Self Storage
Blue Peak Realty Closes 4 Unit Apartment Sale
WC Equity Group, a real estate investment services firm, announces the sale of a 4-Unit apartment complex in Clearwater, FL. Blue Peak Realty serves as the property management and brokerage division under the real estate services firm. "The seller requested a swift & private transaction... - August 17, 2025 - WC Equity Group
Blue Peak Realty Closes 36 Unit Apartment Sale
WC Equity Group, a real estate investment services firm, announces the sale of a 36-Unit apartment complex in St. Petersburg, FL. The brokerage has also been hired to facilitate renovations and leasing thru its enhanced operation and expansion of the property management division. Blue Peak Realty... - August 10, 2025 - WC Equity Group
Dalwadi Hospitality Management Promotes New Vice President of Operations
Dalwadi Hospitality Management Promotes Hospitality Industry Leader Tonyia Felts to Vice President of Operations Dalwadi Hospitality Management, a premier hotel management company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tonyia Felts from Director of Operations to Vice President of Operations. In... - April 12, 2025 - Dalwadi Hospitality Management LLC
ONELIFE Senior Living Acquires and Takes Over Management of The Vineyard at Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, California
ONELIFE Senior Living, a developer and operator of senior housing, is proud to announce it has assumed ownership and management of The Vineyard at Fountaingrove, a memory care community in Santa Rosa, California. The Vineyard, Onelife’s fifth California community, officially joined its growing portfolio on March 1, 2025, as the family-owned company responds to the state’s increasing need for Alzheimer’s and dementia care. - April 09, 2025 - ONELIFE Senior Living
ONELIFE Senior Living Expands California Portfolio with Acquisition of The Woodlake Senior Living
ONELIFE Senior Living, a developer and operator of senior housing, is proud to announce the acquisition of The Woodlake, a 137-unit assisted living and memory care community in Sacramento, California. The Woodlake Senior Living, a vibrant community, officially became part of ONELIFE’s growing portfolio on December 16, 2024. - February 08, 2025 - ONELIFE Senior Living
Rajesh (Raj) B. Shah Joins CR&T Board of Directors to Advance Cancer Research and Treatment
The Cancer Research & Treatment Fund, Inc. (CR&T) proudly announces the appointment of Rajesh (Raj) B. Shah to its esteemed Board of Directors. Raj brings a wealth of experience and passion to CR&T’s mission of advancing the fight against cancer. His appointment reinforces the... - January 29, 2025 - The Cancer Research & Treatment Fund, Inc.
ClearPower Selected as a 2024 Product of the Year by Architectural Record
Stellaris Corporation, the leading manufacturer of electricity-generating inserts for insulated glass windows, announced today that it has been selected as an Editor's Pick, 2024 Products of the Year by Architectural Record Magazine. Stellaris's ClearPower insert is the only transparent... - December 11, 2024 - Stellaris Corporation
Palm Cove Golf Unveils Exclusive Transformation: A New Era of Boutique Private Golf Begins
Palm Cove Golf announces its transformation into a boutique private golf destination. Featuring a fully redesigned course, exclusive amenities, and elevated dining experiences, the club combines modern luxury with its rich legacy. Limited memberships offer personalized service, unhurried play, and a welcoming community. A new chapter in South Florida golf begins at Palm Cove. - December 03, 2024 - Palm Cove Golf
Award-Winning Cleantech Startup Joins Cummings Properties' Woburn, MA Innovation Cluster
Active Surfaces, an early-stage solar technology company, expanded from Greentown Labs' cleantech incubator in Somerville, MA to a dedicated R&D facility in Cummings Properties' Woburn, MA innovation cluster. - October 05, 2024 - Cummings Properties
Parking Management Services of America (PMSA) Reports Year-Over-Year Growth and Raises 2025 Sales Guidance
Valet Parking Leader Sees Sustained Post-Pandemic Success. - September 12, 2024 - Parking Management Services of America
Trader Joe’s Opens New Location at Shayden Summit in Reno, NV
Rhino Investments Group is thrilled to announce the recent grand opening of Trader Joe’s at Shayden Summit, a premier shopping center in Reno, Nevada. The new store marks an exciting addition to the Shayden Summit community, offering residents and visitors alike access to Trader Joe’s unique selection of affordable, high-quality groceries. - September 11, 2024 - Rhino Investments Group
Rhino Investments Group Acquires Marysville Town Center
Rhino Investments Group, a leading Commercial Real Estate Firm specializing in value-add investments, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Marysville Town Center, located at 105 Marysville Mall Way, Marysville, WA 98270. Marysville Town Center is a premier retail destination in the region,... - August 23, 2024 - Rhino Investments Group
Rhino Investments Group Acquires Zecca Plaza in Gallup, NM
Rhino Investments Group, a leading commercial real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Zecca Plaza, a premier retail property located in Gallup, New Mexico. This strategic purchase underscores Rhino Investments Group's commitment to expanding its portfolio with... - July 19, 2024 - Rhino Investments Group
Rhino Investments Group Acquires Grants Pass Shopping Center
Rhino Investments Group, a leading Commercial Real Estate Firm specializing in value-add investments, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Grants Pass Shopping Center, located at 820-1160 NE D St., Grants Pass, OR 97526. - July 11, 2024 - Rhino Investments Group
Rhino Investments Group Announces Sale of Prime Retail Property in Madera, CA
Rhino Investments Group, a leading commercial real estate investment firm, is thrilled to announce the successful sale of a prime retail property located at 1105 Country Club Drive, Madera, CA. The property, a 3,000 square-foot single-tenant building leased to STIIIZY, a well-known cannabis retailer. - July 05, 2024 - Rhino Investments Group
Clear Investment Group Transforms Distressed Multifamily Assets Into Renewed Living Spaces in DeKalb, IL
Clear Investment Group proudly announces the successful acquisition and transformation of distressed multifamily assets in DeKalb, IL. The restoration of the Terraces at DeKalb apartments marks the company's commitment to revitalizing communities and enhancing residential workforce... - June 12, 2024 - Clear Investment Group
The Gorden Companies Announces Sale of Lakeside Boat & RV Storage in Lake Havasu City, AZ
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Companies/Keller Williams East Valley has arranged the sale of Lakeside Boat & RV Storage in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold May 15, 2024 for $5,300,000. The property spans 2.83 acres, 64,040 rentable sf and provides 128 spaces of self-storage. - May 18, 2024 - The Gorden Group
The Gorden Companies Announces Sale of Sedona Self Storage in Sedona
Jeff Gorden of Keller Williams Commercial has arranged the sale of Sedona Self Storage in Sedona, AZ. The self-storage facility sold May 7, 2024 for $1,150,000. The property spans 9,062 in existing RSF and provides 93 existing spaces of self-storage. Jeff Gorden represented the Seller of the... - May 12, 2024 - The Gorden Group
Gorden Group of Keller Williams East Valley Arranges the Sale of Rim260 Storage
Donnie Dodson of Keller Williams East Valley has arranged the sale of Rim260 Storage in Star Valley, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold March 6, 2024, for $1,200,000. The property spans 1.37 acres, 20,709 rentable sf and provides 44 spaces of self-storage and 39 RV parking spaces. Donnie... - March 10, 2024 - The Gorden Group
PNK Group Building Assembly Set Received Its First Certifications in the United States
After five years of development in collaboration with leading U.S. structural designers, the products were successfully tested at the University of Nebraska. - January 19, 2024 - PNK Group
Prevarian Companies and Voyages Start Construction on the First New Behavioral Health Hospital in Dallas in 40 Years
The Prevarian Companies, a Dallas-based healthcare real estate developer, has started construction on a state-of-the-art 72-bed hospital with Voyages Behavioral Health, an affiliate of national healthcare provider PAM Health. Addressing a lack of services in the market area, Voyages Behavioral Health of Dallas will improve access to inpatient acute psychiatric services for adolescents, adults, and older adult patients while supporting surrounding acute care hospitals. - January 15, 2024 - Prevarian Companies
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Companies Arranges the Sale of Valley Mini Storage
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Companies/Keller Williams East Valley has arranged the sale of Valley Mini Storage in Phoenix, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold December 6, 2023 for $11,100,000. The property spans 1.14 acres, 61,300 rentable sf and provides 770 spaces of self-storage. Jeff Gorden... - January 01, 2024 - The Gorden Group
Jeff Gorden of the Gorden Companies Arranges the Sale of Ourspace Storage
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The Gorden Group Closed the Sale of Guardall Self Storage in Kingman, AZ
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Companies has arranged the sale of GuardAll Self Storage in Kingman, AZ. The self-storage facility sold September 18, 2023 for $6,500,000. The property spans 1.3 acres and provides 409 spaces of self-storage. Jeff Gorden represented the Seller. Jeff Gorden shared the... - October 12, 2023 - The Gorden Group
Commerce Park West now operational with the completion of Building 1 in Dardenne Prairie, MO
Located on I-64's Technology Corridor, Commerce Park West (CPW) is now operational with the completion of Building 1. CPW offers an optimal distribution hub with the aesthetics of a global HQ. The recently completed first building spans 106,400 square feet with 28' clear heights. Positioned at Weldon Spring Rd and Technology Drive, CPW promises to be the gold standard for businesses seeking both form and function - October 05, 2023 - Anderson Capital
Menlo Group Co-Founder Releases New Book to Help Childcare Center Owners
"Childcare Center Success: How to Maximize Profits and Minimize Mistakes" by Grafton Milne, SIOR, CCIM, provides tips for starting and running a successful childcare center and is now available on Amazon. - May 12, 2023 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Quattro Development Buys Commercial Site in Goodyear, AZ
Quattro Development buys a 1.61 acre commercial site in Goodyear, AZ and fully leases the available 14,598 sf to tenant Guidepost Montessori. - April 27, 2023 - Quattro Development
Quattro Development Sells Multi-Tenant Development in Statesville, NC
Quattro Development sells a 1.45 acre site with a new 7,512 sf building sold for $4.6 million in Statesville, NC. - April 26, 2023 - Quattro Development
Copper Tree, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Frank Lloyd Wright's Historic Price Tower Skyscraper
Copper Tree, Inc. is pleased to announce, along with the support and trust of the entire Board of Directors and the Members of the Price Tower Arts Center (PTAC), their organization has acquired the historic Price Tower in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Frank Lloyd Wright's only realized skyscraper. - March 21, 2023 - Copper Tree Inc.
The Gorden Companies Announces Sale of Foothill Mini Storage in Boulder City, NV
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Companies has arranged the sale of Foothill Mini Storage in Boulder City, Nevada. The self-storage facility sold February 22, 2023 for $2,900,000. The property spans 1.2 acres and provides 218 spaces of self-storage. Jeff Gorden represented the Seller. Jeff Gorden shared... - March 11, 2023 - The Gorden Group
Quattro Development Buys Car Wash Site in Bradenton, FL
The 1.69 acre site with an 4,400 sf building sold is leased to Mammoth Car Wash. - March 08, 2023 - Quattro Development
Quattro Development Converts Brewery to a School - Sells Site for $7.7 Million
Quattro Development announced today the recent sale of a commercial development in Purcellville, VA. The 1.23 acre property is located at 130 E Main Street. The entire 7,679 square foot building is leased to Guidepost Montessori, the leading network of schools dedicated to Montessori... - February 20, 2023 - Quattro Development
Marcus & Millichap Names Its Newest Senior Vice President of Investments, Jim Shiebler, CCIM, CEC
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, has promoted Jim Shiebler, CCIM, CEC to Senior Vice President of Investments. Formally First Vice President of Investments, Shiebler... - February 16, 2023 - Marcus Millichap
KE Law Group Announces Name Change to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC
KE Law Group, PLLC, with its practice focused in the areas of public finance, establishment and representation of special districts, local government law and construction law matters announced today that it has changed its name to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC. The new name reflects the personal commitment the founders and firm have to each other and to providing clients with efficient, responsive and business-minded strategic thinking in its legal counsel. - February 06, 2023 - Kilinski Van Wyk PLLC
Quattro Development Sells Lynwood, WA Redevelopment Site
Quattro Development announced today the recent sale of a commercial development in Lynwood, WA. The 1.1 acre property is located at 5421 196th St SW. The entire 11,204 square foot building is leased to Guidepost Montessori, the leading network of schools dedicated to Montessori education. The... - February 05, 2023 - Quattro Development
The Gorden Group Promotes Donnie Dodson to Real Estate Associate
The Gorden Group is delighted to announce that Donnie Dodson has been promoted to an Associate on the self storage team. - January 25, 2023 - The Gorden Group
25N Coworking to Open Sixth "Workplace-as-a-Service" Location in Rolling Meadows, IL in January 2023
25N Coworking is opening its seventh location in Rolling Meadows, IL on January 1. This will be 25N’s fourth location in the Chicago suburbs. The coworking brand has designed and operated productive and collaborative flex offices since 2014. 25N Coworking serves individual professionals, small teams, and enterprise corporations. - December 23, 2022 - 25N Coworking
Valbridge Property Advisors Brings Together Southern California, Nevada Commercial Appraisal Offices Under New Leadership
Valbridge Property Advisors, the largest independent commercial property valuation and advisory services firm in the United States, announced the consolidation of two major regions today under the leadership of Matthew Lubawy, MAI, CVA. The Los Angeles-Inland Empire practice, led since 2013 by Calvin Cummings, MAI, will join Lubawy's existing offices in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada, unifying two well-established, highly respected commercial appraisal firms. - December 14, 2022 - Valbridge Property Advisors
Aerospace Fabrication & Materials, LLC Celebrated Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Building Addition
Aerospace Fabrication to construct new building addition in Farmington, Minnesota and kicked off the construction project with a groundbreaking ceremony on November 2, 2022, with many key community members to help celebrate the occasion. - November 03, 2022 - APPRO Development & CERRON Properties
The Gorden Group Announces Sale of Buckeye RV & Boat Storage in Phoenix MSA
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group arranges the sale of Buckeye RV & Boat Storage. - October 18, 2022 - The Gorden Group