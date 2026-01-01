Business Directory>Real Estate & Construction>Real Estate>Real Estate Agents & Brokers>

Real Estate Agents & Brokers

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

FranchiseBusinessBroker.com

FranchiseBusinessBroker.com

Buy or Sell a Franchise Business. We are a Business Brokerage, Mergers and Acquisitions firm, with affiliates throughout the United States. Our sole purpose is to represent buyers and sellers in the...

Kelly Sonner, Real Estate Agent

Kelly Sonner, Real Estate Agent

With a diverse background spanning over a decade, Kelly brings a unique blend of skills and experiences to the real estate world. Formerly in the apparel industry for 7 years, she honed her sales...

Lisa Kraner, Manhattan Living Realty

Lisa Kraner, Manhattan Living Realty

Lisa Kraner makes finding a new home, office or investment property a stress-free experience for busy people. By her knowledge of the market and access to every listing through MLR’s extensive...

Manheim Realty

Manheim Realty

Manheim Realty, Inc. is a full service Real Estate Brokerage, Business Brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions firm. Our unrivaled breadth of services creates market knowledge that enables us to seize...

The Campins Company

The Campins Company

It's all about ... Passion! The Campins Company is a boutique real estate brokerage firm which caters to the high-end and luxury real estate markets. We also specialize in the representation of...

Gold Company Profiles

APPRO Development & CERRON Properties

APPRO Development & CERRON Properties

Together, APPRO and CERRON provide a full menu of services to develop, design, build, buy, lease or sell your commercial or industrial space. We work together to meet all of your commercial building...

Calvary Realty Inc.

Calvary Realty Inc.

Calvary Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage, specializing in the sale of Self-Storage facilities nationwide. Our team provides procurement, exchange, management, and consulting services.

DealPoint Merrill

DealPoint Merrill

About DealPoint Merrill: Headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in Nevada, Ohio, and New York, DealPoint Merrill specializes in value-added real estate opportunities and sponsors real...

Nationwide Real Estate

Nationwide Real Estate

About Nationwide Real Estate Nationwide Real Estate is a privately-held company focused on the acquisition of Real Estate Assets Nationwide. The company is focused on select acquisitions, investments...

ResBex

ResBex

Resbex.com a new real estate platform,

Siam Real Estate

Siam Real Estate

Welcome to Siam Real Estate, Thailand Real estate agents, property brokers, and consultants, covering Phuket Real Estate/Bangkok Real Estate/Pattaya Real Estate/Hua Hin Real Estate, Thailand Siam...

Weclose

Weclose

Weclose is a legal service dedicated to simplifying residential real estate closings across Ontario, Canada. Offering fixed-rate pricing, digital tools, and professional legal guidance, Weclose...

Company Profiles

8z Real Estate

8z Real Estate

We’re a different kind of real estate company. We’re a real estate firm that believes our job is to “tell it like it is.” 8z empowers you with powerful online tools and...

907Homes - Keller Williams Realty Alaska Group

907Homes - Keller Williams Realty Alaska Group

Our company's goal is to provide Buyers, Sellers and Investors with the easiest and most stress-free real estate transactions possible. From Lenders to Title Officers, we team with the very best in...

Albania Property Group

Albania Property Group

Albania Property Group is number one real estate in Albania that is specialized with property market along the coast of Albania, as well as self-catering holiday rentals throughout...

Allen Mortgage & Real Estate Group

Allen Mortgage & Real Estate Group

The Allen Mortgage & Real Estate Group is a Minnesota Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lending Company serving Minnesota & Western Wisconsin since 1986. We provide mortgage and mortgage refinancing...

Alterna Home Solutions

Alterna Home Solutions

Cathy Rosebaugh, President of Alterna Home Solutions and Certified Senior Advisor (CSA), has nearly 20 years of experience in real estate and a lifetime of interest in assisting the post-career...

American West Homes

American West Homes

As one of the nation’s most successful privately owned homebuilders, American West has been providing homes for the families of Southern Nevada since 1984. From innovative design and superior...

Arizona Real Estate Investors Association

Arizona Real Estate Investors Association

AZREIA - Arizona Real Estate Investors Association is a full-time association for the real estate investor that provides its members the education, training, support, and networking opportunities...

Asia Pacific Investment Partners

Asia Pacific Investment Partners

Asia Pacific Investment Partners is an investment and advisory firm based in Hong Kong. It acts an as advisor to various government and non-government investment related...

Assist 2 Sell - Premier Realty

Assist 2 Sell - Premier Realty

Assist 2 Sell is a national discount real estate brokerage firm, selling homes through out US and Canada through its locally licensed real estate brokers by charging only a flat fee.

Assist-2-Sell

Assist-2-Sell

Based in Reno, Nev., Assist-2-Sell was founded by Mary LaMeres-Pomin and Lyle Martin in 1987. Assist-2-Sell, “North America’s Leading Discount Real Estate Company,” has opened more...

Aventura-RealEstate.info

Aventura-RealEstate.info

#1 Source for Aventura Real Estate, Florida. View the latest condos and homes in Aventura, Florida. Receive free reports, tutorials, virtual tours, money saving techniques and expert advice.

Ballen Brands

Ballen Brands

The Ballen Group is an award winning Summerlin Las Vegas real estate team serving the Las Vegas Valley. Located at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas Summerlin, The Ballen Group ranks in the top 1% of...

Bellhouse Realty

Bellhouse Realty

We are a real estate brokerage company located in Elmont, New York.

Beyond Value, Inc.

Beyond Value, Inc.

Zonability customers gain competitive advantages by instantly discovering a parcel's development and use potential. What could be beyond what you see!

Big Apple Co-Op's and Condos For Sale By Owners In NYC

Big Apple Co-Op's and Condos For Sale By Owners In NYC

Online Real Estate Property sales. Flat Fee less than1%.

Blue View Real Estate

Blue View Real Estate

Our company is located in Turkey Kusadasi. We are selling different type of properties. houses villas lands apartments off plan projects vs. you can choice best properties for you with our inspection...

Bulgaria Central Properties

Bulgaria Central Properties

BCP is an estate agency based in Bulgaria, which aims to help foreigners find the property they are looking for and settle in Bulgaria. We offer top class service at low cost.

BuySellTurkey.com

BuySellTurkey.com

The BuySellTurkey.com concept is very simple. We allow FREE advertising for agents and owners (FSBO) throughout South West Turkey. With strict quality control and a database of hundreds of...

Caesar & Eileen Parisi

Caesar & Eileen Parisi

Your Number One Source For Boca Raton Real Estate. Whether looking to buy or sell in the Boca Raton area, give us a call. We've made the Boca Raton area home for ourselves and for many satisfied...

Caribbean Real-Estate Margarita

Caribbean Real-Estate Margarita

Caribbean Real-Estate Margarita MPP C.A. offers best choices on realestate on Margarita Island, apartments, penthouses, houses, townhouses, plots or lots on Margarita Island to build your drean on.

Carolina Forestry, Inc.

Carolina Forestry, Inc.

Carolina Forestry is a real estate brokerage and consulting forestry company located in Raleigh, NC.  Carolina Forestry sells rural land, including farms, timberland, hunting land and...

Century 21 Gold Coast Realty

Century 21 Gold Coast Realty

Century 21 Gold Coast Realty is a part of the largest most progressive real estate organization in the world with 6,600 offices across 30 countries. This creates a worldwide network with which we can...

chepstowvillas.com

chepstowvillas.com

We are independant property agents on the Costa Blanca in Spain. We specialise in finding property to suit the individual. You will get what you want, not what agents think you should have. We care...

Christine Kleinhansel - Coldwell Banker Affiliate

Christine Kleinhansel - Coldwell Banker Affiliate

This is a coldwell banker agent referrall and extensive service for local and distant properties. A special administrative service to help people with dual agent requests and special real estate...

Clark Group

Clark Group

Orange County real estate professionals. The Bruce Clark Group represents both buyers and sellers of residential, income, investment and commercial property. Apartment buildings, income property,...

Clayton Nash Real Estate

Clayton Nash Real Estate

About Clayton Nash Real Estate Clayton Nash Real Estate, based in Scottsdale, AZ, is a full service real estate brokerage built for what's happening now in real estate. Our agents have expertise in...

Clearwater Dreaming

Clearwater Dreaming

Clearwater Dreaming specializes in real estate in the Clearwater, Flordia area.

Dan Skelly

Dan Skelly

Dan (Danny) Skelly Golden, Evergreen, Conifer, Denver Foothills real estate broker (agent) and luxury Realtor for listing and buying your home. Located in the Denver Foothills Dan Skelly has been a...

Dennis Kotaska

Dennis Kotaska

www.Dennis4Florida.com

Domingo "Bigtime" Casanas: Remax Associate

Domingo "Bigtime" Casanas: Remax Associate

Providing and getting results for all seeking to buy or sell property in northern california. Domingo "bigtime" casanas here to: "get results for you". Check out the website.

Dream Casas Bigastro,S.L.

Dream Casas Bigastro,S.L.

We are a spanish and english owned company,we sell all types of properties,apartments,villas,fincas,land etc...new and resale. Please contact us as we can forward you all types of information on our...

East Tennessee Luxury Properties

East Tennessee Luxury Properties

At East Tennessee Luxury Properties, we believe our customers deserve the very best which is why we have a service driven approach to meeting all of your real estate needs. Our discerning home buyers...

Edwino Lebron Real Estate

Edwino Lebron Real Estate

Our services are dedicated to the sales of  apartments, houses and other properties.Call for more information. (787) 640-7813.

Elekra Real Estate

Elekra Real Estate

We provide assistance in buying property in Bulgaria.Our professional consultants will show you the best property on reasonable prices.

Encore Real Estate Investment Services

Encore Real Estate Investment Services

Encore Real Estate Investment Services is dedicated to assisting clients in the acquisition and disposition of net leased and multi-tenant retail properties across the United States. We provide...

ERA Oscar Diaz & Asociados

ERA Oscar Diaz & Asociados

ERA Oscar Diaz Realty, is owned and operated by Oscar Diaz who has been providing Professional Real Estate Services to Ponce for many years. It is their personal commitment to all individuals who...

ERA Select Real Estate

ERA Select Real Estate

ERA Select Real Estate uses the drive of great agents, as well as the backing of a leading franchise to maintain a strong foothold in the local real estate market. ERA Select focuses on resale, home...

Exclusive Relocation Realty

Exclusive Relocation Realty

errealty.com Exclusive Relocation Realty was founded in the 2000 by McKinley Jones (former Air Force Retired Officer) and Rika Asanuma (who has a degree in accounting and finance). The original...

Companies 1 - 50 of 155