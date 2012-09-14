|
Engel & Völkers shops in the Tampa Bay area hold monthly classes/workshops for real estate advisors across the Greater Tampa Bay area. - December 19, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers
Founder of The Cesario Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate awarded the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and the Million Dollar GUILD recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing for his achievement and success in the luxury markets around the world. Real Estate professionals who earned admittance to the Million Dollar GUILD have specific upper-tier market knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. - December 18, 2019 - Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman Real Estate
RE/MAX Vision, a residential real estate brokerage with its corporate office in Chesterfield MO, is proud to host a one-day training and business planning seminar with the real estate industry’s leading trainer and coach, Tom Ferry. Ferry is the #1 ranked Real Estate Educator by Swanepoel Power... - December 18, 2019 - RE/MAX Vision
Linda Cinelli, CCIM of LC Realty is pleased to announce the sale Layton’s Self Storage, located in Belvidere, New Jersey. The sale closed on December 12, 2019 and LC Realty represented the seller in the transaction.
Layton’s Self Storage is family owned and operated and was built in 1980. - December 18, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network
The Timbers community offers over-sized home sites, trees and varied terrain. - December 18, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado
Beacon Commercial Real Estate announced the sale of Moose Crossing Self-Storage located in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania. The property sold for $3.955 million. Chuck Shields, a self-storage investment specialist with Beacon Commercial Real Estate and a broker affiliate with Argus Self Storage Sales Network,... - December 18, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network
Kyle Topper and Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services have arranged the purchase of vacant land located at Ironwood Road and Pima Road in San Tan Valley, Arizona. This self-storage development site sold on December 2, 2019 for $1,241,460. The planned facility will be three stories and will... - December 16, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network
Luxury Home Builder Toll Brothers recently broke ground for homes in Montaine, a new master-planned, resort-style community south of Castle Rock.
From atop Mount Montaine, the highest point in the community and the highest vantage point throughout Castle Rock, there are remarkable views of Castle Rock’s... - December 14, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado
Kari Battaglia Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Broker-Associate in the Venice, Florida, Office. - December 14, 2019 - RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Michael Henry with HG Agents - Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Southeast recently earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation in recognition of experience, knowledge, and expertise in high-end residential properties. Henry joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. - December 11, 2019 - HG Agents - KW Greater Cleveland Southeast
Multiple Realtors Gather to Celebrate Togetherness for Thanksgiving - December 07, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers
Residents in the Northwest Cape Coral area can now look forward to the highly anticipated re-launch of Kismet Lakes – a vibrant gated community of 29 new homes, with the remaining 20 homes built by Florida Style Ventures and represented by Char Seuffert of RE/MAX Realty Team. - December 06, 2019 - RE/MAX Realty Team
Lone Oak Ranch Provides Ideal Recreational, Land Investment Opportunity for Dallas-Fort Worth Execs. - December 05, 2019 - United Real Estate
Kyle Topper and Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services have arranged the sale of Sunshine Plaza and Mini Storage in Wickenburg, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold November 27, 2019 for $855,000. - December 04, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network
This year for the holidays, buy yourself the ultimate gift - a new home from Toll Brothers.
“During our ‘Home Sweet Dream Home’ promotion Dec. 2-29, new home buyers can enjoy limited-time incentives on their purchase,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. - November 28, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado
Richard D. Minker & Chad Snyder, The North Texas Argus Self Storage Team, represented the buyer (Iron Guard Storage) in the acquisition of Scotty’s Storage facility on 5.37 acres in Killeen, TX. The team has been focusing on off-market transactions as of late with Scotty’s Storage in... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network
Bruce Bahrmasel, an affiliate of the Argus Self Storage Sales Network is pleased to announce the sale of Sycamore Self Storage in Sycamore, IL. The property sold on September 30, 2019 and offers 22,000 rentable square feet of self-storage. The owners were of retirement age, and while they maintained... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network
Pan Am Mini Storage is located in Atlantic Beach, FL in close proximity to Naval Station Mayport, the 3rd largest Naval Facility in the U.S. Pan Am Mini Storage is a 4.43 Acre, 552 Unit facility with a mix of climate and non-climate controlled units, with 66,400 rentable square feet, and an occupancy... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network
Argus Broker Affiliate, Larry Goldman, CCIM sold Tucker Road Storage on November 1, 2019. The facility sits on 4.14 acres and offers 60,010 rentable square feet of storage. Tucker Road Storage is a “Best in it’s Class” facility with state-of-the-art security and kiosks to supplement... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network
Larry Goldman, CCIM sold Scott Storage in North Little Rock, Arkansas on October 31st 2019, the facility sold to Arkansas Storage Centers VII, LLC, as part of an acquisition and debt consolidation with the buyer’s six other facilities. - November 24, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network
Local Mega Luxury Agent, Jennifer Thayer, has joined Keller Williams Realty St. Pete. Thayer has closed an impressive $47 million in the past 12 months and is ranked as one of the top agents in the Tampa Bay area.
Recently, Jennifer celebrated a successful sellout at ONE St. Petersburg, downtown’s... - November 23, 2019 - Keller Williams Realty St. Pete
Denver based RE Marketing Corp has expanded it's operations internationally. - November 21, 2019 - RE Marketing Corp
Christine (Chris) Gendron Dudley of Inverness, FL has completed courses to receive the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser (GPPA) designation.
The GPPA program is designed to educate auctioneers on the responsibilities of appraisal. - November 21, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers
Brandon Seelig, an Ocala auction professional and Licensed Real Estate Sales Associate recently received his designation as an Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate (AARE) from the National Auctioneers Association’s Education Institute. - November 20, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers
Two Tampa Bay Area Luxury Real Estate Brokerages Receive Awards - November 20, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers
Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is excited to announce that Kathryn O'Donnell has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in beautiful Long Branch, New Jersey. - November 17, 2019 - Preferred Properties
North Carolina becomes the eighth state featured on LakefrontLiving.com, increasing the websites lake property inventory to $2.5 Billion. - November 17, 2019 - Lakefront Living International, LLC
Startups and small businesses based in designated opportunity zones offer tax-advantageous alternative to OZ real estate funds, yet are overlooked. - November 17, 2019 - Compound
Realtor Theresa Reilley Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the North Tampa, Florida, Office - November 17, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group
The Flatirons community offers the best of Boulder County living. - November 16, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado
German company Engel & Völkers Belleair sponsors local Oktoberfest. - November 16, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers
Bancap Self Storage Group Brokers $21,650,000 Sale - November 14, 2019 - Bancap Self Storage Group, Inc.
As of November 5, 2019 ownership of the American Association of Private Lenders (AAPL) was transferred to a new majority owner, Eddie Wilson. Anthony Geraci of Geraci LLP retains a minority ownership stake. - November 13, 2019 - American Association of Private Lenders
Beginner landlords and experienced real estate investors all have something to learn from this upcoming workshop. Taught by a real estate investor who lost it all and then came roaring back, this four-hour event on Saturday, November 23 will surprise and delight attendees with insider tips, humor, simple formulas, and practical techniques that can work for anybody. - November 12, 2019 - Invest and Transform
Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is happy to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium located in desirable Tinton Falls, New Jersey. - November 11, 2019 - Preferred Properties
Multiple Real Estate Advisors Receive Gold-Level Awards for 3rd Quarter Performances - November 09, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers
Thad and Mercedes Starling have joined the sales team at Davidson Realty. - November 08, 2019 - The Davidson Companies
Kite Ranch RV Storage facility is located at the main entrance to Arthur Bay, Lake McConaughy. The facility runs at 85% occupancy in winter and 100% all summer. The upside to this transaction is to build out additional enclosed boat and RV storage, which will greatly increase the revenues. Financing... - November 08, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network
All Safe Storage of Seneca, SC, has been sold to a local corporation. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility. - November 07, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc
The 4th annual Davidson Cares Clay Day was held on Thursday, October 24 at Jacksonville Clay Target Sports and included more than 140 participants. - November 07, 2019 - The Davidson Companies
Madeira Beach’s luxury real estate brokerage gains another real estate advisor. - November 06, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers
Charli Bullard joins Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City as a Real Estate Advisor.
“I was attracted to Engel & Völkers because of the style of the brand and the technology,” Bullard said. “I also like the fact that we are a global network, and can extend our reach into... - November 04, 2019 - Engel & Volkers OKC
Western Pennsylvania Realtors with RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions are hosting a month-long Holiday Season food drive for local community support organizations right in the neighborhoods they work and live. - November 04, 2019 - RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions
Merger joins two innovators of alternative compensation model to better serve the South Florida market. - November 02, 2019 - United Real Estate
Leisa Erickson joins exclusive group of real estate professionals worldwide. - November 02, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers
Transworld Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that American Income Life leased 2,258 SF of office space in the Wheat Ridge Medical Plaza located at 3895 Upham St. Principal & Managing Broker Phil Kubat represented the landlord.
American... - November 02, 2019 - Transworld Commercial Real Estate
Toll Brothers has two move-in ready homes available in the largest and most prestigious master-planned community in Arvada--Candelas. The community is situated along the foothills of the Rockies with a magnificent sweep of mountain pastureland and views of Standley Lake and Downtown Denver.
One available... - November 01, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado
A Storage Place, located in Savannah, GA, has been sold to a national private equity group. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller and secured the buyer. - October 31, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc
REAL Trends. Inc., the Trusted Source in residential brokerage, released today the top residential real estate brokerage and team websites in its 2019 REAL Trends Website Rankings. - October 30, 2019 - REAL Trends
Preferred Properties Real Estate, with offices located in Allenhurst and Rumson, is happy to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Ocean, NJ. - October 30, 2019 - Preferred Properties
