PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Educational Class for Tampa Bay Real Estate Advisors in Downtown St. Petersburg Engel & Völkers shops in the Tampa Bay area hold monthly classes/workshops for real estate advisors across the Greater Tampa Bay area. - December 19, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Founder of The Cesario Group Achieves International Recognition in Luxury Real Estate Market Founder of The Cesario Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate awarded the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and the Million Dollar GUILD recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing for his achievement and success in the luxury markets around the world. Real Estate professionals who earned admittance to the Million Dollar GUILD have specific upper-tier market knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. - December 18, 2019 - Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Chesterfield-based, RE/MAX Vision, Hosts One-Day Coaching Seminar in St. Louis with Internationally Renowned Real Estate Coach, Tom Ferry RE/MAX Vision, a residential real estate brokerage with its corporate office in Chesterfield MO, is proud to host a one-day training and business planning seminar with the real estate industry’s leading trainer and coach, Tom Ferry. Ferry is the #1 ranked Real Estate Educator by Swanepoel Power... - December 18, 2019 - RE/MAX Vision

Argus Self Storage Sales Network Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of New Jersey Self Storage Facility Linda Cinelli, CCIM of LC Realty is pleased to announce the sale Layton’s Self Storage, located in Belvidere, New Jersey. The sale closed on December 12, 2019 and LC Realty represented the seller in the transaction. Layton’s Self Storage is family owned and operated and was built in 1980. - December 18, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Toll Brothers at The Timbers Open for Sales The Timbers community offers over-sized home sites, trees and varied terrain. - December 18, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Pennsylvania Self Storage Facility Beacon Commercial Real Estate announced the sale of Moose Crossing Self-Storage located in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania. The property sold for $3.955 million. Chuck Shields, a self-storage investment specialist with Beacon Commercial Real Estate and a broker affiliate with Argus Self Storage Sales Network,... - December 18, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliates Arrange Sale of Arizona Development Site Kyle Topper and Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services have arranged the purchase of vacant land located at Ironwood Road and Pima Road in San Tan Valley, Arizona. This self-storage development site sold on December 2, 2019 for $1,241,460. The planned facility will be three stories and will... - December 16, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Toll Brothers Breaks Ground for Homes in New Master-Planned, Resort-Style Community South of Castle Rock Luxury Home Builder Toll Brothers recently broke ground for homes in Montaine, a new master-planned, resort-style community south of Castle Rock. From atop Mount Montaine, the highest point in the community and the highest vantage point throughout Castle Rock, there are remarkable views of Castle Rock’s... - December 14, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Kari Battaglia Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty Kari Battaglia Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Broker-Associate in the Venice, Florida, Office. - December 14, 2019 - RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Michael Henry of HG Agents and Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Southeast Earns Internationally Recognized Designation for Performance in Luxury Real Estate Michael Henry with HG Agents - Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Southeast recently earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation in recognition of experience, knowledge, and expertise in high-end residential properties. Henry joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. - December 11, 2019 - HG Agents - KW Greater Cleveland Southeast

Beach Brokerage, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Hosted Thanksgiving Dinner at 360 Rooftop Hotel Zamora Multiple Realtors Gather to Celebrate Togetherness for Thanksgiving - December 07, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Kismet Lakes Grand Re-Opening Residents in the Northwest Cape Coral area can now look forward to the highly anticipated re-launch of Kismet Lakes – a vibrant gated community of 29 new homes, with the remaining 20 homes built by Florida Style Ventures and represented by Char Seuffert of RE/MAX Realty Team. - December 06, 2019 - RE/MAX Realty Team

Sealed Bids Accepted Through December 17 for Luxurious Private Ranch Retreat Lone Oak Ranch Provides Ideal Recreational, Land Investment Opportunity for Dallas-Fort Worth Execs. - December 05, 2019 - United Real Estate

Argus Broker Affiliates Arrange Sale of Arizona Storage Facility Kyle Topper and Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services have arranged the sale of Sunshine Plaza and Mini Storage in Wickenburg, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold November 27, 2019 for $855,000. - December 04, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Toll Brothers Offers Home Purchase Incentives for the Holidays This year for the holidays, buy yourself the ultimate gift - a new home from Toll Brothers. “During our ‘Home Sweet Dream Home’ promotion Dec. 2-29, new home buyers can enjoy limited-time incentives on their purchase,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. - November 28, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Texas Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Self Storage Facility Richard D. Minker & Chad Snyder, The North Texas Argus Self Storage Team, represented the buyer (Iron Guard Storage) in the acquisition of Scotty’s Storage facility on 5.37 acres in Killeen, TX. The team has been focusing on off-market transactions as of late with Scotty’s Storage in... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Illinois Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Self Storage Facility Bruce Bahrmasel, an affiliate of the Argus Self Storage Sales Network is pleased to announce the sale of Sycamore Self Storage in Sycamore, IL. The property sold on September 30, 2019 and offers 22,000 rentable square feet of self-storage. The owners were of retirement age, and while they maintained... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Sell Self Storage Property Pan Am Mini Storage is located in Atlantic Beach, FL in close proximity to Naval Station Mayport, the 3rd largest Naval Facility in the U.S. Pan Am Mini Storage is a 4.43 Acre, 552 Unit facility with a mix of climate and non-climate controlled units, with 66,400 rentable square feet, and an occupancy... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliate Closed Sale of Kansas Self Storage Facility Argus Broker Affiliate, Larry Goldman, CCIM sold Tucker Road Storage on November 1, 2019. The facility sits on 4.14 acres and offers 60,010 rentable square feet of storage. Tucker Road Storage is a “Best in it’s Class” facility with state-of-the-art security and kiosks to supplement... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Arkansas Self-Storage Facility Larry Goldman, CCIM sold Scott Storage in North Little Rock, Arkansas on October 31st 2019, the facility sold to Arkansas Storage Centers VII, LLC, as part of an acquisition and debt consolidation with the buyer’s six other facilities. - November 24, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Keller Williams Realty St. Pete Proudly Welcomes Mega Luxury Agent Jennifer Thayer Local Mega Luxury Agent, Jennifer Thayer, has joined Keller Williams Realty St. Pete. Thayer has closed an impressive $47 million in the past 12 months and is ranked as one of the top agents in the Tampa Bay area. Recently, Jennifer celebrated a successful sellout at ONE St. Petersburg, downtown’s... - November 23, 2019 - Keller Williams Realty St. Pete

RE Marketing Corp Expands Internationally Denver based RE Marketing Corp has expanded it's operations internationally. - November 21, 2019 - RE Marketing Corp

Citrus County Auctioneer Completes NAA Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser Designation Christine (Chris) Gendron Dudley of Inverness, FL has completed courses to receive the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser (GPPA) designation. The GPPA program is designed to educate auctioneers on the responsibilities of appraisal. - November 21, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers

Ocala Auction Professional Earns Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate Designation Brandon Seelig, an Ocala auction professional and Licensed Real Estate Sales Associate recently received his designation as an Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate (AARE) from the National Auctioneers Association’s Education Institute. - November 20, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers

Engel & Völkers Florida Hosts Annual Leadership Summit Two Tampa Bay Area Luxury Real Estate Brokerages Receive Awards - November 20, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Long Branch, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is excited to announce that Kathryn O'Donnell has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in beautiful Long Branch, New Jersey. - November 17, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Lakefront Living International, LLC Adds North Carolina to Its Family of Lakefront Property States North Carolina becomes the eighth state featured on LakefrontLiving.com, increasing the websites lake property inventory to $2.5 Billion. - November 17, 2019 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

Venture Capital-Backed Tech Startups, Like Compound, Bring Skilled Jobs (and Lunch Crowds) to Low Income Neighborhoods Startups and small businesses based in designated opportunity zones offer tax-advantageous alternative to OZ real estate funds, yet are overlooked. - November 17, 2019 - Compound

Theresa Reilley Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Theresa Reilley Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the North Tampa, Florida, Office - November 17, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows Has Three Quick-Delivery Homes Available The Flatirons community offers the best of Boulder County living. - November 16, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Oktoberfest Success and Engel & Völkers Belleair Giveaway German company Engel & Völkers Belleair sponsors local Oktoberfest. - November 16, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Solano County Self Storage Portfolio Sold Bancap Self Storage Group Brokers $21,650,000 Sale - November 14, 2019 - Bancap Self Storage Group, Inc.

American Association of Private Lenders Announces New Ownership As of November 5, 2019 ownership of the American Association of Private Lenders (AAPL) was transferred to a new majority owner, Eddie Wilson. Anthony Geraci of Geraci LLP retains a minority ownership stake. - November 13, 2019 - American Association of Private Lenders

Poconos Native Tai DeSa Traveling to Easton to Teach Event for Real Estate Investors on Building Wealth Through Acquiring Multiple Rental Properties Beginner landlords and experienced real estate investors all have something to learn from this upcoming workshop. Taught by a real estate investor who lost it all and then came roaring back, this four-hour event on Saturday, November 23 will surprise and delight attendees with insider tips, humor, simple formulas, and practical techniques that can work for anybody. - November 12, 2019 - Invest and Transform

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Tinton Falls, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is happy to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium located in desirable Tinton Falls, New Jersey. - November 11, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Engel & Völkers, Voted a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times, Awards Realtors Multiple Real Estate Advisors Receive Gold-Level Awards for 3rd Quarter Performances - November 09, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Real Estate Team Thad and Mercedes Starling Join Davidson Realty Thad and Mercedes Starling have joined the sales team at Davidson Realty. - November 08, 2019 - The Davidson Companies

Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Nebraska Self Storage Facility Kite Ranch RV Storage facility is located at the main entrance to Arthur Bay, Lake McConaughy. The facility runs at 85% occupancy in winter and 100% all summer. The upside to this transaction is to build out additional enclosed boat and RV storage, which will greatly increase the revenues. Financing... - November 08, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Midcoast Properties, Inc., Represents Buyer of Seneca, SC, Self Storage Facility All Safe Storage of Seneca, SC, has been sold to a local corporation. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility. - November 07, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Davidson Realty Event Brings in $50,000 for Local Youth and Family Charities The 4th annual Davidson Cares Clay Day was held on Thursday, October 24 at Jacksonville Clay Target Sports and included more than 140 participants. - November 07, 2019 - The Davidson Companies

Tom Stockton, MBA, CAM, Broker Associate Joins Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach’s luxury real estate brokerage gains another real estate advisor. - November 06, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Charli Bullard Joins Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City, Bullard Joins International Real Estate Company Charli Bullard joins Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City as a Real Estate Advisor. “I was attracted to Engel & Völkers because of the style of the brand and the technology,” Bullard said. “I also like the fact that we are a global network, and can extend our reach into... - November 04, 2019 - Engel & Volkers OKC

RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions Helping Feed Those in Need This Holiday Season Western Pennsylvania Realtors with RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions are hosting a month-long Holiday Season food drive for local community support organizations right in the neighborhoods they work and live. - November 04, 2019 - RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions

United® Real Estate Merges with Charles Rutenberg Realty - Fort Lauderdale Merger joins two innovators of alternative compensation model to better serve the South Florida market. - November 02, 2019 - United Real Estate

Leisa Erickson Awarded Engel & Völkers Private Office Designation for Exemplary Real Estate Service and Production Leisa Erickson joins exclusive group of real estate professionals worldwide. - November 02, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Transworld Commercial Real Estate Assists Landlord in Leasing 2,258 SF of Office Space in Wheat Ridge Transworld Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that American Income Life leased 2,258 SF of office space in the Wheat Ridge Medical Plaza located at 3895 Upham St. Principal & Managing Broker Phil Kubat represented the landlord. American... - November 02, 2019 - Transworld Commercial Real Estate

Toll Brothers at Candelas Offers Two Move-in Ready Homes Toll Brothers has two move-in ready homes available in the largest and most prestigious master-planned community in Arvada--Candelas. The community is situated along the foothills of the Rockies with a magnificent sweep of mountain pastureland and views of Standley Lake and Downtown Denver. One available... - November 01, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Self Storage in Savannah, GA Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc. A Storage Place, located in Savannah, GA, has been sold to a national private equity group. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller and secured the buyer. - October 31, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

REAL Trends Launches 2019 Real Estate Website Rankings REAL Trends. Inc., the Trusted Source in residential brokerage, released today the top residential real estate brokerage and team websites in its 2019 REAL Trends Website Rankings. - October 30, 2019 - REAL Trends