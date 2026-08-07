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Within Real Estate Agents & Brokers
U-SellBest Re-Launches Global Multi-Trade Hub: Trade Luxury Property, Yachts and Businesses Worldwide and Commission-Free for a Single Flat-Fee of Fifty Pounds
U-SellBest has re-launched as a borderless multi-trade hub operating across 150 countries to democratise high-value transactions. The upgraded platform completely discards traditional percentage-based commissions, replacing them with a straightforward annual flat fee of £50. This flexible system lets users simultaneously sell, swap, lease, rent, or co-own property, yachts, and businesses on a single page, backed by professional marketing tools from real estate media firm Elements Property. - August 07, 2026 - U-SellBest Limited
Trent-Severn Waterfront Home With Deep-Water Dock Announces New Price in Severn (Coldwater), Ontario
3413 Flat Rapids Lane in Severn (Coldwater), Ontario — on the market since June — has been repositioned to a new price. The property offers 218 feet of direct Severn River frontage, a deep-water dock and 5.12 private acres, with direct boating access to the Trent-Severn - July 29, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Tiago Alves to Announce TheLibrarian.io on Inman Connect San Diego 2026
TheLibrarian.io is a mobile-first AI virtual assistant for real estate agents. In this talk at Inman Connect, CEO Tiago Alves will show how agents can capture leads by voice, auto-create tasks and reminders, and generate faster, more personalized follow-ups across channels, without adding another CRM. - July 28, 2026 - Librarian, Inc
Store Here Self Storage Offers Up to Two Months Free to Menasha-Area Residents Affected by July 27 Tornado
Relief Offer Available Through August 15 for Storm-Impacted Customers Needing a Place for Their Belongings - July 28, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Homeinc Launches Back to School Drive Benefiting Broward Voices
Homeinc, one of Florida's longest-running cash home buyers, today announced the launch of its 2026 Back to School Backpack and School Supply Drive, benefiting local nonprofit Broward Voices. The drive begins today at Homeinc's main office and is open to community members, business partners, and... - July 25, 2026 - Homeinc
Lakeland Home Sale Prices Hold Steady as Inventory Rises and Buyers Gain Negotiating Room
Lakeland's housing market is settling into balance in 2026, with single-family prices near $315,000 and homes taking longer to sell, giving buyers more room to make informed decisions. Broker Petra Norris shares the latest quarterly market update. - July 25, 2026 - Lakeland Real Estate Group, Inc.
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Self Storage Facility in Longmont, CO
Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of the self storage facility located at 12121 Sugar Mill Road in Longmont, Colorado. Argus represented the seller, Wentworth, in the transaction. The facility offers a mix of drive-up storage units in a wide range of sizes,... - July 25, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
CleanCondo Launches 24-Hour Building Intelligence Reports for Florida Condo Buyers
The CleanCondo report pulls info on a building from public records before the buyer signs a condo deal. - July 14, 2026 - CleanCondo
Turnkey Michigan City Event Venue Listed in Uptown Arts District
CENTURY 21 Circle has listed a fully built-out 11,634-square-foot event and hospitality venue formerly known as Uptown Social, offering a turnkey opportunity near downtown redevelopment and South Shore Line access to Chicago. - July 12, 2026 - CENTURY 21 Circle
CENTURY 21 Circle Appoints Sara Valko Director of Marketing & Brand Strategy
Former CDW marketing leader Sara Valko joins CENTURY 21 Circle as Director of Marketing & Brand Strategy, bringing enterprise brand, media, and growth experience to a top 10 CENTURY 21 brokerage. - July 12, 2026 - CENTURY 21 Circle
Nearly 9 Acres of Muskoka Tranquillity Comes to Market in Lake of Bays Listed by Lake Country Real Estate Team of Exp Realty, Brokerage
Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty lists rare estate-sized acreage property in Baysville, flanked by two lakes — a truly private Muskoka retreat. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Rural Retreat Listed in Ramara, Ontario — Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty, Brokerage
A move-in ready rural property with space, privacy, and value in the heart of Simcoe County. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Lagoon City Bungalow with In-Law Suite Listed for Sale in Ramara, Ontario by EXP Realty, Brokerage
A four-bedroom Lagoon City bungalow with a separate-entrance in-law suite, gardener’s grounds and an income-generating solar array has been listed at 91 Simcoe Road, Ramara — Lake Simcoe community living without the waterfront upkeep or taxes. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
MaxX Capitals Officially Launches Comprehensive Real Estate Investment & Advisory Platform
MaxX Capitals (maxxcapitals.com) announces the expansion of its premier real estate consultancy services. Based in Karachi, Pakistan, the firm specializes in high-yield property investments, market analysis, and tailored portfolio management for local and overseas investors. Led by Muhammad Ali Dawood, MaxX Capitals brings transparency, digital innovation, and secure asset guidance to the regional property sector. - July 02, 2026 - MaxX Capitals
Coeur d’Alene Sees Surge in Out-of-State Buyers, According to New 2026 Relocation Report by PNW Home Sales
PNW Home Sales’ 2026 Relocation Report shows continued demand from out-of-state buyers moving to Coeur d'Alene and Kootenai County, led by California and Washington. Driven by affordability, lifestyle, and remote work, migration trends remain strong, shaping local housing demand and reinforcing North Idaho as a top relocation destination. - June 22, 2026 - PNW Home Sales
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Texas Self Storage Facility
Tyler Trahant and Chad Snyder, the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliates covering North and Central Texas, represented the seller in the successful sale of United Storage Units in Valley Mills, TX. The facility consists of 71 units over 8,350 rentable square feet. The Buyer is a real... - June 20, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Miami Self Storage Development Site
Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of the Kendall Development Site, located at 15194 SW 137th St. in Miami, Florida. The .71 acre parcel, fully site plan approved for a 122,994 GSF Class A climate controlled self storage facility, offers a rare development opportunity in one of... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Area Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Institutional-Quality Self Storage Facility in Rochester, MN
Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke and Nathan Gottlieb of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the successful sale of Self Storage of Rochester, located at 4851 Maine Avenue SE, Rochester, Minnesota. The transaction closed on June 1st 2026. Self Storage of Rochester is a Class A,... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of South Carolina Self Storage Portfolio
Ryan Haney of Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Parkview Storage Solutions, a well-established collection of three self storage facilities totaling approximately 42,800 NRSF. Located throughout Kershaw and Lexington Counties, the portfolio benefits from strong visibility... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Politics, Community Service, and Real Estate Excellence: Akshat Bhatia (AB)
Former Beverly Hills City Council Candidate and Estates by AB Founder Combines Civic Engagement, Local Relationships, and Real Estate Excellence to Deliver Exceptional Results - June 13, 2026 - Estates by AB
Weeks After Michigan Debut, CENTURY 21 Circle Adds Second Office in Coldwater
CENTURY 21 Circle, ranked among the Top 10 CENTURY 21® companies globally, has continued its Michigan expansion with a second office in Coldwater just weeks after entering the state. CENTURY 21 Drews Realty becomes CENTURY 21 Circle — Coldwater, expanding the company’s growing four-state footprint across Illinois, Indiana, Florida, and Michigan. - June 13, 2026 - CENTURY 21 Circle
CENTURY 21 Circle Expands Into Michigan Real Estate Market with New Sparta Office
CENTURY 21 Circle, a Top 10 CENTURY 21® company, has expanded into the Michigan real estate market with its first office in Sparta, MI. The expansion strengthens its Midwest footprint across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Florida and reflects growing cross-state relocation and housing demand. - June 13, 2026 - CENTURY 21 Circle
PropertyRadar Adds For-Sale-By-Owner (FSBO) Data to Help Real Estate Pros Reach Sellers Directly
PropertyRadar now pulls daily For Sale By Owner listings directly into its platform, matched to owner, equity, and debt data agents already use. Each record carries listing detail, source URL, price history, and full owner context. New: Property FSBO Flag, FSBO criteria in Radar AI, Pre-Movers QuickList with FSBO + MLS. CEO Mark Hockridge: agents who win FSBO respect the seller’s choice and show up as a resource. Live now, 5-day free trial. - June 10, 2026 - PropertyRadar, Inc
Chad Gray Recognized Among the Top 1.5% of Real Estate Professionals Nationwide in 2026 RealTrends Verified Rankings
Chad Gray, Broker Associate at Compass and Co-Founder of the Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale Group, has earned recognition in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings, placing among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide. The award highlights Gray’s verified sales performance and expertise in luxury homes, waterfront properties, and luxury condominiums throughout South Florida. - June 10, 2026 - Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale
PropertyRadar Releases AI Discover, Turning Natural-Language Questions into Targeted Property Lists
PropertyRadar launched Radar AI, an AI-first redesign of property search across 150M+ records. Users describe what they want in plain English — “absentee single-family in Fresno, 40% equity, recent NOD” — and Radar AI builds a live list, refining as they layer on follow-up prompts. CEO Mark Hockridge: shift cuts insight-to-list time from minutes to seconds. Live now, 5-day free trial. - June 03, 2026 - PropertyRadar, Inc
Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® Releases Comprehensive Study of Short Term Rentals and their Impact Across the Kansas City Region
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has released one of the most comprehensive regional studies of short-term rentals (STRs) ever conducted in the United States. This study provides a data-driven look at how this growing sector is shaping the broader Kansas City metro... - May 30, 2026 - KCRAR
Store Here Self Storage Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Menasha, Wisconsin
Area’s Only All-Temperature-Controlled Storage Facility Now Open with Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 29, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Bryce Pappas Named CEO of Prophaven Property Management in OKC
Bryce Pappas has been named the CEO of Prophaven Property Management in OKC. He has a proven track record of starting companies and we believe he will be a big difference maker at Prophaven. - May 23, 2026 - Prophaven Property Management
Nogales Self Storage Supports and Expands Cross-Border Business with Package Acceptance, Mailbox Service, and Bilingual Onsite Support
Part of the Store Here Family of Self Storage Facilities, the Nogales, AZ, Location, Now Offers FedEx and UPS Package Acceptance, USPS Mailboxes, U‑Haul Truck Rentals, 24/7 Package Access, and Limited‑Time Move‑In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 23, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Argus Broker Affiliates Close Off-Market Sale of Tempe Choice Self Storage in Tempe, AZ
The Gorden Group announces the successful off-market sale of Tempe Choice Self Storage, a strategically located self-storage facility positioned at 1700 East Curry Road and 816 North Scottsdale Road in Tempe, Arizona. The transaction closed on May 4, 2026, with Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group... - May 21, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Henniker, New Hampshire Self Storage Facility
Joe Robinson, CCIM and Jessie Gilton of NAI Norwood Group, the New England representatives for Argus Self Storage Advisors, are pleased to announce the successful sale of Route 202 Self Storage at 872 Old Concord Road in Henniker, New Hampshire. - May 20, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Real Estate Investors Can Now Qualify for DSCR Loans Based Solely on Property Cash Flow — Investor Mortgage Solutions
Investor Mortgage Solutions (IMS), a Texas-based brokerage, expanded its DSCR loan programs letting real estate investors qualify based on property cash flow—no W-2s or tax returns needed. Supporting single-family, multifamily, fix-and-flip, and construction loans with up to 80% LTV and closings in as few as 2.5 weeks nationwide. - May 19, 2026 - Investor Mortgage Solutions
Store Here Self Storage to Celebrate Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Carlisle, PA
Community Invited to Tour New Facility, Enjoy Snacks, and Take Advantage of Exclusive Rental Discounts on May 21. - May 17, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It
A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation. - May 16, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Georgia Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Dahlonega Self Storage Facility
Ryan Haney of Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Oak Grove Stor All. This well-established, 4.3-acre self-storage facility offers 22,700 RSF featuring a diverse mix of climate-controlled units, drive-up storage, and boat/RV parking. - May 15, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
While Everyone Races Toward AI — This Orange County Mortgage CEO is Betting on Human Intelligence
As AI transforms financial services, Orange County mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity is deliberately moving in the opposite direction. With 26 years of experience and 15 years exclusively in reverse mortgages, Wetzell believes today's modern senior deserves human expertise — not an algorithm — when making the biggest financial decision of their retirement. - May 11, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Two Keys Opens Early Access for Collaborative House-Hunting App to Solve "Viewing Fatigue"
TwoKeys today announced the open beta of its collaborative real estate tracking platform, a tool built to organize the chaotic process of finding a new home. Targeted specifically at couples, roommates, and co-buyers, TwoKeys replaces scattered text threads and fragmented photo albums with a... - May 11, 2026 - TwoKeys
Store Here Self Storage Awarded Management of Albany, Georgia Storage Facility
Newly Staffed Albany Location at 1636 Philema Rd Brings a Professional Onsite Manager, Live Camera Monitoring, RV and Boat Parking, Retail Spaces, and Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free - May 08, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces the Sale of Tulsa Solutions Mini Storage, Tulsa, OK
Jared Jones, CCIM, of Jones Investment Real Estate and an affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors, is pleased to announce the successful closing of Tulsa Solutions Mini Storage, a 27,050-square-foot self-storage asset located in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The sale was between a private seller... - May 08, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces the Sale of Extra Space Storage in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Jared Jones, CCIM of Jones Investment Real Estate, LLC, the Oklahoma affiliate for Argus Self Storage Advisors, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Extra Space Storage (Third Pary Managed). The institutional grade asset, located in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma from a private Seller to a private... - May 08, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Agent4Agent Launches to Fix the Broken Referral System in Real Estate
Agent4Agent has launched to simplify real estate referrals. Built by experienced agents, the platform helps users connect, send referrals, and track deals from start to closing in one place. It replaces scattered DMs and spreadsheets with a clear, reliable system, giving agents more control, visibility, and confidence in their referral business. - May 07, 2026 - Agent4Agent
Homeinc Honored at the 15th Annual Broward Voices Gala
Florida-Based Real Estate Company Recognized for Outstanding Community Impact and Philanthropy - April 24, 2026 - Homeinc
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of D&S Self Storage in Evansdale, Iowa
Alex Ihrke of Area Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful closing of D&S Self Storage, located at 3759 Lafayette Road in Evansdale, Iowa. The property was sold for $570,000 to a local operator seeking to expand their presence in the Cedar Valley market. - April 19, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Sarasota Self Storage Facility
Josh Koerner and the team at Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of STOR Self Storage, located at 7000 Iris Street Sarasota, FL. This well-established, 3.25-acre self-storage facility offers 46,688 RSF | 130 units and 10 RV/ Boat Parking spots. Sitting at a prime location between... - April 19, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announce Sale of Oscar's Mini Storage in Sioux Falls, SD
Nathan Gottlieb of Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful closing of Oscar's Mini Storage, located at 2209 W. 5th Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The transaction closed on Friday, March 27, 2026, at a purchase price of $4,500,000. Oscar's Mini Storage is a stabilized,... - April 04, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Senior Downsizing Experts to Host Free “Aging Solo” Seminar at Arlington’s ACTIV Center
Smart Senior Series event helps adults 50+ plan ahead for independence when living on their own. - April 02, 2026 - Senior Downsizing Experts
The Gorden Group Announces Sale of Freedom Storage & RV in Benson, Arizona
The Gorden Group successfully closed the sale of Freedom Storage & RV, a value-add self-storage and RV facility located in Benson, Arizona. The transaction was completed on February 27, 2026, with Darsh Desai of The Gorden Group, an affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors, representing the... - March 29, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Hawai‘i Real Estate Agent Kendra Atienza Ranks No. 1 Statewide in 2025 Transactions
Hawai‘i real estate agent Kendra Atienza ranked No. 1 statewide in number of home sale transactions in 2025, closing 134 residential deals, according to recorded closings tracked by Hawai‘i title companies. Serving primarily on O‘ahu, Atienza began her real estate career in 2017... - March 28, 2026 - Finding Home
Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Titusville, FL Self Storage Facility
Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Personal Mini Storage (Managed), located at 2025 US 1, Titusville, FL. This well-established, 4.97-acre self-storage facility offers 21,180 RSF | 172 drive-up units and 55 RV & Boat Parking spots. Coastal Storage Group was honored to... - March 27, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of 8th Street Storage in Colorado Springs
Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of 8th Street Storage, a well-located self-storage facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Argus represented the seller in the transaction. - March 25, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors