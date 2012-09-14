PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Real Estate & Construction > Real Estate > Real Estate Investment > Commercial Property Investment
 
Commercial Property Investment
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Commercial Property Investment
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Millenia Commercial Real Estate Millenia Commercial Real Estate Upland, CA
Welcome to Millenia Real Estate Services. Millenia Real Estate Services has been successfully serving clients for over 15 years. We have... 
Thomas R. Schiff Capital Investments Thomas R. Schiff Capital Investments Brentwood, CA
Located in Brentwood, California, Thomas R Schiff, President and CEO of Schiff Capital Investments, strives for above average returns on... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
AEX Commercial Financing Group AEX Commercial Financing Group Leesburg, OH
AEX Commercial Financing Group is based in Ohio and specializes in business consulting, business writing, business planning, career training,... 
Arizona Real Estate Investors Association Arizona Real Estate Investors Associatio... Phoenix, AZ
AZREIA - Arizona Real Estate Investors Association is a full-time association for the real estate investor that provides its members the... 
Beach Property Investment Ltda Beach Property Investment Ltda Natal, Brazil
Brazil Property Developer and Real Estate Investment consultancy with property for sale in Brazil's Natal. We specialise in Brazil real... 
Bulgarian Venture Bulgarian Venture London, United Kingdom
Bulgarian investment property specialists. Bulgaria remains little affected by the world financial crisis, and offers relatively low... 
BuyProperty4less BuyProperty4less Manchester, United Kingdom
Investment Property has proved to be probably the best Investment Vehicle of them all. These have always increased in value and provided... 
Franklin Masters Institute Franklin Masters Institute
Franklin Masters Institute, We offer free real estate investment seminars. Learn how to be the master of your financial future 
GreenGate Estate GreenGate Estate Varna, Bulgaria
Customer fidelity real estate agents and property specialists offer you long term partnership in buying, selling, building or managing your... 
HarborView Properties HarborView Properties Larchmont, NY
HarborView Properties (HVP) is a multi-faceted Real Estate company that is actively involved with commercial, residential and mixed-use... 
Hard Money NYC Hard Money NYC Bronx, NY
Hard Money NYC www.hardmoneynyc.com is a direct private money lender for real estate transactions. We specialize and lend in the following... 
Ideal Location International Real Estate Ideal Location International Real Estate Chicago, IL
Ideal Location, Inc specializes in international real estate and investment real estate. Headquartered in Chicago USA with offices in Boca... 
Latter & Blum Commercial - Skip Weber Latter & Blum Commercial - Skip Weber Metairie, LA
Together, Skip Weber and Latter & Blum have been in business over 125 years. Our commercial department is one of the largest in the Gulf... 
Lechner Realty Group, Inc. Lechner Realty Group, Inc. St. Louis, MO
Lechner Realty Group, Inc. is a commercial real estate brokerage firm, specializing in the sale and leasing of commercial, industrial, office,... 
Optimar International Realty Optimar International Realty Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Exceptional Associates...Top Company Smart Solutions Optimizing your Real Estate Experience! With over US$ 2 billion dollars in sales... 
PropertyShark.com PropertyShark.com New York, NY
PropertyShark.com provides real estate professionals, investors and savvy homebuyers with comprehensive property information, including... 
RE/MAX Classic RE/MAX Classic Saint Davids, PA
RE/MAX Classic is a family owned and operated business celebrating 24 years of business. The firm has an outstanding technology platform... 
RE/MAX Elite RE/MAX Elite Melbourne, FL
#1 RE/MAX Company in Brevard County! The Brevard County Real Estate industry is becoming more sophisticated and challenging everyday. You... 
T.E.C. (Asia) Company Limited T.E.C. (Asia) Company Limited Koh Samui, Thailand
Thailand Estates is a successful, well established real estate brokerage firm providing multifaceted – turn key commercial, residential,... 
The Dovetail Companies The Dovetail Companies Athens, GA
Headquartered in Athens, Georgia, The Dovetail Companies specializes in the college town niche of the real estate industry. With lifestyle... 
Villas in Algarve Villas in Algarve Weston Turville, United Kingdom
Villas in Algarve for sale. Luxury 3 bedroom & 4 bedroom Villas! The Eastern Algarve was voted the number 1 for property investment by... 
Companies 1 - 21 of 21 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help