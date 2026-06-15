Recent Headlines
OpportunityZones.com Publishes The Opportunity Zones Playbook, the First Comprehensive Guide to OZ 2.0 by Jimmy Atkinson
Edited by Andy Hagans and featuring a foreword by US Senator Tim Scott, the book is the most thorough guide to Opportunity Zone investing ever published. - June 15, 2026 - OpportunityZones
Joseph Carrizales CRE Publishes Free Updated Cap Rate Data and Industrial Asset Evaluation Resource for Detroit–Toledo Corridor Property Owners
Newly updated market intelligence is now publicly available at josephcarrizalescre.com, giving industrial asset owners free access to current cap rate benchmarks and a practical framework for evaluating whether to sell, hold, recapitalize, or refinance. Joseph Carrizales CRE has released an... - June 15, 2026 - Joseph Carrizales CRE
PropertyRadar Adds For-Sale-By-Owner (FSBO) Data to Help Real Estate Pros Reach Sellers Directly
PropertyRadar now pulls daily For Sale By Owner listings directly into its platform, matched to owner, equity, and debt data agents already use. Each record carries listing detail, source URL, price history, and full owner context. New: Property FSBO Flag, FSBO criteria in Radar AI, Pre-Movers QuickList with FSBO + MLS. CEO Mark Hockridge: agents who win FSBO respect the seller’s choice and show up as a resource. Live now, 5-day free trial. - June 10, 2026 - PropertyRadar, Inc
PropertyRadar Releases AI Discover, Turning Natural-Language Questions into Targeted Property Lists
PropertyRadar launched Radar AI, an AI-first redesign of property search across 150M+ records. Users describe what they want in plain English — “absentee single-family in Fresno, 40% equity, recent NOD” — and Radar AI builds a live list, refining as they layer on follow-up prompts. CEO Mark Hockridge: shift cuts insight-to-list time from minutes to seconds. Live now, 5-day free trial. - June 03, 2026 - PropertyRadar, Inc
Ashburn Security Mini Storage Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of Ashburn Security Mini Storage, a well-positioned, dual-location self storage facility located at 207 E. Madison Ave. and 231 Hill Ave. in Ashburn, Georgia. J. Kris Knowles of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller, securing a favorable outcome and demonstrating strong market demand for quality storage assets. The facility was sold to an out-of-state investor. - March 03, 2026 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
JiT Home Buyers Expands Michigan Home Buying Services, Helping Detroit Homeowners Sell Houses Fast for Cash
JiT Home Buyers is a real estate investment company that buys houses as-is for cash across multiple states, including Michigan. The company specializes in helping homeowners sell quickly without repairs, commissions, or lengthy closing timelines. JiT Home Buyers works directly with property owners to provide fair, transparent solutions tailored to each seller’s unique situation. - February 10, 2026 - JiT Home Buyers
Advanta Trust Company Launches as Nationwide Custodian for Self‑Directed IRAs and Tax‑Advantaged Accounts
Advanta Trust Company, Inc., a newly established Nevada‑licensed retail trust company, is proud to announce its formal launch as a dedicated custodian for self‑directed IRAs and other tax‑sheltered retirement and savings plans. Built to serve clients of Advanta IRA, Advanta Trust offers secure, IRS‑compliant custodial services for account holders across all 50 states and around the world. - January 28, 2026 - Advanta IRA
South Church Street Self Storage Sold in Burlington, North Carolina
Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the successful closing of South Church Street Self Storage, a self-storage facility located at 3335 South Church Street in Burlington, NC. The transaction was brokered by Hal H. Tanner III of Midcoast Properties, Inc. The property was sold to a regional... - January 15, 2026 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Bow West Capital Acquires 207-Unit Millennium Apartments in Dallas, Marking Firm’s First Texas Multifamily Acquisition
Bow West Capital (“BWC”), a real estate investment, development, and asset management firm, today announced the acquisition of Millennium Apartments, a 207-unit multifamily community located in Dallas, Texas. The property was purchased from a private seller, with Rowan Burch... - December 29, 2025 - Bow West Capital
Versa Announces Launch of Versa Management Services to Expand Customer Support and Property Solutions
The growth of Versa will allow the ability to provide full spectrum support tailored to the evolving needs of property owners and investors. - December 23, 2025 - Versa Management Services
RoofPRO President Tim Taylor Named Finalist for 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics
RoofPRO, LLC President Tim Taylor is a 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics finalist. The Severn, MD roofer—founded in 2004—earned the honor for unwavering integrity, transparent service, and community support. As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor (top 1% nationwide), RoofPRO rejects high-pressure sales, empowers homeowners, and backs every roof with lifetime warranties. “Ethics are comportamenti our foundation,” says Taylor. - November 06, 2025 - RoofPRO
Session Announcement: Lauren Brychell
The 2026 Self Storage Hawai‘i Unconference is proud to announce that Lauren Brychell, capital raise strategist and consultant, will present an essential session titled “The Real Cost of Raising Capital.” - October 18, 2025 - The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference
Armand Aghadjanians to Lead Hands-on Due Diligence Workshop at the 2026 Self-Storage Hawaiʻi Unconference
The Self-Storage Hawaiʻi Unconference is proud to announce a dynamic, interactive session led by Armand Aghadjanians, Director of Acquisitions for RHW Capital, titled “Do the Due: Due Diligence Checklist for Acquiring Self-Storage Assets.” This 75-minute workshop will guide attendees through the practical, essential steps of due diligence when acquiring or taking over self-storage properties. - October 12, 2025 - The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference
Mastiff Equity Partners Acquires 340 E Lakewood Retail Center, Expanding Holland Portfolio
The 8,800-square-foot strip center offers prime visibility along East Lakewood Boulevard near major retailers and highway access. - October 07, 2025 - Mastiff Equity Partners LLC
Self Storage Facility Sold in Growing Sanford, NC Market
Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of Lemon Springs Self Storage, a stabilized and well-maintained self-storage facility located in the fast-growing Sanford, North Carolina market. The transaction was brokered by Hal H. Tanner III, a leading self-storage specialist... - September 04, 2025 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Blue Peak Realty Closes 4 Unit Apartment Sale
WC Equity Group, a real estate investment services firm, announces the sale of a 4-Unit apartment complex in Clearwater, FL. Blue Peak Realty serves as the property management and brokerage division under the real estate services firm. "The seller requested a swift & private transaction... - August 17, 2025 - WC Equity Group
Blue Peak Realty Closes 36 Unit Apartment Sale
WC Equity Group, a real estate investment services firm, announces the sale of a 36-Unit apartment complex in St. Petersburg, FL. The brokerage has also been hired to facilitate renovations and leasing thru its enhanced operation and expansion of the property management division. Blue Peak Realty... - August 10, 2025 - WC Equity Group
RealSplit™ Launches Fractional Real Estate Platform with Three Blue-Chip Properties
RealSplit offers fractional ownership in blue-chip commercial properties. They enable investors to resell their ownership in a property on a secondary marketplace that's fully compliant with FINRA/SEC. - May 07, 2025 - RealSplit Technology Group
Lookout Partners and US Forest Service Sign 99-Year Lease to Deliver Workforce Housing in Ketchum, ID
Lease Signing Is the First Public-Private Partnership Focused on Providing Workforce Housing to the “Forgotten Middle” in America’s Mountain Towns. - January 31, 2025 - Lookout Partners
RoofPRO Named "Best of the Best" for 2024
RoofPRO is proud to be named Best of the Best 2024, recognizing their commitment to excellence in roofing and exterior solutions. Serving Maryland since 2004, RoofPRO has built a reputation for outstanding craftsmanship, top-quality materials, and unmatched customer satisfaction. This honor reflects their dedication to providing reliable, high-quality services for residential and commercial clients. - December 05, 2024 - RoofPRO
Heirs Direct Auction of the Historic Camel Pawn Building in Downtown Winston-Salem
Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc., is pleased to announce the real estate auction of the Camel Pawn Building, located at 422 N. Liberty Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101, a contributing structure of the Downtown Historic District. The heirs have decided on this one-time-only offering to be... - October 28, 2024 - Iron Horse Auction Co. Inc.
Mastiff Equity Partners Acquires Multi-Tenant Commercial Property in Saugatuck, Michigan
302 Culver Street is a popular dining destination located in the heart of downtown Saugatuck. - October 17, 2024 - Mastiff Equity Partners LLC
Outstanding Self Storage Property in Claremont, NC, Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hal H. Tanner, III of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of Claremont Self Storage in Claremont, NC. Hal is a leading self-storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast. - October 02, 2024 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
OpportunityDb.com Announces Rebrand as OpportunityZones.com
The acquisition of the premium domain name OpportunityZones.com was completed in September. - September 26, 2024 - OpportunityZones
Barnes Storage in Carrollton, GA Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
J. Kris Knowles of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of Barnes Storage, a four-property portfolio in Carrollton, GA. Kris is a self-storage associate for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in Alabama and Georgia. - August 08, 2024 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
The Finalists Have Been Selected for the Self Storage Hawai'i unConference Pitch Contest
The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference has announced the finalists for its New Technology and Business Breakthrough Pitch Contest. The four companies selected are Cactus, Building.inc, Hover City, and PropRise Beacon, each offering innovative solutions for the commercial property and self-storage industries. The finalists will pitch their ideas at the unConference in October, competing for recognition and industry exposure. - August 01, 2024 - The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference
Sold – Storage on 101 in Greer, Sc
Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of Storage on 101 in Greer, SC. Michael is a leading self-storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast. - July 18, 2024 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Clear Investment Group Transforms Distressed Multifamily Assets Into Renewed Living Spaces in DeKalb, IL
Clear Investment Group proudly announces the successful acquisition and transformation of distressed multifamily assets in DeKalb, IL. The restoration of the Terraces at DeKalb apartments marks the company's commitment to revitalizing communities and enhancing residential workforce... - June 12, 2024 - Clear Investment Group
SharpLaunch Welcomes Avison Young’s CIO, Martin Jepil, to Its Technical Advisory Board
Industry Leader to Bring Strategic Vision and Enterprise Expertise to Propel CRE Marketing Innovation. - June 04, 2024 - SharpLaunch
The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference Announces the Selection of Semi-Finalists for Its New Technology and Business Breakthrough Pitch Contest
The contest, which closed for applications on May 5, 2024, seeks to identify and support innovative companies with the potential to revolutionize the self-storage industry and broader commercial real estate landscape. After careful consideration by a distinguished panel of advisors and mentors, four companies were selected to move to the next round of the pitch contest. - May 29, 2024 - The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference
Sale of St. Marys Self Storage, St. Marys, Georgia
Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the recent sale of St. Marys Self Storage, located at 328 Douglas Dr. and 401 Marianna Dr. in St. Marys, Georgia. Michael Morrison, Broker with Midcoast Properties, assisted both the seller and the buyer in a Transaction Broker role. The facility was sold to a... - May 16, 2024 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
RoofPRO LLC Offers Helping Hand to Maryland Grocery Shoppers Amid Plastic Bag Ban
For 20 years, RoofPRO has been active in community service in Maryland. Each year the company participates in a variety of events to address real needs in the community. This time, RoofPRO is having a little fun and helping people comply with the often forgotten, "Bring your own bag" law by virtue of giving out reusable shopping bags to make this "new" grocery shopping experience a little easier while putting a smile on shoppers' faces. - May 08, 2024 - RoofPRO
JiT Home Buyers Announces Corporate Relocation and Strategic Focus
JiT Home Buyers, a leading real estate investment firm, announces its corporate relocation from Metairie, Louisiana, to Oakland, California. The move signifies a strategic shift in operations, with the company now focusing solely on California's real estate market. - March 27, 2024 - JiT Home Buyers
Hal H. Tanner, III Joins the NCSSA Board of Directors
Midcoast Properties, Inc. is excited to announce that Hal H. Tanner, III has been elected to the North Carolina Self Storage Association Board of Directors. Hal has been a licensed real estate professional for the self storage firm, Midcoast Properties, since 2020 and has worked diligently to... - February 29, 2024 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
The Self Storage Hawai’i unConference Announces a Pitch Contest for New Technologies and Business Breakthroughs in Commercial Real Estate and Green/Clean Tech
Proptech and Greentech startups, take note. The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference offers a chance to pitch ideas to industry leaders, network with potential partners, and win prizes. Apply by April 30th. Key points: Who: Proptech & Greentech startups with validated solutions & customers; What: Pitch contest at Self Storage Hawai'i unConference (October); Why: Gain exposure, connect with key players, win funding; How: Apply by April 30, present live to attendees for final vote. - February 11, 2024 - The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference
Just Closed Naples Downtown 5th Ave., Olde Naples, FL Medical Office - Mike Rivera
Just Closed: Mike Rivera, from Saggio Realty's commercial brokerage division in Naples, FL, has recently completed and closed a sale for a medical office building at the prestigious 5th Ave. shopping District in Olde Naples, Florida for $1.6 million. - December 29, 2023 - Mike Rivera, Saggio Realty
Self Storage in Sumter, SC Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of Capstone Self Storage, located in Sumter, SC to an out-of-state buyer. Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller. Michael was able to bring the seller multiple offers for consideration during a time of... - December 07, 2023 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
SOLD – A-Z Storage in Danielsville, GA
Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of A-Z Storage in Danielsville, GA. Michael is a leading self storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast. The facility, located at 175 Fowler-Freeman Rd., offers 211 standard... - November 30, 2023 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. Welcomes New Associate
Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce Thomas Murphy has joined our team as a Sales Associate. - November 02, 2023 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Boxer Property Joins Yardi Data Connect Beta Program
Boxer Property is excited to announce that it has deployed Yardi™ Data Connect, a powerful new tool creating a direct connection between Boxer’s Yardi data and Microsoft PowerBI. Data Connect is a new product that empowers Boxer to leverage its Yardi datasets and reports across... - October 28, 2023 - Boxer Property Management
Sold – Philema Self Storage – Leesburg, GA
Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of Philema Self Storage in Leesburg, GA. Michael is a leading self-storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast. The facility was sold to a regional buyer. - August 24, 2023 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Building Dreams, Transforming Lives: RoofPRO™, Owens Corning, and Habitat for Humanity to Provide Roof Replacement for U.S. Army Veteran
Princess Anne Veteran to Receive New Roof Installed by RoofPRO™ in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County and Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project Gives Back to U.S. Military Veterans - August 07, 2023 - RoofPRO
RoofPRO Joins The Complete Player Charity and Community Associations Institute for an Interactive Youth Camp Field Trip Event in Severn, MD
RoofPRO is proud to announce its participation in a unique and educational youth camp field trip event organized by The Complete Player Charity and Community Associations Institute. The event, taking place at The Church at Severn Run in Severn, MD, aims to empower children from low and moderate... - August 03, 2023 - RoofPRO
RoofPRO Introduces Comprehensive Roof Maintenance Plan to Promote Warranty Compliance and Long-Lasting Roofs - Residential & Commercial Buildings
RoofPRO has introduced a residential roof maintenance plan and commercial Roof Asset Management Plan (RAMP). The programs will help homeowners and businesses avoid costly mistakes, extend roof lifespan, and ensure peace of mind. By enrolling in the Roof Maintenance Plan, property owners benefit from thorough inspections, preventative maintenance, timely repairs, and warranty compliance assistance. - July 14, 2023 - RoofPRO
Quattro Development Buys Commercial Site in Goodyear, AZ
Quattro Development buys a 1.61 acre commercial site in Goodyear, AZ and fully leases the available 14,598 sf to tenant Guidepost Montessori. - April 27, 2023 - Quattro Development
Quattro Development Sells Multi-Tenant Development in Statesville, NC
Quattro Development sells a 1.45 acre site with a new 7,512 sf building sold for $4.6 million in Statesville, NC. - April 26, 2023 - Quattro Development
Boxer Property Announces Lease Deals Totaling Nearly 65K SF
Boxer Property is pleased to announce four new lease deals totaling around 65,000 square feet, negotiated by Boxer Property’s Senior Broker, Trey Miller. The transactions range between 12,000 SF and 21,000 SF and are all within the Houston area. 1415 North Loop West The Houston Eye... - April 24, 2023 - Boxer Property Management
Sold – Heartland Drive Self Storage – Kernersville, NC
Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of Heartland Drive Self Storage in Kernersville, NC. Michael is a leading self-storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast. The facility was sold to a regional buyer. Heartland... - April 06, 2023 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Chesdin Storage in Petersburg, VA – Sold by Virtual Realty Partners, Inc. and Out of State Cooperating Broker Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Listing broker Virtual Realty Partners and out of state cooperating broker Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of Chesdin Storage in Petersburg, VA. The facility was sold to a Publicly Traded REIT. Chesdin Storage, located in Petersburg, VA, is a 40,600... - March 30, 2023 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Sold – Eclipse Storage, Evans, GA
Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the buyer in the sale of Eclipse Storage in Evans, GA. Michael is a leading self-storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast. The facility was purchased by a regional buyer. This facility, located at... - March 28, 2023 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.