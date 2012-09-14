PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Pangea Properties Hires Elliott Young to Join Its Real Estate Investments and Lending Platforms Pangea Properties, a real estate investment and management company, announces the appointment of Thorofare Capital’s former director, Elliott Young, as Director for Pangea Mortgage Capital. In his new role as Director, Young will assist the current team with the continued growth of Pangea Mortgage... - December 18, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes Grand Opening Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Grand Opening Celebration of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St. John’s County, FL. - November 26, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Pangea Cares to Distribute Turkey Baskets to 135 Families in Chicago and Indianapolis for Thanksgiving Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves underrepresented communities in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Baltimore, will prepare and distribute 135 Thanksgiving turkey baskets to residents of Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), on Saturday, November 23rd from... - November 14, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Midcoast Properties, Inc., Represents Buyer of Seneca, SC, Self Storage Facility All Safe Storage of Seneca, SC, has been sold to a local corporation. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility. - November 07, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Self Storage in Savannah, GA Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc. A Storage Place, located in Savannah, GA, has been sold to a national private equity group. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller and secured the buyer. - October 31, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

The Augury Square, Inc. Signs MOU with Hancom/DreamTec Group of South Korea to Develop a Futuristic Blockchain Smart City in Atlanta Hancom/DreamTec Group (South Korea) has joined hands with The Augury Square, Inc. to create a next generation smart city in Atlanta. On Sept. 18, 2019, in the presence of several community, business and technology leaders, both parties signed an MOU to collaborate, create, design and build a futuristic smart community – a city within a city of Atlanta. The Hancom/DreamTec is an established software corporation leading in blockchain technologies and smart city platforms. - September 26, 2019 - The Augury Square, Inc.

UK-Based Platform for Issuing Digital Securities, Smartlands, Plans to Raise Capital for Global Scaling Smartlands – a blockchain-based global investment platform that uses brand new financial instruments – digital shares (security tokens) announces plans to raise capital through the sale of an equity stake in own Holding company. The UK-based fintech company intends to use the capital to continue... - September 15, 2019 - Smartlands

Pangea Cares Partners with Chicago Sky Cares for the Back to School Resource Fair In partnership with Pangea Cares, Illinicare Health, and other community partners, Chicago Sky Cares will be holding a Back to School Resource Fair at Malcolm X College from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24. To celebrate Back to School, Chicago Sky is bringing a great variety of resources to... - August 23, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Rocking K Master-Planned Community Set to Open Tucson-based Diamond Ventures is pleased to announce the opening of the first phase of 558 homes within the long-anticipated Rocking K Master-Planned Community, located at the foothills of the Rincon Mountains. - August 22, 2019 - Diamond Ventures, Inc.

Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential Announce the Opening of Parc at Pooler Apartment Homes in Pooler, GA Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential have opened Parc at Pooler, a Class-A Apartment Community in Pooler, GA. Pegasus Residential was selected as the management company for Parc at Pooler. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 21, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Self Storage in West Columbia, SC, Sold Eagle Self Storage, a 2 property portfolio located in West Columbia, SC, was sold in late July to an out of state investment firm. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage brokerage firm in the Southeast, led this effort on the firm's behalf. - August 15, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Opening of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St John’s County, FL Falcone and Associates and Equity Resources, LLC have opened Sentosa Beachwalk, a Class-A Apartment Community in St John’s County, FL. Pegasus Residential has been selected as the management company for Sentosa Beachwalk. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 14, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Pangea Cares to Distribute 400 Backpacks and School Supplies to Chicago Youth at the 7th Annual Backpack Giveaway Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization within Pangea Properties, partners with The Chicago Housing Authority (“CHA”) for the 7th Annual Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 15 at Brookfield Zoo. Ahead of the new school year, Pangea Cares will provide 400 children with free backpacks and school... - August 13, 2019 - Pangea Properties

THE AUGURY SQUARE - Shape of Future Coming to Atlanta THE AUGURY SQUARE, a small city within a city, to be built on about 30 acres of land in Atlanta, holds the promise of a better life, social and economic order enabled by blockchain and other digital technologies. It envisions to be a futuristic and yet pragmatically functioning society of tomorrow. It... - August 13, 2019 - The Augury Square, Inc.

Innovative Technology Product Company Now Up for Sale with Intelligent Business Transfer An award winning, market leading business venture has come to market for a new owner to take over. - July 31, 2019 - Intelligent Business Transfer

Dragons’ Den Success Comes to Open Market with Intelligent Business Transfer An exciting opportunity to acquire a unique and fun business selling wearable animal tails for kids and adults alike, which could be relocated to anywhere in the world. The entrepreneurial business has grown from bedroom into a highly successful profitable venture in the UK with a strong and recognisable brand. A recent Dragons Den success has given the business huge momentum. It is now ready and waiting to expand both domestically and internationally. - July 11, 2019 - Intelligent Business Transfer

2 Property Portfolio in Augusta, GA Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc. Washington Road Self Storage, a two property portfolio located in Martinez (Augusta), GA, has been sold to a national buyer. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM of Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage broker in the Southeast represented the seller. The facilities enjoy good visibility and are comprised... - June 07, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Midcoast Properties, Inc. Sells 2 Property Portfolio in South Carolina Riverchase Self Storage located in Lexington, South Carolina and Summit Self Storage, located in North Augusta, South Carolina were sold to a national buyer in May. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage broker in the Southeast, led this effort on the... - May 30, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Eureka Business Group Facilitated the Sale of Their Exclusive Listing, a 10-Unit Townhome Community in Greenville, TX Eureka Business Group facilitated the sale of another exclusive listing, a 10-unit townhome community in Greenville, TX. - May 24, 2019 - Eureka Business Group

Eureka Business Group Welcomes Stephanie Epshteyn as Multifamily Investment Specialist Stephanie Epshteyn joins Eureka Business Group as Multifamily Investment Specialist. - May 24, 2019 - Eureka Business Group

Eureka Business Group Facilitated the Sale of a 20-Unit Apartment Community in Lubbock, TX Eureka Business Group facilitated the sale of another apartment community in Lubbock, TX. - May 24, 2019 - Eureka Business Group

Equity Resources, LLC Announces the Development of Parc at Pooler Apartments Equity Resources, LLC announces the development of Parc at Pooler Apartments in Pooler, Georgia; Names Pegasus Residential as Management Company - May 17, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Pangea Cares Announces Its Sponsorship of the Annual Mother's Day Makeover at Swissotel Chicago on May 6 Pangea Cares is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 3rd Annual Mother’s Day Makeover hosted by Julie Hightower of a Better Day with Julie and The Daisie Foundation on May 6, 2019 at the Swissotel Chicago from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Monday, May 6, 400 deserving moms across the Chicagoland... - May 01, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Scott Callahan's Family Foundation Pledges Gift to Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts A recently established philanthropic charity located in Winter Park, Florida, has signed a pledge of support to the Dr. Phillips Center this week for a $25,000 gift. - March 29, 2019 - The Callahan Family Foundation

Midcoast Properties, Inc. Announces Sale of Plantation Self Storage in South Carolina Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of Plantation Self Storage located in South Carolina. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM of Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage broker in the Southeast, represented the seller and had the listing to market the facility. - March 27, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Parc at Wesley Chapel Apartment Homes Equity Resources, LLC announces the development of Parc at Wesley Chapel Apartments in Tampa, Florida; Names Pegasus Residential as Management Company - March 19, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Midcoast Properties, Inc. Sells Self Storage Facility in Augusta, GA Stowaway Self Storage, located in Augusta, GA, was sold in early February to a national buyer. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM of Midcoast Properties, Inc. a leading self storage broker in the Southeast represented the seller and had the listing to market the facility. The facility is near numerous hotels, restaurants... - March 06, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

HQ Raleigh and LODEN Properties to Deliver a New 21,000 Square Foot Co-Working and Event Space in Gateway Plaza Near Downtown Raleigh Raleigh’s largest co-working community, HQ Raleigh, is partnering with LODEN Properties to launch an exciting new co-working and event space at 2409 Crabtree Boulevard off of Capital Boulevard just north of downtown in Gateway Plaza. The new HQ@Gateway location is developing a Main Street Impact Program to engage underserved communities in Raleigh. - March 05, 2019 - LODEN Properties

Midcoast Properties, Inc. Sells Storage Place in Commerce, GA Storage Place in Commerce, GA was sold in early February to a limited liability company. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the seller and had the listing to market the facility. - February 21, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Moises Maldonado to Join Eureka Business Group as Multifamily Sales Specialist Eureka Business Group welcomes Moises Maldonado to the team as Multifamily Sales Specialist. - February 03, 2019 - Eureka Business Group

Capital Realty Solutions Negotiates $3.2 Million Sale of Landmark Mission Styled San Fernando Elks Club A landmark, California Mission-styled Elks Lodge building in San Fernando, CA, which is among the Elks’ oldest facilities in the San Fernando Valley, has just sold for $3.2 million, announces Ash Joshi, principal of Capital Realty Solutions, Inc. Originally built in 1937, the 20,680 square-foot... - January 17, 2019 - Capital Realty Solutions Inc.

Arrowroot Advisors Advises Reach Analytics on Its Sale to datadecisions Group Arrowroot Advisors is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Reach Analytics, LLC (“Reach” or the “Company”) in its recently completed sale to datadecisions Group (“DDG”). Located in Redwood City, California, Reach is a predictive... - January 10, 2019 - Arrowroot Real Estate

Florida Commercial Brokers Network Announces New Officers for 2019 and 26th Anniversary Florida Commercial Brokers Network (FCBN), a 26-year-old commercial real estate network comprised of commercial real estate member firms and affiliates statewide, has chosen its executive committee and officers for 2019. The officers will be installed at the group’s annual meeting February 8,... - January 08, 2019 - Bennett & Company

Puerto Rico Based Real Estate Firm Begins to Ramp Up Investment is coming back to Puerto Rico - December 31, 2018 - Direct Source Wealth

Olson Capital Investments to Prepare New $50 Million Real Estate Fund Olson Capital Investments has started talking to investors about a plan to raise up to 50 million for a fund to invest in American Hotel properties and opportunistic acquisitions on assets such as multifamily or office buildings. The real estate private equity firm that’s principally based in... - December 24, 2018 - Olson Capital Investments

Wiedmayer & Co. Signs Lease with Meade’s Discount Doors & More in Tucker, Georgia Wiedmayer & Co., a leading commercial real estate investor, manager, broker of office and industrial properties, announced a new lease today, Meade’s Discounts Doors & More signed a five-year lease for 15,640 square feet in Tucker, Georgia. “Meade’s Discount Doors & More... - December 17, 2018 - Wiedmayer & Co.

WC Equity Group Named to Prestigious Florida Fast 100 List WC Equity Group is named to prestigious Florida Fast 100 List, a collection of the fastest growing private companies, state-wide. - December 06, 2018 - WC Equity Group

AAA Storage City in Ridgeland, SC - Sold AAA Storage City in Ridgeland, SC, was sold in late November to a national private equity group. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller and had the listing to market the facility. - December 05, 2018 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Rare Small "Gem" Ventura Blvd. Office Building, in Sherman Oaks Sells at Record Price A rare “gem” office building amid a sea of high-rise buildings in the heart of the Ventura Boulevard corridor in Sherman Oaks has been sold for $2.7 mil or $1,342/sf announces Capital Realty Solutions, Inc. Familiar as the “Wallace Literary” and named after renowned Hollywood... - November 27, 2018 - Capital Realty Solutions Inc.

Pangea Cares to Distribute Turkey Baskets to 125 Families in Chicago and Indianapolis for Thanksgiving Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves underrepresented communities in Chicago, Indianapolis and Baltimore, will prepare and distribute 125 Thanksgiving turkey baskets to residents of Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), on Saturday, November 17 from 10... - November 09, 2018 - Pangea Properties

Wiedmayer & Co. Represents Non-Profit, Youth Villages, in Lease Transaction Wiedmayer & Co., a leading commercial real estate investor, asset manager, and broker represented Youth Villages in a commercial office lease transaction with 3 Corporate Square. Wiedmayer & Co. assisted Youth Villages in negotiating a four-year lease on a 2,076 square foot office space in one... - November 08, 2018 - Wiedmayer & Co.

Wiedmayer & Co. Represents LilyV Events in Lease Transaction with The Peninsula at Buckhead Wiedmayer & Co., a leading commercial real estate investor, asset manager, and broker represented LilyV Events in a retail lease transaction with The Peninsula at Buckhead located in Atlanta, Georgia. Wiedmayer & Co. assisted LilyV Events in negotiating a five-year lease for a 1,089 square foot... - November 08, 2018 - Wiedmayer & Co.

Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc. - Storage World in Stockbridge, GA Storage World in Stockbridge, GA, was sold in November. The facility will be rebranded as a Storage Xxtra facility. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM of Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage broker in the Southeast, represented the seller and had the listing to market the facility. - November 07, 2018 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Wiedmayer & Co. Signs Lease with Seabridge Investments Advisors at Blackstone Center Wiedmayer & Co., a leading commercial real estate investor, manager, broker of office and industrial properties, announced a new lease today, totaling approximately 1,192 square feet, at Blackstone Center, a two building, mid-rise office portfolio totaling 124,869 square feet located in Atlanta,... - October 21, 2018 - Wiedmayer & Co.

Christopher Todd Communities Opens Its Second Innovative Rental Community - in Tolleson, AZ Horizontal living is a new niche in the multifamily housing real estate niche and Arizona's Christopher Todd Communities is now opening its second such community, with more in the pipeline. - October 18, 2018 - Christopher Todd Communities

Wiedmayer & Co. Signs Lease with Meredith White Speech Pathology at Blackstone Center Wiedmayer & Co., a leading commercial real investor, manager and broker of office and industrial properties, today announced a new lease, totaling approximately 2,700 square feet, at Blackstone Center located in Atlanta, Georgia. - October 12, 2018 - Wiedmayer & Co.

Wiedmayer & Co. Signs Lease with Button It Up at Perimeter Place Business Park Wiedmayer & Co., a leading commercial real investor, manager and broker of office and industrial properties, today announced a new lease, totaling approximately 1,500 square feet, at Perimeter Place Business Park. - October 03, 2018 - Wiedmayer & Co.

Wiedmayer & Co. Announces Acquisition of 1840 Tucker Industrial Road in Tucker, Georgia A partnership led by Wiedmayer & Co. today announced it has closed on the acquisition of 1840 Tucker Industrial Road, an existing single-story, shallow-bay, industrial warehouse, located in the Tucker/Stone Mountain Industrial submarket of Atlanta, Ga. - October 01, 2018 - Wiedmayer & Co.