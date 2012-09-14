PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Lubbock, Texas on February 17, 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
The women behind one of Ellen's holiday show segments co-founded a non-profit which supports families impacted by cancer. - December 13, 2019 - Join The Flock
The Hyper IgM Foundation is delighted to announce it has awarded a $10,000 grant to Dr. Maite de la Morena at Seattle Children's Hospital to support her health-related quality of life (QoL) research in pediatric and adult patients with X-linked Hyper IgM Syndrome (X-HIGM).
These funds will support Dr. - December 13, 2019 - Hyper IgM Foundation, Inc.
Non-profit co-founder Keeli Simpson will be featured Wednesday night on Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. - December 10, 2019 - Join The Flock
New York Health is proud to announce that Dr. Jay B. Adlersberg, a rheumatologist and internist, has joined the team. Dr. Adlersberg is already known to millions of Tri-State residents as the nightly medical reporter for WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News, a job he did for thirty years while continuing to practice medicine. - December 09, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
The people who live in DuPage County, Illinois are used to seeing the Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center as they drive through Lisle, Wheaton, and Naperville. What they’re not used to seeing is it pictured on the cover of a respected architectural magazine, Metal Architecture... - December 07, 2019 - Science of Spirituality
Bank’s Charitable Giving in Greater Washington, DC Nears $2 Million in 2019. - December 06, 2019 - Mary's Center
Terminally ill man’s final dream comes true thanks to adult dream-granting organization, Dream Foundation. - December 06, 2019 - Dream Foundation
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce Amishi Desai, MD to its team. Dr. Desai is board-certified in hematology-oncology, as well as internal medicine. As such, she covers a full scope of services, while also maintaining a particular interest in lung cancer. In addition,... - December 03, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
The most recent event, “Divine Beauty: A Women’s Retreat,” held at the Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center in Lisle, Illinois, on October 5, brought over two hundred women to the Center. These retreats are like magnets – a response to a deep spiritual hunger,... - November 29, 2019 - Science of Spirituality
The latest United States Renal Data System (USRDS) report underscores the need to expand education and early detection efforts to improve health outcomes. - November 27, 2019 - Kidney Care Partners
Bring speech development to life through musical play. - November 23, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
On Thursday, November 14, Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE, an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in the General Internal Medicine Clinic at Boston Medical Center was installed as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association (MPhA). The Association's 136th Annual Awards &... - November 22, 2019 - Massachusetts Pharmacists Association
SMART Act delays inclusion of NIV in the Medicare DMEPOS Competitive Bidding Program. - November 08, 2019 - CQRC
Courage and beauty are evident as patients model on the runway during SMGlobal Catwalk. The models, who are in the midst of surgeries, chemo, and radiation beat cancer in every step they take. - November 08, 2019 - YES! Beat Liver Tumors
The College Diabetes Network Announces a National Advocacy Initiative in Higher Education Reducing Physical and Mental Health Risks for Students on Campus - November 08, 2019 - The College Diabetes Network
The last week of October is Red Ribbon Week, a time to educate young people about the dangers of drugs. - November 02, 2019 - Drug Free South
National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group Says Reps. Buddy Carter (R-GA), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) Sustain Increased PBM Data Disclosure - October 31, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition
Program supports school readiness. - October 31, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
A physical activity and well-being intitiative for cancer survivors. - October 29, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
The Gateway Family YMCA Adds Youth Development Branch YMCA in Elizabeth. - October 28, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
This book presents a life-changing mindset that is an indispensable aid
to personal growth. - October 27, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Each year, the Dementia Society looks for organizations that exemplify excellence and strive to improve the lives of people living with Dementia. Select companies who meet the S.M.A.R.T. criteria are deemed to be organizations that are changing the lives of those living with Dementia through their innovations. - October 26, 2019 - Dementia Society of America
The American Cancer Society's Relay for Life Flagler is sponsoring a dog walk to help save lives. Bark For Life Flagler is a fun community event, for dogs and their owners. With best costume contest demonstrations, games and more. A $25.00 tax-deductible donation supports lifesaving cancer research and treatments. - October 25, 2019 - Relay For Life Flagler
Angel Flight NE to raffle off a chance for two lucky winners to attend the Patriots vs. Cowboys game on November 24 in a luxury suite, with overnight accommodations. - October 24, 2019 - Angel Flight NE
Uttrakhand, India is set to witness a power-packed 200 hour yoga course in Rishikesh that will unveil beneficial prospects. This training session strikes a balance between life and meditation practices to exercise positive energies. Taking a 200 hour course is meant to combine internal energies for the... - October 23, 2019 - Rishikesh Yoga Club
“Virtual Tour” Differentiates LTC Pharmacy, Explains Operational and Regulatory Requirements Compared to Retail, Other Pharmacies - October 21, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition
DrainThatPain is a holistic energy technique for chronic pain elimination. Joanna Cameron, the founder has produced a documentary and written a book, both named DrainThatPain. She will teach the technique to DrainThatpain trainees using persons in pain as volunteers. - October 21, 2019 - TranceLady Productions, Inc.
Priya Maharaj named The Gateway Family YMCA 2019 Youth Volunteer of the Year for her dedication and support of children in youth programs. - October 21, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Manu Castañeda Jaramillo, endometriosis warrior, and advocate, recently launched WithEndo, which provides transformational online health programs for women suffering from Endometriosis, a condition that affects 1 in 10 women globally. WithEndo is also the parent platform for The Ribbon Method, an 8-week holistic, natural and personalized group coaching program. - October 20, 2019 - WithEndo
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Omaha, NE on December 10, 2019. - October 18, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Keith R. Brunckhorst, MD is a talented physician who is board-certified in medical oncology and hematology. He is experienced and well versed in the most cutting-edge cancer technology, with an impeccable work history and education. For Dr. Brunckhorst, patients come first. He pledges to treat each patient... - October 17, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
The Gateway Family YMCA Showcases After School Care Sites. - October 16, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Meth use is rising rapidly in West Hollywood, California. Community Organization Working with City Leaders to Develop Prevention Strategies. - October 12, 2019 - Institute for Public Strategies
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) announced that their own CEO, Jeff Vacirca, MD, will be the 2019 American Red Cross Greater New York Region’s Humanitarian Award recipient. Dr. Vacirca will be honored on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the 2019 Heroes Among Us Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom... - October 10, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Unsilenced Voices’ vision is to inspire change in communities around the world by encouraging victims to break free and survivors to speak up about domestic violence and sexual defilement. LN2 x Unsilenced, a domestic violence awareness and fundraising event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. October 23rd at LN2 Restaurant, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, CA. - October 08, 2019 - Unsilenced Voices
The most important thing you can do to achieve independence as a young adult is to get and maintain employment. - October 04, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Minneapolis, MN on October 23, 2019. - October 02, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
New Yorkers Support the Final Dreams of Terminally-Ill Adults at Exquisite Event. - October 02, 2019 - Dream Foundation
The Gateway Family YMCA encourages residents to learn the risk factors for falls and how to prevent them. - September 30, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Joanne Rajoppi, Union County Clerk, Presents Donation to The Gateway Family YMCA’s Annual Support Campaign - September 27, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
mumms Software, a hospice EMR and management software, and PlayMaker Health, the post-acute industry's leading data solutions provider, are excited to partner to deliver hospices enhanced insights into their performance data.
PlayMaker Health's post-acute software gives hospices an in-depth view of... - September 24, 2019 - mumms Software
Future Horizons will be hosting the Syracuse Autism Conference with Dr. Temple Grandin - November 21, 2019. - September 22, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Mary’s Center announced a report by the Urban Institute that examines the organization’s Social Change Model and its unique approach to addressing the social determinants of health in the DC metropolitan region. - September 22, 2019 - Mary's Center
Research-based human health care company to support national dream-granting organization to help more end-of-life Dreams for veterans come true across the nation. - September 20, 2019 - Dream Foundation
YMCA Part of National Event to Promote Healthy Lifestyles for Women. - September 19, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
The Gateway Family YMCA Invites the Community to Multiple Open House Events this Fall - September 17, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
The College Diabetes Network (CDN) announces a partnership with College Health TV to deliver video content on type 1 diabetes (T1D) to colleges and universities. Educational videos, produced by CDN, will stream at over 200 campus health centers across the US beginning in September 2019.
This is part... - September 14, 2019 - The College Diabetes Network
"The Social Skills Picture Book" is now available in Spanish from Future Horizons.
A dynamic teaching tool for children with autism or Asperger’s Syndrome, “The Social Skills Picture Book” offers pictures of the right and wrong ways to handle nearly 30 social skills, such... - September 11, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.