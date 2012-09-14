PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Hyper IgM Foundation Presents $10,000 Grant to Dr. Maite de la Morena at Seattle Children's Hospital The Hyper IgM Foundation is delighted to announce it has awarded a $10,000 grant to Dr. Maite de la Morena at Seattle Children's Hospital to support her health-related quality of life (QoL) research in pediatric and adult patients with X-linked Hyper IgM Syndrome (X-HIGM). These funds will support Dr. - December 13, 2019 - Hyper IgM Foundation, Inc.

Atlanta Resident Featured on Ellen's Holiday Special Non-profit co-founder Keeli Simpson will be featured Wednesday night on Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. - December 10, 2019 - Join The Flock

New York Health Welcomes Jay B. Adlersberg, M.D. New York Health is proud to announce that Dr. Jay B. Adlersberg, a rheumatologist and internist, has joined the team. Dr. Adlersberg is already known to millions of Tri-State residents as the nightly medical reporter for WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News, a job he did for thirty years while continuing to practice medicine. - December 09, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

SOS International Meditation Center in Lisle Featured on Cover of “Metal Architecture” The people who live in DuPage County, Illinois are used to seeing the Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center as they drive through Lisle, Wheaton, and Naperville. What they’re not used to seeing is it pictured on the cover of a respected architectural magazine, Metal Architecture... - December 07, 2019 - Science of Spirituality

Bank of America Announced $150,000 Economic Mobility Grant to Mary’s Center Bank’s Charitable Giving in Greater Washington, DC Nears $2 Million in 2019. - December 06, 2019 - Mary's Center

Family New York Dream Day for Terminally Ill Jersey City Resident Terminally ill man’s final dream comes true thanks to adult dream-granting organization, Dream Foundation. - December 06, 2019 - Dream Foundation

Dr. Amishi Desai Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Suffolk New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce Amishi Desai, MD to its team. Dr. Desai is board-certified in hematology-oncology, as well as internal medicine. As such, she covers a full scope of services, while also maintaining a particular interest in lung cancer. In addition,... - December 03, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Divine Beauty – A Women’s Retreat The most recent event, “Divine Beauty: A Women’s Retreat,” held at the Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center in Lisle, Illinois, on October 5, brought over two hundred women to the Center. These retreats are like magnets – a response to a deep spiritual hunger,... - November 29, 2019 - Science of Spirituality

Kidney Care Community Encouraged by New USRDS Data, Stresses the Need for Continued Improvement The latest United States Renal Data System (USRDS) report underscores the need to expand education and early detection efforts to improve health outcomes. - November 27, 2019 - Kidney Care Partners

Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE Sworn in as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association On Thursday, November 14, Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE, an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in the General Internal Medicine Clinic at Boston Medical Center was installed as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association (MPhA). The Association's 136th Annual Awards &... - November 22, 2019 - Massachusetts Pharmacists Association

CQRC Supports Bipartisan Bill to Protect Patients on Non-Invasive Ventilators SMART Act delays inclusion of NIV in the Medicare DMEPOS Competitive Bidding Program. - November 08, 2019 - CQRC

Glitz and Glamour Replace the Ravages of Chemo and Cancer During a Special Showcase at SMGlobal Catwalk Courage and beauty are evident as patients model on the runway during SMGlobal Catwalk. The models, who are in the midst of surgeries, chemo, and radiation beat cancer in every step they take. - November 08, 2019 - YES! Beat Liver Tumors

The College Diabetes Network Announces a National Advocacy Initiative in Higher Education Reducing Physical and Mental Health Risks for Students on Campus The College Diabetes Network Announces a National Advocacy Initiative in Higher Education Reducing Physical and Mental Health Risks for Students on Campus - November 08, 2019 - The College Diabetes Network

Scientology Nashville Teams Up with General Hospital for Red Ribbon Week The last week of October is Red Ribbon Week, a time to educate young people about the dangers of drugs. - November 02, 2019 - Drug Free South

SCPC Praises Bipartisan House Passage of PBM Rebate Transparency Bills National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group Says Reps. Buddy Carter (R-GA), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) Sustain Increased PBM Data Disclosure - October 31, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

The Gateway Family YMCA Offers Early Learning Readiness Program Program supports school readiness. - October 31, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

The Gateway Family YMCA Offers LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA A physical activity and well-being intitiative for cancer survivors. - October 29, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

The Gateway Family YMCA Adds Sixth YMCA Branch The Gateway Family YMCA Adds Youth Development Branch YMCA in Elizabeth. - October 28, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Maria’s Place Receives the Dementia Society of America’s Prestigious Dementia SMART® Award for Their Heartfelt & Useful Innovation Each year, the Dementia Society looks for organizations that exemplify excellence and strive to improve the lives of people living with Dementia. Select companies who meet the S.M.A.R.T. criteria are deemed to be organizations that are changing the lives of those living with Dementia through their innovations. - October 26, 2019 - Dementia Society of America

Bark For Life Flagler The American Cancer Society's Relay for Life Flagler is sponsoring a dog walk to help save lives. Bark For Life Flagler is a fun community event, for dogs and their owners. With best costume contest demonstrations, games and more. A $25.00 tax-deductible donation supports lifesaving cancer research and treatments. - October 25, 2019 - Relay For Life Flagler

Win a VIP Game-Day Experience as New England Takes on Dallas in Foxborough to Support Angel Flight NE Angel Flight NE to raffle off a chance for two lucky winners to attend the Patriots vs. Cowboys game on November 24 in a luxury suite, with overnight accommodations. - October 24, 2019 - Angel Flight NE

Gear Up for Power-Packed Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh Uttrakhand, India is set to witness a power-packed 200 hour yoga course in Rishikesh that will unveil beneficial prospects. This training session strikes a balance between life and meditation practices to exercise positive energies. Taking a 200 hour course is meant to combine internal energies for the... - October 23, 2019 - Rishikesh Yoga Club

New Video Details Long Term Care (LTC) Pharmacies’ Clinical Value to Seniors’ Care “Virtual Tour” Differentiates LTC Pharmacy, Explains Operational and Regulatory Requirements Compared to Retail, Other Pharmacies - October 21, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

Chronic Pain Elimination is Shown Live in DrainThatPain's World Tour to Canada, the UK, Dubai and Australia DrainThatPain is a holistic energy technique for chronic pain elimination. Joanna Cameron, the founder has produced a documentary and written a book, both named DrainThatPain. She will teach the technique to DrainThatpain trainees using persons in pain as volunteers. - October 21, 2019 - TranceLady Productions, Inc.

Youth Volunteer Priya Maharaj Honored by The Gateway Family YMCA Priya Maharaj named The Gateway Family YMCA 2019 Youth Volunteer of the Year for her dedication and support of children in youth programs. - October 21, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Endometriosis Advocate Turns Pain Into Power to Help Others Manu Castañeda Jaramillo, endometriosis warrior, and advocate, recently launched WithEndo, which provides transformational online health programs for women suffering from Endometriosis, a condition that affects 1 in 10 women globally. WithEndo is also the parent platform for The Ribbon Method, an 8-week holistic, natural and personalized group coaching program. - October 20, 2019 - WithEndo

NYCBS Welcomes Dr. Keith Brunckhorst to Its Oncology Team Keith R. Brunckhorst, MD is a talented physician who is board-certified in medical oncology and hematology. He is experienced and well versed in the most cutting-edge cancer technology, with an impeccable work history and education. For Dr. Brunckhorst, patients come first. He pledges to treat each patient... - October 17, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Lights on Afterschool Event Focuses on “Afterschool for All” The Gateway Family YMCA Showcases After School Care Sites. - October 16, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

New Surveys Show West Hollywood Residents and Visitors See Meth as Most Harmful Substance Abuse Problem in the City Meth use is rising rapidly in West Hollywood, California. Community Organization Working with City Leaders to Develop Prevention Strategies. - October 12, 2019 - Institute for Public Strategies

NYCBS' CEO to Receive Humanitarian of the Year Award from the American Red Cross New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) announced that their own CEO, Jeff Vacirca, MD, will be the 2019 American Red Cross Greater New York Region’s Humanitarian Award recipient. Dr. Vacirca will be honored on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the 2019 Heroes Among Us Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom... - October 10, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Premier Fundraising Event for Unsilenced Voices Unsilenced Voices’ vision is to inspire change in communities around the world by encouraging victims to break free and survivors to speak up about domestic violence and sexual defilement. LN2 x Unsilenced, a domestic violence awareness and fundraising event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. October 23rd at LN2 Restaurant, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, CA. - October 08, 2019 - Unsilenced Voices

"101 Positive Steps Toward Employment with Autism" - Now Available from Future Horizons The most important thing you can do to achieve independence as a young adult is to get and maintain employment. - October 04, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.

Giving is Always in Good Taste New Yorkers Support the Final Dreams of Terminally-Ill Adults at Exquisite Event. - October 02, 2019 - Dream Foundation

Falls Prevention Awareness The Gateway Family YMCA encourages residents to learn the risk factors for falls and how to prevent them. - September 30, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Community Partners Support The Gateway Family YMCA Joanne Rajoppi, Union County Clerk, Presents Donation to The Gateway Family YMCA’s Annual Support Campaign - September 27, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

mumms Software and PlayMaker Health Announce Partnership Giving Hospices Advanced Insights Into Performance Data mumms Software, a hospice EMR and management software, and PlayMaker Health, the post-acute industry's leading data solutions provider, are excited to partner to deliver hospices enhanced insights into their performance data. PlayMaker Health's post-acute software gives hospices an in-depth view of... - September 24, 2019 - mumms Software

Syracuse Autism Conference with Dr. Temple Grandin - November 21, 2019 Future Horizons will be hosting the Syracuse Autism Conference with Dr. Temple Grandin - November 21, 2019. - September 22, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.

Mary’s Center Releases Key Findings from Evaluation of Its Social Change Model Conducted by Urban Institute: Results Detail Model, Best Practices, & Plans for Replication Mary’s Center announced a report by the Urban Institute that examines the organization’s Social Change Model and its unique approach to addressing the social determinants of health in the DC metropolitan region. - September 22, 2019 - Mary's Center

Scientology Nashville Promotes Drug Prevention Awareness with Red Ribbon Week Activities The last week of October is Red Ribbon Week, a time to educate young people about the dangers of drugs. - September 21, 2019 - Drug Free South

Eisai and Dream Foundation Come Together to Help Support More Veterans Research-based human health care company to support national dream-granting organization to help more end-of-life Dreams for veterans come true across the nation. - September 20, 2019 - Dream Foundation

The Gateway Family YMCA Celebrates Women’s Health & Fitness Day YMCA Part of National Event to Promote Healthy Lifestyles for Women. - September 19, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Family Fun and Fitness Day at The Gateway Family YMCA The Gateway Family YMCA Invites the Community to Multiple Open House Events this Fall - September 17, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

The College Diabetes Network Teams up with College Health TV to Deliver Video Content to Support Students with Type 1 Diabetes at Campuses Nationwide The College Diabetes Network (CDN) announces a partnership with College Health TV to deliver video content on type 1 diabetes (T1D) to colleges and universities. Educational videos, produced by CDN, will stream at over 200 campus health centers across the US beginning in September 2019. This is part... - September 14, 2019 - The College Diabetes Network