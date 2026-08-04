Recent Headlines
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. David Drory
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. David Drory to its team of dedicated medical oncologists and hematologists. Beginning August 3, 2026, Dr. Drory will be practicing at NYCBS’s office... - August 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
7th Grade Initiative Support at The Gateway Family YMCA
7th Grade Students Receive Support Through Membership and Programs - July 18, 2026 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Future Horizon Set to Release "Colorful Brain Friends: Celebrating Neurodiversity"
Yejin Cha introduces the concept of neurodiversity through unique squirrel characters. As the founder and CEO of Colorful Brain Friends, a social impact content brand, she creates inclusive characters that foster understanding and celebrate cognitive diversity through storytelling and education. She is inspired by her talented, autistic son. - July 15, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Releases "Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew, 20th Anniversary Hardcover Edition"
Ellen Notbohm’s work touches millions in more than 25 languages. She is author of the nonfiction classic "Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew," three other books on autism, and the award-winning historical novel "The River by Starlight." Ellen’s books have won the Chanticleer International Book Awards Grand Prize for Instruction and Insight, Western Writers of American Spur Award for Best First Novel, and many more. - July 14, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Seattle, WA on August 1, 2026
Temple Grandin is coming to the Seattle, WA, area on August 1. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 9:30 a.m. Dr. Grandin will explain the importance of schedules and share strategies to support individuals on the autism spectrum with their classwork. Temple believes there are... - July 13, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens New State-of-the-Art Cancer Center in Lake Success
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the opening of its new comprehensive cancer center at 3 Dakota Drive, Lake Success, NY 11042. The location will open to patients on July 13, 2026, and replaces its previous... - July 10, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Hemanext Expands Commercial Footprint Through Strategic Partnership with OneBlood
Hemanext Inc. announced a strategic production partnership with OneBlood, one of the nation's largest independent blood centers, marking a significant milestone in Hemanext's commercial expansion and accelerating adoption of Hemanext ONE® across the United States. - July 06, 2026 - Hemanext
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist Dr. Sobha Atluri
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Sobha Atluri, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, comprehensive cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Atluri will be... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Neel Patel
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Neel Patel, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Patel will be practicing... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research on Animal Behavior and Welfare That Improved the Livestock Industry" - Dr. Temple Grandin
Dr. Temple Grandin will present a special conference on August 1, 2026, at Carnation Farms, 28901 NE Carnation Farm Rd., Carnation, WA 98014. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., and the program will begin at 7:00 p.m. Dr. Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her... - July 02, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research on Animal Behavior and Welfare That Improved the Livestock Industry" - Dr. Temple Grandin
Temple Grandin will present a special conference on July 15, 2026, at The Mercer County Board of Agriculture, located at 1440 Parkside Ave., Ewing, NJ 08638. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding... - June 27, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Releases "Buttercup: The Queen of Kindness"
Dr. Kristie Zoller is a psychologist who specializes in neuropsychological and psychological testing, particularly assessing young children for autism and other developmental disorders. She earned her undergraduate degree at The Pennsylvania State University at the University Park Campus and earned her doctoral degree in Psychology from The California School of Professional Psychology. Dr. Zoller currently works at Laughlin Children’s Center, which is in a suburb of Pittsburgh. - June 26, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Shuwen Lin
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Shuwen Lin, a board-certified hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning June 1, 2026, Dr. Lin will... - June 03, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Future Horizons Presents “Autism: The Way I See It” with Dr. Temple Grandin
Temple Grandin is coming to Charlotte, NC on September 26 for a special conference at The Pearl, Charlotte’s Innovation District, 915 Pearl Park Way, Charlotte, NC 28204. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. This event is co-hosted by Autism Charlotte. Dr. Grandin... - May 31, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research on Animal Behavior and Welfare That Improved the Livestock Industry" with Dr. Temple Grandin
Temple Grandin will present a special conference on June 12, 2026 at the University of New Hampshire, Memorial Union Building, 83 Main St Room 164, Durham, NH 03824. The program will start at 9 am. Dr. Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her 50+ years of... - May 30, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Portland, OR, on August 14, 2026
Temple Grandin will present a special conference on August 14, 2026, at the Smith Memorial Student Union Ballroom at Portland State University, located at 1825 SW Broadway, Portland, Oregon 97201. Doors will open at 5:30 PM. Dr. Grandin will explain the importance of schedules and share strategies... - May 24, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Hartville, OH, on May 15, 2026
Renowned Temple Grandin will present a special pop-up conference on May 15, 2026, at Pegasus Farm, 7490 Edison St. NE, Hartville, OH 44632. The event will begin at 8:00 AM. Dr. Grandin will explain the importance of schedules and share strategies to support individuals on the autism spectrum with... - May 09, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents "Insights into Autism and Animal Behavior" with Dr. Temple Grandin in the Philadelphia, PA Area on June 27, 2026
Temple Grandin earned her PhD in Animal Science from the University of Illinois and is currently a Professor at Colorado State University. Dr. Grandin is one of the most respected individuals with autism in the world. She presents at conferences nationwide, helping thousands of parents and... - May 08, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Introduces the Temple Grandin Doll with Cow
Temple Grandin earned her PhD in Animal Science from the University of Illinois and is a professor at Colorado State University. She is also a bestselling author and a leading voice in autism presenting at conferences nationwide to help parents and professionals support individuals with autism. Her scientific training and lived experience give her a unique perspective in the field of animal science. - May 02, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Cal Poly Pomona Fraternity Raises Over $110,000 Towards Cancer Research
Theta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Chi Surpasses $110,000 in Annual Fundraising for Huntsman Cancer Institute, Eyes $1 Million Milestone - April 21, 2026 - Theta Sigma Chapter Sigma Chi
HELPipedia Launches Nationwide Platform to Support Special Needs Families Across the U.S.
HELPipedia, a New Jersey-based nonprofit, has launched a nationwide platform designed to help families navigate the complexities of special needs care with trusted guidance, resources, and support. Led by President and Co-Founder Phil Vetrano, the initiative brings clarity and connection to a fragmented system by combining technology with a mission-driven approach. - April 17, 2026 - HELPipedia
Future Horizons to Release "Empowering Autistic Voices in Education: Dismantling Barriers and Building Bridges toward Authentic Inclusion" by Dr. Stephanie C. Holmes
Dr. Stephanie C. Holmes is an author, autism researcher, speaker, and certified autism specialist dedicated to supporting neurodiverse students. After her daughter’s autism diagnosis, she shifted her therapy practice to focus on IEPs, 504 plans, and education systems. She is the founder of Autism Spectrum Resources for Marriage & Family, LLC and co-author of Embracing the Autism Spectrum. - April 08, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons to Release "Time to Thrive: A Reflection Workbook for Parents and Caregivers of Young Autistic Children" by Holly Ketchum
Holly Ketchum lives in the Ozarks region of the United States, where she works as a Parent Educator. She has a degree in Child and Family Education and has worked as a teacher, home visitor, or parent educator for many families, including families with autistic children, since 2010. Her professional background is practical, based on years of experience directly working with families. - March 24, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Releases "The Way I See It: A Personal Look at Autism"
Temple Grandin, PhD in Animal Science from the University of Illinois and Professor at Colorado State University, is a renowned autism expert and bestselling author. She presents nationwide to help parents and professionals support individuals with autism. - March 13, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Hemanext ONE® Receives 510(k) Clearance for Expanded Indications for Use in the United States
Hemanext Inc. today announced that the Hemanext ONE® System has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for expanded indications for use in the United States. The expanded Indications for Use enable processing of whole blood and apheresis-derived AS-3 leukocyte-reduced red blood cells. - March 10, 2026 - Hemanext
Future Horizons Presents "Insights Into Autism and Animal Behavior" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Spokane, WA, on May 6, 2026
Dr. Temple Grandin, PhD, is a professor at Colorado State University, bestselling author, and one of the world’s leading voices on autism. She speaks nationwide, helping parents and professionals support individuals with autism and PDD. A pioneering animal scientist, Dr. Grandin has transformed livestock handling and improved animal welfare worldwide. She lives in Fort Collins, Colorado. - March 05, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Announces the Release of Sensory Wellness: The Art and Science of Thriving and the Sensory Wellness Reflection Journal by Robyn Chu MOT, OTR/L
Robyn Chu is a thought leader and storyteller in sensory wellness who inspires people to reconnect with their senses and live sensationally with courage, creativity, and joy. With her unique gift for making neuroscience exciting, she transforms how we think about sensory wellness. As founder of Growing Healthy Seasons, a collaborative team of over 75 therapists, Robyn pioneers sensory wellness principles that reach communities worldwide. - March 03, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Shane Ray Appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Hemanext
Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage and transfusion technology, is pleased to announce that the Board has appointed Shane Ray to take on the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Hemanext from Andy Dunham. Shane will also retain his role as the Chief Commercial Officer to lead the global commercial strategy and sales team while Andy will remain on the Executive Leadership Team as Hemanext’s Chief Scientific Officer. - February 24, 2026 - Hemanext
TKSoftware Launches AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software to Reduce Claim Denials and Maximize Reimbursements
TKSoftware Inc. today announced AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software. Designed to assist the office staff code charges correctly and efficiently. This is a major leap forward in Healthcare Billing Software powered by the best in class clearinghouse and revenue cycle support team in the industry. - February 13, 2026 - TKSoftware Inc.
Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research" with Dr. Temple Grandin on April 29, 2026 in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Area
Dr. Temple Grandin, professor at Colorado State University, is a leading voice in autism advocacy. She is the author of several books, including the national bestsellers, "Thinking in Pictures" and "Animals in Translation." Her latest book is "Autism, Sensory and Behavior." She lectures to thousands nationwide and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people. Her life inspired the Emmy-winning HBO film Temple Grandin, starring Claire Danes. - February 12, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons to Release "Sensory Wellness Reflection Journal: The Art and Science of Thriving" by Robyn Chu MOT, OTR/L
Robyn Chu, MOT, OTR/L, is an occupational therapist, author, and educator specializing in sensory integration across the lifespan. She helps children, adults, and families understand how sensory experiences shape emotional regulation, relationships, and mental health. Drawing on real-life experience and research from her work at UCLA and UCSF, Robyn helps others understand the powerful impact of sensory processing—at home, at work, and at play. - February 02, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Fair Oaks, CA, March 9, 2026
Temple Grandin, one of the world’s most accomplished adults with autism, holds a PhD in animal science and is a professor at Colorado State University. She is the author of several acclaimed books, including the national bestsellers Thinking in Pictures and Animals in Translation. She lectures nationwide, has been featured in major media, and the HBO film Temple Grandin won seven Emmys. Her portrait will soon join the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery's permanent collection. - January 28, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents “Autism: The Way I See It” with Dr. Temple Grandin in Las Vegas, NV, on February 16, 2026
The New Horizons Center for Learning will host Dr. Temple Grandin for a special Las Vegas appearance at 6701 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146, at 5:30 p.m. Dr. Temple Grandin, world-renowned autism spokesperson, scientist, and inventor, has served as an inspiration and role model to... - January 16, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
LaVarne A. Burton – New Chair of Nation’s Largest Kidney Care Coalition – Outlines 2026 Kidney Community Priorities
Burton to Focus on Supporting Patient Choice, Expanding Access to Innovative Treatments to Improve Patient-Centric Kidney Care - January 13, 2026 - Kidney Care Partners
Future Horizons to Release "Drawing a Blank: Improving Comprehension for Autistic Readers" Written by Emily Iland, M.A.
Emily Iland, M.A., is an award-winning author, consultant, researcher, and autism advocate. A mother of a young man with ASD, she brings personal insight to her work, including serving as an Adjunct Professor at CSU Northridge. For nearly three decades she has presented nationwide in English and Spanish. Emily is known for making complex information clear, with expertise in reading comprehension, safety, independence, law enforcement, transition, and community inclusion. - January 07, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in the Las Vegas, NV Area on February 16, 2026
Dr. Temple Grandin is a world-renowned autism spokesperson, scientist, and inventor who has inspired hundreds of thousands of individuals and families worldwide. In this presentation, she candidly shares her personal experiences growing up with autism, the challenges she faced, and strategies for success. Drawing on lived experience and research, Dr. Grandin offers insights into different thinking styles, the value of innovation, and helping young people recognize their strengths. - January 07, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons to Release "250 LIFEHACKS FOR YOUNG AUTISTIC ADULTS: Your Guide to a Simpler Life" Written by Peter Vermeulen
Peter Vermeulen, PhD, is an internationally respected autism lecturer and author. With over 30 years in the field, he received the 2019 Passwerk Lifetime Achievement Award. Trained as a counselor and educator, he has worked extensively with autistic children. He is an Autism Consultant and Lecturer at Vlaamse Dienst Autisme, edits Autisme, and teaches at the University of Leuven. - December 09, 2025 - Future Horizons, Inc.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Launches State's First Personalized Nutrition Care Program for Cancer Patients
Cancer treatment has achieved molecular precision. Yet one fundamental barrier remains: keeping patients strong enough to complete the therapies oncologists prescribe. Up to half of cancer patients experience severe malnutrition, leading to more side effects, treatment delays, and poorer... - December 04, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research on Animal Behavior and Welfare" with Dr. Temple Grandin in the Chicago, IL Area, February 12, 2026
Esteemed animal scientist Dr. Temple Grandin, Ph.D., revolutionized livestock handling and improved animal welfare worldwide. A professor at Colorado State University, she is celebrated for her innovative designs and deep understanding of animal behavior. Her bestselling book "Animals in Translation" highlights her groundbreaking work, making her one of the most influential voices in animal science today. - December 02, 2025 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Nation’s Largest Kidney Care Coalition Elects New Leadership to Represent Policy Priorities Impacting Patients, Kidney Care
Kidney Care Partners (KCP)—the nation’s largest non-profit, non-partisan kidney care coalition representing patients, dialysis professionals, physicians, nurses, researchers, therapeutic innovators, transplant coordinators, and manufacturers—today announced that Keith A. - December 01, 2025 - Kidney Care Partners
Future Horizons Presents "Insights Into Autism and Animal Behavior" with Dr. Temple Grandin, January 31, 2026 in Lexington, KY
Temple Grandin, a leading voice in autism advocacy, is a bestselling author and animal science professor at Colorado State University. Her influential book "Thinking in Pictures" has inspired readers across the country, while her latest, Autism, Sensory and Behavior, offers profound insights. Featured widely in the media and portrayed in the Emmy-winning HBO film "Temple Grandin," she continues to engage and inspire audiences everywhere. - November 27, 2025 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents: Dr. Temple Grandin, The Grandin Papers — Dec. 30, Orlando, FL
Renowned animal scientist Dr. Temple Grandin, Ph.D., has improved animal welfare worldwide through innovative livestock handling. A professor at Colorado State University, her bestselling Animals in Translation and acclaimed The Grandin Papers books cement her reputation as a leading voice in animal science. Along with countless awards, her portrait is now part of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection. - November 25, 2025 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Kidney Care Partners Commends House Introduction of Kidney Care Access Protection Act
Kidney Care Partners (KCP)—the nation’s largest non-profit, non-partisan kidney care coalition representing patients, dialysis professionals, physicians, nurses, researchers, therapeutic innovators, transplant coordinators, and manufacturers—today expressed appreciation to... - November 21, 2025 - Kidney Care Partners
Kidney Care Partners Commends House Ways and Means Committee’s Focus on Chronic Kidney Disease Coordination, Prevention
Nation’s Largest Kidney Care Coalition Urges Lawmakers to Stabilize, Modernize Medicare’s Kidney Care Benefit to Ensure Access to Quality Care, Innovations - November 20, 2025 - Kidney Care Partners
Massachusetts Declares November 15 as Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day Spotlighting Growing Health Crisis
B.E.A.T Gestational Diabetes® Inc., in partnership with 360Girls&Women®, proudly announces that November 15 has been officially designated as "Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day" by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This new observance aims to bring much-needed attention to the rising prevalence of gestational diabetes and its severe long-term health impacts, particularly in communities of color. - November 14, 2025 - 360Girls&Women
Future Horizons Presents: "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin - January 31, 2025 - Louisville, KY
Temple Grandin, one of the world’s most accomplished adults with autism, holds a PhD in animal science and is a professor at Colorado State University. She is the author of several acclaimed books, including the national bestsellers Thinking in Pictures and Animals in Translation. She lectures nationwide, has been featured in major media, and the HBO film Temple Grandin won seven Emmys. Her portrait will soon join the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery's permanent collection. - November 14, 2025 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons to Release "Navigate and Advocate: A Parent's Guide to the Special Education Process from a Mom and a Professional" Written by Tisha Eisenhuth
Do you think your child might have a disability and needs a school evaluation, but you don’t know where to start? Do you find the special education process with all the meetings and excessive terminology to be overwhelming? This guide can help. The power tools needed to help build and... - November 13, 2025 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents: "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin - December 29, 2025 Lake Mary, FL
Temple Grandin, one of the world’s most accomplished adults with autism, holds a PhD in animal science and is a professor at Colorado State University. She is the author of several acclaimed books, including the national bestsellers Thinking in Pictures and Animals in Translation. Dr. Grandin lectures nationwide, has been featured in major media outlets, and the HBO film Temple Grandin won seven Emmys. Her portrait will soon join the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection. - November 13, 2025 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents: Autism Conference with Dr. Temple Grandin, Dr. James Ball, and Dr. Jed Baker - December 11, 2025 Nutley, NJ
Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned autism advocate and scientist; Dr. James Ball, an expert in positive behavior strategies for children; and Dr. Jed Baker, a leading psychologist specializing in emotion regulation and social development, will together share practical, evidence-based tools to support individuals with autism and promote neurodiversity. - November 06, 2025 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers" with Dr. Temple Grandin – December 9, 2025, Amarillo, TX Area
Esteemed animal scientist Dr. Temple Grandin, Ph.D., revolutionized livestock handling and improved animal welfare worldwide. A professor at Colorado State University, she is celebrated for her innovative designs and deep understanding of animal behavior. Her bestselling book "Animals in Translation" highlights her groundbreaking work, making her one of the most influential voices in animal science today. - November 03, 2025 - Future Horizons, Inc.