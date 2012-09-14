PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Human Rights Organizations
 
Human Rights Organizations
AAUW-Expanding Your Horizons Conference AAUW-Expanding Your Horizons Conference Yorktown Heights, NY
The American Association of University Women, with its nationwide network of more than 100,000 bipartisan members and 1,300 branches, has... 
Adoption Forum Adoption Forum Pottstown, PA
Established in 1973, Adoption Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is recognized throughout Pennsylvania as a group advocating access... 
Awake In America Awake In America Philadelphia, PA
Awake In America is a non-profit organization focused on sleep and sleep disorders.  We help people launch support groups around the... 
California Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CALCASA) California Coalition Against Sexual Assa... Sacramento, CA
The California Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CALCASA) is a statewide organization in California working to end sexual violence. CALCASA’s... 
Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women Chicago, IL
The Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women offering books and information about Tubal Ligation and Post Tubal Ligation Syndrome (PTLS). We... 
ContactsforLess.ca ContactsforLess.ca New Westminster, Canada
ContactsforLess.ca is the very first of its kind in the world, just for Canadians. Contact lenses at a great price and we give away 51%... 
Help For Abused Partners Help For Abused Partners Sterling, CO
Assisting families seeking alternatives to violence in thier homes. All services are available to victims with disabilities. Help for Abused... 
Humanity First Humanity First Baltimore, MD
HUMANITY FIRST: HUMANITY FIRST™ is a leading humanitarian relief and development organization. It seeks to provide disaster relief... 
Infante Sano Inc. Infante Sano Inc. Wayland, MA
Globally every year over 10 million mothers and children die, mostly from preventable causes. This number of deaths is greater than the... 
SOS Children's Villages - USA SOS Children's Villages - USA Washington, DC
SOS Children's Villages - USA is the US division of SOS Kinderdorf International, the world's largest non governmental child welfare organization... 
