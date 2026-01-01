CTSHealth is an integrated healthcare agency that provides an array of behavioral, social, and medical health services through community, outpatient and specialty foster care. We currently serve the...
The American Association of University Women, with its nationwide network of more than 100,000 bipartisan members and 1,300 branches, has been a leading advocate for equity for women and girls since...
Formed in 1987 and based in Bolivar, Ohio, Club 3000 is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the protection of future generations from landfill contamination. Club 3000 is a...
ContactsforLess.ca is the very first of its kind in the world, just for Canadians. Contact lenses at a great price and we give away 51% of our profits to the non-profit that you choose. Save money on...
To create a drug-free society we need only to cure existing addicts whilst ensuring that no more youngsters take up drug usage. This means developing and promoting EFFECTIVE prevention and EFFECTIVE...
Water Missions International is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Christian engineering organization serving the water and sanitation needs of developing countries and disaster areas. WMI uses low maintenance,...
WindStar Wildlife Institute is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit, conservation organization, established in 1986, whose mission and solution to the loss of native plants and wildlife habitat focuses on...