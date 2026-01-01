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Social Advocacy Organizations

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

CTSHealth

CTSHealth

CTSHealth is an integrated healthcare agency that provides an array of behavioral, social, and medical health services through community, outpatient and specialty foster care. We currently serve the...

Gold Company Profiles

Loud Matter Studios

Loud Matter Studios

At Loud Matter a are developing and producing a growing slate of unscripted formats designed for today’s audiences. From docu-follow and competition to trend-driven and culturally relevant...

Project Safekids

Project Safekids

Not for Profit childrens foundation dedicated to promoting the cause of child safety globally.

Company Profiles

AAUW-Expanding Your Horizons Conference

AAUW-Expanding Your Horizons Conference

The American Association of University Women, with its nationwide network of more than 100,000 bipartisan members and 1,300 branches, has been a leading advocate for equity for women and girls since...

Adoption Forum

Adoption Forum

Established in 1973, Adoption Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is recognized throughout Pennsylvania as a group advocating access to records for adult adoptees. Functioning as a group of...

Africa Greater Life Mission

Africa Greater Life Mission

We at Africa greater life mission are dedicated to help disadvantaged children especially the AIDS orphans and help less children together with families in Uganda, Africa to overcome poverty and...

Annie Appleseed Project

Annie Appleseed Project

The Annie Appleseed Project, a 501 (c)3 non profit corporation, provides information, education, advocacy and awareness for people with cancer, family and friends interested in, complementary,...

Awake In America

Awake In America

Awake In America is a non-profit organization focused on sleep and sleep disorders.  We help people launch support groups around the county quickly and easily, as well as work with health care...

California Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CALCASA)

California Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CALCASA)

The California Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CALCASA) is a statewide organization in California working to end sexual violence. CALCASA’s membership is the sixty-six rape crisis centers...

Club 3000

Club 3000

Formed in 1987 and based in Bolivar, Ohio, Club 3000 is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the protection of future generations from landfill contamination. Club 3000 is a...

Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women

Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women

The Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women offering books and information about Tubal Ligation and Post Tubal Ligation Syndrome (PTLS). We are ordinary women who have had a tubal ligation or...

ContactsforLess.ca

ContactsforLess.ca

ContactsforLess.ca is the very first of its kind in the world, just for Canadians. Contact lenses at a great price and we give away 51% of our profits to the non-profit that you choose. Save money on...

Drug Free Ambassadors

Drug Free Ambassadors

The Drug-Free Ambassadors program is about properly educating young people about the harmful effects of drugs and asking them to make the decision to live a drug-free life. The campaign started in...

E.I.C. Enterprises, Inc.

E.I.C. Enterprises, Inc.

E.I.C. Enterprises, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to bringing a science and fact-based education to the poor and disadvantaged here and throughout the world.

Fluoride Action Network

Fluoride Action Network

The Fluoride Action Network is an international coalition seeking to broaden public awareness about the toxicity of fluoride compounds and the health impacts of current fluoride exposures. Along...

Green4Green

Green4Green

Green4Green is a unique social networking site that helps people all around the world find, contact, and communicate with each other for any environmentally-related professional or personal purpose.

Help For Abused Partners

Help For Abused Partners

Assisting families seeking alternatives to violence in thier homes. All services are available to victims with disabilities. Help for Abused Parnters deals with victims of domestic and dating...

Humanity First

Humanity First

HUMANITY FIRST: HUMANITY FIRST™ is a leading humanitarian relief and development organization. It seeks to provide disaster relief and community development services to several poverty-affected...

Infante Sano Inc.

Infante Sano Inc.

Globally every year over 10 million mothers and children die, mostly from preventable causes. This number of deaths is greater than the combined deaths from HIV, TB, and malaria. Four million of...

Infinity SAV USA

Infinity SAV USA

Infinity SAV USA has developed a generator powered solely by permanent magnets and is developing a 20 kW generator to power homes and small businesses. Our goal is to stop Climate Change by...

Love Our Children USA

Love Our Children USA

About STOMP Out Bullying Created in 2005, STOMP Out Bullying is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying,...

Mission Possible International

Mission Possible International

Mission Possible International is a global volunteer force educating the world about aspertame.  It has operations throughout the United States and around the world.

New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation

New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation

The New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation consists of physicians, dentists, legislators, lawyers, scientists, environmentalists and other professionals as well as mothers, fathers and...

OlderWiserWomen.com

OlderWiserWomen.com

OlderWiserWomen™ inspires women to embrace the freedom, magic and wisdom of Successful Aging. Sharing, learning and growing while Celebrating the Journey.

pokerice

pokerice

Pokerice is an online venture, best known for its environmental friendly team that try to communicate their message for saving the planet and gather funds in order to serve their ecological cause:...

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. is a leading installer of small to large solar power systems. It was founded in 2001 to serve the increasing demand for solar energy systems of its then parent...

Rebuilding Community International

Rebuilding Community International

Rebuilding Community International provides disaster-stricken communities with volunteer building professionals to help restore structures, build capacity, and create an improving quality of life.

RVE.SOL

RVE.SOL

"Changing Rural Life Forever" is an initiative of RVE.SOL – Soluçoes de Energia Rural Lda., a triple bottom line social entrepreneurship using renewable technology to eradicate...

Save Ellis Island

Save Ellis Island

The Mission of Save Ellis Island To raise the funds necessary to rehabilitate, restore and put to beneficial reuse the currently deteriorated and unused buildings of Ellis Island, located primarily...

SOS Children's Villages - USA

SOS Children's Villages - USA

SOS Children's Villages - USA is the US division of SOS Kinderdorf International, the world's largest non governmental child welfare organization providing homes for orphaned and abandoned children...

South Carolinians for Drug Law Reform

South Carolinians for Drug Law Reform

South Carolinians for Drug Law Reform (SCDLR) is a grassroots organization based in Charleston, South Carolina, with supporters across the state. We are a non-profit 501(c)(4) organization, which...

Sumatran Tiger Program

Sumatran Tiger Program

Due to poaching and diminishing habitat, less than 500 Sumatran tigers now remain in the wild. A collaborative effort of the Indonesian Department of Forestry, The Tiger Foundation (Canada) and...

The Campaign for the Effective Prevention & Treatment of Addiction

The Campaign for the Effective Prevention & Treatment of Addiction

To create a drug-free society we need only to cure existing addicts whilst ensuring that no more youngsters take up drug usage. This means developing and promoting EFFECTIVE prevention and EFFECTIVE...

Water Missions International

Water Missions International

Water Missions International is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Christian engineering organization serving the water and sanitation needs of developing countries and disaster areas. WMI uses low maintenance,...

WindStar Wildlife Institute

WindStar Wildlife Institute

WindStar Wildlife Institute is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit, conservation organization, established in 1986, whose mission and solution to the loss of native plants and wildlife habitat focuses on...

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