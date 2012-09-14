Post Profile for Your Business
Retail & Consumer Services
Consumer Services
Organizations & Institutions
Religious, Grantmaking, Civic, Professional, & Similar Organizations
> Social Advocacy Organizations
Social Advocacy Organizations
Environment, Conservation & Wildlife Organizations
Human Rights Organizations
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Social Advocacy Organizations
Project Safekids
Petersburg, IL
Not for Profit childrens foundation dedicated to promoting the cause of child safety globally.
AAUW-Expanding Your Horizons Conference
Yorktown Heights, NY
The American Association of University Women, with its nationwide network of more than 100,000 bipartisan members and 1,300 branches, has...
Adoption Forum
Pottstown, PA
Established in 1973, Adoption Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is recognized throughout Pennsylvania as a group advocating access...
Africa Greater Life Mission
EA, Uganda
We at Africa greater life mission are dedicated to help disadvantaged children especially the AIDS orphans and help less children together...
Annie Appleseed Project
Delray Beach, FL
The Annie Appleseed Project, a 501 (c)3 non profit corporation, provides information, education, advocacy and awareness for people with...
Awake In America
Philadelphia, PA
Awake In America is a non-profit organization focused on sleep and sleep disorders. We help people launch support groups around the...
California Coalition Against Sexual Assa...
Sacramento, CA
The California Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CALCASA) is a statewide organization in California working to end sexual violence. CALCASA’s...
Club 3000
Bolivar, OH
Formed in 1987 and based in Bolivar, Ohio, Club 3000 is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the protection of...
Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women
Chicago, IL
The Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women offering books and information about Tubal Ligation and Post Tubal Ligation Syndrome (PTLS). We...
ContactsforLess.ca
New Westminster, Canada
ContactsforLess.ca is the very first of its kind in the world, just for Canadians. Contact lenses at a great price and we give away 51%...
Drug Free Ambassadors
Glebe, Australia
The Drug-Free Ambassadors program is about properly educating young people about the harmful effects of drugs and asking them to make the...
E.I.C. Enterprises, Inc.
Littleton, CO
E.I.C. Enterprises, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to bringing a science and fact-based education to the poor and disadvantaged...
Fluoride Action Network
Burlington, Vt
The Fluoride Action Network is an international coalition seeking to broaden public awareness about the toxicity of fluoride compounds and...
Green4Green
Tel Aviv, Israel
Green4Green is a unique social networking site that helps people all around the world find, contact, and communicate with each other for...
Help For Abused Partners
Sterling, CO
Assisting families seeking alternatives to violence in thier homes. All services are available to victims with disabilities. Help for Abused...
Humanity First
Baltimore, MD
HUMANITY FIRST: HUMANITY FIRST™ is a leading humanitarian relief and development organization. It seeks to provide disaster relief...
Infante Sano Inc.
Wayland, MA
Globally every year over 10 million mothers and children die, mostly from preventable causes. This number of deaths is greater than the...
Infinity SAV USA
Bainbridge Island, WA
Infinity SAV USA has developed a generator powered solely by permanent magnets and is developing a 20 kW generator to power homes and small...
Mission Possible International
Duluth, Ga
Mission Possible International is a global volunteer force educating the world about aspertame. It has operations throughout the United...
New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluo...
Old Bethpage, NY
The New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation consists of physicians, dentists, legislators, lawyers, scientists, environmentalists...
OlderWiserWomen.com
Aberdeen, WA
OlderWiserWomen™ inspires women to embrace the freedom, magic and wisdom of Successful Aging. Sharing, learning and growing while...
pokerice
Las Vegas, NV
Pokerice is an online venture, best known for its environmental friendly team that try to communicate their message for saving the planet...
Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.
(PPRW.OB) El Dorado Hills, CA
Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. is a leading installer of small to large solar power systems. It was founded in 2001 to serve the increasing...
Rebuilding Community International
Rebuilding Community International provides disaster-stricken communities with volunteer building professionals to help restore structures,...
RVE.SOL
Leiria, Portugal
"Changing Rural Life Forever" is an initiative of RVE.SOL – Soluçoes de Energia Rural Lda., a triple bottom line...
Save Ellis Island
Mount Olive, NJ
The Mission of Save Ellis Island To raise the funds necessary to rehabilitate, restore and put to beneficial reuse the currently deteriorated...
SOS Children's Villages - USA
Washington, DC
SOS Children's Villages - USA is the US division of SOS Kinderdorf International, the world's largest non governmental child welfare organization...
South Carolinians for Drug Law Reform
Charleston, SC
South Carolinians for Drug Law Reform (SCDLR) is a grassroots organization based in Charleston, South Carolina, with supporters across the...
Sumatran Tiger Program
Indonesia
Due to poaching and diminishing habitat, less than 500 Sumatran tigers now remain in the wild. A collaborative effort of the Indonesian...
The Campaign for the Effective Preventio...
East Grinstead, United Kingdom
To create a drug-free society we need only to cure existing addicts whilst ensuring that no more youngsters take up drug usage. This means...
Water Missions International
Charleston, SC
Water Missions International is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Christian engineering organization serving the water and sanitation needs of developing...
WindStar Wildlife Institute
Myersville, MD
WindStar Wildlife Institute is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit, conservation organization, established in 1986, whose mission and solution...
