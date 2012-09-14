PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Human Rights Legends Honored at Annual Celebration in Tennessee The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day was held on December 10 in Nashville, Tennessee at the First Amendment Center. - December 14, 2019 - United for Human Rights

Tennessee Human Rights Day Committee Announces 2019 Award Recipients The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day will take place on December 10 from 5-7pm in Nashville, Tennessee. - November 28, 2019 - United for Human Rights

Glitz and Glamour Replace the Ravages of Chemo and Cancer During a Special Showcase at SMGlobal Catwalk Courage and beauty are evident as patients model on the runway during SMGlobal Catwalk. The models, who are in the midst of surgeries, chemo, and radiation beat cancer in every step they take. - November 08, 2019 - YES! Beat Liver Tumors

Tennessee United for Human Rights Commemorates Religious Freedom Day with Educational Seminar The Church of Scientology Nashville held a special service to observe Religious Freedom Day and educate all attendees on the importance of the day. - November 02, 2019 - United for Human Rights

Tennessee United for Human Rights to Focus on Suffrage for Special Day The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day will take place on December 10th from 5-7pm in Nashville, Tennessee. - October 31, 2019 - United for Human Rights

STOMP Out Bullying Announces World Day of Bullying Prevention October 2019 STOMP Out Bullying will partner with California Pizza Kitchen for a nationwide fundraiser Monday, October 7 in honor of World Day of Bullying Prevention. - October 04, 2019 - STOMP Out Bullying™

Tennessee United for Human Rights Plans Fifth Annual Peace Day Event The Tennessee chapter of United for Human Rights (TNUHR) will have a large inter-religious, multicultural event for International Peace Day. - September 14, 2019 - United for Human Rights

Call for Nominations for Human Rights Day The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day will take place on December 10th from 5-7 pm in Nashville, Tennessee. The planning committee for the event is now accepting nominations for the prestigious human rights awards. - August 30, 2019 - United for Human Rights

Church of Scientology to Host Fifth Annual Peace Day Event The Tennessee chapter of United for Human Rights (TNUHR) will have a large inter-religious, multicultural event for International Peace Day. - August 28, 2019 - United for Human Rights

Fostering Hope LA Presents: 2nd Annual, A Night of Pure Comedy A Night of Pure Comedy fundraiser event presented by Fostering Hope LA. Fostering Hope LA is a Torrance, California based non-profit organization serving young adults exiting foster care. This is a clean stand-up comedy event and all proceeds will go directly to Fostering Hope LA. Proceeds will be used to sustain their free job & life skills program offered to young adults exiting foster care. - August 24, 2019 - Fostering Hope LA

Twentyfour-Seven Announces Release of Contact Points for Victims of Sex Trafficking Twentyfour-Seven has developed a patent pending method to deliver life saving information and services to sex trafficking victims in transit. - July 29, 2019 - Twentyfour-Seven Broward Inc.

Tampa Crossroads' Athena House Looking for Homeless Female Veterans Athena House is home for up to 16 women Veterans at a time. If you know a homeless female Veteran in the state of Florida, they can help. - July 07, 2019 - Tampa Crossroads, Inc.

Safe House Project Partners with Hotel Industry on New Campaign to Fight Human Trafficking Safe House Project's vision is to see communities across America unite to end domestic trafficking and restore hope, freedom, and a future to every survivor. Safe House Project is proud to be partner with the American Hotel & Lodging Association to launch the No Room for Trafficking campaign, which builds on the hotel industry’s long-standing legacy and commitment to combat human trafficking. - July 02, 2019 - Safe House Project

L.A. Entrepreneur is Honored for Her Groundbreaking Work with Autistic Musicians This week, Founder and Executive Director of Jazz Hands for Autism, Ifunanya Nweke, is being honored by the Los Angeles-based Empowerment Congress as one of its distinguished 40 Under 40. The annual award recognizes young leaders for outstanding achievement in the fields of labor, business, public service,... - June 25, 2019 - Jazz Hands for Autism

United for Human Rights Honors Outstanding Educators Across Florida at their Champions for Freedom Awards Banquet As part of its commitment to recognize and acknowledge one of the most important factors in advancing student achievement, the teacher, United for Human Rights will host its annual Champions for Freedom Awards Banquet on Saturday, June 22, 2019, where they will be presenting the award for Top Educator... - June 19, 2019 - United for Human Rights Florida

Orang Asli Youths Benefit from KidZania Visit Through Deutsche Bank's Born to Be Youth Programme in Partnership with Global Peace Orang Asli youths from Janda Baik experience their dream jobs on day trip to KidZania. - June 18, 2019 - Global Peace Foundation Malaysia

Reclaim Pride Coalition Announces "Queer Liberation March" in New York City: People’s Protest March Planned for Sunday, June 30, 2019 The Queer Liberation March steps off from Sheridan Square at 9:30 a.m., June 30th and proceeds up 6th Avenue. There will be a midpoint gathering in Bryant Park at 11 a.m. where supporters are welcome to meet up before joining the march. The march will end with a Rally in Central Park's Great Lawn at 1 pm with disability access on the corner of East 85th Street & 5th Ave. - June 15, 2019 - Reclaim Pride Coalition

Exit 82 Theatre Company to Host Toms River's First-Ever LGBT+ Pride Celebration All Are Welcome to Partake in This Historic Event on Saturday, June 22 - June 12, 2019 - Exit 82 Theatre Company

Midlands Opportunity Job Fair Looks to Change Lives Prosper Strong Foundation, Ynotu2, Saving our Sons and WFMV present Midlands Opportunity Job Fair, providing employment opportunity for those who are unemployed and under employed. Whether that barrier is no work experience, lack of transportation, criminal background or a disability, all members of... - June 07, 2019 - Ynotu2 Inc.

Youth for Human Rights Announces Summer Art Contest Youth for Human Rights and its parent organization, Tennessee United for Human Rights, spread their message through educational tools, hard-hitting videos and inspirational messages. - June 01, 2019 - United for Human Rights

New “fasting to Feed” Campaign Launches During the Month of Ramadan Humanity First USA (HFUSA), with the support of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, is launching its Fasting to Feed campaign during the final 10 days of Ramadan this year through June 6, 2019, in an effort to help Americans suffering from hunger. By fasting for over 16 hours a day during this month, all... - May 26, 2019 - Humanity First

Global Peace Foundation Malaysia Lights up Sarawakian Village with Solar Energy In the small village of Sion in Sarawak, 45 families have been living without electricity for the past 27 years. Through Global Peace Foundation Malaysia's All-Lights Village initiative, the solar energy was brought to relieve the energy poverty in Sion. - May 25, 2019 - Global Peace Foundation Malaysia

Youth Learn Their 30 Human Rights at United for Human Rights Center in Florida On March 19th, 2019, thirteen teenagers, ages 11-14 from the Community Learning Center (CLC) learned several of the articles of human rights from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at the United for Human Rights Florida’s Center in downtown Clearwater. Each youth then pledged to help other... - March 26, 2019 - United for Human Rights Florida

Sexual Assault Activists Form a New Coalition Female activist and child sexual assault survivor, Elona Washington, announced the formation of a new coalition, the Coalition for Sexual Violence Organizers. Its mission is to 1) provide networking and support for sexual assault prevention organizations 2) provide resources and support for survivors... - March 13, 2019 - Power From Pain

Zonta Club of Washington, D.C. and The Zonta Club of Washington Foundation Have Undergraduate Scholarships Available for 2019-2020 The Zonta Club of Washington, D.C. (Club) and The Zonta Club of Washington Foundation (Foundation) are pleased to announce that the 2019-2020 scholarship program is now available. Applicants for these scholarships should be women pursuing undergraduate degrees at accredited District of Columbia colleges... - February 17, 2019 - Zonta Club of Washington, D.C.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Month YouCanFreeUs, an international human rights organization fighting modern slavery around the world, is launching "Switch," a short film to bring awareness to the problem of modern slavery. This powerful film will be launched on January 22, 2019. www.youcanfree.us - January 15, 2019 - YouCanFreeUs Foundation

2018 Year in Review – Tennessee United for Human Rights 2018 saw the expansion of Tennessee United for Human Rights, carrying out the work of the international organization United for Human Rights in the Southeast United States. - January 10, 2019 - United for Human Rights

Tennessee United for Human Rights Educates the Next Generation Part of an international movement, Tennessee United for Human Rights is raising awareness in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. - December 28, 2018 - United for Human Rights

Nashville Church of Scientology Holds Ice Cream Party for Human Rights Part of an international movement spanning 192 countries, the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville is raising awareness of human rights in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. - November 23, 2018 - United for Human Rights

Tennessee Human Rights Day Celebration Announces 2018 Award Recipients The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day will take place in Nashville at the First Amendment Center on December 11th, from 5pm – 7pm. The theme for 2018 was chosen to align with the United Nations’ theme and is: “Born Free & Equal? The Timeline of Justice in Nashville.”... - November 22, 2018 - United for Human Rights

Church of Scientology Nashville Holds Special Sunday Service to Commemorate Religious Freedom Day The Church of Scientology Nashville held a special service to observe Religious Freedom Day. - November 02, 2018 - United for Human Rights

Grand Opening of "Hands of Compassion Food Pantry" The Christian Foundation for Orphans and Abused Children is starting its first program in the community of Georgia. - September 28, 2018 - Christian Foundation for Orphans and Abused Children

Church of Scientology Asks Religious Leaders to "Speak Your Peace" The Church of Scientology with the Tennessee chapter of United for Human Rights (TNUHR) held a large inter-religious, multicultural event for International Peace Day. - September 27, 2018 - United for Human Rights

Preparations in Motion for the 70th Anniversary of International Human Rights Day The planning committee for the Tennessee celebration of International Human Rights Day is preparing for the 2018 event. - September 21, 2018 - United for Human Rights

Say YES to HOPE Gives Stage 4 Cancer Patient Opportunity to Model for the 3rd Time During New York Fashion Week Darla Rodgers is on fire with life. She is showing everyone that there is always hope. She loves being a model – the dress, hair, makeup and excitement, but to show the world that cancer is not all doom and gloom and to be with the other survivors is a priceless gift she gives to other cancer patients. - September 06, 2018 - YES! Beat Liver Tumors

82 Year Old Stage 4 Cancer Patient to Model on the Runway During New York Fashion Week 82 year old Sarasota resident and Stage 4 cancer patient will fulfill a dream in New York as she models on the SMGlobal Catwalk during New York Fashion Week with non-profit organization, Say YES to Hope and their signature program, "Surviving in Fashion." - September 01, 2018 - YES! Beat Liver Tumors

Zonta Club of Washington, D.C. and The Zonta Club of Washington Foundation Award $69,000 in Scholarship Funds for 2018-2019 The Zonta Club of Washington, D.C. (Club) and The Zonta Club of Washington Foundation (Foundation) are pleased to announce they have awarded scholarships to 16 outstanding women attending universities in the District of Columbia. The Club awarded $44,000 through its medical and nursing scholarship programs... - August 31, 2018 - Zonta Club of Washington, D.C.

The Consulate General of Pakistan Hosting the Pakistan Pavilion at Sourcing at MAGIC, August 2018 Explore the possibilities of sourcing from Pakistan at the Pakistan Pavilion (North Hall) - August 10, 2018 - Consulate General of Pakistan

wayOUT Changes Nature of Giving to LGBTQ+ Charities San Francisco-based wayOUT raises $125K+ for LGBTQ+ youth in Alabama. - August 02, 2018 - wayOUT

Tennessee United for Human Rights to Hold Panel Discussion for Fourth Annual Peace Day Event The Tennessee chapter of United for Human Rights (TNUHR) is making plans for International Peace Day on September 21st. - August 02, 2018 - United for Human Rights

Tennessee United for Human Rights Educating Youth During Summer Program Tennessee United for Human Rights is working with an organization promoting peace to educate youth during it summer program. - July 14, 2018 - United for Human Rights

#Hike4Hope to Raise Awareness and Funds to End Extreme Poverty Trey and Madison Cason, a young couple embarking on a journey to hike the Appalachian Trail announced their intent to raise $219,000 (that’s $100 per mile) for work to end extreme poverty through Global Hope Network International. This couple gave notice to their employers, transitioning from well-paying... - June 05, 2018 - Global Hope Network International

Tennessee United for Human Rights Plans Future Educational Summits Tennessee United for Human Rights provides basic education on human rights to people of all ages. - June 02, 2018 - United for Human Rights

The Autism Project-FLOS Inc. Presents Kickoff 4 Inclusion 2018 The Autism Project-FLOS Inc. presents 1st Kickoff event that will help educate the community and officially introduce their organization to the public. This event will have professional industry speakers communicating the importance of support services for the special needs autistic community in Yonkers and lower Westchester county area. - June 01, 2018 - The Autism Project-FLOS Inc.

Focusing on Women’s Rights for Mother’s Day Tennessee United for Human Rights distributed booklets enlightening people on basic human rights during the Atlantic Institute’s event for women’s rights. - May 26, 2018 - United for Human Rights

Life Preservers Project Fundraiser to Benefit Survivors of Human Trafficking 9th Annual Summer Art Auction and Benefit raises awareness and funds to help combat human trafficking and the exploitation of women and girls. - May 15, 2018 - Life Preservers Project

Travel App Solves Traveler Problems with Sustainable Solutions in Venice California Tech company launches innovative app in Venice, providing on-demand help in walkable cities. Prontopia’s vision for responsible travel and sustainable cities centers on a community model of people helping people. - May 10, 2018 - Prontopia

Tennessee United for Human Rights Stands Against Racism Tennessee United for Human Rights was proud to stand with other advocates at the annual Stand Against Racism event in Nashville. - May 05, 2018 - United for Human Rights

Social Cinema Presents "Spotlight on Immigration" at USC, the Power of Cinema to Influence Public Policy The MISC / Media Institute for Social Change in association with Ralph K. Scott and Social Cinema Project will showcase​ films to promote social awareness to spark change in our current immigration policies during USC’s School of Cinematic Arts Talent Week. Immediately following will be a panel to further examine the immigration laws that are changing and how they may be affecting DACA recipients. - April 09, 2018 - Social Cinema