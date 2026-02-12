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Within Human Rights Organizations
Food Share Ventura County Building New Food Bank for the Future
Food Share, Ventura County’s food bank, plans to build a new 85,000-square-foot food bank in Oxnard, CA to meet rising hunger and long-term community need. - February 12, 2026 - Food Share of Ventura County
Sawteha Gallery Art Show Brings Stories of Persecuted Christian Women to Laguna Beach
On Saturday, September 6, 2025, Take Heart, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting persecuted Christians in the Middle East and Africa, will host a powerful one-night art exhibit, Sawteha Gallery, at the Laguna Art Museum. The event will feature original artwork and personal stories from courageous... - August 19, 2025 - Take Heart
NJ DCA Confirms CSPNJ Has Touched Over 12,000 Lives Through Homelessness Services and Outreach Efforts in the Past Year
According to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey's homeless services and outreach efforts have touched over 12,000 lives in the past year alone. Additionally, CSPNJ successfully sheltered New Jerseyans during a season with one of the most and longest consecutive Code Blue Alerts in New Jersey history. CSPNJ sheltered over 1,200 NJ residents during the 2024-2025 Code Blue season through operation of three warming centers. - June 13, 2025 - Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey
Advocates, Public Officials, and Survivors of Human Trafficking Call for Urgent Protections for Workers During LA's Post-Fire Recovery
The link between natural disasters and increased risk of human trafficking is well-documented, as crises like the recent Los Angeles fires create vulnerabilities that traffickers exploit. On Thursday, February 27, a press conference was held in front of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ building to shed light on this issue. As LA residents recover from this devastating destruction, it is critical to protect labor rights and implement strong protections in order to prevent trafficking. - March 02, 2025 - Sunita Jain Anti-Trafficking Initiative
The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia Will Illuminate the Sky on October 11, 2024, with the GLEAM, a New Landmark
The official kick off to Pride Visalia is happening on October 11, 2024, in Visalia, California. The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia will unveil a unique art project called the GLEAM. The GLEAM is an LGBTQIA+ beacon that stands as a powerful symbol of pride and resilience awarded to The Source as part of the 2024 James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award. - October 07, 2024 - The Source LGBT+ Center
Dr. Surajit Khanna Seeking Nomination for Justice of U.S. Supreme Court
A group of young adult advocates officially announcing today “Dr. Surajit Khanna Seeking nomination for Justice of U.S. Supreme Court” at the press conference organized by Returning Youth Initiative. This press conference is hosted at Washington D.C and will be broadcasted on Zoom and... - May 22, 2024 - Returning Youth Initiative Inc
Dr. Surajit Khanna Discusses on Implanting Faith Within Young Adults
Dr. Khanna’s ReturningYouth Initiative is organizing a press conference on May 22 at 3pm EST at Washington, D.C. The founder of the initiative, Dr. Khanna, will be discussing about the importance of Implanting Faith within Young Adults. A group of panel participants will join to highlight... - May 22, 2024 - Returning Youth Initiative Inc
National Returning Youth Month - May 4 to June 4
The nation observes National Returning Youth Month from May 4 to June 4. National Returning Youth Month brings awareness to young adults transitioning into society after incarceration. This monthly observance encourages all Americans to remove the stigma associated with those coming out of... - April 25, 2024 - Returning Youth Initiative Inc
Returning Youth Initiative Brings Awareness to Young Adult Challenges
The organization has put together an opportunity to bring awareness for young adults, both post incarcerated and high risk. - April 20, 2024 - Returning Youth Initiative Inc
Michael White, Candidate for State Representative, Urges Legislative Action to Enhance Public Safety Following Tragic ATF Raid
Michael White, a candidate for State Representative in District 75, vehemently condemns the recent events surrounding the death of Bryan Malinowski, the executive director of the Little Rock airport, during an ATF raid on his home, and calls for urgent legislative action to enhance public safety... - March 24, 2024 - Michael White Campaign
Oak Lawn UMC to Host Trans Clothing Swap Event
Oak Lawn United Methodist Church in Dallas, TX, will host its 6th annual trans clothing swap on March 23 at 3014 Oak Lawn Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free event offers a welcoming space for attendees to find clothes matching their identity. Open to all, it encourages sharing and finding clothes, with light refreshments and a supportive environment. Clothing and monetary donations accepted until the event day. - March 15, 2024 - Oak Lawn United Methodist Church
In Just 24 Hours, Libertarian Michael White Raises Over $11,000 for District 75 Campaign
Libertarian candidate Michael White's campaign for the Arkansas State Legislature in District 75 has gained remarkable momentum, raising $11,635.00 in its first 24 hours. This surge in financial support underscores the growing enthusiasm for White's platform centered on individual rights and... - March 01, 2024 - Michael White Campaign
Libertarian Michael White Enters Previously Uncontested Arkansas State House Race in District 75
Race becomes Libertarian vs Democrat. Michael White Poised for Win. Michael White has officially filed his candidacy for the Arkansas State Legislature in District 75, a previously uncontested race that presents the rare opportunity for a path to victory for a Libertarian candidate. A two way... - February 28, 2024 - Michael White Campaign
1 of 5,034 Wu-Tang Affiliates, Shyheim Calls for Parole Justice in New York
Today, Shyheim, The Wu-Tang Clan affiliate and founder of the Rugged Road to Recovery, announced his support for parole justice legislation pending in New York State’s legislature to bring home elders from prison like those who mentored him while he was incarcerated. Specifically, Shyheim is... - February 18, 2024 - Release Aging People in Prison (RAPP)
Affordable Connectivity Program for Alabama Residents Deadline Feb. 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET
The Community Action Association of Alabama (CAAA), in collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is asking all qualified Alabama residents to sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) before the enrollment deadline of February 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET. This federal... - January 22, 2024 - Community Action Association of Alabama
Dallas Responds Expresses Deep Concern Over Senate Bill 4 in Open Letter to Governor Greg Abbott
Dallas Responds, a humanitarian outreach program based in Dallas, Texas, today issued an open letter to Governor Greg Abbott expressing their profound concern regarding the recent approval and impending implementation of Senate Bill 4 (SB 4). The letter, endorsed by the organization’s leaders, underscores the potential constitutional and human rights violations of the new law. - December 29, 2023 - Oak Lawn United Methodist Church
Black Men Vote’s Giving Tuesday Fundraiser: a Mission to Empower and Inform
Non-profit Black Men Vote’s Goal is to help Black communities thrive and inform all Black men about the importance of voting. - November 28, 2023 - Black Men Vote
Twentyfour-Seven Anti-Trafficking QR Code: Delivering Unprecedented Accuracy in Combating Human Trafficking
Newly released human trafficking statistics call into question conventional methods of data collection in the fight against human trafficking. - July 30, 2023 - Twentyfour-Seven Inc.
BAMSI Named 2023 Business of the Year by Cranberry Country Chamber of Commerce
BAMSI, a nonprofit human services agency providing vital programs and services to individuals and families throughout Southeastern Massachusetts, has been named the 2023 Business of the Year by the Cranberry Country Chamber of Commerce. The award is presented annually to a local business that has... - March 28, 2023 - BAMSI
2022 Year in Review – Tennessee United for Human Rights
2022 showed resilience and innovation to shift from virtual back to in person safely. Tennessee United for Human Rights carried out the work of the international organization United for Human Rights in the Southeast United States. - December 31, 2022 - United for Human Rights
Tennessee Human Rights Day Committee Announces 2022 Award Recipients
The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day will take place on December 8th at 5pm. - November 19, 2022 - United for Human Rights
Human Rights Day Committee Calls for Nominations for 2022 Awards
The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day will take place in person on December 8. The planning committee for the event is now accepting nominations for the prestigious human rights awards. - October 15, 2022 - United for Human Rights
BAMSI Receives Funding to Expand Behavioral Health Services
BAMSI has been awarded over $5M in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services through its Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. - October 06, 2022 - BAMSI
BAMSI Recognized for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Work
BAMSI’s DEIJA committee has been recognized for the second straight year for its work to make BAMSI a more inclusive and welcoming place to all employees and persons served. The Association of Developmental Disability Providers (ADDP) named BAMSI as a winner of its 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award last week. Last year, the Association of Behavioral Health (ABH) recognized BAMSI’s efforts to promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice as part of its 2021 Salute to Excellence. - October 04, 2022 - BAMSI
Tennessee Human Rights Day 2022 Sets Theme: Advancing Universal Freedom
The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day will take place in person on December 8. - October 01, 2022 - United for Human Rights
Tennessee Human Rights Day Planning to Begin in September 2022
Tennessee Human Rights Day planning will start in early September. - August 28, 2022 - United for Human Rights
Dr. William Arnold to Keynote Dismas House Forgiveness Luncheon
Dismas House of Nashville, one of the largest residential reentry programs in Tennessee, has announced its selection for the 2022 keynote speaker for its signature fundraiser, the Forgiveness Luncheon. The Forgiveness Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the... - July 30, 2022 - Dismas House of Nashville
Church of Scientology Nashville Marks Mandela Day 2022
The Church of Scientology with Tennessee United for Human Rights held a special tribute to Nelson Mandela in observance of what would have been his 104th birthday. - July 30, 2022 - United for Human Rights
David and Christina Arquette to Serve as Honorary Chairs of Dismas House Forgiveness Luncheon
Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in the state of Tennessee, celebrates the selection of this year’s honorary chairs of the agency’s signature fundraiser, the Forgiveness Luncheon. The honorary co-chairs of the 2022 event are David and Christina... - July 22, 2022 - Dismas House of Nashville
Lelan Statom Returns as Emcee of Dismas House Forgiveness Luncheon
Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in the state of Tennessee, is pleased to announce this year’s host for the agency’s signature fundraiser, the Forgiveness Luncheon. Returning to serve as emcee of the 2022 event is Emmy Award winning meteorologist Lelan Statom. - July 16, 2022 - Dismas House of Nashville
Dismas House’s Guzman Promoted to Vice President of Development
Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in Tennessee, announces the promotion of Jessica Guzman to lead the agency’s development team as the new Vice President of Development. Guzman spent the previous year serving as Dismas House’s Development Manager, heading... - July 09, 2022 - Dismas House of Nashville
New Bishins Publishing Book Debunks Idea of Fair and Efficient Social Security Program
The US disability benefit system is slow, inefficient, and unfair to claimants. Judges are encouraged to deny claims and decision writers are encouraged to hand pick evidence from cases. Learn more in the new book Social Security Disability Revealed: Why it’s so hard to access benefits and what you can do about it. - July 09, 2022 - Bishins Publishing
NBA Player Enes Kanter Freedom to Speak for the Rohingya People at Chicago Non-Profit
NBA player and human rights activist Enes Kanter Freedom will address the genocide of the Rohingya people. The event has been collaboratively organized by the Rohingya community and is being held at FORA (Forging Opportunities for Refugees in America) in Chicago. “The Rohingya people have been persecuted for far too long. It is time that the people around the world stand up and call this what it is, a genocide. And I will be their voice,” Freedom said. - July 05, 2022 - Rohingya Women Development Network-RWDN
ECHO Board of Directors Names New CEO
ECHO, Inc., a nonprofit global development organization, today announced that Dr. Abram Bicksler has been selected as ECHO’s next President and Chief Executive Officer. David Erickson, who has served as President/CEO for the last seven of his 12 years at ECHO, will continue leading through... - June 30, 2022 - ECHO
Dismas House Hosts Successful Whiskey, Wine & Whiskers Fundraiser, Exceeds $20,000
Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in Tennessee, announced today that it exceeded the goal for the first-ever Whiskey, Wine & Whiskers fundraiser. Launched to raise awareness of and funds for Dismas House, the event aimed to garner support its four programmatic... - June 26, 2022 - Dismas House of Nashville
Tennessee United for Human Rights Spreads Awareness During Summer 2022
2021 was an interesting year that showed resilience and innovation to keep activities moving forward. Tennessee United for Human Rights was able to continue carrying out the work of the international organization United for Human Rights in the Southeast United States. - May 28, 2022 - United for Human Rights
Teas Etc.’s PRIDE Green Tea Blend Does Double Duty Supporting Local and National Programs for LGBTQ Youth
Teas Etc. is brewing acceptance in their support of The Trevor Project and their local Fernandina Beach Pride Event with a colorful tea that is purple, delicious and gives back to LGBTQ Youth. - May 27, 2022 - Teas Etc., Inc.
Community Family Life Services Hosting 3-Day Virtual Conference on Serving Moms in Crisis, with a Focus on Criminal Justice
From June 7-9, the Community Family Life Services (CFLS) Speakers Bureau will hold its second national MORE THAN Conference, a survivor-led virtual series on the intersection of domestic violence, race, poverty, the criminal justice system, and motherhood. Attendees can earn up to 13 CEUs approved by the National Association of Social Workers (Approval # 886880865-4332). - May 25, 2022 - Community Family Life Services
22 Year Breast Cancer Survivor Shines on the Catwalk to Bring Awareness to Genetic Testing
Crediting genetic testing and a persistent oncologist who kept recommending the testing at every checkup, Kathy is passionate about sharing the importance of genetic testing and how it saved her life. - April 01, 2022 - Say YES to Hope
Libertarian Congressional Candidate Michael White (AR2) Offers Third Choice to Arkansas Voters
This Election Day in November, voters in Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District will have a third option for US Congress on their ballots. Michael White, a local tech entrepreneur and Realtor, will appear as the Libertarian candidate. Running on a platform of term limits for Congress, ending... - April 01, 2022 - Michael White Campaign
Brandy Thibault Rocks the Runway to Illuminate Early Onset Colorectal Cancer
Brandy says, “Finding my purpose after cancer was extremely important and I have used it to help others my age; to make them aware that early onset colorectal cancer awareness is crucial.” - March 31, 2022 - Say YES to Hope
Brave Stage 4 Survivor Graces the Runway to Create Awareness for a Rare Liver Cancer
Theresa Mullins, who you would never guess is living with a rare and dangerous liver cancer, rocked the Dallas Fashion Gala runway with her son, Joshua Ellis. - March 31, 2022 - Say YES to Hope
Kyle Clanton Brings Colorectal Cancer Awareness to the Catwalk Modeling Blue Shoes
Early onset colorectal cancer is a burgeoning problem in the United States and one that deserves greater attention. Kyle Clanton and his wife, Arriane Emdad, recently created a conversation during the Dallas Fashion Gala by modeling the catwalk in blue, the official color for colorectal cancer. - March 30, 2022 - Say YES to Hope
Dora Enriquez Transforms the Runway to Shine a Light on Early Onset Colorectal Cancer
"Hope cannot be shattered. When we keep hoping, we keep living," shares Dora Enriquez. - March 30, 2022 - Say YES to Hope
Knight in Shining Armor Sweeps Onto the Catwalk to Escort Stage 4 Cancer Survivor
Clay Thrash, country musician, took to the catwalk to gallantly escort one of the courageous stage 4 models, JoAnna Huoni, down the runway. - March 29, 2022 - Say YES to Hope
Say YES to Hope Brings Cancer Awareness to the Catwalk
Advanced cancer survivors will shine a spotlight on living with cancer as they share their stories and bring HOPE to the runway during Dallas Fashion Gala. - March 25, 2022 - Say YES to Hope
Crowned Free’s Fashion Show and Spring Line Launch
Fashion event to benefit victims of human trafficking. - March 03, 2022 - Crowned Free
Dismas House Celebrates Outstanding Volunteers with Volunteer Appreciation Week
Dismas House, one of the largest reentry programs in Tennessee, recently unveiled the names of its outstanding volunteers and residents in celebration of their volunteer work over the last year. Volunteer Appreciation Week, to be celebrated February 21-25, 2022, will recognize the contributions and... - January 27, 2022 - Dismas House of Nashville
2021 Year in Review – Tennessee United for Human Rights
2021 was an interesting year that showed resilience and innovation to keep activities moving forward. Tennessee United for Human Rights was able to continue carrying out the work of the international organization United for Human Rights in the Southeast United States virtually. - January 02, 2022 - United for Human Rights
Dismas House Receives $12.5k Grant from Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee
Dismas House announced it has received a $12,500 discretionary grant from The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT). - December 24, 2021 - Dismas House of Nashville