The rugged, compact ICO320-83C's high expandability and rich I/O interfaces deliver true customer value for status monitoring, facility management and remote control of public utilities. - December 19, 2019 - Axiomtek
The fanless edge system has excellent GPU computing performance and high customizability for a wide range of edge computing, machine vision, deep learning and artificial Intelligence of Things applications. - December 13, 2019 - Axiomtek
Searchable media archives are now a reality. mLogic and axle ai are announcing immediate availability of a complete media archiving solution which integrates video search software from axle ai, Inc., mLogic’s mTape Thunderbolt LTO drive and Apple’s most powerful Mac mini computer. - December 12, 2019 - axle ai, Inc.
Axiomtek's rugged UST100-504-FL is CE/FCC-certified and compliant with ISO7637-2, and offers rich I/O options and flexibility for in-vehicle edge computing and video analytics applications. - November 27, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's rugged, flexible eBOX100-51R-FL offers rich I/O connectivity for a wide range of edge computing and IIoT gateway applications in factory automation, industrial IoT edge computing, digital signage, kiosk and smart retail. - November 25, 2019 - Axiomtek
Lenovo and Intel announce the 3rd annual University AI Innovation Challenge. Researchers working in a wide variety of fields have been selected by Lenovo to present their findings in the Lenovo booth at SC19 in Denver. - November 21, 2019 - Lenovo
Axiomtek’s MANO521 is a highly expandable mini-ITX motherboard with high processing powers, multiple expansion interfaces and Intel® HD Graphics. - November 15, 2019 - Axiomtek
The modular IPC974-519-FL is feature-rich and expandable for edge computing for a wide variety of industrial AIoT applications, such as real-time control, data analysis, deep learning and automated optical inspection. - October 30, 2019 - Axiomtek
The DIN-Rail, railway-certified ICO500-518 is highly modular with two plug-in I/O module slots for transportation, public utility/smart energy, smart building and factory automation applications. - October 23, 2019 - Axiomtek
The IPS962-512-PoE’s key features include camera communication interfaces and real-time vision-specific I/O with microsecond-scale and LED lighting control. - September 30, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s ultra-compact pico-ITX motherboard the PICO51R is highly expandable and feature-rich for industrial automation applications. - September 05, 2019 - Axiomtek
The Bankcard life membership includes two components: The first is a private, recruiting-free community, and the second is a robust membership website. The membership site includes payment training, sales training, video, guest contributors, a growing library of industry-related articles, script books and resources, and video interviews with successful agents that have built big businesses and large residual portfolios. - August 28, 2019 - Bankcard Life
Axiomtek's highly expandable eBOX671-521-FL with 4-CH PoE and MXM 3.1 Type A slot is ideal for applications in machine vision, edge computing, traffic vision, deep learning and artificial intelligence of things. - August 28, 2019 - Axiomtek
Inc. magazine today revealed that Tellerex Inc. is No. 3,553 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Tellerex Inc. Ranks No. 3,553 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 98%. - August 15, 2019 - Tellerex Inc.
Axiomtek's large Intel® Smart Display Module, the SDM500L is feature-rich and highly expandable to deliver reliability and flexibility. - August 07, 2019 - Axiomtek
The feature-rich tBOX400-510-FL is expandable for transportation-related applications such as onboard video surveillance and video management. - July 19, 2019 - Axiomtek
Newly supported Simulink® features, enhanced Embedded MATLAB® Support. - July 04, 2019 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Axiomtek’s proprietary software Agent MaaS Suite is a comprehensive intelligent device management software that offers remote management capabilities and more. - June 26, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's 10.4-inch GOT810-845 is an industrial-grade fanless touch panel computer with rugged features and high expandability. - June 20, 2019 - Axiomtek
Pinogy partners with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies to introduce an automated intergation with E-invoicing for retailers nationwide. - June 18, 2019 - Pinogy Corporation
The feature-rich SHB150 is ideal for smart factory automation with its high-speed transfer interfaces and superior graphical performance (Intel® HD Graphics). - May 15, 2019 - Axiomtek
The IPS960-511-PoE’s key features include camera communication interfaces and real-time vision-specific I/O with microsecond-scale and LED lighting control. - May 08, 2019 - Axiomtek
The transportation-certified tBOX300-510-FL is feature-rich and highly expandable to meet different customization requirements with quick deployment. - April 04, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's 12.1-inch P6125 is an industrial-grade IP65 and NEMA 4-compliant touch display monitor with rich features and high brightness. - March 27, 2019 - Axiomtek
Designed for AI training, Inference, and Machine Learning, and maximum server density with NVIDIA T4 GPUs. - March 18, 2019 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Axiomtek's 17-inch GOT817L-511 is an industrial-grade fanless touch panel computer with rugged features and high expandability. - March 07, 2019 - Axiomtek
The PDS-1/10G Portable Delay Simulator allows users to test/stage critical network equipment by altering bandwidth, latency, packet loss, congestion and other important link impairments over 10/100/1000 or 10GbE Ethernet. - March 06, 2019 - East Coast Datacom, Inc.
Axiomtek's ultra-slim, fanless DSP300-318 4K digital signage player is designed for digital menu boards, interactive kiosks, video walls and more. - February 27, 2019 - Axiomtek
Robots Of London have launched their new and improved AI robot receptionist application for Pepper The Robot. Robots Of London were instrumental in the first full time robot receptionist in London and have successfully deployed robot receptionists in 5 European Countries.
Pepper, designed by SoftBank... - February 22, 2019 - Robots Of London
Axiomtek's COM Express Type 7 System on Module CEM700 is feature-rich and expandable for applications with high data and network throughputs. - February 13, 2019 - Axiomtek
SmartONE Solutions Inc. (www.smartonesolutions.ca), dedicated to the development of next-generation Smart Communities, has partnered with Canada's award-winning parcel locker company Snaile (www.snailelockers.com) to provide Automated Parcel Lockers, which will be integrated into SmartONE’s smart... - February 05, 2019 - Snaile Inc.
First every mobile ATM or ATM on Wheels prototype is being crowdfunded. - February 01, 2019 - Yaxit
Axiomtek's highly versatile eBOX800-900-FL with NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 module is ideal for AI edge computing and deep learning applications in smart city, smart manufacturing, smart transportation and much more. - January 16, 2019 - Axiomtek
The high performance Open Pluggable Specification Plus digital signage player, the OPS700-520, supports Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, Intel® Active Management Technology (Intel® AMT) 11.0 and Intel Unite® solution. - January 02, 2019 - Axiomtek
The new version adds support for MATLAB® R2018b, supports Simulink® signals of greater than two dimensions, and offers cumulative coverage tracking of referenced subsystems and models. - December 23, 2018 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
The rugged, wide temperature RISC-based SMARC v2.0 system on module SCM180 runs on the powerful i.MX 8M processor and has Linux support. - December 05, 2018 - Axiomtek
Rigor, the only provider of Digital Experience Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced web performance strategies to help retailers during the upcoming holiday season.
As the holiday shopping season seems to inch closer and closer, online retailers need to prepare for a surge of shoppers sooner... - November 26, 2018 - Rigor, Inc.
Tellerex, Incorporated, a leading ATM, Kiosk, and lifecycle solutions provider is pleased to announce their 5 year anniversary and would like to thank their team and all of their customers for their loyalty and support.
The company is operated by a world-class team of industry professionals who possess... - November 13, 2018 - Tellerex Inc.
TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, today introduced the Thunder SX GT62H-B7106, the latest addition to TYAN’s leading Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor-based storage product line, featuring large memory... - November 13, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Axiomtek has collaborated with Alert Innovation to develop the Alphabot®, Walmart's online grocery storage and fulfillment robot. - November 13, 2018 - Axiomtek
PAI chooses Zem Media as Preferred Provider of Digital Toppers for ATMs. - October 23, 2018 - Zem Media
The Ruck for Our Fallen is a military grade ruck event being held on Ogunquit Beach to help raise money to support the families of our fallen military and first responder heroes from Maine. - October 17, 2018 - Maine Fallen Heroes Foundation
Kiosk Group, Inc. has announced the appointment of Alan Mischler as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Oct. 1, 2018. Mischler succeeds Mike James, founder, who will now serve as the company’s Director of Product Development.
Kiosk Group is a privately-owned, Maryland-based company... - October 17, 2018 - Kiosk Group, Inc.
Axiomtek's high performance 1U rackmount NA590 is highly scalable and customizable for VPN, network bandwidth controller and firewall applications. - October 17, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's small Intel® Smart Display Module, the SDM300S, provides rich features and scalability. - September 26, 2018 - Axiomtek
The A/B Switch allows secure and safe switching between computer or data ports. The unit supports switching 4-wires of user data traffic from the common port to Ports A or Port B. All switching is accomplished with dry contact positive latching relays for years of dependable service. In the event of local power failure, the A/B Switch will default to Port A. - September 15, 2018 - East Coast Datacom, Inc.
Network Latency Emulator Supports 1- 40GbE - September 14, 2018 - East Coast Datacom, Inc.
TYAN GPU-optimized server platforms powered by NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 32GB and P4 GPU accelerators are designed for Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Deep Neural Networks - September 13, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Ordyx is introducing two highly requested features to their point of sale customers; these features are Cash Discounting and Credit Card Surcharge. The integration to the Ordyx software comes at an optimal time as many of their customers are small businesses and restaurants who may have been experiencing... - September 06, 2018 - Ordyx
Axiomtek's 15.6-inch GOT315WL-845 is a multi-touch panel PC with rich I/Os and high expandability for HMI, infotainment and self-service kiosk use. - September 06, 2018 - Axiomtek