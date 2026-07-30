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Within Specialized Computer Systems
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) Accepted Into the U.S. Army Live, Virtual, Constructive, (LVC) Marketplace to Bridge Aging EST II
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) chosen for the US Army's LVC Marketplace to provide a bridging capability to replace the EST II. The MVT offers three training capabilities in one system; Marksmanship, Use of Force, and Joint Fires training. - July 30, 2026 - Ti Defense
Lanika announces Reactis® V2026 by Reactive Systems
Test Simulink® Variants and AUTOSAR® Whole Components; MATLAB® R2026a support. - July 28, 2026 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Lanika Announces Reactis® V2025.2 by Reactive Systems
Reactis® for Simulink® V2025.2 adds support for MATLAB® Projects and R2025b, tracks coverage inside Stateflow® state action code, and introduces a comments feature. Reactis for C V2025 simplifies AUTOSAR® testing workflows. - December 06, 2025 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
TriData Announces Relocation of Main Operations from Kennesaw, GA to Fort Worth, TX
TriData, a 4PL and solutions provider serving the OEM and Financial Institution market, today announced the relocation of its main operations from Kennesaw, Georgia to Fort Worth, Texas. The strategic move reinforces TriData’s commitment to innovation, client service excellence, and long-term growth in the USA market and beyond. - November 05, 2025 - TriData Inc
Rugged Science Rolls Out Complete NOMAD Rugged Rackmount Server Lineup
Rugged Science has launched the NOMAD Rugged Rack Mount Server Series in 1U, 2U, and 3U models. Built to order and tested in-house, NOMAD delivers customizable, high-performance computing for mission-critical military and industrial applications. With up to 256 cores, 6TB DDR5 memory, and 384TB storage, NOMAD adapts to any environment where reliability and performance are non-negotiable. - August 15, 2025 - Rugged Science
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-Based Methods
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-based Methods, Exponentially Expanding the Availability of MISB/STANAG 4609-spec Full Motion Video to a Wider Audience - July 15, 2025 - Remote GeoSystems, Inc.
AmericasLove.org Publishes Article About US Marine Robert Steele & How His 10,000 Mile Extreme Long-Range Drones Change Warfare
New at AmericasLove.org: US Marine Robert Steele's extreme long-range, AI-driven drones (10,000+ mile range) are poised to end traditional warfare. His "Hostage Strategy" uses precise, non-lethal strikes to cripple enemy economies, ensuring peace through deterrence. A must-read for the future of global security. - July 02, 2025 - AmericasLove.org
Printec-DS HMI Solutions GmbH Establishes U.S. Subsidiary to Expand Operations in North America
Printec-DS HMI Solutions GmbH, a German manufacturer specializing in industrial Human-Machine Interface (HMI) technology, has formally launched its U.S. subsidiary, PDS HMI Solutions Corp., with the objective of strengthening its presence in the American market. - June 28, 2025 - PDS HMI Solutions Corp.
Built on Grit, Guts, and Generations: SuperSonic POS Redefines Retail Tech with a Family Legacy
SuperSonic POS offers modern point-of-sale solutions tailored for retail merchants. With user-friendly, customizable features and flexible credit card processing, it aims to redefine the way small business owners manage their operations. - April 18, 2025 - SuperSonic POS
Lanika Announces Release of ASAP 2025 V1 from Breault Research Organization (BRO)
ASAP 2025 V1 includes exciting new features: Thermal Irradiance and TTC Edge. Plus, a complete renovation of ASAP Help Facility. - April 13, 2025 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Forward Edge-AI’s Isidore Quantum® Space Encryptor Advances U.S. National Security & Cyber Defense with Successful Launch on Rogue Space Systems’ OTP-2 Mission
Revolutionizing AI-Driven Cybersecurity for Space Communications to Strengthen America’s Technological Edge - March 17, 2025 - Forward Edge-AI
RPOWER POS Introduces OmniTab, a Handheld POS Solution to Enhance Restaurant Efficiency
RPOWER POS announces the launch of OmniTab powered by RPOWER, a handheld POS device designed to enhance restaurant efficiency. OmniTab enables tableside ordering, flexible payments, real-time menu updates, and improved mobility, helping staff streamline operations and improve service. Jami Interdonato, President of RPOWER POS, highlights its role in optimizing order accuracy and guest experience. Learn more at www.rpowerpos.com. - February 06, 2025 - RPOWER POS
Rugged Science Expands Operations with New Headquarters to Drive Growth and Innovation
Rugged Science has moved to a new headquarters at 60 Loveton Circle, Sparks, MD, bringing engineering, manufacturing, and production under one roof. This expansion enhances efficiency, accelerates production, and strengthens capabilities in Edge AI, defense, and industrial automation. With advanced manufacturing and AS9100D & CMMI Level 3 certifications, Rugged Science is positioned for future innovation. - February 02, 2025 - Rugged Science LLC
Tough Stump Technologies Names Benjamin Brown as President Amidst Strategic Rebranding and Growth
Tough Stump Technologies has promoted Benjamin Brown to President as the company embarks on a rebranding and growth initiative. The move underscores its focus on flagship offerings: Tough Stump University (ATAK training and certification) and the ATOS Tracking System, a cutting-edge real-time tracking platform. Under the leadership of CEO Jarrett Heavenston, Tough Stump has become a trusted defense and public safety partner. - December 04, 2024 - Tough Stump Technologies
Tuzo Rewards Launches First Ever Rewards Platform for Merchants
Tuzo Rewards has launched the first of its kind, processor-agnostic, Software as a Service (SaaS) rewards platform for merchants. - July 18, 2024 - Tuzo Rewards
Kinetix Announces Inaugural IT Scholarships Recipients
Michigan-based IT Firm Awards Three $1000 Scholarships to Michigan IT Students - July 13, 2024 - Kinetix LLC
Lanika Announces Release of ASAP 2023 V1 SP3 from Breault Research Organization (BRO)
ASAP 2023 V1 SP3 includes licensing support of Windows 11 Pro Editions and upgrades licensing runtime environments to Sentinel 9.12. - June 12, 2024 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Lanika announces Reactis® V2024 by Reactive Systems
Better Test Coverage, Use API on Linux, Co-simulate TargetLink Models and C Code. - June 12, 2024 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Michigan-Based IT Firm Announces Inaugural Scholarship Program
Michigan-based IT firm, Kinetix, is set to offer three $1000 scholarship awards to Michigan IT students. - February 07, 2024 - Kinetix LLC
Coffee Meets Bagel Partners with Taelor’s Menswear Rental Subscription for Valentine’s Day
Help Busy Men Look Their Best, Save Time & The Planet. Taelor, a leading men’s clothing rental subscription startup, is excited to announce its partnership with Coffee Meets Bagel, the dating app for serious relationships. This collaboration is set to make Valentine's Day more memorable for single men, offering them professional styling tips, easy access to stylish attire, and exclusive discounts. - February 01, 2024 - Taelor
Michigan IT Firm Launches Proactive Monitoring System
Kinetix LLC launched a nominal monthly service engineered to protect a business’s computer network infrastructure called KinetixManage. - November 22, 2023 - Kinetix LLC
Michigan IT Firm Raises Money for Veterans
Kinetix LLC runs social media promotions and raises $500 in support of veterans. - November 17, 2023 - Kinetix LLC
Axiomtek Unveils Ultra Compact Edge AI Developer Kit AIE110-XNX for Full-Featured AI Applications
Axiomtek's AIE110-XNX is an affordable budget friendly option for edge computing using the latest NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX platform. - May 18, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Introduces New DIN-Rail Fanless Embedded System for Sustainable Energy Data Collection and Communication – ICO330
Axiomtek a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to announce the release of the ICO330, a DIN-rail fanless embedded system powered by the Intel... - April 14, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Offers a Clever Retail Solution with Ultra Compact Digital Signage Player - DSP302
Axiomtek's DSP302 is a compact digital signage player that operates without a fan and an exceptional solution for menu board and video wall applications in commercial environments such as restaurants, airports, and shopping malls. - April 02, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Debut Next-Level Edge AI Systems Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Platform – AIE900A-AO and AIE100A-ONX at Embedded World 2023
Axiomtek showcases two new edge computing systems built around the Nvidia Jetson Orin Platform for autonomous applications. - March 17, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Unveils New Fanless Edge Computing System for Intelligent Manufacturing – eBOX626A
Axiomtek’s powerful edge computing system eBOX626A has a slim form factor and versatile enough to handle complex challenges in robotic control, gateway systems, data collections, and more. - March 17, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Collaborate with Hailo and Innovatrics to Offer Comprehensive Edge AI Vision Solutions at Embedded World 2023
Axiomtek partners with Hailo and Innovatrics to offer Edge AI vision solutions including facial recognition and processing biometric operations for the upcoming Embedded World tradeshow in Germany. - March 09, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s EN 50155 18.5” Open Frame Railway Monitor for Passenger Information System – P718O
Axiomtek's P7180 is their newest open-frame monitor that supports various railway environments and is EN-50155 compliant. - February 25, 2023 - Axiomtek
Rugged Computing Devices Manufacturer Emdoor Information Co., Ltd. Successfully Listed on ShenZhen Stock Exchange
Shenzhen Emdoor Information Co., Ltd. (stock code: 001314), a leading global provider of rugged mobile computers, announced its successful listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on February 14, 2023 (Beijing Time). Relevant government leaders, brokerage representatives, intermediary agencies,... - February 22, 2023 - Emdoor Information Co.,Ltd.
Axiomtek Unleashes IP69K/IP66-Rated 15.6” Stainless Steel Fanless Touch Panel Computer with CID2 Certified – GOT815A-TGL-WCD
Axiomtek's GOT815A-TGL-WCD is their newest stainless steel touch panel PC with CID2-certified and waterproof M12 connectors that can withstand high-temp sanitation. - February 14, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek and Sodaclick Announce Partnership to Deliver Incredible Smart Retail Solutions
Axiomtek partners with Sodaclick to provide intelligent retail products including all-in-one kiosk and interactive touch computers with AI voice assistance. - February 03, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches All New Intel® Smart Display Module Large with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor – SDM510L
Axiomtek introduces SDM510L - a new smart display module with Intel processor that offers ultra stunning 8k/4k displays ideal for many retail applications. - January 28, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Unveils the Fanless Edge AI Computer Vision System with Xilinx® Kria™ K26 SoM – RSC201
Axiomtek's new fanless Edge AI system RSC201 is ideal for traffic management, automated warehouse logistics, smart fence, AGV/AMR, and more. - December 29, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s Latest All-in-One Self-Service Kiosk with Intel® Smart Display Module – SSK515
Axiomtek's SSK515 is an All-in-one lightweight self-service kiosk that comes with rich I/O features, a smart display module, and supports various peripherals ideal for an array of different industries. - December 17, 2022 - Axiomtek
Logicube® Partners with Avatu for Digital Forensic Sales in the UK. Avatu's Reach and Stellar Reputation Expands Logicube's Peerless Product Presence in the UK Market.
Logicube® Inc., The global leader in digital forensic imaging technology, has announced a partnership with Avatu Ltd. as its new authorized resellers in the United Kingdom, to represent the company’s premier lines of forensic imaging solutions and hard drive duplication products. After... - December 16, 2022 - Logicube, Inc.
Axiomtek Launches Extremely Compact DIN-Rail Industrial IoT Gateway for Data-Driven Energy – ICO120-E3350
Axiomtek's ICO120-E3350 Industrial IoT gateway is designed to collect and transmit massive amounts of data perfect for smart energy, automation, and other IoT applications. - December 03, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s Launches AIE800-904-FL-DC - a IP67 Outdoor Edge AI System with M12 Connectors
Axiomtek's embedded system AIE800-904-FL-DC brings a wealth of I/O options and is perfect for outdoor environments like smart city, manufacturing, security, & more. - November 24, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Announces Superior Mini-ITX Motherboard with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor – MANO561
Axiomtek's MANO561 is a thin mini-ITX motherboard with superior performance ideal for applications including industrial automation, medical, signage, and more. - November 21, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches New DIN-Rail Cybersecurity Gateway for OT Cybersecurity and Secured Edge – iNA200
Axiomtek's IIoT secured edge gateway iNA200 offers unique features that increases hardware security protection against malware and cyber attacks. - November 09, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches the Newest Medical-Grade Artificial Intelligence Computing System – mBOX100
The mBOX100 is Axiomtek's medical-grade embedded computer that offers stunning displays with UHD Graphics 620 and 15W TDPs for high-end image processing perfect for smart healthcare applications. - October 28, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Presents New Fanless Embedded System with Flexible Expansion – eBOX710A
Axiomtek's powerful embedded system, eBOX710A have flexible I/O options suitable for AIoT applications such as deep learning, edge computing, and more. - October 07, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches Edge AI Computer with Dual GPU Expansion – IPC972
The IPC972 provides the advantages of fast set-up and easy access and deployment of accelerated AI processing due to its compact front-facing I/O design. - September 09, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s Industrial Edge Computer IPC962-525 Now NVIDIA-Certified
Axiomtek's high performance industrial panel computer IPC962-525 is Nvidia certified perfect for AI computing applications. - September 03, 2022 - Axiomtek
STEIGER DYNAMICS Ranks No. 662 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
Today, Inc. revealed that STEIGER DYNAMICS is No. 662 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its... - August 18, 2022 - STEIGER DYNAMICS
Axiomtek Launches ISO 7637-2 Embedded PC for Transportation Gateway – tBOX110
Axiomtek's transportation embedded pc tBOX110 provides high performance for in-vehicle applications including fleet management, transportation gateway and more. - August 18, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Presents the Highly Expandable 3.5” Embedded Board with 2.5G LAN and 5G Networks- CAPA322
Axiomtek's CAPA322 features powerful computing performance and rich I/Os making it an excellent choice for various AIoT applications. - August 11, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Presents New Server Grade EATX Motherboard for AIoT – the IMB760
Axiomtek’s IMB760 server grade EATX motherboard features powerful performance and rich I/Os making it an excellent choice for industrial AIot applications. - August 04, 2022 - Axiomtek
Learn from the CX-Perts at CEM Africa: NICE: NICE to Explain How to Get Up Close and Personal with Clients
Siva Pather, the MD of NICE Systems in South Africa, will reveal more about their CXone system during a workshop on the solutions display floor at the CEM Africa Summit's exhibition entitled: “Driving frictionless experiences for the contact centre and beyond” on the opening day on 23 August. - August 04, 2022 - CEM Africa
The Current Luggage Chaos at European Airports: CEM Africa to Focus on Meeting Customers' Expectations
The current luggage drama transpiring across Europe, with thousands of pieces of luggage going missing causing untold frustration, and how the airlines are communicating with their passengers, is a case study in customer experience (CX) waiting to be written. - July 31, 2022 - CEM Africa