PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Axiomtek Introduces Expandable, Feature-Rich Four-PoE DIN-Rail Edge Computer for IP Video Surveillance – the ICO320-83C The rugged, compact ICO320-83C's high expandability and rich I/O interfaces deliver true customer value for status monitoring, facility management and remote control of public utilities. - December 19, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Advanced 9th Generation Intel® Core™I-Based AI Embedded System with NVIDIA GPU for Machine Vision and Deep Learning - The eBOX671-521-FL The fanless edge system has excellent GPU computing performance and high customizability for a wide range of edge computing, machine vision, deep learning and artificial Intelligence of Things applications. - December 13, 2019 - Axiomtek

mLogic and axle ai Offer Smart mTape(TM), Complete Media Archiving and Search Bundle Searchable media archives are now a reality. mLogic and axle ai are announcing immediate availability of a complete media archiving solution which integrates video search software from axle ai, Inc., mLogic’s mTape Thunderbolt LTO drive and Apple’s most powerful Mac mini computer. - December 12, 2019 - axle ai, Inc.

Axiomtek Launches Rugged, Ultra-Compact Embedded System for In-Vehicle PC Applications – The UST100-504-FL Axiomtek's rugged UST100-504-FL is CE/FCC-certified and compliant with ISO7637-2, and offers rich I/O options and flexibility for in-vehicle edge computing and video analytics applications. - November 27, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Releases Its Ultra-Compact, Versatile Embedded System for Edge Computing – The eBOX100-51R-FL Axiomtek's rugged, flexible eBOX100-51R-FL offers rich I/O connectivity for a wide range of edge computing and IIoT gateway applications in factory automation, industrial IoT edge computing, digital signage, kiosk and smart retail. - November 25, 2019 - Axiomtek

Lenovo, Intel Announce 3rd Annual University AI Innovation Challenge Lenovo and Intel announce the 3rd annual University AI Innovation Challenge. Researchers working in a wide variety of fields have been selected by Lenovo to present their findings in the Lenovo booth at SC19 in Denver. - November 21, 2019 - Lenovo

Axiomtek Introduces Thin, Powerful Mini-ITX Motherboard with High Graphical Performance - The MANO521 Axiomtek’s MANO521 is a highly expandable mini-ITX motherboard with high processing powers, multiple expansion interfaces and Intel® HD Graphics. - November 15, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Powerful, Customizable 4-Slot Intel® Xeon® Industrial System for AIoT Applications– The IPC974-519-FL The modular IPC974-519-FL is feature-rich and expandable for edge computing for a wide variety of industrial AIoT applications, such as real-time control, data analysis, deep learning and automated optical inspection. - October 30, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces DIN-Rail IIoT Edge Gateway with Flexible Modular Design and EN 50121-4 Certification – The ICO500-518 The DIN-Rail, railway-certified ICO500-518 is highly modular with two plug-in I/O module slots for transportation, public utility/smart energy, smart building and factory automation applications. - October 23, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Launches a Highly Customizable, Feature-Rich Machine Vision System with Real-Time Vision I/O and PoE LANs - the IPS962-512-PoE The IPS962-512-PoE’s key features include camera communication interfaces and real-time vision-specific I/O with microsecond-scale and LED lighting control. - September 30, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Its High Performance, Scalable Pico-ITX Motherboard for Industrial IoT Applications – The PICO51R Axiomtek’s ultra-compact pico-ITX motherboard the PICO51R is highly expandable and feature-rich for industrial automation applications. - September 05, 2019 - Axiomtek

Bankcard Life, the Premier Community for Payment Professionals, Officially Launches to the Public The Bankcard life membership includes two components: The first is a private, recruiting-free community, and the second is a robust membership website. The membership site includes payment training, sales training, video, guest contributors, a growing library of industry-related articles, script books and resources, and video interviews with successful agents that have built big businesses and large residual portfolios. - August 28, 2019 - Bankcard Life

Axiomtek Releases Feature-Rich, Expandable PoE Embedded Vision System for AIoT Applications – the eBOX671-521-FL Axiomtek's highly expandable eBOX671-521-FL with 4-CH PoE and MXM 3.1 Type A slot is ideal for applications in machine vision, edge computing, traffic vision, deep learning and artificial intelligence of things. - August 28, 2019 - Axiomtek

Tellerex Named to Inc. 5000's 2019 Fastest-Growing Private Companies Inc. magazine today revealed that Tellerex Inc. is No. 3,553 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Tellerex Inc. Ranks No. 3,553 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 98%. - August 15, 2019 - Tellerex Inc.

Axiomtek Introduces Its Powerful, Highly Expandable Intel® Smart Display Module-Large (Intel® SDM-L) – the SDM500L Axiomtek's large Intel® Smart Display Module, the SDM500L is feature-rich and highly expandable to deliver reliability and flexibility. - August 07, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Launches Advanced Transportation Embedded System with Built-in Layer 2 Managed PoE Switch - The tBOX400-510-FL The feature-rich tBOX400-510-FL is expandable for transportation-related applications such as onboard video surveillance and video management. - July 19, 2019 - Axiomtek

Lanika announces Reactis® V2019 by Reactive Systems Newly supported Simulink® features, enhanced Embedded MATLAB® Support. - July 04, 2019 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited

Axiomtek’s Comprehensive, All-in-One Intelligent Device Management Software for IIoT Projects- Agent MaaS Suite Axiomtek’s proprietary software Agent MaaS Suite is a comprehensive intelligent device management software that offers remote management capabilities and more. - June 26, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces 10.4-inch IP66/IP69K-Rated Stainless Steel Fanless Touch Panel Computer with M12-Type Connectors – The GOT810-845 Axiomtek's 10.4-inch GOT810-845 is an industrial-grade fanless touch panel computer with rugged features and high expandability. - June 20, 2019 - Axiomtek

Pinogy Partners with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies to Introduce Auto E-Invoicing for Retailers Pinogy partners with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies to introduce an automated intergation with E-invoicing for retailers nationwide. - June 18, 2019 - Pinogy Corporation

Axiomtek Launches High Performance, Expandable PICMG 1.3 Full-Size Single Board Computer with High Graphical Performance – The SHB150 The feature-rich SHB150 is ideal for smart factory automation with its high-speed transfer interfaces and superior graphical performance (Intel® HD Graphics). - May 15, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Its Feature-Rich, Highly Expandable Machine Vision System with Real-time Vision I/O and Poe LANs - The IPS960-511-PoE The IPS960-511-PoE’s key features include camera communication interfaces and real-time vision-specific I/O with microsecond-scale and LED lighting control. - May 08, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Rugged, Expandable Transportation-Certified Embedded System with Modular I/O Design – the tBOX300-510-FL The transportation-certified tBOX300-510-FL is feature-rich and highly expandable to meet different customization requirements with quick deployment. - April 04, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Launches Rugged EN 50155-Compliant 12.1-inch Railway Touch Display with High Brightness – The P6125 Axiomtek's 12.1-inch P6125 is an industrial-grade IP65 and NEMA 4-compliant touch display monitor with rich features and high brightness. - March 27, 2019 - Axiomtek

TYAN Showcases New AI Inference-Optimized GPU Platforms with NVIDIA T4 Accelerators at GTC 2019 Designed for AI training, Inference, and Machine Learning, and maximum server density with NVIDIA T4 GPUs. - March 18, 2019 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

Axiomtek Releases 17-Inch IP66/IP69K-Rated Stainless Steel Fanless Touch Panel Computer with Rich I/Os – The GOT817L-511 Axiomtek's 17-inch GOT817L-511 is an industrial-grade fanless touch panel computer with rugged features and high expandability. - March 07, 2019 - Axiomtek

Portable Latency Emulator for Network Impairment Testing The PDS-1/10G Portable Delay Simulator allows users to test/stage critical network equipment by altering bandwidth, latency, packet loss, congestion and other important link impairments over 10/100/1000 or 10GbE Ethernet. - March 06, 2019 - East Coast Datacom, Inc.

Axiomtek Announces Ultra-Slim, Feature-Rich 4K Digital Signage Player with Fanless and Cableless Design – the DSP300-318 Axiomtek's ultra-slim, fanless DSP300-318 4K digital signage player is designed for digital menu boards, interactive kiosks, video walls and more. - February 27, 2019 - Axiomtek

Robots Of London Launches New Advanced Robot Receptionist Robots Of London have launched their new and improved AI robot receptionist application for Pepper The Robot. Robots Of London were instrumental in the first full time robot receptionist in London and have successfully deployed robot receptionists in 5 European Countries. Pepper, designed by SoftBank... - February 22, 2019 - Robots Of London

Axiomtek Introduces Powerful, Scalable COM Express Type 7 System on Module with Intel® Xeon® Processor – the CEM700 Axiomtek's COM Express Type 7 System on Module CEM700 is feature-rich and expandable for applications with high data and network throughputs. - February 13, 2019 - Axiomtek

SmartONE and Snaile Partner to Provide Integrated Parcel Lockers for Use in Canadian Smart Buildings SmartONE Solutions Inc. (www.smartonesolutions.ca), dedicated to the development of next-generation Smart Communities, has partnered with Canada's award-winning parcel locker company Snaile (www.snailelockers.com) to provide Automated Parcel Lockers, which will be integrated into SmartONE’s smart... - February 05, 2019 - Snaile Inc.

Yaxit Limited is Building the First Ever Mobile ATM First every mobile ATM or ATM on Wheels prototype is being crowdfunded. - February 01, 2019 - Yaxit

Axiomtek Introduces Its Rugged, Advanced AI Embedded System with NVIDIA Jetson™ TX2 Module for Outdoor Applications – the eBOX800-900-FL Axiomtek's highly versatile eBOX800-900-FL with NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 module is ideal for AI edge computing and deep learning applications in smart city, smart manufacturing, smart transportation and much more. - January 16, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Launches Its Feature-Rich, Secure 4K OPS Plus-Compliant Digital Signage Player with Intel® AMT 11.0 and Intel Unite® - The OPS700-520 The high performance Open Pluggable Specification Plus digital signage player, the OPS700-520, supports Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, Intel® Active Management Technology (Intel® AMT) 11.0 and Intel Unite® solution. - January 02, 2019 - Axiomtek

Lanika Announces Reactis® V2018.2 by Reactive Systems The new version adds support for MATLAB® R2018b, supports Simulink® signals of greater than two dimensions, and offers cumulative coverage tracking of referenced subsystems and models. - December 23, 2018 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited

Axiomtek Delivers a Unique Combination of Versatility, Enhanced Security and Ruggedness with the Ultra Small SMARC v2.0 System on Module with i.MX 8M Multi-Core Processor The rugged, wide temperature RISC-based SMARC v2.0 system on module SCM180 runs on the powerful i.MX 8M processor and has Linux support. - December 05, 2018 - Axiomtek

Rigor Announces 3 Web Performance Strategies for This Holiday Season Rigor, the only provider of Digital Experience Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced web performance strategies to help retailers during the upcoming holiday season. As the holiday shopping season seems to inch closer and closer, online retailers need to prepare for a surge of shoppers sooner... - November 26, 2018 - Rigor, Inc.

Tellerex Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary Tellerex, Incorporated, a leading ATM, Kiosk, and lifecycle solutions provider is pleased to announce their 5 year anniversary and would like to thank their team and all of their customers for their loyalty and support. The company is operated by a world-class team of industry professionals who possess... - November 13, 2018 - Tellerex Inc.

TYAN Launches Thunder SX GT62H-B7106 Storage Server with 10 NVMe Bays to Deliver High Performance All-Flash Storage TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, today introduced the Thunder SX GT62H-B7106, the latest addition to TYAN’s leading Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor-based storage product line, featuring large memory... - November 13, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

Powered by Axiomtek: Alert Innovation Robotic System for Walmart Automated Online Grocery Operation Axiomtek has collaborated with Alert Innovation to develop the Alphabot®, Walmart's online grocery storage and fulfillment robot. - November 13, 2018 - Axiomtek

PAI and Zem Media Announce Market Partnership PAI chooses Zem Media as Preferred Provider of Digital Toppers for ATMs. - October 23, 2018 - Zem Media

The Maine Fallen Heroes Foundation: Ruck for Our Fallen Takes Over Ogunquit Beach The Ruck for Our Fallen is a military grade ruck event being held on Ogunquit Beach to help raise money to support the families of our fallen military and first responder heroes from Maine. - October 17, 2018 - Maine Fallen Heroes Foundation

Kiosk Group Names Alan Mischler New President/CEO Kiosk Group, Inc. has announced the appointment of Alan Mischler as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Oct. 1, 2018. Mischler succeeds Mike James, founder, who will now serve as the company’s Director of Product Development. Kiosk Group is a privately-owned, Maryland-based company... - October 17, 2018 - Kiosk Group, Inc.

Axiomtek Delivers High Performance and Security with Its Feature-Rich 1U Rackmount Network Appliance Platform – the NA590 Axiomtek's high performance 1U rackmount NA590 is highly scalable and customizable for VPN, network bandwidth controller and firewall applications. - October 17, 2018 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Launches the Feature-Rich, Small Size Intel® Smart Display Module for Digital Signage Applications - The SDM300S Axiomtek's small Intel® Smart Display Module, the SDM300S, provides rich features and scalability. - September 26, 2018 - Axiomtek

East Coast Datacom, Inc. Announces New DB9 A/B Switch for Remote Port Access The A/B Switch allows secure and safe switching between computer or data ports. The unit supports switching 4-wires of user data traffic from the common port to Ports A or Port B. All switching is accomplished with dry contact positive latching relays for years of dependable service. In the event of local power failure, the A/B Switch will default to Port A. - September 15, 2018 - East Coast Datacom, Inc.

WanRaptor™ Network Emulator Network Latency Emulator Supports 1- 40GbE - September 14, 2018 - East Coast Datacom, Inc.

TYAN Exhibits Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning Optimized Server Platforms at GTC Japan 2018 TYAN GPU-optimized server platforms powered by NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 32GB and P4 GPU accelerators are designed for Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Deep Neural Networks - September 13, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

Ordyx Adds Cash Discounting and Credit Card Surplus Capabilities to Its POS Software Ordyx is introducing two highly requested features to their point of sale customers; these features are Cash Discounting and Credit Card Surcharge. The integration to the Ordyx software comes at an optimal time as many of their customers are small businesses and restaurants who may have been experiencing... - September 06, 2018 - Ordyx