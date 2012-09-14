|
|ABO Software Private Limited New Delhi, India
ABO Software is a private limited company based in New Delhi. The Company was founded in 1995 to develop state-of-the-art Electronic Data...
|
|Adeptia Inc Chicago, IL
Adeptia provides enterprise software to easily and quickly automate business processes across supply chains using industry-specific standards.
|
|AppFusions, Inc. CA
AppFusions is a systems integrator and solutions provider that offers multi-technology application development and professional services...
|
|Ascendview Duluth, MN
Ascendview is committed to the production of advanced analytical IT management and automation solutions that promote and support greater...
|
|CollabNet Brisbane, CA
CollabNet provides companies with solutions for on-demand distributed software development across the entire application lifecycle of a...
|
|Contract Logix, LLC Chelmsford, MA
About Contract Logix, LLC
Contract Logix, LLC was founded in 1997
with a mission to streamline the contract
management process. They offer...
|
|DidItBetter Software Tampa, FL
Founded in 1988, Advantage International, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in the Tampa bay area in Odessa, Florida in the...
|
|Famatech Alexandria, VA
Famatech, founded in 1999, is the leading maker of remote control software for desktop and server management around the world. Famatech's...
|
|Four Soft Ltd (FOURSOFT) Hyderabad, India
Software products company for Freight, Logistics & Supply Chain Industry
|
|Gentleware AG Germany
Gentleware AG was founded in 2000 in Hamburg, Germany, and develops tools for software modeling based on the Unified Modeling Language (UML).
|
|iCohere Walnut Creek, CA
iCohere offers state-of-the-art collaboration solutions for associations, nonprofits, and government agencies. These include communities...
|
|iLinc Web and Video Conferencing Phoenix, AZ
Built on a foundation of proven technology and a history of enabling customer success, iLinc is the industry’s only dedicated web...
|
|InfoStreet Tarzana, CA
Businesses rely on technology to help them increase productivity and improve their bottom line. But implementing, managing and keeping an...
|
|JBISoft Inc Fairfax, VA
JBISoft Inc. was formed as a small business in the year 2000. It employs a team of professionals who have worked together for 15 years at...
|
|Mail2World Los Angeles, CA
Mail2World, Inc., designs, delivers and supports a technology-leading and award-winning suite of Software as a Service (SaaS) email and...
|
|Microforge.net LLC Bradenton, FL
Microforge.net LLC develops Network Auditing, IT Helpdesk and Network Management products for networks ranging from from small LANs to WANs...
|
|MyMediabox Duluth, GA
MyMediabox was founded by executives with prior direct experience in the Consumer Products Licensing and Television and Film Distribution...
|
|REACH Technologies Bangalore, India
REACH Technologies, a leader in Information Technology Solutions for the global sewn products industry, offers pre-packaged products, custom...
|
|RealOrganized, Inc. Windsor, CO
RealOrganized, Inc. was founded by a former AOL executive and a long-time REALTOR with a simple mission: Create a real estate software product...
|
|Revolution Systems, LLC Lawrence, KS
Revolution Systems, LLC specializes in helping companies take advantage of Open Source Software. Our specialties include Linux server administration,...
|
|SPARX Systems Lone tree, CO
Sparx Systems aims to satisfy the growing needs of the software and business development industry by providing immediate delivery and ongoing...
|
|The Athene Group Herndon, VA
The Athene Group, LLC, is an IT services company based on customer relationships. We provide services related to a wide spectrum of today’...
|
|WebAsyst LLC Wilmington, DE
WebAsyst LLC is a team of professionals who have long been developing first-class Software which has enhanced performance of both multiple...
