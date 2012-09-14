PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Collaborative Software
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
ABO Software Private Limited ABO Software Private Limited New Delhi, India
ABO Software is a private limited company based in New Delhi. The Company was founded in 1995 to develop state-of-the-art Electronic Data... 
Adeptia Inc Adeptia Inc Chicago, IL
Adeptia provides enterprise software to easily and quickly automate business processes across supply chains using industry-specific standards. 
AppFusions, Inc. AppFusions, Inc. CA
AppFusions is a systems integrator and solutions provider that offers multi-technology application development and professional services... 
Ascendview Ascendview Duluth, MN
Ascendview is committed to the production of advanced analytical IT management and automation solutions that promote and support greater... 
CollabNet CollabNet Brisbane, CA
CollabNet provides companies with solutions for on-demand distributed software development across the entire application lifecycle of a... 
Contract Logix, LLC Contract Logix, LLC Chelmsford, MA
About Contract Logix, LLC Contract Logix, LLC was founded in 1997 with a mission to streamline the contract management process. They offer... 
DidItBetter Software DidItBetter Software Tampa, FL
Founded in 1988, Advantage International, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in the Tampa bay area in Odessa, Florida in the... 
Famatech Famatech Alexandria, VA
Famatech, founded in 1999, is the leading maker of remote control software for desktop and server management around the world. Famatech's... 
Four Soft Ltd Four Soft Ltd (FOURSOFT) Hyderabad, India
Software products company for Freight, Logistics & Supply Chain Industry 
Gentleware AG Gentleware AG Germany
Gentleware AG was founded in 2000 in Hamburg, Germany, and develops tools for software modeling based on the Unified Modeling Language (UML). 
iCohere iCohere Walnut Creek, CA
iCohere offers state-of-the-art collaboration solutions for associations, nonprofits, and government agencies. These include communities... 
iLinc Web and Video Conferencing iLinc Web and Video Conferencing Phoenix, AZ
Built on a foundation of proven technology and a history of enabling customer success, iLinc is the industry’s only dedicated web... 
InfoStreet InfoStreet Tarzana, CA
Businesses rely on technology to help them increase productivity and improve their bottom line. But implementing, managing and keeping an... 
JBISoft Inc JBISoft Inc Fairfax, VA
JBISoft Inc. was formed as a small business in the year 2000. It employs a team of professionals who have worked together for 15 years at... 
Mail2World Mail2World Los Angeles, CA
Mail2World, Inc., designs, delivers and supports a technology-leading and award-winning suite of Software as a Service (SaaS) email and... 
Microforge.net LLC Microforge.net LLC Bradenton, FL
Microforge.net LLC develops Network Auditing, IT Helpdesk and Network Management products for networks ranging from from small LANs to WANs... 
MyMediabox MyMediabox Duluth, GA
MyMediabox was founded by executives with prior direct experience in the Consumer Products Licensing and Television and Film Distribution... 
REACH Technologies REACH Technologies Bangalore, India
REACH Technologies, a leader in Information Technology Solutions for the global sewn products industry, offers pre-packaged products, custom... 
RealOrganized, Inc. RealOrganized, Inc. Windsor, CO
RealOrganized, Inc. was founded by a former AOL executive and a long-time REALTOR with a simple mission: Create a real estate software product... 
Revolution Systems, LLC Revolution Systems, LLC Lawrence, KS
Revolution Systems, LLC specializes in helping companies take advantage of Open Source Software. Our specialties include Linux server administration,... 
SPARX Systems SPARX Systems Lone tree, CO
Sparx Systems aims to satisfy the growing needs of the software and business development industry by providing immediate delivery and ongoing... 
The Athene Group The Athene Group Herndon, VA
The Athene Group, LLC, is an IT services company based on customer relationships. We provide services related to a wide spectrum of today’... 
WebAsyst LLC WebAsyst LLC Wilmington, DE
WebAsyst LLC is a team of professionals who have long been developing first-class Software which has enhanced performance of both multiple... 
