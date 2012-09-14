Adeptia BPM Server , from Adeptia Inc

Adeptia BPM Server is an end-to-end business process management product that delivers service-oriented architecture and has real-time, event-driven capabilities. It combines BPM with Enterprise Application...

Adeptia Data Transformation Server , from Adeptia Inc

Adeptia Data Transformation Server is a comprehensive solution that combines data transport with powerful metadata management and data transformation capability. Adeptia Data Transformation Server...

Adeptia Integration Server , from Adeptia Inc

Adeptia Integration Server (AIS) is an enterprise software product that is designed to integrate ANY APPLICATION with ANY DATA at ANY LOCATION. It combines process based approach with application and partner...

Advanced IP Address Calculator , from Famatech

Advanced IP Address Calculator is an easy-to-use IP subnet calculator that lets you to calculate every aspect of your subnet configuration in a few mouse clicks! The calculator generates a color-coded...

Advanced IP Scanner , from Famatech

Advanced IP Scanner is a fast, robust and easy-to-use IP scanner for Windows. It easily lets you have various types of information about local network computers in a few seconds! Advanced IP Scanner gives...

Advanced LAN Scanner , from Famatech

Advanced LAN Scanner is a small, easy-to-use, highly configurable network scanner for Win32. And it's VERY fast. Advanced LAN Scanner uses multithreading so you can scan more than 1000 elements per second!

Advanced Port Scanner , from Famatech

Advanced Port Scanner is a small, fast, robust and easy-to-use port scanner for Win32 platform. It uses a multithread technique, so on fast machines you can scan ports very fast. Also, it contains descriptions...

CollabNet Enterprise Edition 4.0 , from CollabNet

CollabNet Enterprise Edition integrates tools for software development, project management, knowledge management, and communication management in a Web-based software development environment. With Software...

CollabNet Subversion , from CollabNet

The next generation in version control enables enterprise-wide Web-based Software Configuration Management (SCM). CollabNet Subversion is integrated in CollabNet Enterprise Edition and CollabNet Team Edition.

CollabNet Team Edition , from CollabNet

CollabNet Team Edition is a centralized and exceptionally flexible on-demand environment that can be provisioned immediately. CollabNet Team Edition supports popular development tools, technologies, and...

EDISPHERE - XML/EDI Data Translation Suite , from ABO Software Private Limited

ABO Software's suite of any-to-any data translation products is called EDISPHERE, which includes three products - Translator, Implementor and Collaborator. The products have been developed keeping all...

Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Eclipse , from SPARX Systems

The Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Eclipse provides an integrated development environment comprising of Enterprise Architect and Eclipse. Navigation between EA and Eclipse is enhanced with simple...

Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Visual Studio.NET , from SPARX Systems

The Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Visual Studio.NET provides an integrated development environment comprising of Enterprise Architect and Visual Studio.NET. Navigation between EA and Visual Studio.NET...

Enterprise Architect UML modeling tool , from SPARX Systems

Enterprise Architect is a comprehensive UML analysis and design tool, covering software development from requirements gathering, through to the analysis stages, design models, testing and maintenance.

iCohere Collaboration Platform , from iCohere

iCohere Collaboration Platform is robust set of 20+ social media tools that are integrated into an easy-to-use, secure, integrated online environment. iCohere is an Software-As-A-Service product -- No...

iLinc Audio Integration , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Order integrated audio with your iLinc web conferencing solution Select from a range of audio options that give you control over the user experience and ensures quality of your session. Our audio conferencing...

iLinc Enterprise Suite , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Does your organization need to hold online meetings, run virtual classrooms, host webinars and operate remote support rooms? iLinc's web conferencing and collaboration technology is super flexible and...

iLinc for Meetings , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Get more done, in less time with iLinc for Meetings. Your online meetings have never been easier or better. When you need the interactivity of a face-to-face meeting but can't be there in person, rely...

iLinc for Support , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Deliver powerful customer service and support remotely with iLinc for Support. Customers need your help to troubleshoot a problem? Dramatically decrease the time it takes to resolve a caller's dilemma...

iLinc for Training , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Save time and money with virtual classroom training programs Training in a classroom isn't always cost-efficient, especially when you have a distributed network of students (corporate or higher education).

iLinc for Webinars , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Hold large-scale events at a small price. You need to get your message out to a lot of people, from many different locations. How do you do that without breaking the bank? Use iLinc webinar services to...

iLinc Integration with Salesforce.com , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Using iLinc for Sales As a sales professional, your success depends on the relationships you build with your customers and prospects. The combination of iLinc and Salesforce.com is the perfect one-two...

Mail2World Email Archiving Service , from Mail2World

Mail2World's Email Archive Service provides regulated and non-regulated companies with safe, compliant email archiving, monitoring and retrieval--plus the simplicity and affordability of an always-on...

Mail2World Email Service , from Mail2World

Mail2World designs, delivers and supports a technology-leading platform for messaging and collaboration services. Created to handle tens of millions of mailboxes, Mail2World serves millions of mailboxes...

Mail2World FailSafe Backup & Recovery Service , from Mail2World

Mail2World's Email FailSafe Backup & Recovery Service is an affordable, always-on, hosted backup solution that guarantees your organization will never again experience email downtime or lost messages. Email...

Perl/mod_perl application development , from Revolution Systems, LLC

We provide expert level Perl and mod_perl application development in many areas, but specialize in network programming, database driven websites, and web based applications.

Radmin 3 Remote Control , from Famatech

Radmin (Remote Administrator) is the world famous, award winning secure remote control software and remote access software which enables you to work on a remote computer in real time as if you were using...

Radmin Communication Server 3.0 , from Famatech

Radmin Communication Server enables you to exchange text messages while using either Text or Voice Chats. This product is a fast, solid, not exacting and affordable Enterprise Instant Messaging (EIM) solution.

REACH CAD , from REACH Technologies

What is REACH CAD? Profits are in the cutting room! Accurate cutting is the first and most critical step in the making of a good garment. REACH CAD is the software tool for pattern engineering,...

REACH Cut Planner , from REACH Technologies

What is RCP? REACH Cut Planner: The industry standard Cut Planning tool Traditional Pattern Design, Grading and Marker Planning systems effect fabric savings within the marker. What is often...

REACH ERP , from REACH Technologies

What is REACH ERP? R-ERP is the completely integrated Enterprise Resource Planning solution for effectively streamlining and integrating customer service, design, sampling, merchandising, production,...

REACH Fashion Studio , from REACH Technologies

What is REACH Fashion Studio? REACH Fashion Studio is multipurpose software for design, sales, sampling and printing departments. Packed with features REACH Fashion Studio enables 3D product visualization,...

REACH Merchandising Manager , from REACH Technologies

What is RMM? REACH Merchandising Manager is tailored to ensure your competitiveness in the sewn product manufacturing and merchandising marketplace where trends are created overnight; fashions change...

RealtyJuggler Realtor Software , from RealOrganized, Inc.

RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software is a full-features real estate customer relationship (CRM) product especially designed for REALTORS and other real-estate professionals. The product has two primary goals: 1.