Novacoast & EST Group to Partner in Texas-Area Cybersecurity Services Novacoast to combine its international resources with EST Group’s specialized Identity & Access skillsets to expand services for both group’s customer bases. - December 19, 2019 - Novacoast, Inc.

Desktop Alert Inc. Garners Record Six Platinum Awards at 2019 "ASTORS" NYC Homeland Security Awards Conference Event American Security Today’s Annual "ASTORS" Awards program is the largest and most comprehensive in the industry, highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today. - December 09, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

Consilium Shapes the Future of Enterprise UC and Contact Center Provisioning with New UniCloud Release Consilium Software announces UniCloud 6.5 for new-generation provisioning automation that aligns with broader IT initiatives. - December 05, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

BOLDplanning Inc. Announces Naming of Rick Wimberly as Chief Executive Officer; Fulton Wold as Chairman of the Board BOLDplanning Inc., the nation’s frontrunner in preparedness planning consulting and software, announced today the naming of Rick Wimberly as Chief Executive Officer and Fulton Wold as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Wold, an original company co-founder and majority shareholder, will head an expanding... - November 20, 2019 - BOLDplanning

CareCentra's Artificial Intelligence Based Precision Nudging Improves Medication Adherence by 15% and Major Cardiovascular Events Scores by 37% American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2019: CareCentra's personalized nudging program significantly improved medication adherence in patients and kept them engaged throughout the course of a landmark study. - November 19, 2019 - CareCentra LLC

Consilium UniAgent 7.0 to Drive Connected Digital Customer Experiences Across CRMs and CTI Platforms Consilium Software proves industry leadership with advances that meet real client needs. - November 01, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

Sparkling Logic Delivers Real-Time Decision Metrics with Latest Release Latest Sparkling Logic SMARTS™ release enables monitoring of deployed decisions in near real-time. - October 28, 2019 - Sparkling Logic, Inc.

HARA Sole Indonesian Startup at Annual Bloomberg Conference in New York Agritech HARA was the only Indonesian startup chosen to speak at Bloomberg’s annual conference on the applications of data science in New York, USA. - October 12, 2019 - HARA

Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and DMI Win 2019 Government Experience Award The Mobile Portals Project Recognized for Innovation by the Center for Digital Government. - September 22, 2019 - Digital Management, LLC

Skaffolder - the Next Iteration of Code Generator on ProductHunt Skaffolder is launching the latest updates in a new version with Docker certified templates that include for the first time Blockchain capabilities. Skaffolder delivers a fast, fluid experience to empower teams to create working prototypes within minutes. - September 21, 2019 - Skaffolder

Consilium Software Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Certification Prestigious designation validates Consilium’s commitment to quality and continuous improvement. - September 15, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

ShowingTime Acquires Centralized Showing Service, Accelerating Its Growth with Enhanced Offerings to an Expanded Audience ShowingTime, the real estate industry’s leading showing management and market stats technology provider, announced today it has acquired Centralized Showing Service to better serve the needs of clients in the residential real estate industry. The two established companies bring together a combined... - September 06, 2019 - ShowingTime

Consilium Boosts Outbound Campaign Management for Cisco with Comprehensive New Release of UniCampaign™ Latest investments in UniCampaign™ help organizations improve customer loyalty, targeted customer offers, as well as their wider digital play and customer engagement strategy. - September 06, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

Silent Panic Alarm Subscription for NJ Alyssa's Law Compliance Now Listed at Amazon.com The cloud-based Alyssa's Law Alerting platform is a Plug-N-Play system that requires no onsite engineers and is a Do-it-Yourself (DIY) self-activated system. Desktop Alert is the only US Company certified by the U.S. Defense Agency Systems Agency (DISA). - August 27, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

Desktop Alert Products Added to Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) The Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) approval of the Desktop Alert, Inc. Total Alert Rel. 5.x TN 1716702 Desktop Review (DTR) #2 as a Net-Centric Alerting System (NCAS) has been granted. - August 22, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

Consilium Launches Video Customer Experience Solution on Its 12th Anniversary Consilium Software, a world-leading provider of enterprise software for unified communications (UC) and contact centers, today announced the launch of Consilium UniVCX™, a video customer experience product for Cisco contact centers, to coincide with the company’s 12th anniversary. The Singapore-owned firm which has a global presence with sites in over 110 countries unveiled UniVCX™ as the latest in its evolution as a software provider. - August 10, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

Articy Software Announces a Major Rebranding Articy Software undergoes a major re-branding including a top-to-bottom redesign of the company's website and visual representation. - July 17, 2019 - Articy Software GmbH & Co.KG

MyMediabox and Authentic Vision Collaborate to Offer Industry-Leading Authentication and Royalty Compliance Solution MyMediabox introduces options for their partners to manage security tag lifecycles, helping 125+ leading licensors, agents and thousands of licensees mitigate counterfeiting, reputation risks, and potential lost revenues. - July 11, 2019 - MyMediabox

Double Award Win for Stagecoach Employee Engagement Platform Blink Company picks up a 2019 Intranet and Digital Workplace Award and 2019 Digital Workplace of the Year Award; Blink implementation part of Stagecoach drive to enhance employee engagement. - July 01, 2019 - Blink

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Names Coolfire Solutions Top Workplace for Second Year Downtown St. Louis Software company recognized for stellar workplace and benefits. - June 25, 2019 - Coolfire Solutions

California Cybersecurity Services Company Novacoast Announces New Focus in Europe Novacoast, an IT Cybersecurity consultant group, names Katie McAuliff as VP of Europe to lead new growth strategy. - June 19, 2019 - Novacoast, Inc.

HFMA to Host Digitize.AI Co-Founder for Presentation Co-Founder Pat Morrell will share insights, resources with healthcare leaders to guide their vendor evaluations. - June 15, 2019 - Digitize.AI

Coolfire Solutions, the Ronin Platform Advance to Phase II of DHS’ SCITI Labs Program Coolfire Solutions advances to Phase Two of the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate Smart Cities Internet of Things Innovation Labs program. - June 05, 2019 - Coolfire Solutions

Roy K Stansbury Joins Cabot Technology Solutions Inc. Roy K Stansbury joins Cabot Technology Solutions Inc. bringing to Cabot more than 30 years of global IT offshore outsourcing consulting & management experience. - May 29, 2019 - Cabot Technology Solutions Inc.

HFMA Members Select Digitize.AI as a 2-Time Innovation Finalist For the second year in a row, Digitize.AI's prior authorization solution,Lia, is voted an innovative and needed technology. - May 23, 2019 - Digitize.AI

Enova Decisions Launches Enova Decisions Cloud Powered by Sparkling Logic Enova Decisions recently introduced decision management software-as-a-service, powered by Sparkling Logic. Enova decisions gives self-service decision management capabilities to the mid-market to apply AI to credit, fraud, and marketing decisions. Enova Decisions Cloud takes the existing technology... - May 17, 2019 - Sparkling Logic, Inc.

Consilium Software’s UniAgent is Integrated with Oracle Service Cloud and Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace Oracle Service Cloud Customers Can Use Consilium UniAgent to Improve Contact Center Performance Metrics. News Facts Consilium Software, a leading provider of enterprise software for unified communications (UC) and contact centers and a Gold level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced... - May 12, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

KAPUA Inc. Emerges from Stealth Mode, Enabling Companies to Achieve Unprecedented Forecasting Accuracy Using Machine Learning Powered by Machine Learning and Market Signal Gathering, KAPUA’s cloud-based planning and forecasting platform helps customers gather market signals, find the right neural network models for predictions and subsequently create 10x more accurate forecasts at higher speed and at higher cadence, and at 10x less effort. - May 07, 2019 - KAPUA Inc.

Blockchain-Based App Upheaval Uses AI to Detect Objects and Create the Next Generation Social Experience Users will be able to connect with users around the globe using an advanced visual search tool and a new blockchain environment. - May 01, 2019 - Upheaval

Top 1%, Digitize.AI Joins 2019 Dreamit Cohort Growth-focused healthtech accelerator selects Digitize.AI from field of over 2,000 companies. - April 07, 2019 - Digitize.AI

Halp Raises $2.6M to Transform IT Support with Conversational Ticketing Announcing Halp, a conversational ticketing solution for IT teams allowing them to assign, prioritize, and answer requests from Slack in a message-based interface. They are taking conversational ticketing experience to a whole new level. - April 04, 2019 - Halp

DMI Awarded Multi-Million Dollar IT Network Management Services Award from the State of Maryland DMI, a leading end-to-end mobility and digital transformation company, has won a multi-million dollar blanket purchase agreement type contract with the state of Maryland to provide statewide network management IT services. The initial task order under the contract has been valued at $42M and supports... - March 28, 2019 - Digital Management, LLC

Digitize.AI Challenges to Healthcare Leaders to “Think Narrow” on Artificial Intelligence Healthcare A.I. firm sponsors 2019 HFMA conference, shares practical A.I. insights with revenue cycle leaders. - March 15, 2019 - Digitize.AI

FIOS Insight Delivers Business Architecture Guild® Industry Reference Models in Insight-EA FIOS Insight, LLC. announced today that it has entered into an agreement with the Business Architecture Guild®, as part of a new Guild program, to provide Guild Reference Models pre-loaded in its powerful Business, Enterprise, and Information Architecture SaaS platform, Insight-EA. FIOS Insight will be showcasing the release of the Business Architecture Guild Reference Models in Insight-EA at the 7th Annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit, March 19-20, 2019 in Reston, Virginia. - March 05, 2019 - FIOS Insight

FIOS Insight Appoints John Ruddy as President FIOS Insight, LLC announced that John Ruddy has been selected as FIOS Insight’s President and has also joined the company’s Board of Directors. John has more than 30 years of experience in information management and technology, working for a variety of industry leading organizations such... - February 26, 2019 - FIOS Insight

HCC Embedded Launches First Reusable Software Element Developed “Out of Context” for Safety-Critical Systems HCC SafeTCPIP is an industry-first, off-the-shelf network stack for integration with automotive systems that require a high safety-integrity level. - February 23, 2019 - HCC Embedded

Oneflow Expands Its Operation to Denmark Oneflow announced today it has expanded its operations to Denmark by opening a new office in the Danish capital, Copenhagen. - February 22, 2019 - Oneflow

HCC Embedded Signs Licensing Agreement with Microsoft to Provide RTOS-Independent Implementation of exFAT File System Device manufacturers can license HCC’s exFAT file system solution combined with a direct license from Microsoft and easily upgrade to forthcoming failsafe version. - February 16, 2019 - HCC Embedded

DMI Names Community Action Kentucky’s Roger McCann Recipient of First-Ever Digital Leader Award CAK and DMI partner to deliver services to 75,000 families since launch of new software. - February 15, 2019 - Digital Management, LLC

Chincotech Announce Attendance at the 2019 IEEE Conference on Automatic Face and Gesture Recognition The 14th IEEE International Conference on Automatic Face and Gesture Recognition (FG 2019) will be held in Lille, France, 14-18 May 2019. - February 13, 2019 - Chincotech

Sparkling Logic Introduces Dynamic Questionnaires with Latest Release Latest Sparkling Logic SMARTS™ release improves user experience for websites that gather information to drive decisions. - January 26, 2019 - Sparkling Logic, Inc.

New Research Shows Safety Tops U.S. Drivers’ Wish List for Connected Vehicles DMI Releases Survey Results of 1500 consumers, 12 car brands - January 19, 2019 - Digital Management, LLC

tocario Says Professional Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Can be Free When talking about VDI there is always an evaluation between the productivity benefit and the costs and complexity associated. To bring VDI to any size and kind of company it needs to be easy to install on any server as well as cost-efficient. Tocario tries to tackle these challenges with a self-installable VDi that is offered as a freemium model, which is free to use for small teams. - November 26, 2018 - tocario

NICMAR, India and Lean Station, Singapore Collaborate in the Area of Lean Construction to Bring in a Paradigm Shift in the Performance of the AEC Industry National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR) and Lean Station, Pte Ltd., today announced the beginning of a new journey into Digital Lean Planning and Collaboration in the Indian construction market to bridge a gap between project planning and site execution. Together NICMAR and... - November 16, 2018 - Lean Station Pte Ltd

Coolfire Solutions Names David Corsaut as Chief Operating Officer Coolfire Solutions, creator of the Ronin Platform, a real-time situational awareness delivery platform designed for actionable intelligence, today announced the appointment of David Corsautas Chief Operating Officer. Corsaut brings more than 30 years of experience as a founder, senior executive, adviser... - November 16, 2018 - Coolfire Solutions

BOLDplanning CEO, Fulton Wold, Receives Emergency Management Association of Tennessee’s (EMAT) Business and Industry Recognition Award BOLDplanning Inc., the market frontrunner in consulting and online solutions for preparedness planning, announced today that its CEO, Fulton Wold, has been awarded the Business and Industry Recognition Award by the Emergency Management Association of Tennessee (EMAT). The award highlights private sector... - October 30, 2018 - BOLDplanning

Mailbird is Now Accepting Bitcoin Payments on the Website Mailbird has decided to join the ranks of many other progressive companies, and start accepting Bitcoin payments on the website. Online payment options have changed the way companies conduct business transactions with their clients and customers so much, that almost every online order is fast and straightforward... - October 28, 2018 - Mailbird

pascom Unveils New, More Beneficial Channel Partner Programme The new pascom partner programme is designed to be more rewarding, more profitable and more accessible, offering free registration, training and certification plus access to successfully sell pascom phone system solutions. - October 21, 2018 - pascom GmbH & Co. KG

Kri-Tech Solutions, LLC Announces the Launch of Its One-of-Kind Software, Auto Estimate ReKey, a Software Solution for the Collision Repair Industry Kri-Tech Solutions, LLC announced that it will launch Auto Estimate ReKey, a one-of-a-kind software platform for the collision repair industry, at SEMA in Las Vegas on October 30, 2018. Auto Estimate ReKey is a simple software solution to the time-consuming problem of re-keying estimates that until now... - October 19, 2018 - Kri-Tech Solutions, LLC