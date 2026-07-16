Recent Headlines
Within Collaborative Software
Manifestly Introduces AI Assisted Workflow Execution Through Claude
Manifestly Checklists has introduced an MCP integration for Claude, making it easier for teams to manage recurring workflows and SOPs through natural language. The new connection allows Claude to interact with Manifestly workflows so users can complete steps, launch runs, update assignments, and create workflow templates without leaving Claude. - July 16, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Lithuania-Based Ecency Positions Open-Source Social Platform Within Europe's Digital Sovereignty Movement
As the European Commission adopts its Tech Sovereignty Package, Ecency, a Hive-based social platform operating since 2016, offers an EU-incorporated, EU-hosted, open-source alternative to US-controlled social networks. The platform gives creators content ownership, a self-custody wallet, and an ad-free feed, with its open-source Vision frontend available for self-hosting. - July 13, 2026 - Ecency
MeBeBot Launches the Humanity in AI Awards, the First Program to Honor Practitioners Deploying AI to Serve Employees, Not Replace Them
The first awards program to honor the practitioners, not the platforms, who are making AI work for the people it’s supposed to serve. Nominations are open from June 8 to July 24, 2026. - June 10, 2026 - MeBeBot
Brosix Reaches 20-Year Milestone in Private Team Communication, Launches Anniversary Offer for SMBs
Brosix, a private team messaging platform, is marking its 20th anniversary this month, having first published the platform in June 2006. To commemorate the milestone, the company is offering new annual plan subscribers 15 months of service for the price of 12 — three bonus months — for plans started by June 15, 2026. The anniversary comes as Brosix continues to serve small and mid-sized businesses seeking team communication tools that balance ease of use with administrative control. - June 04, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
Two Keys Opens Early Access for Collaborative House-Hunting App to Solve "Viewing Fatigue"
TwoKeys today announced the open beta of its collaborative real estate tracking platform, a tool built to organize the chaotic process of finding a new home. Targeted specifically at couples, roommates, and co-buyers, TwoKeys replaces scattered text threads and fragmented photo albums with a... - May 11, 2026 - TwoKeys
Brosix Expands Mobile Apps with Audio and Video Calling for Field Teams on iPhone, iPad, and Android
Brosix, the private team messaging platform for small and mid-sized businesses, announced on May 8, 2026 that its mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android now support one-on-one audio and video calls. Team members can place and receive calls over Wi-Fi or mobile data, connecting cross-platform with colleagues on the Brosix web app, Windows app, or any supported mobile device. The update extends full voice and video communication to workers who spend most of their day away from a desk. - May 10, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
Agent4Agent Launches to Fix the Broken Referral System in Real Estate
Agent4Agent has launched to simplify real estate referrals. Built by experienced agents, the platform helps users connect, send referrals, and track deals from start to closing in one place. It replaces scattered DMs and spreadsheets with a clear, reliable system, giving agents more control, visibility, and confidence in their referral business. - May 07, 2026 - Agent4Agent
New Workflow Sharing Feature Helps Teams Eliminate Process Silos
Manifestly’s latest feature enables businesses to share workflows across departments, improving efficiency and reducing duplication. - April 10, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Alignmint Launches Free All-in-One Nonprofit Accounting Software with Built-in Donor CRM, Volunteer Management, and AI
Purpose-built platform replaces up to six separate tools for nonprofits, churches, schools, and fiscal sponsors — with a free tier for organizations up to $100K in annual donations. - April 02, 2026 - Alignmint
Miami Founder Launches Centro, the First AI-Powered Bilingual Platform for Youth Soccer Clubs
After running a youth soccer academy in South Florida and juggling seven disconnected tools for registration, payments, and communication, Centro's founder built what the market was missing: a single bilingual platform with AI-powered coaching tools, designed for the clubs that every major software company overlooks. Centro launches ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with full English and Spanish support. - March 31, 2026 - Centro
Compliant Workspace Introduces 24/7 SOC Monitoring to Its Consolidated 365 Service
Compliant Workspace Expands Its Consolidated 365 Offering with 24/7 Identity Threat Detection and Response - March 19, 2026 - Compliant Workspace
Manifestly Launches New Zapier OAuth Integration to Automate Workflow
Manifestly has launched a new Zapier OAuth integration called the Manifestly Checklists Agent. This update allows users to securely connect their individual Manifestly accounts to Zapier using OAuth authentication, enabling more flexible and user specific workflow automation. Teams can now trigger checklists, automate tasks, and connect Manifestly with thousands of apps in Zapier’s ecosystem while maintaining stronger permission control and security. - March 15, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Manifestly Shares Its AI Roadmap for Building and Improving Workflows with More Control
Manifestly Checklists has published its plan for expanding AI across its workflow and checklist platform, with an emphasis on control, transparency, privacy, and reliable performance. - January 30, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Manifestly Introduces Real Time SMS Notifications to Keep Teams Aligned and Work Moving
Manifestly has launched real time SMS Notifications to help teams stay aligned and respond faster to critical work updates. Users can receive text alerts for assignments, reminders, mentions, and late tasks, ensuring important notifications reach them instantly wherever they are. - January 24, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Manifestly Launches Enterprise Plan to Help Teams Standardize Operations, Improve Accountability, and Scale with Confidence
Manifestly’s new Enterprise Plan brings advanced security, governance, and support for organizations running critical processes across departments. - January 14, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
engageIQx Launches Beta AI Solution to Visualize, Predict, and Reward Engagement
engageIQx, a new AI-driven engagement intelligence solution, has announced the launch of its beta program, giving businesses a smarter way to analyze, interpret, and act on engagement across distributed workforces. engageIQx transforms static data into dynamic, decision-ready insight, applying AI... - November 02, 2025 - engageIQx
Manifestly Introduces OpenAI Agent Builder Integration, Enabling No-Code AI Workflow Creation for Growing Teams
New integration allows businesses to deploy intelligent automation workflows in minutes through direct OpenAI connectivity and Zapier bridge. - October 20, 2025 - Manifestly Checklist
Aetix Lab Launches Muse, a Collection of Interactive Widgets for iOS. The Project's Founder, Oleg Sukhorukov, Has Already Been Honored with an A' Design Award.
Aetix Lab announces the upcoming launch of Muse, an innovative app for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The project is led by founder and designer Oleg Sukhorukov, an internationally recognized product designer and winner of awards such as Red Dot and A’ Design Award. Muse offers a curated collection of high-quality, interactive widgets that bring a new level of personalization to Apple devices and has already been honored with an A’ Design Award for design excellence. - September 18, 2025 - Aetix Lab
Why CRM for Jira? Inside the Growing Demand for CRM for Jira.
As more companies look to unify sales, support, and delivery, Mria Labs examines why CRM for Jira is becoming a top priority and why existing tools aren’t enough. - July 29, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
HR Cloud and RedeApp Partner to Deliver Seamless Recognition and Engagement for the Frontline Workforce
HR Cloud has partnered with RedeApp to bring its Kudos recognition platform directly into RedeApp’s App Hub, enabling seamless employee engagement for deskless and mobile-first teams. This integration allows frontline workers to access recognition tools in the flow of daily work, without switching platforms or logging in separately. - July 27, 2025 - HR Cloud
Is Jira a CRM? Mria Labs Responds with a Native Solution
Is Jira a CRM? For years, the answer has been complicated. Mria Labs is changing that and their latest announcement reveals how. - July 26, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria Labs Announces Strategic Direction for Mria CRM for Jira
Mria Labs has announced the strategic direction behind Mria CRM for Jira, a fully Jira-native customer relationship management system designed to align sales, product, and engineering teams in one connected platform. Built on Atlassian Forge, Mria CRM eliminates tool switching and fragmented data by managing the entire customer journey directly inside Jira. - July 24, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria Labs Shares New Details on Role-Centered Approach to Mria CRM
The team behind Mria CRM for Jira reveals the persona-driven approach powering its product design, developed to meet the real needs of sales, product, and technical leaders working inside Jira. - July 22, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria Labs Announces Official Fall 2025 Launch of Mria CRM for Jira
Mria Labs has officially announced the Fall 2025 launch of Mria CRM for Jira, the first CRM built entirely on Atlassian Forge to work natively inside Jira. The new product eliminates the need for external CRM tools and integrations, giving teams a fully connected way to manage sales, delivery, and customer relationships in one system. - July 19, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Ahura AI Appoints Major General Matt Burger to Board, Signaling Deep Tech Momentum Across Defense, Enterprise, and Human Performance Markets
Ahura AI has appointed Maj. Gen. Matthew J. Burger (Ret.) to its Board of Directors. A former senior Pentagon advisor, Burger brings deep defense and tech expertise, signaling Ahura’s growing role in national security, enterprise learning, and human performance. His leadership will help scale Ahura’s neuro-adaptive AI platform across defense and enterprise markets. - July 19, 2025 - Ahura AI
Mria Labs Releases First Public UI Preview of Mria CRM for Jira
Mria Labs has published the first visual UI preview of its upcoming product, Mria CRM for Jira. The preview includes real interface screenshots of the four core modules: Leads, Deals, Contacts, and Companies. These modules are designed to support the full customer journey inside Jira. This is the first public look at the product ahead of its planned Fall 2025 launch. - July 15, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria CRM for Jira Positioned to Replace CRM Integrations with Jira-Native Experience
Mria Labs has highlighted a growing shift in the Atlassian ecosystem, as more B2B teams move away from traditional CRM integrations and toward Jira-native solutions. Built entirely on Atlassian Forge, Mria CRM delivers a fully embedded CRM experience inside Jira, eliminating the need for external tools, sync maintenance, or context switching. With rising demand for native workflows that align sales, delivery, and support, Mria CRM is well positioned to lead this emerging category. - July 10, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Ahura AI Welcomes Retired General John M. Olson, PhD to Board of Directors
Ahura AI appoints retired Major General John M. Olson, PhD, former Chief Data and AI Officer for the U.S. Air Force, to its Board of Directors. Olson’s distinguished career in AI, space, and data-driven innovation enhances Ahura’s leadership in adaptive learning technologies aimed at revolutionizing personalized education globally. - June 28, 2025 - Ahura AI
Mria Labs Announces Key Features of Mria CRM: The First Native CRM for Jira
Mria Labs announces the key features of Mria CRM, the first fully native CRM built exclusively for Jira. Designed to integrate seamlessly within Jira, Mria CRM offers powerful lead, contact, company, and deal management capabilities, along with activity tracking and customizable workflows. The solution aims to unify customer relationship management and project delivery for Jira users, enhancing collaboration and efficiency. - June 24, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Tila Introduces a New Way to Work with AI Across Text, Code, and Media
Tovie Mobile has officially launched Tila, a generative AI workspace that combines an infinite visual canvas with collaborative multi-agent technology. Designed to adapt to how people think and work, Tila enables users to create and transform content—across text, visuals, code, and video—using intelligent AI agents. Unlike traditional chat-based tools, Tila offers an intuitive, card-based interface for seamless, real-time collaboration. Now in public beta. - June 18, 2025 - Tovie Mobile
Mria Labs Announces Mria CRM is Being Developed on Atlassian Forge
Mria Labs is developing Mria CRM on Atlassian Forge, the modern platform powering all new Atlassian Marketplace apps. This ensures Mria CRM is fully integrated inside Jira, delivering a unified and secure experience that helps teams manage customers, sales, and projects without leaving their workspace. By building on Forge, Mria Labs is creating a future-ready CRM designed to boost productivity and collaboration for Jira users. - June 12, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
ClickHome Launches Cloud-Based Construction Management Platform for Builders of All Sizes
ClickHome Launches Cloud-Based Construction Management Platform for Builders of All Sizes - May 16, 2025 - ClickHome
Jira Teams Get Native CRM Solution with MRIA CRM from Mria Labs Inc.
Mria CRM is the first customer relationship management solution built natively on Atlassian Forge, enabling teams to manage leads, contacts, and deals directly within Jira Cloud - May 07, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
droply Launches Global Platform for Finding and Sharing Drinking Water Sources
Two former CDT thru-hikers are launching droply, a new mobile app that makes finding and sharing drinking water sources easy. With 800,000+ sources mapped, droply aims to simplify water access and build a global community. - April 04, 2025 - droply
articy:draft X Now Available on Mac OS – A New Era for Narrative Design
No longer a Windows-exclusive tool, articy:draft X , the leading narrative design software, is now officially available on Mac OS. This highly anticipated release marks a significant milestone in Articy's journey, opening doors for a new wave of creators and storytellers who have been eager to harness its powerful features on their preferred platform. - April 03, 2025 - Articy Software GmbH & Co.KG
AllianceTek Successfully Transitions QA from Manual to Automated for a Financial Document System
AllianceTek successfully transitioned a financial document system’s QA process from manual to automated, significantly improving testing efficiency, software reliability, and scalability. By implementing a structured test automation framework and providing knowledge transfer to the client’s internal QA team, AllianceTek ensured long-term sustainability. - February 21, 2025 - AllianceTek
SimplAI Releasing to Production Cutting-Edge AI Solutions for Credit Analysis and Financial Spreading
SimplAI has launched two innovative AI-driven solutions aimed at transforming financial services: the Credit Analyst Agent and the Financial Spreading Agentic Automation. - February 08, 2025 - Simplai
SimplAI Launches the Only MultiAgentic AI Platform for Enterprises
SimplAI is advancing enterprise automation with a vertical focus, starting in the banking industry. By deploying domain-specific AI agents, SimplAI enhances operational efficiency, scalability, and decision-making. Its tailored solutions address key banking challenges like automating financial spreading and credit analysis, enabling institutions to modernize while maintaining compliance and customer trust. - February 08, 2025 - Simplai
Swift Habits: a New App Redefining How We Build Productivity
Swift Habits, now live on Kickstarter, offers a fresh way to approach productivity. This app stands out with real-time feedback, advanced analytics, and daily reflections, helping users make meaningful changes in their routines. It adapts to individual goals, creating a unique, personal experience. For anyone looking to build habits that last, Swift Habits is a discovery worth exploring. - January 29, 2025 - Swift Habits
Weather Champs Launches Updated Website Ahead of App Store Debut
Weather Champs launches updated website with refreshed brand. - January 23, 2025 - Weather Champs
Tough Stump Technologies Names Benjamin Brown as President Amidst Strategic Rebranding and Growth
Tough Stump Technologies has promoted Benjamin Brown to President as the company embarks on a rebranding and growth initiative. The move underscores its focus on flagship offerings: Tough Stump University (ATAK training and certification) and the ATOS Tracking System, a cutting-edge real-time tracking platform. Under the leadership of CEO Jarrett Heavenston, Tough Stump has become a trusted defense and public safety partner. - December 04, 2024 - Tough Stump Technologies
Munidex, Inc. and Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities now have a means of leveraging and modernizing existing legacy systems with new cloud-based applications offering enhanced functionality and security for improved public service. - November 19, 2024 - Insync Innovations, Inc.
Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. and Cit-e-Net LLC Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities now have a means of leveraging existing legacy systems with new functionality for enhanced public service. - November 19, 2024 - Insync Innovations, Inc.
Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. and Mobizent LLC Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities, Federal and State Departments now have an automated all-electronic, feasible, and full-service solution to the daunting previously manual processes of issuing summons for all departments and entities tasked with issuing and serving summonses and in full conformity with the New Jersey Administrative Office of the Courts. - November 19, 2024 - Insync Innovations, Inc.
Tony DiSanza Joins SimplAI as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Growth Strategy
SimplAI, an emerging leader in agentic AI solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Tony DiSanza as Chief Revenue Officer. DiSanza brings over 20 years of experience in scaling revenue for SaaS and tech companies, with a keen focus on driving impactful growth. In this new role, he will... - November 16, 2024 - Simplai
Zodot Raises $500K in Seed Funding to Enhance Business Management for Self-Employed People and Startups to Run and Grow Their Business
Zodot, an all-in-one business management platform designed for freelancers, small businesses, and independent teams, has raised $500,000 in seed funding. The new investment will drive the development of the platform's intuitive tools for task management, invoicing, time tracking, and project management. The funding will also expand Zodot’s market reach and strengthen user experience ahead of its official launch. - November 01, 2024 - Zodot
articy:draft X Update 4.1 Brings New Features for Game Design and Development
articy:draft X, the narrative design tool used by game studios worldwide just launched a new update adding new features for faster and more streamlined scripting. - August 14, 2024 - Articy Software GmbH & Co.KG
Knovos to Demonstrate the Latest AI-Led Innovations in Their Products During ILTACON 2024
Knovos will exhibit the latest updates across their product spectrum at ILTACON 2024. The company's core team comprising of passionate legal enthusiasts & technocrats along with the seasoned legal-tech expert Mr. Dharmesh Shingala, will be at booth #715 for one-on-one meetings and product demos. - August 08, 2024 - Knovos
123worx Construction Tool Now Comes with Advanced Daily Log Features
123worx, a pioneer in the world of cloud-based construction management software, excitedly uncovers its overall advancement to its daily log feature, setting a new benchmark for record-keeping and reporting at construction sites. - August 02, 2024 - 123worx
AmigoChat Brings Mass Adoption to the AI Chatbot Market
AmigoChat.io – an innovative AI-powered friend – today announced the launch of its advanced conversational platform, designed to provide quick and efficient answers. AmigoChat.io offers users more flexibility, diverse conversational capabilities, and a unique sense of humor that sets it... - June 30, 2024 - AmigoChat