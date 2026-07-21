Recent Headlines
ZionSphere Drops "From the Whale" - A Gospel Hip-Hop Anthem of Redemption That Demands to be Heard
"From the Whale," ZionSphere's debut gospel hip-hop anthem, launches today on all streaming platforms. Based on Jonah's story, the track speaks to being found in darkness—with the core message: "He doesn't wait for us to clean up. He comes into the mess." Both full and radio-edit versions available. Produced alongside the Jonah & The Whale VR experience launching Summer 2026. - July 21, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
VSSoccer Opens Early Access on the Meta Quest Store — Every Match is a Boss Fight
BeFootball launches VSSoccer Early Access on Meta Quest 3 and 3S — the first native VR sport inspired by football. Phase 1: beat the AI. Phase 2 (June 15): compete against humans during the FIFA World Cup window. Free to download. - June 04, 2026 - BeFootball
Noun Town Language Learning Video Game Steam 1.0 Launch
One of Steam's Highest-Rated Educational Games Exits Early Access with 87% Positive Rating and Support for 12 Languages. Noun Town, from independent studio Super Hyper Mega, launches version 1.0 on PC and Mac with 590+ reviews and no subscription fees. LONDON, 20 May 2026 - Super Hyper Mega, the... - May 23, 2026 - Super Hyper Mega
Lucky Buddha Casino Expands US Sweepstakes Social Gaming Platform With Mobile-First Entertainment Experience
Lucky Buddha Casino, a US-focused social gaming entertainment platform operating under a promotional sweepstakes model, continues expanding its mobile-first user experience with interactive gameplay, virtual Gold Coins, Sweepstakes Coins promotions, and compliance-conscious digital entertainment features for eligible US audiences aged 18+. - May 22, 2026 - Lucky Buddha Casino
ZionSphere Launches In-Kind Giving Program to Bring Biblical VR to Underserved Youth
ZionSphere, a Rocky Mount-based virtual reality faith platform, announces the Open Doors In-Kind Giving Program to support underserved youth with immersive biblical VR experiences at no cost. The initiative invites donations of equipment, vehicles, and professional services through its 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor, expanding access to Scripture-based VR learning. - May 09, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
ZionSphere Launches Multi-Platform Virtual Reality Faith Experience Built from Rocky Mount, NC
Arriving Summer 2026, the platform transforms biblical stories into immersive, interactive experiences for a generation raised on digital media. - May 09, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
ZionSphere Opens Founding Church Partner Program for Summer 2026
ZionSphere, based in Rocky Mount, NC, is a VR platform that immerses users in biblical narratives through interactive storytelling. It announced a Founding Church Partner Program ahead of its Summer 2026 launch, offering early access for youth groups. Its flagship experience, Jonah & The Whale, places users inside the story as participants. The platform spans VR, web, iOS, and Android with 13 stories and 37 badges. CEO says it follows a spiritual calling. - May 09, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
ZionSphere Launches Volunteer Program — Opening Remote & Local Opportunities for Faith-Minded Americans Ready to Serve
Remote and local volunteers nationwide can now help bring immersive biblical VR experiences to underserved youth—no travel or tech expertise required, just a phone, a few hours a month, and a passion to serve. - May 09, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
Awakening Camp Launches Mobile App Connecting Seekers to Ecstatic Dance, Yoga Retreats, and Spiritual Events
Awakening Camp (AwaCamp), a global spiritual social network and community platform, today announced the full availability of its dedicated mobile app, accessible at awacamp.com/get. The app is designed for individuals engaged in spiritual practices, including seekers, healers, facilitators, and... - March 12, 2026 - Awakening Camp
Excerion Sun LLC Launches Hi Stakes Market Game on iOS and Android
Excerion Sun LLC announced Hi Stakes Market Game, a persistent multiplayer market simulator for iOS and Android. Players build virtual portfolios, trade diverse simulated instruments in a dynamic AI-driven market and participate in a shared economy. In-game credits earned through play can be used to obtain entries into scheduled giveaways for prizes. Free download available on iPhone and Android devices. - March 05, 2026 - Excerion Sun LLC
FenixFoxStudios Announces GCubeSDK, a GameCube Development Framework for Homebrew Developers
GCubeSDK is a modern C++ framework for developing homebrew games for the Nintendo GameCube. Based on libogc, the framework supports execution in emulators and on real hardware by providing a complete engine foundation including rendering, asset importing, animation, collision detection, and an optional graphical user interface inspired by three.js. - February 07, 2026 - FenixFox Studios
Shotgun Joe – Love & Monsters is Available for iOS and Android
The Greek mobile games company Gameaki is pleased to announce that its 5th game, Shotgun Joe – Love & Monsters, is now officially available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad, following its Android release earlier this year. After receiving valuable feedback from Android players, the... - February 05, 2026 - gameaki
High School Student Launches MusicSynth, an AI-Powered Platform Transforming How Students Practice Music
Built by violinist Abhimanyu Kaushik, the free tool helps students bridge the gap between sheet music and finger placement through real-time visual feedback. - January 28, 2026 - Abhimanyu Kaushik
Fallout 76 Content Creators Go All-in for Charity at El Gato Pub Poker Invitational
El Gato Pub is excited to announce the first-ever Gato Pub Poker Invitational, kicking off the “From Paw to Plate” charity campaign in support of Feeding America. This high-stakes event brings together Fallout 76 content creators for a lively poker tournament during Helvetia’s... - January 20, 2026 - El Gato Pub
Mystery Enterprises Completes Testing Phase for Four Fully Automated Murder Mystery Games
Mystery Enterprises completes testing for four host-free murder mystery games ahead of planned 2026 sales. - January 05, 2026 - Mystery Enterprises
Female Director Steps Outside of Male Dominated Hollywood to Create a Comedy Film, and her own production company REL Films
Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip, a family-friendly comedy film, was written by actress, producer, director Ryann Liebl, founder of REL Films, outside of Hollywood’s male-dominated industry. It is now available to stream on all platforms and is free on Amazon Prime. - December 22, 2025 - REL Films
Armor Games Studios Announces Obliterator-X Release Date of February 20, 2026
Armor Games Studios and developer Webbysoft announced that Obliterator-X, a roguelike tower defense game, will launch on Steam on February 20, 2026. Set in an Outback-inspired wasteland, the game blends scavenging, real-time strategy, and permanent progression as players battle mutant hordes using drones, traps, and evolving defenses. Features include deep skill trees, HQ upgrades, and diverse biomes. - December 19, 2025 - Armor Games Studios
Bouncy Bean Brings Cozy Chaos and Chill Vibes to PC This Year
A low-stress physics idle game about bouncing beans, colorful ingredients, and soup. - December 17, 2025 - BINXtv
Megasports Progressive Introduces “Freeplay” Platform for Global Sports Fans
Megasports Progressive announced the launch of its new “Freeplay” website, offering entertainment-only gameplay for sports fans worldwide who may not be eligible for cash competitions. The platform provides access to Megasports’ contest structure without monetary stakes. - December 12, 2025 - Megasports Progressive
Megasports Progressive Launches Exciting New Daily Shootouts for Instant Competition and Daily Rewards
Megasports Progressive is thrilled to announce the launch of Daily Shootouts, a brand-new contest format designed to deliver fast-paced excitement and immediate results for sports enthusiasts. Daily Shootouts are one-day, winner-take-all competitions that run independently from the... - December 03, 2025 - Megasports Progressive
GiantLands Fifth Age Launches with Indigenous Futurism Titles Honoring Native American Heritage Month
Two Decades of Transmedia Worldbuilding Realized in Science Fantasy RPG Adventure and Novel - December 01, 2025 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
“On The Go” Brings Movies, Sports & Live TV Together
The modern streaming platform delivers movies, sports, and live TV - no limits, no boundaries. On The Go, a bold new competitor in the digital entertainment world, has officially launched its next-generation streaming platform. It is designed for audiences who don’t sit still. This platform... - November 27, 2025 - On The Go
Oh What A Pun Launches Innovative “Pun Generator” for Instant Creative Puns & Jokes
Oh What A Pun announces the launch of its new AI-powered Pun Generator, a fast and easy tool that instantly creates clever puns, captions, and witty one-liners. Designed for creators, marketers, and humor lovers, the generator offers multiple pun styles, a simple interface, and SEO-friendly results. The tool is now live at www.ohwhatapun.com/pun-generator. - November 26, 2025 - Oh What A Pun
Software Tree Launches ORMCP Beta: An MCP Server Providing Object-Relational Mapping for AI Applications; Enables Object-Oriented Access to Relational DBs for AI Apps
Software Tree launches ORMCP beta, an MCP server that makes relational data instantly accessible to AI applications through object-oriented abstractions. ORMCP eliminates the complexity of connecting LLMs to databases by enabling AI systems to work with business entities instead of raw tables and SQL. The solution is database-agnostic, lowers compute costs, accelerates development, and enhances security. Perfect for agentic AI, RAG applications, and workflow automation across any relational DBs. - November 18, 2025 - Software Tree, LLC
Bliss-Box Announces the 4-Play Advanced, a Four-Player Universal Controller Adapter for Retro and Modern Systems
Bliss-Box has released the 4-Play Advanced, a next-generation universal gaming adapter that expands on the original 4-Play’s design. Supporting up to four players, the new model offers ultra-low latency, XInput and HID compatibility, and support for dozens of original console controllers on PC, Mac, Linux, MiSTer, and PS3. - November 10, 2025 - Bliss-Box LLC
PlayerProps.ai Outperforms Competitors to Take #1 Spot as Most Accurate NFL Prop Prediction App
Top-ranked AI-powered sports betting research platform wins BetSmart’s inaugural NFL Player Prop Projection Bracket, out-doing BettingPros, Rithmm, Props.Cash, Action Network, and others to claim the top accuracy title. - October 29, 2025 - Better Bets Inc
International Video Game Hall of Fame Unveils Class of 2025 Inductees
International Video Game Hall of Fame Unveils Class of 2025 Inductees, Invites Global Discussion on Gaming's Greatest The International Video Game Hall of Fame (IVGHOF) today proudly announces the release of the highly-anticipated Class of 2025 Inductees with details available on the... - September 26, 2025 - International Video Game Hall of Fame
X-faces Brings Fast, Data-Driven Identity Verification to iGaming Operators
X-faces helps operators cut losses by uniting instant KYC, fraud prevention and behavioural analytics. Already adopted by major platforms, it reduced fraudulent affiliate traffic by 75%, protecting revenues and building player trust while keeping onboarding seamless. - September 25, 2025 - X-faces
MegaSportsPro Launches on Labor Day, Bringing a Lottery-Style Jackpot System to Sports Prediction Contests
MegaSportsPro's player-performance sports competition goes live today in 24 US states, offering nine days of free play upon signup, and a one-of-a-kind contest with a built-in, lottery-style reward system that creates three ways to win: weekly, monthly, and daily progressive jackpots. - September 01, 2025 - Megasports Progressive
MegaSports Pro Unveils Exciting New Daily Sports Performance Contest with Three Progressive Jackpots
MegaSports Progressive is set to launch a dynamic new daily contest focused on player performance predictions, going live on September 1, 2025. This innovative contest offers sports fans an engaging way to utilize their sports knowledge by predicting individual player outcomes across major sports. Participants will receive nine days of free play after signing up, and will have the opportunity to compete for daily progressive prize pools across three tiers. Registration starts August 31, 2025. - September 01, 2025 - Megasports Progressive
Poki.in.net Launches Next-Gen Browser Gaming Platform Offering Free Instant Play
New platform provides global players with safe, fast, and engaging browser games—no downloads or installations required. - August 28, 2025 - Poki Games
Teen Entrepreneur Teams Up with A3Logics to Launch PicklePalz, a Smarter Way to Match Pickleball Players
Teen entrepreneur Adam Mendelsohn has partnered with A3Logics to launch PicklePalz, a smart platform that connects pickleball players by skill level, schedule, and location. Inspired by Adam’s love for the sport and developed with A3Logics’ technical expertise, PicklePalz makes it easier than ever for players to find partners and schedule games. The launch highlights the power of youth innovation paired with industry mentorship. - August 06, 2025 - PicklePalz
Game Haven Guild Announces the Launch of the Business of Gaming Podcast - a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Industry Powering Tabletop Gaming
Game Haven Guild is proud to announce the launch of its new podcast, The Business of Gaming, debuting on August 4, 2025. This groundbreaking series takes listeners inside the tabletop gaming industry—from bustling game stores and passionate designers to the supply chains and strategies that keep the dice rolling and the cards flying. - August 04, 2025 - Game Haven Guild
Chicky Drop - Blocks Puzzle is Available on Google Play Store
gameaki is happy to announce the release of their 4th game Chicky Drop - Blocks Puzzle, a fresh twist on block puzzles with quick rounds, smart moves and instant fun. The game goal is simple. The little chicken is in danger and only quick thinking and fast fingers can save it. In this fast-paced... - July 30, 2025 - gameaki
Higo v1.7 is Here: Discover Real People, Safer Connections, and Smarter Privacy on Your Travels
Higo v1.7 makes global connection feel effortless and real. This update strengthens what matters most: authentic users, stronger safety standards, and more control over how you interact. With real-time discovery, no matching needed, and upgraded privacy features, Higo is where travelers and locals create the most meaningful connections—online and in person. - July 25, 2025 - Higo Dating
Blue Donut Studios Signs Elder Scrolls Star Wes Johnson for Horror VR Escape Game on Meta Quest
Renowned voice actor joins cast of “Horror in the Library: The Invitation VR” — an immersive Victorian puzzle adventure launching on Meta Quest, with Kickstarter campaign going live August 20. - July 04, 2025 - Blue Donut Studios
Wonderfilled Launches New Era of Transmedia Storytelling with Prism-Led Mythic Universe
Professor Prism launches the Prism Era July 1 with a 32-track dance album, four new RPG books, a mythic opera, and a live game event at EGGcon 2. Blending music, mythology, and immersive storytelling, this transmedia campaign signals a bold new creative vision from the founder of Wonderfilled, Inc. - June 30, 2025 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Higo: The Travel Dating App Launches a New Version That Connects Solo Travelers Around the World
Higo Local Meet Global has released an enhanced dating app version to connect users better. - June 11, 2025 - Higo Dating
Lifeline BioTechnologies Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire GlobalOdds Holdings, a Premium Technology Provider in Online Gaming
LLBO to Acquire GlobalOdds, maker of enterprise-level gaming platform, and enter Online Gaming Space. - May 17, 2025 - Lifeline Biotechnologies Inc.
“Match 3 Racing – Space Runner” is Available on Google Play
gameaki is happy to announce the release of their 3rd game “Match 3 Racing,” a game that combines Match 3 with the fast paced mechanics of a racing game. - May 14, 2025 - gameaki
Dober Dojo Reimagines Daily Fantasy Sports with Custom Head-to-Head Showdowns
Dober Games, a leading daily fantasy sports company, announced the official launch of Dober Dojo today. This new, industry-groundbreaking game allows users to create their own head-to-head matchups, allowing for an almost infinite number of game combinations. - April 23, 2025 - Dober Media LLC
Sonix Secures CHF 1.8m in New Funding Round and Opens Crowdfunding Investment to Enable Gaming Community to Become Co-Owner
Sonix, a leader in ultra-low-latency and AI-driven audio communication for gamers, has raised CHF 1.8 million, bringing its total funding to CHF 6 million. Due to strong demand from the gaming community, Sonix will now open its capital to gamers through crowdfunding, making it one of the first communication platform co-owned by its community. - April 15, 2025 - SONIXAPP
articy:draft X Now Available on Mac OS – A New Era for Narrative Design
No longer a Windows-exclusive tool, articy:draft X , the leading narrative design software, is now officially available on Mac OS. This highly anticipated release marks a significant milestone in Articy's journey, opening doors for a new wave of creators and storytellers who have been eager to harness its powerful features on their preferred platform. - April 03, 2025 - Articy Software GmbH & Co.KG
Hoffman Academy Expands Online Learning with New Piano Game
Portland-based Hoffman Academy has launched Sea Turtle Shuffle, an interactive piano game that helps students develop note reading skills, expanding their educational platform that reaches students in 115+ countries with 350+ free video lessons. Founded by Joseph Hoffman, the company makes quality music education accessible worldwide through free lessons, while offering premium subscribers interactive games, practice tools, and educational materials within their innovative digital platform. - March 07, 2025 - Hoffman Academy of Music
Gameaki is Happy to Announce the Release of "Select Quiz" Trivia Game
Gameaki is happy to announce the release of “Select Quiz,” the most fun and original quiz game including 3,500 questions. This is the second game of the company. "Train Hero" was the company's first game and was released earlier this month. Entering the game, the user must... - March 06, 2025 - gameaki
PlayerProps.ai Recognized at FSGA Winter Conference in Vegas for Excellence in Sports Betting Content
PlayerProps.ai wins Best Video, Audio, and Written Content - Startup at FSGA Winter Conference, highlighting excellence in sports betting education. - February 21, 2025 - Better Bets Inc
Train Hero is Available on Steam and on Google Play Store
gameaki is happy to announce the release of their first game “Train Hero” a railway action puzzle game with a retro feel. - February 05, 2025 - gameaki
Weather Champs Launches Updated Website Ahead of App Store Debut
Weather Champs launches updated website with refreshed brand. - January 23, 2025 - Weather Champs
Black History Trivia Game Offers Educational Entertainment for Families This Black History Month
A new Black History Month trivia game has been developed to educate families and students about African American history through an interactive online experience. Created by Monica Dorsey, the YouTube channel offers a trivia challenge designed to make learning about Black history accessible and engaging for all ages. - January 16, 2025 - Goose Goose Duck
YNXO Inc. Launches AI-Driven Social Platform
Ynxo Inc., a developer of AI-driven social platforms, has officially launched its latest online social product, YNXO. The platform uses artificial intelligence technology to help users access personalized content, create digital avatars, and build unique social networks based on shared interests, values and needs. - January 15, 2025 - YNXO Inc.