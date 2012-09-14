PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Wonderfilled Inc.’s CEO and Founder Stephen E. Dinehart launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for his project GiantLands with James M. Ward, E. Gary Gygax Jr., Larry Elmore and more, a table-top role playing game, with live events and a goal of making a theme, or game, park here in Wisconsin. The campaign is already over 3000% funded and ends on Friday the 13th. - December 05, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Musescore has just announced the latest version of Musescore 3, which includes work by Martin Keary (formerly a designer at Microsoft and a classically trained composer), who joined the team as the Head of Design in November. He has been collaborating with the community and internal team on a design plan to make Musescore faster and more intuitive. This release is the first step towards that goal. - November 29, 2019 - Musescore
Ludo King is now offering a discount on most coin packs on Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions through the Google Play Store. - November 16, 2019 - Gametion
Quantgate Systems Inc., (“Quantgate” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has appointed Michel Lebeuf as a member of the board. Serving as corporate secretary and Chief Legal Officer. - November 16, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.
Epcylon Technologies Inc, (OTC PINK: PRFC) (“Epcylon” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has registered for a name change to QuantGate Systems Inc. The name change for trading purposes will take effect after approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The Company will file shortly with FINRA for such approval. - November 09, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.
Headless D - free dungeon crawler game on iOs and Android with simple controls and real-time action. It’s a perfect single-player game for people in a hurry. - November 02, 2019 - ByteyBeasts
This Halloween, Thursday Oct. 31, Madison Wisconsin-based Wonderfilled Inc.’s Game Designers Stephen E. Dinehart and James M. Ward will perform the first public playtest of their new mixed-reality, role-playing game and immersive game park, GiantLands. Playthrough will take place at Wisconsin’s Gamehole Con on Thursday, October 31 and explore the core game inside GiantLands’ original universe and future game park to an almost sold-out crowd. - October 29, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
In 2019, Ranch Computing consolidates its position of French leader and major player in Europe in the field of 3D images rendering for the architectural, animation, product design and VFX markets. Indeed, if 2018 was marked by a redesign of the visual identity and website and the doubling of its GPU power, 2019 shows a double increase: the first one is the team to better master the whole service value chain; the second one is the infrastructure (+80% of GPU power and +35% of CPU power). - October 23, 2019 - Ranch Computing
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Fan Health Network to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. - October 18, 2019 - Fan Health Network
FantasyEsports.gg, a global esports technology company, and Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, have announced a new partnership to deliver one of the most innovative and rewarding fantasy esports platforms to gamers around the globe.
The partnership kicks off this week with... - October 12, 2019 - FantasyEsports.gg
Blind accessible audio game goes free to play in recognition of World Sight Day. - October 12, 2019 - For All To Play
Creative Mobile and Orc Work announce the release Evilibrium: Soul Hunters mobile game that blends CCG battling with a dark storytelling quest. - October 04, 2019 - Creative Mobile
Vincell Studios today announced the release of “The Lost Temple,” their latest Escape Adventure game exclusively on the Google Play Store.
The story synopsis of the game is based on a Hindu mythological story of Sheshnaag, the magnificent three-headed serpent, who is the ruler of the infernal... - September 21, 2019 - Vincell Studios Inc
FIX Music Rewards just launched in-app e-commerce, adding to its already innovative and fun feature sets - bringing fans even closer to the artists they love plus introducing them to new talent. - September 19, 2019 - Fan Integrated Experiences Ltd. FIX
Audials AG's streaming recorders and their unique functions have established themselves as state-of-the-art solutions, enabling users to store high-quality music and videos legally. From September 2019 onwards, Audials Generation 2020 will be available on online shops and in specialist stores.
New product... - September 16, 2019 - Audials AG
Featuring Dozens of Canadian and World Premieres Available for 3 Days Only.
The fifth annual Festival of International Virtual & Augmented Reality Stories (FIVARS) is set for Sept. 13-15 (the final weekend of TIFF) and will showcase a curated selection of experiences from around the world powered... - August 30, 2019 - FIVARS
MMA Executive is a Mixed Martial Arts sports management video game released this week (26th August) by Vectormatrix Limited to the Steam gaming platform for PC gamers to enjoy. - August 28, 2019 - Vectormatrix Limited
Gamers looking for a Destiny Carries site where they can find some support to breakthrough barriers in the game have had the call answered by Destiny Carries and LFG. - August 21, 2019 - Destiny Carries LFG
The Witching Tower is coming to PlayStation VR this autumn. - August 17, 2019 - Daily Magic Productions
New Node.js Development platform offers robust tools to deploy full-stack business applications using enterprise-ready Node.js. NodeRun (noderun.com) is a free, cloud-based IDE and community for Node.js developers of all skill levels. The platform offers a number of unique features that enable developers to be as much as 10 times more productive compared to traditional application development practices. - August 16, 2019 - Profound Logic Software
ZenClause announced today that it has listed on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo to build an international group of users in anticipation of its free release upcoming on Android Market and iTunes App Store. - August 15, 2019 - ZenClause
MMA Executive is a Mixed Martial Arts sports management game with instructional elements coming to the PC Steam gaming platform on August 26th, 2019. It is developed by Vectormatrix Limited. - August 14, 2019 - Vectormatrix Limited
Officials of the leading video game testing company, GameCloud Technologies are soon to fly to Germany for Gamescom-2019 in Cologne. The company which offers end to end game testing services & quality assurance will also be exhibiting the coverage of emerging gaming platforms during Gamescom. - July 18, 2019 - GameCloud Technologies Private Limited
Game Director, theme park designer and serial entrepreneur Stephen E. Dinehart will be kicking off his new project with game design legends James M. Ward and Kimber Eastland at Gen Con 2019, August 1st in Indianapolis. A live-action role playing game and live-action world based in an all original universe, called GiantLands™ to be released Spring of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Articy Software undergoes a major re-branding including a top-to-bottom redesign of the company's website and visual representation. - July 17, 2019 - Articy Software GmbH & Co.KG
Seppo.io, a globally renowned Finnish gamification platform for learning has become a Google for Education Technology Partner. Seppo enables teachers to turn their lessons into interactive games that are played in real environments. Technology, creativity and freedom to explore go hand in hand in Seppo, and by becoming a Google For Education Technology Partner, educators can now easily integrate their Seppo games to their other assignments and lessons on Google Classroom. - June 19, 2019 - Seppo.io
A new mobile brain-training game has launched, but what does it do aside from entertain? The game is fun, yes, but it also poses usage in occupational and psychological settings. With a background in mental chronometry, the game promises to increase the cognitive abilities of its users if they spend 10 hours a week or more playing the game. The companies are partnering with the American Psychological Association, the American Neurological Association, and MENSA to further promote the game. - June 11, 2019 - New Breed Games, LLC
It's a horror strategy game settled in the old Wild West - build your town accordingly to the scenario you have decided to play. - June 05, 2019 - Silver Lynx Games
Isotope 244 is pleased to release Machines at War 3 v3.1 for macOS. This real time strategy game features over 130 different types of units and technologies to build and wage war with. The game boasts 21 campaign missions, unlimited random map skirmishes with many settings, and network multiplayer to... - June 02, 2019 - Isotope 244
Royal Wins, pioneers and leaders in pure skill real money gaming, is pleased to announce that it is the recipient of a gaming licence for its games of skill. The granting of such a license is widely seen to be a first of its kind, a major milestone for the company, and a signal of acceptance and recognition of skill gaming by main stream gaming commissions. - May 30, 2019 - Royal Wins
Tate Mode Entertainment, an independent software developer, has launched Sleepy Puppies, its newest game for iPhone, iPad, and AppleTV platforms.
Wake the puppies! This super cute puzzler challenges you to try to rouse a different set of slumbering canines in each round. Sounds easy, but the challenges... - May 30, 2019 - Tate Mode Entertainment
Today, Cooltivate announced that it has soft-launched the first mobile game Ocean Care, that transfers money to charity for the fact that people play it, as well as listed a crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo. - May 25, 2019 - Cooltivate
AussieOsbourne.com known for its current news and in-depth interviews made its announcement yesterday that the company will now offer music album reviews. - May 24, 2019 - Aussie Osbourne
New iOS app lets anyone hear the entire Mueller Report in an average week’s commute and adds interactive multimedia to the Special Council's findings. - May 23, 2019 - Ontario Britton
The Swiss company Holodia is opening their Pop Up store on May 22 - June 17 at Freiraum, Zürcher Kantonalbank, Bahnhofstrasse 9, 8001 Zürich. This is the perfect chance for anyone to try out their VR Fitness platform HOLOFIT, and win great prizes. - May 23, 2019 - Holodia SA
Filing of Form D with the SEC. - May 15, 2019 - iMackulate Vision Gaming, Inc.
Hole-in-One Contest App now available for iOS, Android devices - May 08, 2019 - PowerShot Golf
US-based startup company, MayflyCam, provides a signup-free photo taking and sharing service to allow users to share photos in a completely anonymous way. Its unique camera zoom technology allows users to take zoom-in photos everywhere inside the scene without being limited to the center only.
The MayflyCam... - April 25, 2019 - MayflyCam
Ascensus Interactive welcomes professional poker player Felipe "Mojave" Tavares Ramos as its Brazilian and Latin American ambassador. - April 17, 2019 - Ascensus Interactive LLC
London based Ascensus Interactive LLC owner and operator of PlayPCF.com brands, Players Come First, launches PCFPoker.com on the award-winning Microgaming Poker Network. - April 12, 2019 - Ascensus Interactive LLC
The most advanced VR Fitness Platform, HOLOFIT by Holodia is announcing the release of its new virtual reality workout environment called Cyberpunk. - March 26, 2019 - Holodia SA
Daily Magic Productions has just revealed that their VR action-adventure has just been updated to the last version for HTC and Oculus devices. The main features of the patch are new combat system and improved locomotion. - March 15, 2019 - Daily Magic Productions
MakeModel, the visual trivia game, is partnering with wrestling champion Bill Goldberg to promote their new app. - March 14, 2019 - MakeModel
Officials of the leading game testing company GameCloud are soon to fly to San Francisco for taking part in Game Connection and GDC19. The company which offers end to end game testing services will also be exhibiting the Quality Check coverage for emerging gaming platforms during the meeting event and conference. - March 05, 2019 - GameCloud Technologies Private Limited
These are truly exciting times for the leader of localised incentives Geon Network Limited (“GEON,” “Geon Network” or “Company”), its GeonApp and the community gathered around them. Another major milestone was reached recently with over 30,000 user downloads since... - March 05, 2019 - Geon Network Ltd.
Questo, the Romanian travel startup, receives investment to fuel expansion to big markets such as London, New York, Berlin, and Paris. - March 04, 2019 - Questo
Softjourn, Inc., a technology services provider headquartered in Silicon Valley, with R&D centers in Ukraine and Poland, announced today that the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®) has chosen it as one of the Best of The Global Outsourcing 100® for the fifth... - February 27, 2019 - Softjourn, Inc.
The website features a community of Destiny experts offering carries and assistance. Destiny Carries LFG is formed by a group of players who have extensive knowledge in the online game called Destiny. With the gaming industry focusing its attention on multiplayer gameplay. Destiny Carries LFG experts have honed their skills to provide you with the opportunity to experience Destiny 2’s multiplayer feature at its fullest. - February 22, 2019 - Destiny Carries LFG
Brain Contents announces user who received winning numbers worth $1 million and releases new updates to popular lottery app. - February 20, 2019 - Brain Contents
Free Beta release features hardcore VR gameplay in a dark atmospheric open-world, with realistic weapon interaction, survival, stealth and cunning. - February 10, 2019 - Creative Mobile