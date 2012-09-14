PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Wonderfilled Launches "GiantLands" Crowdfunding Campaign Wonderfilled Inc.’s CEO and Founder Stephen E. Dinehart launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for his project GiantLands with James M. Ward, E. Gary Gygax Jr., Larry Elmore and more, a table-top role playing game, with live events and a goal of making a theme, or game, park here in Wisconsin. The campaign is already over 3000% funded and ends on Friday the 13th. - December 05, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Musescore 3: Faster, Easier to Use, Yet Powerful and More Customisable Musescore has just announced the latest version of Musescore 3, which includes work by Martin Keary (formerly a designer at Microsoft and a classically trained composer), who joined the team as the Head of Design in November. He has been collaborating with the community and internal team on a design plan to make Musescore faster and more intuitive. This release is the first step towards that goal. - November 29, 2019 - Musescore

Ludo King Offers Discounts with Google UPI Transactions Ludo King is now offering a discount on most coin packs on Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions through the Google Play Store. - November 16, 2019 - Gametion

Appointment of Board Director, Quantgate Systems Inc. Quantgate Systems Inc., (“Quantgate” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has appointed Michel Lebeuf as a member of the board. Serving as corporate secretary and Chief Legal Officer. - November 16, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.

Epcylon Technologies Inc. Changes Its Name to QuantGate Systems Inc. Epcylon Technologies Inc, (OTC PINK: PRFC) (“Epcylon” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has registered for a name change to QuantGate Systems Inc. The name change for trading purposes will take effect after approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The Company will file shortly with FINRA for such approval. - November 09, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.

Headless D - Dungeon Crawler Game for People in a Hurry Headless D - free dungeon crawler game on iOs and Android with simple controls and real-time action. It’s a perfect single-player game for people in a hurry. - November 02, 2019 - ByteyBeasts

Wonderfilled Announces "GiantLands" First Public Playtest This Halloween, Thursday Oct. 31, Madison Wisconsin-based Wonderfilled Inc.’s Game Designers Stephen E. Dinehart and James M. Ward will perform the first public playtest of their new mixed-reality, role-playing game and immersive game park, GiantLands. Playthrough will take place at Wisconsin’s Gamehole Con on Thursday, October 31 and explore the core game inside GiantLands’ original universe and future game park to an almost sold-out crowd. - October 29, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Even More Power for the French Leader of Cloud Rendering In 2019, Ranch Computing consolidates its position of French leader and major player in Europe in the field of 3D images rendering for the architectural, animation, product design and VFX markets. Indeed, if 2018 was marked by a redesign of the visual identity and website and the doubling of its GPU power, 2019 shows a double increase: the first one is the team to better master the whole service value chain; the second one is the infrastructure (+80% of GPU power and +35% of CPU power). - October 23, 2019 - Ranch Computing

Fan Health Network Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Fan Health Network to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. - October 18, 2019 - Fan Health Network

FantasyEsports.gg and Razer Announce Global Partnership to Deliver Innovative and Rewarding Fantasy Esports Platform FantasyEsports.gg, a global esports technology company, and Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, have announced a new partnership to deliver one of the most innovative and rewarding fantasy esports platforms to gamers around the globe. The partnership kicks off this week with... - October 12, 2019 - FantasyEsports.gg

Grail to the Thief Goes Free to Play Blind accessible audio game goes free to play in recognition of World Sight Day. - October 12, 2019 - For All To Play

Evilibrium: Soul Hunters Comes to the App Store Creative Mobile and Orc Work announce the release Evilibrium: Soul Hunters mobile game that blends CCG battling with a dark storytelling quest. - October 04, 2019 - Creative Mobile

Vincell Studios Announces the Release of the Latest Escape Adventure Game, The Lost Temple Vincell Studios today announced the release of “The Lost Temple,” their latest Escape Adventure game exclusively on the Google Play Store. The story synopsis of the game is based on a Hindu mythological story of Sheshnaag, the magnificent three-headed serpent, who is the ruler of the infernal... - September 21, 2019 - Vincell Studios Inc

FIX Music Rewards Closing in on the 1 Million-Install Mark FIX Music Rewards just launched in-app e-commerce, adding to its already innovative and fun feature sets - bringing fans even closer to the artists they love plus introducing them to new talent. - September 19, 2019 - Fan Integrated Experiences Ltd. FIX

New Audials 2020 with Ground-Breaking Recording Quality and Speed Audials AG's streaming recorders and their unique functions have established themselves as state-of-the-art solutions, enabling users to store high-quality music and videos legally. From September 2019 onwards, Audials Generation 2020 will be available on online shops and in specialist stores. New product... - September 16, 2019 - Audials AG

Festival of International Experiences Celebrates 5 Years Featuring Dozens of Canadian and World Premieres Available for 3 Days Only. The fifth annual Festival of International Virtual & Augmented Reality Stories (FIVARS) is set for Sept. 13-15 (the final weekend of TIFF) and will showcase a curated selection of experiences from around the world powered... - August 30, 2019 - FIVARS

Vectormatrix Limited Releases MMA Executive Sports Management Video Game to the Steam Platform MMA Executive is a Mixed Martial Arts sports management video game released this week (26th August) by Vectormatrix Limited to the Steam gaming platform for PC gamers to enjoy. - August 28, 2019 - Vectormatrix Limited

Destiny Carries and LFG Launches “Destiny Carries” to Help Players Get Past Sticking Points Gamers looking for a Destiny Carries site where they can find some support to breakthrough barriers in the game have had the call answered by Destiny Carries and LFG. - August 21, 2019 - Destiny Carries LFG

The Witching Tower Returns to VR with PlayStation VR The Witching Tower is coming to PlayStation VR this autumn. - August 17, 2019 - Daily Magic Productions

Node.js Developers Can Now Build and Deploy Business Apps 10x Faster with NodeRun New Node.js Development platform offers robust tools to deploy full-stack business applications using enterprise-ready Node.js. NodeRun (noderun.com) is a free, cloud-based IDE and community for Node.js developers of all skill levels. The platform offers a number of unique features that enable developers to be as much as 10 times more productive compared to traditional application development practices. - August 16, 2019 - Profound Logic Software

Toronto Based ZenClause Launches on Indiegogo to Bring Visual Social Media to Global iPhone and Android Users ZenClause announced today that it has listed on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo to build an international group of users in anticipation of its free release upcoming on Android Market and iTunes App Store. - August 15, 2019 - ZenClause

MMA Executive Sports Management Video Game is Coming to Steam 26th August MMA Executive is a Mixed Martial Arts sports management game with instructional elements coming to the PC Steam gaming platform on August 26th, 2019. It is developed by Vectormatrix Limited. - August 14, 2019 - Vectormatrix Limited

GameCloud Reaching Cologne, Germany with a Bunch of Modern Video Game QA Offerings for Gamescom Officials of the leading video game testing company, GameCloud Technologies are soon to fly to Germany for Gamescom-2019 in Cologne. The company which offers end to end game testing services & quality assurance will also be exhibiting the coverage of emerging gaming platforms during Gamescom. - July 18, 2019 - GameCloud Technologies Private Limited

Wonderfilled, Inc. Announces New Game Park for Wisconsin Game Director, theme park designer and serial entrepreneur Stephen E. Dinehart will be kicking off his new project with game design legends James M. Ward and Kimber Eastland at Gen Con 2019, August 1st in Indianapolis. A live-action role playing game and live-action world based in an all original universe, called GiantLands™ to be released Spring of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Articy Software Announces a Major Rebranding Articy Software undergoes a major re-branding including a top-to-bottom redesign of the company's website and visual representation. - July 17, 2019 - Articy Software GmbH & Co.KG

Finnish Seppo Gamification Platform Becomes a Google for Education Partner Seppo.io, a globally renowned Finnish gamification platform for learning has become a Google for Education Technology Partner. Seppo enables teachers to turn their lessons into interactive games that are played in real environments. Technology, creativity and freedom to explore go hand in hand in Seppo, and by becoming a Google For Education Technology Partner, educators can now easily integrate their Seppo games to their other assignments and lessons on Google Classroom. - June 19, 2019 - Seppo.io

Mobile Game Promises to Develop Cognitive Skills of Players A new mobile brain-training game has launched, but what does it do aside from entertain? The game is fun, yes, but it also poses usage in occupational and psychological settings. With a background in mental chronometry, the game promises to increase the cognitive abilities of its users if they spend 10 hours a week or more playing the game. The companies are partnering with the American Psychological Association, the American Neurological Association, and MENSA to further promote the game. - June 11, 2019 - New Breed Games, LLC

Silver Lynx Games Launched Their First Kickstarter Campaign: Hard West - The Board Game It's a horror strategy game settled in the old Wild West - build your town accordingly to the scenario you have decided to play. - June 05, 2019 - Silver Lynx Games

Isotope 244 Releases Machines at War 3 v3.1 for macOS Isotope 244 is pleased to release Machines at War 3 v3.1 for macOS. This real time strategy game features over 130 different types of units and technologies to build and wage war with. The game boasts 21 campaign missions, unlimited random map skirmishes with many settings, and network multiplayer to... - June 02, 2019 - Isotope 244

Australian Tech Company, Royal Wins, Scores Ground Breaking Pure Skill Real Money Gaming Licence Royal Wins, pioneers and leaders in pure skill real money gaming, is pleased to announce that it is the recipient of a gaming licence for its games of skill. The granting of such a license is widely seen to be a first of its kind, a major milestone for the company, and a signal of acceptance and recognition of skill gaming by main stream gaming commissions. - May 30, 2019 - Royal Wins

Tate Mode Entertainment's New Game: Sleepy Puppies for iOS, tvOS, and macOS Tate Mode Entertainment, an independent software developer, has launched Sleepy Puppies, its newest game for iPhone, iPad, and AppleTV platforms. Wake the puppies! This super cute puzzler challenges you to try to rouse a different set of slumbering canines in each round. Sounds easy, but the challenges... - May 30, 2019 - Tate Mode Entertainment

The World’s First Charity Platform for Games Opens Up for Crowdfunding on IndieGoGo Today, Cooltivate announced that it has soft-launched the first mobile game Ocean Care, that transfers money to charity for the fact that people play it, as well as listed a crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo. - May 25, 2019 - Cooltivate

Osbourne to Promote New Music Via Website AussieOsbourne.com known for its current news and in-depth interviews made its announcement yesterday that the company will now offer music album reviews. - May 24, 2019 - Aussie Osbourne

Listen to the Mueller Report - There’s an App for That New iOS app lets anyone hear the entire Mueller Report in an average week’s commute and adds interactive multimedia to the Special Council's findings. - May 23, 2019 - Ontario Britton

Your Chance to Try the Most Advanced VR Fitness Platform HOLOFIT by Holodia & Win Great Prizes at Their Pop Up Store in Zürich, May 22 - June 17 The Swiss company Holodia is opening their Pop Up store on May 22 - June 17 at Freiraum, Zürcher Kantonalbank, Bahnhofstrasse 9, 8001 Zürich. This is the perfect chance for anyone to try out their VR Fitness platform HOLOFIT, and win great prizes. - May 23, 2019 - Holodia SA

iMackulate Vision Gaming Advances Business Funding Plans Filing of Form D with the SEC. - May 15, 2019 - iMackulate Vision Gaming, Inc.

PowerShot Golf Lets Golfers Compete for Cash and Prizes at Local Links Hole-in-One Contest App now available for iOS, Android devices - May 08, 2019 - PowerShot Golf

Startup Company, MayflyCam, Redefines Camera Zoom Experience US-based startup company, MayflyCam, provides a signup-free photo taking and sharing service to allow users to share photos in a completely anonymous way. Its unique camera zoom technology allows users to take zoom-in photos everywhere inside the scene without being limited to the center only. The MayflyCam... - April 25, 2019 - MayflyCam

Felipe "Mojave" Tavares Ramos Signs as Ambassador for PCF Poker Ascensus Interactive welcomes professional poker player Felipe "Mojave" Tavares Ramos as its Brazilian and Latin American ambassador. - April 17, 2019 - Ascensus Interactive LLC

Ascensus Interactive's Flagship Poker Brand PCFPoker is Now Live on the Microgaming Poker Network London based Ascensus Interactive LLC owner and operator of PlayPCF.com brands, Players Come First, launches PCFPoker.com on the award-winning Microgaming Poker Network. - April 12, 2019 - Ascensus Interactive LLC

The Most Advanced VR Fitness Cardio Workout Platform, HOLOFIT Releases New Environment Cyberpunk The most advanced VR Fitness Platform, HOLOFIT by Holodia is announcing the release of its new virtual reality workout environment called Cyberpunk. - March 26, 2019 - Holodia SA

The Witching Tower Has Been Updated to the Latest Version Daily Magic Productions has just revealed that their VR action-adventure has just been updated to the last version for HTC and Oculus devices. The main features of the patch are new combat system and improved locomotion. - March 15, 2019 - Daily Magic Productions

MakeModel and Goldberg Team Up to Develop New App MakeModel, the visual trivia game, is partnering with wrestling champion Bill Goldberg to promote their new app. - March 14, 2019 - MakeModel

GameCloud Reaching San Francisco with Bunch of Modern Game QA Offerings for GDC and Game Connection America 2019 Officials of the leading game testing company GameCloud are soon to fly to San Francisco for taking part in Game Connection and GDC19. The company which offers end to end game testing services will also be exhibiting the Quality Check coverage for emerging gaming platforms during the meeting event and conference. - March 05, 2019 - GameCloud Technologies Private Limited

Geon Network Launches Its In-App Store and Covers the World in Geon Beacons These are truly exciting times for the leader of localised incentives Geon Network Limited (“GEON,” “Geon Network” or “Company”), its GeonApp and the community gathered around them. Another major milestone was reached recently with over 30,000 user downloads since... - March 05, 2019 - Geon Network Ltd.

Romanian Travel Startup, Questo, Raises Investment to Expand Globally Questo, the Romanian travel startup, receives investment to fuel expansion to big markets such as London, New York, Berlin, and Paris. - March 04, 2019 - Questo

Softjourn Selected to the Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 for 2019 Softjourn, Inc., a technology services provider headquartered in Silicon Valley, with R&D centers in Ukraine and Poland, announced today that the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®) has chosen it as one of the Best of The Global Outsourcing 100® for the fifth... - February 27, 2019 - Softjourn, Inc.

Destiny Carries and LFG Offers Best Destiny Carries on the Web to Help Players Get Past the Sticking Point The website features a community of Destiny experts offering carries and assistance. Destiny Carries LFG is formed by a group of players who have extensive knowledge in the online game called Destiny. With the gaming industry focusing its attention on multiplayer gameplay. Destiny Carries LFG experts have honed their skills to provide you with the opportunity to experience Destiny 2’s multiplayer feature at its fullest. - February 22, 2019 - Destiny Carries LFG

Lottopia App Scores Winner & Receives Big Update Brain Contents announces user who received winning numbers worth $1 million and releases new updates to popular lottery app. - February 20, 2019 - Brain Contents