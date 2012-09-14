PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Messaging, Conferencing & Communications Software
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
SnatchBot SnatchBot Hertzlia Pituach, Israel
SnatchBot is an Israel-based privately-funded company with more than ten full-time employees. It was founded in January of 2015 with the... 
Amosoft EDI Services Amosoft EDI Services Los Angeles, CA
Amosoft is a leading provider of EDI services and EDI solutions specializing in EDI services and solutions including sending, receiving,... 
AnyMeeting AnyMeeting Huntington Beach, CA
Freebinar is a free web conferencing and webinar service created by Huntington Beach, California – based CosNet Inc., a web conferencing... 
AXIGEN AXIGEN Bucharest, Romania
AXIGEN Mail Server - "Our mission is to build AXIGEN Mail Server to be a fast, reliable and secure internet messaging solution,... 
Basis Technology Basis Technology Cambridge, MA
Since its founding in 1995, Basis Technology has helped many of the world's most prestigious companies expand their reach by adding multilingual... 
Bitberry Software Bitberry Software Holbaek, Denmark
Bitberry Software develop two Windows software programs:  1) BitZipper is a WinZip compression tool supporting more compression... 
Communique Conferencing, Inc Communique Conferencing, Inc Reston, VA
Provides premium audio and web conferencing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and the world's leading enterprises. Our solutions... 
DidItBetter Software DidItBetter Software Tampa, FL
Founded in 1988, Advantage International, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in the Tampa bay area in Odessa, Florida in the... 
Envosoft LLC Envosoft LLC Rowlett, TX
PbxInfo.com is a free IT community that welcomes, shares, and contributes knowledge about every facet of telecommunications. PbxInfo.com... 
Exclaimer Ltd Exclaimer Ltd Farnborough, United Kingdom
Founded in 2001, Exclaimer’s software tools enable disclaiming, branding, signature, archiving, anti-spam, retention policy enforcement,... 
Famatech Famatech Alexandria, VA
Famatech, founded in 1999, is the leading maker of remote control software for desktop and server management around the world. Famatech's... 
FeedForAll FeedForAll Hanover, MA
RSS software solutions. Software to create edit and publish RSS feeds and podcasts. Includes support for iTunes, Microsoft Lists and other... 
iLinc Web and Video Conferencing iLinc Web and Video Conferencing Phoenix, AZ
Built on a foundation of proven technology and a history of enabling customer success, iLinc is the industry’s only dedicated web... 
Indosoft Indosoft Fredericton, Canada
In its 10th year of operation, Indosoft is a leading information technology and telecom company operating in two key high tech domains -... 
Infacta Ltd. Infacta Ltd. Ireland
Infacta Ltd. has been developing award-winning group email marketing software since 1996. Located in the beautiful northwest of Ireland,... 
InfoStreet InfoStreet Tarzana, CA
Businesses rely on technology to help them increase productivity and improve their bottom line. But implementing, managing and keeping an... 
Ipswitch Messaging Division Ipswitch Messaging Division Augusta, GA
Ipswitch has enhanced and expanded its award-winning line of messaging products. Since 1995, small and mid-sized businesses have relied... 
JXJ Technologies, Inc. JXJ Technologies, Inc. Suwanee
JXJ Technologies is a provider of integrated communications solutions for the individual and business community. Our solutions include consolidated... 
Longclasp Software Longclasp Software
Longclasp Maildistributor is the premiere solution for multi-users receiving & sending emails using one email account, such as info@yourdomain.com... 
Mail2World Mail2World Los Angeles, CA
Mail2World, Inc., designs, delivers and supports a technology-leading and award-winning suite of Software as a Service (SaaS) email and... 
MAPILab Ltd. MAPILab Ltd. Russia
MAPILab Ltd. team was formed in 1999 and has been specializing in the development of business e-mail software products on order. Since the... 
Messageware Incorporated Messageware Incorporated Mississauga, Canada
Messageware is the world's leading provider of productivity and security solutions for Microsoft Office Outlook Web Access (OWA). Our award-winning... 
MING Software Inc. MING Software Inc. Hangzhou, China
Founded 2005, MING Software safeguards public instant message use for companies, schools and government organizations of all sizes around... 
Navtrak Navtrak Salisbury, MD
True fleet management goes well beyond just mapping or GPS tracking of your vehicles. It's about delivering practical, up-to-the-minute... 
Neugent Technologies, Inc. Neugent Technologies, Inc. Quezon City, Philippines
Neugent is a global player in the design, development and production of digital multimedia communications solutions. Founded in 2004, Neugent’s... 
NotePage, Inc. NotePage, Inc. Hanover, MA
Communication software solutions designed to send text or SMS messages to pagers, cell phones or LCDs. Product line includes networked products... 
Omnistar Interactive Omnistar Interactive Columbia, MD
Omnistar Interactive is the leader in web based software for businesses. Our PHP web based software solutions are use by webmasters and... 
PBX Compare PBX Compare Austin, TX
PBXCompare.com reviews the top providers of virtual PBX services so that you can select the service that best fits the needs of your business. 
Peerme, Inc. Peerme, Inc. Austin, TX
Founded in 2004, PeerMe, Inc., www.PeerMe.com, is a privately held international peer-to-peer communications technology company with offices... 
Quickshow Quickshow Bellevue, wa
Quickshow's flagship product is Quickshow Client - an innovative multimedia software that allows users to communicate compound... 
Red Earth Software Red Earth Software Boulder, CO
Red Earth Software specializes in the development of content security solutions that help companies ensure proper usage of their corporate... 
RHUB Communication RHUB Communication Santa Clara, CA
RHUB was founded to advance Web based collaboration to everyday, easy-to-use, secure applications. RHUB Plug & Play appliance enables... 
SoftLogica SoftLogica Novosibirsk, Russia
SoftLogica is focused on development of backup/recovery and web application performance solutions. *Backup Platinum: Backup to CD-RW,... 
Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd. Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd. India
ChatWoo, based on the principles of Public Relations, is an online engagement tool to engage online visitors. It enhances business growth... 
Taragana Taragana Kolkata, India
About Taragana: Taragana is a leading provider of Web 2.0 enabling software and services. Taragana's offerings include Translator Plugin... 
Terasens GmbH Terasens GmbH Munich, Germany
Terasens, founded in 2001, develops innovative software solutions and products for carriers, providers and other firms on the telecommunications... 
TextCaster TextCaster Kansas City, MO
TextCaster is a leading provider of wireless text messaging systems serving clients in media, education, public safety and banking throughout... 
Trinity Software, LLC Trinity Software, LLC Renton, Wa
Trinity Software was founded by Aaron Schiffman the summer of 2003. Trinity Software, LLC was formed on January 9, 2004. Trinity Software... 
Tycho Softworks Tycho Softworks Cape May Court House, NJ
Tycho Softworks is a provider of professional services and commercial incident support worldwide to users of GNU Bayonne for both traditional... 
Universal Marketing and Equitys, Inc. Universal Marketing and Equitys, Inc. La Quinta, CA
We offer one of the best work at home programs for moms, dads and grandparents as well. Free download of "A Woman's View to Internet... 
Xyberwidget Xyberwidget Mountain View, CA
Xyberwidget LLC is a software company specializing in PPC, SEO and Internet Marketing software packages, such as Topkeyworddata.com, PressEqualizer.com... 
