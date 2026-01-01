Provides premium audio and web conferencing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and the world's leading enterprises. Our solutions provide organizations more efficient and cost-effective ways...
PbxInfo.com is a free IT community that welcomes, shares, and contributes knowledge about every facet of telecommunications. PbxInfo.com is comprised of a 360-degree model that is designed to assist...
Famatech, founded in 1999, is the leading maker of remote control software for desktop and server management around the world. Famatech's award-winning technologies enable IT professionals to quickly...
In its 10th year of operation, Indosoft is a leading information technology and telecom company operating in two key high tech domains - IT Services and Telephony product development. The IT Services...
Infacta Ltd. has been developing award-winning group email marketing software since 1996. Located in the beautiful northwest of Ireland, our products and services are used in more than 130 countries...
Messageware is the world's leading provider of productivity and security solutions for Microsoft Office Outlook Web Access (OWA). Our award-winning solutions include ActiveSend, AttachView, Plus Pack...
True fleet management goes well beyond just mapping or GPS tracking of your vehicles. It's about delivering practical, up-to-the-minute information about your mobile workforce's activity that you can...
Communication software solutions designed to send text or SMS messages to pagers, cell phones or LCDs. Product line includes networked products and products that can be integrated with monitoring and...
ChatWoo, based on the principles of Public Relations, is an online engagement tool to engage online visitors. It enhances business growth by increasing the number of visitor interactions. Chatwoo is...
Terasens, founded in 2001, develops innovative software solutions and products for carriers, providers and other firms on the telecommunications market. Among those are solutions for billing, network...