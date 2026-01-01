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Messaging, Conferencing & Communications Software

Companies

Gold Company Profiles

Desktop Alert

Desktop Alert

Desktop Alert may be international, but follows the tradition of great New Jersey innoventions. Conceived in Chatham as a response to the horrific events of 9/11, founder Howard Ryan saw the same...

Company Profiles

Amosoft EDI Services

Amosoft EDI Services

Amosoft is a leading provider of EDI services and EDI solutions specializing in EDI services and solutions including sending, receiving, and processing Electronic Data Interchange transactions.

AnyMeeting

AnyMeeting

Freebinar is a free web conferencing and webinar service created by Huntington Beach, California – based CosNet Inc., a web conferencing software developer and provider. Built on CosNet’s...

AXIGEN

AXIGEN

AXIGEN Mail Server - "Our mission is to build AXIGEN Mail Server to be a fast, reliable and secure internet messaging solution, offering the power and sturdiness of a carrier class mail...

Basis Technology

Basis Technology

Since its founding in 1995, Basis Technology has helped many of the world's most prestigious companies expand their reach by adding multilingual capabilities to their technology. Today, the...

Bitberry Software

Bitberry Software

Bitberry Software develop two Windows software programs:  1) BitZipper is a WinZip compression tool supporting more compression formats than many competing products. 2) DeltaSpy monitors...

Communique Conferencing, Inc

Communique Conferencing, Inc

Provides premium audio and web conferencing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and the world's leading enterprises. Our solutions provide organizations more efficient and cost-effective ways...

DidItBetter Software

DidItBetter Software

Founded in 1988, Advantage International, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in the Tampa bay area in Odessa, Florida in the United States. Their software division DidItBetter.com...

Envosoft LLC

Envosoft LLC

PbxInfo.com is a free IT community that welcomes, shares, and contributes knowledge about every facet of telecommunications. PbxInfo.com is comprised of a 360-degree model that is designed to assist...

Exclaimer Ltd

Exclaimer Ltd

Founded in 2001, Exclaimer’s software tools enable disclaiming, branding, signature, archiving, anti-spam, retention policy enforcement, mail store compression, and regulatory compliance for...

Famatech

Famatech

Famatech, founded in 1999, is the leading maker of remote control software for desktop and server management around the world. Famatech's award-winning technologies enable IT professionals to quickly...

FeedForAll

FeedForAll

RSS software solutions. Software to create edit and publish RSS feeds and podcasts. Includes support for iTunes, Microsoft Lists and other RSS extensions ( namespaces ).

iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Built on a foundation of proven technology and a history of enabling customer success, iLinc is the industry’s only dedicated web and video conferencing software provider. Through its online...

Indosoft

Indosoft

In its 10th year of operation, Indosoft is a leading information technology and telecom company operating in two key high tech domains - IT Services and Telephony product development. The IT Services...

Infacta Ltd.

Infacta Ltd.

Infacta Ltd. has been developing award-winning group email marketing software since 1996. Located in the beautiful northwest of Ireland, our products and services are used in more than 130 countries...

InfoStreet

InfoStreet

Businesses rely on technology to help them increase productivity and improve their bottom line. But implementing, managing and keeping an IT Infrastructure current is an overwhelming and burdensome...

Ipswitch Messaging Division

Ipswitch Messaging Division

Ipswitch has enhanced and expanded its award-winning line of messaging products. Since 1995, small and mid-sized businesses have relied on Ipswitch’s IMail Server and other messaging products...

JXJ Technologies, Inc.

JXJ Technologies, Inc.

JXJ Technologies is a provider of integrated communications solutions for the individual and business community. Our solutions include consolidated messaging via multiple channels, voice...

Longclasp Software

Longclasp Software

Longclasp Maildistributor is the premiere solution for multi-users receiving & sending emails using one email account, such as info@yourdomain.com or support@yourdomain.com Visit us at...

Mail2World

Mail2World

Mail2World, Inc., designs, delivers and supports a technology-leading and award-winning suite of Software as a Service (SaaS) email and collaboration solutions. Custom-engineered to handle tens of...

MAPILab Ltd.

MAPILab Ltd.

MAPILab Ltd. team was formed in 1999 and has been specializing in the development of business e-mail software products on order. Since the mid-2002 the company has developed a software line for...

Messageware Incorporated

Messageware Incorporated

Messageware is the world's leading provider of productivity and security solutions for Microsoft Office Outlook Web Access (OWA). Our award-winning solutions include ActiveSend, AttachView, Plus Pack...

MING Software Inc.

MING Software Inc.

Founded 2005, MING Software safeguards public instant message use for companies, schools and government organizations of all sizes around the globe. We are committed to providing corporate...

Navtrak

Navtrak

True fleet management goes well beyond just mapping or GPS tracking of your vehicles. It's about delivering practical, up-to-the-minute information about your mobile workforce's activity that you can...

Neugent Technologies, Inc.

Neugent Technologies, Inc.

Neugent is a global player in the design, development and production of digital multimedia communications solutions. Founded in 2004, Neugent’s philosophy has emained constant – to...

NotePage, Inc.

NotePage, Inc.

Communication software solutions designed to send text or SMS messages to pagers, cell phones or LCDs. Product line includes networked products and products that can be integrated with monitoring and...

Omnistar Interactive

Omnistar Interactive

Omnistar Interactive is the leader in web based software for businesses. Our PHP web based software solutions are use by webmasters and developers world-wide. Omnistar interactive creates private...

PBX Compare

PBX Compare

PBXCompare.com reviews the top providers of virtual PBX services so that you can select the service that best fits the needs of your business. Visit our site to read comprehensive reviews and...

Peerme, Inc.

Peerme, Inc.

Founded in 2004, PeerMe, Inc., www.PeerMe.com, is a privately held international peer-to-peer communications technology company with offices in Mountain View, Calif., Tokyo, Japan, South Korea,...

Quickshow

Quickshow

Quickshow's flagship product is Quickshow Client - an innovative multimedia software that allows users to communicate compound sound, images and text information inside email and inside web...

Red Earth Software

Red Earth Software

Red Earth Software specializes in the development of content security solutions that help companies ensure proper usage of their corporate email systems. Red Earth's Policy Patrol software family...

RHUB Communication

RHUB Communication

RHUB was founded to advance Web based collaboration to everyday, easy-to-use, secure applications. RHUB Plug & Play appliance enables anyone to quickly and easily deploy affordable Web...

SnatchBot

SnatchBot

SnatchBot is an Israel-based privately-funded company with more than ten full-time employees. It was founded in January of 2015 with the goal of expanding the accessibility of chatbots and making...

SoftLogica

SoftLogica

SoftLogica is focused on development of backup/recovery and web application performance solutions. *Backup Platinum: Backup to CD-RW, DVD, FTP or LAN. http://www.backup-platinum.com *Handy...

Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.

Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.

ChatWoo, based on the principles of Public Relations, is an online engagement tool to engage online visitors. It enhances business growth by increasing the number of visitor interactions. Chatwoo is...

Taragana

Taragana

About Taragana: Taragana is a leading provider of Web 2.0 enabling software and services. Taragana's offerings include Translator Plugin Pro & Translator Plugin Gold software which provides...

Terasens GmbH

Terasens GmbH

Terasens, founded in 2001, develops innovative software solutions and products for carriers, providers and other firms on the telecommunications market. Among those are solutions for billing, network...

TextCaster

TextCaster

TextCaster is a leading provider of wireless text messaging systems serving clients in media, education, public safety and banking throughout the United States. The company’s TextCaster®...

Trinity Software, LLC

Trinity Software, LLC

Trinity Software was founded by Aaron Schiffman the summer of 2003. Trinity Software, LLC was formed on January 9, 2004. Trinity Software was formed to design, build, and deploy the most powerful...

Tycho Softworks

Tycho Softworks

Tycho Softworks is a provider of professional services and commercial incident support worldwide to users of GNU Bayonne for both traditional wired circuits and the rapidly growing Voice-Over-IP...

Universal Marketing and Equitys, Inc.

Universal Marketing and Equitys, Inc.

We offer one of the best work at home programs for moms, dads and grandparents as well. Free download of "A Woman's View to Internet Success" For more information please contact: Kenton...

Xyberwidget

Xyberwidget

Xyberwidget LLC is a software company specializing in PPC, SEO and Internet Marketing software packages, such as Topkeyworddata.com, PressEqualizer.com and Adwordgenerator.com to name a few.

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