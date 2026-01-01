Products & Services

Within Messaging, Conferencing & Communications Software

Products & Services

Advanced

Advanced

Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.

$15.00Service

Agents ( 5+) Advanced Customization Transfer Chat Multiple Website Support (5) Departmental Chat (5+) IP Restrictions SSL Encryptions Customizable Audio Tune Agent Avatar Offline messages delivery on...

Advanced IP Address Calculator

Advanced IP Address Calculator

Famatech

$0.00Product

Advanced IP Address Calculator is an easy-to-use IP subnet calculator that lets you to calculate every aspect of your subnet configuration in a few mouse clicks! The calculator generates a...

Advanced IP Scanner

Advanced IP Scanner

Famatech

$0.00Product

Advanced IP Scanner is a fast, robust and easy-to-use IP scanner for Windows. It easily lets you have various types of information about local network computers in a few seconds! Advanced IP Scanner...

Advanced LAN Scanner

Advanced LAN Scanner

Famatech

$0.00Product

Advanced LAN Scanner is a small, easy-to-use, highly configurable network scanner for Win32. And it's VERY fast. Advanced LAN Scanner uses multithreading so you can scan more than 1000 elements per...

Advanced Port Scanner

Advanced Port Scanner

Famatech

$0.00Product

Advanced Port Scanner is a small, fast, robust and easy-to-use port scanner for Win32 platform. It uses a multithread technique, so on fast machines you can scan ports very fast. Also, it contains...

Audio Conferencing System

Audio Conferencing System

Indosoft

Product

We believe our conferencing platform solution provides all the features required for your audio conferencing requirements. If you have a unique feature request that you can't find included with...

Backup Platinum

Backup Platinum

SoftLogica

$67.00Product

Backup Platinum is an easy-to-use yet powerful backup program designed for Microsoft Windows. It makes a reserve copy of your critical data virtually to any type of storage media: hard or USB drives,...

Contact Center Solutions

Contact Center Solutions

Indosoft

$0.00Product

Indosoft Inc., Contact Management Suite (CMS) is a perfect blend of Web based CRM with a flexible and robust Agent Interface, open but fully customizable Database, excellent Outbound Dialer and a...

DeltaSpy - Your Internet Monitoring Tool

DeltaSpy - Your Internet Monitoring Tool

Bitberry Software

$39.95Product

DeltaSpy is an easy-to-use Windows application that alerts you when there have been changes to web sites that you wish to monitor. Without wasting hours surfing the Internet, you can be notified...

Do Not Call Blocker

Do Not Call Blocker

Indosoft

Product

Indosoft Real time Call Blocking Solution (Do Not Call Blocker) Indosoft Inc. offers real-time Call Blocking for Organizations engaged in mass outbound marketing campaigns. Organizations making...

EvaluateAnywhere Community Edition 1.03

EvaluateAnywhere Community Edition 1.03

Trinity Software, LLC

$0.00Product

Deploy a Trial version of your software in minutes, with Trinity Software, LLC's EvaluateAnywhere™ rapid application integration development technologies. The following EvaluateAnywhere™...

EvaluateAnywhere Standard Edition 1.03

EvaluateAnywhere Standard Edition 1.03

Trinity Software, LLC

$299.95Product

Deploy a Trial version of your software in minutes, with Trinity Software, LLC's EvaluateAnywhere™ rapid application integration development technologies. The following EvaluateAnywhere™...

FeedForAll

FeedForAll

FeedForAll

$39.95Product

Easily create, edit and publish rss feeds and podcasts. New RSS feeds and podcasts can be quickly and easily created with FeedForAll. Advanced features enable you to create professional looking rss...

FeedForAll Mac

FeedForAll Mac

FeedForAll

$39.95Product

Create, edit, and publish rss feeds, podcasts for iTunes. New RSS feeds and podcasts can be quickly edited or created with FeedForAll Mac. Advanced support includes name space extensions allowing...

FeedForDev

FeedForDev

FeedForAll

$39.95Product

FeedForDev VCL Control and ActiveX components makes it simple to communicate with users from within your software application! Integrate components into your application, to communicate with users.

Free

Free

Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.

Service

Unlimited Chats Basic customization Chat Reports & Rating Chat History(1 Month) Offline Form Visitor Profile Widget Position Language Localization

Free Webinar Service

Free Webinar Service

AnyMeeting

$0.00Service

Conduct unlimited meetings with up to 150 attendees Provide full webinar registration Allow post-webinar services Require no downloads or setup Include conference calling for 150 listeners Webinar...

Handy Recovery

Handy Recovery

SoftLogica

$30.00Product

Handy Recovery is a data recovery software designed to restore files deleted due to virus attacks, software faults, power failures or disk formatting. The program runs under Windows...

Hardware MPEG4 DVR Cards

Hardware MPEG4 DVR Cards

Neugent Technologies, Inc.

Product

Turn your own PC into a pro grade video security system with Neugent DVR cards! By integrating the most advanced digital video technology and software engineering, the unit provides high quality...

Hosted and Remote Call center

Hosted and Remote Call center

Indosoft

Product

Indosoft provides technology for hosted Contact Centers, also popularly known Contact Center On-Demand, with a complete, unified, multi-tenant contact center suite that includes ACD, IVR, CTI,...

iLinc Audio Integration

iLinc Audio Integration

iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Product

Order integrated audio with your iLinc web conferencing solution Select from a range of audio options that give you control over the user experience and ensures quality of your session. Our audio...

iLinc Enterprise Suite

iLinc Enterprise Suite

iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Product

Does your organization need to hold online meetings, run virtual classrooms, host webinars and operate remote support rooms? iLinc's web conferencing and collaboration technology is super flexible...

iLinc for Meetings

iLinc for Meetings

iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Product

Get more done, in less time with iLinc for Meetings. Your online meetings have never been easier or better. When you need the interactivity of a face-to-face meeting but can't be there in person,...

iLinc for Support

iLinc for Support

iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Product

Deliver powerful customer service and support remotely with iLinc for Support. Customers need your help to troubleshoot a problem? Dramatically decrease the time it takes to resolve a caller's...

iLinc for Training

iLinc for Training

iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Product

Save time and money with virtual classroom training programs Training in a classroom isn't always cost-efficient, especially when you have a distributed network of students (corporate or higher...

iLinc for Webinars

iLinc for Webinars

iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Product

Hold large-scale events at a small price. You need to get your message out to a lot of people, from many different locations. How do you do that without breaking the bank? Use iLinc webinar services...

iLinc Integration with Salesforce.com

iLinc Integration with Salesforce.com

iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Product

Using iLinc for Sales As a sales professional, your success depends on the relationships you build with your customers and prospects. The combination of iLinc and Salesforce.com is the perfect...

Indosoft Dialer

Indosoft Dialer

Indosoft

Product

What is a Predictive Dialer? Typical Use of the Predictive Dialer? What are the typical applications for Predictive Dialers? What are the features of Predictive Dialers? Preview, Agent Ready and...

Indosoft Recording

Indosoft Recording

Indosoft

Product

Recording Solutions The versatile feature rich Indosoft Recording solution is a powerful way to document and listen to your organization's telephone conversations. It can record and convert the...

Longclasp Maildistributor

Longclasp Maildistributor

Longclasp Software

$349.00Product

Longclasp Maildistributor is a business tool for email support. It helps a team serve round email to each member. For example, a support team need receive all email that sent to...

Mail2World Email Archiving Service

Mail2World Email Archiving Service

Mail2World

Service

Mail2World's Email Archive Service provides regulated and non-regulated companies with safe, compliant email archiving, monitoring and retrieval--plus the simplicity and affordability of an...

Mail2World Email Service

Mail2World Email Service

Mail2World

Service

Mail2World designs, delivers and supports a technology-leading platform for messaging and collaboration services. Created to handle tens of millions of mailboxes, Mail2World serves millions of...

Mail2World FailSafe Backup & Recovery Service

Mail2World FailSafe Backup & Recovery Service

Mail2World

Service

Mail2World's Email FailSafe Backup & Recovery Service is an affordable, always-on, hosted backup solution that guarantees your organization will never again experience email downtime or lost...

MerAssistant

MerAssistant

Envosoft LLC

Product

MerAssistant is a powerful new GUI program for your Nortel phone system. It allows administrators to perform many of the daily tasks of programming with simple drop down menus and point and click...

Mini-wallmount Standalone DVR

Mini-wallmount Standalone DVR

Neugent Technologies, Inc.

Product

The much awaited SP-3000 mini-wallmount embedded DVR Series has finally come. SP-3000 is an affordable compact, relatively smaller than the usual standalone DVR in the market yet having the powerful...

NotePager Pro

NotePager Pro

NotePage, Inc.

$29.95Product

Send SMS or text messages to anyone, anywhere any time. Messages can be sent through a modem or the Internet. Communication is critical in todays competitive business world. NotePager Pro allows...

Omnistar Article

Omnistar Article

Omnistar Interactive

$157.00Product

Omnistar Article is a php article software that allows anyone to easily generate php code to integrate into your site, whether it is for a blog, press releases page, customers page, or for any other...

Omnistar Cart

Omnistar Cart

Omnistar Interactive

$24.95Product

Omnistar Cart is a website shopping cart. This ecommerce store software includes two easy methods of integration. The first method for beginners allows you to totally build your e-store from a secure...

Omnistar Drive

Omnistar Drive

Omnistar Interactive

$187.00Product

Omnistar Drive is a PHP file manager that enables non-technical users to easily share and manage files online from anywhere, using only a web browser. This web based file manager was developed to...

Omnistar Forms

Omnistar Forms

Omnistar Interactive

$87.00Product

Omnistar Forms makes it easy to create professional HTML Forms with no technical expertise. Our email form software allows you to create forms with unlimited fields and stores the information in a...

Omnistar Kbase

Omnistar Kbase

Omnistar Interactive

$257.00Product

Omnistar Kbase is a dynamic knowledge base software that allows you to create a repository of searchable and useful information for your staff and web site visitors. Our faq management software has...

Omnistar Live

Omnistar Live

Omnistar Interactive

$147.00Product

Omnistar Live is a web based help desk tool that includes live chat, ticket support (web and email based), knowledgebase, document manager and troubleshooter all in one easy to use solution. This...

Omnistar Mailer

Omnistar Mailer

Omnistar Interactive

$257.00Product

Omnistar Mailer is a bulk email marketing software. This opt in autoresponder software gives businesses and organizations the ability to effectively manage email list campaigns through a user...

Omnistar Tell

Omnistar Tell

Omnistar Interactive

$57.00Product

Omnistar's web site promotion software tool makes it easy for you to create professional tell-a-friend icons that you can add to your website. Omnistar Tell a Friend Software is a powerful easy to...

OSI Affiliate

OSI Affiliate

Omnistar Interactive

$97.00Product

Omnistar Affiliate is a powerful easy to use affiliate program software that allows you to setup an advertising program with other sites. Adding our affiliate tracking software to your site is one of...

OSI Recruiter

OSI Recruiter

Omnistar Interactive

$247.00Product

The OSI Recruiter job board software makes it easy for you to post job openings, collect applications, and review applicants by combining everything into one easy system. This applicant tracking...

PageGate

PageGate

NotePage, Inc.

$150.00Product

Pagegate is a sophisticated wireless messaging server application. It can send SMS and text messages to pagers, mobile phones, PIMs and other wireless devices. PageGate can accept messages from many...

Premium

Premium

Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.

$10.00Service

Agents ( 3+) Advanced Customization Transfer Chat Multiple Website Support (2) Departmental Chat (3) IP Restriction Agent Avatar SSL Encryption File Sharing Offline messages delivery on...

Private Branch Exchange (PBX)

Private Branch Exchange (PBX)

Indosoft

Product

PBX Indosoft Inc. offers all-in-one phone systems based on the versatile Asterisk PBX. It integrates standard telephones, cellular and offsite phones with the traditional telecom network and the...

Radmin 3 Remote Control

Radmin 3 Remote Control

Famatech

$49.00Product

Radmin (Remote Administrator) is the world famous, award winning secure remote control software and remote access software which enables you to work on a remote computer in real time as if you were...

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