Loway Switzerland Announces the Opening of the New Singapore Datacenter for QueueMetrics-Live to Meet the Rising Demand from Asia Loway announced today the opening of the new Singapore datacenter for its QueueMetrics-Live solution service. - December 14, 2019 - Loway

Desktop Alert Inc. Garners Record Six Platinum Awards at 2019 "ASTORS" NYC Homeland Security Awards Conference Event American Security Today’s Annual "ASTORS" Awards program is the largest and most comprehensive in the industry, highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today. - December 09, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

Migration Monster Launches an Outlook Profile Editor Tool A robust outlook profile management tool from Migration Monster that allows to easily manage one to thousands of Outlook clients from a simple GUI. - December 09, 2019 - Migration Monster

Migration Monster Announces New Website Launch The arrival of new website will allow trusted clients & valued visitors to explore website at ease & giving a user-friendly browsing experience. - December 07, 2019 - Migration Monster

Sytel Enables Growth of Kelly Services, Russia, with Hosted Contact Center Solution Kelly Services and Sytel have combined to provide a state of the art hosted solution to support Kelly's growth plans in Russia. Kelly's contact center model has been replaced with a multi-channel and multi-tenant solution, hosted within their private cloud. The new system will allow Kelly to conduct... - December 06, 2019 - Sytel Limited

AdvisorVault’s 17a-4 Direct Cloud Plug-In is Elegant: Small FINRA Firms Are Saying AdvisorVault, the only storage provider for small FINRA firms, now has an elegant way to archive cloud data for 17a-4. - November 22, 2019 - AdvisorVault

Loway Switzerland Announces the Release of QueueMetrics Call Center Suite Version 19.10 Loway announced the release of the new QueueMetrics suite for Asterisk PBX version 19.10. - October 31, 2019 - Loway

Loway Switzerland Announces Its Participation to AstriCon 2019 with a Speech Conference Loway announced today its participation to AstriCon 2019 USA. The Founder, Mr. Lorenzo Emilitri, will deliver a technical speech entitled "Ingenuity, resilience, simplicity and many mistakes - from on-premise to cloud platform." - October 19, 2019 - Loway

Loway Switzerland Announces Partnership with DVCOM Technology for Gitex Technology Week 2019 Loway today announced the partnership with DVCOM Technology for Gitex 2019. - September 14, 2019 - Loway

Loway Switzerland Announces Their Participation in JanusCon 2019 Mr Lorenzo Emilitri, founder & CEO of Loway, will speak about transition from on-prem to cloud platforms at JanusCon 2019 Italy. - September 07, 2019 - Loway

Silent Panic Alarm Subscription for NJ Alyssa's Law Compliance Now Listed at Amazon.com The cloud-based Alyssa's Law Alerting platform is a Plug-N-Play system that requires no onsite engineers and is a Do-it-Yourself (DIY) self-activated system. Desktop Alert is the only US Company certified by the U.S. Defense Agency Systems Agency (DISA). - August 27, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

Desktop Alert Products Added to Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) The Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) approval of the Desktop Alert, Inc. Total Alert Rel. 5.x TN 1716702 Desktop Review (DTR) #2 as a Net-Centric Alerting System (NCAS) has been granted. - August 22, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

Share Your Stories Now: Secure Messaging App Bat Messenger Adds Explore Bat Messenger adds Explore this week in which users can share their small and big moments of their life. Explore supports text, image, GIF, voice and video posts. - August 06, 2019 - Batword

Next-Gen Live Social Audio Broadcasting App “squable” All Set to Launch an Audio Revolution Squable is a new-age Live social Audio Broadcasting app that will enable users to broadcast and engage with their audience in real time like never before. - July 16, 2019 - Squable

PTC Wizard Selected for MassChallenge Texas in Houston 2019 Accelerator PTC Wizard, a parent-teacher scheduling software system, announced today they were selected to participate in the MassChallenge Texas in Houston 2019 accelerator program. PTC Wizard was one of over 250 startups to apply for the accelerator located in Houston, Texas. - July 11, 2019 - PTC Wizard

Bat Messenger v3.2.0 Upgrades Broadcast Features Bat Messenger (BAT), a free and easy to use end-to-end encrypted secure messenger, updated last week. BAT v3.2.0 added some cool new features. It’s available on App Store and Google Play now. - June 28, 2019 - Batword

AGENT511 Announces New Solution for Automated Text-to-911 Language Translation TEXTBLUE Translator offers any connected PSAP translation capabilities. - June 17, 2019 - AGENT511

Spotivity Mobile App Marks the “X” for Teens in Search for Meaningful After-School Activities The free Spotivity mobile application is happy to announce that they have launched 3 new additional program categories – Jobs, Internships, and Camps – and grew their number of searchable program categories by 50% to a total of nine engagement categories. Spotivity has also implemented an... - May 30, 2019 - Spotivity

Curatio Improves the Patient Experience Using Artificial Intelligence Curatio, the only globally privacy compliant social network for health, will be presenting at A Rare International Dialogue on the use of artificial intelligence as a progressive innovation on the patient experience. - May 11, 2019 - Curatio

Curatio Named to MM&M's 2019 Top 40 Healthcare Transformers Today, innovators from all across the health-tech sector are gathering at an awards reception in New York City. Medical, Marketing, and Media (MM&M), has revealed its 2019 class of Top 40 Healthcare Transformers and Innovation Catalysts, the media brand's honor roll of visionaries, gurus, and self-starters... - May 07, 2019 - Curatio

Migration Monster Makes Migrating Mailboxes Easier Without Admin Access Migration Monster introduces a new feature called "Automated Credentials Collection" that eliminates the need of collecting each user's login details manually or requiring admin level access to carry out mailbox migrations. - May 03, 2019 - Migration Monster

Curatio: the Private Social Plugin Used by Patients in 85+ Countries Today, at the Future of Pharma Marketing Summit - Curatio, the world's first social health prescription, revealed its unique insights into the growth of mobile social strategies to deliver patient support at scale. Social networking usage has become increasingly mobile, with Statista reporting that... - April 29, 2019 - Curatio

Bat Messenger for Android v.3.1.2 is Available for Free on Google Play Bat Messenger for Android, the new secure messaging app, employing end-to-end encryption, has been published on Google Play. Bat Messenger enables temporary chat, anonymous chat, retract all messages, confidential code to guard users' privacy. - April 25, 2019 - Batword

Loway Switzerland Announces the Release of QueueMetrics Call Center Suite Version 19.04 Loway announces the release of QueueMetrics call center suite for Asterisk PBX version 19.04, update is free. - April 07, 2019 - Loway

Halp Raises $2.6M to Transform IT Support with Conversational Ticketing Announcing Halp, a conversational ticketing solution for IT teams allowing them to assign, prioritize, and answer requests from Slack in a message-based interface. They are taking conversational ticketing experience to a whole new level. - April 04, 2019 - Halp

A New Secure Messaging App - Bat Messenger: Know You Better Apart from the basic messaging tools users are going to need, Bat Messenger provides some advanced features like anonymous group chats, temporary group chats, confidential code to guard users’ privacy. - April 02, 2019 - Batword

Pushnami Becomes Amazon Partner As a partner with one of the most recognized companies in the world, Pushnami will receive business, technical, sales, and marketing resources that will better help them serve their customers. - March 25, 2019 - Pushnami

PageGate Filter Pack Increases the Flexibility and Power of PageGate's Text Messaging Capabilities The new PageGate Filter Pack allows for integrated communications and brings text messaging to a whole new level. - February 08, 2019 - NotePage, Inc.

Curatio is on a Mission to End Isolation and Loneliness for Patients Entrepreneur Lynda Brown-Ganzert has created the world's first social health prescription - on a mission to leave No Patient Alone. Curatio combines the power of social networking with daily disease management tools to help patients achieve their best health outcomes. - February 01, 2019 - Curatio

Liquidware Witnesses Unprecedented Growth in End User Computing 2019 set to be the year of adaptive workspace management. - January 22, 2019 - Liquidware

Liquidware Outpaces Industry in Workspace Management Accelerates Channel Partners’ Move to Cloud with Innovative Solutions - January 07, 2019 - Liquidware

Venga 5.5.20 Released AppleButter Software has released version 5.5.20 of its popular Venga office paging and messaging system. Along with Venga’s typical computer paging functions, version 5.5.20 adds the ability to clear a selected staff member (white or red border around their button) by clicking on the application... - December 31, 2018 - AppleButter Software

Secure Social App ConnectSocial Adds Ride Sharing Feature ConnectSocial Inc., the Silicon Valley-based tech firm, has recently launched a new feature to their immensely popular social app, ConnectSocial, known for its safe and secure platform. The new "Ride" feature takes the innovative social app with a focus on the security of social media users,... - December 03, 2018 - ConnectSocial Inc.

Loway Announces the Release of the Asterisk in the Contact Centre Satisfaction Report 2018 Edition Asterisk in the Contact Centre Satisfaction Report 2018 Edition. - November 17, 2018 - Loway

Kore.ai to Showcase Conversational AI Prowess at Singapore FinTech Festival 2018 Kore.ai Inc., the world’s leading provider of conversational AI software platforms, plans to highlight the business transformational impact of AI-powered chatbots for the fintech sector at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2018, between November 12 and 16 in Singapore. The company will showcase how... - November 15, 2018 - Kore.ai

eWireless Launches Line of Wireless Access Points Designed for Customer Engagement eWireless™, a pioneer in interactive and strategic public WiFi solutions today announced their first line of original cloud managed Wireless Access Points engineered to interact with consumers. With the capacity to manufacture their own equipment eWireless will now offer Wireless Access Points that are purpose built with features designed to allow for the best possible customer experience and consumer engagement. - November 05, 2018 - eWireless

AdvisorVault Automates 17a-4 Archiving for Small FINRA Firms Before putting in place a 17a-4 Remote Data Archiving solution as part of the FINRA designated third part (D3P) obligations, it's important that firms know a few tricks to help them automate the archiving of electronic records to close gaps. - November 03, 2018 - AdvisorVault

pascom Unveils New, More Beneficial Channel Partner Programme The new pascom partner programme is designed to be more rewarding, more profitable and more accessible, offering free registration, training and certification plus access to successfully sell pascom phone system solutions. - October 21, 2018 - pascom GmbH & Co. KG

SooNet Inc. Launches RankOut, a New Competitive Mobile App SooNet Inc., a software company based out of Harrisburg PA, announced the next update of their first mobile app, available for IOS. RankOut, the newest social media app, has been on the App Store since July 18, 2018 and has already reached the top 300 in most popular apps. This all-mobile experience... - October 17, 2018 - Soonet

VideoCentric Partners with 8x8 to Expand Cloud Communications and Contact Centre Offerings in the UK SMB and Enterprise Market New partnership enables leading UK provider of Video and Collaboration solutions to add 8x8 cloud-based voice and UC solutions to portfolio. - October 04, 2018 - VideoCentric Ltd

pascom Release Phone System Version 18 pascom 18 is the company’ most technologically advanced and competitively positioned business communications platform to date and focuses on delivering enhanced cloud technology, end-user mobility and secure collaboration from anywhere at anytime, thus providing pascom customers with greater agility through leveraging greater mobility, productivity and cost saving benefits. - October 03, 2018 - pascom GmbH & Co. KG

Elision Launched Contact Center Solution for Philippines Call Centers The Philippines call centers can take benefit of the most advanced call center solution launched by the Elision. As per the announcement, this is a tailored solution launched for the Philippines call centers. - September 12, 2018 - Elision Technolab LLP

Loway Announces the Release of WombatDialer 18.08 Loway, worldwide provider of solutions for call-centers, announced the release of WombatDialer predictive dialer for Asterisk PBX version 18.08. - September 07, 2018 - Loway

Elisiontec Announced Business Tour of Cofounder to the Philippines Mehul Shah, cofounder of Elisiontec is on a business tour in Manila, capital city of the Philippines. The co-founder of the company announced his tour, which is aimed to create channel partners, resellers and customers. - August 10, 2018 - Elision Technolab LLP

Diagnotes Recognized in Gartner’s 2018 Market Guide for Clinical Communication and Collaboration Diagnotes, a leader in streamlining clinical workflows and reducing delays for patients and providers, was recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s July 2018 Market Guide for Clinical Communication and Collaboration (CC&C). - August 08, 2018 - Diagnotes, Inc.

Setting High Standards in Video Conferencing Under the Guidance of Kim Fenley The renowned company in the communication industry has been offering quality video conferencing software solutions under capable leadership of Kim Fenley. - August 01, 2018 - Holistic Communications

Kipsu Announces Integration with Apple Business Chat Beta Kipsu announces its integration with Apple Business Chat Beta, which is now available in the U.S. on iOS 11.3 and higher. Apple Business Chat connects users directly with businesses through Apple’s Messages app, enabling personal and convenient conversations. This new integration enables Apple... - July 20, 2018 - Kipsu

Peer-to-Peer XB Chat Based on OpenTok XB Software announced the launch of a new product called XB Chat for holding video/audio calls and text chats. - July 14, 2018 - XB Software, Ltd.

Release: New App Connects Mentors and Mentees Worldwide thirty2give LLC has developed an innovative mobile application that allows anyone with a smartphone to find or become a mentor, and remain anonymous while doing so. The revolutionary app brings together mentees and mentors worldwide and creates an important framework for sharing knowledge. Mentors and mentees can participate in a renewable, 30-day mentoring relationship that benefits both sides. - July 04, 2018 - thirty2give, LLC