Recent Headlines
Omnitronics Launches Ecosystem Health Dashboard to Enable Proactive Monitoring Across Dispatch Environments
Centralized monitoring across consoles, servers, databases and radio gateways improves reliability and uptime, launching at APCO 2026 - August 01, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Omnitronics Unveils 100% Software omniGateDMR and omniGateP25 RoIP Gateways
New 100% software gateways eliminate hardware dependency, delivering unmatched scalability, interoperability, and resilience for mission-critical communications. - July 14, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Lithuania-Based Ecency Positions Open-Source Social Platform Within Europe's Digital Sovereignty Movement
As the European Commission adopts its Tech Sovereignty Package, Ecency, a Hive-based social platform operating since 2016, offers an EU-incorporated, EU-hosted, open-source alternative to US-controlled social networks. The platform gives creators content ownership, a self-custody wallet, and an ad-free feed, with its open-source Vision frontend available for self-hosting. - July 13, 2026 - Ecency
Vodia Announces V70.4: Faster Setup, Smarter Administration, and a Refined User Experience
This release introduces a new guided setup experience, context-aware AI assistance in the Admin Portal, a redesigned directory panel with quick links and notes, and enhancements that simplify day-to-day management for administrators and users alike. - June 30, 2026 - Vodia
ScheduleBot Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as It Scales Into the Leading AI Platform for Home Service Operators
ScheduleBot, the AI-powered scheduling and lead conversion platform for multi-location home service operators, has unveiled a bold new brand identity. The refreshed logo, modern navy and orange palette, and updated design system reflect the company's rapid growth and its mission to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing businesses turn every lead into a booked job. The new look is live now across ScheduleBot's digital properties, with the same platform results customers already trust. - June 26, 2026 - ScheduleBot
Brosix Reaches 20-Year Milestone in Private Team Communication, Launches Anniversary Offer for SMBs
Brosix, a private team messaging platform, is marking its 20th anniversary this month, having first published the platform in June 2006. To commemorate the milestone, the company is offering new annual plan subscribers 15 months of service for the price of 12 — three bonus months — for plans started by June 15, 2026. The anniversary comes as Brosix continues to serve small and mid-sized businesses seeking team communication tools that balance ease of use with administrative control. - June 04, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
Brosix Expands Mobile Apps with Audio and Video Calling for Field Teams on iPhone, iPad, and Android
Brosix, the private team messaging platform for small and mid-sized businesses, announced on May 8, 2026 that its mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android now support one-on-one audio and video calls. Team members can place and receive calls over Wi-Fi or mobile data, connecting cross-platform with colleagues on the Brosix web app, Windows app, or any supported mobile device. The update extends full voice and video communication to workers who spend most of their day away from a desk. - May 10, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
Vodia Announces Vodia PBX V70 Webinar - May 14, 2026, at 10 a.m. EDT
This webinar will introduce attendees to V70’s completely revamped admin portal and interface, new inbound and outbound AI agents, built-in automation, and scalable multi-tenant capacity. Sales Engineer Eric Altman and VoIP Engineer Hamlet Collado will host the webinar, which will include a Q&A session following the presentation. - May 05, 2026 - Vodia
Vodia Version 70 Features WhatsApp Business Calling and Messaging
WhatsApp Business Services enable rich, conversational experiences between businesses and WhatsApp users for more personal interactions along each customer’s journey. With V70, WhatsApp can be connected directly to the PBX, allowing businesses to manage messaging and calls from a single platform. - May 04, 2026 - Vodia
Vodia Networks Announces the Official Release of Version 70 of the Vodia PBX
“V70 reflects how our partners deploy and manage PBX systems at scale,” said Christian Stredicke, founder and CEO of Vodia. “We focused on improving visibility, simplifying administration, and enabling automation without adding complexity.” - March 31, 2026 - Vodia
Awakening Camp Launches Mobile App Connecting Seekers to Ecstatic Dance, Yoga Retreats, and Spiritual Events
Awakening Camp (AwaCamp), a global spiritual social network and community platform, today announced the full availability of its dedicated mobile app, accessible at awacamp.com/get. The app is designed for individuals engaged in spiritual practices, including seekers, healers, facilitators, and... - March 12, 2026 - Awakening Camp
Vodia Announces the New Vodia Partner Portal and Partner Program
The new Vodia Partner Portal and the Partner program help Vodia partners be truly competitive. Vodia partners need to get licenses quickly, access attractive pricing, reduce the burden on sales teams, and focus on CX and higher margins, and the portal and the program have been designed to address these day-to-day needs. Vodia partners can now purchase, manage, and track PBX licenses with just a few clicks. - March 03, 2026 - Vodia
CCi Voice Appoints Ron Berry as Director of Sales
CCi Voice, a leading provider of VoIP phone systems, video surveillance, access control, and safety solutions, announced today the appointment of Ron Berry as Director of Sales. - February 25, 2026 - CCi Voice
Vodia Announces Integration with Smokeball Legal Practice Management Software
The Vodia - Smokeball integration provides real-time caller identification with screen pop functionality, displaying contact information and direct links to client records in Smokeball when calls arrive. It supports multiple regions - Australia, UK, USA - with region-specific authentication and API endpoints. - November 23, 2025 - Vodia
Vodia Announces New Suite of Call Analytics Tools
Vodia’s new suite of call analytics tools comprises Vodia Enterprise Call Analytics, the Vodia Agent Activity Dashboard, the Vodia Call Recordings and Activity Dashboard, and the Vodia Queue Overview Analytics Dashboard. - October 22, 2025 - Vodia
The Vodia PBX Now Integrates with Keycloak OpenID Connect
Vodia users can now authenticate with Keycloak, rather than with individual applications, so these apps don’t require authenticating users, login forms, and storing users. Once a user logs in to Keycloak, it isn’t necessary to log in again to use another application. - October 20, 2025 - Vodia
Sytel Calls for Responsible Innovation as FCC Moves to Loosen Dialing Rules
Sytel Limited, a UK-based CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) vendor, today urged a measured approach to proposed U.S. rule changes governing predictive dialing. The appeal follows the FCC’s draft proposals for new rulemaking, “Improving Verification and Presentation of Caller... - October 19, 2025 - Sytel Limited
Hockey Fans Can Reconnect Using App from The Place We Met Company
APP Works in Every Hockey Arena on Earth - September 22, 2025 - The Place We Met
Omnitronics Expands Radio Interoperability Portfolio with New Gateway Options for Kenwood Radios
Omnitronics, known for its vendor-agnostic radio interoperability and dispatch solutions has added a plethora of integration options for Kenwood radios and networks. - September 11, 2025 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Vodia Now Integrates with Microsoft Teams Presence
Within Teams and throughout Microsoft 365, Presence is a core component of each user’s profile. Presence indicates the current availability of the user and indicates the user’s status to other Teams users, enabling all users to see each other’s status in “nearly” real time. - September 06, 2025 - Vodia
Minneapolis-Based Xylo AI Launches Platform to Address $3.8 Trillion Client Retention Crisis
A Minneapolis-based startup is betting that the future of customer retention lies not in surveys and feedback forms, but in reading between the lines of everyday business communications. Xylo AI launched its Predictive Client Maintenance platform, which analyzes emails, chat messages, CRM notes,... - August 15, 2025 - Xylo AI
CCi Voice Joins the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
CCi Voice earns a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, ranking #39 in U.S. telecommunications and #31 in Connecticut. With 77% revenue growth and 33% employee growth over three years, this first-time honoree credits its success to a dedicated team and loyal clients, as it works toward becoming the #1 most loved and respected telecom provider in the Northeast. - August 13, 2025 - CCi Voice
Vodia Announces Integration with Freshdesk
Freshdesk is an AI-powered platform developed by Freshworks for cutting-edge customer service. By integrating with Vodia PBX, Freshdesk now becomes even more powerful, combining intelligent ticketing and automation with enterprise-grade telephony. - August 06, 2025 - Vodia
Higo v1.7 is Here: Discover Real People, Safer Connections, and Smarter Privacy on Your Travels
Higo v1.7 makes global connection feel effortless and real. This update strengthens what matters most: authentic users, stronger safety standards, and more control over how you interact. With real-time discovery, no matching needed, and upgraded privacy features, Higo is where travelers and locals create the most meaningful connections—online and in person. - July 25, 2025 - Higo Dating
Vodia Announces Integration with Odoo Cloud
Based in Belgium, Odoo gives businesses easy access to a suite of simple-to-use business applications, a complete set of tools for any business need. The company has developed 50 key, regularly updated applications, with 1,500 active members who have contributed more than 50K apps to Odoo’s ever-expanding solutions toolkit. Odoo comprises a community of 100,000 developers worldwide, all devoted to open source software. - July 22, 2025 - Vodia
Vodia Announces Prepaid Cloud Packages, a Fully Operational and Licensed Vodia PBX Now Available in Minutes - Choose Azure or DigitalOcean
Vodia now offers prepaid cloud packages on the Azure and DigitalOcean platforms. These plans enable Vodia partners to quickly initiate a fully operational, licensed Vodia phone system with minimal setup. - July 20, 2025 - Vodia
Vodia Announces AWS Update - Prepaid Cloud Offer and Native Support for Graviton Processors
Vodia’s mission is to provide the world’s best phone system to enterprises and SMBs. The Vodia PBX is easy to deploy and run; it reduces costs and secures data while enabling better collaboration and enhanced customer support. - July 17, 2025 - Vodia
Higo: The Travel Dating App Launches a New Version That Connects Solo Travelers Around the World
Higo Local Meet Global has released an enhanced dating app version to connect users better. - June 11, 2025 - Higo Dating
Secure Network Traffic (SecureNT) Marks 3 Years of Securing Internal Networks: Over 1,000 SSL Certificates Issued with a 93% Renewal Rate
Protecting Data in Motion for On-Premise Business Applications with High Trust and Reliability - April 17, 2025 - Secure Network Traffic
Sytel Calls on FCC to Modernize TCPA Dialing Rules: A Case for Execution-Based Dialing Standards
Sytel Limited, a global leader in responsible dialing technology, has submitted two formal Comments to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under Docket 02-278, urging a fundamental rethink of dialing regulations under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). At the heart of... - April 10, 2025 - Sytel Limited
Vodia Announces April 8, 2025 Webinar: Real-Time Media Streaming in Vodia PBX: AI, Call Transcription, and Security in V69.5.6
Vodia Networks will host a live, in-depth webinar on April 8 on how real-time media streaming is powering the future of voice communication. Topics to be discussed include how Vodia PBX version 69.5.6 enables seamless AI integration, live call transcription using the Whisper API, and secure voice data handling. - April 02, 2025 - Vodia
Vodia Networks, Inc. Announces Integration with Cliniko
Vodia Networks, Inc., a global provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers, is pleased to announce its best-in-class PBX now integrates with Cliniko, an industry-leading practice management software for clinics and allied health practitioners. - March 13, 2025 - Vodia
Chatsi Secures $500K in Seed Funding from Mountain TEQ, to Build Trustworthy AI-Powered Sales Agents for E-Commerce
Chatsi, the leader in AI-powered sales agents for e-commerce, has secured $500K in seed funding from Mountain TEQ to revolutionize online shopping. By addressing major conversion blockers like poor product discovery and unanswered questions, Chatsi seeks to guide shoppers with personalized, expert-level assistance. Launching on Shopify and WooCommerce in Q1 2025, Chatsi aims to redefine e-commerce and empower merchants to convert browsers into buyers. - January 28, 2025 - Chatsi Inc.
WebbyAcad PST Converter Software is Now Released
The most efficient PST Converter Tool is now ready to be used. Capable of Exporting, Migrating, Splitting, Repairing and Converting PST files to multiple formats. - December 11, 2024 - WebbyAcad Tools
Omnitronics Joins NXDN Forum
Omnitronics, a global leader in radio dispatch and interoperable communication solutions, is excited to announce it is now a member of the NXDN Forum. - October 15, 2024 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Apex Digital Solutions Announces New IT Grant for Nonprofits in Celebration of 25th Anniversary
Apex Digital Solutions, a technology success provider specializing in Microsoft Modern work solutions, has announced the launch of the Apex Digital Solutions Technology Empowerment Grant in celebration of the company’s 25th year in business. This grant will be dedicated to supporting... - October 02, 2024 - Apex Digital Solutions
ENACOMM Financial Services, Inc. Becomes “emerie.ai®,” the Name Synonymous with the FinTech Company’s Advanced AI-Based Intelligent Virtual Assistant
Changes name after nearly four decades to reflect the core role of artificial intelligence in its suite of solutions for the financial services industry. - September 17, 2024 - emerie.ai
Omnitronics Joins DAMM Application Partner Program
Omnitronics, a global leader in radio dispatch and interoperable communication solutions, is excited to announce its entry into the DAMM Application Partner Program. - September 12, 2024 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
FSQN Token Raises Over $300k in Private Sale, Readies for Public Offering
Following the success of its private sale, where Fasqon raised over $300,000, the company is excited to announce the details of the upcoming public sale of its FSQN tokens. Fasqon, a leader in blockchain-based messaging and neobanking, proudly shares this milestone as a step towards transforming... - August 21, 2024 - Fasqon
Omnitronics Dispatch Withstands Global Crowdstrike Disruption
Despite running on Windows Servers, organizations using the Omnitronics omnicore Enterprise Dispatch system that were impacted by the CrowdStrike disruption were able to restore their systems quickly once their Dispatch Console PCs were operational. - July 24, 2024 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Omnitronics Joins P25 Technology Interest Group (PTIG)
Omnitronics, a global leader in advanced communication solutions, is proud to announce its newest affiliation with the P25 Technology Interest Group (PTIG). This strategic partnership signifies Omnitronics' commitment to the continuous improvement and development of the P25 standard, which are... - May 30, 2024 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
AGENT511 Unveils TEXTBLUE Integration with Eventide for Next-Gen Emergency Communication
AGENT511 and Eventide are partnering to offer Emergency Communication Centers a powerful tool for recording and replaying text and video sessions seamlessly. This integration, piloted in a major Texas 9-1-1 center, promises nationwide impact in public safety communications. Explore how this innovation will revolutionize emergency response communications. - April 23, 2024 - AGENT511
Sytel Automates the Contact Center
Sytel, a UK-based vendor of a Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) cloud platform, has predicted that as automation is introduced to manage service levels in the contact center, the need for supervisor intervention will be reduced by 90%+. - April 14, 2024 - Sytel Limited
AskHandle Debuts Codeless RAG
AskHandle introduces Codeless RAG, democratizing AI integration for businesses. - March 30, 2024 - AskHandle
MatchWare Launches MindView 9: a New Era of Productivity and Project Management
MatchWare A/S announces MindView 9, a groundbreaking upgrade in mind mapping technology. Tailored for professionals and educators, it redefines productive thinking, strategic planning, and project management. Featuring innovative AI integration and enhanced usability, MindView 9 stands as a pinnacle of efficiency and productivity, poised to revolutionize mind mapping. Witness the future of mind mapping unfold with MindView 9. - February 09, 2024 - MatchWare
Omnitronics Receives Prestigious ARCIA Local Manufacturing Award
Omnitronics, a leading provider of mission-critical communication solutions, has been awarded the prestigious ARCIA Local Manufacturing Award for their DRG100 Digital Radio Gateway. The award was presented by the Australian Radio Communications Industry Association (ARCIA), a national body representing the interests of Australia’s radio and critical communications industry at their annual Melbourne Industry Dinner event. - October 23, 2023 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
AppleButter Software Announces the Release of Venga 5.6.22 – A Leap Forward in Office Communication
The new update brings a multitude of bug fixes and continues to streamline office communication in medical and dental practices. - October 21, 2023 - AppleButter Software
Instant Chime V5 – AI Chat-Based Service Desk Now Available on Microsoft AppSource and Teams Store
Instant Technologies, a leading provider of chat-based service desk solutions, proudly unveils Instant Chime V5 (https://www.chimev5.com/), a cutting-edge chat-based service desk leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) including integration with Microsoft Teams. - October 11, 2023 - Instant Technologies
MeBeBot, Inc. Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
MeBeBot, a women-owned SaaS platform boosting workplace productivity for mid-size enterprises, proudly achieves national Women's Business Enterprise certification through WBENC, emphasizing innovation and diversity. WBENC's Gold Standard certification process confirms at least 51% ownership, operation, and control by women, showcasing corporate commitment to supplier diversity. - September 14, 2023 - MeBeBot, Inc.
RAIDLOG.com Releases the First AI-Enabled Project RAID Log
RAIDLOG.com is an essential tool for Project Managers, and it just improved with its newly launched AI Project Risk Generation Tool. - June 14, 2023 - RAIDLOG