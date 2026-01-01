Accela Communications provides Web-based services that accelerate sales and business growth for customers and partners across a wide range of industries -- from information technology to healthcare,...
AKVIS Software Inc. specializes in development of image processing software and scientific research.
The company was founded in 2004 by IT professionals having considerable experience in programming...
Part of the Faith Inc. group along with 15 other companies, Faith Technologies has bases in Paris as well as in Montpellier, and is comprised of about twenty-five people. The group specializes in the...
MyMediabox was founded by executives with prior direct experience in the Consumer Products Licensing and Television and Film Distribution industries. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia...
ICanLocalize is a self-managed website translation service, providing professional human translation for small and medium websites.
Our service lets translate websites of any size, from the smallest...
Syntheway Virtual Musical Instruments specializes in the development of Pro VST, VST3 and Audio Plugins Software for Windows and Mac, offering musical instruments and audio effects for computer-based...