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Multimedia, Graphics & Publishing Software

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Accela Communications, Inc.

Accela Communications, Inc.

Accela Communications provides Web-based services that accelerate sales and business growth for customers and partners across a wide range of industries -- from information technology to healthcare,...

AKVIS Software Inc

AKVIS Software Inc

AKVIS Software Inc. specializes in development of image processing software and scientific research. The company was founded in 2004 by IT professionals having considerable experience in programming...

AliveMedia.net

AliveMedia.net

About AliveMedia.net Founded in 2003, AliveMedia.net is a technology company, specializing in video and audio conversion technologies. The company has won the trust of millions of users, who are...

AVSoft Corp.

AVSoft Corp.

Throughout many years of development, Audio4fun has been promoting audio and video software technologies and specializing in three core areas: Audio and Video Morphing Algorithms, Audio and Video...

Blackstone Multimedia Corporation

Blackstone Multimedia Corporation

Blackstone Corporation is a privately held company based in Edmonton, Alberta. Now in our ninth year of operation the historical 'service for hire' focus of the company has provided the...

Blogging Systems Group

Blogging Systems Group

Blogging Systems Group, a blogging and social network platform provider, offers business professionals the blogging and social media tools they need to increase valuable relationships, brand...

Blue Worx

Blue Worx

Creates digital content for presentations. Powerbacks is the definitive royalty free PowerPoint backgrounds package for presenters of all types. The presentation templates function well with all...

Caretta Software

Caretta Software

Caretta Software aims to create tools that enhance the development process and help companies build software that better meets user needs. Our flagship product, GUI Design Studio, allows...

DVDVideoSoft Limited

DVDVideoSoft Limited

DVDVideoSoft is an independent software vendor who runs http://www.dvdvideosoft.com, a new web site dedicated to free video software and to multimedia software guides and tutorials. Unlike software...

Eclipsit, Inc.

Eclipsit, Inc.

Eclipsit, Inc. has been creating award winning software since 1989. Microangelo, the “Grand-Daddy” of icon editors, was created by Impact Software in 1995. The name Microangelo was suggested...

Faith Technologies

Faith Technologies

Part of the Faith Inc. group along with 15 other companies, Faith Technologies has bases in Paris as well as in Montpellier, and is comprised of about twenty-five people. The group specializes in the...

FeedForAll

FeedForAll

RSS software solutions. Software to create edit and publish RSS feeds and podcasts. Includes support for iTunes, Microsoft Lists and other RSS extensions ( namespaces ).

FlashMapTemplate

FlashMapTemplate

Flash Map Template is a premier resurce of map templates for Macromedia Flash designers and programmers. No need to waste days or even weeks of work to prepare maps if flash. It is already done!

Harbinger Knowledge Products Inc.

Harbinger Knowledge Products Inc.

Harbinger Knowledge Products is recognized as a global leader in interactivity solutions for knowledge-sharing applications including learning, presentation and web development. Harbinger Knowledge...

iDigital Edition

iDigital Edition

An iDigital Edition digital magazine is electronic magazine replica presented in an online "identical to print layout" onscreen format of a full magazine publication.  This...

Investintech.com Inc.

Investintech.com Inc.

Investintech.com Inc. is the publisher of PDF conversion and creation software solutions for the desktop, server and developer level. Our Able2Extract PDF Converter lets users convert their PDF...

KWizCom Corporation

KWizCom Corporation

KWizCom is a leading developer of software components that enable Microsoft SharePoint and Dynamics CRM customers to maximize productivity and minimize development risk. Our solutions and service...

Markzware

Markzware

Markzware is the leading developer of preflighting software for quality assurance, data extraction & conversion for the international graphic arts, publishing and digital printing industries.

Multilizer

Multilizer

Multilizer is a software solution that has a long history of innovation and leading edge technology. Multilizer translation and localization tools are developed for easier, faster and controlled...

MyMediabox

MyMediabox

MyMediabox was founded by executives with prior direct experience in the Consumer Products Licensing and Television and Film Distribution industries. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia...

namesuppressed

namesuppressed

Graphics & Audio software company.

Online Media Technologies Ltd.

Online Media Technologies Ltd.

Founded in 2004, Online Media Technologies Ltd. is an information technology company that specializes in developing innovative video and audio solutions for end-users. Standing by our overall...

OnTheGoSystems, Inc.

OnTheGoSystems, Inc.

ICanLocalize is a self-managed website translation service, providing professional human translation for small and medium websites. Our service lets translate websites of any size, from the smallest...

Quickshow

Quickshow

Quickshow's flagship product is Quickshow Client - an innovative multimedia software that allows users to communicate compound sound, images and text information inside email and inside web...

Radio2MP3.com

Radio2MP3.com

Radio2MP3 is a new streaming recorder that records internet radio stations. Radio2MP3™ is a new software that lets you record music from online radio stations or music subscription services to...

Screaming Bee Inc

Screaming Bee Inc

Provider of voice software and solutions for online games and messenger applications

Script Software

Script Software

Script Software Ltd., Plum Amazing Ltd. and KnowledgeMiner Software have been making essential software for the Macintosh and Windows operating world wide since 1987. They are the creators of the...

Sencesa Group

Sencesa Group

Sencesa Group is a company, founded in 2004, that is dedicated to creating and designing useful software for Windows. Sencesa's programs are small, fast and handy. Our software does not include...

Syntheway Virtual Instruments

Syntheway Virtual Instruments

Syntheway Virtual Musical Instruments specializes in the development of Pro VST, VST3 and Audio Plugins Software for Windows and Mac, offering musical instruments and audio effects for computer-based...

Systweak Software

Systweak Software

Company Overview: Founded in 1999, Systweak Software is a value added and frontrunner organization with a leading manpower to design and develop advanced software for multiple platforms. Over the...

UCanCode Software

UCanCode Software

We are UCanCode.Net Software, Inc., a software development company. We have been in business 8 years developing C++ libraries.UCanCode.Net Software develops high quality software solutions that...

UniFlip A/S

UniFlip A/S

Convert and publish from PDF to Flash 3D flip page online catalogs, 3D online publications, e-magazine, photo album, virtual documents; digital publishing.

WelbyIMG.com

WelbyIMG.com

http://www.myspacegraphicshelper.com is owned and maintained by Welbyimg, an internet markerting group. Myspacegraphicshelper.com is a five month old website which features over 100,000 free, easy...

Wondershare Software

Wondershare Software

Wondershare Software Co., Ltd. is an innovative consumer software player dedicated to bringing users software products and services in terms of multimedia, business and other ranges. Due to its...

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