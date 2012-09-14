|
Searchable media archives are now a reality. mLogic and axle ai are announcing immediate availability of a complete media archiving solution which integrates video search software from axle ai, Inc., mLogic’s mTape Thunderbolt LTO drive and Apple’s most powerful Mac mini computer. - December 12, 2019 - axle ai, Inc.
Keep all your software updated in a single click. - December 07, 2019 - Systweak Software
DEVAR CEO and co-founder, Anna Belova featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list among the most promising entrepreneurs. - December 07, 2019 - DEVAR
Kelly Services and Sytel have combined to provide a state of the art hosted solution to support Kelly's growth plans in Russia. Kelly's contact center model has been replaced with a multi-channel and multi-tenant solution, hosted within their private cloud. The new system will allow Kelly to conduct... - December 06, 2019 - Sytel Limited
Offers Major Discounts on Top Windows & Mac Software - November 24, 2019 - Systweak Software
AKVIS announces the major update of AKVIS ArtWork, photo to painting software with a wide variety of artistic effects. Version 12.0 brings the accelerated effects, new tools, improved Batch Processing and Text features; provides compatibility with macOS Catalina and recently updated image editors; offers support for more RAW files, bug fixes, and better program stability. - November 16, 2019 - AKVIS Lab
AKVIS announces the update of 4 photo correction programs: Enhancer, HDRFactory, Noise Buster, and Refocus. The new versions provide full compatibility with macOS Catalina 10.15 and recently updated image editors, enhanced Batch Processing option, support for more RAW files, fixed bugs, better program stability, and other improvements. - November 10, 2019 - AKVIS Lab
News Hub Media announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers, the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. - November 01, 2019 - News Hub Media
AKVIS announces the launch of the brand new Wildlife Pack, a picture frame collection to beautify photographs. The set offers 100 ready-to-use templates inspired by forest walks, camping holidays, and outdoor adventuring. - November 01, 2019 - AKVIS Lab
This Halloween, Audio4fun will donate 100% profits from AV Voice Changer series, and all other paid products to support WWF, the Word Wildlife Fund. - October 31, 2019 - AVSoft Corp.
Joyoshare Halloween special sale in 2019, a two-week event for all official multimedia software, will debut on October 25 and end on November 12, to let users get freeware or enjoy discounts to save big. - October 27, 2019 - Joyoshare
AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS Sketch Video, powerful video-to-cartoon software. Version 5.0 provides full compatibility with macOS Catalina (10.15) and Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 as well as improves compatibility with EDIUS Pro and fixes some stability and interface issues. - October 27, 2019 - AKVIS Lab
App Locker for Whatsapp by Systweak Software Reaches 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store. - October 25, 2019 - Systweak Software
Get Your Android Phone Clean and Optimized at a Faster Speed Now - October 23, 2019 - Systweak Software
Mirror Review Honours Mr. Shrishail Rana in Their Latest Issue. - October 21, 2019 - Systweak Software
Announcement to be made at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany this week. - October 19, 2019 - Bublish
AKVIS announces the update of 8 artistic programs: AirBrush, Charcoal, Draw, OilPaint, Pastel, Points, Sketch, and Watercolor. The new versions provide full compatibility with macOS Catalina 10.15 and recently updated image editors, enhanced Batch Processing option, improved Text/Watermark features in the Decoration tab, support for more RAW files, fixed bugs, better program stability, etc. - October 16, 2019 - AKVIS Lab
AKVIS announces the major update of AKVIS Neon, software for conversion of photos into glowing drawings. Version 4.0 provides the new Deformation tab, new built-in presets, advanced Batch Processing feature, improved Text/Watermark option, the Notification Panel, support for new RAW files, fixed bugs, and better program stability. - September 26, 2019 - AKVIS Lab
Ranked at #1 and #5 in Paid Photography Apps for Mac. - September 23, 2019 - Systweak Software
Get rid of similar and duplicate photos and organize your Photo library. - September 14, 2019 - Systweak Software
AKVIS announces the launch of the brand new Fall Foliage Pack, a picture frame collection to beautify photographs, 100 ready to use templates decorated with brilliant fall leaves and other gifts of autumn. - September 12, 2019 - AKVIS Lab
AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS ArtSuite, an impressive collection of photo effects. Version 17 allows creating custom frame packs, provides the advanced batch processing option, support for more RAW files as well as some bug fixes and stability improvements. - September 07, 2019 - AKVIS Lab
The free presentation software from Focusky comes with various animation effects that help users enhance communication across multiple channels. - September 05, 2019 - Focusky Software Co., Ltd.
AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS Enhancer, image enhancement software. Version 16.5 provides an advanced Improve Detail mode, support for more RAW files, better program stability, and some bug fixes. - August 29, 2019 - AKVIS Lab
Focusky announced the launch of its animated presentation software that helps users create professional animated presentations in an effective manner. - August 25, 2019 - Focusky Software Co., Ltd.
Focusky released a business video maker that enables users to create stunning videos to promote their products or services online. - August 21, 2019 - Focusky Software Co., Ltd.
Focusky has launched its free presentation tool that can be used to create presentations for schools and businesses. - August 17, 2019 - Focusky Software Co., Ltd.
The Witching Tower is coming to PlayStation VR this autumn. - August 17, 2019 - Daily Magic Productions
AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS Refocus, focus adjustment software. Version 8.5 offers the new History Brush tool, the new Notification Panel, support for more RAW files, some other improvements and bug fixes. - August 16, 2019 - AKVIS Lab
ZenClause announced today that it has listed on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo to build an international group of users in anticipation of its free release upcoming on Android Market and iTunes App Store. - August 15, 2019 - ZenClause
Focusky releases its presentation software that provides users with all the tools for creating beautiful presentations. - August 12, 2019 - Focusky Software Co., Ltd.
Imagine a perfect workplace safety officer. He never sleeps, he never tires, he even does not take coffee breaks. Computer Vision (CV) technologies are bringing science-fiction vision closer to reality. - August 04, 2019 - Agmis
Soft8Soft announces Verge3D 2.13, the tool for creating interactive animations, product configurators, engaging presentations of any kind, online stores, explainers, e-learning content, portfolios and browser games. - August 02, 2019 - Soft8Soft
Beginning August 2019, Audio4fun will put all of its efforts into developing the best-selling Voice Changer Software series and audio software with new enhancements, already in the planning stage. - August 01, 2019 - AVSoft Corp.
Word List Ninja announces the launch of its ground-breaking service that instantly scans text for thousands of low-engagement words, and then suggests power words that trigger strong physiological and emotional responses.
"I've seen power word lists as long as 700 to 1000 words," says CEO... - August 01, 2019 - Word List Ninja
AKVIS announces the major update of AKVIS Sketch, photo to drawing software. Version 21.0 offers the modernized Artistic Mode, improved Blur effects in the Background tab, support for more RAW files, better program stability, some bug fixes, etc. - August 01, 2019 - AKVIS Lab
Being too expensive to deploy or simply unpractical, Computer Vision (CV) solutions were out of reach of most but the largest construction companies. With the growth of cloud computing resources and drop in their prices, as well as with increase of CV solution providers, the technology will make strong inroads into construction sector mainstream in 2019. - July 28, 2019 - Agmis
AKVIS announces the new picture frame collection for AKVIS Frames and AKVIS ArtSuite - Shabby Chic Pack. The new frame pack consists of 50 horizontal and 50 vertical templates in soft pastel shades decorated with floral motifs, antiques, whitewashed wood, and other shabby chic embellishments. - July 25, 2019 - AKVIS Lab
Officials of the leading video game testing company, GameCloud Technologies are soon to fly to Germany for Gamescom-2019 in Cologne. The company which offers end to end game testing services & quality assurance will also be exhibiting the coverage of emerging gaming platforms during Gamescom. - July 18, 2019 - GameCloud Technologies Private Limited
MyMediabox introduces options for their partners to manage security tag lifecycles, helping 125+ leading licensors, agents and thousands of licensees mitigate counterfeiting, reputation risks, and potential lost revenues. - July 11, 2019 - MyMediabox
Several best-selling apps for Windows and Mac offered as free giveaway. - July 02, 2019 - Systweak Software
Duplicate Files Fixer gets revamped with new UI and features to make duplicate files removal hassle free. - June 22, 2019 - Systweak Software
Optimize Your Android for Power-Packed Performance with the All-New Systweak Android Cleaner - June 19, 2019 - Systweak Software
Systweak Android Cleaner Has One More Feather in the Crown, Recently Exceeds 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store. - June 16, 2019 - Systweak Software
oomnis expands its focus beyond a visual solution consultancy to support the growing Asia-Pacific air travel sector. - June 15, 2019 - oomnis ltd.
oomnis keeps adding new features to its original facilities management solution for a first showcase at Infocomm SEA in Thailand. - June 14, 2019 - oomnis ltd.
oomnis expands its distribution network to a key European region. - June 14, 2019 - oomnis ltd.
Duplicate Files Fixer and Remover comes with advanced features to make organizing files easier than ever. - June 02, 2019 - Systweak Software
The Swiss company Holodia is opening their Pop Up store on May 22 - June 17 at Freiraum, Zürcher Kantonalbank, Bahnhofstrasse 9, 8001 Zürich. This is the perfect chance for anyone to try out their VR Fitness platform HOLOFIT, and win great prizes. - May 23, 2019 - Holodia SA
The Robust Duplicate Selfie Remover is an ultimate solution to optimize Photo libraries. - May 23, 2019 - Systweak Software
