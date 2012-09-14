PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

mLogic and axle ai Offer Smart mTape(TM), Complete Media Archiving and Search Bundle Searchable media archives are now a reality. mLogic and axle ai are announcing immediate availability of a complete media archiving solution which integrates video search software from axle ai, Inc., mLogic’s mTape Thunderbolt LTO drive and Apple’s most powerful Mac mini computer. - December 12, 2019 - axle ai, Inc.

Systweak Launches Systweak Software Updater for Windows PC Keep all your software updated in a single click. - December 07, 2019 - Systweak Software

DEVAR CEO Anna Belova Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List DEVAR CEO and co-founder, Anna Belova featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list among the most promising entrepreneurs. - December 07, 2019 - DEVAR

Sytel Enables Growth of Kelly Services, Russia, with Hosted Contact Center Solution Kelly Services and Sytel have combined to provide a state of the art hosted solution to support Kelly's growth plans in Russia. Kelly's contact center model has been replaced with a multi-channel and multi-tenant solution, hosted within their private cloud. The new system will allow Kelly to conduct... - December 06, 2019 - Sytel Limited

Systweak Software Announces 2019 Black Friday Sale Offers Major Discounts on Top Windows & Mac Software - November 24, 2019 - Systweak Software

AKVIS ArtWork 12.0 Photo to Painting Effects: Faster Than Ever AKVIS announces the major update of AKVIS ArtWork, photo to painting software with a wide variety of artistic effects. Version 12.0 brings the accelerated effects, new tools, improved Batch Processing and Text features; provides compatibility with macOS Catalina and recently updated image editors; offers support for more RAW files, bug fixes, and better program stability. - November 16, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

AKVIS Updates Four Image Enhancement Programs for Windows & Mac AKVIS announces the update of 4 photo correction programs: Enhancer, HDRFactory, Noise Buster, and Refocus. The new versions provide full compatibility with macOS Catalina 10.15 and recently updated image editors, enhanced Batch Processing option, support for more RAW files, fixed bugs, better program stability, and other improvements. - November 10, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

News Hub Media Launches AI4Images.com for Automated Image Enhancement News Hub Media announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers, the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. - November 01, 2019 - News Hub Media

AKVIS Releases New Frame Collection: Get Back to Nature with Wildlife Frames AKVIS announces the launch of the brand new Wildlife Pack, a picture frame collection to beautify photographs. The set offers 100 ready-to-use templates inspired by forest walks, camping holidays, and outdoor adventuring. - November 01, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

This Halloween, Audio4fun Will Donate All Profits During the Event to WWF This Halloween, Audio4fun will donate 100% profits from AV Voice Changer series, and all other paid products to support WWF, the Word Wildlife Fund. - October 31, 2019 - AVSoft Corp.

Joyoshare Starts 2019 Halloween Promo with Freebie and Special Offer Joyoshare Halloween special sale in 2019, a two-week event for all official multimedia software, will debut on October 25 and end on November 12, to let users get freeware or enjoy discounts to save big. - October 27, 2019 - Joyoshare

AKVIS Sketch Video 5.0 for Adobe & EDIUS: Now Compatible with macOS Catalina AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS Sketch Video, powerful video-to-cartoon software. Version 5.0 provides full compatibility with macOS Catalina (10.15) and Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 as well as improves compatibility with EDIUS Pro and fixes some stability and interface issues. - October 27, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Locker for Whats Chat App for Android Hits 1 Million Downloads App Locker for Whatsapp by Systweak Software Reaches 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store. - October 25, 2019 - Systweak Software

Systweak Brings New Updates to "Cleaner for Android" Get Your Android Phone Clean and Optimized at a Faster Speed Now - October 23, 2019 - Systweak Software

Systweak's CEO Listed Amongst 30 Most Inspiring Business Leaders Mirror Review Honours Mr. Shrishail Rana in Their Latest Issue. - October 21, 2019 - Systweak Software

Bublish Announces Publication of Its First Book on the Blockchain Announcement to be made at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany this week. - October 19, 2019 - Bublish

AKVIS Updates 8 Programs: AirBrush 7.0, Charcoal 4.0, Draw 8.0, OilPaint 9.0, Pastel 5.0, Points 5.0, Sketch 22, Watercolor 5.0 AKVIS announces the update of 8 artistic programs: AirBrush, Charcoal, Draw, OilPaint, Pastel, Points, Sketch, and Watercolor. The new versions provide full compatibility with macOS Catalina 10.15 and recently updated image editors, enhanced Batch Processing option, improved Text/Watermark features in the Decoration tab, support for more RAW files, fixed bugs, better program stability, etc. - October 16, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

New Deformation Effect in AKVIS Neon 4.0: Glowing Drawings from Photos AKVIS announces the major update of AKVIS Neon, software for conversion of photos into glowing drawings. Version 4.0 provides the new Deformation tab, new built-in presets, advanced Batch Processing feature, improved Text/Watermark option, the Notification Panel, support for new RAW files, fixed bugs, and better program stability. - September 26, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro and Photos Exif Editor Amongst Top 5 on Mac App Store Ranked at #1 and #5 in Paid Photography Apps for Mac. - September 23, 2019 - Systweak Software

Systweak Launches Similar Photos Fixer for iOS Get rid of similar and duplicate photos and organize your Photo library. - September 14, 2019 - Systweak Software

AKVIS Presents New Fall Foliage Frame Collection to Decorate Photos AKVIS announces the launch of the brand new Fall Foliage Pack, a picture frame collection to beautify photographs, 100 ready to use templates decorated with brilliant fall leaves and other gifts of autumn. - September 12, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

New Features in AKVIS ArtSuite 17.0: Decorate Your Photos in a Creative Way AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS ArtSuite, an impressive collection of photo effects. Version 17 allows creating custom frame packs, provides the advanced batch processing option, support for more RAW files as well as some bug fixes and stability improvements. - September 07, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Focusky Launches Free Presentation Software with a Bunch of Animation Effects The free presentation software from Focusky comes with various animation effects that help users enhance communication across multiple channels. - September 05, 2019 - Focusky Software Co., Ltd.

Get the Most Out of Your Photos with AKVIS Enhancer 16.5 AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS Enhancer, image enhancement software. Version 16.5 provides an advanced Improve Detail mode, support for more RAW files, better program stability, and some bug fixes. - August 29, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Focusky Announces the Launch of Its Animated Presentation Software for 2019 Focusky announced the launch of its animated presentation software that helps users create professional animated presentations in an effective manner. - August 25, 2019 - Focusky Software Co., Ltd.

Focusky Releases a Business Video Maker for Product Promotion Focusky released a business video maker that enables users to create stunning videos to promote their products or services online. - August 21, 2019 - Focusky Software Co., Ltd.

Focusky Launches Its Free Presentation Tool for Schools and Businesses Focusky has launched its free presentation tool that can be used to create presentations for schools and businesses. - August 17, 2019 - Focusky Software Co., Ltd.

The Witching Tower Returns to VR with PlayStation VR The Witching Tower is coming to PlayStation VR this autumn. - August 17, 2019 - Daily Magic Productions

Fix Blurred Photos Using AKVIS Refocus 8.5; Now with History Brush AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS Refocus, focus adjustment software. Version 8.5 offers the new History Brush tool, the new Notification Panel, support for more RAW files, some other improvements and bug fixes. - August 16, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Toronto Based ZenClause Launches on Indiegogo to Bring Visual Social Media to Global iPhone and Android Users ZenClause announced today that it has listed on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo to build an international group of users in anticipation of its free release upcoming on Android Market and iTunes App Store. - August 15, 2019 - ZenClause

Focusky Releases Its Presentation Software for Creating Beautiful Presentations Focusky releases its presentation software that provides users with all the tools for creating beautiful presentations. - August 12, 2019 - Focusky Software Co., Ltd.

"Robocop" for Worker Safety: AI to Prevent Workplace Accidents Imagine a perfect workplace safety officer. He never sleeps, he never tires, he even does not take coffee breaks. Computer Vision (CV) technologies are bringing science-fiction vision closer to reality. - August 04, 2019 - Agmis

Soft8Soft Announces Verge3D 2.13 for 3ds Max Released Soft8Soft announces Verge3D 2.13, the tool for creating interactive animations, product configurators, engaging presentations of any kind, online stores, explainers, e-learning content, portfolios and browser games. - August 02, 2019 - Soft8Soft

Audio4fun Will Focus Solely on the Voice Changer Software Series and Audio Products, Starting August 2019 Beginning August 2019, Audio4fun will put all of its efforts into developing the best-selling Voice Changer Software series and audio software with new enhancements, already in the planning stage. - August 01, 2019 - AVSoft Corp.

Word List Ninja Empowers Content Writers, Bloggers, Students to Quickly Maximize Engagement by Automatically Identifying Weak Words and Suggesting Power Word Replacements Word List Ninja announces the launch of its ground-breaking service that instantly scans text for thousands of low-engagement words, and then suggests power words that trigger strong physiological and emotional responses. "I've seen power word lists as long as 700 to 1000 words," says CEO... - August 01, 2019 - Word List Ninja

AKVIS Sketch XXI: Major Update; New Artistic Algorithm AKVIS announces the major update of AKVIS Sketch, photo to drawing software. Version 21.0 offers the modernized Artistic Mode, improved Blur effects in the Background tab, support for more RAW files, better program stability, some bug fixes, etc. - August 01, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Tech Trends to Watch: Computer Vision Makes Construction Smarter, Safer and More Efficient Being too expensive to deploy or simply unpractical, Computer Vision (CV) solutions were out of reach of most but the largest construction companies. With the growth of cloud computing resources and drop in their prices, as well as with increase of CV solution providers, the technology will make strong inroads into construction sector mainstream in 2019. - July 28, 2019 - Agmis

New AKVIS Frame Collection: Decorate Your Photos in Shabby Chic Style AKVIS announces the new picture frame collection for AKVIS Frames and AKVIS ArtSuite - Shabby Chic Pack. The new frame pack consists of 50 horizontal and 50 vertical templates in soft pastel shades decorated with floral motifs, antiques, whitewashed wood, and other shabby chic embellishments. - July 25, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

GameCloud Reaching Cologne, Germany with a Bunch of Modern Video Game QA Offerings for Gamescom Officials of the leading video game testing company, GameCloud Technologies are soon to fly to Germany for Gamescom-2019 in Cologne. The company which offers end to end game testing services & quality assurance will also be exhibiting the coverage of emerging gaming platforms during Gamescom. - July 18, 2019 - GameCloud Technologies Private Limited

MyMediabox and Authentic Vision Collaborate to Offer Industry-Leading Authentication and Royalty Compliance Solution MyMediabox introduces options for their partners to manage security tag lifecycles, helping 125+ leading licensors, agents and thousands of licensees mitigate counterfeiting, reputation risks, and potential lost revenues. - July 11, 2019 - MyMediabox

Systweak Software Announces "Free Apps Giveaway" to Celebrate Independence Day Several best-selling apps for Windows and Mac offered as free giveaway. - July 02, 2019 - Systweak Software

New Features Added to Systweak’s Duplicate Files Fixer Duplicate Files Fixer gets revamped with new UI and features to make duplicate files removal hassle free. - June 22, 2019 - Systweak Software

Systweak Android Cleaner Gets Upgraded for Android 9 & Above Optimize Your Android for Power-Packed Performance with the All-New Systweak Android Cleaner - June 19, 2019 - Systweak Software

Systweak Android Cleaner Has 1 Million Downloads on Play Store Systweak Android Cleaner Has One More Feather in the Crown, Recently Exceeds 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store. - June 16, 2019 - Systweak Software

oomnis Opens an Airport Media Consultancy Division and Forges a Strategic Alliance with 2h Media Solutions and Indy Associates oomnis expands its focus beyond a visual solution consultancy to support the growing Asia-Pacific air travel sector. - June 15, 2019 - oomnis ltd.

oomnis Expands and Renames Its Workspace Management Solutions to Debut at Infocomm SEA oomnis keeps adding new features to its original facilities management solution for a first showcase at Infocomm SEA in Thailand. - June 14, 2019 - oomnis ltd.

oomnis Appoints IP Partners as Its Exclusive FlexO Distributor for France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland oomnis expands its distribution network to a key European region. - June 14, 2019 - oomnis ltd.

Systweak Updates Duplicate Files Fixer & Remover & Adds New Features Duplicate Files Fixer and Remover comes with advanced features to make organizing files easier than ever. - June 02, 2019 - Systweak Software

Your Chance to Try the Most Advanced VR Fitness Platform HOLOFIT by Holodia & Win Great Prizes at Their Pop Up Store in Zürich, May 22 - June 17 The Swiss company Holodia is opening their Pop Up store on May 22 - June 17 at Freiraum, Zürcher Kantonalbank, Bahnhofstrasse 9, 8001 Zürich. This is the perfect chance for anyone to try out their VR Fitness platform HOLOFIT, and win great prizes. - May 23, 2019 - Holodia SA