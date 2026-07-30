Recent Headlines
A Journey Across an Ocean Becomes a Journey Within in Sarah Johnson-Taylor’s Powerful Debut Novel
Sarah Johnson-Taylor’s debut novel, “Three White Horses,” is a moving story of love, resilience, and self-discovery. What begins as a romance between a young woman from South Carolina and an Irish traveler evolves into a powerful journey of courage after an unexpected cancer diagnosis changes everything. Inspired by the author’s own experience, this emotionally compelling novel reminds readers that true strength comes from within. - July 30, 2026 - Bublish
Rubies Unleashed Launches Community Hub and Full Creator Analytics for Independent Developers
Rubies Unleashed, an open publishing platform for indie games and apps, has launched wishlists, reviews, source-attributed analytics, a live community hub, and automated email - all free for independent creators. - June 22, 2026 - Rubies Unleashed
Systweak Software Launches Paper: Scanner & PDF Creator for Android
Systweak Software has released Paper: Scanner & PDF Creator, an Android application that turns physical documents into shareable PDFs using a phone camera, without an internet connection, a cloud account, or any extra hardware. Key Features Scan and Create PDFs with three capture modes: 1. - May 17, 2026 - Systweak Software
Systweak PDF Editor for Android Adds PDF Compression
Systweak Software has rolled out a new PDF compression feature for the free Systweak PDF Editor app on Android. Users can now reduce the size of large PDF files directly from their phones without losing formatting, clarity, or quality, and share them over email or messaging apps. Large PDF files... - April 12, 2026 - Systweak Software
Systweak Introduces eSign, a Digital Signature Solution for Businesses
Systweak Software today proudly announced the official launch of Systweak eSign, a cloud-based electronic signature platform that allows professionals, legal teams, HR departments, and small businesses to send, sign, and track PDF documents digitally without printing, scanning, or sharing sensitive... - March 27, 2026 - Systweak Software
New Memoir “Journey Through the Valley” Invites Readers to Redefine Success, Faith, and What It Means to Truly Live
“Journey Through the Valley” by David Brenner is a deeply personal memoir about faith, burnout, and redefining success. Drawing from his experience as a C-level executive of a company valued at over $1B, Brenner explores how true transformation happens not through achievement, but through surrender. This powerful literary debut invites readers to slow down, reflect, and rediscover purpose beyond productivity. - March 24, 2026 - Bublish
From Trauma to Truth: Aiyahla Lo’Qtus Explores Feminine Power, Healing, and Global Awakening in “Freedom”
“Freedom: From Trauma to Conscious Power” by Aiyahla Lo’Qtus is a deeply personal memoir and spiritual guide for women—and all beings—ready for liberation. Connecting personal healing with global transformation, the book explores trauma, abuse, and social conditioning as gateways to conscious power. In a time of crumbling systems and rising truth, “Freedom” offers a compassionate path toward wholeness, balance, and embodied awakening. - March 19, 2026 - Bublish
Edit on the Spot Launches Qcut, a Private Browser-Based Video Editor Without Commitments
Edit on the Spot launches Qcut.app, a free, browser-based video editor. The tool offers 12 features like trimming and conversion with total privacy, requiring no downloads, accounts or watermarks. - February 25, 2026 - Edit on the Spot
Uncanny Valley Pictures Defines a New AI-Enabled Studio Approach with Flagship Sci-Fi Universe “Brinkchaser”
Uncanny Valley Pictures has introduced its studio vision as an independent creator of unapologetic, 1980s-inspired psychological science fiction—designed as pure entertainment in an era of over-messaged content. Powered by AI-accelerated production, the studio presents its flagship universe, Brinkchaser, through a completed 30-minute cinematic spine available for serious press review, while opening its adaptation and development services to independent creators and authors. - February 12, 2026 - Uncanny Valley Pictures
Rubies Unleashed Launches Developer Accounts to Empower Indie Creators
Rubies Unleashed is an open publishing platform for indie games, apps, software tools, and digital projects, evolving from RubyApks (rubyapks.blogspot.com). On Jan. 13, 2026, developer accounts launched, allowing new creators to publish projects directly and original developers to claim and manage legacy RubyApks listings for ownership verification and updates. - January 28, 2026 - Rubies Unleashed
Systweak Software Participates in the Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit Held in Jaipur, India
Systweak Software is a renowned organisation that develops software for all major OS like Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. It has a client base all across the globe, providing solutions and apps to make daily tasks easier on various devices. Systweak Software has participated in the Rajasthan... - January 07, 2026 - Systweak Software
New Book “Unlocking the Mysteries of Silver” Reveals the Untold Story Behind the World’s Most Overlooked Precious Metal
Author Daniel Jesse connects history, science, and modern economics to reveal why silver may hold the key to our financial future. - December 29, 2025 - Daniel Jesse
Systweak Announces Christmas & New Year Sale with Exclusive Discounts
Systweak Software is a software development company that develops software for major OS platforms like Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. It has announced a flat 50% off discount sale this festive season during Christmas & New Year, on most of its products from different categories like PC... - December 26, 2025 - Systweak Software
Redefining the Future of Influence: “The Negotiation Code” Blends EQ and AI for a New Era of Negotiation
A #1 Amazon Bestseller in Business Conflict Resolution and Mediation, “The Negotiation Code” blends emotional intelligence and AI to revolutionize how we lead, influence, and communicate. With ten proven strategies and practical tools, this book presents a bold new framework for meaningful connection and strategic clarity in negotiations. A must-read for professionals navigating business, leadership, or personal growth in the age of AI. Available now on Amazon and major retailers. - December 16, 2025 - Bublish
Systweak Software Launches Black Friday Sale with Best Deals 2025
Systweak Software, a software development company, has announced a price cut of 50% on most of its software products owing to the Black Friday event from 15th to 30th November 2025. This 15-day super sale event will help users purchase popular software at discounted prices. The software categories... - November 19, 2025 - Systweak Software
TunesKit Location Changer Launches V3.0.0 with More Convenient Features
TunesKit Location Changer V3.0.0. introduces several major updates, including Bluetooth connectivity for iOS devices, simultaneous control of iOS and Android devices in Game Mode, and new language and localization support. - November 02, 2025 - TunesKit
Sandra Wagner-Wright’s Gripping New Novella Explores the Cost of Poverty in Colonial Massachusetts
In “The Life & Times of Sarah Good, Accused Witch,” historian Sandra Wagner-Wright uses multiple points of view to reimagine the Salem witch trials as they affect one powerless woman. When a patriarch loses social status, he lashes out against a mentally unstable, friendless woman. A searing look at injustice, ambition, and the real cost of being different in colonial America. - October 22, 2025 - Bublish
Sytel Calls for Responsible Innovation as FCC Moves to Loosen Dialing Rules
Sytel Limited, a UK-based CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) vendor, today urged a measured approach to proposed U.S. rule changes governing predictive dialing. The appeal follows the FCC’s draft proposals for new rulemaking, “Improving Verification and Presentation of Caller... - October 19, 2025 - Sytel Limited
Practical, Holistic, Empowered Aging: Kathleen Cesarin’s “Living and Aging Well” Helps Readers Plan and Thrive Through Change
“Living and Aging Well” by nurse and wellness practitioner Kathleen Cesarin is a full-color, hands-on toolkit that reframes aging as a journey of purpose and empowered choice. With practical checklists, worksheets, and mindset tools, it equips older adults, families, and professionals to plan ahead, prevent crisis decisions, and embrace holistic well-being. Both practical and inspiring, it’s a roadmap to truly living—and aging—well. - October 14, 2025 - Bublish
Author Doug Shear Honored in Marquis Who’sWho in America
Acclaimed author and film writer Doug Shear has been named to Marquis Who’sWho in America, a prestigious publication that recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement and leadership in their respective fields. - October 14, 2025 - Doug Shear
Disk Clean Pro App New Updates for Mac Users
A new Startup Manager, a more Efficient Engine, and a clean, intuitive interface are among the new updates. - October 12, 2025 - Systweak Software
Systweak Software Releases “Systweak PDF Editor” App for iPhone Users
A complete PDF editing and management app on iPhone. - September 27, 2025 - Systweak Software
Aetix Lab Launches Muse, a Collection of Interactive Widgets for iOS. The Project's Founder, Oleg Sukhorukov, Has Already Been Honored with an A' Design Award.
Aetix Lab announces the upcoming launch of Muse, an innovative app for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The project is led by founder and designer Oleg Sukhorukov, an internationally recognized product designer and winner of awards such as Red Dot and A’ Design Award. Muse offers a curated collection of high-quality, interactive widgets that bring a new level of personalization to Apple devices and has already been honored with an A’ Design Award for design excellence. - September 18, 2025 - Aetix Lab
Declaring a Change of Name of Systweak PDF Editor & Scanner
Systweak Software is well known for creating applications for all major platforms like Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. One of the most popular and widely used apps for Android devices, developed by the organization, is PDF Editor: Scanner & Reader. The company has decided to rename this app to... - September 04, 2025 - Systweak Software
VidRovr Taps NVIDIA Technology to Bring Video AI to Large Scale Camera Networks for Smart Cities and Advanced Retail
VidRovr today announced it is building the next generation of large‑scale video intelligence to extend their capabilities into smart‑city and retail‑analytics deployments with the NVIDIA Blueprint for Video Search and Summarization (VSS) and Cosmos Reason, a new reasoning... - August 15, 2025 - VidRovr Inc.
Sports Logo Launches Collection of 1,000's of Copyrighted Sports Icons Covering Over 130 Different Sports
Sports Logo is pleased to announce the official release of their vast collection of sports icons covering over 130 different sports from around the world. With thousands of hand made sports icons in many different styles Sports Logo has become a leading source for customized sports logos for athletes, designers, and sports apparel and merchandise manufactures. - August 15, 2025 - Sports Logo, Inc.
Band Breeze Launches No-Code Web Builder for Bands & Musicians
Band Breeze launches new no-code web builder for bands and performers. The content management system is purely data-driven, based on simple copy-and-paste and media file upload mechanisms that produce consistently attractive and functional band websites with minimal effort. - August 04, 2025 - Band Breeze
What Does It Take to Become a Business Leader and Peacemaker? Avi Shaked’s Gripping New Memoir, “The Greater the Risk,” Reveals the Answer
From construction sites to boardrooms to peace talks, “The Greater the Risk” by Avi Shaked tells the riveting true story of an Israeli entrepreneur who built 888.com, launched a $1B peace plan, and dared to believe in change. A #1 Amazon bestseller, this memoir reveals how one man turned adversity into opportunity—and business success into a mission for peace. - July 22, 2025 - Bublish
Systweak Announces Independence Day 2025 Software Sale
Systweak Software is a software development company that develops programs that contain specific features not offered by the common operating system. This organization develops apps for all major platforms like Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Systweak has decided to celebrate Independence Day 2025... - July 05, 2025 - Systweak Software
A Novel Launches a Thrilling Literary Trilogy That Dares to Ask—Can Compassion Rewind a Community?
“Mt. Forgotten: A Novel” by Kevin Casanova Abrams launches The Farangotta Trilogy with a multi-generational tale of a sacred mountain town under siege by capitalism. Featuring a fierce heroine, indigenous resilience, and mythic alpacas, the novel explores themes of cultural preservation, environmental reckoning, and compassion’s quiet power. A gorgeously written debut praised for its emotional depth and cinematic pace. - June 25, 2025 - Bublish
Tila Introduces a New Way to Work with AI Across Text, Code, and Media
Tovie Mobile has officially launched Tila, a generative AI workspace that combines an infinite visual canvas with collaborative multi-agent technology. Designed to adapt to how people think and work, Tila enables users to create and transform content—across text, visuals, code, and video—using intelligent AI agents. Unlike traditional chat-based tools, Tila offers an intuitive, card-based interface for seamless, real-time collaboration. Now in public beta. - June 18, 2025 - Tovie Mobile
ReaSoft Unveils reaConverter 8 Pro — Comprehensive 700-Format Conversion with End-to-End Automation
ReaSoft Development today releases reaConverter 8 Pro, a 700-plus-format converter equipped with Watch Folders and a multi-threaded CLI that turns heavyweight file workflows into fully automated, one-click tasks. - June 12, 2025 - reaConverter
New Book Unmasks the Dark Side of Power in Kentucky
“While No One’s Watching” by National Security Whistleblower and Veteran Investigator Darlene F. Price Exposes Chilling True Stories of Corruption and Cover-Ups - May 30, 2025 - Bublish
Co-Founder Returns: Anders Breinholst Appointed CEO to Lead Pubfront’s Next Growth Chapter
Pubfront, the company behind the white-label content platform Audiorista.com, is pleased to announce the return of Anders Breinholst, co-founder, serial entrepreneur, and experienced startup investor as CEO. With a distinguished track record in EdTech, digital content, and subscription-driven business models, Breinholst now returns to lead Pubfront into its next phase of growth, focused on empowering creators and publishers with full ownership of their content and monetization strategies. - May 12, 2025 - Pubfront
Systweak's Good Friday & Happy Easter Super Sale
Systweak Software is an IT organization that provides solutions to various IT concerns via apps. They have launched a Super Sale with up to 50% discount from April 16 to April 21, 2025, to mark the occasion of Good Friday and the Happy Easter. Here is a list of apps that are discounted this festive... - April 18, 2025 - Systweak Software
Sytel Calls on FCC to Modernize TCPA Dialing Rules: A Case for Execution-Based Dialing Standards
Sytel Limited, a global leader in responsible dialing technology, has submitted two formal Comments to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under Docket 02-278, urging a fundamental rethink of dialing regulations under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). At the heart of... - April 10, 2025 - Sytel Limited
A Voyage Into the Unknown Becomes a Spiritual Journey in “Aristar,” the Thrilling Sequel to “Eternigy”
“Aristar,” the second book in Zane Kaylani’s Eternigy series, takes readers on a cosmic voyage where a mysterious nebula and a powerful remnant of Earth’s sun hold life-changing secrets. A group of explorers must confront the cost of their journey as they seek out the enigmatic Aristar. Will they unlock its power or be consumed by the nebula’s forces? “Aristar” is now available on Amazon and all major retailers. - April 09, 2025 - Bublish
Systweak Launches New Free App PDF Editor: Scanner & Reader for Android users
An all-in-one PDF Editor app for Android mobile users by Systweak Software. - April 02, 2025 - Systweak Software
"Locker For Insta Social App" Has Been Renamed to "INS Locker For Social App"
The app designed by Systweak to lock Instagram chats has a new name. - March 13, 2025 - Systweak Software
Blue Evergarden Releases Poignant New Poetry Collection, “Diaries of a Borderline,” in Spring 2025
Blue Evergarden’s “Diaries of a Borderline” debuts worldwide in spring 2025, offering a raw poetic journey through trauma, mental health, and healing. Divided into five parts, the collection explores self-reclamation, resilience, and self-love, weaving vivid imagery with emotional depth. With powerful lines like, “She learned broken and falling apart were two different things,” Evergarden invites readers to reflect, heal, and embrace transformation. Available on Amazon and major retailers. - March 06, 2025 - Bublish
New Book to Help High-Achievers Thrive in Retirement
Professionals, executives, and others can create challenging, fulfilling second acts. - February 05, 2025 - Bublish
UniFab V3.0 is Released with New Design and More Features
UniFab has launched UniFab All-In-One V3.0 with a simpler, faster, and better experience. - January 15, 2025 - UniFab Technology
Introducing SpeedySpeedy - A New Custom iPhone Keyboard to Simplify Sending of Messages You Send Frequently
SpeedySpeedy is a custom keyboard app developed to help iPhone users with their frequent messages. - January 08, 2025 - Explore Fun Inc.
OnPrintShop to Launch Web-to-Print Software Version 12.0 with Enhanced AI Capabilities This Christmas
With its advanced AI-powered features, OnPrintShop claims Version 12.0 to transform print buyer interactions, accelerate go-live timelines, and boost print productivity — setting a new benchmark for innovation in web-to-print solutions. - December 25, 2024 - OnPrintShop
UniFab Launches Video Stabilizer AI and Improves Video Upscaler
UniFab has launched a new tool, Video Stabilizer AI, to remove shakes from videos, and improve the upscale model of its AI Video Upscaler. - December 20, 2024 - UniFab Technology
Systweak Systweak Software Announces Christmas & New Year Sale 2024
Users can take advantage of special deals for Windows applications. - December 19, 2024 - Systweak Software
New Audiobook Release: Historical Fiction Novel Captures the Secrets and Shadows of Small-Town America
Discover the secrets of small-town Wyoming in Dershie McDevitt’s “A Horse Brought Us Here.” When Homecoming Queen BJ Bonniface tragically dies, rumors swirl as her best friend and boyfriend question the truth behind her death. Set in the 1950s, this gripping historical fiction explores friendship, grief, and resilience. Now available as an audiobook on Audible and major platforms, this critically acclaimed novel captivates readers and listeners alike with its emotional depth and timeless themes. - December 17, 2024 - Bublish
Norah Lally’s Debut Novel, "Back to Bainbridge," Explores Resilience, Family Trauma, and the Power of Intergenerational Bonds
“Back to Bainbridge” by Norah Lally is a heartfelt coming-of-age novel about 14-year-old Vicki, who, after her family’s eviction, moves into her grandmother’s Bronx apartment. As Vicki navigates new friendships, family tensions, and her search for her estranged father, she uncovers hidden family truths and builds resilience through the support of neighbors who become like family. Set in vibrant NYC, this story celebrates intergenerational bonds, healing, and the power of love and acceptance. - December 10, 2024 - Bublish
Systweak Software Announces Exclusive Black Friday Deals 2024
Exclusive Black Friday Offers on Top Security and Optimization Solutions. - November 21, 2024 - Systweak Software
In Honor of National Epilepsy Month, Inventor of the Sports Bra, Lisa Lindahl, Releases Audiobook of “Unleash the Girls,” Highlighting Groundbreaking Invention
In “Unleash the Girls,” Lisa Lindahl—sports bra inventor and epilepsy advocate—shares her journey of overcoming the chronic condition to revolutionize women’s sports. Diagnosed with epilepsy at age four, Lisa credits her illness with fostering creativity and resilience. Her invention spawned a 9-billion-dollar global industry, transformed athletic wear, and empowered women worldwide. In celebration of National Epilepsy Month, the audiobook version of this inspiring memoir is now available. - November 01, 2024 - Bublish