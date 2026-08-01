Recent Headlines
Omnitronics Launches Ecosystem Health Dashboard to Enable Proactive Monitoring Across Dispatch Environments
Centralized monitoring across consoles, servers, databases and radio gateways improves reliability and uptime, launching at APCO 2026 - August 01, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Omnitronics Unveils 100% Software omniGateDMR and omniGateP25 RoIP Gateways
New 100% software gateways eliminate hardware dependency, delivering unmatched scalability, interoperability, and resilience for mission-critical communications. - July 14, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Affiliate Site to FastestVPN Now Online and Offering Subscription Access to the Service
FastestVPN.net is now online and a legitimate and alternate means by which to subscribe and gain access to FastestVPN service. The site is an informative site in regard to VPN technology, contains some helpful network tools, and offers access to a VPN service which the site is affiliated. - July 07, 2026 - FastestVPN
CybrHawk Launches Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to Strengthen Enterprise Identity Security
New ITDR Solution Extends the CybrHawk Unified Defense Platform with Advanced Identity Monitoring, Threat Detection, and Automated Response - June 27, 2026 - CybrHawk
Brosix Reaches 20-Year Milestone in Private Team Communication, Launches Anniversary Offer for SMBs
Brosix, a private team messaging platform, is marking its 20th anniversary this month, having first published the platform in June 2006. To commemorate the milestone, the company is offering new annual plan subscribers 15 months of service for the price of 12 — three bonus months — for plans started by June 15, 2026. The anniversary comes as Brosix continues to serve small and mid-sized businesses seeking team communication tools that balance ease of use with administrative control. - June 04, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
CybrHawk Expands AI-Driven Identity Security and ITDR Capabilities Across Enterprise and Government Environments
CybrHawk announced the expansion of its AI-driven Identity Security and ITDR capabilities across enterprise and government environments. The platform delivers unified visibility, monitoring, and threat detection across identity ecosystems including Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, CyberArk, SailPoint, and Google Workspace. New capabilities include AI-powered ITDR, privileged access monitoring, SaaS identity security, token abuse detection, and identity-centric SOC operations. - May 21, 2026 - CybrHawk
Brosix Expands Mobile Apps with Audio and Video Calling for Field Teams on iPhone, iPad, and Android
Brosix, the private team messaging platform for small and mid-sized businesses, announced on May 8, 2026 that its mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android now support one-on-one audio and video calls. Team members can place and receive calls over Wi-Fi or mobile data, connecting cross-platform with colleagues on the Brosix web app, Windows app, or any supported mobile device. The update extends full voice and video communication to workers who spend most of their day away from a desk. - May 10, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
IPNetwork Monitor Launches MCP Server to Connect Monitoring Workflows with AI Agents
The latest release enables AI assistants to automate routine monitoring tasks and orchestrate workflows across your environment under your control. - April 18, 2026 - IPNetwork Monitor
Skkynet Reports Third Quarter Results - A Key Highlight is a 475% Increase in Subscription Revenue.
Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (“Skkynet” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: SKKY), a global leader in industrial software for secure, real-time data connectivity and edge processing, today announced financial results for the third quarter ending July 31, 2025. - September 19, 2025 - Skkynet
Omnitronics Expands Radio Interoperability Portfolio with New Gateway Options for Kenwood Radios
Omnitronics, known for its vendor-agnostic radio interoperability and dispatch solutions has added a plethora of integration options for Kenwood radios and networks. - September 11, 2025 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Paragon Cyber Solutions Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America
Paragon Cyber Solutions, a leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance services, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, ranking at #660 among the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This prestigious ranking places Paragon among the top 15% of... - August 26, 2025 - Paragon Cyber Solutions
New Chapter in IT Innovation and Cyber Security: RADER Solutions and CBM Technology Join Forces
Two companies with a long history of innovation and shared values are coming together to better serve their clients and communities. RADER Solutions and CBM Technology are proud to announce their merger—uniting their strengths to offer even more powerful, forward-thinking IT solutions across Lafayette and beyond. - August 21, 2025 - RADER Solutions
Why CRM for Jira? Inside the Growing Demand for CRM for Jira.
As more companies look to unify sales, support, and delivery, Mria Labs examines why CRM for Jira is becoming a top priority and why existing tools aren’t enough. - July 29, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Is Jira a CRM? Mria Labs Responds with a Native Solution
Is Jira a CRM? For years, the answer has been complicated. Mria Labs is changing that and their latest announcement reveals how. - July 26, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Higo v1.7 is Here: Discover Real People, Safer Connections, and Smarter Privacy on Your Travels
Higo v1.7 makes global connection feel effortless and real. This update strengthens what matters most: authentic users, stronger safety standards, and more control over how you interact. With real-time discovery, no matching needed, and upgraded privacy features, Higo is where travelers and locals create the most meaningful connections—online and in person. - July 25, 2025 - Higo Dating
Mria Labs Announces Strategic Direction for Mria CRM for Jira
Mria Labs has announced the strategic direction behind Mria CRM for Jira, a fully Jira-native customer relationship management system designed to align sales, product, and engineering teams in one connected platform. Built on Atlassian Forge, Mria CRM eliminates tool switching and fragmented data by managing the entire customer journey directly inside Jira. - July 24, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria Labs Shares New Details on Role-Centered Approach to Mria CRM
The team behind Mria CRM for Jira reveals the persona-driven approach powering its product design, developed to meet the real needs of sales, product, and technical leaders working inside Jira. - July 22, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria Labs Announces Official Fall 2025 Launch of Mria CRM for Jira
Mria Labs has officially announced the Fall 2025 launch of Mria CRM for Jira, the first CRM built entirely on Atlassian Forge to work natively inside Jira. The new product eliminates the need for external CRM tools and integrations, giving teams a fully connected way to manage sales, delivery, and customer relationships in one system. - July 19, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria Labs Releases First Public UI Preview of Mria CRM for Jira
Mria Labs has published the first visual UI preview of its upcoming product, Mria CRM for Jira. The preview includes real interface screenshots of the four core modules: Leads, Deals, Contacts, and Companies. These modules are designed to support the full customer journey inside Jira. This is the first public look at the product ahead of its planned Fall 2025 launch. - July 15, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria CRM for Jira Positioned to Replace CRM Integrations with Jira-Native Experience
Mria Labs has highlighted a growing shift in the Atlassian ecosystem, as more B2B teams move away from traditional CRM integrations and toward Jira-native solutions. Built entirely on Atlassian Forge, Mria CRM delivers a fully embedded CRM experience inside Jira, eliminating the need for external tools, sync maintenance, or context switching. With rising demand for native workflows that align sales, delivery, and support, Mria CRM is well positioned to lead this emerging category. - July 10, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria Labs Announces Key Features of Mria CRM: The First Native CRM for Jira
Mria Labs announces the key features of Mria CRM, the first fully native CRM built exclusively for Jira. Designed to integrate seamlessly within Jira, Mria CRM offers powerful lead, contact, company, and deal management capabilities, along with activity tracking and customizable workflows. The solution aims to unify customer relationship management and project delivery for Jira users, enhancing collaboration and efficiency. - June 24, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria Labs Announces Mria CRM is Being Developed on Atlassian Forge
Mria Labs is developing Mria CRM on Atlassian Forge, the modern platform powering all new Atlassian Marketplace apps. This ensures Mria CRM is fully integrated inside Jira, delivering a unified and secure experience that helps teams manage customers, sales, and projects without leaving their workspace. By building on Forge, Mria Labs is creating a future-ready CRM designed to boost productivity and collaboration for Jira users. - June 12, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Higo: The Travel Dating App Launches a New Version That Connects Solo Travelers Around the World
Higo Local Meet Global has released an enhanced dating app version to connect users better. - June 11, 2025 - Higo Dating
ClickHome Launches Cloud-Based Construction Management Platform for Builders of All Sizes
ClickHome Launches Cloud-Based Construction Management Platform for Builders of All Sizes - May 16, 2025 - ClickHome
Jira Teams Get Native CRM Solution with MRIA CRM from Mria Labs Inc.
Mria CRM is the first customer relationship management solution built natively on Atlassian Forge, enabling teams to manage leads, contacts, and deals directly within Jira Cloud - May 07, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Secure Network Traffic (SecureNT) Marks 3 Years of Securing Internal Networks: Over 1,000 SSL Certificates Issued with a 93% Renewal Rate
Protecting Data in Motion for On-Premise Business Applications with High Trust and Reliability - April 17, 2025 - Secure Network Traffic
Tórónet, a Leader in Blockchain Services in Africa and the Global South Set to List Its Token on a Global Public Exchange
Tórónet a leader in blockchain technology and payment systems focusing on communities in the global south this week announced its listing on the BitMart exchange. The Tórónet platform has been live for two years and currently hosts more than twenty active and real world projects. Tórónet is now prioritizing a public listing for the visibility it provides. The listing will enhance discovery of Tórónet services to the growing users of real-world and payment systems that the platform has to offer. - November 26, 2024 - Toro Software Development Corp.
Omnitronics Joins NXDN Forum
Omnitronics, a global leader in radio dispatch and interoperable communication solutions, is excited to announce it is now a member of the NXDN Forum. - October 15, 2024 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Omnitronics Joins DAMM Application Partner Program
Omnitronics, a global leader in radio dispatch and interoperable communication solutions, is excited to announce its entry into the DAMM Application Partner Program. - September 12, 2024 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Omnitronics Dispatch Withstands Global Crowdstrike Disruption
Despite running on Windows Servers, organizations using the Omnitronics omnicore Enterprise Dispatch system that were impacted by the CrowdStrike disruption were able to restore their systems quickly once their Dispatch Console PCs were operational. - July 24, 2024 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Omnitronics Joins P25 Technology Interest Group (PTIG)
Omnitronics, a global leader in advanced communication solutions, is proud to announce its newest affiliation with the P25 Technology Interest Group (PTIG). This strategic partnership signifies Omnitronics' commitment to the continuous improvement and development of the P25 standard, which are... - May 30, 2024 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Tórónet Partners with NexeraID to Elevate Digital Transaction Security with Advanced KYC Integration
Tórónet, a trailblazer in providing cutting-edge technological solutions to underserved markets, announces a significant advancement in digital security through a strategic partnership with NexeraID that sets new benchmarks for secure and convenient financial transactions. This collaboration introduces Know Your Customer (KYC) integration, designed to enhance transaction security and support and empower African communities by ensuring access to safe, reliable financial services. - May 10, 2024 - Toro Software Development Corp.
Introducing easy-donate: A Free Platform Connecting Non-Profits with Passionate Supporters
easy-donate fosters a compassionate Community Where Non-Profits Connect with Donors, Volunteers, and Event Attendees. Empowering Organizations and Individuals to Make a Difference Together. With customizable campaigns, engaging storytelling, and comprehensive reporting, easy-donate empowers organizations to make a lasting impact. - February 16, 2024 - easy-donate
San Francisco Bay Area's Leading IT Solutions Provider, Accend Networks, Wins $9.2 Million Contracts from the City and County of San Francisco
Accend Networks has recently won two contracts from the City and County of San Francisco worth $9.2 million for Data Information Network Services. - January 04, 2024 - Accend Networks
ResiliAnt Signs a Commercial Partnership Agreement with a Top 15 Global IT Service Provider
Jointly delivering solutions that address cyber-physical systems cybersecurity. - November 20, 2023 - ResiliAnt
Omnitronics Receives Prestigious ARCIA Local Manufacturing Award
Omnitronics, a leading provider of mission-critical communication solutions, has been awarded the prestigious ARCIA Local Manufacturing Award for their DRG100 Digital Radio Gateway. The award was presented by the Australian Radio Communications Industry Association (ARCIA), a national body representing the interests of Australia’s radio and critical communications industry at their annual Melbourne Industry Dinner event. - October 23, 2023 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Summa Networks Releases New Version of Its Extended and Converged Control Plane
Summa Networks, the market specialist in Subscribers, Policy, Identity and Connectivity management solutions, has announced a new release of its NextGen HSS which allows carriers to manage their subscribers seamlessly between 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks. Summa Networks NextGen HSS was launched as a... - September 05, 2023 - Summa Networks
Enterprise IT Security Announces Cutting-Edge Firewall Migration to Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Service
Enterprise IT Security (EITS), a leading provider of innovative cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Firewall Migration to Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Service. This new offering represents a significant advancement in network security and is... - August 22, 2023 - Enterprise IT Security
In Celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month: Discover Tripographer, a Jewish Female-Founded Travel Startup
Celebrate Jewish American Heritage Month with Tripographer, a platform founded by Jewish female entrepreneur Emily Eisenberg. Create, share, and discover travel itineraries while promoting self-discovery, tolerance, and inclusivity. Explore Jewish American culture through shared itineraries, guides highlighting Jewish sites, and lists of top Jewish delis. Embrace Emily's vision for a global community united by travel and shared experiences. Download the free Tripographer app today. - May 08, 2023 - Tripographer
Omnitronics Introduces omnicore Express: the Feature-Rich Radio Dispatch Console for Small to Medium Organizations
Omnitronics is proud to announce the launch of its new radio dispatch console, omnicore Express. This product is designed for small to medium sized organizations with up to 12 channels and up to 40 registered operators with a maximum of 5 simultaneously logged in. omnicore Express is a highly feature-rich solution that includes omniconnect interoperability and is agnostic to protocols, technologies, and vendors. - March 14, 2023 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
VitalPBX to Exhibit at ITEXPO Florida 2023
VitalPBX - February 14-17, 2023 at the Communications and Digital Transformation Event of the Year. - January 18, 2023 - VitalPBX
Trubbled, the New Social Networking Community That Focuses on Problems in Life
A new platform that could go viral has just been released on iOS/Android. An app for Problems, which everyone has in everyday life. This app could become an overnight sensation, with its broad appeal worldwide. - January 08, 2023 - Trubbled
Speedify Helps People Get Secure, Stable, and Unrestricted Connectivity in Iran
In the last few weeks, Connectify Inc. has received an outpouring of requests from Speedify and non-Speedify users in Iran to help with their internet connectivity issues. As of today, all new and existing Speedify users in Iran will receive 20 GB of free monthly data. - October 07, 2022 - Connectify Inc.
Techology to Debut New Standard in Home Networks at CEDIA
Designed to help custom integrators build and support the best in home networks, Techology exists to simplify and enhance everyday life by bridging the knowledge gap between people and technology. RouterBox is an innovative, customer-centric solution for managing network installations. For more information, please visit http://www.techology.com/. - September 27, 2022 - Techology
Omnitronics CEO John Florenca Hands Over Reigns
John Florenca steps down as CEO after 18 years in the role. The move follows the recent acquisition of Omnitronics by Software Combined. - July 26, 2022 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
BlokSec Signs SecureB4 as Exclusive Partner in India, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to Provide Immutable Passwordless Authentication
Immutable Passwordless Authentication vendor BlokSec announces SecureB4 as its exclusive distributor in the Gulf Coast Cooperative region of the middle east. - July 26, 2022 - BlokSec Technlogies Inc.
Software Combined Expands Its Portfolio, Acquires Omnitronics
Software aggregator Software Combined has today finalised its fifth acquisition in 2022, to cement its position as Australia’s leading company dedicated to investing in and supporting established software businesses. - July 25, 2022 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Omnitronics Releases New omniGateP25 Software-Based Radio Interoperability Gateway with Auria Wireless P25 Trunked Network Using the P25 Console Interface (CSSI)
Testing was conducted with Auria Wireless on an Auria Wireless P25 Trunked Radio Network using the APCO P25 Console Interface (P25 CSSI) with an Omnitronics omniGateP25 Digital Radio Software Gateway and Omnitronics omnicore Enterprise Dispatch software in accordance with APCO P25/TIA standards. - July 05, 2022 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Omnitronics Has Been Chosen to Supply Omnicore Enterprise Dispatch for the Marine Rescue Services in Western Australia
The radio dispatch system has been selected by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) for the not-for-profit Marine Rescue service in Western Australia to manage radio communications for 38 individual rescue groups as part of a state-wide marine safety Radio over IP project. - June 24, 2022 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Intuitive Launches Latest Version of Their iVectorOne API - Now with Channel Managers
Travel technology provider, intuitive have announced the release of their latest version of their single API, iVectorOne – Tour Operators and OTAs can now access more than 30 Channel Manager platforms. - June 15, 2022 - intuitive systems