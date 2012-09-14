PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Loway Switzerland Announces the Opening of the New Singapore Datacenter for QueueMetrics-Live to Meet the Rising Demand from Asia Loway announced today the opening of the new Singapore datacenter for its QueueMetrics-Live solution service. - December 14, 2019 - Loway

Pacific Produce Looks to Continue Rapid Growth with Transition to Produce Pro Software Bay Area Produce Wholesaler Selects Specialized Produce Industry ERP Software - December 06, 2019 - Produce Pro Software

The Kimmy Duong Foundation Announces Opening of the 2020-2021 Long Nguyen and Kimmy Duong Scholarship Program for Vietnamese American Students Ms. Kimmy Duong, Vice Chairman/Chief Financial Officer of Pragmatics, Inc., and President of The Kimmy Duong Foundation, announced the 2020-2021 opening of the Long Nguyen and Kimmy Duong Scholarship Program. The Kimmy Duong Foundation established the Long Nguyen and Kimmy Duong Scholarship Program... - December 02, 2019 - Pragmatics

Ether1.org, Open Source Blockchain Project, Rolls-Out ethoFS - A Decentralized Website Hosting & File Sharing Protocol That Aims to Combat Web Censorship In an industry first move, Ether-1 (ether1.org) has completed a network wide deployment of their decentralized, immutable data hosting protocol called ethoFS. With their unique democratized and "decentralize everything" approach, this latest technological advancement furthers the ideals originally... - November 16, 2019 - Ether-1

Loway Switzerland Announces the Release of QueueMetrics Call Center Suite Version 19.10 Loway announced the release of the new QueueMetrics suite for Asterisk PBX version 19.10. - October 31, 2019 - Loway

PicoNETS Partners with JMA to Provide Deep Edge Caching and Hyperlocal CDN for US Customers Optimize backhaul, provide seamless high-definition videos, and deliver applications directly from the edge - October 25, 2019 - PicoNETS

Loway Switzerland Announces Its Participation to AstriCon 2019 with a Speech Conference Loway announced today its participation to AstriCon 2019 USA. The Founder, Mr. Lorenzo Emilitri, will deliver a technical speech entitled "Ingenuity, resilience, simplicity and many mistakes - from on-premise to cloud platform." - October 19, 2019 - Loway

Summa Networks and Digital Communications Consulting Sign Reseller Agreement for North America Summa Networks to expand its HSS and HLR footprint in North America by signing a reseller agreement with communications solution provider Digital Communications Consulting (DCC). - October 17, 2019 - Summa Networks

Nomad GCS Launches Mobile Operations Venture with NASA: Montana Manufacturer Readies for Rapid Growth Go for launch! Nomad just delivered a cutting-edge mobile command vehicle to NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The truck will roll for every launch, overseeing scene safety and standing ready for emergency response. - October 10, 2019 - Nomad GCS

Loway Switzerland Announces Partnership with DVCOM Technology for Gitex Technology Week 2019 Loway today announced the partnership with DVCOM Technology for Gitex 2019. - September 14, 2019 - Loway

Loway Switzerland Announces Their Participation in JanusCon 2019 Mr Lorenzo Emilitri, founder & CEO of Loway, will speak about transition from on-prem to cloud platforms at JanusCon 2019 Italy. - September 07, 2019 - Loway

The Witching Tower Returns to VR with PlayStation VR The Witching Tower is coming to PlayStation VR this autumn. - August 17, 2019 - Daily Magic Productions

Cycloides Inc. Canada Closes Strategic Funding Round Led by Tangentia Ventures Cycloides Canada Inc. announced today that they have closed a Strategic Funding round led by Canada based Tangentia Ventures. - July 21, 2019 - Tangentia Inc.

Homebase Accepted Into Forbes Real Estate Council Homebase, a smart apartment management and resident engagement solution, has been accepted into Forbes Real Estate Council, an invitation-only community for executives in the real estate industry. - July 12, 2019 - Homebase

Summa Networks and B-Things Partner to Initiate New Business Models for MVNOs Summa Networks and B-Things have sealed a partnership to foster innovation for MVNOs and MVNEs active in both IoT and traditional voice. - May 15, 2019 - Summa Networks

Squire Technologies Partner with Summa Networks to Expand Its Offering to Its North American Customers Squire Technologies expands its core network offering for MNOs, MVNOs and MVNEs by adding Summa Networks’ HSS and HLR to their stable of signaling products. - April 08, 2019 - Summa Networks

Loway Switzerland Announces the Release of QueueMetrics Call Center Suite Version 19.04 Loway announces the release of QueueMetrics call center suite for Asterisk PBX version 19.04, update is free. - April 07, 2019 - Loway

NewCore Wireless Selects Summa Networks HSS and HLR to Power Rural Carriers’ Voice and Data Services Leading hosted wireless technology provider NewCore Wireless to deliver next generation voice and data solutions thanks to Summa Networks’ Home Subscriber Server (HSS). - March 27, 2019 - Summa Networks

The Witching Tower Has Been Updated to the Latest Version Daily Magic Productions has just revealed that their VR action-adventure has just been updated to the last version for HTC and Oculus devices. The main features of the patch are new combat system and improved locomotion. - March 15, 2019 - Daily Magic Productions

Summa Networks Deploys NextGen HSS at Tinkoff Mobile MVNO Summa Networks, a leading provider of HLR/HSS technology for MVNOs and other broadband and telecommunications service providers, announced that Tinkoff Mobile, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator in Russia, is expanding its mobile offerings with Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS (Home Subscriber Server),... - February 22, 2019 - Summa Networks

Summa Networks Expands North American and European Partner Program for NextGen HSS and HLR Solution Enables MVNOs and Telcos to Deliver Smart Home and Smart Business Services Through Existing Infrastructure. - February 15, 2019 - Summa Networks

Kemp Releases Application Experience Fabric for Enterprise Multi-Cloud Environments Kemp, the leader in powering multi-cloud application experience (AX), announced today the release of the Kemp 360 AX Fabric, an elastic and infinitely scalable application delivery, and load balancing interconnect. The Kemp 360 AX Fabric enables enterprise customers to deliver an optimal application user experience while maintaining the centralized insight required to be in total control regardless of the type or number of cloud delivery platforms. - December 18, 2018 - Kemp

AinaCom Selects Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS Leading Finnish virtual network operator AinaCom started partnership with Summa Networks by selecting its NextGen HSS and HLR to power its voice and data services. - November 28, 2018 - Summa Networks

Loway Announces the Release of the Asterisk in the Contact Centre Satisfaction Report 2018 Edition Asterisk in the Contact Centre Satisfaction Report 2018 Edition. - November 17, 2018 - Loway

Meet FuturesPlatform at Smart City Expo World Congress 2018 – Stand # 431 FuturesPlatform is introducing the future foresight platform and free public radars at Smart City Expo World Congress 2018. Future radars provide you with a holistic view on the future, help you redefine your message, and shape your business for years to come. - November 13, 2018 - FuturesPlatform

MapR and WHISHWORKS Partner to Deliver UK’s First Data Platform as a Service Using MapR Technology Industry's Leading Data Platform for AI and Analytics available as professional managed service to help meet growing demand from enterprise and mid-market enterprises. - November 02, 2018 - WHISHWORKS

CloudSmartz Partners with NoviFlow to Deliver Data Center Automation Data Center ConneX™ Solution is a bundled product including NoviFlow Network Switches, an Open Source SDN Controller, and CloudSmartz’ On-Demand Software Portal and Integration. - October 30, 2018 - CloudSmartz

CloudSmartz Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in Communications Service Provider Business Operations Leading Analyst Firm Publishes Research Designed to Highlight Interesting, New, and Innovative Vendors, Products, and Services in the Communications Service Provider Business Operations Market. - October 27, 2018 - CloudSmartz

The Witching Tower Available Now Worldwide Daily Magic Productions is proud to announce The Witching Tower is available now worldwide for virtual reality devices, including HTC VIVE and Oculus, via Steam and HTC VIVEPORT, for $19.99. The Witching Tower is a virtual reality action-adventure game in which the player solves puzzles and defeats... - October 27, 2018 - Daily Magic Productions

Witching Tower VR Game Change Release Date The release date change on Steam, HTC VIVEPORT and Oculus simultaneously on October 25. - October 04, 2018 - Daily Magic Productions

Releasing PRO Version of SMARTOffice CDP Designed for the small business, SMARTOffice PRO line is an IT service provider friendly product with built in advanced features and management functions. - September 19, 2018 - Redvue Systems

Parquantix Announces Sponsorship and Participation at AWS Summit Toronto The Cloud Services Firm and Member of the Amazon Web Services Partner Network Will Exhibit at the Event in Canada. - September 19, 2018 - Parquantix

Daily Magic Productions Presents Official Trailer Witching Tower Studio-developer Daily Magic Productions presents official trailer: https://youtu.be/gFnU4Z0ng48 and announced the release date of the Witching Tower, a Virtual Reality Action-adventure game: October 4, 2018. The game will be available on Steam, Oculus Store, and HTC VIVEPORT. - September 07, 2018 - Daily Magic Productions

Loway Announces the Release of WombatDialer 18.08 Loway, worldwide provider of solutions for call-centers, announced the release of WombatDialer predictive dialer for Asterisk PBX version 18.08. - September 07, 2018 - Loway

Foreknow Expands to Open New Office in California New office expansion enables Foreknow, Inc. to accelerate growth in software engineering, sales, and customer support. - July 19, 2018 - Foreknow, Inc.

Loway Switzerland Announces a New Partnership with CallCabinet Corporation Loway announces its strategic partnership with CallCabinet Corporation for the development of Atmos CallCabinet for QueueMetrics-Live integration. - June 14, 2018 - Loway

BlueRush and One Touch Video Chat Announce Strategic Partnership This strategic partnership creates a significant market impact on the mortgage industry and financial advisor "advisor-client" relationship. - June 05, 2018 - One Touch Video Chat

OpenGift and Wealthman Announce Global Anti-Fraud Challenge Open Source Software (OSS) development platform OpenGift and Wealthman will partner to enhance cybersecurity and fraud protection of OSS. “When it comes to software security, there is no optimal answer,” says London based Wealthman CEO Andrei Huseu. “Open Source Software is subject... - May 25, 2018 - WealthMan

FusionLayer & Access Quality Announce New Strategic Partnership: Delivering Next Generation Network Solutions for Service Providers and Large Enterprises FusionLayer and Access Quality have today announced that Access Quality SA de CV. Company certified in ISO 20000, based in Mexico City will start representing FusionLayer in the Central and South America regions as a Value-Added reseller (VAR). With their dedication to outstanding customer services,... - May 21, 2018 - FusionLayer, Inc.

Loway Announces Release of QueueMetrics Call Center Suite Version 18.04 Loway is glad to announce the new version of its worldwide renowned monitoring and reporting suite QueueMetrics: version 18.04 - April 29, 2018 - Loway

Adeptec Becomes a SolarWinds Authorized Partner Adeptec announces partnership with SolarWinds to serve the needs of clients worldwide, across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. - April 18, 2018 - Adeptec, Inc.

K2.Inc is Now Bruviti K2.Inc has undergone a brand name change with a new logo and new identity. - April 13, 2018 - Bruviti

Daily Magic Production Presents New Virtual Reality Game — Witching Tower Daily Magic Production presents the new Virtual Reality game— “The Witching Tower” for HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR. The game will be available on Steam, Oculus Store and PlayStation Store this Summer. Witching Tower is the Virtual Reality Action Adventure game where players... - April 07, 2018 - Daily Magic Productions

WHISHWORKS Shortlisted for Four Big Data Excellence Awards WHISHWORKS, a Systems Integration and Big Data specialist, today announced they are finalists under four categories in Computing's Big Data Excellence Awards 2018: Outstanding Data Analytics Solution Award, Outstanding Big Data Management Solution Award, Outstanding Analytics Infrastructure Award, and... - April 07, 2018 - WHISHWORKS

Loway Announces Official Sponsorship for CommCon 2018 Loway, worldwide leading provider of solutions for call-centers, announced that it has signed on to become official Sponsor of CommCon 2018. - March 28, 2018 - Loway

TrustAZUR Announces Its Asset Manager Solution for Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) The solution will be demonstrated on the Cypress PSoC® 6 MCU platform at Embedded World 2018, in Nuremberg, from February 27th to March 1st 2018. - February 23, 2018 - TrustAZUR

Loway Switzerland Announces Its Participation to Asterisk Community Conference Africa 2018 Loway team will present the new contact center management software lineup at the Asterisk Community Conference Africa 2018, where they will guide attendees through the new features of the call-center solutions portfolio and introduce them to the QueueMetrics monitoring and reporting suite. - February 23, 2018 - Loway

WealthMan Adds Fintech and Blockchain Investor David Drake to Its Advisory Board WealthMan, the blockchain-driven platform for wealth management, announces the latest supplement to its Board of advisors. - January 30, 2018 - WealthMan

Michelle S. Graves Promoted to President of ERIMAX, Inc Michelle Graves, Vice President of Operations for ERIMAX, Inc. has been promoted to President of the Maryland-based acquisition, program management and information technology consulting company. ERIMAX announced effective January 1st, that Michelle will lead strategic planning initiatives, implementation... - January 25, 2018 - ERIMAX, Inc.