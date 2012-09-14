PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Loway announced today the opening of the new Singapore datacenter for its QueueMetrics-Live solution service. - December 14, 2019 - Loway
Bay Area Produce Wholesaler Selects Specialized Produce Industry ERP Software - December 06, 2019 - Produce Pro Software
Ms. Kimmy Duong, Vice Chairman/Chief Financial Officer of Pragmatics, Inc., and President of The Kimmy Duong Foundation, announced the 2020-2021 opening of the Long Nguyen and Kimmy Duong Scholarship Program.
The Kimmy Duong Foundation established the Long Nguyen and Kimmy Duong Scholarship Program... - December 02, 2019 - Pragmatics
In an industry first move, Ether-1 (ether1.org) has completed a network wide deployment of their decentralized, immutable data hosting protocol called ethoFS. With their unique democratized and "decentralize everything" approach, this latest technological advancement furthers the ideals originally... - November 16, 2019 - Ether-1
Loway announced the release of the new QueueMetrics suite for Asterisk PBX version 19.10. - October 31, 2019 - Loway
Optimize backhaul, provide seamless high-definition videos, and deliver applications directly from the edge - October 25, 2019 - PicoNETS
Loway announced today its participation to AstriCon 2019 USA. The Founder, Mr. Lorenzo Emilitri, will deliver a technical speech entitled "Ingenuity, resilience, simplicity and many mistakes - from on-premise to cloud platform." - October 19, 2019 - Loway
Summa Networks to expand its HSS and HLR footprint in North America by signing a reseller agreement with communications solution provider Digital Communications Consulting (DCC). - October 17, 2019 - Summa Networks
Go for launch! Nomad just delivered a cutting-edge mobile command vehicle to NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The truck will roll for every launch, overseeing scene safety and standing ready for emergency response. - October 10, 2019 - Nomad GCS
Loway today announced the partnership with DVCOM Technology for Gitex 2019. - September 14, 2019 - Loway
Mr Lorenzo Emilitri, founder & CEO of Loway, will speak about transition from on-prem to cloud platforms at JanusCon 2019 Italy. - September 07, 2019 - Loway
The Witching Tower is coming to PlayStation VR this autumn. - August 17, 2019 - Daily Magic Productions
Cycloides Canada Inc. announced today that they have closed a Strategic Funding round led by Canada based Tangentia Ventures. - July 21, 2019 - Tangentia Inc.
Homebase, a smart apartment management and resident engagement solution, has been accepted into Forbes Real Estate Council, an invitation-only community for executives in the real estate industry. - July 12, 2019 - Homebase
Summa Networks and B-Things have sealed a partnership to foster innovation for MVNOs and MVNEs active in both IoT and traditional voice. - May 15, 2019 - Summa Networks
Squire Technologies expands its core network offering for MNOs, MVNOs and MVNEs by adding Summa Networks’ HSS and HLR to their stable of signaling products. - April 08, 2019 - Summa Networks
Loway announces the release of QueueMetrics call center suite for Asterisk PBX version 19.04, update is free. - April 07, 2019 - Loway
Leading hosted wireless technology provider NewCore Wireless to deliver next generation voice and data solutions thanks to Summa Networks’ Home Subscriber Server (HSS). - March 27, 2019 - Summa Networks
Daily Magic Productions has just revealed that their VR action-adventure has just been updated to the last version for HTC and Oculus devices. The main features of the patch are new combat system and improved locomotion. - March 15, 2019 - Daily Magic Productions
Summa Networks, a leading provider of HLR/HSS technology for MVNOs and other broadband and telecommunications service providers, announced that Tinkoff Mobile, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator in Russia, is expanding its mobile offerings with Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS (Home Subscriber Server),... - February 22, 2019 - Summa Networks
Solution Enables MVNOs and Telcos to Deliver Smart Home and Smart Business Services Through Existing Infrastructure. - February 15, 2019 - Summa Networks
Kemp, the leader in powering multi-cloud application experience (AX), announced today the release of the Kemp 360 AX Fabric, an elastic and infinitely scalable application delivery, and load balancing interconnect. The Kemp 360 AX Fabric enables enterprise customers to deliver an optimal application user experience while maintaining the centralized insight required to be in total control regardless of the type or number of cloud delivery platforms. - December 18, 2018 - Kemp
Leading Finnish virtual network operator AinaCom started partnership with Summa Networks by selecting its NextGen HSS and HLR to power its voice and data services. - November 28, 2018 - Summa Networks
Asterisk in the Contact Centre Satisfaction Report 2018 Edition. - November 17, 2018 - Loway
FuturesPlatform is introducing the future foresight platform and free public radars at Smart City Expo World Congress 2018. Future radars provide you with a holistic view on the future, help you redefine your message, and shape your business for years to come. - November 13, 2018 - FuturesPlatform
Industry's Leading Data Platform for AI and Analytics available as professional managed service to help meet growing demand from enterprise and mid-market enterprises. - November 02, 2018 - WHISHWORKS
Data Center ConneX™ Solution is a bundled product including NoviFlow Network Switches, an Open Source SDN Controller, and CloudSmartz’ On-Demand Software Portal and Integration. - October 30, 2018 - CloudSmartz
Leading Analyst Firm Publishes Research Designed to Highlight Interesting, New, and Innovative Vendors, Products, and Services in the Communications Service Provider Business Operations Market. - October 27, 2018 - CloudSmartz
Daily Magic Productions is proud to announce The Witching Tower is available now worldwide for virtual reality devices, including HTC VIVE and Oculus, via Steam and HTC VIVEPORT, for $19.99.
The Witching Tower is a virtual reality action-adventure game in which the player solves puzzles and defeats... - October 27, 2018 - Daily Magic Productions
The release date change on Steam, HTC VIVEPORT and Oculus simultaneously on October 25. - October 04, 2018 - Daily Magic Productions
Designed for the small business, SMARTOffice PRO line is an IT service provider friendly product with built in advanced features and management functions. - September 19, 2018 - Redvue Systems
The Cloud Services Firm and Member of the Amazon Web Services Partner Network Will Exhibit at the Event in Canada. - September 19, 2018 - Parquantix
Studio-developer Daily Magic Productions presents official trailer: https://youtu.be/gFnU4Z0ng48 and announced the release date of the Witching Tower, a Virtual Reality Action-adventure game: October 4, 2018. The game will be available on Steam, Oculus Store, and HTC VIVEPORT. - September 07, 2018 - Daily Magic Productions
Loway, worldwide provider of solutions for call-centers, announced the release of WombatDialer predictive dialer for Asterisk PBX version 18.08. - September 07, 2018 - Loway
New office expansion enables Foreknow, Inc. to accelerate growth in software engineering, sales, and customer support. - July 19, 2018 - Foreknow, Inc.
Loway announces its strategic partnership with CallCabinet Corporation for the development of Atmos CallCabinet for QueueMetrics-Live integration. - June 14, 2018 - Loway
This strategic partnership creates a significant market impact on the mortgage industry and financial advisor "advisor-client" relationship. - June 05, 2018 - One Touch Video Chat
Open Source Software (OSS) development platform OpenGift and Wealthman will partner to enhance cybersecurity and fraud protection of OSS.
“When it comes to software security, there is no optimal answer,” says London based Wealthman CEO Andrei Huseu. “Open Source Software is subject... - May 25, 2018 - WealthMan
FusionLayer and Access Quality have today announced that Access Quality SA de CV. Company certified in ISO 20000, based in Mexico City will start representing FusionLayer in the Central and South America regions as a Value-Added reseller (VAR). With their dedication to outstanding customer services,... - May 21, 2018 - FusionLayer, Inc.
Loway is glad to announce the new version of its worldwide renowned monitoring and reporting suite QueueMetrics: version 18.04 - April 29, 2018 - Loway
Adeptec announces partnership with SolarWinds to serve the needs of clients worldwide, across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. - April 18, 2018 - Adeptec, Inc.
K2.Inc has undergone a brand name change with a new logo and new identity. - April 13, 2018 - Bruviti
Daily Magic Production presents the new Virtual Reality game— “The Witching Tower” for HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR. The game will be available on Steam, Oculus Store and PlayStation Store this Summer.
Witching Tower is the Virtual Reality Action Adventure game where players... - April 07, 2018 - Daily Magic Productions
WHISHWORKS, a Systems Integration and Big Data specialist, today announced they are finalists under four categories in Computing's Big Data Excellence Awards 2018: Outstanding Data Analytics Solution Award, Outstanding Big Data Management Solution Award, Outstanding Analytics Infrastructure Award, and... - April 07, 2018 - WHISHWORKS
Loway, worldwide leading provider of solutions for call-centers, announced that it has signed on to become official Sponsor of CommCon 2018. - March 28, 2018 - Loway
The solution will be demonstrated on the Cypress PSoC® 6 MCU platform at Embedded World 2018, in Nuremberg, from February 27th to March 1st 2018. - February 23, 2018 - TrustAZUR
Loway team will present the new contact center management software lineup at the Asterisk Community Conference Africa 2018, where they will guide attendees through the new features of the call-center solutions portfolio and introduce them to the QueueMetrics monitoring and reporting suite. - February 23, 2018 - Loway
WealthMan, the blockchain-driven platform for wealth management, announces the latest supplement to its Board of advisors. - January 30, 2018 - WealthMan
Michelle Graves, Vice President of Operations for ERIMAX, Inc. has been promoted to President of the Maryland-based acquisition, program management and information technology consulting company.
ERIMAX announced effective January 1st, that Michelle will lead strategic planning initiatives, implementation... - January 25, 2018 - ERIMAX, Inc.
Eltima Port Virtualization Technology is a unique solution for software and hardware developers. It may be integrated to any OS and customized to any needs. The technology adds remote access feature to software and hardware solutions. - January 25, 2018 - Eltima