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ClickBid Launches First-Ever Custom GPT AI Assistant for Nonprofit Fundraising
ClickBid, a leader in event fundraising technology, has launched ClickBid Search, the first custom GPT-powered AI assistant built for nonprofits. Trained on ClickBid’s support docs and fundraising best practices, it delivers instant, relevant answers to help organizations plan successful events. Available free to all clients, the tool complements ClickBid’s support team and will expand within the platform. - October 06, 2025 - ClickBid
CometAPI Launches Free Access to Kimi K2, Empowering Developers and Businesses with Trillion‑Parameter AI
CometAPI, a leading AI model‑as‑a‑service platform, today announced that its integration with Moonshot AI’s flagship Mixture‑of‑Experts (MoE) model Kimi K2 is now available entirely free of charge. This initiative lowers the barrier for researchers, developers, and enterprises to... - July 28, 2025 - CometAPI
ClickHome Launches Cloud-Based Construction Management Platform for Builders of All Sizes
ClickHome Launches Cloud-Based Construction Management Platform for Builders of All Sizes - May 16, 2025 - ClickHome
Everykey Launches Echo, a Proximity-Based Secure Access Platform
Everykey unveils Echo, a passwordless authorization and MFA solution that uses proximity technology to automatically authenticate users when their phone is near their computer. Eliminating passwords and codes, Echo provides seamless, secure, and touch-free access. With FIDO2 encryption, easy integration with IAM/SSO platforms, and advanced security, Echo redefines user-friendly authentication. - January 13, 2025 - Everykey
Aldelo Announces Updated Onboarding Process for Direct Integration with DoorDash Delivery Service Platform
Now Available to New and Existing Aldelo Express Cloud POS Merchants - October 08, 2023 - Aldelo, L.P.
Aldelo Announces Restaurant Coursing Solution for Aldelo Express Users
Leading Digital Restaurant POS Technology Enhances Table Service Experiences - August 17, 2023 - Aldelo, L.P.
Aldelo Releases Another AI Automation Service for Restaurants
"Tip Adjust Automation" Ensures Accurate and Fast Payment Processes - June 22, 2023 - Aldelo, L.P.
Aldelo and Evolv Announce New Strategic Partnership
Evolv Payment Processing Combined with the Aldelo Express POS Platform Delivers Powerful Tier-1 Option to Restaurant Owners. - June 07, 2023 - Aldelo, L.P.
Aldelo Express Releases New “Shared Item” Feature
Split Individual Items Across Multiple Tickets to Streamline Orders and Enhance Dining Experiences - May 23, 2023 - Aldelo, L.P.
New “AI-Based Menu Item Completion” for Restaurants
Aldelo Express Technology Enhances the Menu Creation Process - April 27, 2023 - Aldelo, L.P.
Develop4u.co Rates Biz4Solutions as a Top-tier Mobile App Development Company in Texas, USA
Develop4u.co, a renowned online business portal, has ranked Biz4Solutions as a leading mobile app development company in Texas, USA, 2023. - April 21, 2023 - Biz4Solutions LLC
Pool Shark H2O Partners with USA Swimming Foundation to Offer Free Swimming Lessons - Help Us Save Lives
The economic and social impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic has restricted parents' and guardians’ ability to enroll their children in swimming lessons, resulting in an increase in cases of children drowning. Pool Shark H2O is partnering with the USA Swimming Foundation to reverse this trend and make swimming lessons more accessible. - January 10, 2023 - Pool Shark H2O, Inc.
PairAnything Wins The Entrepreneurial Spirit by SIA Scotch
Pair Anything, Inc. is awarded The Entrepreneurial Spirit Fund by SIA Scotch, in partnership with Hello Alice. - November 23, 2022 - Pair Anything, Inc.
Aldelo Announces Partnership with Simpay
Simpay Payment Processing and Aldelo Express POS Platform Provides More Options for Restaurants - November 14, 2022 - Aldelo, L.P.
Revolutionary Data Security Product by iQvcloud, Inc. Assessed by NCC Group
Cutting-edge cybersecurity product designed to protect critical data gets tested by reputable third-party security company offering assurance to users. - October 31, 2022 - iQvcloud, Inc.
Aldelo Announces Integration with the Uber Eats Platform and Aldelo Express POS Platform
Aldelo, L.P., developer of the Aldelo Express POS cloud-based restaurant technology platform, recently added leading delivery service platform Uber Eats to its verified integration partner network. New and existing Aldelo Express POS users can now seamlessly implement, monitor, and manage the... - October 30, 2022 - Aldelo, L.P.
Aldelo Announces Release of the Aldelo Express POS Inventory Module
Regular Item Counting Help Merchants Identify Profit Leakage and Reduce Spoilage. - September 01, 2022 - Aldelo, L.P.
Sunmi T2 Lite and PAX e700 POS Terminals Now Available to Aldelo Express POS Merchants
Aldelo, L.P. recently announced the availability of Sunmi T2 Lite and PAX e700 point-of-sale terminals for use with its Aldelo Express POS cloud-based restaurant technology platform. As a leading hardware-independent point-of-sale developer, the new release expands Aldelo Express’s portfolio... - August 22, 2022 - Aldelo, L.P.
Black Business Owner of iQvcloud, Inc. Launches Revolutionary Cyber-Security Product
Black business owner breaks industry barriers with data security solutions. - August 06, 2022 - iQvcloud, Inc.
PairAnything Elevates Where Food Meets Wine with Foodom
Foodom offers wine pairings recommendations from PairAnything. - July 30, 2022 - Pair Anything, Inc.
Aldelo Releases Masa+ V2
Enhancing User Experience of Native Digital Online Ordering Solution. - July 29, 2022 - Aldelo, L.P.
Aldelo Express for Android Tablets Now Available on Google Play Store
New Offering Seamlessly Compatible with iPad POS and Android Mobile Solutions - June 10, 2022 - Aldelo, L.P.
PixelPlex Provides Information on Its Revolutionary Cardano Development Services
PixelPlex Cardano development services help introduce the immense benefits of Cardano smart Defi layer and decentralized exchange to businesses. - May 26, 2022 - PixelPlex
PixelPlex Gives Insightful Details on Its Solana Development Services
PixelPlex Solana blockchain development and consulting company helps businesses harness the potential of the network, and yield immense profit. - May 23, 2022 - PixelPlex
PixelPlex Brings Its Metaverse Development Company Into the Spotlight
PixelPlex metaverse development provides an avenue for businesses to develop consumer-centric solutions that will appeal to their target audience. - April 29, 2022 - PixelPlex
Vincell Studios Releases the Puzzler Edition on the iOS Platform
Vincell Studios is releasing an exciting new feature in its Hidden Escape game series for the iOS platform. - April 14, 2022 - Vincell Studios Inc
Aurajinn Announces Acquisition of Shopify App That Syncs Tracking Numbers with PayPal to Mitigate Payment Holds, Disputes, & Chargebacks
Aurajinn has announced their recent acquisition of an order fulfillment tool on the Shopify app marketplace. Cynkio was previously available on the marketplace as Paymate. This is the first acquisition made by Aurajinn, and they expect to purchase and relaunch at least one more Shopify app before... - March 18, 2022 - Aurajinn
PixelPlex Updates UI/UX Design Products Landing Page
Helping clients discover their customer journey by highlighting expertise in UI/UX design. - March 04, 2022 - PixelPlex
PixelPlex Launches New Landing Page for Cross-Platform App Development
Delivering cutting-edge app development products to businesses in a new way. - March 03, 2022 - PixelPlex
PixelPlex Shares Crucial Updates on Innovative Ethereum Development Services
Ethereum development services that will get your business noticed by customers. - February 25, 2022 - PixelPlex
PixelPlex Showcases an Updated IT Consulting Services Web Page
The leading IT and software development company, PixelPlex, is pleased to share an update of its IT consulting services. The company continues to improve its services with robust and up-to-date technologies and frameworks. Established in 2007, it leverages its team’s capability, skills, expertise, and experience to help businesses build a stellar IT future. - February 24, 2022 - PixelPlex
PixelPlex Shares Improved Custom Software Development Services
PixelPlex reaches out to clients with an elaborate and interactive landing page. - February 21, 2022 - PixelPlex
Navneet Goenka CEO Glitzkoin, Organizes Thailand Charity Program
Navneet Goenka organizes a charity event in Thailand. With the objective of serving 50,000 healthy meals to needy Thais, the Glitzkoin CEO is ready to follow all pandemic restrictions deployed by the Thai government. - February 10, 2022 - Glitzkoin
Valensin Vineyard Takes the Plunge with PairAnything DTC Innovation
Lodi destination Valensin Vineyard & Winery elevates the wine experience with WineTech from PairAnything. - January 31, 2022 - Pair Anything, Inc.
Biz4Solutions Has Again Made the List of Best Software Development Firms in Dallas, on Expertise.com
Expertise.com, a reputed online search portal known for searching the top software development companies and other non-technical agencies, has announced its list of best software development companies in Dallas, TX, for the year 2021. In this list, the company named Biz4solutions has bagged 6th position and surpassed several competitors in the software domain. This is a professional technology firm having rich experience of more than 10 years and has served diverse industry verticals. - January 18, 2022 - Biz4Solutions LLC
Vincell Studios Releases a New Game Mode, Puzzler Edition
Vincell Studios kicks off New Year 2022 with Puzzler Edition, an exciting new feature in its Hidden Escape game series. The puzzler pack edition is a collection of some of the most popular puzzles from the past game titles. However, it’s not just a bundle of old puzzles. The puzzles have been... - January 07, 2022 - Vincell Studios Inc
Aldelo Announces Release of “Facial AI” Login Feature
Facial Recognition Technology Secures POS, Labor, and Manager Functions - December 28, 2021 - Aldelo, L.P.
PixelPlex Releases an Official Update on DApps Development Services
PixelPlex is helping businesses to build autonomous solutions within the open design principle. The company has issued an update regarding the services they provide in the Dapp niche. - December 09, 2021 - PixelPlex
Aldelo Completes NTEP Certification for Star Micronics Scale
Star Series mG-S8200 Scale Now Available to Aldelo Express POS Users. - December 04, 2021 - Aldelo, L.P.
PixelPlex Gives an Update on Its Cutting Edge Services in iOS Application Development
PixelPlex helps businesses take full advantage of the growing prevalence of mobile device usage by building cutting-edge iOS applications to enhance business scalability and performance. - December 02, 2021 - PixelPlex
Hidden Escape: Murder Mystery Game Stands Out at the India Game Developer Conference 2021
Vincell Studios Inc. has recently received second place at the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) in the Indie Game of the Year category for its thrilling new game in the Hidden Escape series. Hidden Escape: Murder Mystery game was chosen as a runner-up by IGDC from several games entries from... - December 02, 2021 - Vincell Studios Inc
Glitzkoin GTN Records 500% ROI, Announces Bounty Program
The 2021 Glitzkoin GTN Bounty Program will be conducted from 5th to 15th December 2021. Glitzkoin would like to distribute free GTN tokens to well wishers and investors. - December 01, 2021 - Glitzkoin
PixelPlex Shares an Update on Its Business Android Application Development Services
PixelPlex believes that the growth in mobile application adoption calls for a reliable partner approach to Android app development. - November 25, 2021 - PixelPlex
Influence Mobile Comes in at Number 260 as One of the Fastest Growing Technology Companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ North America
Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile today announced that it ranked Number 260 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ North America list, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in North America. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. - November 19, 2021 - Influence Mobile
Priority Payments Local Joins the Fight Against Breast Cancer
Central, NJ Based Payment Processor & Financial Technology Company, Priority Payments Local donates proceeds of campaign to Susan G. Komen. - November 17, 2021 - Priority Payments Systems Local
Cybersecurity Awareness Month: CoverMe Provides Tips for Enhancing Online Privacy
Cybersecurity experts explain why it is imperative to raise cybersecurity awareness and upgrade online practices, adding luster to Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021 by providing practical advice to help protect personal data in relatable scenarios. - October 23, 2021 - CoverMe, Inc.
Aldelo Launches All-in-One Handheld Restaurant POS Solution
Enhances Aldelo Express ordering and payments ecosystem with Pax A60 and A920Pro integration. - October 12, 2021 - Aldelo, L.P.
Tixxy Takes on Music Industry to Offer Free Platform for Artists to Reach Their Fans via SMS
Cincinnati-based, music startup Tixxy, announces new products to help musicians and artists reach their fans directly without costly fees or limitations in reach. - October 09, 2021 - Tixxy
Aldelo Express Cloud POS Launches DoorDash Sync
Streamlining Operations and Enhancing Customer Satisfaction with Direct DoorDash Integration - October 09, 2021 - Aldelo, L.P.
Flickonic Announces First Celebrity Endorsement from Chris Geere of the NBC's Hit Show, This Is Us
Flickonic, a one-of-a-kind social media app, launched with the purpose of reviving the social aspect that existed in the era of scheduled TV; announced their endorsement from one of the main stars of the hit show, This Is Us, actor Chris Geere earlier this month. Geere has encouraged fans and "anyone looking for a spoiler-free platform to talk all things #ThisIsUs" to join the Flickonic app. - October 06, 2021 - Flickonic