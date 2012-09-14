PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

LifeGift® DRIVE: Smartphone Distraction Alert System for Drivers & Pedestrians LifeGift launches DRIVE, the app designed to radically prevent the number of incidents on our roads and save lives around the world. DRIVE is the first emotion-based app designed for distracted drivers and pedestrians that are using their mobile phones in high-risk situations. The World Health Organization... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies

LifeGift® HERE4U – Mental Health & Loneliness Support for Loved Ones LifeGift launches HERE4U app to enhance the lives around us by conveying our attention, encouragement, and support regardless of our schedule. Life’s challenges affect us all, be it loneliness, mental health, weight loss, smoking, or any phase where we need support. HERE4U is designed to be gifted... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies

JamworksPro Releases Math Dynamics Community Edition for the Android on Google Play Math Dynamics Community Edition is the free distribution of this Multivariate Algebraic Expression-Based Graphing Calculator. - October 27, 2019 - JamworksPro

Fan Health Network Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Fan Health Network to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. - October 18, 2019 - Fan Health Network

PairAnything Goes “Sideways” with Its UC Davis Innovation Fiddlehead Cellars partners with PairAnything at the 15-year anniversary of the Sideways movie on October 18-20 in Santa Barbara County. The 3-day Sideways Fest event is the first sign-up opportunity for Fiddle fans to gain exclusive access to the PairAnything mobile solution. - October 16, 2019 - Pair Anything, Inc.

Impulse's SafeConnect NAC Version 7.0 Announcement Users can deploy and operate SafeConnect Network Access Control Version 7.0 more independently than any prior version. - October 09, 2019 - Impulse Point

Clients Compliment Biz4Solutions’ Collaboration Style via Clutch.co Companies are praising Biz4Solutions for its transparent communication and excellent collaboration style, through Clutch.co, leading search and review site. Biz4Solutions team is highly professional, timely and knowledgeable in their work. - October 05, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC

TalkAware™ Now Available in the Apple App Store The Florida-based company, TALKAWARE LLC, debuts new speech-to-text mobile software application, TalkAware™, on the Apple App Store. - September 21, 2019 - TalkAware

Vincell Studios Announces the Release of the Latest Escape Adventure Game, The Lost Temple Vincell Studios today announced the release of “The Lost Temple,” their latest Escape Adventure game exclusively on the Google Play Store. The story synopsis of the game is based on a Hindu mythological story of Sheshnaag, the magnificent three-headed serpent, who is the ruler of the infernal... - September 21, 2019 - Vincell Studios Inc

iPaced Announced Its New CTO Mr. Mohammad Shoaib has been announced as new chief technology officer (CTO) of iPaced. - September 20, 2019 - iPaced

Biz4Solutions Bags Second Position in Top App Development Companies on Develop4u.co, 2019 Develop4u.co, a renowned search platform for app development companies, has declared Biz4Solutions as a leading mobile app development company for the year 2019. - September 19, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC

DesignRush.com Mentions Biz4Solutions Amongst Top Mobile App Development Companies in Texas, 2019 DesignRush.com has announced the best mobile app development companies in Texas for September 2019 and listed Biz4Solutions on the 7th position amongst them. - September 04, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC

MyLife Mobile, LLC Announces Engagement of Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC MyLife Mobile, LLC, a social media and big data aggregator, announces that the company has engaged Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC, a boutique advisory firm, to assist with MyLife’s market launch. - August 31, 2019 - MyLife Mobile, LLC

Biz4Solutions Shines Amongst Top Mobile App Development Companies on themanifest.com for August 2019, Dallas Themanifest.com lists top 30 app developers in Dallas for August 2019 and Biz4Solutions, a leading software service provider, stands 4th in the list. - August 22, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC

Biz4Solutions Shines Amongst the Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies on Develop4u.co Develop4u.co has listed the Texas-based software solution provider Biz4Solutions amongst top 10 mobile app development companies in world on their platform. - August 19, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC

Boozee Brings AR & VR to Bars to Attract Millennials When we initiate a discussion on what millennials want, it usually cannot come to a conclusion without mentioning the evolving trends and perceptions adopted by millennials. From their choice of entertainment to their drinking habits, millennials are very conscious about following the bandwagon associated... - August 08, 2019 - Boozee

NextLink Internet Awarded Funds from FCC’s Connect America Fund Program to Help Close the Digital Divide in Rural America Across Six States in Central U.S. NextLink receives FCC funding and will help close the digital divide in rural America. - August 07, 2019 - NextLink

Develop4u Recommends Biz4Solutions for Developing a Smart Social App for Healthcare Develop4u.co mentions Biz4Solutions for developing Liink, an amazing social app for people who have similar health interests and goals. Develop4u.co is a leading review and search site for verified and professional website and mobile app development companies in the world. Biz4Solutions is a competent mobile app development company that provides cutting-edge technical solutions to the clients across the globe using the latest technologies like ML, AI, Cloud, IoT and RPA. - July 26, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC

Vinsol Recognized Among Top E-Commerce Development Agencies in San Francisco - A Study by Goodfirms Vinsol secures a position in the list of top rated eCommerce developers located in San Francisco for its quality work. - July 12, 2019 - Vinsol

Rebuild Florida Team After Hurricane Michael Takes to the Track at Daytona NASCAR Weekend Recovery Partners helping to rebuild Florida Cities devastated by Hurricane Michael team up with Rick Ware Racing & Driver Joey Gase in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series July 4th weekend at the Daytona International Speedway. Gase will drive a patriotic paint scheme on the No. 53 car, with Connected... - July 05, 2019 - SynergyID

Leading Mobile App Development Companies in San Francisco: Vinsol in the Top 10 Vinsol has been accredited as a Top Mobile App development company in San Francisco by App Development Companies. - July 03, 2019 - Vinsol

Biz4Solutions Recognizes Beach Caddy for Their Outstanding Contributions in Beach Travel Beach Caddy LLC gets ready to launch the fifth version of their mobile app for the upcoming season, 2019. Biz4Solutions, the technical business partner of Beach Caddy LLC, congratulates them for the successful five-year-long journey. - June 28, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC

Glitzkoin Urges Crypto Community to Help the Needy; Navneet Geonka Takes the Lead Navneet Goenka, diamond veteran and promoter of the Glitzkoin diamond blockchain project, urges the crypto community to help the needy and underprivileged. - June 24, 2019 - Glitzkoin

Biz4Solutions LLC Bags Sixth Position in Top Mobile App Development Companies in Texas on Topdevelopers.co Biz4Solutions LLC excels in the top 6 mobile app development companies in Texas, USA, in the year 2019, on Topdevelopers.co, a leading search platform for verified and successful software companies. - June 19, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC

South Florida Start-up ONR Transforms the Condo & HOA Living Experience for Thousands of Homeowners In a state with over 50,000 condo and homeowner associations, a new start-up, ONR app (pronounced "owner"), is leveraging technology to simplify the day-to-day challenges they face. With many homeowners living out of state, and others feeling hostage to their association boards, demand has... - May 29, 2019 - ONR

Vinsol is Listed as One of the Top Ruby on Rails Developers Clutch ranks Vinsol among the top Ruby on Rails development companies. - May 29, 2019 - Vinsol

Vinsol Listed Amongst the Top Wearables App Development Companies by Mobile App Daily Top Wearables App Development Companies in 2019: A Research Conducted by Mobileappdaily.com - May 29, 2019 - Vinsol

SoftNice Launches Its First Cloud-Based Product Into E-Procurement & Supply Chain Management After two decades of consulting in software application development, digital transformation and workforce management solutions, SoftNice launches its first cloud-based product into E-Procurement & Supply Chain Management helping to boost productivity and performance, slash turnaround times and increase savings. - May 26, 2019 - SoftNice, Inc.

Leading Animated Video Creation Platform, Wideo, Announces Move to HTML5 and Expanded Features Wideo announces changes to HTML5 technology and new features for its over 2.3 million users. - May 13, 2019 - Wideo

Curatio Improves the Patient Experience Using Artificial Intelligence Curatio, the only globally privacy compliant social network for health, will be presenting at A Rare International Dialogue on the use of artificial intelligence as a progressive innovation on the patient experience. - May 11, 2019 - Curatio

Curatio Named to MM&M's 2019 Top 40 Healthcare Transformers Today, innovators from all across the health-tech sector are gathering at an awards reception in New York City. Medical, Marketing, and Media (MM&M), has revealed its 2019 class of Top 40 Healthcare Transformers and Innovation Catalysts, the media brand's honor roll of visionaries, gurus, and self-starters... - May 07, 2019 - Curatio

Purple Olive Labs Diversified Into Mobile and Web App Development Services in Dallas, TX Purple Olive Labs, an app development company in Dallas has recently diversified into mobile app development and web app development domains. Purple Olive Labs recently announced that it has expanded its portfolio of services incorporating Mobile and Web apps into its bucket of offerings. The company... - May 02, 2019 - Purple Olive Labs

Curatio: the Private Social Plugin Used by Patients in 85+ Countries Today, at the Future of Pharma Marketing Summit - Curatio, the world's first social health prescription, revealed its unique insights into the growth of mobile social strategies to deliver patient support at scale. Social networking usage has become increasingly mobile, with Statista reporting that... - April 29, 2019 - Curatio

Biz4Solutions Shines Among the Top Mobile App Design Companies in Texas at GoodFirms GoodFirms, a renowned B2B research and review platform have listed Biz4Solutions LLC amongst the top 10 Mobile App Design Companies in Texas for 2019. Biz4Solutions, established in 2011, has delivered tremendous results in App Designing, Web & Mobile application development and has successfully carried... - April 19, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC

Trodly Launches B2B Reseller Platform for Tours & Activities Trodly has launched a first of its kind B2B Marketplace for Tours & Activities. - April 17, 2019 - Trodly

Biz4Solutions Shines Among the Top IoT App Development Companies in Texas at GoodFirms Biz4Solutions is amongst the top 10 IoT App Development Companies in Texas and is rated with 5 stars. It was formed in 2011, to help their customers accomplish their objectives on a global scale in IoT advancement, Mobile/Web application improvement and has completed its activities in Healthcare, Water, Education, Hospitality, Insurance (Auto), Mortgage, Banking, E-Commerce, Travel, Telecom, Retail in the US. - April 16, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC

Ad Victoriam Joins the MuleSoft Partner Program Ad Victoriam Solutions (AdVic), today, announced its partnership with MuleSoft to provide consulting services for MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™. Anypoint Platform unlocks the power of API-led connectivity, enabling organizations to connect apps, data and devices more rapidly and efficiently. With Anypoint Platform, organizations can unlock new revenue channels, improve customer experiences and drive innovation. - April 09, 2019 - Ad Victoriam Solutions

Glitzkoin CEO Navneet Goenka Announces DOBITRADE Listing for GTN Trading on the Stellarport exchange since July 2018, the Glitzkoin GTN token will soon start trading on the DOBITRADE exchange. This move will provide additional exposure to the token. - April 01, 2019 - Glitzkoin

Locbit Inc. and Digital Authority Partners Announce Partnership to Deliver Automated Healthcare Solutions Today, Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), an Internet of Things (IoT) pioneer whose cloud platform enables operational business efficiencies, has announced a strategic partnership with Digital Authority Partners, a full-service digital agency. Together, Locbit Inc. and Digital Authority Partners will deliver... - March 14, 2019 - LOCBIT

Biz4Solutions Finds a Spot in the Top 10 Cloud Application Development Companies TopDevelopers.co has listed Biz4Solutions LLC amongst the top 10 Cloud Application Development Companies for 2019. Their sole aim is to provide quality work. - March 13, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC

Fenway Group Celebrates 13th Anniversary The company celebrates 13 years developing the next generation of technologists. - March 07, 2019 - Fenway Group

Ad Victoriam Named Salesforce Platinum Partner Ad Victoriam Solutions (AdVic) announces with pride that they have been named a Salesforce Platinum Partner. With this announcement, AdVic joins the ranks of only 97 firms worldwide, 48 firms in North America, and one of only 38 firms with a 5-Star Rating for Platinum Partner status. Being named a Platinum... - March 07, 2019 - Ad Victoriam Solutions

Pool Shark H2O Receives Center for Disease Control Certification Pool Shark H2O Inc.’s patented web application, which helps commercial pool managers ensure water quality, safety and compliance to health department regulations, has been awarded certification from the Council for the Model Aquatic Health Code (CMAHC). This certification confirms that Pool Shark... - February 22, 2019 - Pool Shark H2O, Inc.

Biz4Solutions LLC Bags Third Spot in The Top Mobile App Development Companies in Dallas, 2019 Biz4Solutions is amongst the top 5 App Development Companies in Dallas and is rated with 5 stars. It was formed in 2011, to help their customers accomplish their objectives on a global scale in IoT advancement, Mobile/Web application improvement and has completed its activities in Healthcare, Water, Education, Hospitality, Insurance (Auto), Mortgage, Banking, E-Commerce, Travel, Telecom, Retail in the US. - February 16, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC

SAFE App Announces "Date Responsibly" Initiative on Valentine's Day SAFE App, which lets people privately show their verified STD status on their phone, is announcing the Date Responsibly initiative: a call to action promoting sexual health and accountability, with the goal of ending the spread of STDs and sexual assault in our lifetime. Dating apps and social networks... - February 15, 2019 - The SAFE Group, Inc.

Locbit and OEM, LLC Partner to Integrate OEM’s ECORE Technology Into the Locbit Platform Today, Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform creates operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, announces a partnership with OEM, LLC (www.oem.us.com) to integrate OEM’s ECORE technology into the Locbit platform. The... - February 14, 2019 - LOCBIT

PageGate Filter Pack Increases the Flexibility and Power of PageGate's Text Messaging Capabilities The new PageGate Filter Pack allows for integrated communications and brings text messaging to a whole new level. - February 08, 2019 - NotePage, Inc.

Inkozi, a Tech Company, Officially Launches a Free Legal On-Demand App A free and easy way for consumers to reach lawyers, bail agents and chiropractors. - February 08, 2019 - Inkozi USA

Curatio is on a Mission to End Isolation and Loneliness for Patients Entrepreneur Lynda Brown-Ganzert has created the world's first social health prescription - on a mission to leave No Patient Alone. Curatio combines the power of social networking with daily disease management tools to help patients achieve their best health outcomes. - February 01, 2019 - Curatio