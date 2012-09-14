|
LifeGift launches DRIVE, the app designed to radically prevent the number of incidents on our roads and save lives around the world.
DRIVE is the first emotion-based app designed for distracted drivers and pedestrians that are using their mobile phones in high-risk situations.
The World Health Organization... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies
LifeGift launches HERE4U app to enhance the lives around us by conveying our attention, encouragement, and support regardless of our schedule.
Life’s challenges affect us all, be it loneliness, mental health, weight loss, smoking, or any phase where we need support. HERE4U is designed to be gifted... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies
Math Dynamics Community Edition is the free distribution of this Multivariate Algebraic Expression-Based Graphing Calculator. - October 27, 2019 - JamworksPro
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Fan Health Network to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. - October 18, 2019 - Fan Health Network
Fiddlehead Cellars partners with PairAnything at the 15-year anniversary of the Sideways movie on October 18-20 in Santa Barbara County. The 3-day Sideways Fest event is the first sign-up opportunity for Fiddle fans to gain exclusive access to the PairAnything mobile solution. - October 16, 2019 - Pair Anything, Inc.
Users can deploy and operate SafeConnect Network Access Control Version 7.0 more independently than any prior version. - October 09, 2019 - Impulse Point
Companies are praising Biz4Solutions for its transparent communication and excellent collaboration style, through Clutch.co, leading search and review site. Biz4Solutions team is highly professional, timely and knowledgeable in their work. - October 05, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC
The Florida-based company, TALKAWARE LLC, debuts new speech-to-text mobile software application, TalkAware™, on the Apple App Store. - September 21, 2019 - TalkAware
Vincell Studios today announced the release of “The Lost Temple,” their latest Escape Adventure game exclusively on the Google Play Store.
The story synopsis of the game is based on a Hindu mythological story of Sheshnaag, the magnificent three-headed serpent, who is the ruler of the infernal... - September 21, 2019 - Vincell Studios Inc
Mr. Mohammad Shoaib has been announced as new chief technology officer (CTO) of iPaced. - September 20, 2019 - iPaced
Develop4u.co, a renowned search platform for app development companies, has declared Biz4Solutions as a leading mobile app development company for the year 2019. - September 19, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC
DesignRush.com has announced the best mobile app development companies in Texas for September 2019 and listed Biz4Solutions on the 7th position amongst them. - September 04, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC
MyLife Mobile, LLC, a social media and big data aggregator, announces that the company has engaged Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC, a boutique advisory firm, to assist with MyLife’s market launch. - August 31, 2019 - MyLife Mobile, LLC
Themanifest.com lists top 30 app developers in Dallas for August 2019 and Biz4Solutions, a leading software service provider, stands 4th in the list. - August 22, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC
Develop4u.co has listed the Texas-based software solution provider Biz4Solutions amongst top 10 mobile app development companies in world on their platform. - August 19, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC
When we initiate a discussion on what millennials want, it usually cannot come to a conclusion without mentioning the evolving trends and perceptions adopted by millennials. From their choice of entertainment to their drinking habits, millennials are very conscious about following the bandwagon associated... - August 08, 2019 - Boozee
NextLink receives FCC funding and will help close the digital divide in rural America. - August 07, 2019 - NextLink
Develop4u.co mentions Biz4Solutions for developing Liink, an amazing social app for people who have similar health interests and goals. Develop4u.co is a leading review and search site for verified and professional website and mobile app development companies in the world. Biz4Solutions is a competent mobile app development company that provides cutting-edge technical solutions to the clients across the globe using the latest technologies like ML, AI, Cloud, IoT and RPA. - July 26, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC
Vinsol secures a position in the list of top rated eCommerce developers located in San Francisco for its quality work. - July 12, 2019 - Vinsol
Recovery Partners helping to rebuild Florida Cities devastated by Hurricane Michael team up with Rick Ware Racing & Driver Joey Gase in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series July 4th weekend at the Daytona International Speedway. Gase will drive a patriotic paint scheme on the No. 53 car, with Connected... - July 05, 2019 - SynergyID
Vinsol has been accredited as a Top Mobile App development company in San Francisco by App Development Companies. - July 03, 2019 - Vinsol
Beach Caddy LLC gets ready to launch the fifth version of their mobile app for the upcoming season, 2019. Biz4Solutions, the technical business partner of Beach Caddy LLC, congratulates them for the successful five-year-long journey. - June 28, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC
Navneet Goenka, diamond veteran and promoter of the Glitzkoin diamond blockchain project, urges the crypto community to help the needy and underprivileged. - June 24, 2019 - Glitzkoin
Biz4Solutions LLC excels in the top 6 mobile app development companies in Texas, USA, in the year 2019, on Topdevelopers.co, a leading search platform for verified and successful software companies. - June 19, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC
In a state with over 50,000 condo and homeowner associations, a new start-up, ONR app (pronounced "owner"), is leveraging technology to simplify the day-to-day challenges they face.
With many homeowners living out of state, and others feeling hostage to their association boards, demand has... - May 29, 2019 - ONR
Clutch ranks Vinsol among the top Ruby on Rails development companies. - May 29, 2019 - Vinsol
Top Wearables App Development Companies in 2019: A Research Conducted by Mobileappdaily.com - May 29, 2019 - Vinsol
After two decades of consulting in software application development, digital transformation and workforce management solutions, SoftNice launches its first cloud-based product into E-Procurement & Supply Chain Management helping to boost productivity and performance, slash turnaround times and increase savings. - May 26, 2019 - SoftNice, Inc.
Wideo announces changes to HTML5 technology and new features for its over 2.3 million users. - May 13, 2019 - Wideo
Curatio, the only globally privacy compliant social network for health, will be presenting at A Rare International Dialogue on the use of artificial intelligence as a progressive innovation on the patient experience. - May 11, 2019 - Curatio
Today, innovators from all across the health-tech sector are gathering at an awards reception in New York City. Medical, Marketing, and Media (MM&M), has revealed its 2019 class of Top 40 Healthcare Transformers and Innovation Catalysts, the media brand's honor roll of visionaries, gurus, and self-starters... - May 07, 2019 - Curatio
Purple Olive Labs, an app development company in Dallas has recently diversified into mobile app development and web app development domains.
Purple Olive Labs recently announced that it has expanded its portfolio of services incorporating Mobile and Web apps into its bucket of offerings. The company... - May 02, 2019 - Purple Olive Labs
Today, at the Future of Pharma Marketing Summit - Curatio, the world's first social health prescription, revealed its unique insights into the growth of mobile social strategies to deliver patient support at scale.
Social networking usage has become increasingly mobile, with Statista reporting that... - April 29, 2019 - Curatio
GoodFirms, a renowned B2B research and review platform have listed Biz4Solutions LLC amongst the top 10 Mobile App Design Companies in Texas for 2019. Biz4Solutions, established in 2011, has delivered tremendous results in App Designing, Web & Mobile application development and has successfully carried... - April 19, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC
Trodly has launched a first of its kind B2B Marketplace for Tours & Activities. - April 17, 2019 - Trodly
Biz4Solutions is amongst the top 10 IoT App Development Companies in Texas and is rated with 5 stars. It was formed in 2011, to help their customers accomplish their objectives on a global scale in IoT advancement, Mobile/Web application improvement and has completed its activities in Healthcare, Water, Education, Hospitality, Insurance (Auto), Mortgage, Banking, E-Commerce, Travel, Telecom, Retail in the US. - April 16, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC
Ad Victoriam Solutions (AdVic), today, announced its partnership with MuleSoft to provide consulting services for MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™. Anypoint Platform unlocks the power of API-led connectivity, enabling organizations to connect apps, data and devices more rapidly and efficiently. With Anypoint Platform, organizations can unlock new revenue channels, improve customer experiences and drive innovation. - April 09, 2019 - Ad Victoriam Solutions
Trading on the Stellarport exchange since July 2018, the Glitzkoin GTN token will soon start trading on the DOBITRADE exchange. This move will provide additional exposure to the token. - April 01, 2019 - Glitzkoin
Today, Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), an Internet of Things (IoT) pioneer whose cloud platform enables operational business efficiencies, has announced a strategic partnership with Digital Authority Partners, a full-service digital agency. Together, Locbit Inc. and Digital Authority Partners will deliver... - March 14, 2019 - LOCBIT
TopDevelopers.co has listed Biz4Solutions LLC amongst the top 10 Cloud Application Development Companies for 2019. Their sole aim is to provide quality work. - March 13, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC
The company celebrates 13 years developing the next generation of technologists. - March 07, 2019 - Fenway Group
Ad Victoriam Solutions (AdVic) announces with pride that they have been named a Salesforce Platinum Partner. With this announcement, AdVic joins the ranks of only 97 firms worldwide, 48 firms in North America, and one of only 38 firms with a 5-Star Rating for Platinum Partner status.
Being named a Platinum... - March 07, 2019 - Ad Victoriam Solutions
Pool Shark H2O Inc.’s patented web application, which helps commercial pool managers ensure water quality, safety and compliance to health department regulations, has been awarded certification from the Council for the Model Aquatic Health Code (CMAHC). This certification confirms that Pool Shark... - February 22, 2019 - Pool Shark H2O, Inc.
Biz4Solutions is amongst the top 5 App Development Companies in Dallas and is rated with 5 stars. It was formed in 2011, to help their customers accomplish their objectives on a global scale in IoT advancement, Mobile/Web application improvement and has completed its activities in Healthcare, Water, Education, Hospitality, Insurance (Auto), Mortgage, Banking, E-Commerce, Travel, Telecom, Retail in the US. - February 16, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC
SAFE App, which lets people privately show their verified STD status on their phone, is announcing the Date Responsibly initiative: a call to action promoting sexual health and accountability, with the goal of ending the spread of STDs and sexual assault in our lifetime.
Dating apps and social networks... - February 15, 2019 - The SAFE Group, Inc.
Today, Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform creates operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, announces a partnership with OEM, LLC (www.oem.us.com) to integrate OEM’s ECORE technology into the Locbit platform.
The... - February 14, 2019 - LOCBIT
The new PageGate Filter Pack allows for integrated communications and brings text messaging to a whole new level. - February 08, 2019 - NotePage, Inc.
A free and easy way for consumers to reach lawyers, bail agents and chiropractors. - February 08, 2019 - Inkozi USA
Entrepreneur Lynda Brown-Ganzert has created the world's first social health prescription - on a mission to leave No Patient Alone. Curatio combines the power of social networking with daily disease management tools to help patients achieve their best health outcomes. - February 01, 2019 - Curatio
In response to wide-ranging transformations in the business context, Techracers has changed its name to GammaStack, and has launched a new company website and introduced a brand new Corporate Identity.
Kickstarted in 2012 by four techies, Mayank Jaimini, Dilip Chouhan, Gaurav Soni and Dinesh Atoliya,... - January 30, 2019 - GammaStack
