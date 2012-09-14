PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Women's & Girls' Cut & Sew Dress Manufacturing
Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns Plain City, OH
Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns specializes in offering brides unique and distinctive wedding apparel: from modest to avant garde, ready-made... 
Nova Lorraine, LLC Nova Lorraine, LLC Bedford, NY
Synonymous to beautiful vibrant clothing, the Nova Lorraine label is dedicated to inspiring and empowering women through fashion and business. 
One Dress Project One Dress Project New York, NY
Malcolm Harris is a talented and bright fashion designer who has been designing both ready-to-wear and made-to-order clothing for more than... 
Raza Designs Raza Designs Long Island City, NY
Raza Designs produces elegent loungewear and eveningwear for women of all shapes and sizes. Raza caters to the modest woman seeking something... 
Shopshop.com Shopshop.com pomona, ca
Manufacturer of Wedding, bridesmaid and formal Dresses. Prom Dresses Internet's premiere source for prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses,... 
Smarts Garment Co., Ltd Smarts Garment Co., Ltd
Welcome to Smarts Garment Co.,LTD, your reliable factory partner in China! We specialize in garment manufacture and exportor in China. 
