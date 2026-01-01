Company Profiles Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns specializes in offering brides unique and distinctive wedding apparel: from modest to avant garde, ready-made to couture gowns. Making and... Nova Lorraine, LLC Synonymous to beautiful vibrant clothing, the Nova Lorraine label is dedicated to inspiring and empowering women through fashion and business. Nova began her career seeking to become a practicing... One Dress Project Malcolm Harris is a talented and bright fashion designer who has been designing both ready-to-wear and made-to-order clothing for more than 10 years. Mr. Harris is known for designing elegant,... Raza Designs Raza Designs produces elegent loungewear and eveningwear for women of all shapes and sizes. Raza caters to the modest woman seeking something beautiful as well as conservative. Raza has plus sizes,... Shopshop.com Manufacturer of Wedding, bridesmaid and formal Dresses. Prom Dresses Internet's premiere source for prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses, prom gowns, bridesmaid gowns, bridal gown, wedding dresses... Smarts Garment Co., Ltd Welcome to Smarts Garment Co.,LTD, your reliable factory partner in China! We specialize in garment manufacture and exportor in China. We have been in the garment line for years. We have our own...