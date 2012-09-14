PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Marrying Wedding Fashion with Women's Health, Azazie Partners with National Breast Cancer Foundation Weddings are occasions where women come together to support and celebrate each other, and in the same spirit, leading online wedding dressmaker Azazie is taking a meaningful vow – to donate up to $10,000 to National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness... - October 13, 2018 - Azazie

Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington Endorses Nuorikko's Revolutionary Concept Premium, made-to-order separates are evolving the bridal gown. - October 21, 2017 - Nuorikko

Essense Designs Awarded at 2016 Bridal Buyer Awards Essense Designs wins another award for its internationally-acclaimed bridesmaid dress label, Sorella Vita, at the 2016 Bridal Buyer Awards held in North Yorkshire, England. The Bridal Buyer Awards were held on Monday, September 12 at the Harrogate International Centre in conjunction with the Harrogate... - September 21, 2016 - Essense Designs

Essense Designs Adds to Its Award-Winning Sorella Vita Bridesmaid Dress Collection Additions to the trendsetting Sorella Vita bridesmaid dress collection were announced today by award-winning bridal house Essense Designs. The new collection additions include bridesmaid dresses with the perfect combination of red carpet fashion and versatile comfort - a must for real bridesmaids across the globe. - August 17, 2016 - Essense Designs

Martina Liana Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs The Martina Liana Fall 2016 Collection was released today by award-winning bridal house, Essense Designs. With flowing luxurious fabrics, handcrafted fit that accentuates the womanly form, and exquisite embellishments, the new collection is the embodiment of couture wedding dress design. - July 13, 2016 - Essense Designs

Essense of Australia Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs Award-winning bridal house, Essense Designs, proudly released its new Essense of Australia Fall 2016 Collection today. From classically-timeless to trendy and fashion-forward, the new collection offers a diverse compilation of designer wedding dress styles perfect for real brides all over the world. - July 12, 2016 - Essense Designs

Stella York Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs Award-winning bridal house Essense Designs announced today the arrival of its new Stella York Fall 2016 Collection. The new collection embraces the attitude and spirit of today’s bride and features a wide range of styles to fulfill the dreams of real brides across the globe. - July 11, 2016 - Essense Designs

Essense Designs Adds to Its Trendsetting Sorella Vita Bridesmaid Dress Collection Award-winning bridal house Essense Designs announced today the arrival of a Sorella Vita bridesmaid dress collection. The new collection additions bring the hottest runway styles and latest red carpet trends to the aisles of fashionable weddings around the world. Showcasing eye-catching details and... - June 30, 2016 - Essense Designs

Essense Designs Nominated for 2016 International Bridal Industry Awards ​​​​​​​​​​​​International bridal gown design house, Essense Designs, has been nominated in three out of three eligible categories for the 2016 Distinctive Excellence in the Bridal Industry (DEBI) Awards. The awards are regarded as... - June 11, 2016 - Essense Designs

Neo Victorian Collection Launches on Brand New Website Australian Designer, Suzanne Harward has launched her brand's new website featuring the Neo-Victorian Capsule Collection. - May 01, 2016 - Suzanne Harward

AD Singh, Koena Mitra Selfie on Punjab International Fashion Week Iconic Fashion Designer AD Singh, actress Koena Mitra Take a selfie on the ramp with AD Singh's latest cocktail gown collection “Diva On Red Carpet" at Blenders Pride Punjab International Fashion Week. Adding Oomph factor to the entire event was supermodel Vartika Kaul. - November 03, 2014 - AD Singh

Bernarda Morales Collection Welcomed at Enk International's Intermezzo Collections Global Trade Show for the August 2014 Buying Season Fashion designer Bernarda Morales has been invited to exhibit her resort collection at the prestigious Intermezzo Collections global trade show to take place this August 3-5 at the Javits Center of New York City. For the event, her collection will focus on ready-to-wear, swimwear, and evening gowns,... - July 16, 2014 - KaoKao, Inc. - Bernarda Morales Collection

Gwen Beloti Collection Infuses Monthly Men's Style Feature by Guest Authors to Its Blog Platform Gwen Beloti Collection, a womenswer contemporary line of apparel as a result of its soft spot for menswear has infused a monthly Men’s Style feature in its blog platform. Each Men’s Style post on the Gwen Beloti blog will be written by guest authors who are everyday males with an innate sense of fashion and appreciation for style that they’re happy to share with those who’d appreciate it and will quite possibly get something out of it. - April 24, 2014 - Gwen Beloti Collection llc

Couture Czar AD Singh Enthralls Bengal Fashion Week Bengal Fashion Week brings real couture by Mumbai based iconic designer AD Singh to Kolkatta. AD Singh is known for bridal couture & red carpet gowns popular among all Bollywood & international celebrities. - February 22, 2014 - AD Singh

AD Singh Showcases "Fallen Goddess" Collection at Hyderabad International Fashion Week (HIFW) Iconic Fashion Designer AD Singh showcased his new collection "Fallen Goddess" at the Hyderabad International Fashion Week (HIFW) 2013. AD Singh showcased a stunning collection of red carpet gowns in copper, gold, black and metallic colors. - December 23, 2013 - AD Singh

Actress Manjari Fadnis Walks for AD Singh at Kochi Fashion Week Bollywood actress Manjari Fadnis turns show stopper for AD Singh Couture show at kochi fashion week. Manjari Fadnis is known for her role with Amir Khan, and her recent hits being grand masti, warning 3D and her latest advert with Sharukh Khan. - October 24, 2013 - AD Singh

Bridal Showcase by AD Singh Returns to Kochi Fashion Week Kochi International Fashion Week ropes in Bridal and couture designer AD Singh to showcase his latest collection of bridal lenghas and Gowns on November 20 at the Kochi Fashion Week. - October 20, 2013 - AD Singh

Blender Pride Punjab International Fashion Week a Success with AD Singh AD Singh and actress Karishma Tanna sizzled the ramp with AD Singh's latest Bridal collection at Blenders Pride Punjab International Fashion Week. Adding Oomph factor to the entire event was Aakrti Anand Singh and Natasha Suri. - October 11, 2013 - AD Singh

Iconic Designer Ad Singh Will be Unveiling His New Bridal Collection at Two Cities in Two Consecutive Days. First Hyderabad and Followed by Ludhiana. Couture King AD Singh will be unveiling his new bridal collection at two cities in two consecutive days. First Hyderabad and followed by Ludhiana. AD Singh Bridal Lenghas and Gowns will be the highlight of the new collection at Punjab International Fashion Week and Fashionology Tour. - October 03, 2013 - AD Singh

Pune to Witness Couture Czar AD Singh Show Pune Style Week along with signature premium will be bringing couture czar AD Singh to showcase his first line of bridals and evening wear this August 17. - August 16, 2013 - AD Singh

India's Iconic Designer AD Singh to Showcase at C.I.F.W AD Singh, India's Iconic Bridal couture fashion designer agreed to do a fashion show at Chennai International Fashion (Week season 5). AD Singh is known for his stylish bridal and evening wear with swarovki crystals. AD Singh plays a pivot role in corporate image making & bollywood dressing. - June 25, 2013 - AD Singh

Tulle & Chantilly Launched Their Affordable Custom Bridesmaid Dresses Tulle & Chantilly, now give a discount of up to 15% off on orders of more than 4 bridesmaid dresses. - June 08, 2013 - Tulle & Chantilly

SFD Couture Formal Wear Branches Into Wedding Gowns Beginning with Their 2013 Fall Line. Take two former fashion models, add in some design talent, and, you have the formula for a successful and growing couture line that is quickly becoming the label to wear from galas to red carpet events - SFD Couture Formal Wear. Now throw in the twist of adding bridal gowns to the line up and you have one amazing couture shopping experience. - February 26, 2013 - SFD Couture Formal Wear

Grandgowns.de Just Launched Under G&G Brand. G&G dress brand has just announced the launching of their German site at www.grandgowns.de in order to provide better service for German speaking customers and expand the market further to Europe apart from the English speaking regions and countries. - December 07, 2012 - G&G Int'l Development Limited

DressMyLove - Announce New Coming of Prom Dresses 2013 With the prom becoming increasingly important, and prom dresses a popular form of formal wear for lots of contemporary occasions, DressMyLove have launched a variety of new prom dresses for 2013. - August 17, 2012 - DressMyLove

Dressmylove.co.uk - Announce New Styles of Evening Dresses for 2012 With the evening party becoming increasingly important, and evening dresses a popular for of formal wear for lots of contemporary occasions, Dressmylove.co.uk have launched a variety of new evening dress styles for 2012. - June 22, 2012 - DressMyLove

New Halloween Fancy Dress Costumes in Stock and Ready to Go at Otley Run Fancy Dress OtleyRunFancyDress.co.uk is now fully prepared for the Halloween holiday season with a frightening new range of traditional and alternate Halloween fancy dress. The Leeds based online retailer has been in the business for a number of years now and have built their range on the successes of previous years... - September 29, 2011 - Otley Run Fancy Dress

Gwen Beloti Collection Video Campaign The Gwen Beloti Collection debuts its recently produced video Campaign - The Gwen Beloti Woman. - May 24, 2011 - Gwen Beloti Collection llc

Designer Kareen Borgella to Debut Her 2011 Spring "K.Borgella Collection" A new edgy and contemporary line of clothing for women - November 11, 2010 - K.Borgella

Jill Alexander Designs to Showcase Latest Collection at the 7th Annual Fashion on the Square in San Francisco --August 14 Jill Alexander Designs, unique designer of fashions to enhance a woman’s curves, announced today that they will be showcasing their latest collection as part of the 7th Annual Fashion on the Square runway fashion show. The show will take place on Saturday, August 14th from 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm at the Westfield San Francisco Centre, under the dome. - August 13, 2010 - Jill Alexander Designs

Designer Label IDILVICE Literally Rocks by Recycling Punk Rock Band T-Shirts in New York City A unique limited edition garment collection featuring your favorite rock stars combines fashion and music in every sense of the word. Manufactured in the Garment District, IDILVICE clothing is now available worldwide online. - June 30, 2010 - IDILVICE

Elephant Parade Teams Up with Matthew Williamson to Unveil Urban Jungle in London This Summer, Elephant Family, the only charity solely dedicated to ensuring the survival of the Asian elephant, is teaming up with Matthew Williamson to launch London’s biggest ever public art event, which will see the capital taken over by elephants. - May 11, 2010 - Matthew Williamson

Matthew Williamson Announces Capsule Menswear Collection for SS2010 In addition to four annual women’s ready-to-wear collections, international fashion designer Matthew Williamson is to launch a capsule menswear range for Spring Summer 2010, with a view to expanding the line seasonally thereafter. - March 02, 2010 - Matthew Williamson

SL Clothing Launch New Range of Work Wear Essentials, Making Safety at Work Affordable SL Clothing has launched a new range of essential Work Wear, making quality clothing in the work environment affordable. - February 26, 2010 - SL Clothing Limited

Kate Preschutti, Fashion Designer from San Diego, Showing with Harry Metrik at the March Market in Dallas, Texas The Kate Preschutti Collection for Fall I 09 will be showing at The Harry Metrik & Associates showroom during The Dallas Apparel and Accessories Market this March 12-15th. - March 05, 2009 - Kate Preschutti International

Kate Preschutti New Designer from San Diego, Showing Fall Collection at Los Angeles Fall Market The Kate Preschutti Collection for Fall 09 will be showing at FOCUS during LA's Fashion market this March. - February 23, 2009 - Kate Preschutti International

Elsa Leon Launches a Woman’s Shopping Revolution This New York premium woman's apparel start up company is revolutionizing the way women shop, quietly taking the industry in a new direction with a hot new product and a bold new business model. - December 22, 2008 - Elsa Leon.com

Fashion Designer Fresh from SoCal Showing at LA's Fashion Week The Kate Preschutti Collection for Summer 09 will be showing at FOCUS during LA’s Fashion week this January. - December 11, 2008 - Kate Preschutti International

Disney Designer Deborah LaFranchi Debuts 2008 Bridal Collection Los Angeles designer transitions from Disney Imagineering to the world of bridal design. - March 02, 2008 - Deborah LaFranchi Couture

Yaga New Collection of Fashion Wear "Bella Donna" - Alchemy of Fabrics Yaga textile studio presented a new collection of fashion wear at the "Fashion Week in Moscow" organized under the support of the Association of High Fashion and prêt-a-porter, the Moscow authorities, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russian Federation. It was a bright event in cultural life of Russia’s capital that attracted many experts, representatives of mass media, and guests. - January 23, 2008 - Yaga textile design studio

French Designer Juliette Longuet in Palm Beach: Fashion for Autism Juliette Longuet will be releasing an exclusive preview of her 2008 spring/summer collection at Fashion for Autism event on December 28th at 2pm at BICE of Palm Beach. Fashion for Autism is a women’s only charity fashion benefit supporting the Autism Society of America, featuring a fashion show,... - December 08, 2007 - Juliette Longuet Ltd

Cut, Sew and Blog - Fashion Designer Malcolm Harris Debut's New Video and Text Blog Designer Malcolm Harris of the emerging luxury brand Mal Sirrah announces the September 5th, 2007 debut of his company’s daily video and text blog, Cut, Sew and Blog. The Mal Sirrah Spring/Summer 2008 Collection will also be available for viewing on Cut, Sew and Blog. - September 03, 2007 - One Dress Project

Miss Honduras to Wear Evening Gowns by Latina Fashion Designer Icel De Jesus at the Miss Universe 2007 Pageant NYC based Latina fashion designer Icel De Jesus designed and tailored the evening gowns Miss Honduras will wear at the celebrated Miss Universe 2007 Pageant. - May 07, 2007 - ICEL

Latina Fashion Designer, Icel De Jesus Will Participate as International Judge at the Miss Universe Honduras 2007 Pageant Fashion Designer Icel De Jesus, based in New York City, will make a guest appearance as International Judge at the Miss Universe Honduras pageant. - April 21, 2007 - ICEL

Spicing it up - New European Women’s Wear Collection Spice and Roses for Spy Zone International Johnson proved a major success as the creative director and head designer with previous worldwide collections including, Jessie USA, Goa, & Vintage Rebel. Both a friend and mentor to designer Alex Caugant (Antik Denim and Life and Death), Johnson is a veteran to great fashion with market appeal. The launch of her latest women’s contemporary label Spice and Roses boasts a complex balance of raw, yet feminine styles. - April 19, 2007 - Spy Zone Exchange

Bordeaux, the Fashion Leader in Seamless Technology Announces the New Hire of Hermes Designer, Montserrat Gonzalezlugo Bordeaux, the trademarked originator of “seamless” apparel manufacturing technology, is bringing the Parisian-style design aesthetic to the Los Angeles fashion community. Today the company has announced the hiring of fashion designer Montserrat Gonzalezlugo to lead the company’s newest... - April 15, 2007 - Bordeaux

Rosalind GeNe Collection Heats Up the Runway for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week On February 8th, Rosalind Gene Collection Fall 2007 heats up the runway with her fashion-forward, street-sophisticated couture clothing line at Roy Arias Studios -Time Square Arts Center, at 7 p.m. sharp. The designer entitled the collection “All Walks of Life” with the attempt to capture... - January 25, 2007 - Rosalind GeNe Collection

BridesmaidTailor.com Announces Free Bridesmaid Dress Contest BridesmaidTailor.com has announced a writing contest. Simply by writing a short essay about bridesmaids’ dresses, a Bride may win up to six custom made dresses for her bridesmaids. - December 09, 2006 - BridesmaidTailor.com

MySpace.Com Select Fashion Designer Mal Sirrah to Design Website's Official T-Shirt Members of MySpace.Com vote for fashion designer, Mal Sirrah (Malcolm Harris) to personally design the Anti-MySpace T-shirt campaign to boost the image and profile of MySpace loyal and faithful members. - June 06, 2006 - One Dress Project