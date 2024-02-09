Gwen Beloti Collection, a womenswer contemporary line of apparel as a result of its soft spot for menswear has infused a monthly Men’s Style feature in its blog platform. Each Men’s Style post on the Gwen Beloti blog will be written by guest authors who are everyday males with an innate sense of fashion and appreciation for style that they’re happy to share with those who’d appreciate it and will quite possibly get something out of it. - April 24, 2014 - Gwen Beloti Collection llc