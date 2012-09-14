PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Manufacturing > Chemical Manufacturing > Resin, Synthetic Rubber, & Artificial Synthetic Fibers & Filaments Manufacturing > Resin & Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing > Plastics Material & Resin Manufacturing
 
Plastics Material & Resin Manufacturing
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Plastics Material & Resin Manufacturing
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Bayer MaterialScience LLC Bayer MaterialScience LLC Pittsburgh, PA
Bayer MaterialScience LLC is one of the leading producers of polymers and high-performance plastics in North America and is part of the... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd Hangzhou, China
Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., Ltd, is a large-scale private enterprise located in Hangzhou, China, specializing in manufacturing... 
IMA S.r.L. IMA S.r.L. Mortara, Italy
IMA srl is a private company operating in two main business areas: the manufacuring and marketing of chemical products for synthetic leather... 
Pabrik Resin Pabrik Resin Tebing Tinggi Deli, Indonesia
Manufacturer of Cyclised Rubber Resin derived from natural rubber under the trade name of Resiprene. 
Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. Grand Junction, CO
Reynolds Polymer Technology is known as the leading manufacturer, fabricator, designer, and installer of R-Cast™ Acrylic and resin... 
Uniform Synthetics Uniform Synthetics India
Mfg of Synthetics Resins like Alkyd Resins, Ketonic resins, Polyamide Resins, Octoate driers, Rosin Modified Resins 
W.W Plastic Ningbo Co., LTD W.W Plastic Ningbo Co., LTD Ningbo, China
We're a professional manufacturer for polyester staple fiber, yarn in China, with the production capacity for 500tons/month, mainly producing: polyester... 
Companies 1 - 7 of 7 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help