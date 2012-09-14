PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

CANEI Corporation Ranks as One of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies in 2019 CANEI Corporation is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in Canada, according to the Growth 500 2019 ranking released by Canadian Business and Maclean's. The company achieved a growth rate of 913% ranking 115th on the list. The company attributes... - October 03, 2019 - CANEI Corporation

INDEVCO Plastics Installs Four Additional Silos at Longview Manufacturing Plant INDEVCO North America Plastics Division announces the installation of four new silos at its manufacturing plant in Longview, Texas. The silos are accompanied by a new resin distribution system installed alongside the company’s existing six silos. Increased Resin Storage The installation process... - August 27, 2019 - INDEVCO Plastics Longview

CMT Materials Opens New Facility in China CMT Materials, Inc., the global leader in syntactic foams for plug-assisted thermoforming, will open a new location in the city of Shenzhen, China this year. - January 09, 2018 - CMT Materials, Inc.

Plastic Injection Molding Company, Novation Industries, Celebrates 50th Anniversary Novation Industries®, a leader in the plastic injection molding industry, celebrates their 50th year in business. Novation Industries, previously WM Plastics, was established in 1967 by Bill Metz. The company was rebranded in 2012 to Novation Industries with the new tagline, "Manufacturing Ideas" which depicts their commitment to not only producing breakthrough ideas, but also to making their customers’ ideas come to life. - January 03, 2018 - Novation Industries

More Than a Piece of Plastic, UHMW-PE is Proving Itself Sturdy Enough for Farm Machinery Global Polymer, based in Madison, S.D., is a plastics manufacturer with a reputation for delivering innovative solutions to difficult manufacturing engineering problems. Using a proprietary net-shape molding process for Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene, or UHMW-PE, the company creates complex parts with characteristics that are stronger than other plastic material. - June 28, 2017 - Global Polymer Industries, Inc.

Plastics Compression Molding Manufacturer Produces Parts Stronger Than Steel Global Polymer uses a process unique among compression molding manufacturers. The company has perfected a method to embed steel, spring steel and other metals inside UHMW-PE components. More and more manufacturers are using the steel-strengthened parts, including John Deere, SAF-Holland, AGCO, Luxme and Salco, as they are nearly indestructible. - June 28, 2017 - Global Polymer Industries, Inc.

CANEI Corporation Ranks No. 8 on the 2016 Startup 50 Canadian Business and PROFIT today ranked CANEI Corporation No. 8 on the Startup 50 ranking of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies. Published in the October issue of Canadian Business and at PROFITguide.com, the Startup 50 ranks young Canadian businesses on the basis of their percentage two-year revenue growth. - September 16, 2016 - CANEI Corporation

Cerestech Offering Specialty Contract Plastics Services and Expertise Cerestech Inc. was formed in 2001 to advance the development and commercialization of polymer/thermoplastic-starch products. The technology, originally developed at Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal is now the basis of several granted and pending product and process patents and a family of products have already been commercialized in partnership with Teknor Apex under the Tradename Terraloy. - February 13, 2016 - Cerestech

Bayer MaterialScience LLC Polycarbonate Sheet Contributes to Revolutionary Lighting Design of New Jacuzzi® Hot Tubs From the glass control screen to its smartphone app, the new J-500™ Collection from Jacuzzi is clearly not your father’s hot tub. Also contributing to its futuristic luxury and style is an advanced array of LED exterior lights that are integrated into its CurvaLuxTM Siding. These lighting... - July 16, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Bayer MaterialScience LLC Announces National Sales Manager for Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Business Bayer MaterialScience LLC has appointed Jeremy Parker as the National Sales Manager for the spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation and roofing materials business. Parker has been with Bayer for six years, recently serving as an SPF regional account manager for the south central United States. In his... - June 29, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

From the Himalayas to Death Valley, Pro Camera Operators Rely on Anton/Bauer® Batteries and Bayer MaterialScience LLC PC+ABS blend When a once-in-a-lifetime photo or video stretches majestically in front of your camera lens, battery failure is not an option. That’s why from the Himalayas to Death Valley, professional camera operators rely on batteries from Anton/Bauer®, a brand of The Vitec Group, to power their history-making... - June 26, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Bayer Materialscience LLC Presents Prestigious Award During the International Bridge Conference® A unique symbol of both cultural and environmental integrity, the Vimy Memorial Bridge represents a remarkable fusion of new structural innovations in a traditional heritage location. The bridge, spanning the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Ontario, received the Gustav Lindenthal Medal at this year’s International... - June 12, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Material and Process Advancements for Automotive Interiors from Bayer MaterialScience Help Automakers Create Individualized Experiences Personalization is a significant trend in consumer design as people seek individualized experiences from the telephones in their pockets to the vehicles they drive. Automotive interior designers must feature improved functionality and an elegant, luxurious appearance. To appeal to consumers, automotive... - June 04, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

3D Printing Materials that Cure with Light and Remain Water Soluble Scientists at Bucktown Polymers have developed a new type of 3D printing material that cures rapidly when exposed to light yet remains water soluble after curing. The materials have interesting uses in additive manufacturing and casting since they change from a liquid into a solid using only light to... - May 31, 2015 - Bucktown Polymers

Polyurethane Insulation from Bayer MaterialScience Helps Building and Construction Industry Meet Performance and Sustainability Goals Efficient insulation is a key component in reducing a structure’s energy consumption. Polyurethane insulation systems and technologies can help architects, specifiers, design professionals and other decision-makers meet their performance and sustainability goals. This was the subject of a Continuing... - May 18, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Decision-Makers Rely on Diverse Bayer MaterialScience LLC Materials to Meet Building Goals Architects work with engineers, contractors, building owners and other decision-makers to create functional, attractive and sustainable buildings. They also rely on materials suppliers to help achieve their building goals. For decades, Bayer MaterialScience LLC has been a leading supplier of polyurethanes,... - May 15, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Beauty Made Possible with Baycusan® from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Consumers hold their skin care, hair care and cosmetic products to high standards. They want the products they use to help them feel as beautiful as they can be. Baycusan® is a key ingredient for creating products that do just that. Baycusan® brand polyurethane dispersions from Bayer MaterialScience... - May 13, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Bayer MaterialScience LLC Appoints Glenn Kelly Director of Government Relations Bayer MaterialScience LLC has named Glenn Kelly director of government relations. In this role, Kelly will lead the company’s federal and state government relations, advocacy and policy operations in Washington, D.C. “Kelly is a solid addition to this organization,” said Bayer MaterialScience... - May 11, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Polycarbonate Sheet from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Helps Make Rail Transit More Secure Rail transit operation in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has always been an important topic. As an international metropolis, Buenos Aires needs functional and advanced mass transportation options. China South Locomotive manufactured a train that offers a ray of hope – its inter-city bullet train. On... - May 08, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Directcoating/Directskinning Technology from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Offers High-Quality Automotive Surfaces in One Step Automotive OEMs and Tier suppliers are seeking new ways to efficiently produce parts with customizable color, texture and comfort for their customers. DirectCoating/DirectSkinning (DC/DS) technology from Bayer MaterialScience LLC is a one-step, combined molding process that can efficiently accomplish... - May 06, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Security and ID Card Market Benefits from Bayer MaterialScience Polycarbonate Film Forgery is a major challenge for ID card manufacturers. Bayer MaterialScience, one of the world’s leading suppliers of polycarbonate films for security and ID cards, offers a portfolio of polycarbonate films that makes it possible for card manufacturers to incorporate a wide range of security features... - May 06, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Laminated Polycarbonate Composite Product from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Reinforces School District Entryway School safety is now a common consideration for educational facilities throughout the country. Procedures are often in place to address potential threats and situations, and proactive precautions are taken. One Massachusetts school district employed tactics including locking facility doors and installing... - May 01, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Ready. Chef. Go!™ Program Supports Retail Sales Growth A new cooking bag, designed to increase sales in grocer’s seafood, poultry and produce departments, is being tested in U.S. supermarkets around the country. The Ready. Chef. Go!™cooking bag (www.readychefgobags.com), manufactured by Sirane Ltd. in the United Kingdom, has proven highly successful... - April 28, 2015 - Elkay Plastics

Sign of the Times: Bayer MaterialScience LLC Polycarbonate Sheet Products for Eye-Catching Commercial Signage In today’s competitive marketplace, companies are always looking for eye-catching ways to differentiate their businesses. Bayer MaterialScience LLC offers a range of polycarbonate sheets for a variety of signage applications that can help organizations do just that. Bayer’s broad selection... - April 09, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Bayer MaterialScience Polycarbonate Sheet Grades Earn ICC-ES Evaluation Report A wide range of polycarbonate sheet grades manufactured by Bayer MaterialScience LLC recently received an evaluation report (ESR# 2728) from ICC Evaluation Service (ICC-ES), providing evidence that the polycarbonate sheets meet code requirements. Building officials, architects, contractors, specifiers,... - March 19, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Bayer MaterialScience LLC Polycarbonate Sheet Available in New Opto-Mechanical Software Library for Lighting System Design When developing new products, time is money and production and design mistakes can be costly. Lambda Research Corporation’s award-winning TracePro® opto-mechanical software – used for design, analysis and optimization of optical and illumination systems – allows designers to reduce... - March 12, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Star Thermoplastic Alloys and Rubbers, Inc. Launches New Website Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc. (Star Thermoplastics) is pleased to announce the launch of their renovated and expanded website (www.starthermoplastics.com). The new website provides in-depth information on how their Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) materials offer value solutions to product... - March 06, 2015 - Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc.

Durable Polycarbonate from Bayer MaterialScience Protects Sensitive Electronics in Rugged Applications Products to be used in rugged environments ranging from industrial to outdoor to medical have one clear thing in common – the need for toughness and durability. This is the “real-world” situation InHand Electronics faced when developing its own Hydra-F6™ tablet and the display... - March 05, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

New Polycarbonate Sheet Products from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Provide OEMs with Additional Options for Lighting Lenses LEDs are advancing lighting options, both in design and functionality, yet consumers are looking for more. They look for high-quality lighting, durability, safety and attractive aesthetics. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) require these same properties in materials to meet consumer needs. Bayer... - February 27, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Bayer MaterialScience’s Array of Polycarbonate Resin and Sheet Offers OEMs a Multitude of Options for Their LED Lighting Applications LED lighting has seen widespread adoption in many residential and commercial applications. Stricter regulations are being passed and customers are demanding more energy-efficient options without sacrificing design. To meet these needs, Bayer MaterialScience LLC offers a variety of polycarbonate resin... - February 26, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Breathe Easy with Makrolon® Polycarbonate from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Imagine not being able to climb the stairs without stopping to take a break, or getting winded trying to stand and do the dishes. Unfortunately these are common realities for individuals suffering from respiratory conditions. Ventilators can help reduce the work of breathing by unloading the ancillary... - February 13, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Innovative Single-Use Torque Instruments Utilize Tough Polycarbonate from Bayer MaterialScience LLC For many years, torque-applying instruments have been among the surgical instruments typically used during orthopedic surgeries. These instruments are manufactured as reusable instruments, and are cleaned, reprocessed and recalibrated after each surgical procedure. But now there’s a new twist... - February 13, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Innovative IV Pole Utilizing Polycarbonate Resin Blend from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Enhances Patient and Health Care Worker Safety While health care and medical technology have made great strides over the years, there is one aspect of patient care that has not changed as rapidly: the IV pole. Because of its design, the traditional IV pole can cause tripping and other safety hazards for patients and health care workers. Designed... - February 12, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Bayer MaterialScience LLC Launches New Polycarbonate Blend Grade Tailored for Wearable Medical Devices Wearable medical devices increasingly are called upon to perform a variety of important tasks, such as monitoring vital signs or delivering drugs. As their popularity grows, so too does the need for materials that satisfy the unique requirements of these devices. To serve this growing market, Bayer... - February 12, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Versatile Polyurethane Chemistry from Bayer MaterialScience Offers Advantages for Multiple Markets and Applications Ever since Otto Bayer discovered polyurethane chemistry in 1937, Bayer MaterialScience has continued to build on his legacy by developing new technologies in coatings. As a demonstration of the company’s coatings know-how, two technical experts from Bayer MaterialScience LLC will help educate attendees... - February 11, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Materials from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Withstand Demanding Conditions and Meet Requirements for Innovative Medical Devices Increasingly, innovative medical applications place further importance on the success of the materials they use. When patients’ health, mobility and comfort are involved, reliability and durability are crucial. Bayer MaterialScience LLC steps up to the challenge offering original equipment manufacturers... - February 11, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Polycarbonate Sheet Technologies from Bayer MaterialScience: Strength, Glass-Like Transparency and Durability for Glazing Large, metropolitan regions are not only hubs for commercial construction, but they are also the areas that are most vulnerable to attacks and catastrophic losses from natural disasters, like tornadoes or hurricanes. Whether renovating or building new structures, protection of occupants and assets has... - February 09, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Polyaspartic Coating Resin from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Offers Advantages for Construction Projects, Corrosion Protection At construction sites, it is important to keep downtime and costs to a minimum. Bayer MaterialScience helps the industry save time and money by offering innovative polyaspartic coating resin raw materials to coatings manufacturers, empowering them to deliver cutting edge coatings products. Bayer will... - February 05, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Bayer MaterialScience Appoints Business Development Manager for Makrolon® Sheet Products in North America Bayer MaterialScience LLC announces the appointment of Kenneth Schwartz to business development manager for Makrolon® polycarbonate sheet products. In this role he will lead the marketing and business development activities for Makrolon® polycarbonate sheet products in the North American region. Since... - February 02, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Polycarbonate Sheeting from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Maximizes Aesthetics and Protection, Minimizes Support Structure for Living Roof Located in the picturesque Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, the California Academy of Sciences wears many hats, serving as a natural history museum, planetarium, leading-edge scientific center, educational facility and more. Not to be outdone by its surroundings, the building itself is a work of art... - January 26, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Bayer MaterialScience LLC Earns Spray Polyurethane Foam Alliance Supplier Accreditation Bayer MaterialScience LLC, spray polyurethane foam (SPF) systems house and raw materials supplier, has completed a comprehensive certification program to become a Spray Polyurethane Foam Alliance (SPFA) Accredited Supplier. Bayer strongly advocates for continually raising standards related to SPF safety,... - January 26, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Nomad Takes the Drag Out of Charging with Materials from Bayer MaterialScience Even in our connected world, a conventional cable is not always handy to charge a drained mobile phone or tablet. So the founders of Nomad set out to design a cable as mobile as their lives. Knowing when an electronic device will need a charge can be unpredictable, but Nomad needed a predictably high-performing... - January 08, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Award-Winning F-150 LED Headlamps Molded with Bayer MaterialScience Polycarbonate While the 2015 Ford F-150 has made headlines for its ground-breaking lightweight design, less known is that lighting the way are LED headlamps made with a special optical grade of polycarbonate from Bayer MaterialScience LLC. The F-150 is the first application of a single-collimator, all-plastic molded... - December 04, 2014 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Globe Composite Solutions Hires William Fletcher as VP of Finance 25-year industry veteran chosen to lead Globe Composite Solutions' finance, accounting, IT and human resource efforts. - November 14, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions

Globe Composite Solutions Appoints Brian Evans as Director of Technical Services 30-year industry veteran chosen to lead the Globe Composite Solutions' efforts to better serve its material handling customers. - November 14, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions

Polycarbonate Sheet Technologies from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Provide Security Without Restricting Design Large, metropolitan regions are not only hubs for commercial construction, but they are also the areas that are most vulnerable to attacks and catastrophic losses from natural disasters, like tornadoes or hurricanes. Whether renovating or building new structures, protection of occupants and assets has... - October 31, 2014 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Reflective White Polycarbonate from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Helps Lumenova™ Achieve High Lumen Output for LED Reflector Lamps Commercial and hospitality spaces, such as stores, restaurants, offices and hotel lobbies, want to appear warm and inviting to consumers. A light and bright atmosphere helps to convey this, but excessive lighting can hike up energy bills. Lumenova™ R20, BR40 and BR30 reflector lamps are the answer... - October 24, 2014 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Bayer MaterialScience LLC Helps Building Professionals Meet Their Sustainability Goals Sustainability is now standard in many building and construction projects, and building professionals are continually on the lookout for high-performance materials for sustainable building environments. With its high-performance polycarbonates, polyurethanes, coatings, adhesives and sealants raw materials... - October 23, 2014 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

High Durability Wall Coating Technology from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Protects, Adds Functionality to Surfaces Architectural coatings for commercial and institutional applications have their own unique requirements for durability, design and meeting regulations. Coatings play an important role in not only preserving surfaces but also making them functional, beautiful and more sustainable. Bayer MaterialScience... - October 23, 2014 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC