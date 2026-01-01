Company Profiles Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. is an integrated service provider of “Gene To Screen” discovery biologicals. Currently, Blue Sky offers 3 linked laboratory service segments: Molecular Biology,... Carmel Pharma Carmel Pharma is the manufacturer of the PhaSeal® System, today’s only clinically proven closed-system drug transfer device (CSTD) for the safe handling of hazardous drugs. Supported by... Hovione Hovione is a fine chemicals company dedicated to the process development and synthesis of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), serving exclusively the pharmaceutical industry. Committed to the... Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc. Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc., based in Rochester, NH, is the innovative leader and turnkey contract manufacturer of single-use disposable medical devices. Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc.,...