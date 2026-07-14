AltuCell Therapeutics, Inc., AltuCell announced today the achievement of approval of IND in Italy after pre-clinical proof-of-concept based on data from its two lead programs for type 1 diabetes testing of cadaver stem cell-derived islets in both human and non-human subjects. Their capsules have been implanted in people with diabetes for 5 year, demonstrating long-term safety, with no toxicity or tissue necrosis, and no rejection in any of the patients treated. - January 15, 2021 - AltuCell Therapeutics