3Sixty Pharma Solutions Announces Successful Submission of Start-Up Biotech Investigational New Drug Application 3Sixty Pharma Solutions LLC, www.3sixtypharma.com, last week announced the successful submission to FDA of its first Investigational New Drug (IND) Application on behalf of one of its start-up biotech clients. This news comes on the heels of the formal organization in 2018 of 3Sixty Pharma Solutions’... - December 16, 2019 - 3Sixty Pharma Solutions

RE Pharmacy Opens New Infusion Center in San Diego, CA As RE Pharmacy progresses forward as a leader in the specialty pharmacy and infusion therapy industry, they have opened a new infusion center located inside the medical building at 7625 Mesa College Drive in San Diego. It shares the second floor with Neurologist Dr. Ian Purcell MD, PhD., boasts 3,100... - December 11, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

RE Pharmacy Announces New Infusion Center in Phoenix, AZ RE Pharmacy announces a new infusion center, in partnership with neurologist David Saperstein, MD and the the Center of Complex Neurology in Phoenix, AZ. - October 03, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

New Xcenda White Paper Discusses Why the International Pricing Index Model is Not the Answer to Reforming Medicare Part B White Paper Highlights Impact of IPI Model on Patients and Health Care Providers - May 09, 2019 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition

RE Pharmacy Announces New Headquarters to Accommodate Rapid Growth After years of expansion, RE Pharmacy is pleased to announce the moving of their corporate headquarters. Located in Irvine, California, the two-story headquarters was chosen for its ample space and open floorplans. The layout of the building will allow for added employees and possible pharmacy operations. “The... - April 19, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

RE Pharmacy Announces New Website Launch RE Pharmacy, a leader in specialty pharmacy and infusion services, announced today their newly designed corporate website, https://www.repharmacy.com. The overhauled website features streamlined and simplified mobile viewability, improved functionality, and enriched content. The purpose of the new website... - April 17, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

Are Antioxidants the Solution to Burning and Itchy Eyes? A recently published study in The Ocular Surface journal authored by Experimentica Ltd. in collaboration with researchers from Loyola University Chicago and the University of Missouri – Kansas City suggests that a topical antioxidant formulation can improve the pathological signs associated with dry-eye disease. - March 26, 2019 - Experimentica Ltd

Patient & Provider Groups Oppose Legislation to Enable International Reference Pricing for Seniors’ Drugs Coalition believes proposal by Sen. Sanders, Reps. Khanna and Cummings is likely to restrict access to lifesaving medicines and lead to adverse unintended consequences. - January 11, 2019 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition

339 Groups Urge Congress to Halt International Pricing Index Model Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition-organized letter highlights model’s threats to patient choice and American healthcare innovation. - December 18, 2018 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition

New Report: ASP Rates Do Not Encourage Doctors to Prescribe High-Cost Drugs. Coalition stresses findings of new report as policymakers consider potentially harmful changes to the Medicare Part B program - December 18, 2018 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition

Experimentica Ltd. Presents at the ISER in Belfast, Northern Ireland - XXIII Biennial Meeting of the International Society for Eye Research September 9-13, 2018 | Belfast The XXXIII Biennial Meeting of the International Society of Eye Research takes place this year from September 9-13th in Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK. Dr Jenni J. Hakkarainen – Acting COO of Experimentica Ltd. will present an oral presentation on a metalloporphyrin superoxide dismutase mimetic and the dry-eye disease. Dr Simon Kaja – CSO of Experimentica Ltd. will chair a session and present on cellular mechanisms of reactive astrocytosis and opportunities for glioprotection. - September 08, 2018 - Experimentica Ltd

Gensco Pharma’s Transdermal Colchicine, ColciGel®, for Treatment of Acute Gout Flares with Negligible Systemic Absorption Improving Tolerability with Less Side Effects New transdermal therapy available for gout sufferers with negligible systemic absorption improving tolerability and minimizing side effects. ColciGel for Acute Gout Flares is now available at your participating local retail pharmacy. - June 26, 2018 - Gensco Pharma

LayerBio to Present Preclinical Results for Extended Release Glaucoma Formulation at ARVO LayerBio will present preclinical study results at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology in Honolulu, Hawaii on Monday, April 30. These results demonstrate the therapeutic potential of its novel extended-release travoprost formulation using LayerBio's proprietary PolyNet™ delivery technology. - April 27, 2018 - LayerBio, Inc.

Value Drug Scores Big in Pharmaceutical Returns PharmaLink is the New Partner in Drug Returns Processing Value Drug, a top-rated wholesaler to independent pharmacies, announced another industry leading initiative with PharmaLink. Together they will now provide to all of their members a full array of services in the take back and processing of expired... - March 14, 2018 - PharmaLink

Experimentica Ltd. Amongst the Most Promising Finnish Young Innovative Companies Experimentica Ltd. has been selected for Phase 1 of the Young Innovative Company program by Business Finland (formerly known as TEKES, The Finnish Funding Agency for Technology and Innovation). The funding awarded for the first phase is a 250,000 € grant for a period of 12 months. “Every... - February 21, 2018 - Experimentica Ltd

Creative BioMart to Expand Its Protein Glycosylation Labeling Service Capacity to Meet Rising Demands Creative BioMart, a global leader in the supply of high quality protein products and efficient protein manufacturing techniques, today announced a major expansion of its Protein Glycosylation Labeling Service capacities as a response to rising customer needs and market demands for characterizing glycan... - November 26, 2017 - Creative Biomart

Tanner Pharma Group to Attend Upcoming CPHI Worldwide Conference Top executives from Tanner Pharma Group (“Tanner Pharma”), a Charlotte-based global pharmaceutical services company, will attend the CPhI Worldwide event on October 24 – 26 in Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Tanner Pharma leverages more than 15 years of pharma services experience to provide... - October 21, 2017 - Tanner Pharma Group

Drugshoppe Selected as Finalist for 2017 Innovation Conference and Showcase Drugshoppe was selected as a finalist in the first annual pitch competition at the Houston Technology Center Innovation Conference and Showcase. Drugshoppe was picked from among many companies that applied in the fields of life sciences, aerospace, energy, IT, and transportation. Drugshoppe will compete... - September 14, 2017 - Drugshoppe

Pharmaceutical Company CJSC "ARAY" Announces Construction of Pharmaceutical Plant with Two Hormonal Drugs Research, Development and Production in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Pharmaceutical company CJSC ARAY announced today that it is in active research and development phase of a new Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) drug, called SUSTADREN (TM), housed in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic. - August 19, 2017 - CJSC ARAY

KeyCentrix™ Announces Integration with myDataMart FDS & myDataMart offer professional, comprehensive and affordable business solutions that immediately impact pharmacy profitability by providing tools to manage patients, third party receivables, Star Ratings, immunization opportunities, MTM cases and much, much more. By providing a deeper look into each pharmacy's data, myDataMart can help better manage pharmacy operations and increase profits. - February 23, 2017 - KeyCentrix

Experimentica Ltd. Appoints New Director of In Vivo Pharmacology Experimentica Ltd., a global ophthalmic contract research organization (CRO) today announced the appointment of Tamuna Bolkvadze, Ph.D. to Director In Vivo Pharmacology, effective immediately. Dr. Bolkvadze joined Experimentica Ltd. earlier in 2016 as Research Scientist and has been instrumental in... - October 22, 2016 - Experimentica Ltd

Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Present Medication Therapy Management Innovations at MTM Summit September 15-16, 2016 Tabula Rasa HealthCare's (TRHC) Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix(R) brings to Enhanced Medication Therapy Management (EMTM) the ability to identify those Medicare beneficiaries at the highest risk of an adverse drug event and mitigates that risk through personalized interventions. - September 07, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Cannabis Manifesto Issues Urgent Wake-Up Call to Global Society The Dà Má Collective has released "Dissolving The Stigma Against Nature’s Oldest & Safest Medicine: a manifesto," which aims to correct public opinion towards the healing herb known as cannabis. The 7-page illustrated manifesto makes the case, supported by 11,000+ years of hard evidence, that any stigma surrounding the use of cannabis (the notion that cannabis is somehow ‘naughty’) is unfounded and unsustainable. - September 06, 2016 - The Da Ma Collective

KinderPharm to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Exton Office Pennsylvania Elected Officials to Participate in Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening Event; KinderPharm is pleased to announce that it will hold a Grand Opening event and Ribbon-Cutting ceremony for its new office at 100 Arrandale Blvd., Exton, Pennsylvania on Friday, August 26th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m., food and refreshments, and industry networking. - August 16, 2016 - KinderPharm LLC

TruInject Founder Gabrielle Rios Receives Nomination for Innovator of the Year from the Orange County Business Journal TruInject Medical Corp™ is pleased to announce the nomination of Innovator of the Year by the Orange County Business Journal. - August 09, 2016 - Truinject Medical Corp.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare's Jack Russell Software Innovation Center Kick Off First JRS Coding School Boot Camp September 19 The Jack Russell Software Innovation Center (JRS IC) announced today its first Coding School Boot Camp will be held September 19, - December 6, 2016. Applications must be submitted between August 1 – September 1, 2016. The JRS IC was launched this year by TRHC to develop technology that will solve real health care problems while providing leading-edge value to software innovation. In celebration, a 50% discount off of the tuition is being offered to students. - August 05, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Launches Jack Russell Software Innovation Center; Tom Wilson Named Executive VP/Chief Technology Innovation Officer The new JRS IC will provide technology leadership, creativity and training to TRHC and its subsidiaries, as well as the healthcare community at large. Programs and events are designed to engage and collaborate with highly trained professionals in fields of software development, while creating a culture that continuously innovates and focuses on patient safety. - August 05, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Saffa Compounding Pharmacy/Sunshine Care Partners Tulsa. Saffa Pharmacy Announced as Sunshine Care Partners Territory License Owner for Tulsa County, OK. Saffa Compounding Pharmacy is proud to announce its purchase of the Sunshine Care Partners, Tulsa County Territory, and welcomes territory owners Debra Wells DPh, and Karla Taylor, both residents of Tulsa County. Tulsa County physicians serving Chronic Care Patients can partner with Saffa/Sunshine who, after serving the community for over 42 years, is expanding their services to both physicians and patients. - July 07, 2016 - Saffa Compounding Pharmacy

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Subsidiary Medliance Promotes Rebstock to Executive Director TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton named Candy Rebstock Executive Director of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medliance, which is the leading pharmacy cost management solution for post-acute care. Clients rely on Medliance's adjudication and consulting services to create transparency and increase communication between client skilled nursing facilities and their pharmacy partners. - June 20, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare CEO Calvin H. Knowlton Named Technology CEO of the Year Tabula Rasa HealthCare Chairman and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, received the 2016 PACT Enterprise Award for Technology CEO of the Year at a gala event in Philadelphia, May 12. While accepting the award, Knowlton stated, "TRHC results include enhanced medication-related outcomes and greater operational efficiency. The work we are doing in medication informatics, personalized medication management, and compliance/assurance is exciting and, we believe, game changing." - June 03, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

NJHA Brings Medication Risk Mitigation Services to New Jersey Hospitals Through Strategic Alliance with Tabula Rasa HealthCare New Jersey Hospital Association and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) have entered into a 3-year agreement to offer TRHC's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation™ products and services to NJHA’s nearly 400 member healthcare organizations. - May 02, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Names Kristen Propp Creative Director; Healthcare Technology Company Expands Marketing Heft with New Hire Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton announced graphic designer, Kristen Propp, has joined the healthcare technology company as Creative Director. TRHC is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions for health care organizations. - May 02, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare CIO Receives 2016 Executive Management Award Tabula Rasa HealthCare CIO Joseph J. Filippoli was honored by SmartCEO Magazine with the 2016 Executive Management Award at a gala celebration March 8. The award recognizes the "leadership and accomplishments of Philadelphia's management all-stars. Winners are recognized for their creative management vision, leadership philosophy, innovative strategy and undeniable work ethic." - March 11, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Wego Health to Demonstrate the Importance of Patient Influencers During ePharma Summit 2016 Company will ask for a single question to show how the pharmaceutical industry can benefit from engaging patient community leaders. - February 24, 2016 - Wego Health

Tabula Rasa Healthcare Pharmacy Simulation Software Tested by Schools of Pharmacy Medication treatment is the most common medical intervention. Its imprecise use contributes to an estimated 45-50 million adverse drug events annually. Tabula Rasa's suite of software solutions provide prescribers, pharmacists and healthcare organizations with sophisticated and innovative tools to better manage the medication-related needs of patients. NiaRx provides electronic health record training and patient-case simulation for pharmacy students, the future of tomorrow's caregiving team. - February 15, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Coalition Forms to Study Medication Risk in Workforce Populations Tabula Rasa HealthCare and The Greater Philadelphia Business Coalition on Health have partnered to examine the extent of medication risk in a diverse workforce population and the opportunities to mitigate that risk for the benefit of improving the health and welfare of employees and reducing unnecessary health care costs. - February 01, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Responds to CMS Announcement of Part D Enhanced Medication Therapy Managment Model Under the CMS Enhanced MTM Model, the personalized MTM services offered by Tabula Rasa HealthCare are now eligible for reimbursement by CMS, and for additional performance-based payments. TRHC's Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix(TM) has proven to reduce adverse drug reactions. - October 29, 2015 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare CEO Named 2015 Health Care Innovator of the Year Calvin H. Knowlton, Chairman and CEO, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has been named Individual Health Care Innovator of the Year by the Philadelphia Business Journal. Knowlton is being recognized for his innovation in medication risk mitigation and personalized medicine. - October 20, 2015 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Oak Street Health and Tabula Rasa Healthcare Aim to Improve Patient Outcomes Through Optimization of Medication Regimens Program's goal is to improve the safety of patient medication regimens and patient outcomes using Tabula Rasa's novel and proprietary MRM technolgy platform in tandem with the automated, robotic dispensary of TRHC's CareKinesis Pharmacy. - October 15, 2015 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Gensco Laboratories Supports World Arthritis Day on October 12, 2015 Gensco Laboratories, a specialty pharmaceutical company, has recently introduced a new transdermal prescription medication that provides rapid relief at the first sign of an acute gout flare, ColciGel®, indicated for the treatment and prophylaxis of acute gout flares in adults. ColciGel® is easy to apply directly on the site of pain and each bottle has Metered Dose Technology (MDose™) which dispenses the exact amount of transdermal medication. - October 12, 2015 - Gensco Labs

KinderPharm LLC Acquires Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacometric Research and Development Company KinderPharm LLC., announced that it has acquired PKPD Bioscience, Inc., a clinical pharmacology and pharmacometric research and development company. The purchase will strengthen the capabilities of KinderPharm LLC to provide pediatric PK/PD modeling and simulation as well as Pop PK and sparse sampling. - September 01, 2015 - KinderPharm LLC

KinderPharm Raises $1 Million to Further Advance Pediatric Drug Development KinderPharm, a full-service contract research organization (CRO) dedicated exclusively to pediatric drug development, has raised $1 million from a Series A comprised of individuals, companies and angel investors. The $1 million investment will be used to further advance the clinical development of new medicines for children. - August 13, 2015 - KinderPharm LLC

Gensco Labs Announces LiDORx® Copay Program Mobile Platform for Pain Management Text “LIDO to 37500” on your mobile device to receive the benefits of the Program Gensco Laboratories™ (www.genscolabs.com), A Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, announces a new mobile platform that uses innovative smart phone technology to provide copay assistance and facilitate pain... - August 11, 2015 - Gensco Labs

GenToX is Now Offering Inherited Cancer Testing Industry Leader in Pharmacogenomics is now offering inherited cancer screenings for patients to enhance their personalized medical testing services. - July 10, 2015 - GenToX

Creative BioMart Introduces Oxidative Stress Assay Creative BioMart, a global leader in the supply of innovative protein research tools and services announced today that it has launched exclusive Oxidative Stress Assay for use in studying many forms of pathophysiology generally associated with aging. Oxidative stress can reflect a disturbance between... - June 07, 2015 - Creative Biomart

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Receives Top Innovator Company Award Tabula Rasa HealthCare is recognized for its "innovative solutions that are making an impact on cost, quality, and access in health care." TRHC develops offerings for the ever-growing segment of the healthcare system that is "at risk," providing tools and services to better manage risk. - June 05, 2015 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Truinject Training System to Provide Real-Time Feedback for Cosmetic Injectors TruInject Medical Corp™ is pleased to announce the development and pending launch of the TruInject Training System, the first injectable simulation system featuring true-to-life tissue, 3D digital facial anatomy and real-time feedback. - June 05, 2015 - Truinject Medical Corp.