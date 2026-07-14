Recent Headlines
Within Drug Delivery Systems
Pacto Medical Wins Red Dot Design Concept Award 2026 for Slimshot® Compact Prefilled Syringe
Slimshot® recognized in Medical Devices & Technology Concept category; product selected for display at Red Dot Design Museum in Singapore. - July 14, 2026 - Pacto Medical
While Telehealth Giants Face Federal Scrutiny, Ivia Health Has Been Quietly Getting It Right
Ivia Health, a LegitScript-certified, HIPAA-compliant GLP-1 telehealth platform operating across 40+ U.S. states, is launching Ivia Health Benefits, an employer GLP-1 benefit program built on a certified, compliant foundation. As federal regulators crack down on non-compliant telehealth platforms, Ivia offers employers and patients a transparent, cash-pay alternative built right from day one. - June 11, 2026 - Ivia Health, LLC
GENINVO Introduces CodeMagic: AI‑Assisted Code Generation for Statistical Programming
GENINVO, a leading provider of transformative digital solutions for the life sciences sector, proudly announces the launch of CodeMagic, an innovative AI‑assisted coding platform designed to accelerate and simplify statistical programming across clinical research and pharmaceutical... - April 05, 2026 - GenInvo, Inc.
SignaBlok Receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for a First-in-Class TREM-1 Peptide Inhibitor for the Treatment of Retinopathy of Prematurity
SignaBlok, Inc., a preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering novel, first-in-class peptide therapies for multiple inflammation-associated diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to the Company’s TREM-1 peptide... - March 27, 2026 - SignaBlok, Inc.
SignaBlok to Present Novel Approach to Preventing Cancer Recurrence at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
• In experimental pancreatic cancer, macrophage-targeted but not cell-unspecific TREM-1 inhibitor: 1) prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival, when administered in a time window of 7 days after standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy, and 2) reverses immunosuppression and overcomes cancer resistance to anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy - March 26, 2026 - SignaBlok, Inc.
Liquet™ Medical Receives Second FDA 510(k) Clearance for Versus™ Catheter
Expands Hemodynamics-Led Thrombolysis (HLT) Platform and Unlocks New Interventional Segment. - March 05, 2026 - Liquet Medical Inc.
Thar Process Unveils New Line of CO2 Bulk Delivery Systems for Any Prep SFC and Pilot Scale SFE Users
Thar has a 35-year history of building automated supercritical systems and operating R&D labs. For many years, Thar also built CO2 delivery systems to make it easier for any client to access CO2 without the inconvenience of CO2 bottles/tanks inside the lab. This automation provides a fast return on investment for company's trying to mitigate labor costs and safety risks. - February 13, 2026 - Thar Process
Pharmacy XD Launches Nationally Licensed Direct-to-Patient Mail Order Pharmacy and Distribution Platform - Headquartered in Florida’s Fastest-Growing Healthcare Corridor
Pharmacy XD LLC, a fully licensed Florida Department of Health–approved national mail order pharmacy and distribution facility, today officially announces its direct-to-patient (DTP) platform. Positioned in the heart of one of Florida’s most dynamic healthcare and life sciences... - January 08, 2026 - Pharmacy XD LLC
Creative BioMart Enhances Host Cell Protein Mitigation Service to Strengthen Biotherapeutic Quality
Creative BioMart, a leading biotechnology company specializing in protein and biopharmaceutical solutions, has announced an enhancement to its host cell protein service. The upgraded offering introduces a more integrated and data-driven approach to identifying, quantifying, and reducing host cell... - December 11, 2025 - Creative BioMart
GENINVO Celebrates 8 Years of Innovation and Growth in the Life Sciences Industry
GENINVO, a leading provider of transformative digital solutions for the life sciences sector, proudly celebrates its 8th anniversary—a journey marked by innovation, collaboration, and impactful contributions across global healthcare and pharmaceutical domains. From a vision sparked eight... - July 22, 2025 - GenInvo, Inc.
GENINVO Announces Its Latest Innovation – Confidential Information Scanner (CIS) Tool
GENINVO, a leading provider of life science technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation – the Confidential Information Scanner (CIS) Tool. This tool is designed to help organizations identify publicly available company confidential information (CCI) across... - April 12, 2025 - GenInvo, Inc.
Thar Process and Clean Heat Technologies Integrate CO2 Heat Pump Technology to Make Supercritical CO2 Technology a Low Cost Solution
Thar Process and Clean Heat Technologies have successfully engineered, integrated and installed electric heat pumps using CO2 - R744 - as the upcycled, natural refrigerant. The technology partnership means that Thar Process' clients can benefit from lower operating costs. Thar is known for it's innovative use of CO2 for extracting flavors, fragrances, medicinal and therapeutic compounds both in it's GMP certified facility in Pittsburgh and at client sites globally. - March 24, 2025 - Thar Process
SignaBlok to Present Preclinical Data on TREM-1-Targeting Drug for the Treatment of Cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025
SignaBlok will present positive preclinical data on targeting innate inflammation for the treatment of hard-to-treat cancers. In combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy, SignaBlok's new mechanism-based inhibitor of TREM-1, an inflammation amplifier, prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival in experimental pancreatic cancer. In combination with anti-PD-L1 treatment, it overcomes pancreatic cancer resistance to immunotherapy. - March 21, 2025 - SignaBlok, Inc.
SignaBlok to Present Preclinical Data on TREM-1-Targeting Drug at the Respiratory Innovation Summit and American Thoracic Society International Conference 2025
SignaBlok will present positive preclinical data on targeting innate inflammation for the treatment of sepsis and pulmonary diseases. In experimental sepsis, SignaBlok's new mechanism-based inhibitor of TREM-1, an inflammation amplifier, protects from death with the level of protection not declining at delayed treatment times. In pulmonary inflammation and fibrosis in rats and mice, it reduces neutrophil infiltration in the lungs and reverses fibrosis. - March 21, 2025 - SignaBlok, Inc.
CURE Pharmaceutical Appoints Raymond Watt to Board of Directors
CURE Pharmaceutical, renowned for its innovative sublingual delivery systems, is proud to announce the appointment of Raymond Watt to its Board of Directors. - October 01, 2024 - CURE Pharmaceutical, Inc.
GENINVO, a Leading Provider of Innovations in Life Science Announced the Offering of Its On-Demand Service/Tool: DocQC
GENINVO has been working towards automating healthcare industry and contributing to faster drug discovery. GENINVO target to bring innovations as technologies, to automate the traditional and time-consuming process of Medical Writing. One example being, automating the process of clinical and... - August 02, 2024 - GenInvo, Inc.
GENINVO Launches Its Latest Offering – DocWrightAI
GENINVO, a leading provider of life science products and business solutions announced the launch of its new, on-demand service: DocWrightAI. GENINVO understands the various challenges in generating clinical documents. The time taken to draft clinical documents with accuracy and compliance has... - May 18, 2024 - GenInvo, Inc.
No More Acetone: Thar Process Develops Clean and Green Process to Create Sterile, Fat-Free Lecithin Powder and GMP Quality Oils for Human Consumption
Thar Process, with 34 years of expertise in supercritical fluid extraction, has developed a sustainable way to produce de-fatted lecithin powder that has less oil and longer shelf-life stability. The new process is semi-continuous and sustainable because it utilizes upcycled CO2 from waste sources instead of using toxic acetone which is the industry standard. - April 26, 2024 - Thar Process
ACL Digital and PhoenixAI.tech Partner to Take AI-Driven Drone Technology to New Heights
The strategic partnership enhances ACL Digital’s capabilities with PhoenixAI.tech, focusing on AI drone solutions for UAVs, IoT, and edge computing to revolutionize operations significantly Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) missions. - March 16, 2024 - ACL Digital
iView Therapeutics Inc. Announced FDA’s Clearance of IND Application for IVW-1001 Ophthalmic Eyelid Wipe to Treat Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease
iView Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing innovative treatments for ocular diseases, announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared iView’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application to for the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical... - March 11, 2024 - iView Therapeutics Inc.
IVIEW Announces Presentation of Positive Topline Results in Phase II Clinical Study of IVIEW-1201 for the Treatment of Bacterial Conjunctivitis at ARVO 2024
IVIEW Therapeutics Inc. announces to present the positive topline result in the Phase II Clinical Study of IVIEW-1201 for the Treatment of Bacterial Conjunctivitis in the upcoming 2024 ARVO (The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology) national meeting in Seattle, WA. The Presentation... - February 28, 2024 - iView Therapeutics Inc.
GENINVO, a Leading Provider of Life Science Product and Business Solutions Announced the Offering of Its On-Demand Service/Tool: ApoGI™
ApoGI™ is an integrated, one stop automation platform that leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms to focus on standards and metadata driven generation of artifacts. The Primary objective of this platform is to help SMEs (Subject matter experts) focus on curating... - February 15, 2024 - GenInvo, Inc.
New Sustainable Lyophilization Technology Uses Supercritical CO2
The Thar group of companies have been using CO2 for extraction, purification, particle design and encapsulation for many years but recent developments point to a need for sustainable methods for drying APIs, intermediates, excipients and biologics at relatively low temperatures. 'Big Pharma' has depended on Thar for SFC tools in drug discovery but lyophilization will likely be used in manufacturing too. - January 28, 2024 - Thar Process
Empowering Data Privacy: GENINVO Offers Anonymization as a Service
GENINVO, a leading provider of life science product and business solutions announced the offering of its on-demand service Anonymization as a Service. GENINVO a trailblazer in data privacy solutions, is excited to introduce its ground-breaking offering, Anonymization as a Service. With data... - December 14, 2023 - GenInvo, Inc.
GenInvo Part of PHUSE US Connect & Informa Connect Clinical Data Disclosure, Transparency & Plain Language Summaries Event - 2023
GENINVO was a part of 2 recent global events for the life science industry. The first was "PHUSE US Connect 2023" which was held in Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld Florida on 5th – 8th March 2023 and the second event, Informa Connect Clinical Data Disclosure, Transparency &... - June 05, 2023 - GenInvo, Inc.
GENINVO Launches Its Latest Offering – Datalution
GenInvo, a leading provider of life science product and business solutions announced the launch of its new, on-demand service: Datalution. GenInvo has recognized various challenges the pharmaceutical industry faces, especially in generating data for clinical trials. The need of clinical data to... - March 11, 2023 - GenInvo, Inc.
GENINVO Service Offering Custom Application Development
GENINVO is a leading provider of high-quality, innovative life science tools. GENINVO understand the business challenges of enterprises big and small. Whether you need short-term, focused design support or turnkey product development, GENINVO has the right tools to meet your needs with the help of... - September 07, 2022 - GenInvo, Inc.
Peptineo, LLC Selected by EPA to Provide EPA Nationwide Coverage for Point of Care (POC) COVID-19 Testing
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Cincinnati Acquisition Division (CAD), has awarded Peptineo LLC, an emerging aerospace, health services, and defense solutions company, a three-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to support a comprehensive COVID-19 testing program in support of the... - August 07, 2022 - Peptineo
Global Cancer Technology Successfully Concludes Glioblastoma Pre-Clinical Animal Studies with Impressive Results
Global Cancer Technology, a San Diego, CA biotechnology company, has successfully completed animal testing with GCT.GLIO.1, a PI3K selective inhibitor that can cross the blood brain barrier and modulate immune cell function. The company will advance the compound to Phase 1 clinical trials as a next step. - July 08, 2022 - Global Cancer Technology
GENINVO Launches Its Latest Offering - Innovation as a Service
GENINVO, a leading provider of life science product and business solutions announced the launch of its new, on-demand service: Innovation as a Service. GENINVO has recognized various challenges the pharmaceutical industry faces, especially in the wake of the pandemic. The need to expedite clinical... - June 12, 2022 - GenInvo, Inc.
Biopharma Industry Standout Robert Proulx Joins Advisory Board of Global Cancer Technology
Global Cancer Technology is developing innovative treatments for deadly diseases like cancer, with a current focus on glioblastoma and breast cancer. To date, Mr. Robert Proulx has held numerous Board positions, is a recognized thought leader in biopharma, and currently holds dual roles as the founder and CEO of Imagion Biosystems. - May 21, 2022 - Global Cancer Technology
GENINVO Launches Centre of Excellence for Data Science and Analytics to Help Clients Unlock Insights Using Data Science
GENINVO, a leading provider of life sciences product and business solutions organization, announced the launch of a Centre of Excellence for Data Science and Analytics (DSA CoE). The DSA is a resolute team of experts comprising of life science and technology domains. Data Science and Analytics CoE... - November 18, 2021 - GenInvo, Inc.
Noble Paws CBD Joins Forces with Leading Pet Diabetes Brand
The pet CBD brand with an ethos, Noble Paws, donates a bottle of their healing CBD to a shelter every time one is purchased. Noble Paws has joined forces with rising star pet diabetes brand, PetTest, to reach as many pets as possible and “hemp” spread the word. - November 04, 2021 - Noble Paws
GENINVO Launches Updated New Website
After months of hard work and dedication, GENINVO is pleased to announce the new and updated website launch. The primary goal of the redesign process was to create a user-focused design, add improved functionality, and provide easy access to information about GENINVO’s products and services. - June 14, 2021 - GenInvo, Inc.
AltuCell Therapeutics Announces Proof-of-Concept in Lead Programs in Type 1 Diabetes in Human Subjects; Phase 1 Pilot in Humans Has IND Approval & Trial to Begin Shortly
AltuCell Therapeutics, Inc., AltuCell announced today the achievement of approval of IND in Italy after pre-clinical proof-of-concept based on data from its two lead programs for type 1 diabetes testing of cadaver stem cell-derived islets in both human and non-human subjects. Their capsules have been implanted in people with diabetes for 5 year, demonstrating long-term safety, with no toxicity or tissue necrosis, and no rejection in any of the patients treated. - January 15, 2021 - AltuCell Therapeutics
A Novel Treatment Modality for COVID-19: Global Cancer Technology is Developing a Nanoparticle Which May Selectively Target, Bind and Inactivate Coronavirus Virions
Global Cancer Technology, an emerging biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel treatment modality to selectively kill the COVID-19 virus. - December 30, 2020 - Global Cancer Technology
3Sixty Pharma Solutions Announces Successful Approval of FDA Investigational New Drug Application
3Sixty Pharma Solutions LLC., www.3sixtypharma.com, has announced the successful submission to FDA, and approval of, an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application on behalf of one of its clinical-stage biotech clients. 3Sixty Pharma Solutions’ 360 Start-Up arm continues to be committed to... - October 15, 2020 - 3Sixty Pharma Solutions
Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians (ASP) Coalition Statement Regarding the Trump Administration’s Recently Announced Executive Order
The Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians (ASP) Coalition released the following statement regarding the Trump Administration’s recently announced Executive Order: “In a letter to lawmakers in 2018, the ASP Coalition warned about the International Pricing Index Model (IPI) and the... - July 24, 2020 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition
GENINVO Celebrates Its Anniversary
A year ago, GENINVO was carved out of a CRO to provide innovative technology solutions and services to the life sciences industry to enable them to deliver drugs faster with higher quality and cost-efficiency. Today GENINVO is partnering with all sizes of Biopharma companies around the world and we... - July 10, 2020 - GenInvo, Inc.
GENINVO CEO Shweta Shukla Announces Upcoming Launch of Shadow(TM) Version2
GENINVO would like to thank its teams for staying on track during these stressful times. While it is easy to lose focus of what is important during this unexpected COVID-19 time, the teams are working from home and have used this as an opportunity to bond with their teammates and collaborate with... - June 18, 2020 - GenInvo, Inc.
Experimentica Ltd. Announces the Successful Acquisition of the Ophthalmic Contract Research Division from Ophthy-DS, Inc.
Experimentica Ltd., a leader in preclinical ophthalmic drug discovery services, announces the successful acquisition of the contract research division from Ophthy-DS, Inc., a Michigan-based preclinical contract research organization (CRO) specializing in non-regulated drug discovery services and medical device testing for ophthalmic indications. - May 22, 2020 - Experimentica Ltd
GenInvo Supports Pharma Companies Working to Find a Cure for COVID-19 Virus, as Well as Supporting Their Employees as They Work from Home
GenInvo strives to support the drug development process to find treatments quickly and cost effectively. They are a dedicated part of the solution. Having their employees work from home, not only keeps the employees' and their family's healthy, it also keeps the company on track for developing life-saving solutions and innovative products to the Life Science/Pharma Industry faster. - April 01, 2020 - GenInvo, Inc.
3Sixty Pharma Solutions Partners with Westchester Biotech Project
Leveraging its “360Start-Up” Powerhouse to Grow a Dynamic Non-Profit for Scientists - January 11, 2020 - 3Sixty Pharma Solutions
GenInvo Launch
GenInvo launches to provide innovative and transformative solutions to the pharma industry to help bring life-changing treatments to patients faster. - December 23, 2019 - GenInvo, Inc.
3Sixty Pharma Solutions Announces Successful Submission of Start-Up Biotech Investigational New Drug Application
3Sixty Pharma Solutions LLC, www.3sixtypharma.com, last week announced the successful submission to FDA of its first Investigational New Drug (IND) Application on behalf of one of its start-up biotech clients. This news comes on the heels of the formal organization in 2018 of 3Sixty Pharma... - December 16, 2019 - 3Sixty Pharma Solutions
RE Pharmacy Opens New Infusion Center in San Diego, CA
As RE Pharmacy progresses forward as a leader in the specialty pharmacy and infusion therapy industry, they have opened a new infusion center located inside the medical building at 7625 Mesa College Drive in San Diego. It shares the second floor with Neurologist Dr. Ian Purcell MD, PhD., boasts... - December 11, 2019 - River's Edge Pharmacy
RE Pharmacy Announces New Infusion Center in Phoenix, AZ
RE Pharmacy announces a new infusion center, in partnership with neurologist David Saperstein, MD and the the Center of Complex Neurology in Phoenix, AZ. - October 03, 2019 - River's Edge Pharmacy
New Xcenda White Paper Discusses Why the International Pricing Index Model is Not the Answer to Reforming Medicare Part B
White Paper Highlights Impact of IPI Model on Patients and Health Care Providers - May 09, 2019 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition
RE Pharmacy Announces New Headquarters to Accommodate Rapid Growth
After years of expansion, RE Pharmacy is pleased to announce the moving of their corporate headquarters. Located in Irvine, California, the two-story headquarters was chosen for its ample space and open floorplans. The layout of the building will allow for added employees and possible pharmacy... - April 19, 2019 - River's Edge Pharmacy
RE Pharmacy Announces New Website Launch
RE Pharmacy, a leader in specialty pharmacy and infusion services, announced today their newly designed corporate website, https://www.repharmacy.com. The overhauled website features streamlined and simplified mobile viewability, improved functionality, and enriched content. The purpose of the new... - April 17, 2019 - River's Edge Pharmacy