Recent Headlines
Within Plastics Packaging Materials & Unlaminated Film & Sheet Manufacturing
Professional Plastics Expands Midwest Distribution & Manufacturing Capabilities
Professional Plastics opened a new facility in Belvidere, Illinois, significantly escalating its warehouse capacity and service capabilities in the U.S. North Central market. The opening of a new facility, in addition to its existing location in Loves Park, IL, increases the company’s footprint to enhance service and support its continued growth in the region. The investment supports the company’s commitment to expand where customer demand is strongest. - December 17, 2025 - Professional Plastics
Grand Prints Installs Its Fourth Maxima Die-Cutter
Grand Prints, a pharmaceutical packaging company, has invested in its fourth Excel Maxima HS 1020 die-cutter to expand into FMCG, carton, and cosmetic packaging. - August 11, 2025 - Grand Prints India
Sustainability in Every Box: Bakery Packaging Boxes Launches New Line of Eco-Friendly Boxes
In a proactive move towards environmental responsibility, Bakery Packaging Boxes proudly announces the launch of a new line of eco-friendly boxes for bakery products like cakes, cupcakes, cookies, etc. - January 29, 2024 - Bakery Packaging Boxes
Eco-shell™ Adds 99.9% Antibacterial Efficacy to Long List of Eco-Certifications and Patents
Products made with eco-shell™ can achieve up to 50% plastic reduction, 70% carbon reduction, and are now certified to be recyclable and antibacterial. - October 18, 2023 - Spark Sourcing
Popular Poly Mailer Brand Releases "Value Mailer" Line to Help Keep Your Costs Down
The popular poly mailer brand, à la mode Mailers, has released a new product line that consists of single-colored “Value Mailers.” Sold in packs of 200, producing their industry-leading durable shipping envelopes in bulk keeps costs down for customers. As fees on selling... - July 07, 2023 - à la mode Mailers
Coast Package Material Launches Innovative Sustainable Packaging Solutions
Coast Package Material serves multiple industries with safe and sustainable pouches. Since these pouches are demanded far and wide in the world. - January 28, 2023 - Coast Package Material
Professional Plastics Expands U.S. Northeast Distribution Capabilities
A new facility in Angola doubles the company’s footprint in Western New York and advances its development of a distribution hub and continued growth in the region. - October 05, 2022 - Professional Plastics
Wuxi Brilliant Technology Launching the Most Requested Product for Their Customers
Wuxi Brilliant Technology has launched a new product on their website, which answers all the hardware manufacturing companies; they have listened to their customers' requests and enriched their product lineup with "the Copy Paper." - June 14, 2021 - Wuxi Brilliant Technology Co., Ltd.
Rocket Industrial Recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified Company in 2020
Rocket Industrial, a packaging supplies and equipment distributor, announced today that it is once again Great Place to Work-Certified. This is the fifth consecutive year the company has been recognized. - August 22, 2020 - Rocket Industrial
Plasti-Block(TM) to Offer Canadian Designed and Engineered PPE Masks with Unique Filtration System
Armed with a desire to contribute to the solution of the novel coronavirus, Omachron Plastics, maker of the Plasti-Block line of plastic blocks, has developed a mask that meets the needs of individual citizens, and health professionals alike. The company is using their own Canadian made injection molding machine to produce the masks. - May 27, 2020 - Plasti-Block
Plasti-Block™ Releases New Polycarbonate and ABS Blend
Omachron Plastic, producer of the Plasti-Block™ line of plastics have successfully molded a polycarbonate and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene blend of plastic. This material is ideal for automotive and electronic applications. It is heat resistant and has high impact strength. This material... - May 21, 2020 - Plasti-Block
Plasti-Block™ Releases Purple Block to HDPE Lineup
Omachron Plastics Inc., maker of the Plasti-Block™ line of injection molded plastic blocks and rods, releases a new purple block and rod to consumers. - April 15, 2020 - Plasti-Block
Plasti-Block™ Turns 100% Recycled Materials Into Finished Product
Omachron® Plastics eliminates plastic waste consisting of post-consumer contaminated mixed plastics by converting it into finished goods and products. The Omachron® molding equipment allows use up to 100% regrind in injection molding plastic parts that are identical in appearance and mechanical properties to parts made from virgin material. A true "no waste" process. - November 19, 2019 - Plasti-Block
Rocket Industrial Named a Great Place to Work for the Fourth Year in a Row
Rocket Industrial has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the 4th consecutive year by the Great Place to Work Institute. - August 17, 2019 - Rocket Industrial
Plasti-Block Celebrates Its First Anniversary with Great Success
Plasti-Block is now over 1 year old. Update about stock and custom injection molding. - July 08, 2019 - Plasti-Block
Plastic-Block™: Hard Core Recycling
Manufacturing operations often generate some amount of plastic waste. Companies often collect this waste and try to use it by putting a small percentage of waste in with the virgin plastic. The problem is that the rate of generated scrap exceeds the ability to reuse it. Other companies simply write... - June 06, 2019 - Plasti-Block
Plastic-Block™: The Power of Small®
Omachron Plastics may be small, the equipment they use is small, they use very little energy, but the response to their innovations is “large!” - June 06, 2019 - Plasti-Block
PPC Flexible Packaging Announces Completion & Grand Opening of New Plant in Colombia for Its Horticulture Business
The new state-of-the-art structure will streamline all processes and increase its capacities. Visit www.gotemkin.com for more information. - March 14, 2019 - PPC Flexible Packaging
PPC Flexible Packaging Announces Acquisition of HFM Packaging, Ltd.
PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC, a leading provider of custom flexible packaging for specialty food, healthcare, and horticultural markets, today announced the acquisition of Pewaukee, Wisconsin–based HFM Packaging Ltd. PPC, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in flexographic... - February 06, 2019 - PPC Flexible Packaging
The Power of Small - Plasti-Block uses Modular Injection Molded Systems
Omachron’s modular extrusion systems extensively tested to produce Plasti-Block solid colored rods and blocks. This new equipment is 95% smaller, uses 95% less energy, and is 75% less costly than competitive machines. These are small, desktop systems from 1 hp to 20 hp that provide 10 to 600 lbs. per hour of melt flow. - January 29, 2019 - Plasti-Block
China-Based Manufacturing Firm TedPack Announces Launch of Onsite Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches
Many choices can be made when a company decides on what packaging to use. To help make things easier Chinese packaging manufacturer TedPack now features a deeply informative Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches on their growing website. - November 29, 2018 - TedPack Company Limited
Plastic-Block™: Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Product Announcement
Omachron Plastics Inc. is proud to announce the addition of Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) – more commonly known as butyrate – to their product offerings. - October 31, 2018 - Plasti-Block
ABS Halloween Pins Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics
This week’s Alternative Tuesday segment from the Acutabove Woodworking channel features a project to fabricate Vise Jaws Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics. - October 30, 2018 - Plasti-Block
Fabricate Plastic Vise Jaws Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics
This week’s Alternative Tuesday segment from the Acutabove Woodworking channel features a project to fabricate Vise Jaws Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics. - October 11, 2018 - Plasti-Block
Inspire Creativity Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics
A fun YouTube channel where weekly videos are posted on a variety of different woodworking topics. It is a very inspiring and creative place to visit for ideas and information. This channel ensures to allocate time for safety and shop tips, an essential aspect of any project. This week’s Alternative Tuesday segment from the Acutabove Woodworking channel features the project, An Amazing Butterfly. - October 05, 2018 - Plasti-Block
Plasti-Block™ New Colored ABS Plastics
Canadian Manufacturer & Supplier of Plastic Blocks, Rods, & Sheets Plasti-Block™ is the new go-to source for unique, colored, and affordable plastics, perfect for prototyping and production. - September 06, 2018 - Plasti-Block
Rocket Industrial Named a Great Place to Work for the Third Year in a Row
Rocket Industrial has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the 3rd consecutive year by the Great Place to Work Institute. - August 31, 2018 - Rocket Industrial
Eagle Flexible Packaging to Debut Eco-Friendly Packaging at NPEW
Eagle Flexible Packaging is excited to show their line of sustainable packaging options at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA this week. Eagle will be debuting three newly designed pouch types; Compostable, Recyclable, and Renewable. In addition to the sustainable pouches, Eagle will... - March 10, 2018 - Eagle Flexible Packaging
CMT Materials Opens New Facility in China
CMT Materials, Inc., the global leader in syntactic foams for plug-assisted thermoforming, will open a new location in the city of Shenzhen, China this year. - January 09, 2018 - CMT Materials, Inc.
Rocket Industrial Named Great Place to Work for 2nd Consecutive Year
Rocket Industrial, a leading retail and industrial packaging supplier and automation firm in the United States, has been certified as a Great Place to Work by Fortune Magazine for the 2nd year in a row. Fortune partners annually with The Great Place to Work Institute to conduct independent surveys... - September 10, 2017 - Rocket Industrial
Gift Boxes Are an Easy Way to Accentuate Your Gift Value
Values of a brand are strongly linked with the quality they offer, any new launch will not help in killing competition until the approach is through exceptional quality and not rhetoric marketing. - December 02, 2016 - Carrier Bag Hut
CB Station Now Recognized as Google Trusted Store
Positive shopping experience at CB Station recognized via inclusion in Google Trusted Stores program. - October 15, 2016 - CB Station
Rocket Industrial to Donate 100,000 Meals with New “Project 100K” Program
Rocket Industrial plans to donate 100,000 meals to starving children around the world through its innovative new program, Project 100K, in partnership with Minneapolis-based charity, Feed My Starving Children. - September 28, 2016 - Rocket Industrial
Rocket Industrial Named a Great Place to Work by Fortune
Rocket Industrial, a leading retail and industrial packaging supplier in the United States, has been selected as a Great Place to Work by Fortune Magazine. Fortune partners annually with The Great Place to Work Institute to conduct independent surveys of qualifying companies in each state. - August 04, 2016 - Rocket Industrial
Professional Plastics Named 2016 Family-Owned Large Business of the Year
Professional Plastics was recently awarded Family-Owned Large Business of the Year by The Orange County Business Journal. - June 23, 2016 - Professional Plastics, Inc.
Cyber Graphics Moves to New Milwaukee Office
Cyber Graphics, LLC, has moved their Franklin, WI, location into a new custom remodeled office space in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. The official opening date for the new space is June 8, 2015. - June 10, 2015 - Cyber Graphics
Ready. Chef. Go!™ Program Supports Retail Sales Growth
A new cooking bag, designed to increase sales in grocer’s seafood, poultry and produce departments, is being tested in U.S. supermarkets around the country. The Ready. Chef. Go!™cooking bag (www.readychefgobags.com), manufactured by Sirane Ltd. in the United Kingdom, has proven highly... - April 28, 2015 - Elkay Plastics
40-Year Anniversary for Edwin and Mark
This week Cyber Graphics celebrated an impressive milestone for two of their veteran employees: forty years of service with the Bryce Corporation family of companies. Mark Parrish (Director of Customer Service) and Edwin Woods (Manufacturing Site Director) have each been part of the Cyber Graphics... - April 19, 2015 - Cyber Graphics
Lehrmitt Design Studios Offers 3D Printed Chocolate Design and Molds
Lehrmitt Design Studios offers revolutionary chocolate design and mold-making using 3D printing technologies. - February 28, 2015 - Lehrmitt Design Studios
Coveris Advanced Coatings Exhibits at ICE USA 2015
Coveris Advanced Coatings recently attended ICE USA 2015 in Orlando, Florida. The exhibition provided an excellent opportunity to drive new business and promote products and services. - February 26, 2015 - Coveris Advanced Coatings
Vista Packaging Announces Win for Clients in Packaging Design
Vista Packaging, Inc. is a designer’s dream, now offering unique Shoulder Printing in their plastic tube packaging – creating unified design from cap to crimp. - October 09, 2014 - Vista Packaging
Specialty Packaging Enjoying Double-Digit Growth
Increasing Sales Staff, Distribution, Suppliers, Product Offerings - September 10, 2014 - Specialty Packaging, LLC
Vista Packaging Leads the Way in Environmentally Friendly Cosmetic Packaging
It might look like plastic and feel like plastic cosmetic tube packaging, but the good news is -- it is 100% biodegradable using a plastic lookalike. - September 07, 2014 - Vista Packaging
Vista Packaging Unveils New Innovations in Cosmetic Packaging
Vista Packaging, Inc. is a designer’s dream with their Oval Tubes, Shoulder Design and new Flex Tech™ packaging that unifies labeling and packaging into a single process. - August 25, 2014 - Vista Packaging
Cyber Graphics Promotes Jim Koppes to General Manager, Cleveland Site
Recent leadership changes for the Cyber Graphics Cleveland site. - July 30, 2014 - Cyber Graphics
Cosmo Films Strengthens Its Exports with a New SEZ Plant
With 60 percent of company’s sales coming from exports & International operations and increased focus on specialty, innovative and value added products, Cosmo Films demarcates its newly opened Shendra plant especially for exports. - June 04, 2014 - Cosmo Films Ltd.
Coveris Advanced Coatings Unveils New product: Duratool XL at IPC APEX EXPO 2014
Coveris Advanced Coatings is pleased to introduce their new Phototool product: Duratool XL (Extra Life), part of their tecnilith® portfolio. - April 10, 2014 - Coveris Advanced Coatings
Coveris™ Names Gary Masse Chief Executive Officer
Coveris, the sixth largest global plastics packaging company, has announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer. - April 08, 2014 - Coveris Advanced Coatings
Professional Plastics Signs Master Distributor Agreement with Corning Macor®
Professional Plastics, Inc. has recently signed a Master Distribution Agreement with Corning, Inc. for the distribution and fabrication of Macor® Machinable Glass Ceramic parts and shapes. As a leading supplier of engineering plastics and ceramics with 18 locations in the USA, Singapore and... - February 27, 2014 - Professional Plastics, Inc.
Cyber Graphics Unveils New Corporate Logo
Cyber Graphics, LLC launched a new corporate logo today, marking the most dramatic change in its visual identity since 2007. Designed in-house, the new visual identity presents the company as modern and evolving, and reflects the streamlined efficiencies of their vertically integrated capabilities and services. The logo also serves to unify Cyber Graphics across its three new locations, from recent acquisitions in Cleveland, OH; Milwaukee, WI; and Neenah, WI. - January 10, 2014 - Cyber Graphics