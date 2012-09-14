PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Plasti-Block™ Turns 100% Recycled Materials Into Finished Product Omachron® Plastics eliminates plastic waste consisting of post-consumer contaminated mixed plastics by converting it into finished goods and products. The Omachron® molding equipment allows use up to 100% regrind in injection molding plastic parts that are identical in appearance and mechanical properties to parts made from virgin material. A true "no waste" process. - November 19, 2019 - Plasti-Block

Rocket Industrial Named a Great Place to Work for the Fourth Year in a Row Rocket Industrial has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the 4th consecutive year by the Great Place to Work Institute. - August 17, 2019 - Rocket Industrial

Plasti-Block Celebrates Its First Anniversary with Great Success Plasti-Block is now over 1 year old. Update about stock and custom injection molding. - July 08, 2019 - Plasti-Block

Plastic-Block™: Hard Core Recycling Manufacturing operations often generate some amount of plastic waste. Companies often collect this waste and try to use it by putting a small percentage of waste in with the virgin plastic. The problem is that the rate of generated scrap exceeds the ability to reuse it. Other companies simply write it... - June 06, 2019 - Plasti-Block

Plastic-Block™: The Power of Small® Omachron Plastics may be small, the equipment they use is small, they use very little energy, but the response to their innovations is “large!” - June 06, 2019 - Plasti-Block

PPC Flexible Packaging Announces Acquisition of HFM Packaging, Ltd. PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC, a leading provider of custom flexible packaging for specialty food, healthcare, and horticultural markets, today announced the acquisition of Pewaukee, Wisconsin–based HFM Packaging Ltd. PPC, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in flexographic printing... - February 06, 2019 - PPC Flexible Packaging

The Power of Small - Plasti-Block uses Modular Injection Molded Systems Omachron’s modular extrusion systems extensively tested to produce Plasti-Block solid colored rods and blocks. This new equipment is 95% smaller, uses 95% less energy, and is 75% less costly than competitive machines. These are small, desktop systems from 1 hp to 20 hp that provide 10 to 600 lbs. per hour of melt flow. - January 29, 2019 - Plasti-Block

China-Based Manufacturing Firm TedPack Announces Launch of Onsite Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches Many choices can be made when a company decides on what packaging to use. To help make things easier Chinese packaging manufacturer TedPack now features a deeply informative Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches on their growing website. - November 29, 2018 - TedPack Company Limited

Plastic-Block™: Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Product Announcement Omachron Plastics Inc. is proud to announce the addition of Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) – more commonly known as butyrate – to their product offerings. - October 31, 2018 - Plasti-Block

ABS Halloween Pins Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics This week’s Alternative Tuesday segment from the Acutabove Woodworking channel features a project to fabricate Vise Jaws Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics. - October 30, 2018 - Plasti-Block

Fabricate Plastic Vise Jaws Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics This week’s Alternative Tuesday segment from the Acutabove Woodworking channel features a project to fabricate Vise Jaws Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics. - October 11, 2018 - Plasti-Block

Inspire Creativity Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics A fun YouTube channel where weekly videos are posted on a variety of different woodworking topics. It is a very inspiring and creative place to visit for ideas and information. This channel ensures to allocate time for safety and shop tips, an essential aspect of any project. This week’s Alternative Tuesday segment from the Acutabove Woodworking channel features the project, An Amazing Butterfly. - October 05, 2018 - Plasti-Block

Plasti-Block™ New Colored ABS Plastics Canadian Manufacturer & Supplier of Plastic Blocks, Rods, & Sheets Plasti-Block™ is the new go-to source for unique, colored, and affordable plastics, perfect for prototyping and production. - September 06, 2018 - Plasti-Block

Rocket Industrial Named a Great Place to Work for the Third Year in a Row Rocket Industrial has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the 3rd consecutive year by the Great Place to Work Institute. - August 31, 2018 - Rocket Industrial

Eagle Flexible Packaging to Debut Eco-Friendly Packaging at NPEW Eagle Flexible Packaging is excited to show their line of sustainable packaging options at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA this week. Eagle will be debuting three newly designed pouch types; Compostable, Recyclable, and Renewable. In addition to the sustainable pouches, Eagle will also... - March 10, 2018 - Eagle Flexible Packaging

CMT Materials Opens New Facility in China CMT Materials, Inc., the global leader in syntactic foams for plug-assisted thermoforming, will open a new location in the city of Shenzhen, China this year. - January 09, 2018 - CMT Materials, Inc.

Rocket Industrial Named Great Place to Work for 2nd Consecutive Year Rocket Industrial, a leading retail and industrial packaging supplier and automation firm in the United States, has been certified as a Great Place to Work by Fortune Magazine for the 2nd year in a row. Fortune partners annually with The Great Place to Work Institute to conduct independent surveys of... - September 10, 2017 - Rocket Industrial

Gift Boxes Are an Easy Way to Accentuate Your Gift Value Values of a brand are strongly linked with the quality they offer, any new launch will not help in killing competition until the approach is through exceptional quality and not rhetoric marketing. - December 02, 2016 - Carrier Bag Hut

CB Station Now Recognized as Google Trusted Store Positive shopping experience at CB Station recognized via inclusion in Google Trusted Stores program. - October 15, 2016 - CB Station

Rocket Industrial to Donate 100,000 Meals with New “Project 100K” Program Rocket Industrial plans to donate 100,000 meals to starving children around the world through its innovative new program, Project 100K, in partnership with Minneapolis-based charity, Feed My Starving Children. - September 28, 2016 - Rocket Industrial

Rocket Industrial Named a Great Place to Work by Fortune Rocket Industrial, a leading retail and industrial packaging supplier in the United States, has been selected as a Great Place to Work by Fortune Magazine. Fortune partners annually with The Great Place to Work Institute to conduct independent surveys of qualifying companies in each state. - August 04, 2016 - Rocket Industrial

Professional Plastics Named 2016 Family-Owned Large Business of the Year Professional Plastics was recently awarded Family-Owned Large Business of the Year by The Orange County Business Journal. - June 23, 2016 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

Cyber Graphics Moves to New Milwaukee Office Cyber Graphics, LLC, has moved their Franklin, WI, location into a new custom remodeled office space in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. The official opening date for the new space is June 8, 2015. - June 10, 2015 - Cyber Graphics

Ready. Chef. Go!™ Program Supports Retail Sales Growth A new cooking bag, designed to increase sales in grocer’s seafood, poultry and produce departments, is being tested in U.S. supermarkets around the country. The Ready. Chef. Go!™cooking bag (www.readychefgobags.com), manufactured by Sirane Ltd. in the United Kingdom, has proven highly successful... - April 28, 2015 - Elkay Plastics

40-Year Anniversary for Edwin and Mark This week Cyber Graphics celebrated an impressive milestone for two of their veteran employees: forty years of service with the Bryce Corporation family of companies. Mark Parrish (Director of Customer Service) and Edwin Woods (Manufacturing Site Director) have each been part of the Cyber Graphics family... - April 19, 2015 - Cyber Graphics

Lehrmitt Design Studios Offers 3D Printed Chocolate Design and Molds Lehrmitt Design Studios offers revolutionary chocolate design and mold-making using 3D printing technologies. - February 28, 2015 - Lehrmitt Design Studios

Coveris Advanced Coatings Exhibits at ICE USA 2015 Coveris Advanced Coatings recently attended ICE USA 2015 in Orlando, Florida. The exhibition provided an excellent opportunity to drive new business and promote products and services. - February 26, 2015 - Coveris Advanced Coatings

Vista Packaging Announces Win for Clients in Packaging Design Vista Packaging, Inc. is a designer’s dream, now offering unique Shoulder Printing in their plastic tube packaging – creating unified design from cap to crimp. - October 09, 2014 - Vista Packaging

Specialty Packaging Enjoying Double-Digit Growth Increasing Sales Staff, Distribution, Suppliers, Product Offerings - September 10, 2014 - Specialty Packaging, LLC

Vista Packaging Leads the Way in Environmentally Friendly Cosmetic Packaging It might look like plastic and feel like plastic cosmetic tube packaging, but the good news is -- it is 100% biodegradable using a plastic lookalike. - September 07, 2014 - Vista Packaging

Vista Packaging Unveils New Innovations in Cosmetic Packaging Vista Packaging, Inc. is a designer’s dream with their Oval Tubes, Shoulder Design and new Flex Tech™ packaging that unifies labeling and packaging into a single process. - August 25, 2014 - Vista Packaging

Cyber Graphics Promotes Jim Koppes to General Manager, Cleveland Site Recent leadership changes for the Cyber Graphics Cleveland site. - July 30, 2014 - Cyber Graphics

Cosmo Films Strengthens Its Exports with a New SEZ Plant With 60 percent of company’s sales coming from exports & International operations and increased focus on specialty, innovative and value added products, Cosmo Films demarcates its newly opened Shendra plant especially for exports. - June 04, 2014 - Cosmo Films Ltd.

Coveris Advanced Coatings Unveils New product: Duratool XL at IPC APEX EXPO 2014 Coveris Advanced Coatings is pleased to introduce their new Phototool product: Duratool XL (Extra Life), part of their tecnilith® portfolio. - April 10, 2014 - Coveris Advanced Coatings

Coveris™ Names Gary Masse Chief Executive Officer Coveris, the sixth largest global plastics packaging company, has announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer. - April 08, 2014 - Coveris Advanced Coatings

Professional Plastics Signs Master Distributor Agreement with Corning Macor® Professional Plastics, Inc. has recently signed a Master Distribution Agreement with Corning, Inc. for the distribution and fabrication of Macor® Machinable Glass Ceramic parts and shapes. As a leading supplier of engineering plastics and ceramics with 18 locations in the USA, Singapore and Taiwan,... - February 27, 2014 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

Cyber Graphics Unveils New Corporate Logo Cyber Graphics, LLC launched a new corporate logo today, marking the most dramatic change in its visual identity since 2007. Designed in-house, the new visual identity presents the company as modern and evolving, and reflects the streamlined efficiencies of their vertically integrated capabilities and services. The logo also serves to unify Cyber Graphics across its three new locations, from recent acquisitions in Cleveland, OH; Milwaukee, WI; and Neenah, WI. - January 10, 2014 - Cyber Graphics

BioSeal Systems Introduces Revolutionary Containment Bags for the Death Care Industry BioSeal Systems in San Diego recently introduced containment bags for human remains that will supplant the widely used, low-grade bags made overseas. The company's new TC BodyBags, attracted thousands of visitors to a display at the National Funeral Directors Association Expo in Austin, TX, and resulted in several global distributors for BioSeal. - November 09, 2013 - BioSeal Systems

Marbles, LLC and Technology Container Corporation (TCC) Announce Exclusive Licensing Agreement This is the first license agreement issued by Marbles, LLC relating to its patented technology directed at the corrugated file/storage box and organizational products industries. Other domestic and international licensees who are interested should contact Marbles immediately, as exclusive agreements are currently being discussed and awarded. - October 16, 2013 - Marbles, LLC

Cyber Graphics Acquires Flex Pre-Press Cyber Graphics Acquires Flex Pre-Press in Franklin, WI. The partnership will bolster the existing strengths of Flex Pre-Press, expand the market share of Cyber Graphics, and provide greater efficiencies to both organizations. - September 26, 2013 - Cyber Graphics

Vitop Original® Asserts Its Leadership The favorite tap of wine consumers can now be recognized by a special quality seal. The Vitop Original® is the leading tap used for wine in Bag-in-Box®. The tap’s success is due in part because it is very easy to use – a simple pressure on one or both wings is enough to make the... - August 31, 2013 - Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box

Plascon Group Achieves BRC Certification for Manufacturing of Flexible Food Packaging Plascon Group’s flexible packaging manufacturing plant in Traverse City, Michigan recently achieved British Retail Consortium (BRC) Global Food Safety Certification. BRC is a leading global quality and food safety certification program that is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). Plascon manufactures film, bags and liners for the foodservice, food processing and bulk packaging industries. - August 16, 2013 - Plascon Group

Pak-Sher Introduces the First and Only Truly Sustainable 100% PCR Pop-Up Interfolded Deli/Bakery Sheets Pak-Sher announced today the launch of Envirosheets™, new bakery/deli interfolded sheet that is produced using 100% PCR (post-consumer recycled plastic), made from recycled milk jugs, meets FDA guidelines for direct food contact, and is manufactured and packaged in the USA. - June 12, 2013 - Pak-Sher

PackagingConnections.com – Knowledge Sharing on "Printing Inks": An Informative Report for All Packaging/Printing Professionals PackagingConnections.com “providing online packaging services and consultancy worldwide” has now focussed on a different vertical of Packaging. The company has released its first technical report on “Fundamentals of Printing Inks.” The report is a beginner’s guide on major... - March 23, 2013 - Packaging Connections

Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box Extends Pouch-Up® Range Smurfit Kappa has announced that it is offering a more extensive range of Pouch-Up® products. - March 14, 2013 - Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box

Shelve Your Taxes with the UniKeep Tax Organizer Colorful Tax Organization Made Easy with Enclosed Storage Set That Fits on Shelf or File Cabinet While Keeping Documents Safe - March 01, 2013 - Univenture, Inc

AI International Creates New Roles to Build Future Business Links AI International, one of the UK’s leading and largest stockists of quality engineering plastics and industrial laminates, announce the creation of several new departmental roles and recent promotions within their company. AI International’s centres in Newport and Manchester have recently... - November 30, 2012 - AI International

Specialty Packaging Purchases MARK C Specialties National supplier of packaging products, equipment, parts and service acquires company to expand product lines, customer base. - November 29, 2012 - Specialty Packaging, LLC