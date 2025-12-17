Cyber Graphics, LLC launched a new corporate logo today, marking the most dramatic change in its visual identity since 2007. Designed in-house, the new visual identity presents the company as modern and evolving, and reflects the streamlined efficiencies of their vertically integrated capabilities and services. The logo also serves to unify Cyber Graphics across its three new locations, from recent acquisitions in Cleveland, OH; Milwaukee, WI; and Neenah, WI. - January 10, 2014 - Cyber Graphics