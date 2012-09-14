PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ThermoPro, Inc. Announces ISO Certification ThermoPro, Inc. is now certified with the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System. - February 23, 2018 - Thermopro, Inc.

Creative Pultrusions, Inc. Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification Creative Pultrusions, Inc., a leader in the pultrusion manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce today that it has earned the ISO 9001:2015 certification. The comprehensive system audits covered every aspect of operations. "Any company that has been through the certification process knows... - June 29, 2017 - Creative Pultrusions

More Than a Piece of Plastic, UHMW-PE is Proving Itself Sturdy Enough for Farm Machinery Global Polymer, based in Madison, S.D., is a plastics manufacturer with a reputation for delivering innovative solutions to difficult manufacturing engineering problems. Using a proprietary net-shape molding process for Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene, or UHMW-PE, the company creates complex parts with characteristics that are stronger than other plastic material. - June 28, 2017 - Global Polymer Industries, Inc.

Plastics Compression Molding Manufacturer Produces Parts Stronger Than Steel Global Polymer uses a process unique among compression molding manufacturers. The company has perfected a method to embed steel, spring steel and other metals inside UHMW-PE components. More and more manufacturers are using the steel-strengthened parts, including John Deere, SAF-Holland, AGCO, Luxme and Salco, as they are nearly indestructible. - June 28, 2017 - Global Polymer Industries, Inc.

Ampac Engineers Improved Anti-Fog Technology for Fresh Produce Packaging Ampac, a division of ProAmpac, and the world’s leader in creative flexible packaging solutions, has engineered an improved anti-fog technology for film used in fresh produce packaging. Ampac has been a long time supplier of surface printed anti-fog OPP film with controlled perforation for vegetables. - October 21, 2016 - ProAmpac

Ampac’s MRE Pouch Innovation Serves NASA International Space Station Ampac, a division of ProAmpac, the world’s leader in creative packaging solutions, announces an improved MRE pouch innovation for the International Space Station. Ampac has been a producer of MRE (Meals Ready to Eat) retort pouches for the US military for many years. Because of the quality and... - October 07, 2016 - ProAmpac

Professional Plastics Named 2016 Family-Owned Large Business of the Year Professional Plastics was recently awarded Family-Owned Large Business of the Year by The Orange County Business Journal. - June 23, 2016 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

3Der Transforms Your Ideas in Virtual Products and Then Physical Objects Not a new business field, but an enhanced one. 3Der Romania redesigned his workflow and now covers the A-Z services for 3D industry. - September 13, 2015 - 3Der

Cosmo Films Strengthens Its Exports with a New SEZ Plant With 60 percent of company’s sales coming from exports & International operations and increased focus on specialty, innovative and value added products, Cosmo Films demarcates its newly opened Shendra plant especially for exports. - June 04, 2014 - Cosmo Films Ltd.

Ampac Products Win Awards for Packaging Excellence, Design, and Innovation Ampac is proud to announce they have recently won several awards from the Flexible Packaging Association, Graphic Design USA and the World Packaging Organization for products displaying packaging excellence, design advancements and product innovation. - March 05, 2014 - ProAmpac

Ampac Pull TabTM a Success in the Marketplace Ampac has recently delivered the Ampac Pull TabTM beverage pouch to the marketplace with great success. Ampac’s Pull Tab beverage pouch provides an alternative format to the traditional straw-punch through beverage pouch. - March 04, 2014 - ProAmpac

Ampac Acquires Business Deposits Plus as Part of Strategic Focus Ampac has acquired Business Deposits Plus (BDP) as part of its overall strategic focus for its secure packaging business unit. - March 03, 2014 - ProAmpac

Professional Plastics Signs Master Distributor Agreement with Corning Macor® Professional Plastics, Inc. has recently signed a Master Distribution Agreement with Corning, Inc. for the distribution and fabrication of Macor® Machinable Glass Ceramic parts and shapes. As a leading supplier of engineering plastics and ceramics with 18 locations in the USA, Singapore and Taiwan,... - February 27, 2014 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

AI International Creates New Roles to Build Future Business Links AI International, one of the UK’s leading and largest stockists of quality engineering plastics and industrial laminates, announce the creation of several new departmental roles and recent promotions within their company. AI International’s centres in Newport and Manchester have recently... - November 30, 2012 - AI International

Redwood Plastics Announces Distribution Agreement with Strongwell Redwood Plastics Corporation announces distribution deal with Strongwell, the world’s largest producer of FRP pultruded products. - November 17, 2012 - Redwood Plastics Corporation

IAPD Announces 2012 Circle of Champions (Education) Award Recipients The International Association of Plastics Distributors (IAPD) recently announced its winners for the Educational Circle of Champions awards. - November 02, 2012 - Redwood Plastics Corporation

AI International Announces ISO 9001 Certification Renewal AI International, one of the UK’s leading and largest stockists of quality engineering plastics and industrial laminates. - October 20, 2012 - AI International

Professional Plastics Opens New Taiwan Location Professional Plastics, Inc., a USA-based supplier of industrial plastics shapes has announced the opening of their new Taiwan location. The facility is located in the Hsinchu Area of northern Taiwan, one hour outside of Taipei. The full-service facility will maintain an inventory of high-performance... - October 04, 2012 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

Appointment of UMAC Avionics as Authorized Sales Representative in India Professional Plastics, Inc. (USA) dba Professional Plastics, Pte Ltd. (Singapore) has appointed UMAC Avionics Pvt Ltd (India), as an authorized sales representative for the sole purpose of promoting its' products and services in the country of India. Professional Plastics is a USA-based supplier of industrial... - October 04, 2012 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

Plastics Company Opens Atlanta Area Distribution Center Professional Plastics, Inc. based in Fullerton, CA has opened their 16th USA distribution hub in Smyrna, Georgia just outside of Atlanta. The new facility will maintain a complete inventory of industrial plastic sheets, rods, tubing and films. - April 25, 2012 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

ComtekUSA Introduces Power-Free and Fan-Less Laptop Cooling Stand for Laptop Protection Regular laptop cooling stands often consume more battery power and fail to protect the laptop from the excessive heat generated by the laptop components. Comtek USA has introduced a new laptop stand, the Cool Stand that does not require power or a fan for cooling. This unique laptop peripheral has been... - February 08, 2012 - Comtek USA

Innovative Uses for Vycom's Celtec for Campers, Retail Displays and Games Vycom's Celtec material is an expanded PVC that has many innovative uses across several industries. Mostly known as highly printable and durable materials for indoor and outdoor applications, new application ideas for Celtec are coming up every day that have numerous benefits. - September 02, 2011 - Vycom Corp

Southbridge Homeowner Gets Rave Reviews for New Deck and Railing Late summer into Fall can be a great time to get a deal on a new deck, especially if it is made with the latest weather-resistant materials. Old school of thought was that the wood deck has to be fresh in the spring or winter would take a toll on it. Not so with materials like AZEK, which resist rot, stains, splinters and scratches. A good cleaning and it's ready for that first Memorial Weekend barbecue. Marge Farrand a homeowner in Southbridge loves her new AZEK Deck and Railing! - August 27, 2011 - AZEK Building Products

B. G. Peck Company Receives Supplier Excellence Award B. G. Peck Company was recognized for its quality and performance by Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. - May 04, 2011 - B. G. Peck Company, Inc.

Braeside Displays Now Offering Monthly Featured Products Braeside Displays will be featuring two P.O.P. displays every month on www.BraesideDisplays.com. These featured products will be offered for a limited time at a discounted price. - April 16, 2011 - Braeside Displays

Marine Electrical Products Adds New Sales Staff Positions Marine Electrical Products, Lebanon, Missouri, adds Tim Grimes and Jeff Rashid to key sales positions. - March 30, 2011 - Marine Electrical Products

Combination Sign Frame with Brochure Pocket Braeside Displays has developed a custom curved panel sign frame with a brochure pocket to mount on the front fence of a standard shelf management system. The custom display incorporates a specially designed clip for securing the frame anywhere on the fence without the need for hardware. - March 25, 2011 - Braeside Displays

Braeside Displays Offering New Low Price on Outdoor Business Card Holders Braeside Displays is now offering a new low price on their outdoor business card holders. These outdoor business card holders will last for years under extreme weather conditions and are made from high quality acrylic plastic. - March 19, 2011 - Braeside Displays

Braeside Displays Announces the Addition of Their New "Unbreakable" Line Braeside Displays has developed a new "Unbreakable" line of point of purchase displays. These displays are more durable than traditional acrylic. - March 03, 2011 - Braeside Displays

Braeside Displays Now Offering Two Part Sign Frames for One Low Price Braeside Displays is now offering their double-pane, fold-over sign holder and compression fit base as a set for one low price at www.braesidedisplays.com - February 24, 2011 - Braeside Displays

Announcing the Launch of the Braeside Displays Custom Website Braeside Displays has launched www.braesidecustom.com devoted to custom point of purchase displays. This website was designed to illustrate the affordability and value that can be realized with a custom display. - February 21, 2011 - Braeside Displays

Heritage Packaging Unveils New Website for ZCORR Products ZCORR Products today unveiled its new website at www.zcorrproducts.com - April 08, 2010 - Heritage Packaging

Z-CORR Products Provides Gun Owners Military-Grade Corrosion Prevention Z-CORR Products unveils its revolutionary new firearm safety and protection bags. - March 18, 2010 - Heritage Packaging

Heritage Packaging Expands Production with Latest Technology Heritage Packaging expands business - March 13, 2010 - Heritage Packaging

Heritage Packaging Earns Eastman Chemical's Excellence Award Heritage Packaging in Victor, NY, is the proud recipient of the Eastman Supplier Excellence Award presented by the Eastman Chemical Company. - March 13, 2010 - Heritage Packaging

Sarasota Window Film Dealer Saves Energy for "Habitat" Homeowners ASID Industry Partner, Solar-X of Sarasota recently completed the first of what is hoped to be many donated installations of Panorama® window film on a home rehabilitated by Habitat for Humanity (Sarasota). - January 15, 2010 - Solar-X of Sarasota

My Plate-Mate Announced as MBA, “2009 Mom’s Best Award Winner” Mom Invented Spill Guard for Toddler Meals Wins 2009 Spring Product Award - August 29, 2009 - HATCH

Recycled Plastic Cards Options Expanding Within Australia Market The range of recycled plastic cards have been expanding within the Australia market in recent years and these are just one of the environmentally-friendly plastic cards being offered by Melbourne-based Custom Plastic Cards, alongside biodegradable corn cards and teslin plastic cards. - August 22, 2009 - Custom Plastic Cards

Hop Industries Corporation to Carry Plastic Coil Plastic Coil is a practical and creative method of binding. - July 22, 2009 - Hop Industries Corporation

Saint-Gobain Abrasives Launches a New Web Site for the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) and Professional Contractor Market Saint-Gobain Abrasives has developed and launched a newly redesigned web site for the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) and Professional Contractor Market. - July 01, 2009 - Saint-Gobain Abrasives

Professional Plastics Announces Enhanced Web Experience for Customers Professional Plastics, a leading distributor of high-performance plastic stock shapes, recently upgraded their web site to include new, easy to use navigation tools and a more streamlined checkout process. The redesigned site has also been fully translated into ten languages to better serve their customers outside of the USA. - June 23, 2009 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

Hop Industries Introduces Twin Wire Spools For over 30 years Hop Industries has been a name office dealers could trust for quality and low prices and are now introducing themselves to binderies and print shops across the US. - May 16, 2009 - Hop Industries Corporation

Start Up Nation Announces My Plate-Mate Creators Among Their “Leading Moms in Business” Start Up Nation Competition Recognizes America’s Top 200 Mom Owned Business and the Women Who Run Them. - May 10, 2009 - HATCH

SPI Semicon Merges Operations with Parent Company Professional Plastics, Inc. SPI/Semicon, Inc., a USA manufacturer of static-controlled semiconductor wafer and I.C. packaging products has been merged into their parent company Professional Plastics, Inc. The combined company will continue production of the existing SPI product range at a shared facility in Ogden, Utah. The company... - May 08, 2009 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

Saint-Gobain Launched New Web Site for Norton Brand of Professional Cleaning Products Saint-Gobain Abrasives has officially rolled out a newly designed web site for its Norton brand Professional Cleaning Market. The site features information on floor maintenance and cleaning products for the janitorial, professional cleaning and food service markets. A new line of natural stone care tools... - May 03, 2009 - Saint-Gobain Abrasives

Mom Inventors Team Up for a National Mother’s Day Giveaway HATCH Co-Founders and 19 Other Women Entrepreneurs Host Contest to Give Back to Mothers, the Key Supporters of their Businesses. - April 24, 2009 - HATCH

My Plate-Mate: Helping with Independent Eating While Celebrating Earth Day Everyday HATCH produces My Plate-Mate, a product that helps toddlers, the elderly, and those with special needs to gain independence at meal time. This conscientious company also took steps to make sure their packaging was earth friendly as well. - April 22, 2009 - HATCH

Hop Industries Corporation Introduces Twin Wire Supplies and Equipment Twin wire (double loop) is the most durable method in binding. It opens a full 360° degree allowing your document to lay completely flat, open or closed. Available in diameters ¼” through 9/16” in 3:1 pitch with 32 loops and 5/8” through 1” in a 2:1 pitch with 21 loops,... - March 12, 2009 - Hop Industries Corporation

Hop Industries Corporation Now Carries a Full Line of School Supply Products Hop Industries Corporation, a leading distributor of laminating and binding supplies and equipment for over 30 years, has recently added overhead transparencies with a removable strip to our ever expanding product line. Hop Industries overhead transparency films allow you to create crystal clear transparencies... - March 12, 2009 - Hop Industries Corporation