Recent Headlines
Within Laminated Plastics Plate, Sheet (except Packaging), & Shape Manufacturing
Professional Plastics Expands Midwest Distribution & Manufacturing Capabilities
Professional Plastics opened a new facility in Belvidere, Illinois, significantly escalating its warehouse capacity and service capabilities in the U.S. North Central market. The opening of a new facility, in addition to its existing location in Loves Park, IL, increases the company’s footprint to enhance service and support its continued growth in the region. The investment supports the company’s commitment to expand where customer demand is strongest. - December 17, 2025 - Professional Plastics
Professional Plastics Expands U.S. Northeast Distribution Capabilities
A new facility in Angola doubles the company’s footprint in Western New York and advances its development of a distribution hub and continued growth in the region. - October 05, 2022 - Professional Plastics
Wicked Brick Launches New Display Solutions for LEGO® Ideas: Typewriter & Seinfeld
New display products launched for the LEGO® Ideas typewriter model and the LEGO® Ideas "Seinfeld" TV studio set. - August 07, 2021 - Wicked Brick
Wicked Brick Launches New Display Solutions for LEGO® X Adidas Collaborative Set and Further LEGO® Architecture Sets
New display products launched for the Originals Superstar shoe set created by LEGO® in collaboration with Adidas, as well as for LEGO® Architecture "White House," "Arc de Triomphe," and "LEGO® House." - August 01, 2021 - Wicked Brick
Wicked Brick Launches New Display Solutions for LEGO® Harry Potter™ and LEGO® Architecture Sets
New display products launched for LEGO® Harry Potter™ "Wizard’s Chess" & "Fawkes" sets, as well as for LEGO® Architecture "Empire State Building," "Statue of Liberty" and "Eiffel Tower." - July 25, 2021 - Wicked Brick
Wicked Brick Launches Display Solution Range for IKEA Products
New IKEA-compatible display options for pop culture collectibles have been launched. - July 22, 2021 - Wicked Brick
Wuxi Brilliant Technology Launching the Most Requested Product for Their Customers
Wuxi Brilliant Technology has launched a new product on their website, which answers all the hardware manufacturing companies; they have listened to their customers' requests and enriched their product lineup with "the Copy Paper." - June 14, 2021 - Wuxi Brilliant Technology Co., Ltd.
Daejin, a Manufacturer of Polymer Sheets, is Entering Into the US Market
Daejin develops materials and parts based on specialized knowledge and application technology of carbon-based materials, including CNT, Graphene and Fullerene, nonorganic materials and polymers, and is making inroads into the US market. Although it is a relatively new company, established in 2019,... - January 14, 2021 - Daejin
In Response to COVID-19 Ocean State Shields Launches in RI
Rhode Island startup Ocean State Shields is launching a curated portfolio of non-toxic antimicrobial barriers and products in response to COVID-19. In collaboration with CT based SD Labs, this affordable and durable line of innovations is a new way to help in the re-opening of Rhode Island's economy. - April 29, 2020 - Ocean State Shields
ThermoPro, Inc. Announces ISO Certification
ThermoPro, Inc. is now certified with the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System. - February 23, 2018 - Thermopro, Inc.
Creative Pultrusions, Inc. Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Creative Pultrusions, Inc., a leader in the pultrusion manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce today that it has earned the ISO 9001:2015 certification. The comprehensive system audits covered every aspect of operations. "Any company that has been through the certification process... - June 29, 2017 - Creative Pultrusions
Plastics Compression Molding Manufacturer Produces Parts Stronger Than Steel
Global Polymer uses a process unique among compression molding manufacturers. The company has perfected a method to embed steel, spring steel and other metals inside UHMW-PE components. More and more manufacturers are using the steel-strengthened parts, including John Deere, SAF-Holland, AGCO, Luxme and Salco, as they are nearly indestructible. - June 28, 2017 - Global Polymer Industries, Inc.
More Than a Piece of Plastic, UHMW-PE is Proving Itself Sturdy Enough for Farm Machinery
Global Polymer, based in Madison, S.D., is a plastics manufacturer with a reputation for delivering innovative solutions to difficult manufacturing engineering problems. Using a proprietary net-shape molding process for Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene, or UHMW-PE, the company creates complex parts with characteristics that are stronger than other plastic material. - June 28, 2017 - Global Polymer Industries, Inc.
Ampac Engineers Improved Anti-Fog Technology for Fresh Produce Packaging
Ampac, a division of ProAmpac, and the world’s leader in creative flexible packaging solutions, has engineered an improved anti-fog technology for film used in fresh produce packaging. Ampac has been a long time supplier of surface printed anti-fog OPP film with controlled perforation for... - October 21, 2016 - ProAmpac
Ampac’s MRE Pouch Innovation Serves NASA International Space Station
Ampac, a division of ProAmpac, the world’s leader in creative packaging solutions, announces an improved MRE pouch innovation for the International Space Station. Ampac has been a producer of MRE (Meals Ready to Eat) retort pouches for the US military for many years. Because of the quality... - October 07, 2016 - ProAmpac
Professional Plastics Named 2016 Family-Owned Large Business of the Year
Professional Plastics was recently awarded Family-Owned Large Business of the Year by The Orange County Business Journal. - June 23, 2016 - Professional Plastics, Inc.
3Der Transforms Your Ideas in Virtual Products and Then Physical Objects
Not a new business field, but an enhanced one. 3Der Romania redesigned his workflow and now covers the A-Z services for 3D industry. - September 13, 2015 - 3Der
Cosmo Films Strengthens Its Exports with a New SEZ Plant
With 60 percent of company’s sales coming from exports & International operations and increased focus on specialty, innovative and value added products, Cosmo Films demarcates its newly opened Shendra plant especially for exports. - June 04, 2014 - Cosmo Films Ltd.
Ampac Products Win Awards for Packaging Excellence, Design, and Innovation
Ampac is proud to announce they have recently won several awards from the Flexible Packaging Association, Graphic Design USA and the World Packaging Organization for products displaying packaging excellence, design advancements and product innovation. - March 05, 2014 - ProAmpac
Ampac Pull TabTM a Success in the Marketplace
Ampac has recently delivered the Ampac Pull TabTM beverage pouch to the marketplace with great success. Ampac’s Pull Tab beverage pouch provides an alternative format to the traditional straw-punch through beverage pouch. - March 04, 2014 - ProAmpac
Ampac Acquires Business Deposits Plus as Part of Strategic Focus
Ampac has acquired Business Deposits Plus (BDP) as part of its overall strategic focus for its secure packaging business unit. - March 03, 2014 - ProAmpac
Professional Plastics Signs Master Distributor Agreement with Corning Macor®
Professional Plastics, Inc. has recently signed a Master Distribution Agreement with Corning, Inc. for the distribution and fabrication of Macor® Machinable Glass Ceramic parts and shapes. As a leading supplier of engineering plastics and ceramics with 18 locations in the USA, Singapore and... - February 27, 2014 - Professional Plastics, Inc.
AI International Creates New Roles to Build Future Business Links
AI International, one of the UK’s leading and largest stockists of quality engineering plastics and industrial laminates, announce the creation of several new departmental roles and recent promotions within their company. AI International’s centres in Newport and Manchester have... - November 30, 2012 - AI International
Redwood Plastics Announces Distribution Agreement with Strongwell
Redwood Plastics Corporation announces distribution deal with Strongwell, the world’s largest producer of FRP pultruded products. - November 17, 2012 - Redwood Plastics Corporation
IAPD Announces 2012 Circle of Champions (Education) Award Recipients
The International Association of Plastics Distributors (IAPD) recently announced its winners for the Educational Circle of Champions awards. - November 02, 2012 - Redwood Plastics Corporation
AI International Announces ISO 9001 Certification Renewal
AI International, one of the UK’s leading and largest stockists of quality engineering plastics and industrial laminates. - October 20, 2012 - AI International
Appointment of UMAC Avionics as Authorized Sales Representative in India
Professional Plastics, Inc. (USA) dba Professional Plastics, Pte Ltd. (Singapore) has appointed UMAC Avionics Pvt Ltd (India), as an authorized sales representative for the sole purpose of promoting its' products and services in the country of India. Professional Plastics is a USA-based supplier of... - October 04, 2012 - Professional Plastics, Inc.
Professional Plastics Opens New Taiwan Location
Professional Plastics, Inc., a USA-based supplier of industrial plastics shapes has announced the opening of their new Taiwan location. The facility is located in the Hsinchu Area of northern Taiwan, one hour outside of Taipei. The full-service facility will maintain an inventory of... - October 04, 2012 - Professional Plastics, Inc.
Plastics Company Opens Atlanta Area Distribution Center
Professional Plastics, Inc. based in Fullerton, CA has opened their 16th USA distribution hub in Smyrna, Georgia just outside of Atlanta. The new facility will maintain a complete inventory of industrial plastic sheets, rods, tubing and films. - April 25, 2012 - Professional Plastics, Inc.
ComtekUSA Introduces Power-Free and Fan-Less Laptop Cooling Stand for Laptop Protection
Regular laptop cooling stands often consume more battery power and fail to protect the laptop from the excessive heat generated by the laptop components. Comtek USA has introduced a new laptop stand, the Cool Stand that does not require power or a fan for cooling. This unique laptop peripheral has... - February 08, 2012 - Comtek USA
Innovative Uses for Vycom's Celtec for Campers, Retail Displays and Games
Vycom's Celtec material is an expanded PVC that has many innovative uses across several industries. Mostly known as highly printable and durable materials for indoor and outdoor applications, new application ideas for Celtec are coming up every day that have numerous benefits. - September 02, 2011 - Vycom Corp
Southbridge Homeowner Gets Rave Reviews for New Deck and Railing
Late summer into Fall can be a great time to get a deal on a new deck, especially if it is made with the latest weather-resistant materials. Old school of thought was that the wood deck has to be fresh in the spring or winter would take a toll on it. Not so with materials like AZEK, which resist rot, stains, splinters and scratches. A good cleaning and it's ready for that first Memorial Weekend barbecue. Marge Farrand a homeowner in Southbridge loves her new AZEK Deck and Railing! - August 27, 2011 - AZEK Building Products
B. G. Peck Company Receives Supplier Excellence Award
B. G. Peck Company was recognized for its quality and performance by Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. - May 04, 2011 - B. G. Peck Company, Inc.
Braeside Displays Now Offering Monthly Featured Products
Braeside Displays will be featuring two P.O.P. displays every month on www.BraesideDisplays.com. These featured products will be offered for a limited time at a discounted price. - April 16, 2011 - Braeside Displays
Marine Electrical Products Adds New Sales Staff Positions
Marine Electrical Products, Lebanon, Missouri, adds Tim Grimes and Jeff Rashid to key sales positions. - March 30, 2011 - Marine Electrical Products
Combination Sign Frame with Brochure Pocket
Braeside Displays has developed a custom curved panel sign frame with a brochure pocket to mount on the front fence of a standard shelf management system. The custom display incorporates a specially designed clip for securing the frame anywhere on the fence without the need for hardware. - March 25, 2011 - Braeside Displays
Braeside Displays Offering New Low Price on Outdoor Business Card Holders
Braeside Displays is now offering a new low price on their outdoor business card holders. These outdoor business card holders will last for years under extreme weather conditions and are made from high quality acrylic plastic. - March 19, 2011 - Braeside Displays
Braeside Displays Announces the Addition of Their New "Unbreakable" Line
Braeside Displays has developed a new "Unbreakable" line of point of purchase displays. These displays are more durable than traditional acrylic. - March 03, 2011 - Braeside Displays
Braeside Displays Now Offering Two Part Sign Frames for One Low Price
Braeside Displays is now offering their double-pane, fold-over sign holder and compression fit base as a set for one low price at www.braesidedisplays.com - February 24, 2011 - Braeside Displays
Announcing the Launch of the Braeside Displays Custom Website
Braeside Displays has launched www.braesidecustom.com devoted to custom point of purchase displays. This website was designed to illustrate the affordability and value that can be realized with a custom display. - February 21, 2011 - Braeside Displays
Heritage Packaging Unveils New Website for ZCORR Products
ZCORR Products today unveiled its new website at www.zcorrproducts.com - April 08, 2010 - Heritage Packaging
Z-CORR Products Provides Gun Owners Military-Grade Corrosion Prevention
Z-CORR Products unveils its revolutionary new firearm safety and protection bags. - March 18, 2010 - Heritage Packaging
Heritage Packaging Earns Eastman Chemical's Excellence Award
Heritage Packaging in Victor, NY, is the proud recipient of the Eastman Supplier Excellence Award presented by the Eastman Chemical Company. - March 13, 2010 - Heritage Packaging
Heritage Packaging Expands Production with Latest Technology
Heritage Packaging expands business - March 13, 2010 - Heritage Packaging
Sarasota Window Film Dealer Saves Energy for "Habitat" Homeowners
ASID Industry Partner, Solar-X of Sarasota recently completed the first of what is hoped to be many donated installations of Panorama® window film on a home rehabilitated by Habitat for Humanity (Sarasota). - January 15, 2010 - Solar-X of Sarasota
My Plate-Mate Announced as MBA, “2009 Mom’s Best Award Winner”
Mom Invented Spill Guard for Toddler Meals Wins 2009 Spring Product Award - August 29, 2009 - HATCH
Recycled Plastic Cards Options Expanding Within Australia Market
The range of recycled plastic cards have been expanding within the Australia market in recent years and these are just one of the environmentally-friendly plastic cards being offered by Melbourne-based Custom Plastic Cards, alongside biodegradable corn cards and teslin plastic cards. - August 22, 2009 - Custom Plastic Cards
Hop Industries Corporation to Carry Plastic Coil
Plastic Coil is a practical and creative method of binding. - July 22, 2009 - Hop Industries Corporation
Saint-Gobain Abrasives Launches a New Web Site for the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) and Professional Contractor Market
Saint-Gobain Abrasives has developed and launched a newly redesigned web site for the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) and Professional Contractor Market. - July 01, 2009 - Saint-Gobain Abrasives
Professional Plastics Announces Enhanced Web Experience for Customers
Professional Plastics, a leading distributor of high-performance plastic stock shapes, recently upgraded their web site to include new, easy to use navigation tools and a more streamlined checkout process. The redesigned site has also been fully translated into ten languages to better serve their customers outside of the USA. - June 23, 2009 - Professional Plastics, Inc.