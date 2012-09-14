PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

iAbrasive.com: Themed Salon "Superhard Abrasive Testing and Quality Monitoring" Ends Perfectly Last Friday, iAbrasive.com organized the first offline themed salon "Superhard Abrasive Testing and Quality Monitoring" in order to improve industry colleagues’ professionalism and promote active and deep online communication, which provides a convenient way for indepth exchange of views... - December 01, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

iAbrasive.com: to Build Professional Elite Team by Action Learning In order to build a professional elite team for better serving tool and abrasive industry, iAbrasive.com learning team adopted the method of "Action Learning" to conduct team building activity, all company employees took part in this activity. - November 29, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

iAbrasive.com Visited Zhengzhou Yeda High-Tech Material Co., Ltd. On November 4, iAbrasive.com marketing personnel were invited to Zhengzhou Yeda High-Tech Material Co., Ltd. to visit their company. They had in-depth exchanges and a discussion about the market dynamics of black fused alumina and high quality products under the new economic form. During the visit,... - November 12, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

A Press Conference on Launch of iAbrasive.com 2.0 to be Held in Zhengzhou A press conference on the launch of iAbrasive.com 2.0 which is also China's first forum on manufacturing and services of tools & abrasives products, will be held at the third floor of Guanghua Hotel in Zhengzhou, Henan, on October 10, 2016. - September 30, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

CORMETECH Presents a Complete SCR Catalyst Testing and Inspection Suite Durham, NC-based expert for SCR catalyst development, CORMETECH is now inviting clients to explore their comprehensive testing and inspection suite. The CORMETECH technicians complete expert inspection work to identify catalyst performance issues and highlight the causes of catalyst deactivation. Their testing team works diligently to review catalyst products in similar environments to the client’s plant, helping provide valuable information on how to extend catalyst life over the long-term. - March 13, 2016 - Cormetech

SCR Catalyst Experts CORMETECH Outline METEOR™ Technology Durham, NC-based specialists for SCR catalyst technology, CORMETECH have recently begun highlighting the range of benefits offer through their new METEOR™ catalyst technology. METEOR™ is an advanced multi-pollutant catalyst designed to simultaneously reduce NOx emissions and oxidize CO and VOCs, while presenting a reduced pressure drop compared with competitor catalyst systems. - March 13, 2016 - Cormetech

VSK Kentavar – IZ Dinamika Signed a Funding Contract for the Project "Expanding Capacity and Export Potential" VSK Kentavar – IZ Dinamika signed a funding contract for the project “Expanding capacity and export potential of VSK Kentavar – IZ Dinamika Ltd. via introduction of new technologies that will improve resources efficiency and efficacy in the manufacturing process” under the procedure... - March 11, 2016 - VSK Kentavar - IZ Dinamika Ltd

CORMETECH Develops SCR Catalyst Products Specifically for Marine Applications Leaders in SCR catalyst technology, CORMETECH now invites the industry to review their SCR catalysts for marine applications. CORMETECH’s designs help manage the SCR catalyst's interaction with sulfur and the SCR poison loading from the heavier fuels and lube oils that are used in the marine environment. This design process helps eliminate many of the leading causes of catalyst deactivation. - February 28, 2016 - Cormetech

CORMETECH Explains the Unique Advantages of Their SCR Catalyst Product for Industrial Applications Durham, NC-based developers of SCR catalysts, CORMETECH is now outlining the broad array of advantages our products bring to client applications. - November 30, 2015 - Cormetech

Dexter Industries Launches First Ever Robot Subscription Service GoBox is a GoPiGo Raspberry Pi robot with a new Mission and a new sensor delivered to your door every month, starting this Holiday 2015 season. - September 02, 2015 - Dexter Industries

Cormetech’s SCR Catalyst Layer Management Offering Cost Effective Alternative to Full Replacement Durham, NC-based SCR catalyst manufacturers, Cormetech are now offering clients a leading-class catalyst management service. The company’s layer management systems empower proactive catalyst analysis and will ensure companies have a catalyst addition or replacement plan in place for future maintenance needs. Cormetech’s technical staff of catalyst experts will conduct a full analysis of the client’s operating history, their projected SCR catalyst use, and other financial and operational factors. - July 24, 2015 - Cormetech

SCR Catalyst Experts Cormetech Helping Clients Measure Catalytic Activity and Potential with Latest Testing Work Durham, NC-based SCR catalyst manufacturers, Cormetech are now working with utility and industrial firms across the country to help optimize their SCR catalyst performance. Cormetech uses the latest testing procedures to help clients extend their catalyst life and consolidate the cost of their in-house processes. - July 23, 2015 - Cormetech

Cormetech Producing High Performance SCR Catalyst Products for Low SO2 to SO3 Conversion Durham, NC-based SCR catalyst manufacturer, Cormetech is now offering coal-fired power plants access to low SO2 conversion catalysts, which is designed to produce less than .01% SO2 oxidation while maintaining the highest standards in terms of NOx removal rates. The modular design of the Cormetech’s SCR catalysts means they can be optimized to mitigate pressure drop, reduce volume requirements and achieve low SO2 conversion and provide exceptional environmental performance. - July 23, 2015 - Cormetech

Cormetech Helping Industrial Firms Manage the SCR Catalyst Lifecycle with Full Suite of Management Services Durham, NC-based SCR catalyst experts, Cormetech are now working with plant operators across the globe to help them manage their catalyst performance. Cormetech’s range of SCR catalyst services include design work & startup services, field support, and catalyst management &storage. Cormetech is a leader within the catalyst manufacturing field and their full suite of services can help ensure optimal catalyst performance within a range of industrial environments. - April 19, 2015 - Cormetech

CORMETECH Helps Ensure SCR Catalyst Performance with Full Suite of Inspection and Support Services Durham, NC-based SCR catalyst manufacturer, CORMETECH is now assisting SCR catalyst system owners achieve greater emission control at utility and industrial facilities through their full range of inspection and catalyst management support services. - March 12, 2015 - Cormetech

CORMETECH Designing Customized SCR Catalyst Products to Help Coal Plants Achieve SO3 Mitigation and Mercury Oxidation Targets Durham, NC-based SCR catalyst manufacturer, CORMETECH is now working with coal plant operators across the globe to help companies stay on target with their environmental objectives using customized catalyst products. - March 12, 2015 - Cormetech

CORMETECH Offering In-Situ(TM) Replacement Services to Reduce the Cost of SCR Catalyst Replacement Durham, NC-based leaders for SCR catalyst manufacturing and maintenance services, CORMETECH Inc. is now offering a comprehensive in-situ catalyst replacement service. - February 14, 2015 - Cormetech

Cormetech Extends SCR Catalyst Life Through Catalyst Management Services Durham, NC-based SCR catalyst manufacturer, Cormetech plays a vital role in complying with the current emission regulations including the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS). - January 18, 2015 - Cormetech

Cormetech Announces On-Demand Availability of New Webcast: “Maximizing the Mercury Oxidation Potential of Your SCR Catalyst System” Durham, NC-based SCR catalyst manufacturer, Cormetech Inc., has recently announced the on-demand availability of their recently conducted webinar. - November 20, 2014 - Cormetech

Cormetech Extends SCR Catalyst Lifecycle Through AIG Tuning Services Durham, NC-based catalyst manufacturer, Cormetech is now offering clients the latest in AIG tuning services to extend SCR catalyst lifecycle. - November 20, 2014 - Cormetech

Indian Abrasives Purchasers Visit Chinese Abrasives Factories Accompanied by iAbrasive Staff During the National Day holidays, iAbrasive staff were busy with accompanying an Indian purchaser to visit several abrasives factories in Henan Province. - October 18, 2014 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Cormetech Offers Customized Ceramic Honeycomb SCR Catalyst Products Durham, NC-based catalyst manufacturer, Cormetech is now offering the industry’s leading selection of ceramic honeycomb SCR catalyst solutions. - September 24, 2014 - Cormetech

DGI Supply Launches National Account Program DGI Supply today, released a national account program for industrial manufacturing companies with multi location facilities or a single large facility. The national account program, the first for DGI Supply, is being made immediately available to all North American manufacturing companies. - April 08, 2014 - DGI Supply

Modify Any Pioneer N.A. End Mill, Shell Mill or Shrink Fit Holders with Jet-Blast Pioneer now offers a modification option on the company’s End Mill Holders, Collets or Shrink Fit Holders that enables the holder to deliver coolant down the cutting tool flutes on solid cutters via custom Jet-Blast ports. Pioneer perfected this technology to expand customer options and projections... - January 23, 2014 - Pioneer N.A.

Dexter Industries Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Arduberry Dexter Industries launches Kickstarter campaign to unite the Arduino to the Raspberry Pi. - January 22, 2014 - Dexter Industries

Manufacturer of the Innovative Self-Locking Tap Extension Announces International Availability with New Distributor ThreadToolSupply.com offers Machinists and Manufacturers Worldwide Accessibility to their Line of Tap Extensions Through User Friendly Online Order/Shipping Platform - December 12, 2013 - Tap Associates, Inc.

JP Machine Tools Launch Website JP Machine Tools launched their new website last month. The website features new and used machining equipment for sale. Both small and large machine shops in North Carolina, Virginia, and South Carolina can find the tools they need in one convenient location. The website offers consultation information... - December 06, 2013 - JP Machine Tools Inc

WTO’s Innovative New “QuickFlex®” System Saves Money Up Front—and Over Time The perfect combination: ER collet chuck and Quick Change system in one toolholder. - August 29, 2013 - WTO USA

Brick Pi Robots: Raspberry Pi Meets LEGO MINDSTORMS NXT Dexter Industries Uses Kickstarter.com to Fund Its Latest Product for Educational Robotics - May 13, 2013 - Dexter Industries

Hammersmith Mfg. Installs SmartSkim® Coolant Recycling System Hammersmith Mfg. of Horton, Kansas has installed the SmartSkim® CL-375 Coolant Recycling System into their Horton, Kansas machine shop facility. With a 375 gallon capacity, Cross-Flow separator and 10 Micron filtration, the SmartSkim CL-375 greatly reduces the use of cutting fluids and disposal... - April 24, 2013 - Hammersmith Mfg

Dexter Industries Releases dLight Accessory for LEGO MINDSTORMS NXT. Bright RGB LED for the LEGO MINDSTORMS NXT. - March 23, 2013 - Dexter Industries

Crane Part Experts: FEMCO Offers New and Used Parts for Manitowoc, Lima, Bucyrus-Erie Cranes FEMCO Machine Co. is headquartered in Punxsutawney and is a provider of aftermarket, custom manufactured and OEM crane parts for Manitowoc, Lima, Bucyrus-Erie and American cranes. - March 04, 2013 - FEMCO Machine Co.

Hammersmith Mfg. Introduces The FlexxRight® Hammersmith Mfg. introduces The FlexxRight®…a dynamic and U.S. patented excavation bucket targeted for the pipeline and utility location and inspection, excavation and site prep industry. The FlexxRight® is safer and smarter than tooth buckets. - February 21, 2013 - Hammersmith Mfg

ProCIM Now Offers Turnkey Production for Aluminum Castings Canadian industrial companies looking for a reliable, professional partner to help their ideas go from conception to creation can trust ProCIM to produce quality aluminum castings that meet their needs. Based in Mississauga, Ontario, ProCIM has over two decades of industrial experience, with a highly... - December 09, 2012 - ProCIM Inc

Dexter Industries Releases WiFi Sensor for Arduino A simple-to-use Wifi sensor for the Arduino now selling at Dexter Industries website. - November 04, 2012 - Dexter Industries

New USB Adapter for the NXTBee Sensor for the LEGO MINDSTORMS NXT Dexter Industries’ NXTBee USB Adapter Connects your Computer to the LEGO MINDSTORMS NXT - September 08, 2012 - Dexter Industries

30 Finalists Selected for MoonBots Competition Through the 2012 MoonBots: Google Lunar X PRIZE LEGO MINDSTORMS® Challenge - August 18, 2012 - Dexter Industries

MariTool End Mill Tool Holder Giveaway – Machined In America Win a MariTool CAT40 1/2″ x 3.0″ or a BT40 1/2″ x 2.0″ End Mill Tool Holder. Enter once, and then share for more chances to win. - August 17, 2012 - Tap Associates, Inc.

Dexter Industries Releases iPhone and iPad Control for MINDSTORMS NXT First Wifi sensor for the LEGO MINDSTORMS NXT now controls the Apple iOS Devices - July 14, 2012 - Dexter Industries

Dexter Industries’ dWifi Sensor Now Controls NXT Robots Through Webpages Dexter Industries Releases Websockets for LEGO MINDSTORMS NXT. - July 12, 2012 - Dexter Industries

Dexter Industries Partners with LEGO MINDSTORMS and Google Lunar X PRIZE to Support MoonBots 2012 Dexter Industries announces that they are partnering with The X PRIZE Foundation and the LEGO Group to support the MoonBots 2012: A Google Lunar X PRIZE LEGO® MINDSTORMS® Challenge. - May 26, 2012 - Dexter Industries

RoadRunner Agency Announces Free Quotes on Huck® Hydraulic Tools and Rivet Bolts RoadRunner Agency Inc. is now offering free quotes on all Huck Hydraulic Tools, rivet bolts and supplies. The company is a wholesale, manufacturer’s sales representative for hydraulic rivets tools and parts. RoadRunner Agency serves engineers and the industry’s various applications within... - May 16, 2012 - RoadRunner Agency, Inc

Roadrunner Agency Celebrates Over 20 Years with GAGE BILT Roadrunner Agency Inc. has announced that they have been working with the Huck® hydraulic tools manufacturer, GAGE BILT for over 23 years. The two companies started their partnership in 1989. Roadrunner Agency is a wholesale distributor and sales manufacturer’s representative of Huck® hydraulic... - April 22, 2012 - RoadRunner Agency, Inc

News Feeds on MINDSTORMS NXT: Using the Dexter Industries dWiFi Sensor Google News on the LEGO MINSTORMS NXT by Using the Dexter Industries dWiFi Sensor - March 26, 2012 - Dexter Industries

Connect to the Cloud: Using Thingspeak and the dWiFi with the NXT Dexter Industries dWiFi Sensor Helps the LEGO MINDSTORMS NXT to Join the Cloud - March 25, 2012 - Dexter Industries

“Internet of Things”: LEGO MINDSTORMS NXT Talks to the Web Dexter Industries dWiFi Sensor Connects to the Internet Through Pachube - March 24, 2012 - Dexter Industries

Baby, It’s Cold Outside: MINDSTORMS NXT Speaks to Google Weather Dexter Industries dWiFi Sensor Communicates with Google Weather and Pachube - March 24, 2012 - Dexter Industries

Huck® Rivet Tool Wholesale Sales Distribution Company Roadrunner Agency Inc. Updates Website’s Look Roadrunner Agency Inc. has just released a new look for their website. The hydraulic rivet tools wholesale manufacture’s sales team has added new features including: a quick contact form, “how to” videos and a fresh, clean look for the site. Roadrunner Agency Inc. supplies Huck®... - March 22, 2012 - RoadRunner Agency, Inc

Roadrunner Agency Releases New Huck® Rivet Tools: the “Big Guns” Roadrunner Agency Inc. has just announced that they have released the new “big guns” into their inventory of available Huck® rivet tools that are provided by the wholesale sales agency and GAGE BILT. Roadrunner Agency and GAGE BILT proudly announce the release of the: GB2620, GBP2628,... - March 08, 2012 - RoadRunner Agency, Inc